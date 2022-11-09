Weekly gas price update...
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased four cents last week to $3.33 as of Monday, Nov. 7. This compares with the national average, which increased six cents last week to $3.78 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update...
As of Monday, Nov. 7, the United States’ national debt was $31,252,570,256,580 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $93,780 in debt per person and $247,882 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Nov. 7, North Carolina’s state debt was $52,170,821,183, which breaks down to $5,027 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update...
As of Monday, Nov. 7, 186,990 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 1,827,401 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,337,103.
Senior Center Highlights...
Nov. 9
Bingo (10:30 a.m.)
Lunch (11:45 a.m.)
Adult Coloring (12:30 p.m.)
Nov. 10
Line Dance (10 a.m.)
Tai Chi with Carol Ann (10:45 a.m.)
November birthday recognition (11:25 a.m.)
Lunch (11:45 a.m.)
Nov. 11
CLOSED IN OBSERVANCE OF VETERAN'S DAY
Nov. 14
Open Pottery Room (9 a.m.)
Blood pressure check with Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge (10 a.m.)
Cardio Drumming (10 a.m.)
Sing-along karaoke (11 a.m.)
Lunch (11:45 a.m.)
Nov. 15
Line Dance (10 a.m.)
Pumpkin Pie Contest (11 a.m.)
Lunch (11:45 a.m.)
Mahjong (1 p.m.)
Veterans and Seniors annual Luncheon November 12...
Veterans and Seniors of the Beech Mountain Community are invited to our annual luncheon in their honor. The event will be at 11:30 a.m. onSaturday, Nov. 12, at the Beech Mountain Community Center. Join us for a great time!
Lees-McRae presents “The Glass Menagerie” November 9 to 12…
The Lees-McRae Theatre Arts department’s latest production, “The Glass Menagerie,” will run Wednesday to Saturday, Nov. 9 to 12 in Hayes Auditorium. There will be four showings of the play, with three 7:30 p.m. productions on Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 9 to 11, with a 2 p.m. showing on Saturday, Nov. 12. To purchase tickets, click to https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/lmcta/7070.
Avery County Nickels for Know-How Referendum November 17...
AVERY COUNTY — The Avery County Nickels for Know-How Referendum will be held on Thursday, November 17. Avery County will have one polling location located at the N.C. Cooperative Extension – Avery County Center, 661 Vale Road in Newland. Community members may cast their ballot on this referendum between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2022. Any community member who is a user or producer of feed or fertilizer can participate.
The referendum is being held to let users and producers of feed or fertilizer decide if they wish to continue the self-assessment program. This program has been in place since 1948, and the law requires that a new referendum be held every six years.
A two-thirds favorable vote will mean that growers are willing to continue to assess themselves to support agricultural research and education. The assessment is fifteen cents per hundred pounds on feed and fertilizer produced in North Carolina.
The funds, about $1.4 million annually, are collected by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and then allocated by the NC Carolina Agricultural Foundation, Inc.’s 148 volunteer Board of Directors to support agricultural research and extension projects at North Carolina State University benefitting agriculture in North Carolina.
For additional information, please contact Jerry Moody, County Extension Director, at (828) 733-8270.
N.C. Cooperative Extension is a strategic partnership of NC State Extension, The Cooperative Extension Program at N.C. A&T State University, USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA), and local governments statewide.
Extension professionals in all 100 counties and with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians connect millions of North Carolinians with research-based information and technology from NC State and N.C. A&T. Educational programs specialize in agriculture, food and nutrition, 4-H youth development, community development and the environment.
New Vice President for Institutional Advancement Susan Boyette focused on student success ...
BANNER ELK ─ Susan Boyette has accepted the position of Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Lees-McRae College. She comes to the college from the University of Mississippi, colloquially known as Ole Miss, where she was the Executive Director for Central Development and the director for the $1.5 billion Now and Ever Campaign.
Prior to her position at Ole Miss, Boyette worked at Georgia State University as the Senior Director of Leadership and Giving—a position which later evolved into an Assistant Vice President role—where her primary responsibility was to direct the multiple hundred million dollar Burning Bright Campaign.
