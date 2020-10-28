Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by three cents from last week to $1.96 as of Monday, Oct. 26. This compares with the national average which decreased by three cents to $2.17 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Oct. 26, the United States’ national debt was $27,132,549,047,147 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $82,088 in debt per person and $217,662 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Oct. 26, North Carolina’s state debt was $49,263,323,047, which breaks down to $4,681 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, Oct. 26, 985,779 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 782,171 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,617,199.
Senior Center hosting
Drive-Thru Veterans
Breakfast November 6…
NEWLAND — Avery County Senior Center will be hosting a Drive-thru Veterans Breakfast at the Senior Center at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6. The Senior Center will partner with Caregiver’s Haven to honor Veterans this Veterans Day.
The Center will be serving freshly prepared sausage, egg and cheese biscuits with a variety of additional breakfast foods. (Note: Veterans and spouse only may attend).
For more information, call the Center at (828) 733-8220, or visit the Center’s Facebook page.
News from Avery DSS…
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Crisis Intervention Program provides assistance to qualified, low-income households who are experiencing a cooling-related crisis — or heating related crisis in the winter.
“We know many families are currently facing additional financial hardships due to COVID-19, and this program is designed to bring aid to those in crisis to alleviate cooling or heating emergencies,” said David Locklear, deputy director of Economic and Family Services in the Division of Social Services.
A household is in a crisis if it is experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and sufficient, timely and appropriate assistance is not available from any other source, according to NCDHHS policy. A life-threatening emergency is defined as a household which has no heating or cooling source or has a past due notice for primary heating or cooling service, and the health or well-being of a household member would be in danger if the heating or cooling crisis was not alleviated.
The Energy Programs Application form is available for download at https://epass.nc.gov. The application can be printed, mailed, scanned or faxed to (828) 733-8245. They can also be dropped off at Avery DSS at the drop box located outside the main building. Additionally, applicants can call Avery County Department of Social Services at (828) 733-8230 and apply over the phone with a caseworker. Households are individually evaluated by staff to determine whether there is a heating or cooling crisis. Benefits for families may vary, depending on the amount needed to alleviate the crisis.
To be eligible, a household must have at least one person who meets certain criteria, including being income eligible, having a health related condition that could be life threatening and have a heating or cooling related emergency. Full eligibility details are available online at www.ncdhhs.gov/crisis-intervention-program.
In addition, if you receive Food and Nutrition benefits or SNAP (formerly food stamps,) your household can receive free produce (a $40 value) at Food Lion stores for the next three months (program ends Dec. 31, 2020). You can choose fresh, frozen or canned fruits and vegetables for your family. To enroll, call the Avery County Department of Social Services at (828) 733-8230 and ask to speak with Jennifer Jennings or Alesia Calloway, and we will explain the program further.
For comment or more information, email Alesia.Calloway@averycountync.gov.
Insurance Commissioner reminds Medicare beneficiaries to compare plans during Open Enrollment…
RALEIGH — Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey reminds Medicare beneficiaries to compare and evaluate their current plans and make necessary changes during the annual Open Enrollment Period, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, 2020. Medicare plans and prices change. It is important for Medicare beneficiaries to take advantage of the Open Enrollment Period by contacting local Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselors to save money, improve coverage or both.
The Open Enrollment Period began Oct. 15 and runs for eight weeks to give consumers enough time to review and make changes to their Medicare coverage. Changes must be made by Dec. 7, 2020, to guarantee coverage will begin without interruption Jan. 1, 2021.
It’s important to contact local SHIIP counselors before making a decision about coverage because beneficiaries may be able to receive more affordable and better Medicare health and/or drug plan options. For example, even if they are satisfied with their current Medicare Advantage or Part D plan, there may be another plan in their area that covers health care and/or drugs at a better price.
SHIIP is a division of the North Carolina Department of Insurance and offers free, unbiased information about Medicare, Medicare prescription drug coverage, Medicare Advantage, long-term care insurance and other health insurance issues. In addition to helping Medicare beneficiaries compare and enroll in plans during the Open Enrollment Period, SHIIP counselors can help people discover if they are eligible for Medicare cost savings programs.
