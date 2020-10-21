Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by three cents from last week to $1.99 per gallon as of Monday, Oct. 19. This compares with the national average which decreased by one cent to $2.17 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Oct. 19, the United States’ national debt was $27,062,368,547,774 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $81,905 in debt per person and $216,772 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Oct. 19, North Carolina’s state debt was $49,228,049,179, which breaks down to $4,679 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, Oct. 19, 977,071 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 783,398 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,614,782.
Correction…
In the story “One-stop voting for 2020 general election opens this week” that appeared in the Oct. 7 edition of The AJT, an incorrect polling place location was listed. The Plumtree polling place is located at Plumtree Presbyterian Church, located at 4527 US-19E in Plumtree.
Senior Center Highlights…
Activities at the Avery County Senior Center are on hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meals may still be available for drive-through pickup at the Center, however. For more information, call the Center at (828) 733-8220, or visit the Center’s Facebook page.
Newland Volunteer Fire
Department Raffle…
Newland Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its Second Annual Fundraiser. The top prize raffled is a 2021 Honda Foreman 520 with winch and plow, along with a 2020 6x12 carry-on trailer. The second-place prize will be 1 T/C 30-06 Bolt Action Rifle, with the third-place prize a Winchester SXP 12-Gauge Pump Shotgun.
Only 500 tickets are printed, and tickets are available for a tax-deductible donation of $50 each. The drawing will be held live at 7 p.m. on October 31 on Facebook, provided all 500 tickets are sold. Winners must pass a background check to be eligible to win raffled firearms.
Winners do not have to be present to win, and tickets may be purchased from any Newland Volunteer Fire Department member or from any participating retail store. Firearms being raffled may be viewed at Three Nails Hardware in Newland.
For more information, call (828) 733-4011.
News from Avery DSS…
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Crisis Intervention Program provides assistance to qualified, low-income households who are experiencing a cooling-related crisis — or heating related crisis in the winter.
“We know many families are currently facing additional financial hardships due to COVID-19, and this program is designed to bring aid to those in crisis to alleviate cooling or heating emergencies,” said David Locklear, deputy director of Economic and Family Services in the Division of Social Services.
A household is in a crisis if it is experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and sufficient, timely and appropriate assistance is not available from any other source, according to NCDHHS policy. A life-threatening emergency is defined as a household which has no heating or cooling source or has a past due notice for primary heating or cooling service, and the health or well-being of a household member would be in danger if the heating or cooling crisis was not alleviated.
The Energy Programs Application form is available for download at https://epass.nc.gov. The application can be printed, mailed, scanned or faxed to (828) 733-8245. They can also be dropped off at Avery DSS at the drop box located outside the main building. Additionally, applicants can call Avery County Department of Social Services at (828) 733-8230 and apply over the phone with a caseworker. Households are individually evaluated by staff to determine whether there is a heating or cooling crisis. Benefits for families may vary, depending on the amount needed to alleviate the crisis.
To be eligible, a household must have at least one person who meets certain criteria, including being income eligible, having a health related condition that could be life threatening and have a heating or cooling related emergency. Full eligibility details are available online at www.ncdhhs.gov/crisis-intervention-program.
In addition, if you receive Food and Nutrition benefits or SNAP (formerly food stamps,) your household can receive free produce (a $40 value) at Food Lion stores for the next three months (program ends Dec. 31, 2020). You can choose fresh, frozen or canned fruits and vegetables for your family. To enroll, call the Avery County Department of Social Services at (828) 733-8230 and ask to speak with Jennifer Jennings or Alesia Calloway, and we will explain the program further.
For comment or more information, email Alesia.Calloway@averycountync.gov.
North Carolina Forestry Association and N.C. Forest Service promote National
Forest Products Week…
RALEIGH – National Forest Products Week is celebrated the third week in October every year, and in celebration, the North Carolina Forestry Association and the N.C Forest Service recognizes the $33.6 billion contribution of the forest products industry to our state’s economy.
NCFA Executive Director John Hatcher says, “Forestry is a significant economic driver for our state, ensuring jobs and tax dollars necessary to the livelihoods of the many people who depend on this industry.”
According to economic contribution data from Drs. Rajan Parajuli and Robert Bardon with N.C. State University, in 2018 the forest products industry in North Carolina — including forestry and logging operations, sawmills, furniture mills, and pulp and paper industries — was the top employer among manufacturing sectors in the state, supporting more than 150,400 jobs.