“The Vice President for Institutional Advancement is key to helping Lees-McRae become the institution we know it can be,” President Lee King said. “Based on Susan’s previous work with Ole Miss and Georgia State, I am confident she is the right person to help the college thrive during this era of growth.”
Boyette’s time at both Ole Miss and Georgia State has given her ample experience planning and strategizing for the future of a higher education institution. Over the course of her career, she has worked closely with donors, university presidents and vice presidents, Boards of Trustees, and more, all the while keeping the student experience at the heart of her work.
As the Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Lees-McRae, Boyette will oversee the Advancement staff as they continue to secure financial support for college priorities. She hopes to build upon the efforts already underway and continue to establish the Office of Institutional Advancement as the go-to partner for financial support in relation to growth and development opportunities across campus.
Avery County Historical Museum open to public, announces Christmas Open House Dec. 3 ...
The Avery County Museum has recently received a needed facelift to the exterior of the old Avery County Jail where historical artifacts from Avery County are housed. It has received a fresh coat of paint and looks outstanding.
The Avery County Museum displays medical, military, and music memorabilia from dedicated local doctors, soldiers and musicians. It has received many compliments from our visitors. They are amazed at how much history is housed in this space.
The Avery County Museum, Old Linville Depot and Tweetsie 505 Caboose are open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
The Avery County Historical Society will be hosting a Christmas Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Avery County Museum and Linville Depot. Each room will be decorated using Christmas book themes such as “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas” and many more. There will also be a reading of local author Gloria Houston’s “The Year of the Perfect Christmas Tree.” A special concert of Christmas music will be performed at 3 p.m., with refreshments will be served in the Depot.
This will be a unique time to visit the museum and get acquainted with local history. For more information you may contact the museum at (828) 733-7111 or look us up on Facebook at Avery County Genealogy Society.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild raffle...
Riverwalk Quilt Guild is holding a raffle for a handmade quilt. The winner will be announced December 3. The money from the raffle allows the group to buy fabric for quilts for veterans, meals on wheels placemats, pillowcases for Avery County nursing homes and more. Tickets are $1 each or 25 for $20. For questions or to purchase tickets, call Tiffany Melchers at (515) 494-9963 or Cindy Booth at (828) 429-0690.
BBB Institute partners with Amazon and Capital One to fight scams...
ASHEVILLE — The BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust (BBB Institute) is partnering with Amazon and Capital One to help people learn about scams, report them, and avoid falling victim by enhancing the capabilities of the BBB Scam Tracker online reporting tool. The new features make it easier for consumers to identify scams and report them while arming partners with more robust data on scammers to better protect consumers.
“BBB Scam Tracker was launched in 2015 and its impact has been significant,” said Melissa Lanning Trumpower, executive director of BBB Institute, the Better Business Bureau’s educational foundation. “By our estimates, BBB Scam Tracker saved consumers $31.4 million in 2021 alone. Partnering with Amazon and Capital One enables us to expand the impact of this platform.”
“Our partnership with the Better Business Bureau and support of the enhanced Scam Tracker tool highlights our focus on helping consumers and earning their trust,” said Sarah Strauss, Head of Customer Service and Strategy at Capital One. “Educating consumers on how to better protect themselves from scams and what to do if they think they’ve been a scam victim is crucial in the fight against bad actors.”
“Amazon is committed to protecting our customers from scams and helping them protect themselves,” said Kathy Sheehan, vice president and associate general counsel at Amazon. “We’re grateful to support the work of consumer advocates like the Better Business Bureau. Better data on attempted scams—whether consumers report them directly to us or through tools like Scam Tracker—will help identify the bad actors behind these fraudulent schemes and bring them to justice.”
The new BBB Scam Tracker provides an improved customer experience and enhanced data capabilities for partners to collaborate on fighting scams. It includes a new guided questionnaire that makes it quick and easy to report a scam. Consumers can now review and edit their reports before submission, and then share the report with friends and family via social media or email. They also have the option to receive updates about the constantly evolving tactics that scammers use.
EDC hosts apprenticeship workshop...
Avery County Economic Development Commission held an apprenticeship workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Avery County Cooperative Extension building. The workshop was centered around what options employers have for apprenticeships, and how those apprenticeships can benefit both the employer and the apprentice.