Here are some of the ways to review and compare plans available for 2021:
- Get one-on-one help from beneficiaries’ local SHIIP office.
- Get one-on-one help from SHIIP, the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program at NCDOI, by calling 1 (855) 408-1212, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Click to www.medicare.gov/find-a-plan to compare current coverage with all of the options available, and enroll in a new plan if it is advantageous to do so.
- Review the Medicare & You handbook. It was mailed to Medicare recipients in September.
- Call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) 24-hours a day, seven days a week, to find out more about coverage options. TTY users should call 1-877-486-2048.
For more information about SHIIP and the Medicare Open Enrollment Period, call 1 (855) 408-1212 or click to www.ncshiip.com.
Avery County Historical Museum reopens…
The Avery County Museum is glad to announce it is reopening with COVID 19 regulations in place.
Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with Saturday hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. if volunteers are available. Special arrangements for tours can be arranged by calling (828) 733-7111.
Visitors will also be able to tour the ET&WNC Railroad Depot and Caboose. The museum will be featuring a local family history each month. The first one featured will be John L. and Emily Sutphin Stout family who came to the area in the late 1800s.
The museum features many exhibits with artifacts that belonged to local residents. The public is invited to take advantage of this free resource. The museum is located next to the Avery County Courthouse.
Apple Hill Farm offering trick-or-treat event October 30 and 31…
BANNER ELK — In search of a fun, safe, and socially distant Halloween activity? The animals at Apple Hill Farm have planned a trick-or-treat event like no other!
Apple Hill Farm will be leading trick-or-treat mini-tours of the farm on the evenings of October 30 and 31, where guests can come dressed in their Halloween best and collect candy and gifts from the alpacas, llamas, goats, and other animals that call Apple Hill Farm home. On this educational and hands-on mini-tour, your Tour Ghoul will share fun facts about the animals at each stop and safely distribute goodies for each child.
Candy is included for children ages 2 to 10. Adults and Infants ages 1 and under will not receive candy or treats, but can add them to their tickets for an additional cost. Each child will receive a trick-or-treat goodie bag to carry their candy and gifts at the beginning of the tour. Children will collect a total of seven goodies: themed candies, stickers, coloring sheets, and more.
Tour groups are limited to 10 people or fewer and face masks covering your nose and mouth are required for everyone ages 4 and up. Hand sanitizer is available at each tour stop. The farm store will be open for shopping during the event hours as well.
Advanced tickets are required. Visitors will need to make reservations for infants.
- Children ages 2 to 10 (candy included!): $1
- Adults ages 11 and up (NO candy included): $10
- Infants ages 0 to 1 (NO Candy included): free
- Candy add-on for adults: $5
Tour spots available every half hour from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31. Tours are limited to 10 people or fewer, so make your reservations early. For more information, click to www.applehillfarmnc.com or call (828) 963-1662.
Local students invited to join JAM program…
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobbie Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Avery County Community Foundation accepting grant applications…
AVERY COUNTY — The board of advisors of the Avery County Community Foundation is currently accepting grant requests for community projects funded from the Dewey Wells Citizenship Fund, according to Board President Jamey Thompson.
This fund’s purpose is to assist in the development of character and promotion of good citizenship in and among young people in Avery County by awarding grants to organizations that work to instill in the county’s young people the values of honesty, integrity, respect, resourcefulness, personal responsibility, and duty to God and country.
The primary intended beneficiaries are units chartered by the Boy Scouts of America and by the Girl Scouts of the United States of America. The Avery Community Foundation will also consider qualified applications from nonprofits whose programs and services meet the fund’s criteria.
To apply, contact Tyran Hill, Program Officer, NCCF at (828) 722-1886 or by email thill@nccommunityfoundation.org to request for application packet. Deadline to apply is Thursday, Nov. 5.
The Avery County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.
