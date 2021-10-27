Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina increased 14 cents from last week at $3.23 as of Monday, Oct. 25, This compares with the national average which increased by five cents to $3.35 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Oct. 25, the United States’ national debt was $28,915,074,179,254 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $86,840 in debt per person and $229,000 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Oct. 25, North Carolina’s state debt was $50,161,110,449, which breaks down to $4,766 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, Oct. 25, 1,391,168 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 725,399 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,729,741.
Beech Mountain History
Museum open…
BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Beech Mountain History Museum has reopened for the Summer season Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. It is located next to Fred’s General Mercantile at the top of Beech Mountain.
Two new exhibits are featured. The first exhibit is a scale model of “The Battle on Beech,” which was a brief battle fought during the Civil War. The second exhibit is an audio exhibit of Ray Hicks, the famous area storyteller, telling his stories called the “Jack Tales.”
In addition, the museum has a sizeable collection of Land of Oz memorabilia, a model railroad from the logging days, Cherokee arrowheads dating back more than a thousand years, features on the birth of the ski resort and town, and much more.
Come visit the Museum, grab lunch at Fred’s and enjoy our cool mountain weather!
Avery County Community Foundation awards more than $3,500 in local grants…
AVERY COUNTY — The board of advisors of the Avery County Community Foundation recently announced $3,620 in local grant awards from its community grantmaking fund.
The board granted:
- $1,620 to First Things Foundation for Capacity Building: A New Opportunity to Create Momentum for Low-Income Women in Western North Carolina
- $1,000 to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Western North Carolina for the Igniting Youth Potential, Avery County program
- $1,000 to Mountain Alliance for the Avery Teen Leadership Development and After-school Support program.
Jamey Thompson, board president, thanked the community for its continued support of the Avery County Community Foundation. “We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” he said. “We are grateful to the many generous individuals and organizations that have supported our work to inspire philanthropy across our community.”
For further information, email Colby Martin, NCCF community leadership officer, at cmartin@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.
Earn up to four credits in four weeks and achieve more faster with December Term
at Mayland …
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College announces online courses this winter with new December Term. This offers an additional opportunity to help students get ahead and stay ahead in a condensed online format during the extended winter break.
Courses are offered in many subjects, from Psychology, Sociology, and Communications to Biology, History, Statistics and more.
Arts & Sciences Dean Sherry Sherman remarked, “The Winter Term courses fulfill degree requirements, they are transferable and are fully online, making it even more convenient for our students. They also offer Mayland students and students attending four-year universities the opportunity to get their class schedules back on track, earn extra credits in just a fraction of the time and provide High School students the opportunity to earn credits and get a jump start on college.”
The courses take place from December 1 to December 31. Students who wish to take advantage of this opportunity are encouraged to call (828) 766-1234 or click to www.mayland.info/december for more information.
NC Cooperative Extension
announces Healthy
Holiday Hustle…
Why just survive the holidays when you can enjoy them instead? Join N.C. Cooperative Extension – Avery County Center’s Healthy Holiday Hustle! The new series will begin on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, (5 to 6 p.m.), and continue on each Monday until Dec. 20, 2021.
This free challenging series includes weekly cooking classes, weekly prizes, delicious recipes, tips for budget-friendly holiday meals, and a free turkey for those who complete the series.
Please contact Melanie Cashion McCoury, Nutrition Program Associate — Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program at N.C. Cooperative Extension — Avery County Center, at (828) 733-8270 for additional information.
Veterans may now fish
Mountain Heritage Trout
Waters for free…
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission established the Mountain Heritage Trout Waters Program in 2008 to promote trout fishing as a heritage tourism activity on trout waters that run through 17 mountain communities in western North Carolina.
Typically, anglers 16 and older must purchase a three-day license or use any valid inland fishing license to fish these waters. However, the North Carolina General Assembly recently passed legislation that as of October 1, veterans are now allowed to fish these waters for free.
The legislation states that a resident or nonresident who served as a member of the Armed Forces and who separated under honorable conditions is exempt from fishing license requirements while fishing in Mountain Heritage Trout Waters. Veterans must always have valid documentation of their service while fishing to be exempt.
When fishing public mountain trout waters classified as Hatchery Supported, anglers may keep up to seven trout per day, per angler, with no bait or lure restrictions and no size limits. The season for Hatchery Supported Trout Waters runs from the first Saturday in April until the last day of February. Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are closed to fishing from March 1 to the first Saturday in April each year.