For those who weren't able to attend, or for those who want to rewatch it, a video of the entire workshop can be found on the Avery County Cooperative Extension's website, or at https://youtu.be/gFqWIRIChGA.
Brenda Kay’s Crafts collecting gifts for kids…
Be important in the life of a sick child. Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City, Tenn., is in dire need of Christmas gifts for their young patients ranging in age from birth to 18 years, including from Avery County.
Brenda Kay’s Crafts is again collecting gifts for these youngsters now through December 15. Please bring your unwrapped gifts to the truck which is parked beside Roses Express in Newland, as well as at the following collection sites:
- Brenda Kay’s Crafts (430 Beech St., beside Newland Pool)
- Three Nails Hardware in Newland
- Radio Shack of Newland
- Talk of the Town Beauty Shop in Roan Mountain, Tenn.
Cash donations to purchase gifts are also being accepted. Gifts will be delivered on December 16. For more information, contact Kenny Melton at (828) 260-6655 or Brenda Melton at (828) 733-1196 and/or (828) 260-6588.
Social Security announces 8.7-percent benefit increase for 2023...
Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for approximately 70 million Americans will increase 8.7 percent in 2023, the Social Security Administration announced on October 13. On average, Social Security benefits will increase by more than $140 per month starting in January.
The 8.7 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will begin with benefits payable to more than 65 million Social Security beneficiaries in January 2023. Increased payments to more than 7 million SSI beneficiaries will begin on Dec. 30, 2022. (Note: some people receive both Social Security and SSI benefits). The Social Security Act ties the annual COLA to the increase in the Consumer Price Index as determined by the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“Medicare premiums are going down and Social Security benefits are going up in 2023, which will give seniors more peace of mind and breathing room. This year’s substantial Social Security cost-of-living adjustment is the first time in over a decade that Medicare premiums are not rising and shows that we can provide more support to older Americans who count on the benefits they have earned,” Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi said.
To view a COLA message from Acting Commissioner Kijakazi, please visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vgm5q4YT1AM.
Some other adjustments that take effect in January of each year are based on the increase in average wages. Based on that increase, the maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax (taxable maximum) will increase to $160,200 from $147,000.
Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are normally notified by mail starting in early December about their new benefit amount. The fastest way to find out their new benefit amount is to access their personal my Social Security account to view the COLA notice online. It’s secure, easy, and people find out before the mail arrives. People can also opt to receive a text or email alert when there is a new message from Social Security—such as their COLA notice—waiting for them, rather than receiving a letter in the mail. People may create or access their my Social Security account online at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
Information about Medicare changes for 2023 is available at www.medicare.gov. For Social Security beneficiaries enrolled in Medicare, their new higher 2023 benefit amount will be available in December through the mailed COLA notice and my Social Security’s Message Center.
The Social Security Act provides for how the COLA is calculated. To read more, please visit www.ssa.gov/cola.
Holiday Aid Drive for the Hospitality House at the High Country Food Hub...
BOONE – For the month of November, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture is running a community aid drive and all donations are going to the Hospitality House. During the Food Hub pick-up hours at the Boone location, people are welcome to drop off donations while receiving their Food Hub order. A bin for donations will be placed outside where the Food Hub orders are picked up.
Blankets and winter clothing are in high demand as well as non-perishable food items, especially holiday foods. All kinds of donations are welcome. Donations will be taken through November 29 on Wednesdays from noon to 6:30 p.m.
Avery County Chamber of Commerce Annual Celebration November 15...
Avery County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual celebration at Best Western Mountain Lodge in Banner Elk on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The event is sponsored by Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation and Structall Building Systems. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour and auctions at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the awards ceremony at 7 p.m. There will be a special dinner performance at 7:30 p.m. Auction winners will be announced at 8:15 p.m.
The celebration is catered by Gadabouts and a cash bar is available. All current members of the Avery County Chamber of Commerce are invited to the Annual Celebration. Tickets are $60 each, and Chamber members must register by November 9. For more information or to register, click to https://averycounty.com/2022-annual-celebration/.
American Red Cross reminds residents on how to heat your home safely...
CHARLOTTE — Temperatures are starting to dip and people are turning their heat on if they live in parts of the country that experience colder weather. The American Red Cross urges families to be safe heating their homes to help prevent home fires, which typically rise during colder months.
