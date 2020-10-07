Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by one cent from last week to $2.02 per gallon as of Monday, Oct. 5. This compares with the national average which increased by one cent to $2.17 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Oct. 5, the United States’ national debt was $27,011,791,547,278 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $81,785 in debt per person and $216,771 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Oct. 5, North Carolina’s state debt was $49,211,690,847, which breaks down to $4,676 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, Oct. 5, 962,460 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 785,437 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,610,726.
Senior Center Highlights…
Activities at the Avery County Senior Center are on hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meals may still be available for drive-through pickup at the Center, however. For more information, call the Center at (828) 733-8220, or visit the Center’s Facebook page.
MANNA Community Food
Market Thursday…
MANNA Community Food Market distribution will take place from 11:30 a.m. until the food runs out on Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Old Lowe’s Foods Parking Lot on 211 River Street in Newland. The event will feature a touch-free drive-through pick up service. Residents are invited to pick up free grocery staples, produce and other perishables.
For more information, contact Tammy Woodie at (828) 733-6006 or tammywoodie@averyschools.net, Robbie Willis at (828) 733-8266 or Dick Larson at (828) 260-5389.
Newland Volunteer Fire
Department Raffle…
Newland Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its Second Annual Fundraiser. The top prize raffled is a 2021 Honda Foreman 520 with winch and plow, along with a 2020 6x12 carry-on trailer. The second-place prize will be 1 T/C 30-06 Bolt Action Rifle, with the third-place prize a Winchester SXP 12-Gauge Pump Shotgun.
Only 500 tickets are printed, and tickets are available for a tax-deductible donation of $50 each. The drawing will be held live at 7 p.m. on October 31 on Facebook, provided all 500 tickets are sold. Winners must pass a background check to be eligible to win raffled firearms.
Winners do not have to be present to win, and tickets may be purchased from any Newland Volunteer Fire Department member or from any participating retail store. Firearms being raffled may be viewed at Three Nails Hardware in Newland.
For more information, call (828) 733-4011.
News from Avery DSS…
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Crisis Intervention Program provides assistance to qualified, low-income households who are experiencing a cooling-related crisis — or heating related crisis in the winter.
“We know many families are currently facing additional financial hardships due to COVID-19, and this program is designed to bring aid to those in crisis to alleviate cooling or heating emergencies,” said David Locklear, deputy director of Economic and Family Services in the Division of Social Services.
A household is in a crisis if it is experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and sufficient, timely and appropriate assistance is not available from any other source, according to NCDHHS policy. A life-threatening emergency is defined as a household which has no heating or cooling source or has a past due notice for primary heating or cooling service, and the health or well-being of a household member would be in danger if the heating or cooling crisis was not alleviated.
The Energy Programs Application form is available for download at https://epass.nc.gov. The application can be printed, mailed, scanned or faxed to (828) 733-8245. They can also be dropped off at Avery DSS at the drop box located outside the main building. Additionally, applicants can call Avery County Department of Social Services at (828) 733-8230 and apply over the phone with a caseworker. Households are individually evaluated by staff to determine whether there is a heating or cooling crisis. Benefits for families may vary, depending on the amount needed to alleviate the crisis.
To be eligible, a household must have at least one person who meets certain criteria, including being income eligible, having a health related condition that could be life threatening and have a heating or cooling related emergency. Full eligibility details are available online at www.ncdhhs.gov/crisis-intervention-program.
In addition, if you receive Food and Nutrition benefits or SNAP (formerly food stamps,) your household can receive free produce (a $40 value) at Food Lion stores for the next three months (program ends Dec. 31, 2020). You can choose fresh, frozen or canned fruits and vegetables for your family. To enroll, call the Avery County Department of Social Services at (828) 733-8230 and ask to speak with Jennifer Jennings or Alesia Calloway, and we will explain the program further.
For comment or more information, email Alesia.Calloway@averycountync.gov.
State Board of Elections reminds voters not to photograph
their ballots…
RALEIGH – The State Board of Elections is reminding voters that North Carolina law prohibits taking photographs of or videotaping voted ballots. Please refer to N.C.G.S. § 163-166.3 for more information.
“Voters should not take a picture of their completed ballot, whether they vote in person or by mail,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We respect voters showing their pride in casting a ballot but ask that they do so in another manner.”
