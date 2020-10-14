Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by one cent from last week to $2.03 per gallon as of Monday, Oct. 12. This compares with the national average which increased by one cent to $2.18 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Oct. 12, the United States’ national debt was $27,038,433,614,047 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $81,848 in debt per person and $216,771 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Oct. 12, North Carolina’s state debt was $49,228,714,547, which breaks down to $4,678 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, Oct. 12, 970,146 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 784,360 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,612,857.
Senior Center Highlights…
Activities at the Avery County Senior Center are on hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meals may still be available for drive-through pickup at the Center, however. For more information, call the Center at (828) 733-8220, or visit the Center’s Facebook page.
Newland Volunteer Fire
Department Raffle…
Newland Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its Second Annual Fundraiser. The top prize raffled is a 2021 Honda Foreman 520 with winch and plow, along with a 2020 6x12 carry-on trailer. The second-place prize will be 1 T/C 30-06 Bolt Action Rifle, with the third-place prize a Winchester SXP 12-Gauge Pump Shotgun.
Only 500 tickets are printed, and tickets are available for a tax-deductible donation of $50 each. The drawing will be held live at 7 p.m. on October 31 on Facebook, provided all 500 tickets are sold. Winners must pass a background check to be eligible to win raffled firearms.
Winners do not have to be present to win, and tickets may be purchased from any Newland Volunteer Fire Department member or from any participating retail store. Firearms being raffled may be viewed at Three Nails Hardware in Newland.
For more information, call (828) 733-4011.
News from Avery DSS…
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Crisis Intervention Program provides assistance to qualified, low-income households who are experiencing a cooling-related crisis — or heating related crisis in the winter.
“We know many families are currently facing additional financial hardships due to COVID-19, and this program is designed to bring aid to those in crisis to alleviate cooling or heating emergencies,” said David Locklear, deputy director of Economic and Family Services in the Division of Social Services.
A household is in a crisis if it is experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and sufficient, timely and appropriate assistance is not available from any other source, according to NCDHHS policy. A life-threatening emergency is defined as a household which has no heating or cooling source or has a past due notice for primary heating or cooling service, and the health or well-being of a household member would be in danger if the heating or cooling crisis was not alleviated.
The Energy Programs Application form is available for download at https://epass.nc.gov. The application can be printed, mailed, scanned or faxed to (828) 733-8245. They can also be dropped off at Avery DSS at the drop box located outside the main building. Additionally, applicants can call Avery County Department of Social Services at (828) 733-8230 and apply over the phone with a caseworker. Households are individually evaluated by staff to determine whether there is a heating or cooling crisis. Benefits for families may vary, depending on the amount needed to alleviate the crisis.
To be eligible, a household must have at least one person who meets certain criteria, including being income eligible, having a health related condition that could be life threatening and have a heating or cooling related emergency. Full eligibility details are available online at www.ncdhhs.gov/crisis-intervention-program.
In addition, if you receive Food and Nutrition benefits or SNAP (formerly food stamps,) your household can receive free produce (a $40 value) at Food Lion stores for the next three months (program ends Dec. 31, 2020). You can choose fresh, frozen or canned fruits and vegetables for your family. To enroll, call the Avery County Department of Social Services at (828) 733-8230 and ask to speak with Jennifer Jennings or Alesia Calloway, and we will explain the program further.
For comment or more information, email Alesia.Calloway@averycountync.gov.
Pearson named to Spring 2020 Dean’s List…
CHARLESTON, SC — Noah Pearson of Banner Elk is among the nearly 1,000 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2020 semester.
Recognizing the academic successes of Citadel cadets and students is a special tradition each semester, even one as atypical as this. But these cadets and students earned their grades in unique circumstances and were able to focus on their studies while transitioning to virtual learning in March 2020.
The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
Approximately 2,400 cadets and students currently attend The Citadel. Due to a commitment to academic excellence, 63% of Citadel cadets and students graduate after four years and go on to earn an average salary of nearly $57,000 after learning how to be principled leaders in all walks of life.
Insurance Commissioner reminds Medicare
beneficiaries to compare plans during Open
Enrollment…
RALEIGH — Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey reminds Medicare beneficiaries to compare and evaluate their current plans and make necessary changes during the annual Open Enrollment Period, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, 2020. Medicare plans and prices change. It is important for Medicare beneficiaries to take advantage of the Open Enrollment Period by contacting local Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselors to save money, improve coverage or both.
