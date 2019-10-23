Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina increased by four cents to $2.42 per gallon from last week as of Monday, Oct. 21. This compares with the national average which increased by one cent to $2.64 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Oct. 21, the United States’ national debt was $22,843,685,688,140 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $69,245 in debt per person and $185,216 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Oct. 21, North Carolina’s state debt was $43,479,711,601, which breaks down to $4,131 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update …
As of Monday, Oct. 21, 223,680 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 800,411 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,530,599.
Senior Center Highlights…
Oct. 23
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Bingo (10:45 a.m.)
Computing with Charlie (1 to 3 p.m.)
Oct. 24
Best Value Hearing Aids (9 a.m.)
Blood Pressure Check (10 a.m.)
Nutrition Seminar (10:30 a.m.)
Wii Games (10:30 a.m.)
Men’s Coffee (10:30 a.m.)
Tai Chi for Arthritis (10:45 a.m.)
Bridge (12:30 p.m.)
Oct. 25
Walking Club (9 p.m.)
Caregiver’s Haven (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Strength and Shaping (10 a.m.)
iPad Games (10:30 a.m.)
Karaoke (10:30 a.m.)
Cookie Bingo (1 p.m.)
Oct. 28
Clay Works (9 a.m.)
Walking Club (9 a.m.)
Computer Skills (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Tai Chi (10:30 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
Jewelry: Glass Fusion (1 p.m.)
Oct. 29
Shaping with Resistance Bands (10 a.m.)
Bible Study (10 a.m.)
Pumpkin Carving and Decorating Contest (11:15 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
Crochet Circle (1 p.m.)
Evening Dance (6 to 7:30 p.m.)
Oct. 30
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Bingo (10:45 a.m.)
Computing with Lewis (12:30 p.m.)
Computing with Charlie (1 to 3 p.m.)
Truckers
for Tucker…
NEWLAND — Calling all big rigs, emergency vehicles, monster trucks, or large service vehicles of any kind. Newland Elementary school wants to bless the family of Tucker Carpenter by hosting Truckers for Tucker from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24. The school hopes to raise money through three avenues. Volunteer photographers will be taking photos of students in front of the vehicles. Electronic copies of the photos will be available for donations. The school also hopes trucking companies that attend will donate as well. The school also hopes local businesses in town will collect donations to bring to the event. There will be a card for the family available for organizations to sign. For more information call Monet Samuelson at (828) 789-9036.
Lifetime hunting and fishing license fee reduction for
volunteer firefighters available…
RALEIGH — Thanks to a bill passed by the General Assembly, starting Oct. 1, volunteer firefighters in North Carolina who have served for five consecutive years are eligible to purchase a lifetime hunting and fishing license from the Wildlife Resources Commission for only half of the full cost.
House Bill 597 passed the General Assembly in mid-August and was signed into law later that month. Over the past few years, volunteer fire departments have seen declining membership around the state and the hope is that the opportunity to receive a lifetime license at such a steep discount will be an important recruiting tool for departments around the state.
“This decline in volunteer fire department membership that we have seen over the past few years is a serious issue, especially in rural communities like ours where most of the fire departments are volunteer,” Senators Warren Daniel (R-Avery), Danny Britt (R-Robeson) and Ted Alexander (R-Cleveland) said in a joint statement. “We hope this is just the beginning of more comprehensive approach to recruiting and retaining the volunteer firefighters that our communities so desperately need. We are very thankful to these firefighters who selflessly put their lives on the line for their neighbors, and hope they will take advantage of this new opportunity.”
Earlier this year, Senators Daniel, Britt and Alexander filed the 2019 Volunteer Firefighter Recruitment and Retention Act. The bill contains other volunteer firefighter recruitment and retention components including a new scholarship program, and local property tax incentives. The bill was discussed earlier this session in committee, but has not yet moved forward for a vote.