When fishing on public mountain trout waters classified as Delayed Harvest, anglers must use single-hook artificial lures and cannot harvest or possess any trout from Oct. 1 until the first Saturday of June. At that time waters reopen at 6 a.m. to youth 15 years old and younger under Hatchery Supported regulations, with no bait restriction, no minimum length limit and a seven-trout-per-day creel limit. Waters open to all anglers that same day at noon. Hatchery Supported regulations remain in effect until Oct. 1 each year.
To purchase a Mountain Heritage Trout Waters license, call 1-888-248-6834 or purchase online at ncwildlife.org.
Fall apple cider pressing equipment available for lease with Avery Cooperative Extension…
NEWLAND — What better way is there to celebrate the upcoming Holiday Season than a cup of traditional apple cider?
Sweet cider is simply, fresh pressed apple juice. Within a day or two of pressing, the sugars in sweet cider begin to be flavored by wild yeasts always present in fresh pressed apples. This gives sweet apple cider its distinctive flavor.
If sweet cider is your goal, your cider can be refrigerated or frozen for long term storage. Sweet cider, kept cold, is good for fresh drinking for 21 days after pressing. For long term use, you can keep sweet cider for at least a full year, frozen in gallon jugs. Freshly pressed cider freezes incredibly well. The taste, after thawing, is nearly indistinguishable from when the juice is first pressed.
Making cider is a great way to use your homegrown apples. A blend of two to three different apples makes sweet cider you can enjoy over the next full year. Simply do it yourself, like the old days!
If you’re interested in making cider, the Avery County Center has a two-basket Apple Mill available for leasing. The mill is permanently mounted on a dedicated trailer so you can pull it to your place and press your apples! For more information on making cider, or renting the apple mill, contact Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent- ANR, at (828) 733-8270.
Spooktacular events at Buckeye Rec Center …
Buckeye Recreation Center has announced multiple Halloween-related events that are open to the public. Events include the following:
- Buckeye’s Pickleball Bash will take place at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26. The entry fee is $5 per person. The Bash is not a typical tournament, as we leave your game up to the luck of the draw. You will switch partners and opponents every game. Plan to play outside, unless it is raining. Costumes are encouraged!
- Get in the Halloween spirit at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, by carving your Jack-o-Lantern. Pumpkins and carving tools are provided at a limited supply. Call Marisa at (828) 387-3003 to RSVP.
- Buckeye will be hosting an in-person Halloween Trivia event at 6 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 28. Refreshments and snacks will be provided. Costumes will give you a winning advantage. Six-person maximum on each team. Teams can sign up by clicking to https://beechrecreation.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=239.
- All of these great nights lead up to the main event on October 29, Buckeye Halloween. This year’s theme will be “Medieval Times.” Grab your princesses and dragons and join us for a night of fun. Haunted Trail will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. After 8 p.m., haunted trail is recommended for ages 8 and up. The cost for the event is $5 per person.
Buckeye Rec Center is located at 1330 Pine Ridge Road in Beech Mountain. For more information, or to inquire about volunteer opportunities, call (828) 387-3003.
Halloween Treat Street in Newland October 29…
The Town of Newland will host its annual Treat Street from 4 to 8 p.m. Face coverings are recommended to be worn indoors, and social distancing is practiced when possible. For more information, call the town at (828) 733-2023 or visit the town’s Facebook page.
Linville Falls Winery
Harvest Hoedown
October 29…
Join Linville Falls Winery for an evening of hootin’ and hollerin’ as we celebrate fall and the bounty of harvest from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. The Hoedown is a barn party that takes place in our historic Red Barn. We’ll spend the night enjoying bluegrass, barbecue, square dancing led by an experienced caller, and a special spiked cider made with our wine. We encourage dressing up in your “country best,” so break out your cowboy boots, bandanas, straw hats, flannel shirts and flashy belt buckles. No tickets necessary, but wine and barbecue are available for purchase.
For more information, visit the Winery’s Facebook page or click to www.linvillefallswinery.com.
Banner Elk hosts Trunk or Treat October 30…
A trunk or treat event will be held at Historic Banner Elk School, located at 140 Azalea Circle, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
One of the more popular family Halloween events in the High Country, children and adults come dressed in costumes for a fun trick-or-treat experience from the trunks of vehicles. Banner Elk businesses and individuals decorate their vehicle trunks and hand out candy to all the little ghosts and goblins.
For more information, call (828) 898-8395.