The N.C. Forest Service protects, manages and promotes forest resources for the citizens of North Carolina.
“The partnership between the NCFS and landowners is an integral part of keeping forests and our forest products industry productive, vibrant and healthy, ensuring our greatest natural resources are around to benefit our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler.
For more information about the economic contribution of the forest sector in North Carolina, click to forestry.ces.ncsu.edu/economic-impact-data/.
NCFA is the state’s oldest forest conservation organization, established in 1911. Today it is a private, nonprofit partnership of around 4,000 forest managers, landowners, mill operators, loggers, furniture manufacturers, educators, and others concerned about the long-term health and productivity of the state’s forest resources and the industries they support. Its mission is to actively promote healthy, productive forests by supporting the efforts of landowners and forestry-related businesses and organizations who responsibly manage or use forests. NCFA seeks to serve its membership through four major programs – Advocacy, Training for Forestry Professionals, Education, and Communications. For more information, click to www.ncforestry.org.
Drive-thru Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser October 24…
Fall Creek Baptist Church of Beech Mountain is holding a drive thru Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for Jerry Reece from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. Plates are $7/each, and includes spaghetti, salad, roll, dessert and water. Hosts will have masks and adhere to COVID guidelines. Donations are accepted and welcome, and all are invited.
Local students invited to join JAM program…
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
NC Secretary of State’s Office kicks off annual Charity Fraud Awareness Week…
RALEIGH – NC Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall is joining state charities regulators across the country and the Federal Trade Commission to announce the third annual International Charity Fraud Awareness Week (ICFAW), a coordinated international campaign to help charities and consumers avoid fraud and promote wise giving.
Charity Fraud Awareness Week (October 19-23) emphasizes the importance of nonprofits maintaining strong cybersecurity policies to protect sensitive data, and offers North Carolina’s giving public tips for wise giving.
“Charities are scrambling to keep up with needs amidst the dual medical and economic crises spawned by the COVID pandemic,” said Secretary Marshall. “It’s never been more important that each dollar we give do the maximum amount of good for the countless people who need help right now. Fake charity scams and fraudsters that target legitimate charities all divert crucial resources from those in need.”
Secretary Marshall urges the giving public to research charities registered with the Secretary of State’s Charitable Solicitation Licensing Division at sosnc.gov and download the Smart Donor Checklist for a list of suggested questions to ask any charity that calls for donations.
Nonprofits need to be sure they have robust lines of defense against cyberattack as criminals look to exploit any weakness in their IT systems. “Like most organizations where employees are teleworking to protect public health, nonprofits have to take special precautions to be sure donors’ financial information and other data stays secure,” said Secretary Marshall.
The NC Secretary of State’s Office will be sharing tips this week on social media. Follow the discussion at #CharityFraudOut2020.
Insurance Commissioner reminds Medicare beneficiaries to compare plans during Open Enrollment…
RALEIGH — Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey reminds Medicare beneficiaries to compare and evaluate their current plans and make necessary changes during the annual Open Enrollment Period, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, 2020. Medicare plans and prices change. It is important for Medicare beneficiaries to take advantage of the Open Enrollment Period by contacting local Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselors to save money, improve coverage or both.
The Open Enrollment Period began Oct. 15 and runs for eight weeks to give consumers enough time to review and make changes to their Medicare coverage. Changes must be made by Dec. 7, 2020, to guarantee coverage will begin without interruption Jan. 1, 2021.
It’s important to contact local SHIIP counselors before making a decision about coverage because beneficiaries may be able to receive more affordable and better Medicare health and/or drug plan options. For example, even if they are satisfied with their current Medicare Advantage or Part D plan, there may be another plan in their area that covers health care and/or drugs at a better price.
SHIIP is a division of the North Carolina Department of Insurance and offers free, unbiased information about Medicare, Medicare prescription drug coverage, Medicare Advantage, long-term care insurance and other health insurance issues. In addition to helping Medicare beneficiaries compare and enroll in plans during the Open Enrollment Period, SHIIP counselors can help people discover if they are eligible for Medicare cost savings programs.
Here are some of the ways to review and compare plans available for 2021:
- Get one-on-one help from beneficiaries’ local SHIIP office.