Avery Senior Center seeks volunteer tax return preparers…
Avery County Senior Center is seeking volunteers to help with preparing tax returns for the citizens of Avery County. Volunteers will be trained, and the returns will be prepared at the Senior Center in Newland. For more information, call Phillip Adams at the Senior Center at (828) 733-8228 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. This is a great chance to help your neighbors and learn more about federal and North Carolina state tax returns.
Toe River Chamber Ensemble to perform free fall concert
Oct. 29…
BURNSVILLE — A crisp breeze is beginning to blow through the mountains, signaling the beginning of cold weather. The hills are losing their bright greens and preparing for the oncoming onslaught of wind, sleet, and snow. The sweaty, bright days of summer are giving way to days with less light. It’s time to enjoy the coziness of a warm, fuzzy blanket and a warm drink shared with family and friends.
In the spirit of fall, friendship and warmth, the Toe River Chamber Ensemble will perform a free fall concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Burnsville First Baptist Church. The community orchestra is comprised solely of volunteers who travel as far away as Asheville. Special guest pianist Cynthia Lawing will perform the first movement of Haydn’s piano concerto in D. Enjoy Spanish folk tunes by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and a performance of the fourth movement of Brahms First Symphony.
Guests can purchase $1 raffle tickets the night of the concert to support the Toe River Chamber Ensemble. David Chandler, a local luthier, has graciously donated one of his violins to raise money for the orchestra.
Cynthia Lawing, a native of Hong Kong, received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Wittenberg University, The Cleveland Institute of Music and Case Western Reserve University. She has performed throughout the United States, in Asia, Europe and South America. Cynthia is a member of the Lawing-Cook piano duo, the Bechtler Ensemble and regularly performs with her husband Dr. William Lawing, a trumpeter. In addition to her performance, she is in great demand as a clinician and adjudicator. Lawing is a member of the Applied Music faculty at Davidson College. Lawing is a member of the Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame.
For more information about the Toe River Chamber Ensemble, click to www.toeriverarts.org.
Sugar Mountain
Resort celebrates
50 years…
SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Fifty years ago the thrill of skiing down the rolling slopes of Sugar Mountain intrigued a group of daring developers. Participating in a sport mostly unfamiliar to the Southern population rapidly took hold and winter fun became a staple for many. Today, the masses flock to Sugar Mountain, not only to feel and see and touch snow, but to enjoy the plethora of activities that only the accumulation of snowflakes can produce.
To celebrate Sugar Mountain’s first 50 years, a documentary reporting its five decades debuts in mid-December. A new, four passenger, high-speed, detachable chairlift, engineered by Doppelmayr and specifically for beginners, replaces Sugar Mountain Resort’s original, two passenger, fixed-grip Easy Street chairlift built in 1969.
The ceremonial ribbon cutting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. The widening of some sections and the addition of another new, high-efficiency and fully automatic snow making machine to the existing fleet on the Easy Street slope are complete.
Morgan Lecka, born and raised in Banner Elk, joins the Sugar Mountain team as the director of group sales. With a degree in marketing from East Tennessee State University, her inviting personality welcomes groups from all over the Southeast. Dick Casey, who in the 1990s worked at Sugar Mountain Resort as a ski patroller, head coach of the Sugar Mountain Ski Club and later as director of group sales, rejoins Sugar’s management team as the equipment rental and repair manager.
Sugar Mountain Resort is North Carolina’s largest snowsports resort and provides the best skiing, snowboarding, ice-skating, tubing and snowshoeing experience possible. Historical winter season opening and closing dates, as well as annual snowfall and additional information can be found by calling (800) SUGAR-MT or clicking to www.skisugar.com.
Coyote sightings peak in October
and November…
RALEIGH — Hearing or seeing more coyotes these days? You’re not alone, say biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. According to them, it is common for North Carolinians to report seeing and hearing coyotes more often in October and November.