The Open Enrollment Period begins Oct. 15 and runs for eight weeks to give consumers enough time to review and make changes to their Medicare coverage. Changes must be made by Dec. 7, 2020, to guarantee coverage will begin without interruption Jan. 1, 2021.
It’s important to contact local SHIIP counselors before making a decision about coverage because beneficiaries may be able to receive more affordable and better Medicare health and/or drug plan options. For example, even if they are satisfied with their current Medicare Advantage or Part D plan, there may be another plan in their area that covers health care and/or drugs at a better price.
SHIIP is a division of the North Carolina Department of Insurance and offers free, unbiased information about Medicare, Medicare prescription drug coverage, Medicare Advantage, long-term care insurance and other health insurance issues. In addition to helping Medicare beneficiaries compare and enroll in plans during the Open Enrollment Period, SHIIP counselors can help people discover if they are eligible for Medicare cost savings programs.
Here are some of the ways to review and compare plans available for 2021:
- Get one-on-one help from beneficiaries’ local SHIIP office.
- Get one-on-one help from SHIIP, the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program at NCDOI, by calling 1 (855) 408-1212, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Click to www.medicare.gov/find-a-plan to compare current coverage with all of the options available, and enroll in a new plan if it is advantageous to do so.
- Review the Medicare & You handbook. It was mailed to Medicare recipients in September.
- Call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) 24-hours a day, seven days a week, to find out more about coverage options. TTY users should call 1-877-486-2048.
For more information about SHIIP and the Medicare Open Enrollment Period, call 1 (855) 408-1212 or click to www.ncshiip.com.
Apple Hill Farm offering trick-or-treat event
October 30 and 31…
BANNER ELK — In search of a fun, safe, and socially distant Halloween activity? The animals at Apple Hill Farm have planned a trick-or-treat event like no other!
Apple Hill Farm will be leading trick-or-treat mini-tours of the farm on the evenings of October 30 and 31, where guests can come dressed in their Halloween best and collect candy and gifts from the alpacas, llamas, goats, and other animals that call Apple Hill Farm home. On this educational and hands-on mini-tour, your Tour Ghoul will share fun facts about the animals at each stop and safely distribute goodies for each child.
Candy is included for children ages 2 to 10. Adults and Infants ages 1 and under will not receive candy or treats, but can add them to their tickets for an additional cost. Each child will receive a trick-or-treat goodie bag to carry their candy and gifts at the beginning of the tour. Children will collect a total of seven goodies: themed candies, stickers, coloring sheets, and more.
Tour groups are limited to 10 people or fewer and face masks covering your nose and mouth are required for everyone ages 4 and up. Hand sanitizer is available at each tour stop. The farm store will be open for shopping during the event hours as well.
Advanced tickets are required. Visitors will need to make reservations for infants.
- Children ages 2 to 10 (candy included!): $1
- Adults ages 11 and up (NO candy included): $10
- Infants ages 0 to 1 (NO Candy included): free
- Candy add-on for adults: $5
Tour spots available every half hour from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31. Tours are limited to 10 people or fewer, so make your reservations early
For more information, click to www.applehillfarmnc.com or call (828) 963-1662.
NC’s private colleges
to hold College Fair
Oct. 19 to 23…
RALEIGH – High School juniors and seniors are unable to participate in the time-honored tradition of visiting colleges this fall in their search for the best fit to continue their education. The Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in most colleges and universities having to limit campus visits. North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU), which represents the 36 private, nonprofit colleges in North Carolina, will solve the problem by hosting a virtual College Fair during the week of October 19-23.
Prospective students can go to www.ncicu.org/ncicu-2020-college-fair/ anytime to view a video from each of the 36 colleges and universities. They can also register for sessions with Admissions counselors at the colleges of their choice. Those sessions will be held at the following assigned times during the week.
This is an opportunity for students of all ages to explore North Carolina’s private college offerings from the comfort of their homes, and to get answers to admissions, financial aid, and campus life questions.
Questions about the virtual College Fair can be directed to Rebecca Leggett at leggett@ncicu.org.
Red Cross volunteers needed to help neighbors during times
of emergency…
The American Red Cross invites you to join us for our upcoming High Country Disaster Virtual Volunteer Fair. Last year, Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to over 100 home fires in the High Country area. Before the busy winter home fire season, Red Cross is seeking 39 additional disaster volunteers to join the team in Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Watauga and Wilkes counties.