- Get one-on-one help from SHIIP, the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program at NCDOI, by calling 1 (855) 408-1212, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Click to www.medicare.gov/find-a-plan to compare current coverage with all of the options available, and enroll in a new plan if it is advantageous to do so.
- Review the Medicare & You handbook. It was mailed to Medicare recipients in September.
- Call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to find out more about coverage options. TTY users should call 1 (877) 486-2048.
For more information about SHIIP and the Medicare Open Enrollment Period, call 1 (855) 408-1212 or click to www.ncshiip.com.
Avery County Historical
Museum reopens…
The Avery County Museum is glad to announce it is reopening with COVID 19 regulations in place.
Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with Saturday hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. if volunteers are available. Special arrangements for tours can be arranged by calling (828) 733-7111.
Visitors will also be able to tour the ET&WNC Railroad Depot and Caboose. The museum will be featuring a local family history each month. The first one featured will be John L. and Emily Sutphin Stout family who came to the area in the late 1800s.
The museum features many exhibits with artifacts that belonged to local residents. The public is invited to take advantage of this free resource. The museum is located next to the Avery County Courthouse.
Banner Elk Cafe and Tavern
announces updated events…
Banner Elk Cafe and Tavern announced this week the updated upcoming schedule of events for the remainder for the month of October. The tavern will host trivia on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m., with Music Bingo from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, with Karaoke from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Thursdays and live music from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Performing on Friday, Oct. 23, and Friday, Oct. 30, will be Adam Musick, while Josh Perryman will be performing at the venue on Saturday, Oct. 24, and Dillon Cable will be performing on October 31.
Apple Hill Farm offering trick-or-treat event
October 30 and 31…
BANNER ELK — In search of a fun, safe, and socially distant Halloween activity? The animals at Apple Hill Farm have planned a trick-or-treat event like no other!
Apple Hill Farm will be leading trick-or-treat mini-tours of the farm on the evenings of October 30 and 31, where guests can come dressed in their Halloween best and collect candy and gifts from the alpacas, llamas, goats, and other animals that call Apple Hill Farm home. On this educational and hands-on mini-tour, your Tour Ghoul will share fun facts about the animals at each stop and safely distribute goodies for each child.
Candy is included for children ages 2 to 10. Adults and Infants ages 1 and under will not receive candy or treats, but can add them to their tickets for an additional cost. Each child will receive a trick-or-treat goodie bag to carry their candy and gifts at the beginning of the tour. Children will collect a total of seven goodies: themed candies, stickers, coloring sheets, and more.
Tour groups are limited to 10 people or fewer and face masks covering your nose and mouth are required for everyone ages 4 and up. Hand sanitizer is available at each tour stop. The farm store will be open for shopping during the event hours as well.
Advanced tickets are required. Visitors will need to make reservations for infants.
- Children ages 2 to 10 (candy included!): $1
- Adults ages 11 and up (NO candy included): $10
- Infants ages 0 to 1 (NO Candy included): free
- Candy add-on for adults: $5
Tour spots available every half hour from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31. Tours are limited to 10 people or fewer, so make your reservations early. For more information, click to www.applehillfarmnc.com or call (828) 963-1662.
Caldwell Hospice offers ‘Coping with the
Holidays’ virtual
opportunities…
The holiday season can be emotionally stressful when you are coping with a loss of a loved one. The grief support services of Caldwell Hospice will offer multiple virtual opportunities via Zoom for Coping with the Holidays with considerations for COVID-19.
- Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at noon
- Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at noon
- Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at 3 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at 6 p.m.
Caldwell Hospice Grief Services Coordinator Kimberly Setzer, MSW, LCSW, will lead discussions about ways of planning holiday events, remembering the missing loved ones, avoiding additional stress, and caring for yourself during a festive but difficult time.
To enroll in either of these educational events, RSVP by calling (828) 754-0101 or email ksetzer@caldwellhospice.org. Registered participants will receive a Zoom link. To learn more about grief support services, call or click to www.caldwellhospice.org or Facebook.
Red Cross volunteers needed to help neighbors during times
of emergency…
The American Red Cross invites you to join us for our upcoming High Country Disaster Virtual Volunteer Fair. Last year, Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to over 100 home fires in the High Country area. Before the busy winter home fire season, Red Cross is seeking 39 additional disaster volunteers to join the team in Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Watauga and Wilkes counties.