Fall is the time of year when young coyotes — those born in early spring — are leaving their parents’ territory to find a mate and establish their own territory. Young coyotes often travel with their siblings during this time and can travel long distances — upward of 300 miles before settling down into their own territories.
During these wanderings, their characteristic yipping, howling and barking often can be heard as they keep track of each other, as well as other coyotes whose territories they are passing through. Because of the hollow tone of the howl, two coyotes often sound like a huge group and may seem closer than they actually are.
Contrary to popular belief, hearing a coyote howl does not mean it has just taken down prey, although some people do find their howls unnerving. Fortunately, hearing or seeing a coyote, even during the day, is usually no cause for alarm.
“Coyotes rarely attack humans,” said Falyn Owens, the agency’s extension biologist. “Coyotes are curious, but wary whenever they are near humans; however, they can become bold and habituated to humans if people feed them, either purposely or unintentionally.
For this reason, Owens recommends that people follow several tips to keep coyotes, and other wildlife such as raccoons, from being attracted to their homes:
- Secure garbage in containers with tight-fitting lids; take trash out the morning of pickup
- Keep bird seed off the ground and bird feeding areas clean
- Remove fallen fruit from trees
- Feed pets indoors or remove food when a pet is finished eating outside
Because coyotes view outdoor cats and small, unleashed dogs as a potential food source, people should keep their pets inside, leashed or inside a dog-proof fence at all times.
By having no unnatural food attractants available, coyotes are more likely to stay wary of people and avoid them and their homes. Additional tactics can help them actively avoid certain areas.
“Hazing, or standing your ground and scaring the animal off can be an good way to ensure these wild animals develop or maintain a healthy fear of humans,” Owens said. “You can effectively intimidate a coyote by throwing small objects toward it, making loud noises, or spraying it with a water hose. Keep it up until the coyote leaves.”
Learn more about preventing conflicts with coyotes by clicking to www.ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/Learning/documents/Profiles/Coexist-Coyotes-v2.pdf.
While native to the mid-western section of North America, coyotes have expanded their range into the eastern United States and are now established in all 100 counties of North Carolina. According to data collected by human-wildlife biologists through the agency’s Wildlife Interaction Hotline, counties with the most reported sightings in 2018 were Wake County (76), Mecklenburg (71), Forsyth (47) and Gaston (47), with Buncombe (20) as the highest total of any westernmost county in the state.
Coyotes can be hunted year-round and can be trapped during the statewide regulated trapping season (Nov. 1 through end of February).
For more information about coyotes in North Carolina, click to the Wildlife Commission’s coyote page at www.ncwildlife.org/coyote, or call the Commission’s N.C. Wildlife Helpline toll-free at (866) 318-2401. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).
Local farms open
for fall events…
RALEIGH — Travelers looking for unique farm experiences will have plenty of options this fall as farms across the state open their gates to welcome visitors. From pumpkin patches and corn mazes to festivals and farmers markets, there are plenty of options to choose from. Following is a selection of activities being offered at N.C. agritourism destinations through the end of the fall season. Visitors are encouraged to verify event dates and hours of operations before they go.
Western North Carolina:
- Harvest Farm Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch in Valle Crucis invites travelers to experience the best weekend fall family fun in the High Country. Visitors can take a hayride, get lost in a corn maze, harvest their own pumpkin or choose from a selection of pre-picked pumpkins at the barn.
- Shelby Corn Maze in Shelby is open for the season through Oct. 27. Visitors can enjoy farm and fall-themed activities including a pumpkin patch, hayrides, cow train, apple launcher, corn cannon and more.
- The Farmer’s Daughter in Taylorsville is open through each Saturday of October with hayrides and pumpkins.
- Trosly Farm in Elk Park will open its harvest and holiday market Saturdays from October through December. Visitors can find fresh breads, baked goods, produce, holiday gifts and more.
- Walnut Hollow Ranch in Hayesville offers educational farm tours, farm stays and more. The ranch is open to the public Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations for lunch tours are available on those days during the autumn.