Town of Elk Park hosts Trick or Treat in the Park October 30…
Town of Elk Park invites all residents, businesses and churches to participate in this year’s event. A $50 Visa gift card will be awarded to the best decorated booth. If you do not have a table to set up and hand out candy, one can be provided for you. Please be set up before 5 p.m. on the day of the event. There will be a costume contest that will begin at 6 p.m., with winners receiving trophies. There will be fire pits for s’mores, and a Halloween-themed movie to begin at 7 p.m. (weather permitting). For more information, call Elk Park Town Hall at (828) 733-9573 or visit the town’s Facebook page.
Rotary Veteran’s Day Drive-thru lunch…
On November 11, the Avery County Rotary Club will be hosting a drive-thru Veteran’s Day lunch at the Avery Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Newland. Once again, Gadabouts Catering will be providing the food and it is free to all veterans. We hope to be back in person for a seated event next year, but are excited and honored to serve the veterans of Avery County in this drive-thru event.
Please RSVP by contacting Ruthie Styles at (828) 766-8264 or emailing cdm@brpartnershipforchildren.com.
Howling coyotes this Halloween indicates pups are on the move…
RALEIGH – Just in time for Halloween, expect to see and hear more coyotes over the coming weeks as young coyotes leave their parents’ territory to establish a home of their own. They may wander long distances – upward of 300 miles – before settling down somewhere that’s not already occupied by an established coyote pair. As young coyotes roam, biologists at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission experience an increase in reported sightings.
According to data collected through the agency’s N.C. Wildlife Helpline, the most common calls about coyotes are about:
- Presence in the general area.
- Fear that coyotes pose a threat to people, pets or livestock, although no aggressive behavior or damage is reported.
- Observations of coyotes during the day, which is normal behavior and does not indicate disease.
- Loss or injury of outdoor/feral cats.
- Noise-related complaints.
At first, littermates often travel together before splitting off in search of a mate. Young coyotes will yip, howl and bark to keep track of each other, as well as other coyotes whose territories they are passing through. The hollow tone of their howl and a tendency to vocalize rapidly in a constant stream of sounds can make two coyotes sound like twenty.
“These days coyotes are common across North Carolina — even in residential areas — though they can be very good at not being seen. Hearing or seeing one is no cause for surprise or alarm,” said Falyn Owens, the agency’s extension biologist. “Coyotes usually try to avoid people as much as possible.
Owens warns, however, that coyotes are opportunists and their typical standoffish behavior toward people can turn indifferent if they regularly get food near where people live and work, especially if they experience few consequences for hanging around.
To make homes and neighborhoods less attractive to coyotes, Owens recommends the following tips:
- Supervise small pets when they’re outside, especially around dawn and dusk.
- Keep cats indoors and poultry in a predator-proof pen.
- Feed pets indoors or remove all food when a pet is finished eating outside.
- Store food waste in secure containers with tight-fitting lids.
- Keep bird seed off the ground around feeders or choose to attract birds with native plants.
- Intimidate and scare off any coyotes. Throw small objects in their direction, make loud noises, or spray them with a water hose until they retreat and leave the area.
Eliminating easy food sources and creating an active deterrence can help coyotes maintain a healthy fear of humans. Owens advises, “They’re territorial animals, so they understand when they’re overstepping their bounds into an area that doesn’t belong to them. Actively scaring off coyotes helps show them where they’re not welcome.”
For more information about coyotes in North Carolina, visit the Wildlife Commission’s coyote page on its website (ncwildlife.org/coyote), or call the agency’s N.C. Wildlife Helpline toll-free at (866) 318-2401, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Coyotes can be hunted year-round and can be trapped during the statewide regulated trapping season from Nov. 1 through end of February.
Kiwanis honors veterans Nov. 2…
Banner Elk Kiwanis Club invites community veterans of America’s armed forces to join the group on Tuesday, Nov. 2, as the club will be recognizing those who served our nation. For more information, email Jim Swinkola with Banner Elk Kiwanis at jimswinkola@icloud.com.
Deer hunter safety reminders from NCWRC…
RALEIGH – As blackpowder and gun deer hunting seasons opens up around the state, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Home from the Hunt campaign reminds hunters to be sure to positively identify their target before pulling the trigger and to always be aware of their surroundings.
“Don’t let the anticipation or excitement cloud your judgment,” said Chet Clark, the Wildlife Commission’s recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) program manager. “Hunters should use binoculars, rather than a rifle scope, to identify their target. It’s important to collect yourself and ensure there are no houses, vehicles, livestock or people in front of or behind your target. Being sure of your target and what is beyond it will help you make certain you are taking the safest shot.”