A Red Cross survey showed that more than half of us have used a space heater — which is involved in most fatal home heating fires. It's critical to keep at least three feet of space around all heating equipment, and never leave space heaters unattended. Follow these additional tips:
- If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, such as a ceramic tile floor. Don’t place it on rugs and carpets, or near bedding and drapes. And keep children and pets away from the heater.
- Plug space heater power cords directly into outlets — never an extension cord. Turn it off every time you leave the room or go to sleep.
- Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.
- Never leave a fire burning in the fireplaces unattended. Make sure any embers in the fireplace are extinguished before going to bed or leaving home. Use a glass or metal fire screen to keep embers in the fireplace.
- Have furnaces, chimneys, fireplaces, wood and coal stoves inspected annually by a professional and cleaned if necessary.
- To help protect your family year-round, test your smoke alarms monthly and practice your home fire escape plan until everyone can escape in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to get out of a burning home before it’s too late.
Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to practice with your family.
You can also download the free Red Cross Emergency app by searching for ‘American Red Cross’ in app stores.
Since October 2014, the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, with the help of community partners, has saved at least 1,414 lives by educating families about fire safety, helping them create escape plans and installing more than 2.6 million free smoke alarms in high-risk homes across the country.
Rotary Pecan Sale under way...
Avery County Rotary Club is preparing for its annual pecan sale in the area. Members are selling pecans in both plain and chocolate-covered varieties, with a 16 oz. bag of plain pecans at a cost of $14/bag and a 12 oz. bag of chocolate-covered pecans for $14/bag, and two bags or more can be purchased for $12/bag. The club will kick off its sales season during an event on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Linville Village Shopping Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Crisis Intervention Energy Program ongoing...
The Crisis Intervention Energy Program is going on now. If you are out or nearly out of heating fuel, or if you have a delinquent notice on your electric bill, come by Avery County Department of Social Services at 175 Linville St., Newland, NC 28657 and pick up an application, or call (828) 733-8230 to apply. Someone in your home must have a health-related condition that could be LIFE THREATENING without heat.
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild meeting November 10; quilt giveaway Nov. 12 ...
With the change from Daylight Saving Time, MPQG moves to daytime for our meetings. We will meet in the Burnsville Town Center at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, for social time and refreshments with our meeting beginning at 1 p.m. Our speaker will be local fiber artist Estela Shackelford. She sends this message to all quilters.
“Hello quilters, Estela here. I found out in the 1990s that I am not a ‘traditional quilter.’ As hard as I tried I cannot cut straight, sew straight or do anything straight—too STRESSFUL! So let’s relax and enjoy manipulating fabrics, making it do what you want or letting it do what it wants to do. Looking forward to sharing some of my favorite techniques.”
You can purchase tickets at https://mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org/ticket-purchase/ or visit our website at mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org.
Proceeds from our opportunity quilt ticket sale go to purchase fabric and batting to make Hero Quilts for local veterans and to create Project Linus quilts for children in need.
On November 12, approximately 50 veterans will be presented with handmade quilts at Flags for Heroes Celebration on the Burnsville Town Square. The quilt presentation ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will honor veterans from World War II, Korean War and Vietnam from all branches of service. Letters have been mailed to the veterans who will be receiving quilts this year inviting them to the presentation. The quilters make these quilts annually to thank our veterans from Yancey, Mitchell and Madison counties for their service. This year the veterans will be seated near the stage.
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild has made all of these Hero Quilts as a special service project. Each veteran receives a quilt made especially for them.This will be the tenth year that members of the guild have donated quilts to the veterans. We have an ongoing list and our policy is to give priority to World War II and Korean veterans.
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild constructs an opportunity raffle quilt each year. Please visit our booth at Flags for Heroes to view this year's beautiful quilt. Sales of these tickets help defray expenses for fabric and quilting of the patriotic quilts. Tickets on the opportunity quilt are sold by members and online at https://mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org. Donations are always welcome. A donation container will be located on the table at the Mountain Piecemakers booth. The drawing will be held at the end of the Flag for Heroes celebration on Nov. 12. The quilt will be shipped to the winner if needed.