Inaugural Avery County High Reunion set
for Saturday…
Did you attend or graduate from Avery County High School? Would you like to reconnect with former classmates and friends? Would you like to visit with old friends in other classes? Then the inaugural Avery County High School Reunion is for you.
The three schools that consolidated to form ACHS (Newland High, Crossnore High and Cranberry High) have had annual reunions for many years. Avery County High School has been in existence now for 50 years and there has never been an annual reunion for all classes.
Big plans are under way for this first reunion to take place this Saturday, Oct. 26, which is the day following Avery’s Homecoming celebration. The reunion will take place in the ACHS Gymnasium and the doors will open for fun and visiting at 1:30 p.m. Danica Goodman, Class of 2000, is spearheading the effort to establish an annual reunion for ACHS.
What can you do to help? Contact information is needed for each of the 50 classes that have graduated. If you have or can get names, addresses, emails, phone numbers, etc., for your class, please get them to Danica Goodman immediately at: P.O. Box 278, Crossnore, N.C. 28616, or by email at ACHSalumni@aol.com. People who would like to serve on the Avery County Alumni Association should email Danica Goodman at ACHSalumni@aol.com as soon as possible, as the reunion is almost upon us.
Mayland Enterprise
Corporation to offer
machining services to local businesses…
Mayland Enterprise Corporation recently announced it is providing prototyping and metalworking services to local business partners. Those services include traditional machining (turning, milling, surface grinding), CNC machining (turning, 3-, 4-, and 5-axis milling, and wire EDM), 3D printing (ABS and PLA plastics and metals including aluminum, stainless, cobalt chrome and titanium). MEC will also offer 3D mechanical design services using state-of-the-art CAD/CAM software.
In an effort to prepare machining students for a successful career in industry, MEC utilizes students enrolled at Anspach Advanced Manufacturing School, allowing them to gain valuable experience in a design and production environment while earning money as they continue their education.
State-of-the-art equipment and software make it possible to provide design, prototyping and manufacturing of complex parts. The Enterprise may recreate parts that are obsolete and could shorten lead times for hard to find parts by creating those parts at its facility.
For more information, call Jimette Cook, Mayland Community College Enterprise Coordinator, at (828) 766-1277, or email ccook@mayland.edu.
Hunting from a tree stand this season? Wildlife Commission encourages safe practices…
RALEIGH — Since the 2017 hunting season, seven hunters in North Carolina have lost their lives in a tree stand incident. As deer season begins, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission reminds hunters to follow safety guidelines when hunting from a tree stand.
“Tree stand accidents continue to be the leading cause of injury to hunters year in and year out,” said Chet Clark, the Commission’s recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) manager. “The majority of these accidents can be traced back to a lack of precaution, such as failing to use a fall-arrest system or not following the manufacturer’s recommended safety procedures.”
The Commission’s hunter safety education campaign, Home From the Hunt, and the Tree Stand Safety Awareness Foundation offer these tree stand safety recommendations:
Prepping Your Tree Stand
- Before use, check the stand’s belts, chains, bolts and attachment cords for damage and wear. Replace them, if necessary.
- Ensure you do not exceed the stand manufacturer’s maximum height or weight limits.
- Purchase a full-body safety harness as part of a fall-arrest system.
Tree Stand Setup
- Let someone know where you are setting up your stand ahead of time.
- Select a healthy, straight tree for your tree stand.
- Have another person assist with setting up the stand.
Using Your Tree Stand
- Always wear and utilize your harness and its tree tether to stay connected to the tree from the time you leave the ground to the time you return to the ground.
- Maintain three points of contact, as most falls occur when climbing up or down.
- When climbing or descending, use a lineman’s belt and/or lifeline.
- Raise and lower equipment using a haul line — Never carry anything as you climb.
- Bring an emergency signal device, such as a cell phone or a whistle.