Rotary Club Veterans Luncheon Nov. 11…
The Rotary Club of Avery County will be hosting its annual Veteran’s Day luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Avery Habitat for Humanity ReStore parking lot. The luncheon will look a little different this year. In lieu of the traditional gathering, Rotary Club members will be hosting a drive-through pick up, in which veterans will receive a warm box lunch prepared by Gadabout’s Catering to enjoy at a location of their choosing. To register, contact Ruthie Styles at (828) 766-8264 or email cdm@brpartnershipforchildren.org. The luncheon is a way for Rotary Club to say, ‘Thank you’ to all who have served.
Be BearWise as bear activity increases…
RALEIGH – With fall temperatures falling, bear activity is increasing, and biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are reminding people to protect themselves and bears by following the six BearWise® Basics to reduce potential conflicts.
Bears’ appetites are biologically programmed to go into hyperdrive in the fall because they need to put on a thick layer of life-sustaining fat before they turn in for the winter. This annual power-eating marathon is called hyperphagia. During hyperphagia, bears must consume 10 times as many calories as they need during the spring and summer, which means finding 20,000 calories a day or more. To find those extra calories, bears will often forage outside of their normal ranges, venturing near homes, campgrounds and trails, and trying to cross busy highways to find food.
Because of this, the first BearWise Basic people should always follow is probably the most critical. Never feed a bear — either intentionally or unintentionally. Bears are particularly attracted to human garbage, pet food and other human-associated foods, like bird seed. During this hyperphagia phase, bears can be protective of the food sources they find, so it’s particularly important to keep food secure and away from bears.
“Store bags of trash inside cans in a garage, sheds or other secure area, or use garbage cans or trash containers with a secure latching system or that are bear-resistant,” said Colleen Olfenbuttel, the Commission’s black bear biologist. “Place trash outside as late as possible, on trash pickup days — not the night before.”
People should also:
- Remove bird feeders when bears are active. Birdseed and other grains have high calorie content making them very attractive to bears.
- Never leave pet food outdoors. Feed outdoor pets portion sizes that will be completely eaten during each meal and remove leftover food and food bowl.
- Clean and store grills. After you use an outdoor grill, clean it thoroughly and make sure that all grease and fat is removed.
- Alert neighbors to bear activity. See bears in the area or evidence of bear activity? Tell your neighbors and share info on how to avoid bear conflicts. Bears have adapted to living near people; now it’s up to us to adapt to living near bears.
In addition to removing food attractants, residents can:
- Install electric fencing, which will protect bee hives, dumpsters, gardens, compost piles and other potential food sources.
- Consider using a bear-resistant trash container.
- Talk to neighbors and consider becoming a certified BearWise community. BearWise communities commit to co-existing responsibly with bears, securing al
- l potential food sources, and knowing when and how to report bear activity. BearWise certified communities work together to prevent conflicts between bears and humans.
While black bears, by nature, are not aggressive animals, they can inspire fear, anxiety and even fascination, in people who encounter them. If left alone, most bears that have wandered into a residential area will quickly retreat to their natural habitat, particularly if no food source is around.
“No matter where you are or where you live, if you encounter a bear, the most important thing to do is leave the bear alone. Don’t try to feed it or chase it off — we can’t stress this enough,” said Colleen Olfenbuttel, the Commission’s black bear and furbearer biologist. “Crowds of people can unnerve a bear, perhaps causing it to act defensively.”
For more information about living responsibly with black bears, click to www.bearwise.org. For more information about black bears in North Carolina, visit the Commission’s black bear species page by clicking to www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Mammals/Black-Bear. For questions regarding bears and other human-wildlife interactions, call the Commission’s N.C. Wildlife Helpline toll-free at (866) 318-2401. The call center is open Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Spruce Pine Southern Christmas Show
November 28…
SPRUCE PINE — A Christmas arts and crafts show is coming to Cross Street Commerce Center Spruce Pine on November 28. Spruce Pine Southern Christmas Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, with the event benefiting the Mountaineer Shriners Club for the Children’s Hospital. The theme for the event is “Santa Claus is Coming to Town!”
Join us and have your family holiday photos taken by professional photographers with Santa in his Sleigh as he visits Spruce Pine on Nov. 28. Families can call (828) 688-1148 for more information and an order sheet for purchasing photos sent to your email or phone.