Nomination forms will be available to request a quilt for a veteran for future years at the Mountain Piecemakers booth at the presentation. If you would like to make a nomination of a veteran who lives in Madison, Mitchell or Yancey counties, stop by the booth near the stage and pick up a form. Information needed includes veteran's name, address, phone, branch and period of service. You can take a form and mail it back to the address on the form. Thanks to the Mountain Air Community Fund, Yancey County DAV, Farm Bureau of Yancey County, Spruce Pine Rotarians, Yancey Journal and Yancey Graphics for their help in making this Hero Quilt presentation possible. Our veterans deserve the best and we are proud to be part of this day. It is a privilege to honor them in this way.
Farmland preservation grants available through NCDA&CS...
RALEIGH – County governments and nonprofit groups may now apply for funding assistance from the N.C. Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund for farmland preservation projects. Applicants have until Dec. 19 to apply.
“The latest study from the American Farmland Trust projects North Carolina losing more than a million acres of agricultural land over the next 20 years,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “These Farmland Preservation grants provide options for families and are critical in saving family farms across our state.”
Grants are available for agricultural conservation easements on working lands used for agricultural production; to support public-private enterprise programs that promote profitable and sustainable agricultural, horticultural and forestland activities; and for the development of agricultural plans.
Landowners interested in preserving their farms through conservation easements must work with county governments or land trusts to apply for grant funds. If awarded a grant in which the application requests funds for the conservation easement purchase value, landowners will be compensated for the purchase of the development rights.
Grant applications and guidelines are available online at www.ncadfp.org/Cycle16.htm. For more information, call the Farmland Preservation office at (919) 707-3074.
"Wildlife in North Carolina" 2022-23 Photo Competition announced; amateur and professional photographers encouraged to submit entries...
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is now accepting entries to its 18th annual Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition. The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages, except for employees of the Wildlife Commission, and their immediate families (children, siblings and spouses). Entries will be accepted now through Jan. 31, 2023 at 5 p.m.
Adult competition entrants must be current magazine subscribers. Photographers in the two youth categories (13-17 years old and 12 and under) may enter without a subscription. Only digital entries in JPEG format and no larger than 2 MB will be considered — no slides, negatives or prints will be accepted. Photographs must have been taken in North Carolina on Sept. 15, 2018, or later.
Entrants may submit a maximum of two photos per category. The competition categories are:
- Animal Behavior
- Birds
- Invertebrates
- Mammals
- Outdoor Recreation
- Reptiles and Amphibians
- Wild Landscapes
- Wild Plants and Fungi
- Youth Photographer, 13-17: Any of the above subjects, shot bychildren ages 13-17.
- Youth Photographer, 12 and under: Any of the above subjects, shot by children 12 and younger.
Photos of captive native animals are allowed, but photos of animals that are both captive and non-native to North Carolina will not be accepted. No pets or domestic animals will be accepted, except animals participating with people in an outdoor activity, such as hunting dogs or horses with riders.
Entries will be judged by a panel comprised of staff from the Wildlife Commission and professional wildlife photographers. The grand prize winner’s photo will be published on the cover of the July/August 2023 issue of Wildlife in North Carolina, and they will receive a cash prize of $200. Winners will also receive a print of their winning entry from JW Image Company, and cash prizes of $100, $75 and $50 will be awarded to the first, second and third place photographers in each category.
Additional details about the contest and past winning photos are available at ncwildlife.org/contest.
Wildlife in North Carolina is published bimonthly by the Wildlife Commission in both print and electronic formats. Subscribers to the magazine enjoy exceptional color photography and articles on hunting, fishing, natural areas, wildlife research and the state’s environment in every issue. Annual subscriptions to the printed version of the magazine are $12, or $30 for three years. A digital subscription is $10; a combination digital/print subscription is $15.
MANNA FoodBank next Community Market Dec. 8...
Manna FoodBank will host its next Community Market in Avery County from 11:30 a.m. until the food runs out on December 8, at the Avery Parks and Recreation’s Rock Gym, located at 185 Shady St. in Newland.
Stop by for grocery staples, produce, and other perishable items, with a touch-free, drive-thru pickup. For more information, call Tammy Woodie at (828) 733-6006 or email tammywoodie@averyschools.net, or call Robbie Willis at (828) 733-8266 or Dick Larson at (828) 260-5389.