The State Board has received multiple complaints of photographed absentee ballots and has been alerted to additional violations on social media in recent weeks. If a voter has taken a picture of their ballot and shared the photo online, the voter should delete the photograph.
When voting in person, voters may have phones or electronic devices with them as long as those devices are not used to photograph or videotape a ballot or communicate with anyone via voice, text, email or any other method.
Photographing a marked ballot is illegal in part because such photographs could be used as proof of a vote for a candidate in a vote-buying scheme. Electronic communication while voting is prohibited because of limits on voter assistance and to prevent disruptions in the voting enclosure.
Voters may bring voting guides, notes and other materials into the voting booth. They also may use electronic devices to access a slate card or candidate information, provided they don’t use the devices to communicate with anyone.
Blue Ridge Energy announces safe lobby reopenings…
LENOIR – Blue Ridge Energy is pleased to announce the reopening of its district office lobbies on Monday, October 5th, and is taking special measures to protect visitors and employees as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For safety, visitors will be limited to 10 at a time and all visitors are required to wear a mask and observe safe social distancing of at least six feet. Personalized showroom appointments continue to be available by calling ahead to schedule a time.
To reduce risk of exposure and for convenience, members and customers of Blue Ridge Energy are encouraged to continue using the following contactless service options when possible:
- Office drive-through
- Kiosks at each office and community locations
- Website: “My Account” log in at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com
- Mobile apps for the cooperative and Propane and Fuels subsidiary
- Customer service phone line: 1(800) 451-5474
Additionally, propane fill stations are open at every office location. However, community meeting rooms will remain closed for now.
Through its “In This Together” COVID-19 Crisis Relief Fund, Blue Ridge Energy is offering help to members and customers who need help paying electric and propane and fuels bills. To apply for “In This Together” crisis bill assistance, residents should call their local helping agency or go online to www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com/Relief.
Blue Ridge Energy is also working with individuals to also set up customized payment plans and encourages those who would like this option to call to discuss this as well as possible assistance through In This Together. While electric disconnections have been extended past Gov. Cooper’s timeline, they will be reinstated in October.
Blue Ridge Energy is continuing to monitor the latest developments regarding COVID-19 and follow recommendations from local and state officials, including the Centers for Disease Control. To minimize health risks for the public as well as its employees, Blue Ridge Energy has also taken the following precautions:
- Adding touch-free sanitizing areas at entrance/exit areas
- Mask requirements (supply available for those needing a mask)
- Installing clear acrylic sneeze guards for lobby customer service area
- Adding social distancing markers on lobby floors
- Single chair seating for waiting
Insurance Commissioner
reminds Medicare beneficiaries to compare plans during
Open Enrollment…
RALEIGH — Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey reminds Medicare beneficiaries to compare and evaluate their current plans and make necessary changes during the annual Open Enrollment Period, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, 2020. Medicare plans and prices change. It is important for Medicare beneficiaries to take advantage of the Open Enrollment Period by contacting local Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselors to save money, improve coverage or both.
The Open Enrollment Period begins Oct. 15 and runs for eight weeks to give consumers enough time to review and make changes to their Medicare coverage. Changes must be made by Dec. 7, 2020, to guarantee coverage will begin without interruption Jan. 1, 2021.
It’s important to contact local SHIIP counselors before making a decision about coverage because beneficiaries may be able to receive more affordable and better Medicare health and/or drug plan options. For example, even if they are satisfied with their current Medicare Advantage or Part D plan, there may be another plan in their area that covers health care and/or drugs at a better price.
SHIIP is a division of the North Carolina Department of Insurance and offers free, unbiased information about Medicare, Medicare prescription drug coverage, Medicare Advantage, long-term care insurance and other health insurance issues. In addition to helping Medicare beneficiaries compare and enroll in plans during the Open Enrollment Period, SHIIP counselors can help people discover if they are eligible for Medicare cost savings programs.
Here are some of the ways to review and compare plans available for 2021:
- Get one-on-one help from beneficiaries’ local SHIIP office.
- Get one-on-one help from SHIIP, the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program at NCDOI, by calling 1-855-408-1212, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Click to www.medicare.gov/find-a-plan to compare current coverage with all of the options available, and enroll in a new plan if it is advantageous to do so.
- Review the “Medicare & You” handbook. It was mailed to Medicare recipients in September.
Call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) 24-hours a day, seven days a week, to find out more about coverage options. TTY users should call 1-877-486-2048.