The four primary rules of firearms safety are:
- Always point a firearm in a safe direction.
- Treat every firearm as if it were loaded and never assume a firearm is unloaded.
- Keep your finger out of the trigger guard and off the trigger until ready to shoot.
- Be sure of your target, as well as what’s in front of and behind it.
Keeping safety a top priority, blaze orange is required to be worn by deer hunters any time a firearms season is open. Non-hunters using game lands, such as hikers and birders, are also encouraged to wear blaze orange so they can easily be seen by hunters and other users.
For more information on hunting seasons, hunting licenses, Hunting Heritage Apprentice Permits and the Hunter Education Program, go to ncwildlife.org or call (888) 248-6834.
Crisis Intervention
Energy Program offering assistance to qualified parties…
Weather permitting, beginning on October 12, the Crisis Intervention Energy Program (CIP for short) opened to those qualified, low-income households who are experiencing a heating-related crisis. According to NC state policy, a household is in a crisis if it is experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and sufficient, timely and appropriate assistance is not available from any other source. A life-threatening emergency is defined as a household which has no heating or cooling source or has a past due notice for primary heating or cooling service, and the health or well-being of a household member would be in danger if the heating or cooling crisis was not alleviated.
If the temperatures are not below freezing, we will not be able to open the program. Each day will be evaluated to determine if a crisis could exist if temperatures are below freezing. CIP funding is open to any age that has a crisis in their home and as long as funds are available.
Households can apply in several ways:
- You can apply by phone by calling (828) 733-8230 and ask for an energy caseworker;
- You can ask that an application be mailed to you or;
- You can apply online at
If you prefer to complete a paper application, you may pick one up at the agency at 175 Linville St., Newland, NC. Applications are located on the table in the hallway. You can mail or drop off your application at the dropbox located outside the main Administrative building.
The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will begin Dec. 1, 2021. This program is open to applicants 60 and older in December. Applications can be obtained by any of the ways listed above. For applicants that received a LIEAP payment last year and have received food and nutrition services this year, you may automatically be enrolled by the State of NC beginning Nov. 15, 2021. You will receive a letter letting you how much your benefit will be and to which energy provider it will be paid. If you need to change your energy provider, contact Alesia Calloway at (828) 733-8249 immediately.
If think you are eligible, and you do not receive a letter by December 1, call the office to apply. If funding is available, the LIEAP program will be open to all ages beginning Jan. 2, 2022. For questions you can call (828) 733-8249 or e-mail Alesia.Calloway@AveryCountyNC.gov.
Artist invited to participate in Visual Artists Competition…
CALDWELL — Artists in Alexander, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Watauga and Wilkes counties are invited to enter the 45th Annual Visual Artists Competition, a program of the Caldwell Arts Council. The competition will feature juror Lise Swennson and judge Rogelio Calvo. A total of $700 in cash prizes will be awarded, with a $400 for Best of Show, $200 for second place, $100 for third place, and three Judge’s Merit Awards. Competition awards are made possible through the generous support of the Brush & Palette Club, Caron Baker and Jim Wike, and Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff.
Due to the continued effects of COVID-19, an opening reception will not be held. Selected works will be displayed in the Caldwell Arts Council galleries December 3 to 23, 2021.
The detailed prospectus is available on the Caldwell Arts Council’s website at www.caldwellarts.com, and the deadline for entry is midnight on Nov. 18, 2021.
Increased monitoring for Chronic Wasting Disease in full swing …
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is increasing its monitoring efforts for chronic wasting disease (CWD) this deer season. Over the summer, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources reported that a deer harvested just more than 30 miles from the North Carolina border tested positive for CWD. It’s the closest case reported to date and prompted North Carolina wildlife officials to escalate proactive surveillance measures already in place, as well as introduce new monitoring initiatives.
CWD remains a looming threat to the state’s white-tailed deer population and our deer hunting traditions. CWD is caused by abnormal proteins, called prions, that slowly spread through a deer’s nervous system, eventually causing spongy holes in the brain that lead to death. The disease is spread between deer through direct contact and environmental contamination from infected saliva, urine and feces of live deer or carcasses and body parts. There is no vaccine, treatment or cure. Deer do not recover from CWD and, given enough time, the disease is always fatal. The Wildlife Commission has been monitoring for CWD since 1999 through coordinated statewide surveillance. Samples from more than 15,000 white-tailed deer have been tested, and to date, CWD has not been detected in North Carolina’s deer herd.