MANNA FoodBank is committed to providing food with hope and dignity to any community member struggling to afford groceries. For more information, visit mannafoodbank.org or call MANNA’s help line at (800) 820-1109.
Mandatory CWD testing starts this month in surveillance areas...
RALEIGH – In response to detection of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in North Carolina’s deer herd, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is mandating CWD testing in both the Primary and Secondary CWD Surveillance Areas this hunting season. Mandatory testing dates vary by Surveillance Area, and testing sites will be widespread across Alleghany, Davie, Forsyth, Iredell, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties, all of which fall entirely or partially within the Surveillance Areas.
If you harvest a deer in the CWD Primary or Secondary Surveillance Area during the following dates, you must submit a sample for CWD testing:
- Primary Surveillance Area: Nov. 5 to Jan. 2, 2023.
- Secondary Surveillance Area: Nov. 5 to 27.
There are three ways to get your deer tested:
- Testing Drop-off Stations (freezers)
- Wildlife Commission Staffed Check Stations
- Meat processors & taxidermists registered as Cervid Health Cooperators with the agency
Testing locations across the state are searchable via an interactive map at ncwildlife.org/CWD. If you harvest a deer outside of the Surveillance Areas, or the mandatory dates, testing is voluntary, but highly encouraged.
In addition to mandatory testing, hunters who harvest deer in the Surveillance Areas must follow special regulations outlined on the agency’s CWD webpage and in the 2022-23 North Carolina Inland Fishing, Hunting & Trapping Regulations Digest.
“The biggest message we want to stress to hunters who successfully harvest a deer in the Surveillance Areas is, Don’t Give CWD a Ride,” said Moriah Boggess, the Wildlife Commission’s deer biologist. “The disease is highly transmissible and spreads by the saliva, urine and feces of infected deer, and it can be spread by people moving dead deer or carcass parts to new areas. Transporting deer carcasses out of either Surveillance Area is strictly prohibited, with few exceptions.”
Proper disposal of deer carcasses is also essential. Since deer in the early stages of CWD infection may appear healthy, it is imperative to take precautions when disposing of all deer carcasses. Responsible disposal methods include:
- Bury the deer remains where you harvest the animal when possible.
- Double bag deer remains for disposal at the closest landfill.
- Leave the deer remains on the ground where the animal was harvested.
“With increased surveillance efforts and the continued help of hunters and cooperators, we are confident that together we can address the threat of CWD to our deer herd,” said Boggess.
Deer season dates and hunting regulations are available at ncwildlife.org.
Volunteer opportunities available at Operation Christmas Child processing center...
BOONE — Charlotte is home to one of eight processing centers for Operation Christmas Child, a project of the international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, that sends millions of Christmas gifts to children around the world. Right now, Operation Christmas Child is offering volunteer opportunities in Charlotte that have an eternal purpose.
Operation Christmas Child is looking for individuals to join the local effort to share a message of love and hope with children around the world. The Processing Center in Charlotte offers a fun and exciting environment where volunteers can be an integral part of the journey of thousands of shoebox gifts, many of which may be the first gift a child has ever received.
“Every gift-filled shoebox is an opportunity to show God’s love to children in need around the world,” said Operation Christmas Child Senior Director, Randy Riddle. “You can be a part of this life-changing project by packing a shoebox, working at your local Processing Center, or praying for the children who will receive them.”
The third week in November, Operation Christmas Child collects shoeboxes— filled with school supplies, toys, and hygiene items— packed by individuals and groups across the nation. From approximately mid-November to mid-December, Processing Center teams prepare these shoebox gifts for international shipment to church partners, who distribute these gifts to children during local community events.
Interested volunteers can find more information and sign up by clicking to https://tinyurl.com/ms53zkwf.
More than 4,500 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 14 to 21.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts—filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys—to children worldwide since 1993. Anyone can pack a shoebox! In 2022, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children.
Individuals, families, and groups still have time to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage.