More than 50 artists and crafters displaying amazing handcrafted wares will be on display, giving shoppers the opportunity to avoid crowded malls and buy directly from artists.The show will feature handmade wreaths, jewelry, pottery, wood signs, crochet, Christmas decor, furniture, glass art, door prizes, 50/50, baked goods and a food court. Shoppers can also purchase their fresh cut Christmas trees and book a photo session with Santa.
Vendor space is still available. For more information, call Southern Shows at (828) 688-1148, or email geneloren@yahoo.com.
Wildlife Commission Seeks Information on Hellbender Sightings…
RALEIGH — With fall fishing right around the corner, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is asking the public, particularly anglers, to report any sightings of hellbenders (water dogs) to the agency.
Reported sightings are an important part of a long-term inventory and monitoring project for hellbenders that agency staff, along with partners, began in 2007. Agency biologists want to learn more about where hellbenders-gigantic, aquatic salamanders averaging 16 to 17 inches in length-are located and how their populations are faring.
In North Carolina, hellbenders are found only in fast-moving, clean mountain streams in the western part of the state. Hellbenders, also called “snot otters” and “Alleghany alligators,” were once common but have disappeared throughout much of their habitat, due mainly to declining water quality and habitat degradation, and to a lesser degree, persecution from anglers who mistakenly think that hellbenders decrease trout populations.
Although they may occasionally go after a trout on a line or stringer, looking for an easy meal, hellbenders eat mainly crayfish according to Wildlife Diversity Biologist Lori Williams, who pioneered the Commission hellbender project. “They may also eat unsuspecting minnows and scavenge for dead fish, discarded bait or other dead animals. However, fish can be bigger predators of young or larval hellbenders than hellbenders of fish.”
Contrary to popular belief, hellbenders are not poisonous, venomous, toxic, or harmful to humans, although they may try to bite as a defensive reaction if someone tries to pick them up. Leaving them alone is not only good for hellbenders, but it is also the law. Hellbenders are listed as a species of special concern in North Carolina. Because of this listing, it is illegal to take, possess, transport, or sell a hellbender or to attempt to do so. A violation is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which can result in a fine and up to 120 days in jail.
Williams also cautions people to refrain from moving rocks in mountain streams to build dams, rock stacks (cairns), or tube chutes as these rocks provide shelter for hellbenders, as well as other species of fish, salamanders, and insects.
Anyone who finds a hellbender is asked to leave it alone but to note the location (physical location or GPS coordinates) and take a photo, if possible, and email that information to Williams at lori.williams@ncwildlife.org. If anglers happen to catch one on hook and line, they should carefully remove the hook if it is safe to do so without harming the animal or cut the line as close as possible and return it back to the water. People also can call the Commission’s Wildlife Interaction Helpline (866) 318-2401 and provide details of the observation.
Learn more by visiting the Commission’s hellbender webpage at www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Amphibians/Eastern-Hellbender.
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild meeting
virtually…
A new year is beginning for the Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild and they would like to encourage any folks interested in quilting to check out their website at mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org. The group has been meeting virtually during the pandemic using ZOOM. Several excellent presentations have been done this spring and summer with more to come. In October the speaker is Debbie Swartzel from Hickory on “Getting Comfortable with Modern Quilting.” To join the group, make contact using the website and you can receive the invitation for ZOOM by email.
Avery County Health
Department offers Drive-thru COVID-19
testing on Tuesdays
and Thursdays…
NEWLAND — Weather permitting, the Avery County Health Department is holding drive-thru COVID-19 testing at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday. The Avery County Health Department is located at 545 Schultz Circle in Newland. ACHD requests that interested parties call first to (828) 733-6031 to confirm the event.
American Red Cross reminds that flu vaccine, blood donation both
help save lives…
ASHEVILLE — The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients as the U.S. braces for flu season while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Medical experts are urging people to get the flu shot to avoid a flu epidemic on top of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Because blood can only be given by those who are feeling well, a severe flu season could create additional challenges to maintaining a sufficient blood supply for hospital patients in need.
Get the flu vaccine this year to help protect the nation from the virus but also to ensure that patients continue to have access to lifesaving blood products. There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot as long as the donor is symptom-free and fever-free. There is no risk of transmitting the influenza virus after receiving a flu vaccination.