To learn about getting involved, join the High Country Disaster Virtual Volunteer Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 12 to 1 p.m. This virtual session will include an overview of Red Cross, High Country disaster response, disaster volunteer opportunities, and how to get started as a volunteer. Participants can join via phone, computer, or other smart device. RSVP is required by Oct. 25 by clicking to tinyurl.com/HighCountryRSVP.
Disaster volunteers must be at least 18 years of age. Free online training is provided to all new volunteers. Due to COVID-19, response procedures have been modified to include enhanced precautions and provide mostly virtual support to ensure the safety of our volunteers.
Attending the fair is not required to volunteer. Interested volunteers can search and apply for positions at redcross.org/volunteer. Contact Kasey Marshall at (336) 646-4047 or via email at kasey.marshall@redcross.org with any questions about the upcoming fair or volunteering opportunities.
Avery County Community Foundation accepting grant applications…
AVERY COUNTY — The board of advisors of the Avery County Community Foundation is currently accepting grant requests for community projects funded from the Dewey Wells Citizenship Fund, according to Board President Jamey Thompson.
This fund’s purpose is to assist in the development of character and promotion of good citizenship in and among young people in Avery County by awarding grants to organizations that work to instill in the county’s young people the values of honesty, integrity, respect, resourcefulness, personal responsibility, and duty to God and country.
The primary intended beneficiaries are units chartered by the Boy Scouts of America and by the Girl Scouts of the United States of America. The Avery Community Foundation will also consider qualified applications from nonprofits whose programs and services meet the fund’s criteria.
To apply, contact Tyran Hill, Program Officer, NCCF at (828) 722-1886 or by email thill@nccommunityfoundation.org to request for application packet. Deadline to apply is Thursday, Nov. 5.
The Avery County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.
Caldwell Arts Council calling for sculpture
artists…
LENOIR — The Caldwell Arts Council and the City of Lenoir seek sculptors to participate in Tucker’s Gallery, an outdoor sculpture sales gallery with three-dimensional artwork mounted in 12 pedestal-planters in downtown Lenoir for up to one year. Artists receive stipends for delivery and retrieval of sculptural art, and sculptures may be sold with 30% commission to the Caldwell Arts Council.
Interested sculptors will find the application form and more details at www.caldwellarts.com or by calling (828) 754-2486.
Be BearWise as bear activity increases…
RALEIGH – With fall temperatures falling, bear activity is increasing, and biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are reminding people to protect themselves and bears by following the six BearWise® Basics to reduce potential conflicts.
Bears’ appetites are biologically programmed to go into hyperdrive in the fall because they need to put on a thick layer of life-sustaining fat before they turn in for the winter. This annual power-eating marathon is called hyperphagia. During hyperphagia, bears must consume 10 times as many calories as they need during the spring and summer, which means finding 20,000 calories a day or more. To find those extra calories, bears will often forage outside of their normal ranges, venturing near homes, campgrounds and trails, and trying to cross busy highways to find food.
Because of this, the first BearWise Basic people should always follow is probably the most critical. Never feed a bear — either intentionally or unintentionally. Bears are particularly attracted to human garbage, pet food and other human-associated foods, like bird seed. During this hyperphagia phase, bears can be protective of the food sources they find, so it’s particularly important to keep food secure and away from bears.
“Store bags of trash inside cans in a garage, sheds or other secure area, or use garbage cans or trash containers with a secure latching system or that are bear-resistant,” said Colleen Olfenbuttel, the Commission’s black bear biologist. “Place trash outside as late as possible, on trash pick-up days — not the night before.”
People should also:
- Remove bird feeders when bears are active. Birdseed and other grains have high calorie content making them very attractive to bears.
- Never leave pet food outdoors. Feed outdoor pets portion sizes that will be completely eaten during each meal and remove leftover food and food bowl.
- Clean and store grills. After you use an outdoor grill, clean it thoroughly and make sure that all grease and fat is removed.
- Alert neighbors to bear activity. See bears in the area or evidence of bear activity? Tell your neighbors and share info on how to avoid bear conflicts. Bears have adapted to living near people; now it’s up to us to adapt to living near bears.
In addition to removing food attractants, residents can:
- Install electric fencing, which will protect bee hives, dumpsters, gardens, compost piles and other potential food sources.
- Consider using a bear-resistant trash container.
- Talk to neighbors and consider becoming a certified BearWise community. BearWise communities commit to co-existing responsibly with bears, securing all potential food sources, and knowing when and how to report bear activity. BearWise certified communities work together to prevent conflicts between bears and humans.