“Now more than ever, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
Participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts. The online lookup tool is searchable by City or ZIP code. Signs at each location will identify the drop-off. Local drop-off locations for OCC shoeboxes include the following locations:
- Oak Grove Baptist Church (1790 Millers Gap Hwy., Newland)
- First Baptist Church (125 Tappan Street, Spruce Pine)
- Brushy Fork Baptist Church (3915 US Hwy. 421N, Vilas)
- Bethany Baptist Church (5950 Hwy. 67 W, Mountain City, Tenn.)
- Boone Processing Center (801 Bamboo Road, Boone)
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Operation Christmas Child will collect its 200-millionth shoebox!
Volunteer opportunity on Blue Ridge Parkway...
Do you love being outdoors on the trails and overlooks of the Blue Ridge Parkway? Volunteers do a great deal of maintaining them and more. Would you like to learn more about how to share your time volunteering? The official group of Parkway volunteers work closely with Park staff in a program called Volunteers in Parks (VIP). Contact us for more information at viphighcountryvolunteers@gmail.com.
Free dog house program from Avery County Animal Support...
Avery County Animal Support provides free dog houses for those who need an upgrade. The program is judgment-free and is aimed at improving living conditions for animals in Avery County. Avery County Animal Support can also provide collars, as dogs wandering during storms or cold weather are often mistakenly assumed to be lost or strays. There is a brief screening process to ensure that the houses go to those with the most need for an upgrade first.
For more information or to request a dog house, email averycountyanimals@gmail.com.
Delta Dental Foundation seeks applications for 2023 grants through Smiles for Kids Grant program...
RALEIGH – The Delta Dental Foundation (DDF) is seeking applications from community-based oral health nonprofit programs and organizations in North Carolina for its 2023 Smiles for Kids grants program.
This year, DDF will award up to $130,000 to organizations across the state that specifically focus on children’s oral health, particularly among populations who are underserved. This is a 50% increase in giving from last year and the largest year of giving to date!
“Tooth decay is the most common, chronic childhood disease, and children in North Carolina are three times more likely to miss school due to oral health-related issues,” said Curt Ladig, chief executive officer of Delta Dental of North Carolina. “This year, we are delighted that our level of available funding has grown so that we might help more children who are lacking in resources receive better access to dental care and oral health education.” Over the last 11 years, the Foundation has received applications from and granted awards to organizations representing 40% of the counties in North Carolina. “I would like to see the Smiles for Kids program grow to impact oral health initiatives in all 100 counties in the state,” said Ladig.
Upon submission, the Delta Dental Foundation will evaluate each application based on factors such as the program’s focus on children, potential value to the community, measurable results and the level of local community support it attracts.
Applications will be accepted through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. For applications, grant guidelines and more details, visit www.deltadentalnc.com/smilesforkids.
Firearm safety reminders for hunting seasons...
RALEIGH – It’s a busy time of year for the North Carolina hunting community. Blackpowder and gun deer hunting seasons begin to open this month, as well as duck, bear, small game and other hunting seasons. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission's Home from the Hunt campaign reminds hunters of firearm safety tips.
“Always positively identify your target before pulling the trigger,” said Carissa Daniels, engagement & education manager at the Wildlife Commission. “Sounds obvious, but it’s easy to let anticipation and excitement cloud your judgment. Collect yourself and be aware of your surroundings. To ensure the safest shot, make sure there are no houses, vehicles, powerlines, livestock or people in front of or behind your target.”
Additional important rules of firearm safety are:
- Always point a firearm in a safe direction.
- Treat every firearm as if it were loaded. Never assume a firearm is unloaded.
- Use binoculars, rather than a rifle scope, to identify the target.
- Keep your finger out of the trigger guard and off the trigger until ready to shoot.
- Be sure of your target, as well as what’s in front of and behind it.
Any person hunting bear, feral swine, rabbit, squirrel, grouse, pheasant or quail with the use of firearms must wear a cap or hat made of hunter orange material or an outer garment of hunter orange visible from all sides. Anyone hunting deer during a deer firearm season, regardless of weapon, must wear hunter orange visible from all sides. This includes archery hunters that hunt on Sunday during the deer firearm season. This requirement does not apply to a landholder, his or her spouse and children if they are hunting on the landholder’s property.
Non-hunters using game lands, such as hikers and birders, are also encouraged to wear blaze orange so they can easily be seen by hunters and other users.
