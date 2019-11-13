Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina remained the same at $2.40 per gallon from last week as of Monday, Nov. 11. This compares with the national average which also remained the same at $2.60 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Nov. 11, the United States’ national debt was $23,032,546,499,187 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $69,784 in debt per person and $186,578 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Nov. 11, North Carolina’s state debt was $43,455,425,500, which breaks down to $4,129 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, Nov. 4, 225,015 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 788,516 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,537,450.
Senior Center Highlights…
Nov. 13
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Bingo (10:45 a.m.)
Computing with Lewis (12:30 p.m.)
Advocacy Event: Giving Thanks (1 p.m.)
Computing with Charlie (1 to 3 p.m.)
Nov. 14
Best Value Hearing Aids (9 a.m.)
Advanced Line Dancing (9:30 a.m.)
Blood Pressure Check (10 a.m.)
Wii Games (10:30 a.m.)
Men’s Coffee (10:30 a.m.)
Tai Chi for Arthritis (10:45 a.m.)
Bridge (12:30 p.m.)
Nov. 15
Walking Club (9 a.m.)
Caregiver’s Haven (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
iPad Games (10:30 a.m.)
Pumpkin Dessert Contest (10:45 a.m.)
Nov. 18
Clay Works (9 a.m.)
Walking Club (9 a.m.)
Computer Skills (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Line Dancing (9:30 a.m.)
Blood Pressure Check (10 a.m.)
Tai Chi (10:30 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
Nov. 19
Shaping with Resistance Bands (10:30 a.m.)
Bible Study (10 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
Alzheimer’s Support Group (1 p.m.)
Neurocognitive with Vaya Health (1:30 p.m.)
Dementia Medications with Vaya Health (2:30 p.m.)
Nov. 20
Biltmore House and Grove Park Inn Trip, must be signed up prior (6:15 a.m.)
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Bingo (10:45 a.m.)
Computing with Lewis (12:30 p.m.)
Computing with Charlie (1 to 3 p.m.)
Avery Senior Center seeks volunteer tax
return preparers…
Avery County Senior Center is seeking volunteers to help with preparing tax returns for the citizens of Avery County. Volunteers will be trained, and the returns will be prepared at the Senior Center in Newland. For more information, call Phillip Adams at the Senior Center at (828) 733-8228 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. This is a great chance to help your neighbors and learn more about federal and North Carolina state tax returns.
Sugar Mountain Resort celebrates 50 years…
SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Fifty years ago the thrill of skiing down the rolling slopes of Sugar Mountain intrigued a group of daring developers. Participating in a sport mostly unfamiliar to the Southern population rapidly took hold and winter fun became a staple for many. Today, the masses flock to Sugar Mountain, not only to feel and see and touch snow, but to enjoy the plethora of activities that only the accumulation of snowflakes can produce.
To celebrate Sugar Mountain’s first 50 years, a documentary reporting its five decades debuts in mid-December. A new, four passenger, high-speed, detachable chairlift, engineered by Doppelmayr and specifically for beginners, replaces Sugar Mountain Resort’s original, two passenger, fixed-grip Easy Street chairlift built in 1969.
The ceremonial ribbon cutting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. The widening of some sections and the addition of another new, high-efficiency and fully automatic snow making machine to the existing fleet on the Easy Street slope are complete.
Sugar Mountain Resort is North Carolina’s largest snowsports resort and provides the best skiing, snowboarding, ice-skating, tubing, and snowshoeing experience possible. Historical winter season opening and closing dates, as well as annual snowfall and additional information can be found by calling (800) SUGAR MT or clicking to www.skisugar.com.
Southeast Tourism
Society selects Retro 80s Ski Weekend as an ‘STS Top 20 Event’…
BEECH MOUNTAIN — Southeast Tourism Society has named Beech Mountain Resort’s Retro 80s Ski Weekend one of the STS Top 20 Events in the Southeast for February 2020.
This year’s Retro 80s Ski Weekend is Feb. 20 to 22, 2020. The STS Top 20 Festival and Event Awards have highlighted programs around the Southeast since 1985.
Travel industry experts select 20 events per month, and STS publicizes them throughout the United States. The complete list is published on two websites: Southeast Tourism Society and Travel Media Press Room.
This year’s annual ‘80s Retro Ski Weekend will feature a can’t-miss parade of visitors from all over the Southeast along with residents dressed in their best 1980s garb, along with a long list of nightly performances by popular artists and tribute bands.
Hosted by the town of Beech Mountain and Beech Mountain Resort, visitors are privy to a long list of events and activities from cosmic tubing, neon Day-Glo rides down the slopes, live concerts and so much more. Many of the events happening during the weekend are free to visitors and participants. For more information on the event, click to www.beechmountainresort.com.