For more information about SHIIP and the Medicare Open Enrollment Period, call 1-855-408-1212 or click to www.ncshiip.com.
Wildlife Commission Seeks
Information on Hellbender
Sightings…
RALEIGH — With fall fishing currently ongoing, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is asking the public, particularly anglers, to report any sightings of hellbenders (water dogs) to the agency.
Reported sightings are an important part of a long-term inventory and monitoring project for hellbenders that agency staff, along with partners, began in 2007. Agency biologists want to learn more about where hellbenders-gigantic, aquatic salamanders averaging 16 to 17 inches in length-are located and how their populations are faring.
In North Carolina, hellbenders are found only in fast-moving, clean mountain streams in the western part of the state. Hellbenders, also called “snot otters” and “Alleghany alligators,” were once common but have disappeared throughout much of their habitat, due mainly to declining water quality and habitat degradation, and to a lesser degree, persecution from anglers who mistakenly think that hellbenders decrease trout populations.
Although they may occasionally go after a trout on a line or stringer, looking for an easy meal, hellbenders eat mainly crayfish according to Wildlife Diversity Biologist Lori Williams, who pioneered the Commission hellbender project. “They may also eat unsuspecting minnows and scavenge for dead fish, discarded bait or other dead animals. However, fish can be bigger predators of young or larval hellbenders than hellbenders of fish.”
Contrary to popular belief, hellbenders are not poisonous, venomous, toxic, or harmful to humans, although they may try to bite as a defensive reaction if someone tries to pick them up. Leaving them alone is not only good for hellbenders, but it is also the law. Hellbenders are listed as a species of special concern in North Carolina. Because of this listing, it is illegal to take, possess, transport, or sell a hellbender or to attempt to do so. A violation is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which can result in a fine and up to 120 days in jail.
Williams also cautions people to refrain from moving rocks in mountain streams to build dams, rock stacks (cairns), or tube chutes as these rocks provide shelter for hellbenders, as well as other species of fish, salamanders, and insects.
Anyone who finds a hellbender is asked to leave it alone but to note the location (physical location or GPS coordinates) and take a photo, if possible, and email that information to Williams at lori.williams@ncwildlife.org. If anglers happen to catch one on hook and line, they should carefully remove the hook if it is safe to do so without harming the animal or cut the line as close as possible and return it back to the water. People also can call the Commission’s Wildlife Interaction Helpline (866) 318-2401 and provide details of the observation.
Learn more by visiting the Commission’s hellbender webpage at www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Amphibians/Eastern-Hellbender.
Celebration of Life for
Dr. W.C. Tate Saturday…
A Celebration of Life for Dr. William (Bill) Cummings Tate, II will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church.
It has been a challenge to be required by COVID 19 to patiently wait for a safe time to gather and celebrate the amazing life of Dr. Bill Tate. He loved fall in the mountains, so he would be honored to have his celebration of life at our church during this time of year. The family, masked and socially distanced, will be seated under a tent on the front lawn of the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church. Friends from church, the hospital, and the community will have the opportunity to be present in parking areas, with the service broadcast through an FM station capable of being received for one mile. The service will also be available on the church website, www.bannerelkpresbyterian.org, with live-streaming and recorded for posting later in the day.
Beech Mountain offering flu vaccination
opportunity October 15…
Public flu vaccinations are available to the public beginning at 10 a.m. on October 15. If you have insurance coverage, please bring your insurance card. For questions or additional information, contact Tamara Mercer, CMC Town Clerk/HR Director, at (828) 387-4236, or email TMercer@townofbeechmountain.com.
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild meeting
virtually…
A new year is beginning for the Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild and they would like to encourage any folks interested in quilting to check out their website at mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org. The group has been meeting virtually during the pandemic using ZOOM. Several excellent presentations have been done this spring and summer with more to come. In October the speaker is Debbie Swartzel from Hickory on “Getting Comfortable with Modern Quilting.” To join the group, make contact using the website and you can receive the invitation for ZOOM by email.
Blue Ridge Parkway Overmountain Victory Virtual Celebration
under way…
SPRUCE PINE – Blue Ridge Parkway is announcing that the annual Overmountain Victory Celebration is going virtual for its 29th year. Visitors now can join park rangers and volunteers on the park’s website to experience videos and activities that connect them to an important moment in the southern campaign of the American Revolution.