While black bears, by nature, are not aggressive animals, they can inspire fear, anxiety and even fascination, in people who encounter them. If left alone, most bears that have wandered into a residential area will quickly retreat to their natural habitat, particularly if no food source is around.
“No matter where you are or where you live, if you encounter a bear, the most important thing to do is leave the bear alone. Don’t try to feed it or chase it off — we can’t stress this enough,” said Colleen Olfenbuttel, the Commission’s black bear and furbearer biologist. “Crowds of people can unnerve a bear, perhaps causing it to act defensively.”
For more information about living responsibly with black bears, click to www.bearwise.org. For more information about black bears in North Carolina, visit the Commission’s black bear species page by clicking to www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Mammals/Black-Bear. For questions regarding bears and other human-wildlife interactions, call the Commission’s N.C. Wildlife Helpline toll-free at (866) 318-2401. The call center is open Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wildlife Commission Seeks Information on Hellbender Sightings…
RALEIGH — With fall fishing right around the corner, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is asking the public, particularly anglers, to report any sightings of hellbenders (water dogs) to the agency.
Reported sightings are an important part of a long-term inventory and monitoring project for hellbenders that agency staff, along with partners, began in 2007. Agency biologists want to learn more about where hellbenders-gigantic, aquatic salamanders averaging 16 to 17 inches in length-are located and how their populations are faring.
In North Carolina, hellbenders are found only in fast-moving, clean mountain streams in the western part of the state. Hellbenders, also called “snot otters” and “Alleghany alligators,” were once common but have disappeared throughout much of their habitat, due mainly to declining water quality and habitat degradation, and to a lesser degree, persecution from anglers who mistakenly think that hellbenders decrease trout populations.
Although they may occasionally go after a trout on a line or stringer, looking for an easy meal, hellbenders eat mainly crayfish according to Wildlife Diversity Biologist Lori Williams, who pioneered the Commission hellbender project. “They may also eat unsuspecting minnows and scavenge for dead fish, discarded bait or other dead animals. However, fish can be bigger predators of young or larval hellbenders than hellbenders of fish.”
Contrary to popular belief, hellbenders are not poisonous, venomous, toxic, or harmful to humans, although they may try to bite as a defensive reaction if someone tries to pick them up. Leaving them alone is not only good for hellbenders, but it is also the law. Hellbenders are listed as a species of special concern in North Carolina. Because of this listing, it is illegal to take, possess, transport, or sell a hellbender or to attempt to do so. A violation is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which can result in a fine and up to 120 days in jail.
Williams also cautions people to refrain from moving rocks in mountain streams to build dams, rock stacks (cairns), or tube chutes as these rocks provide shelter for hellbenders, as well as other species of fish, salamanders, and insects.
Anyone who finds a hellbender is asked to leave it alone but to note the location (physical location or GPS coordinates) and take a photo, if possible, and email that information to Williams at lori.williams@ncwildlife.org. If anglers happen to catch one on hook and line, they should carefully remove the hook if it is safe to do so without harming the animal or cut the line as close as possible and return it back to the water. People also can call the Commission’s Wildlife Interaction Helpline (866) 318-2401 and provide details of the observation.
Learn more by visiting the Commission’s hellbender webpage at www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Amphibians/Eastern-Hellbender.
Beech Mountain offering flu vaccination
opportunity October 15…
Public flu vaccinations are available to the public beginning at 10 a.m. on October 15. If you have insurance coverage, please bring your insurance card. For questions or additional information, contact Tamara Mercer, CMC Town Clerk/HR Director, at (828) 387-4236, or email TMercer@townofbeechmountain.com.
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild meeting
virtually…
A new year is beginning for the Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild and they would like to encourage any folks interested in quilting to check out their website at mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org. The group has been meeting virtually during the pandemic using ZOOM. Several excellent presentations have been done this spring and summer with more to come. In October the speaker is Debbie Swartzel from Hickory on “Getting Comfortable with Modern Quilting.” To join the group, make contact using the website and you can receive the invitation for ZOOM by email.
Avery County Health Department offers Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
on Tuesdays
and Thursdays…
NEWLAND — Weather permitting, the Avery County Health Department is holding drive-thru COVID-19 testing at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday. The Avery County Health Department is located at 545 Schultz Circle in Newland. ACHD requests that interested parties call first to (828) 733-6031 to confirm the event.