There is no reliable USDA approved live test for CWD, so effective surveillance methods require the testing of dead deer, primarily hunter harvests. The Wildlife Commission is making it easier than ever for hunters to help surveillance efforts by setting up more check stations around the state and installing drop-off stations where hunters can voluntarily submit their deer heads for testing.
“We are fortunate that we haven’t detected CWD in North Carolina, but the best way to monitor for the disease is with continued testing, relying heavily on hunter cooperation,” stated Moriah Boggess, deer biologist for the Wildlife Commission. “The self-serve sample drop-off stations we’ve installed in each region of the state will allow us to collect as many deer heads as hunters are willing to donate.”
The agency’s CWD webpage, ncwildlife.org/CWD, features an interactive map of the drop-off station locations and allows hunters to view their deer’s test results.
Testing is important because it’s hard to tell if a deer has CWD. Signs of illness aren’t visible for at least 16 months after infection. The slow incubation period and the ease of transmission is why wildlife biologists say being proactive and following current regulations is imperative.
Deer hunters can expect:
- Additional voluntary check stations in targeted regional zones.
- New voluntary testing drop-off stations statewide.
- Increased efforts to test deer from vehicle kills, taxidermists and meat processors.
- Continued enforcement of importation laws.
Importation of whole carcasses of cervids (deer, elk, moose or reindeer/caribou) from any state, Canadian province or foreign country is prohibited. If you are transporting cervid carcass parts into North Carolina, you must follow processing and packaging regulations, and carcass parts or containers of cervid meat or carcass parts must be labeled and identified.
To date, CWD prions have not been documented to cause sickness in humans, but closely related prion diseases, like mad cow disease, have made the jump. The CDC does not recommend the consumption of CWD-infected meat.
Other states already dealing with CWD have experienced a decline in their deer populations where the disease is most prevalent, a decrease in mature bucks and some hunters have become wary of eating harvested meat. It’s changed the deer hunting culture and tradition, which Wildlife Commission officials want to avoid in North Carolina.
“Deer hunting is important to North Carolinians’ heritage and food systems. We are ready to manage CWD if it’s detected, but we’re doing everything we can to keep it out,” said Boggess.
The Wildlife Commission recently adopted a comprehensive Chronic Wasting Disease Response Plan that will be activated immediately if CWD is detected within the state. The response plan was developed by wildlife biologists with input from other state wildlife agencies and in cooperation with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA&CS), which manages farmed cervids. Although the NCDA&CS also has a plan specific to their oversight, the two agencies work collaboratively.
For more information about CWD, click to ncwildlife.org/CWD. Deer season dates by region are available by clicking to https://www.ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/Hunting/Season%20Date%20PDFs/2021-22%20Deer%20Season.pdf.
NCWRC: Tree stand safety reduces incidents during the hunt…
RALEIGH — Archery season for white-tailed deer opened on Sept. 11 and continues through Nov. 5. As deer hunters prepare for their first outing, whether it’s archery, or black powder or gun season later this year, it’s imperative to prioritize hunter safety. Hunting from an elevated stand is a popular tactic used by hunters, especially archers, however tree stands can easily turn dangerous if not used correctly. During the fall of 2020, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission received 10 reported tree stand incidents – one which was fatal. In all instances, the individuals were not wearing a safety harness, and unfortunately, this doesn’t account for the tree stand incidents that were never reported.
“Hunters should always use a fall-arrest system and follow the tree stand manufacturer’s recommended safety procedures,” said Carissa Daniels, the Wildlife Commission’s outreach manager. “Those simple measures can go a long way in helping hunters stay safe while hunting with a tree stand.
The Wildlife Commission’s hunter safety education campaign, Home From the Hunt, and the Tree Stand Safety Awareness Foundation offer these tree stand safety recommendations.
Preparing to use your tree stand:
- Remove all your equipment and inspect it for damage before using it. This includes belts, chains, bolts and attachment cords. Replace them if necessary.
- Purchase a full-body safety harness as part of a fall-arrest system.
- Ensure you do not exceed the stand manufacturer’s maximum height or weight limits.
- Pack an emergency signal device, such as a cell phone or a whistle.
Setting up your tree stand:
- Share your stand location with someone before each hunt.
- Select a healthy, straight tree for your tree stand.
- Ask someone to assist you with setting up the stand.
Using your tree stand:
- Buckle your harness securely and connect to the tree tether before your feet leave the ground.
- Maintain three points of contact when climbing the ladder; two hands and a foot or two feet and a hand. Most falls occur when climbing up or down.
- Use a lineman’s belt and/or lifeline when climbing or descending.