In September of 1780, an army of patriots from the surrounding mountain region fighting for independence, passed through the mountain gaps that the parkway now traverses on their way to the Battle of King’s Mountain. These Overmountain Men, as they were called, turned the tide of the Revolutionary War with their victory there and put our nation on the road that led to our independence. Each year park staff, volunteers and visitors honor these brave men by participating in the retelling of this story at the Overmountain Victory Celebration Event.
For the past 29 years the event has been held on the grounds of the Museum of North Carolina Minerals near Spruce Pine and hosted hundreds of school children from the surrounding area as well as the public. To better serve teachers and parents who are adapting to virtual learning and for the safety of staff, volunteers, visitors and partners the event will be adapted to a virtual experience this year. All videos are available at www.nps.gov/blri/learn/historyculture/overmountain-men.
The NPS encourages people to take advantage of other digital tools already available to explore and learn more about the Blue Ridge Parkway including: www.nps.gov/blri; www.facebook.com/blueridgenps; twitter.com/blueridgenps; and www.instagram.com/blueridgenps.
Avery County Health Department offers Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
on Tuesdays
and Thursdays…
NEWLAND — Weather permitting, the Avery County Health Department is holding drive-thru COVID-19 testing at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday. The Avery County Health Department is located at 545 Schultz Circle in Newland. ACHD requests that interested parties call first to (828) 733-6031 to confirm the event.
Oktoberfest at Sugar Mountain Resort this weekend …
SUGAR MOUNTAIN — We’ve got lots of reasons for you to grab your beer stein, put on your Lederhosen or your dirndl and head to Sugar Mountain Resort Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10 and 11. The Harbour Towne Fest Band will provide a festive Bavarian atmosphere to Sugar’s 30th annual Oktoberfest celebration. Admission, parking and shuttle service are free. Rain, shine or snow the festival will go on!
Take in the beautiful fall foliage, cool, comfortable mountain temperatures, and a weekend full of festival activities from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. Be sure to bring the kids because the event is for the whole family. For additional information, call (828) 898-4521 or click to oktoberfest.skisugar.com.
Caldwell Hospice offers Virtual Volunteer
Training…
Are you looking for an opportunity to make a difference? Do you have the compassionate spirit needed to be a companion for someone’s journey? In partnership with Caldwell Hospice staff, volunteers serve an essential role in patient and family support, administrative and community support.
Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care is hosting a two-day virtual training in October for adults who are interested in becoming hospice volunteers. This training will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, and from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, via Zoom video conferencing. To reserve a spot in the Zoom training, participants must complete an application at www.caldwellhospice.org/give-volunteer.
An array of topics will be covered to help prepare attendees to become successful volunteers. Participants will learn about the strong community history and commitment of Caldwell Hospice, the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial issues hospice patients face, and much more from Caldwell Hospice’s staff of end-of-life care experts.
Currently, there is a need for volunteers to provide patient and family support in Alexander, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Watauga and Wilkes counties. Other specific needs include veteran volunteers to support and make Veterans Honoring Veterans presentations to patients who are veterans.
Attendance is required at each session. For more information or to register for the October 2020 adult volunteer training opportunity, click to www.caldwellhospice.org/give-volunteer or contact Volunteer Coordinator Cyndi Akins at (828) 754.0101 or cakins@caldwellhospice.org.
North Carolina prepares Coronavirus Grants for local communities with up to $28 million available for COVID response…
RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper recently announced the State of North Carolina will provide $28 million to local governments and communities in their response to the economic and public health impacts of COVID-19 through the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) program. The program will be funded through the CARES Act by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support North Carolina’s ongoing effort to fight COVID-19.
The North Carolina Department of Commerce will provide CDBG-CV grants to local governments. This grant program will assist local governments with subsistence payments to prevent evictions and utility disconnections in municipalities with populations less than 50,000 and counties with less than 200,000 people. This funding priority includes food distribution, testing and diagnosis, and employment training for frontline health care workers.
“The pandemic has presented difficult challenges to North Carolina’s smaller communities and businesses, and these funds will assist them in getting back on their feet,” said Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland said. “The CDBG-CV program will provide needed relief while also helping set the stage for the post-COVID economic recovery.”
In addition to public utilities and rent assistance, the funds will also provide public facilities support with broadband, communications, and the rehabilitation of buildings as well as financial assistance to small businesses with less than 100 employees and micro-enterprises with no more than five employees.