To learn about getting involved, join the High Country Disaster Virtual Volunteer Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 12 to 1 p.m. This virtual session will include an overview of Red Cross, High Country disaster response, disaster volunteer opportunities, and how to get started as a volunteer. Participants can join via phone, computer, or other smart device. RSVP is required by Oct. 25 by clicking to tinyurl.com/HighCountryRSVP.
Disaster volunteers must be at least 18 years of age. Free online training is provided to all new volunteers. Due to COVID-19, response procedures have been modified to include enhanced precautions and provide mostly virtual support to ensure the safety of our volunteers.
Attending the fair is not required to volunteer. Interested volunteers can search and apply for positions at redcross.org/volunteer. Contact Kasey Marshall at (336) 646-4047 or via email at kasey.marshall@redcross.org with any questions about the upcoming fair or volunteering opportunities.
Avery County Community Foundation accepting grant applications…
AVERY COUNTY — The board of advisors of the Avery County Community Foundation is currently accepting grant requests for community projects funded from the Dewey Wells Citizenship Fund, according to Board President Jamey Thompson.
This fund’s purpose is to assist in the development of character and promotion of good citizenship in and among young people in Avery County by awarding grants to organizations that work to instill in the county’s young people the values of honesty, integrity, respect, resourcefulness, personal responsibility, and duty to God and country.
The primary intended beneficiaries are units chartered by the Boy Scouts of America and by the Girl Scouts of the United States of America. The Avery Community Foundation will also consider qualified applications from nonprofits whose programs and services meet the fund’s criteria.
To apply, contact Tyran Hill, Program Officer, NCCF at (828) 722-1886 or by email thill@nccommunityfoundation.org to request for application packet. Deadline to apply is Thursday, Nov. 5.
The Avery County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.
Rotary Club Veteran’s Luncheon Nov. 11…
The Rotary Club of Avery County will be hosting its annual Veteran’s Day luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Avery Habitat for Humanity ReStore parking lot. The luncheon will look a little different this year. In lieu of the traditional gathering, Rotary Club members will be hosting a drive-through pick up, in which veterans will receive a warm box lunch prepared by Gadabout’s Catering to enjoy at a location of their choosing. To register, contact Ruthie Styles at (828) 766-8264 or email cdm@brpartnershipforchildren.org. The luncheon is a way for Rotary Club to say, ‘Thank you’ to all who have served.
Be BearWise as bear activity increases…
RALEIGH — With fall temperatures falling, bear activity is increasing, and biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are reminding people to protect themselves and bears by following the six BearWise® Basics to reduce potential conflicts.
Bears’ appetites are biologically programmed to go into hyperdrive in the fall because they need to put on a thick layer of life-sustaining fat before they turn in for the winter. This annual power-eating marathon is called hyperphagia. During hyperphagia, bears must consume 10 times as many calories as they need during the spring and summer, which means finding 20,000 calories a day or more. To find those extra calories, bears will often forage outside of their normal ranges, venturing near homes, campgrounds and trails, and trying to cross busy highways to find food.
Because of this, the first BearWise Basic people should always follow is probably the most critical. Never feed a bear — either intentionally or unintentionally. Bears are particularly attracted to human garbage, pet food and other human-associated foods, like bird seed. During this hyperphagia phase, bears can be protective of the food sources they find, so it’s particularly important to keep food secure and away from bears.
“Store bags of trash inside cans in a garage, sheds or other secure area, or use garbage cans or trash containers with a secure latching system or that are bear-resistant,” said Colleen Olfenbuttel, the Commission’s black bear biologist. “Place trash outside as late as possible, on trash pick-up days — not the night before.”
People should also:
- Remove bird feeders when bears are active. Birdseed and other grains have high calorie content making them very attractive to bears.
- Never leave pet food outdoors. Feed outdoor pets portion sizes that will be completely eaten during each meal and remove leftover food and food bowl.
- Clean and store grills. After you use an outdoor grill, clean it thoroughly and make sure that all grease and fat is removed.
- Alert neighbors to bear activity. See bears in the area or evidence of bear activity? Tell your neighbors and share info on how to avoid bear conflicts. Bears have adapted to living near people; now it’s up to us to adapt to living near bears.
In addition to removing food attractants, residents can:
- Install electric fencing, which will protect bee hives, dumpsters, gardens, compost piles and other potential food sources.
- Consider using a bear-resistant trash container.