- Raise and lower equipment using a haul line – never carry anything as you climb.
For information on the Wildlife Commission’s hunter education courses, white-tailed deer season and limits and to purchase a hunting license, click to ncwildlife.org.
BBB Scam Alert: Child tax credits are coming, and so are
the scammers…
Through December 2021, if you qualify for payments through the American Rescue Plan Act, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced it is sending monthly payments direct deposit, paper check or through debit cards. These payments are an advance on the child tax credit, which means eligible people will get up to half of their child tax credit in these monthly payments and the other half when they file their 2021 taxes. You can go to IRS.gov to see who qualifies, how much you may receive, and how to address any problems. You will also have the option of unenrolling from the Advance payments program.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, when it comes to the government being in the news, the scammers will likely use their standard playbook, meaning impostor scams may appear, with con artists pretending to “help” you get your payments earlier, get more money, or commit identity theft.
BBB and the FTC share these tips:
- Avoid Impostor scams — Government agencies like the IRS or Social Security Administration will not call, text, DM, or email you.
- Do not give out any personal information, like social security numbers, bank account information, or credit/debit card numbers.
- Eligibility requirements and payment disbursements are monitored by the IRS only.
- When someone is requiring payments by gift card, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency, it is likely a scam.
Drive-thru COVID testing opportunities…
Drive thru COVID Testing is now available at the Avery County Health Department Parking Lot (545 Schultz Circle, Newland) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. No appointment is needed for a COVID test. Call the COVID line at (828) 733-8273 with questions or concerns.
The Avery County Health Department and the Baker Clinic at Cannon Hospital still have first-dose COVID vaccines available for anyone age 16 and up. Appointments are necessary. The Health Department (545 Schultz Circle, Newland) will also offer vaccines Monday through Friday. Call (828) 733-8273 to schedule an appointment. The Baker Center at Cannon Hospital (436 Hospital Drive, Suite 230, Linville) will offer vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Call (828) 737-7711 to schedule an appointment.
NCDA&CS offers organic certification cost-share assistance…
RALEIGH – Organic growers in North Carolina can apply for partial reimbursement of the cost of becoming certified or for recertification through a program offered by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Growers who are certified or recertified between Oct. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021, can apply for assistance through the program.
“Applicants can be reimbursed up to 50 percent of the cost of organic certification per category,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and I would encourage growers and handlers to submit their applications early.”
Under the grant, operations can be certified and reimbursed in four separate categories: crops, livestock, wild crop and handler/processor. The maximum reimbursement per category is $500.
The program is for the 2020-2021 season and is funded through a $105,800 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Applications must be postmarked by Nov. 19.
To apply, growers must provide a completed application, along with detailed invoices/statements from the certifying agency listing all National Organic Program certified costs, proof of payment, a substitute W-9 form and a copy of your certificate or letter from your certifier if this is a new certification. All charges must be for USDA organic certification. The application can be downloaded at www.ncdaorganic.org. or growers can also apply through their local Farm Service Agency office.
Application and required documents can be mailed, faxed or emailed to the NCDA&CS Organic Certification Cost Share Program, Attn. Heather Barnes. For questions, contact Barnes at (919) 707-3127.
Ginseng harvesting
permits will not be
issued in 2021…
ASHEVILLE — The Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests will not issue American ginseng harvest permits this year due to continued declines and low population levels observed through monitoring and surveys.
Commercial harvesting of wild ginseng has been occurring for the past 250 years. Declines are attributed to long-term harvesting, more recent over harvesting, out-of-season harvest, and the taking of mature plants without planting the seeds for future crops. The number of plants now in the national forests is too low to be sustainably harvested.
“Every year we’ve seen fewer ginseng plants and the danger is that they’ll completely disappear from this area,” said Gary Kauffman, botanist for the National Forests in North Carolina. “We need to pause the harvest now to help ensure that these plants will be available in future years and for our grandkids and their kids.”
Kauffman monitors plant levels and has worked with other organizations to reintroduce ginseng into the forest where the plant has been overharvested.
Anyone removing wild ginseng plants or its parts on national forest lands without a permit may be fined up to $5,000 or a six-month sentence in federal prison, or both.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week at Baker Center…
“If you want to drink, that’s your business. If you want to stop drinking, that’s our business.” Alcoholics Anonymous hosts meetings at 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday evening at the Oak Room of the Baker Center, adjacent to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
Banner Elk Book
Exchange open …
Banner Elk Book Exchange is now open, operating with the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays until Oct. 31. Masks are not required, but you may wear one if you prefer.
Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. Bring a book, take a book! There is no check-out or return of books. Simply bring a book or books and exchange them for the same number of different books. No books to trade-in? In lieu of a book to exchange, you may make a small donation to take a book home.
The Book Exchange is more than just a library! We offer the following programs to the community:
- Book Discussion Groups
- BE Readers (Children’s book discussion)
- Play & Learn Sessions
- Science/Nature Programs for Children
- Music Jams
Many people have contributed the books in the Book Exchange that fill our shelves, and a year of being sequestered at home will probably produce an abundance of book donations. We are grateful for the donations that allow others to enjoy reading, but please consider these guidelines for book donations:
- We cannot accept textbooks, reference books (dictionaries, thesaurus, etc.), outdated magazines or self-help books, or books that are damaged, mildewed, smelling of smoke, or otherwise unable to be placed on our shelves.
- We accept paperbacks in good condition.
- We keep the larger, high-quality ones on the shelves of the Book Exchange, and share those we cannot use with organizations like the V.A. hospital in Asheville. Some books also are sent to the correctional facility in Spruce Pine.
- When in doubt, ask yourself if you would like to take home the books you are donating. Please do not be offended if we cannot accept your books – we are not a repository for everything! Outdated books and magazines, or those in poor condition can be taken to the recycling center on Norwood Hollow Road at the base of Sugar Mountain or on 194 at the Three Lane between Elk Park and Newland.
We appreciate your consideration, cooperation and generosity!
Mayland high school equivalency diploma classes return
to campuses…
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is holding classes in-person and online to help students earn a high school equivalency diploma. Mayland Community College offers preparation classes for the GED and HiSET tests, and also offers Adult High School classes.
Mayland Community College does not charge tuition for the classes. However, a commitment of at least 8 hours a week is necessary to be successful. Although there are no fees associated with attending the classes, there may be a small fee for taking the equivalency tests.
Classes are offered at all three campuses in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties. Evening classes are available at the Mitchell Campus, located in Spruce Pine.
Online classes require dependable access to the internet and the use of a computer in a quiet setting.
Call (828) 766-1327 or email learninglabs@mayland.edu for more information.
Mountain Piecemakers tickets available for Opportunity Quilt…
Mountain Piecemakers 2021 opportunity quilt is called “The Garden Club” by Smith Street Designs. This beautiful quilt is a combination of machine embroidered applique, machine embroidery and traditionally pieced blocks. There are 17 embroidery designs within the quilt. The finished size is 82 by 102 inches. The entire quilt is custom quilted by a member of the Guild. Additional photos can be viewed on our website.
You can purchase tickets at https://mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org/ticket-purchase or by clicking to mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org. We will have the quilt on display at our booth at the Mount Mitchell Crafts Fair along with numerous items for sale. Proceeds from our opportunity quilt ticket sale go to purchase fabric and batting to make Hero Quilts for local veterans and to create Project Linus quilts for children in need. Each year we award 50 to 60 quilts to local veterans from Yancey, Mitchell and Madison counties. This year’s ceremony will be on Veterans Day at the Town Square in Burnsville. The drawing will be held at end of Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 11, 2021. The quilt will be shipped if needed to the winner. Mountain Piecemakers is a nonprofit quilt guild and offers educational opportunities for those interested in quilting as well as community service projects.
2021 visitor season on the Blue Ridge
Parkway…
BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY — National Park Service officials reminds visitors to the Blue Ridge Parkway that park visitors play a key role in protecting the historic 469-mile route. With many of the Parkway’s campgrounds, picnic areas, and visitor centers fully operational, park visitors and neighbors are reminded that when visiting these and other areas to stay on trails and roads, pack out trash, and leave park resources as you find them.
“The protection of the Parkway is a shared goal between park staff, partners, volunteers, and the millions of visitors who come to the park each year. We expect this summer and fall to be busy on the Parkway and one of the ways visitors can help us take care of park resources is by planning ahead,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “Visitor choices to recreate responsibly and plan ahead play an important role in helping us preserve and protect the Parkway and its resources for future generations.”
Park rangers are also sharing some important tips for visiting the Blue Ridge Parkway. From reminders about what to do at crowded overlooks, to navigation tips for the Parkway, this new Top 10 Tips list helps both new and experienced park visitors alike get the most out of their trip to the Parkway this season. The tips can be found by clicking to https://www.nps.gov/articles/000/top-10-things-to-know-before-you-go.htm.