Local governments could apply for CDBG-CV grants beginning Sept. 1 and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. The program guidelines and application are available on the North Carolina Department of Commerce website at NCCommerce.com/covidrelief.
Avery Chamber Golf Tournament coming
October 16…
AVERY COUNTY — The Avery County Chamber of Commerce has announced that its annual Avery Chamber Golf Classic, which is a fall golf tournament to benefit the Avery County Chamber of Commerce.
The morning event will be hosted by the Mountain Glen Golf Club in Newland on Friday, Oct. 16. The schedule for the day’s festivities will begin with registration/breakfast at 8 a.m., with play instruction at 8:45 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and post-tournament awards and box lunch at the conclusion of the round.
The price of registration is $140 per player and $560 per four-player team, while the cost to sponsor a hole is $100. The format of the play is scramble, in which everyone plays and moves to the best ball played. For more information, or to sign up to play, click to averycounty.com/2020-golf-classic-sign-up-form/. For additional information regarding interest in a 2020 Hole Sponsor, click to averycounty.com/2020-golf-classic-hole-sponsorship/.
The 2020 Avery Chamber Golf Classic is sponsored by SkyLine SkyBest & Carolina West Wireless. Team player gifts are sponsored by The Lodges at Eagles Nest, with breakfast items and box lunches sponsored by Stonewalls & Crossnore School & Children’s Home. On-course activities are sponsored by Friendship Honda of Boone. Click to the Avery Chamber website at averycounty.com/chamber-events/avery-chamber-golf-classic/ for more information.
NCDA&CS and WNC Communities sign
proclamation to continue Hemlock Restoration Initiative…
RALEIGH – Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler recently co-signed a proclamation with Jennifer Ferre, the executive director of WNC Communities, in which both leaders pledge continued support for the Hemlock Restoration Initiative.
Troxler first announced the allocation of seed funding for the initiative in March of 2014. Since then, collaboration with WNC Communities has resulted in positive momentum in the effort to restore North Carolina’s hemlock trees to long-term health. Dead hemlocks can negatively affect nesting songbirds, trout populations, plant nurseries and landscapers, homeowners and tourism.
“The hemlock woolly adelgid continues to kill a large number of eastern and Carolina hemlocks in North Carolina, but our combined efforts are making a difference,” said Troxler. “As just one example, we recently recognized dozens of N.C. Forest Service employees for a five-month project that treated nearly 42,000 hemlocks on more than 1,500 acres in the state. It was a huge project, and we’re committed to continuing our efforts in various ways.”
While NCDA&CS provides resources such as funding, forestry expertise and manpower, the Asheville-based nonprofit WNC Communities manages grants and other funding sources, recruits research partners and provides administrative support for the program.
“The proclamation further cements the partnership between the Department of Agriculture and WNC Communities, and it serves as a promise for the future of the Hemlock Restoration Initiative,” Ferre said.
For more details about the initiative, click to savehemlocksnc.org.
Grants for diversifying farms in 2021; WNC AgOptions intent to apply deadline Oct. 23, application deadline Nov. 20…
ASHEVILLE — WNC Agricultural Options is now accepting grant applications from farmers diversifying or expanding their businesses. With funding from the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission, WNC AgOptions is distributing a total of $216,000 to western North Carolina farmers in 2021. The application deadline is November 20.
WNC AgOptions helps offset farmers’ risk of trying new ventures and expanding their farms with $3,000 and $6,000 grants. “The WNC AgOptions program is an excellent example of grant funds providing direct support to those who need it most,” said Ross Young, Madison County Extension Director and WNC AgOptions steering committee leader. “Our farmers are arguably the most important people in our society. I sincerely appreciate the Commission’s interest in supporting western North Carolina agriculture.”
The Commission has supported the mountain region throughout major changes in agriculture, ensuring farmers continue farming. “We are extremely impressed with the innovation and resourcefulness that Western North Carolina farmers exhibit as they improve production efficiencies and continually advance their operations through diversifying and enhancing current operations,” said Bill Teague, Chairman of the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission. “With support from our Board, we continue to build on the long tradition of agricultural excellence in western NC.”
Applicants should contact their Cooperative Extension agents by Oct. 23 to set up an appointment to discuss their projects. Applications are available at www.wncagoptions.org or at local Cooperative Extension centers. Extension agents remain a resource for farmers throughout the year as they complete their projects.