For those that have the flu, it is important to wait until they no longer exhibit flu symptoms, have recovered completely and feel well before attempting to donate. Donors must feel healthy and well on the day of donation.
Stay healthy this flu season and make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, clicking to RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1 (800) RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In thanks for making time to donate, the Red Cross will send those who come to give between now and November 11 a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Plus, those who come to give in October are automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card. Five lucky people will win. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Unite.)
Important COVID-19 information for donors: The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Nov. 15:
- Banner Elk (noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5) at Lowe’s Home Improvement #1834, 2014 Tynecastle Hwy.
- Linville (1 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29) at Cannon Memorial Hospital, Sloop Medical Office Plaza, 434 Hospital Drive
Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, click to RedCrossBlood.org, call 1 (800) RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Deer Park® Natural Spring Water and BRPA announce winners of
sustainability grant
program…
STAMFORD, Ct. – For more than a century, Deer Park Brand Natural Spring Water has been helping outdoor enthusiasts who love the Blue Ridge and the Appalachian region to stay happy and hydrated as they explore the area. To help protect the region’s natural resources, both present and future, Deer Park Brand is sponsoring the Blue Ridge Parkway Association to establish a number of sustainability grants that fund important conservation initiatives that benefit member communities and visitors alike. The grants are a part of the Deer Park Brand’s conservation efforts.
Our three grant winners stood out for their ability to have meaningful impact on the community and educate and inspire visitors to embrace sustainable practices in their own neighborhoods. The grant recipients (in no specific order) and their projects are:
The Orchard at Altapass is a nonprofit organization that works to preserve the regional traditions, culture, and foodways of the Blue Ridge and is one of the most popular spots along Parkway. The orchard cultivates more than 25 varieties of heirloom apples–from
- Aunt Rachels to York Imperials. At the center of their operations are pollinators—birds, butterflies and bees. The organization will use proceeds from the grant to add nine hives, bees, gear, and honey gathering equipment, all of which will be used to increase both apple and honey production and further the Orchard’s mission.
- The Haywood Tourism Development Authority will use the grant for two water conservation and sustainability projects in the Pigeon River Watershed of Haywood County that will complement local volunteer initiatives. Haywood TDA will plant native trees and shrubs that will create riparian habitats, support water conservation through erosion mitigation, and provide shade to keep mountain streams cool. The organization will produce beverage coasters for bars and restaurants across the region that will educate visitors how the can conserve water.
- Henderson County Tourism Developm
- ent Authority will deploy the grant to create a demonstration pollinator garden in the center of the historic Main Street district in downtown Hendersonville that will motivate residents and visitors alike to make simple changes to their own landscapes to help sustain local ecosystems. The garden will incorporate interpretive signage and a larger-than-life bee mural painted by celebrated artist, Matt Willey, as part of “The Good of the Hive” global initiative to inspire actions to help sustain healthy ecosystems.
“Deer Park is passionate about helping people discover the wonder of nature,” said Yumi Clevenger-Lee, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Nestlé Waters North America. “As a brand, we are proud to support Blue Ridge Parkway and its members by investing in community organizations that are also helping to preserve the region for people to enjoy today and for generations to come.”
“While the Blue Ridge Parkway remains the most popular national park destination in the country, the Deer Park Brand Sustainability Grants have been helpful during a time when traveling is uncertain,” said Tubby Kubik, Executive Director of the Blue Ridge Parkway Association. “We look forward to continuing to welcome travelers who need an escape and encourage them to leave the areas they visit in better condition than when they arrived.”
The Blue Ridge Parkway Association appreciates the partnership with the Deer Park Brand and the brand’s continued efforts to help preserve the region we all call home.
Banner Elk Artists
Gallery open…
While the Historic Banner Elk School remains closed to the general public, the BE Artists Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Please call the number on the sign at the front door and we will promptly let you in.
Please note that masks are required, capacity is limited to a maximum of six guests at one time, and that no public restrooms are available at this time. You can also schedule an appointment to visit the gallery by emailing art@beartistsgallery.com, or calling (828) 898-6767.