- Talk to neighbors and consider becoming a certified BearWise community. BearWise communities commit to co-existing responsibly with bears, securing all potential food sources, and knowing when and how to report bear activity. BearWise certified communities work together to prevent conflicts between bears and humans.
While black bears, by nature, are not aggressive animals, they can inspire fear, anxiety and even fascination, in people who encounter them. If left alone, most bears that have wandered into a residential area will quickly retreat to their natural habitat, particularly if no food source is around.
“No matter where you are or where you live, if you encounter a bear, the most important thing to do is leave the bear alone. Don’t try to feed it or chase it off — we can’t stress this enough,” said Colleen Olfenbuttel, the Commission’s black bear and furbearer biologist. “Crowds of people can unnerve a bear, perhaps causing it to act defensively.”
For more information about living responsibly with black bears, click to www.bearwise.org. For more information about black bears in North Carolina, visit the Commission’s black bear species page by clicking to www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Mammals/Black-Bear. For questions regarding bears and other human-wildlife interactions, call the Commission’s N.C. Wildlife Helpline toll-free at (866) 318-2401. The call center is open Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wildlife Commission Seeks Information on Hellbender Sightings…
RALEIGH — With fall fishing right around the corner, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is asking the public, particularly anglers, to report any sightings of hellbenders (water dogs) to the agency.
Reported sightings are an important part of a long-term inventory and monitoring project for hellbenders that agency staff, along with partners, began in 2007. Agency biologists want to learn more about where hellbenders-gigantic, aquatic salamanders averaging 16 to 17 inches in length-are located and how their populations are faring.
In North Carolina, hellbenders are found only in fast-moving, clean mountain streams in the western part of the state. Hellbenders, also called “snot otters” and “Alleghany alligators,” were once common but have disappeared throughout much of their habitat, due mainly to declining water quality and habitat degradation, and to a lesser degree, persecution from anglers who mistakenly think that hellbenders decrease trout populations.
Although they may occasionally go after a trout on a line or stringer, looking for an easy meal, hellbenders eat mainly crayfish according to Wildlife Diversity Biologist Lori Williams, who pioneered the Commission hellbender project. “They may also eat unsuspecting minnows and scavenge for dead fish, discarded bait or other dead animals. However, fish can be bigger predators of young or larval hellbenders than hellbenders of fish.”
Contrary to popular belief, hellbenders are not poisonous, venomous, toxic, or harmful to humans, although they may try to bite as a defensive reaction if someone tries to pick them up. Leaving them alone is not only good for hellbenders, but it is also the law. Hellbenders are listed as a species of special concern in North Carolina. Because of this listing, it is illegal to take, possess, transport, or sell a hellbender or to attempt to do so. A violation is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which can result in a fine and up to 120 days in jail.
Williams also cautions people to refrain from moving rocks in mountain streams to build dams, rock stacks (cairns), or tube chutes as these rocks provide shelter for hellbenders, as well as other species of fish, salamanders, and insects.
Anyone who finds a hellbender is asked to leave it alone but to note the location (physical location or GPS coordinates) and take a photo, if possible, and email that information to Williams at lori.williams@ncwildlife.org. If anglers happen to catch one on hook and line, they should carefully remove the hook if it is safe to do so without harming the animal or cut the line as close as possible and return it back to the water. People also can call the Commission’s Wildlife Interaction Helpline (866) 318-2401 and provide details of the observation.
Learn more by visiting the Commission’s hellbender webpage at www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Amphibians/Eastern-Hellbender.
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild meeting
virtually…
A new year is beginning for the Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild and they would like to encourage any folks interested in quilting to check out their website at mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org. The group has been meeting virtually during the pandemic using ZOOM. Several excellent presentations have been done this spring and summer with more to come. In October the speaker is Debbie Swartzel from Hickory on “Getting Comfortable with Modern Quilting.” To join the group, make contact using the website and you can receive the invitation for ZOOM by email.
Avery County Health Department offers Drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays…
NEWLAND — Weather permitting, the Avery County Health Department is holding drive-thru COVID-19 testing at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday. The Avery County Health Department is located at 545 Schultz Circle in Newland. ACHD requests that interested parties call first to (828) 733-6031 to confirm the event.
NCDA&CS and WNC Communities sign proclamation to
continue Hemlock
Restoration Initiative…
RALEIGH – Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler recently co-signed a proclamation with Jennifer Ferre, the executive director of WNC Communities, in which both leaders pledge continued support for the Hemlock Restoration Initiative.