Since 2004, WNC AgOptions has distributed more than $3 million to farmers in western North Carolina who are diversifying their operations. Returns on initial investments are often immediate, as new income typically matches the size of the grants in the first year of the projects. Income continues to increase year after year, often doubling by the third year of the projects.
WNC AgOptions offers grants to farmers in the following counties/units: Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga and Yancey counties as well as the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.
Applicants are encouraged to participate in information sessions, which will be held via the Zoom online video conferencing platform. Details on these meetings can be found on the WNC AgOptions website at www.wncagoptions.org.
“WNC Communities is honored to be the administrator of this annual funding opportunity designed to support farmers in their quest to try new techniques or implement innovative farming practices,” said Jennifer Ferre, Executive Director of WNC Communities. “We are grateful to the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission and North Carolina legislators for their support for 15 years.”
Members of the WNC AgOptions steering committee include representatives from N.C. Cooperative Extension, N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services–Marketing Division, WNC Communities, Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project and other leaders in agribusiness.
For more information, click to the following: WNC Agricultural Options: www.wncagoptions.org; N.C. Cooperative Extension Centers: www.ces.ncsu.edu; N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission: www.tobaccotrustfund.org; WNC Communities: www.wnccommunities.org.
Caldwell Hospice virtual ‘Lunch and Learn’ series…
Caldwell Hospice Serving the High Country will offer a virtual lunch and learn series on six different topics from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays through October 14.
Programs offered will include the following:
“Becoming a Caldwell Hospice Volunteer” (Oct. 14, 2020). An overview of volunteer services and what it takes to become a Caldwell Hospice volunteer, presented by Erica Andrews, BS, Volunteer & Outreach Coordinator, and featuring a High Country volunteer panel.
Register for the any of these virtual lunch and learn opportunities by contacting Erica Andrews at (828) 754-0101, 1 (844) MY-JOURNEY, or eandrews@caldwellhospice.org. A Zoom link will be sent to registered participants. This series is provided by Caldwell Hospice at no cost to participants.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery open…
While the Historic Banner Elk School remains closed to the general public, the BE Artists Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Please call the number on the sign at the front door and we will promptly let you in.
Please note that masks are required, capacity is limited to a maximum of six guests at one time, and that no public restrooms are available at this time. You can also schedule an appointment to visit the gallery by emailing art@beartistsgallery.com, or calling (828) 898-6767.
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Operation Fan Heat Relief distributing fans to eligible recipients…
RALEIGH — As the weather remains warm, the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services is partnering with the NC Area Agencies on Aging and local service providers to distribute fans to eligible recipients through Operation Fan Heat Relief through Oct. 31.
People 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, are eligible to sign up for assistance through Oct. 31 at local aging agencies across the state. Since 1986, the relief program has purchased fans for older adults and adults with disabilities, providing them with a more comfortable living environment and reducing heat-related illnesses.
As individuals age and develop chronic medical conditions, they are less likely to sense and respond to changes in temperature. They may also be taking medications that can worsen the impact of extreme heat. Operation Fan Heat Relief helps vulnerable adults at risk for heat-related illnesses stay safe during the summer.
In addition to applying for fans, people 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, can take the following steps during high temperatures:
- Increase fluid intake
- Spend some time in cool or air-conditioned environments regularly
- Reduce strenuous activity during the afternoon
- Speak with their physician before summer about how to stay safe while taking medication that can affect the body’s ability to cool itself (e.g., high blood pressure drugs)
Given the spread of COVID-19, people should check on neighbors and friends aged 60 and older by phone or internet during high temperatures when possible. Visiting a cool space in the house of a neighbor or friend is recommended if one doesn’t have adequate cooling, but physical distancing of at least six feet, wearing a cloth face covering and hand-washing should be practiced.
The program is made possible by donations from Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, and Dominion Resources, which allow regional area agencies on aging and provider agencies to purchase fans for eligible individuals. Provider agencies can also purchase a limited number of air conditioners based on a person’s specific health conditions.
Last year, the division received $85,600 in donations, allowing for the distribution of 5,185 fans and 27 air conditioners.
For more details, individuals may contact their Area Agency on Aging or the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services’ Housing Program Consultant at (919) 855-3419.
More information about Operation Fan Heat Relief, including tips on preparing for extreme heat and a list of local agencies distributing fans, is available at www.ncdhhs.gov/operation-fan-and-heat-relief.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven…
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