Visitors can also expect several road and construction projects happening throughout the season that address ongoing maintenance needs. Current projects include the Roanoke River Bridge in Virginia, near Milepost 114. Signed detour routes are in place around project closures. A pavement preservation project at overlooks and picnic areas in Virginia is ongoing and could have minor impacts; and a major exterior rehabilitation project is also underway at the Moses Cone Memorial Park Manor House at Milepost 298. The Manor House is open during construction.
As the NPS continues to monitor and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, public health measures are in place across the park including capacity limits and temporary closures in response to local conditions. Consistent with CDC recommendations, people who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces.
A complete schedule of open facilities, as well as additional information to help plan a memorable and safe Parkway experience, is available on the Parkway’s website. Regularly updated information regarding ranger events, music performances, and cultural demonstrations is also available online.
At-Home testing for the SARS-CoV-2 Virus…
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), in partnership with LabCorp, is piloting a program to provide 35,000 no-cost, at-home testing kits to underprivileged and/or disabled North Carolinians experiencing financial barriers to getting tested. FNS recipients are able to order Pixel by LabCorp at-home testing kits to be shipped overnight directly to their homes. The test kits include test supplies (nasal swab, sample container, etc.), detailed instructions and prepaid specimen return shipping materials. Results are typically reported back to the individual within 48 to 72 hours from the time the specimen is received at the lab.
The Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 at-home testing kit is a molecular test that detects the presence or absence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. For questions contact The Pixel by LabCorp at website https://www.pixel.labcorp.com/nc or the Pixel’s dedicated support line at (800) 833-3935.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild holds monthly meetings…
Riverwalk Quilt Guild in Newland meets the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Our meeting location is at Newland Christian Church, located at 2800 Millers Gap Hwy/Hwy. 194 in Newland. For more information call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
The group’s mission is to preserve our mountain heritage of quilting, to be a source of education and inspiration for quilters, to encourage excellence in quilting and related arts, to be of service to the community, and to provide fellowship to people with a common interest.
Recreational
senior softball league seeking
participants…
High Country Senior Softball is looking for men ages 60 and older and women ages 50 and older to come out and enjoy a fun time competing in senior softball or leisurely throwing the ball around for exercise. Senior Softball meets April through September every Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Avery High School and every Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Watauga Recreation Center. Ages for competitive teams range from 60 to 69, as well as 70 and older. Bats, balls and gloves are available for use, so lace up you sneakers and come out. For more information, call Bert Valery at (727) 215-5560.
Local students invited to join JAM program…
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven
at Avery Senior
Center…
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
SBA Extends COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Application Deadline through Dec. 31…
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that the deadline to apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program for the COVID-19 Pandemic disaster declaration is extended to Dec. 31, 2021. The deadline extension comes as a result of the recent bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress and enacted by President Trump on Dec. 27, 2020.
To date, the SBA has approved $197 billion in low-interest loans which provides working capital funds to small businesses, nonprofits and agricultural businesses make it through this challenging time.
“Following the President’s declaration of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the SBA has approved more than 3.6 million loans through our Economic Injury Disaster Loan program nationwide,” Administrator Jovita Carranza said. “The EIDL program has assisted millions of small businesses, including nonprofit organizations, sole proprietors and independent contractors, from a wide array of industries and business sectors, to survive this very difficult economic environment.”
EIDL loan applications will continue to be accepted through December 2021, pending the availability of funds. Loans are offered at very affordable terms, with a 3.75% interest rate for small businesses and 2.75% interest rate for nonprofit organizations, a 30-year maturity, and an automatic deferment of one year before monthly payments begin. Every eligible small business and nonprofit are encouraged to apply to get the resources they need.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery open…
BE Artists Gallery is located in the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk. The Gallery’s summer hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. This cooperative of artists features work from more than 30 local artists and craftspeople, and is a featured gallery on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails (www.blueridgeheritage.com/blue-ridge-craft-trails/). For BE Artists Gallery event listings and updates, click to BEartistsgallery.com.
Avery County Local Food Producers
Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Anne Ministries
support groups
available…
Anne Ministries hosts a pregnancy and infant loss support group, offering a safe place to connect with others who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or an infant, every third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Anne Ministries also offers a post-abortion support group for those who are suffering and seek hope and healing. Time and date for that meeting varies, so please contact the ministry for more information.
Both groups meet at 305 West Mitchell Street in Newland, and child care is provided for both groups’ weekly meetings. For more information, call (828) 742-1973 or contact Chastity at (919) 499-3083.
Celebrate
Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County
Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