Troxler first announced the allocation of seed funding for the initiative in March of 2014. Since then, collaboration with WNC Communities has resulted in positive momentum in the effort to restore North Carolina’s hemlock trees to long-term health. Dead hemlocks can negatively affect nesting songbirds, trout populations, plant nurseries and landscapers, homeowners and tourism.
“The hemlock woolly adelgid continues to kill a large number of eastern and Carolina hemlocks in North Carolina, but our combined efforts are making a difference,” said Troxler. “As just one example, we recently recognized dozens of N.C. Forest Service employees for a five-month project that treated nearly 42,000 hemlocks on more than 1,500 acres in the state. It was a huge project, and we’re committed to continuing our efforts in various ways.”
While NCDA&CS provides resources such as funding, forestry expertise and manpower, the Asheville-based nonprofit WNC Communities manages grants and other funding sources, recruits research partners and provides administrative support for the program.
“The proclamation further cements the partnership between the Department of Agriculture and WNC Communities, and it serves as a promise for the future of the Hemlock Restoration Initiative,” Ferre said.
For more details about the initiative, click to savehemlocksnc.org.
Grants for diversifying farms in 2021; WNC AgOptions intent to apply deadline Oct. 23,
application deadline Nov. 20…
ASHEVILLE — WNC Agricultural Options is now accepting grant applications from farmers diversifying or expanding their businesses. With funding from the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission, WNC AgOptions is distributing a total of $216,000 to western North Carolina farmers in 2021. The application deadline is November 20.
WNC AgOptions helps offset farmers’ risk of trying new ventures and expanding their farms with $3,000 and $6,000 grants. “The WNC AgOptions program is an excellent example of grant funds providing direct support to those who need it most,” said Ross Young, Madison County Extension Director and WNC AgOptions steering committee leader. “Our farmers are arguably the most important people in our society. I sincerely appreciate the Commission’s interest in supporting western North Carolina agriculture.”
The Commission has supported the mountain region throughout major changes in agriculture, ensuring farmers continue farming. “We are extremely impressed with the innovation and resourcefulness that Western North Carolina farmers exhibit as they improve production efficiencies and continually advance their operations through diversifying and enhancing current operations,” said Bill Teague, Chairman of the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission. “ With support from our Board, we continue to build on the long tradition of agricultural excellence in western NC.”
Applicants should contact their Cooperative Extension agents by Oct. 23 to set up an appointment to discuss their projects. Applications are available at www.wncagoptions.org or at local Cooperative Extension centers. Extension agents remain a resource for farmers throughout the year as they complete their projects.
Since 2004, WNC AgOptions has distributed more than $3 million to farmers in western North Carolina who are diversifying their operations. Returns on initial investments are often immediate, as new income typically matches the size of the grants in the first year of the projects. Income continues to increase year after year, often doubling by the third year of the projects.
WNC AgOptions offers grants to farmers in the following counties/units: Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga and Yancey counties as well as the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.
Applicants are encouraged to participate in information sessions, which will be held via the Zoom online video conferencing platform. Details on these meetings can be found on the WNC AgOptions website at www.wncagoptions.org.
“WNC Communities is honored to be the administrator of this annual funding opportunity designed to support farmers in their quest to try new techniques or implement innovative farming practices,” said Jennifer Ferre, Executive Director of WNC Communities. “We are grateful to the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission and North Carolina legislators for their support for 15 years.”
Members of the WNC AgOptions steering committee include representatives from N.C. Cooperative Extension, N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services–Marketing Division, WNC Communities, Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project and other leaders in agribusiness.
For more information, click to the following: WNC Agricultural Options: www.wncagoptions.org; N.C. Cooperative Extension Centers: www.ces.ncsu.edu; N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission: www.tobaccotrustfund.org; WNC Communities: www.wnccommunities.org.
Banner Elk Artists
Gallery open…
While the Historic Banner Elk School remains closed to the general public, the BE Artists Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Please call the number on the sign at the front door and we will promptly let you in.
Please note that masks are required, capacity is limited to a maximum of six guests at one time, and that no public restrooms are available at this time. You can also schedule an appointment to visit the gallery by emailing art@beartistsgallery.com, or calling (828) 898-6767.
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven…
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
Log In