For 35 years, STS has been spotlighting the best festivals and events in the Southeast with our Top 20 Festival and Events program. “Our goal is to highlight the efforts of devoted event organizers and provide additional media exposure and accolades for their events,” said Monica Smith, president and CEO of the Southeast Tourism Society. “The Southeast offers so many unique, year-round, opportunities for tourists and festival-goers to create memories and support the tourism industry — a vital economic generator for communities.”
Events considered for the STS Top 20 recognition must be at least three years old and have attendance of at least 1,000. The online nomination link and submission deadlines are available by clicking to SoutheastTourism.org.
SEARCH resumes with open invitation
to community…
SPRUCE PINE — SEARCH open meetings resume with an invitation to the community to attend a party/dinner/plan launch at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Spruce Pine.
Young and old, families with or without health insurance, retired people who expect a robust health care system, nurses and patients — anyone interested in the health landscape in Mitchell and Yancey counties is encouraged to attend. They’ll hear the main points of the strategic plan, and be asked to give their ideas about where it will take the grassroots, up-to-now all-volunteer organization as well as to consider how they might get involved. The event will begin with dinner, for which vegetarian and non-vegetarian main dishes will be supplied by SEARCH. Attendees are asked to bring a potluck dish to fill in the rest and to let the organizers know you’re coming by sending an email to sjanelarson@gmail.com.
In the past few months, SEARCH, which stands for Sustaining Essential and Rural Community Healthcare, has been taking stock of what the organization has accomplished and looking at what it can and should be doing. With a commitment to promote safe, quality, affordable health care for the people of Mitchell and Yancey counties, SEARCH has developed a strategic plan with the help of a consultant who conducted a similar process in the Piedmont.
SEARCH is a community action group founded in the summer of 2017 in response to the announcement that labor and delivery services would be closing at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital (BRRH). Its main focus during 2018 was on the pending sale of Mission Hospital to HCA, and it successfully fought to ensure that the sales agreement, which was concluded in February 2019, would guarantee that the rural hospitals HCA owned in WNC would remain open for at least 10 years.
At the same time the SEARCH Outreach Committee has been conducting listening sessions throughout the two-county area to determine what’s on people’s minds concerning all aspects of local healthcare. A new focus area will be announced at the meeting Nov. 14.
Avery Community
Foundation acceptinggrant applications…
The board of advisors of the Avery Community Foundation is currently accepting grant applications for community programs funded from the Dewey Wells Citizenship Fund, according to Board President Jamey Thompson.
The Fund’s mission is to assist in the development of character and promotion of good citizenship in and among young people in Avery County by awarding grants to organizations that work to instill the values of honestly, integrity, respect, resourcefulness, personal responsibility and duty to good and country in and among young people in Avery County.
The primary intended beneficiaries are units chartered by the Boy Scouts of America and the Girls Scouts of the United State of America. The Avery Community Foundation will also consider qualified applications from nonprofits whose programs and services meet the Fund’s criteria.
To apply, click to http://bit.ly/DeweyWells. The deadline to apply is November 19. For more information, contact any board member, Northwestern Regional Director Colby Martin at (828) 358-0030 or click to the NCCF website at www.nccommunityfoundation.org.
The Dewey Wells Citizenship Fund is a fund of the Avery Community Foundation.
Olympian Weibrecht returns to Sugar Mountain Resort for annual Preseason Ski Clinic…
SUGAR MOUNTAIN — For a second year in a row, two-time Olympic medalist and former U.S. Ski Team member Andrew Weibrecht joins Sugar Mountain Resort’s preseason ski clinic coaching staff from Dec. 13 to 15. The 24th annual, three-day clinic coincides with SugarFest and includes daily and day-long coaching with Weibrecht and other notable and encouraging staffers, lift tickets, video analysis and Friday night dinner.
The SugarFest celebration features the kickoff to Sugar Mountain Resort’s 50th season and the ceremonial ribbon cutting of the new, four passenger, high-speed, detachable Easy Street chairlift which replaces the original, two passenger, fixed-grip chairlift, built in 1969.To learn more about the preseason ski clinic or Sugar Mountain Resort’s opening day, click to www.skisugar.com or call (800) SUGAR MT.
Hunting from a tree stand this season? Wildlife Commission encourages safe practices…
RALEIGH — Since the 2017 hunting season, seven hunters in North Carolina have lost their lives in a tree stand incident. As deer season begins, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission reminds hunters to follow safety guidelines when hunting from a tree stand.
“Tree stand accidents continue to be the leading cause of injury to hunters year in and year out,” said Chet Clark, the Commission’s recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) manager. “The majority of these accidents can be traced back to a lack of precaution, such as failing to use a fall-arrest system or not following the manufacturer’s recommended safety procedures.”