Caldwell Hospice offers Virtual Volunteer
Training…
Are you looking for an opportunity to make a difference? Do you have the compassionate spirit needed to be a companion for someone’s journey? In partnership with Caldwell Hospice staff, volunteers serve an essential role in patient and family support, administrative and community support.
Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care is hosting a two-day virtual training in October for adults who are interested in becoming hospice volunteers. This training will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, and from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, via Zoom video conferencing. To reserve a spot in the Zoom training, participants must complete an application at www.caldwellhospice.org/give-volunteer.
An array of topics will be covered to help prepare attendees to become successful volunteers. Participants will learn about the strong community history and commitment of Caldwell Hospice, the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial issues hospice patients face, and much more from Caldwell Hospice’s staff of end-of-life care experts.
Currently, there is a need for volunteers to provide patient and family support in Alexander, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Watauga and Wilkes counties. Other specific needs include veteran volunteers to support and make Veterans Honoring Veterans presentations to patients who are veterans.
Attendance is required at each session. For more information or to register for the October 2020 adult volunteer training opportunity, click to www.caldwellhospice.org/give-volunteer or contact Volunteer Coordinator Cyndi Akins at (828) 754.0101 or cakins@caldwellhospice.org.
Avery Chamber Golf Tournament
October 16…
AVERY COUNTY — The Avery County Chamber of Commerce has announced that its annual Avery Chamber Golf Classic, which is a fall golf tournament to benefit the Avery County Chamber of Commerce.
The morning event will be hosted by the Mountain Glen Golf Club in Newland on Friday, Oct. 16. The schedule for the day’s festivities will begin with registration/breakfast at 8 a.m., with play instruction at 8:45 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and post-tournament awards and box lunch at the conclusion of the round.
The price of registration is $140 per player and $560 per four-player team, while the cost to sponsor a hole is $100. The format of the play is scramble, in which everyone plays and moves to the best ball played. For more information, or to sign up to play, click to averycounty.com/2020-golf-classic-sign-up-form/. For additional information regarding interest in a 2020 Hole Sponsor, click to averycounty.com/2020-golf-classic-hole-sponsorship/.
The 2020 Avery Chamber Golf Classic is sponsored by SkyLine SkyBest & Carolina West Wireless. Team player gifts are sponsored by The Lodges at Eagles Nest, with breakfast items and box lunches sponsored by Stonewalls & Crossnore School & Children’s Home. On-course activities are sponsored by Friendship Honda of Boone. Click to the Avery Chamber website at averycounty.com/chamber-events/avery-chamber-golf-classic/ for more information.
NCDA&CS and WNC Communities sign proclamation to continue Hemlock Restoration Initiative…
RALEIGH – Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler recently co-signed a proclamation with Jennifer Ferre, the executive director of WNC Communities, in which both leaders pledge continued support for the Hemlock Restoration Initiative.
Troxler first announced the allocation of seed funding for the initiative in March of 2014. Since then, collaboration with WNC Communities has resulted in positive momentum in the effort to restore North Carolina’s hemlock trees to long-term health. Dead hemlocks can negatively affect nesting songbirds, trout populations, plant nurseries and landscapers, homeowners and tourism.
“The hemlock woolly adelgid continues to kill a large number of eastern and Carolina hemlocks in North Carolina, but our combined efforts are making a difference,” said Troxler. “As just one example, we recently recognized dozens of N.C. Forest Service employees for a five-month project that treated nearly 42,000 hemlocks on more than 1,500 acres in the state. It was a huge project, and we’re committed to continuing our efforts in various ways.”
While NCDA&CS provides resources such as funding, forestry expertise and manpower, the Asheville-based nonprofit WNC Communities manages grants and other funding sources, recruits research partners and provides administrative support for the program.
“The proclamation further cements the partnership between the Department of Agriculture and WNC Communities, and it serves as a promise for the future of the Hemlock Restoration Initiative,” Ferre said.
For more details about the initiative, click to savehemlocksnc.org.
Grants for diversifying farms in 2021; WNC AgOptions intent to apply deadline Oct. 23, application deadline Nov. 20…
ASHEVILLE — WNC Agricultural Options is now accepting grant applications from farmers diversifying or expanding their businesses. With funding from the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission, WNC AgOptions is distributing a total of $216,000 to western North Carolina farmers in 2021. The application deadline is November 20.