Hunters can review a free tree stand safety course online. For more information on tree stand safety, visit the Tree Stand Safety Awareness Foundation webpage. For information on the Hunter Education Program, hunting seasons and Hunting Heritage Apprentice Permits, click to ncwildlife.org or call (919) 707-0031.Wildlife Commission continues to seek hellbender sightings…
RALEIGH – With Delayed Harvest Trout Waters now open, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is asking the public, in particular trout anglers, to report any sightings of hellbenders (water dogs) to the agency.
Considered indicators of water quality, hellbenders are large, harmless, aquatic salamanders found in fast-moving, clean streams in western North Carolina — the same waters where trout live.
“Since hellbenders and trout occupy many of the same waters, we’re asking trout anglers to be on the lookout for any hellbenders they see while fishing and let us know if they see one,” said Lori Williams, an agency Wildlife Diversity biologist who specializes in studying hellbenders. “Anyone else who sees one is also asked to contact us. Reported sightings are an important part of a long-term inventory and monitoring project for hellbenders that we began in 2007, along with partners.”
While some anglers may think that hellbenders specifically target trout as a food source, William said that is mainly a myth.
“As an animal that lives on the stream bottom, hellbenders primarily eat crayfish. Sometimes they will also try to take small fish like minnows or shiners or other amphibians like tadpoles and smaller salamanders. Plus, they are big scavengers of dead fish, discarded bait, or other small, dead animals they may find.”
Williams also said that anglers who leave their trout, or any fish, on a stringer at the water’s edge, may see a hellbender emerge from nearby and go after it looking for an easy meal.
“However, scavenging for dead or immobile trout is quite different than trying to chase down a large, live one, which hellbenders rarely, if ever, do,” Williams added. “In fact, fish can be bigger predators of young or larval hellbenders than hellbenders of fish.”
Because of their size — averaging 16 to 17 inches in length — and appearance that only a mother could love, hellbenders are often mistaken as harmful, poisonous, venomous or toxic. None of these are true, said Williams.
“Hellbenders are harmless to humans, although they may bite if someone tries to pick one up,” Williams said. “Leaving them alone is not only good for hellbenders, but it also the law because they are listed as a species of special concern in North Carolina, which means it is illegal to harm, possess, transport or sell a hellbender or to attempt to do so.”
Williams also cautions people to refrain from moving rocks in mountain streams as these rocks provide shelter for hellbenders, as well as other species of fish, salamanders and insects.
Hellbenders, also called “snot otters” and “Alleghany alligators,” were once common but have disappeared throughout much of their habitat, due mainly to declining water quality and habitat degradation.
Because of their listed status, biologists want to learn as much as they can about where they are located and how their populations are faring. Anyone who finds a hellbender is asked to leave it alone but to note the location (physical location or GPS coordinates) and take a photo, if possible and email that information to Williams at lori.williams@ncwildlife.org.
If anglers happen to catch one on hook and line, they should carefully remove the hook if it is safe to do so without harming the animal or cut the line as close as possible and return it back to the water. People also can call the Commission’s Wildlife Interaction Helpline (866) 318-2401 and provide details of the observation.
Learn more by visiting the Commission’s hellbender webpage by clicking to www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Amphibians/Eastern-Hellbender.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Sunday at 6 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Banner Elk Book Exchange…
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open. Summer operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery Museum hours…
The number of visitors to the Avery County Historical Museum and ET&WNC Railroad Depot and Caboose has increased greatly due to expanded hours and updated displays. The Museum is now open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and when volunteers are available on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special tours may be arranged by calling (828) 733-7111. There are also opportunities to volunteer. To find out more, call us at the Museum.
The museum features many exhibits with artifacts that belonged to local residents. The history and culture of the area is of interest to local residents as well as visitors. The public is invited to take advantage of this free resource. The museum is located next to the Avery County Courthouse.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven…
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