The Commission’s hunter safety education campaign, Home From the Hunt, and the Tree Stand Safety Awareness Foundation offer these tree stand safety recommendations:
Prepping Your Tree Stand
- Before use, check the stand’s belts, chains, bolts and attachment cords for damage and wear. Replace them, if necessary.
- Ensure you do not exceed the stand manufacturer’s maximum height or weight limits.
- Purchase a full-body safety harness as part of a fall-arrest system.
Tree Stand Setup
- Let someone know where you are setting up your stand ahead of time.
- Select a healthy, straight tree for your tree stand.
- Have another person assist with setting up the stand.
Using Your Tree Stand
- Always wear and utilize your harness and its tree tether to stay connected to the tree from the time you leave the ground to the time you return to the ground.
- Maintain three points of contact, as most falls occur when climbing up or down.
- When climbing or descending, use a lineman’s belt and/or lifeline.
- Raise and lower equipment using a haul line — Never carry anything as you climb.
- Bring an emergency signal device, such as a cell phone or a whistle.
Hunters can review a free tree stand safety course online. For more information on tree stand safety, visit the Tree Stand Safety Awareness Foundation webpage. For information on the Hunter Education Program, hunting seasons and Hunting Heritage Apprentice Permits, click to ncwildlife.org or call (919) 707-0031.
November is
Diabetes
Month — Let’s talk prevention…
LINVILLE — Amongst the holiday feasts, family gatherings and parties that we are all busy preparing for there is a silent threat creeping up on us — Type 2 Diabetes. Type 2 Diabetes occurs when the body begins to make more insulin than we need. Insulin is a hormone that tells cells in the body to allow blood sugar to be used as an energy source. Studies show that about 1 out of every 10 adults have Type 2 Diabetes.
Local resident, Judy Hughes went to her doctor and found out that she was on the verge of developing Type 2 Diabetes and needed to make some changes fast. Knowing that she was now diagnosed with Pre-diabetes, Judy started looking for ways to improve her health. Pre-diabetes is the in-between stage where our bodies are producing more blood sugar than we need but not quite enough to cause Type 2 Diabetes. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) 1 out of every 3 adults has Pre-diabetes and doesn’t know it. You can see your risk by taking a quick risk test online at www.cdc.gov/prediabetes/takethetest/index.html?prediabetes-risk-test-004.
As a member of the Williams YCMA of Avery County, Hughes saw flyers for their Diabetes Prevention Program and decided to sign up. Once she started attending meetings with other participants, she began to feel better, noticed some weight loss and has been getting supportive comments from all of her friends and family.
The Diabetes Prevention Program is for people like Judy who have been diagnosed with Pre-diabetes. The program participants learn about nutrition to help prevent diabetes, healthy habits, and how to get the most out of being physically active. Judy says “It has been eye opening to see how many fat grams were in the foods I was eating. Now I know the recommendations and have met new friends that support me in my efforts to be healthier.” Participants of the Diabetes Prevention Program are given goals to lose between five to seven percent of their body weight and to increase their physical activity to 150 minutes per week.
While Judy has a few more meetings left she’s learned how to be prepared to maintain her new habits for many years to come. She has recommended the program to her family and friends. Judy also recommends this program to anyone who has been diagnosed with Pre-diabetes. This year, you, just like Judy, can prepare to stay healthy through the holidays by enrolling in the YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program.
The best way to determine if you are at risk for developing diabetes is to schedule an appointment with your doctor. If find that you are diagnosed with Pre-diabetes, the Williams YMCA is here to help. The Williams YMCA is offering their next Diabetes Prevention Program in January. This program will be offered at no cost to those who qualify. Call Lauren Wilson, Diabetes Prevention Program Manager, at (828) 737-5500 ext. 319 to find out more about the program, answer your questions and to see if you qualify. Don’t let developing Type 2 Diabetes be a risk you take this holiday season.
Artists sought for annual North Carolina Duck Stamp Competition…
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Washington Tourism Development Authority are seeking artists for their annual N.C. Waterfowl Conservation Stamp Print competition.
The winning artwork will be featured on the 2020-2021 waterfowl conservation stamp, also known as the North Carolina duck stamp. Artists 18 years and older are eligible to enter the competition. Entries, along with a $50 entry fee, must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2020, to the Washington Tourism Development Authority, located at 108 Gladden Street, Washington, N.C. 27889.
The Commission and the Washington Tourism Development Authority sponsor the annual national contest, which typically draws artists from across the United States. This year, artists may submit a full-color, realistic rendering of tundra swans, blue-winged teal, ruddy duck, lesser scaup, or bufflehead, which must be depicted in the appropriate habitat.