WNC AgOptions helps offset farmers’ risk of trying new ventures and expanding their farms with $3,000 and $6,000 grants. “The WNC AgOptions program is an excellent example of grant funds providing direct support to those who need it most,” said Ross Young, Madison County Extension Director and WNC AgOptions steering committee leader. “Our farmers are arguably the most important people in our society. I sincerely appreciate the Commission’s interest in supporting western North Carolina agriculture.”
The Commission has supported the mountain region throughout major changes in agriculture, ensuring farmers continue farming. “We are extremely impressed with the innovation and resourcefulness that Western North Carolina farmers exhibit as they improve production efficiencies and continually advance their operations through diversifying and enhancing current operations,” said Bill Teague, Chairman of the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission. “ With support from our Board, we continue to build on the long tradition of agricultural excellence in western NC.”
Applicants should contact their Cooperative Extension agents by Oct. 23 to set up an appointment to discuss their projects. Applications are available at www.wncagoptions.org or at local Cooperative Extension centers. Extension agents remain a resource for farmers throughout the year as they complete their projects.
Since 2004, WNC AgOptions has distributed more than $3 million to farmers in western North Carolina who are diversifying their operations. Returns on initial investments are often immediate, as new income typically matches the size of the grants in the first year of the projects. Income continues to increase year after year, often doubling by the third year of the projects.
WNC AgOptions offers grants to farmers in the following counties/units: Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga and Yancey counties as well as the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.
Applicants are encouraged to participate in information sessions, which will be held via the Zoom online video conferencing platform. Details on these meetings can be found on the WNC AgOptions website at www.wncagoptions.org.
“WNC Communities is honored to be the administrator of this annual funding opportunity designed to support farmers in their quest to try new techniques or implement innovative farming practices,” said Jennifer Ferre, Executive Director of WNC Communities. “We are grateful to the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission and North Carolina legislators for their support for 15 years.”
Members of the WNC AgOptions steering committee include representatives from N.C. Cooperative Extension, N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services–Marketing Division, WNC Communities, Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project and other leaders in agribusiness.
For more information, click to the following: WNC Agricultural Options: www.wncagoptions.org; N.C. Cooperative Extension Centers: www.ces.ncsu.edu; N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission: www.tobaccotrustfund.org; WNC Communities: www.wnccommunities.org.
Banner Elk Artists
Gallery open…
While the Historic Banner Elk School remains closed to the general public, the BE Artists Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Please call the number on the sign at the front door and we will promptly let you in.
Please note that masks are required, capacity is limited to a maximum of six guests at one time, and that no public restrooms are available at this time. You can also schedule an appointment to visit the gallery by emailing art@beartistsgallery.com, or calling (828) 898-6767.
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Fall train excursion November 1…
BRYSON CITY — On Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor its Fall Excursion – a ride on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad through the majestic mountains and beautiful countryside of western North Carolina from Bryson City and the Nantahala Gorge. This is a chance to enjoy a beautiful train excursion during the autumn season.
This trip will cover most of the operating trackage of the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. These trips are one-day trips.
The track follows the route of the former Southern Railway’s Murphy Branch Line, established in 1891, with its five percent grade and many bridges. Much of the route hugs the banks of the Little Tennessee and Nantahala Rivers. It crosses Fontana Lake on a trestle spanning 780 feet 100 feet above the lake.
The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad has become a favorite of film producers over the years. The train wreck scene in the 1993 movie, “The Fugitive,” starring Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones, was filmed along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad. The railroad was used in the filming of the 1996 comedy, “My Fellow Americans,” starring Jack Lemmon and James Garner. Train scenes in the 1998 movie “Forces of Nature,” starring Ben Affleck and Sandra Bullock, were also filmed on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
The scenic rail excursion will take riders from the historic depot in Bryson City through the countryside of Western North Carolina and the Smokies.
All excursion ticket holders get complimentary admission to the Smoky Mountain Lionel Train Museum before boarding the train. The museum boasts a collection of 7,000 Lionel engines, cars and accessories, and an impressive operating layout and children’s activity center.
Passengers may choose to ride in comfort in Tourist Coach and Open Air Coach. All classes offer seating in vintage, restored passenger cars. Tourist Coach Class cars feature ceiling fans and windows that open and close for fresh air viewing and is heated. Open Coach Class is great for taking pictures and seeing the beautiful scenery.
Tickets and pre-purchased meals may be ordered only online by credit card at wataugavalleynrhs.org. Click on the “excursions” link. (Note: Ticket purchases must be made no later than 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26).
For more information, click to wataugavalleynrhs.org or email wataugavalley@gmail.com.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven…
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