ARHS rheumatology
services relocating…
BOONE — Appalachian Regional Healthcare System is excited to announce that rheumatology services will be moving to a new location.
Currently located within Appalachian Regional Internal Medicine Specialists at Boone Pointe, Dr. James Logan will be relocating to 2146 Blowing Rock Road in Boone. The new location, Appalachian Regional Rheumatology, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday starting Nov. 2, 2020.
Rheumatology services focus on diagnosis and treatment of rheumatic diseases including arthritis, autoimmune diseases and osteoporosis.
For more information, call (828) 386-2300 or click to apprhs.org/apprheumatology/.
Wildlife Commission asks for public’s help to monitor new disease affecting rabbits…
RALEIGH – Biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are asking the public to help them monitor the potential spread of a deadly rabbit disease that has not yet been observed in North Carolina’s rabbit populations by reporting any sightings of dead rabbits to the agency.
Commission biologists are working with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) to monitor the spread and impacts of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2 (RHDV2), a fatal disease that affects both domestic and wild rabbit populations. RHDV2 is extremely lethal. There is no cure for wild rabbits and a vaccine for domestic rabbits is not readily available in the United States. RHDV2 is classified as a foreign animal disease in the United States and currently, is primarily found in southwestern United States. People can spread the virus indirectly by carrying it on their clothing and shoes, but RHDV2 does not impact human health.
While RHDV2 has not been observed in North Carolina’s rabbit populations yet, agency biologists are asking the public and hunters to report any sightings of one or more dead wild rabbits where the death is not readily apparent or those found with blood around their nose, mouth or rectum. Anyone who finds a dead rabbit should refrain from touching it unless necessary and call the Commission’s Wildlife Helpline (866) 318-2401, or email wildlifehelpline@ncwildlife.org. The Commission will rely on reports of rabbit mortalities to document the disease’s occurrence and potential spread in North Carolina.
The NCDA&CS asks rabbit owners who observe unexplained deaths in their domestic rabbits to contact their veterinarian or the NCDA&CS at (919) 707-3250. Domestic rabbit owners are also encouraged to follow proper quarantine protocols when introducing a new rabbit and keep domestic rabbits from any potential contact with wild rabbits.
The NCDA&CS also reminds rabbit owners when moving rabbits from other states into North Carolina, a health certificate or Interstate Certificate of Veterinary Inspection is required. Obtaining a health certificate from a veterinarian prior to bringing a rabbit into North Carolina will help protect the state’s rabbit industry.
This latest outbreak began in March 2020. As of September, confirmed mortalities have occurred in multiple wild and domestic lagomorphs, which includes rabbits, hares and pikas, in seven western/southwestern states. While there have been isolated cases of RHDV2 in domestic rabbits in the eastern United States, those isolated cases are not epidemiologically related to the widespread outbreak in the southwest. Should the current disease outbreak make its way to the east coast, the Commission is concerned about its potential impact to native rabbit populations, particularly the Appalachian cottontail that is found only in the western part of the state at higher elevations. The Appalachian cottontail is a designated a species of concern by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and classified as vulnerable to critically imperiled throughout most of its range.
RHDV2 is highly contagious with mortality occurring within nine days after infection. Many times, the only signs of the disease are sudden death and blood-stained noses caused by internal bleeding. Infected rabbits may also develop a fever, be hesitant to eat, or show respiratory or nervous signs such as difficulty breathing, lack of coordination or paralysis. The RHDV2 virus is very resistant to environmental extremes, surviving temperatures below freezing to above 120 degrees Fahrenheit. It can be spread through direct contact with other living or dead rabbits, exposure to an infected rabbit’s excretions or blood, or contracted through mechanical vectors such as flea and fly bites. The virus can also spread from carcasses, food, water and any contaminated materials. There is no cure or vaccine for wild rabbits.
Visit the agency’s webpage on RHDV2 at www.ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/Learning/documents/Species/Rabbit-Hemorrhagic-Disease-2_10_8_2020.pdf for more information.
Avery County Local Food
Producers Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven…
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