Artwork will be judged on the following criteria:
Level and accuracy of detail in all aspect
- s of the anatomy of waterfowl;
- Appropriateness, accuracy and detail in depiction of the selected species’ habitat;
- Attractiveness and creativity of the composition, regarding spatial balance, lighting and harmony of subject and background; and
- Visual appeal and suitability for reproduction at both the print and stamp scales.
Artists may submit only one design, in whatever medium they choose. Images must be horizontal, 13 inches by 18 inches, matted in white to outside dimensions of 18 inches by 23 inches and should be loosely covered with a protective overleaf, although not framed or covered with glass. The image should bear no signature or other marks that would identify the artist.
A panel of five judges who have expertise in waterfowl biology or artistic method and expression will select the winning artwork on Jan. 28, 2020. The winner will receive $7,000 in prize money.
Proceeds from sales of the print and stamp support the Wildlife Resources Commission’s Waterfowl Fund, which generates revenue for the conservation of waterfowl habitat in North Carolina. For complete rules and entry form, click to visitwashingtonnc.com/nc-duck-stamp.
For more information on waterfowl hunting and licenses in North Carolina, click to ncwildlife.org/hunting.
Wildlife Commission Continues to Seek Hellbender Sightings…
RALEIGH – With Delayed Harvest Trout Waters now open, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is asking the public, in particular trout anglers, to report any sightings of hellbenders (water dogs) to the agency.
Considered indicators of water quality, hellbenders are large, harmless, aquatic salamanders found in fast-moving, clean streams in western North Carolina — the same waters where trout live.
“Since hellbenders and trout occupy many of the same waters, we’re asking trout anglers to be on the lookout for any hellbenders they see while fishing and let us know if they see one,” said Lori Williams, an agency Wildlife Diversity biologist who specializes in studying hellbenders. “Anyone else who sees one is also asked to contact us. Reported sightings are an important part of a long-term inventory and monitoring project for hellbenders that we began in 2007, along with partners.”
While some anglers may think that hellbenders specifically target trout as a food source, William said that is mainly a myth.
“As an animal that lives on the stream bottom, hellbenders primarily eat crayfish. Sometimes they will also try to take small fish like minnows or shiners or other amphibians like tadpoles and smaller salamanders. Plus, they are big scavengers of dead fish, discarded bait, or other small, dead animals they may find.”
Williams also said that anglers who leave their trout, or any fish, on a stringer at the water’s edge, may see a hellbender emerge from nearby and go after it looking for an easy meal.
“However, scavenging for dead or immobile trout is quite different than trying to chase down a large, live one, which hellbenders rarely, if ever, do,” Williams added. “In fact, fish can be bigger predators of young or larval hellbenders than hellbenders of fish.”
Because of their size – averaging 16 to 17 inches in length – and appearance that only a mother could love, hellbenders are often mistaken as harmful, poisonous, venomous or toxic. None of these are true, said Williams.
“Hellbenders are harmless to humans, although they may bite if someone tries to pick one up,” Williams said. “Leaving them alone is not only good for hellbenders, but it also the law because they are listed as a species of special concern in North Carolina, which means it is illegal to harm, possess, transport or sell a hellbender or to attempt to do so.”
Williams also cautions people to refrain from moving rocks in mountain streams as these rocks provide shelter for hellbenders, as well as other species of fish, salamanders and insects.
Hellbenders, also called “snot otters” and “Alleghany alligators,” were once common but have disappeared throughout much of their habitat, due mainly to declining water quality and habitat degradation.
Because of their listed status, biologists want to learn as much as they can about where they are located and how their populations are faring. Anyone who finds a hellbender is asked to leave it alone but to note the location (physical location or GPS coordinates) and take a photo, if possible and email that information to Williams at lori.williams@ncwildlife.org.
If anglers happen to catch one on hook and line, they should carefully remove the hook if it is safe to do so without harming the animal or cut the line as close as possible and return it back to the water. People also can call the Commission’s Wildlife Interaction Helpline (866) 318-2401 and provide details of the observation.
Learn more by visiting the Commission’s hellbender webpage by clicking to www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Amphibians/Eastern-Hellbender.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Sunday at 6 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Banner Elk Book Exchange…
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open. Summer operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery Museum hours…
The number of visitors to the Avery County Historical Museum and ET&WNC Railroad Depot and Caboose has increased greatly due to expanded hours and updated displays. The Museum is now open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and when volunteers are available on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special tours may be arranged by calling (828) 733-7111. There are also opportunities to volunteer. To find out more, call us at the Museum.
The museum features many exhibits with artifacts that belonged to local residents. The history and culture of the area is of interest to local residents as well as visitors. The public is invited to take advantage of this free resource. The museum is located next to the Avery County Courthouse.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven…
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