For more information about general hunting regulations, hunting seasons, hunting licenses, Hunting Heritage Apprentice Permits and the Hunter Education Program, go to ncwildlife.org or call (888) 248-6834.
Beacon Center of Spruce Pine opening as warming station this winter, seeks volunteers...
SPRUCE PINE — Spruce Pine United Methodist Church is opening a warming station, The Beacon Center of Spruce Pine, in its fellowship hall this winter.
There are those in our community for whom warmth in the winter months is a real problem. It may be a family that has had their electricity cut off or can’t afford enough home heating oil or gas. It may be an isolated elderly person whose house lacks sufficient insulation to keep warm.
What is a Warming Station?
A warming station is a temporary facility that operates when extreme cold weather creates dangerously inclement conditions and normal coping mechanisms are ineffective or unavailable. Incidences of extreme temperature conditions are designated “Code Purple.” The purpose of the Beacon Center of Spruce Pine is to meet this critical need in the community thereby preventing death and injury due to exposure to the elements.
Warming stations are not homeless shelters. They are open for a limited number of hours for a limited number of days and provide limited services. Stations are not day care for children, the elderly or others who cannot care for themselves. It is assumed that individuals who use the station can return to their homes when the station is closed.
How does it work?
When the overnight temperature is forecast to be consistently below 30° Fahrenheit, the decision will be made to open the Beacon Center of Spruce Pine. The center will operate overnight from 6 p.m. in the evening to 8 a.m. the following morning. It will inform local law enforcement and emergency management that it will be open, and make announcements on local radio stations, newspapers and social media. The Beacon Center of Spruce Pine will also place a purple banner at its location on Hwy. 226 when it is open.
There will be hosts present at the center to assist our neighbors in need at the warming station. It will provide partitioned sleeping areas in the church Fellowship Hall equipped with cots and single-use bedding for guests’ comfort. Meals will not be served.
How can I help?
The Beacon Center of Spruce Pine is seeking volunteers to serve as hosts to stay at the shelter during emergencies. There will be training that covers everything volunteers need to know in order to serve the needs of guests seeking shelter at the center. All volunteers are subject to a background check. For more information or to volunteer please contact the Beacon Center of Spruce Pine at (828) 675-8511 or email beaconcenterofsprucepine@gmail.com.
It doesn’t matter who you are, what you believe, or what you don’t believe – you are welcome. You are among friends, and we want you to feel at home with us.
Wildlife Commission restricts use of attractants for deer hunting in CWD areas ...
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission voted at its business meeting on August 18 to adopt an emergency amendment to restrict the use of some natural deer attractants/scents in the Primary and Secondary Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Areas.
The Wildlife Commission’s emergency rule builds off the General Assembly’s Session Law 2021-176 that took effect on Dec. 1, 2021, which defines the attractants/scents that may be used while hunting statewide. The session law stipulates that possession or use of substances containing a cervid excretion, including feces, urine, blood, gland oil, or other bodily fluid for the purposes of taking or attempting to take, attract or scout wildlife are prohibited. However, the following substances may be used:
- Synthetic products that are labeled as such.
- Products containing natural substances collected by a hunter from a cervid legally harvested in North Carolina.
- Natural deer urine and other substances collected from a facility in North Carolina with a valid Farmed Cervid License from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) and identified/labeled as such.
- Products labeled as participating in the Responsible Hunting Scent Association’s Deer Protection Program.
The emergency amendment, applicable only to the CWD Surveillance Areas, prohibits possession and use of any excretion collected by a hunter from a harvested deer. This is in addition to regulations already established, restricting the transport of deer carcasses and carcass parts from the CWD Surveillance Areas. The intent of these rules is to help the agency determine the extent of CWD and reduce the risk that CWD prions are moved and distributed within and outside of the Surveillance Areas.
What this means for hunters: Statewide, outside of CWD Surveillance Areas, hunters can continue using deer attractants/scents if they are synthetic, collected from a legally harvested deer within North Carolina, contain excretions from North Carolina facilities with a valid Farmed Cervid License from the NCDA&CS and are labeled as such, or are products labeled as participating in the Responsible Hunting Scent Association’s Deer Protection Program. Hunters hunting within the CWD Surveillance Areas may NOT use or possess urine or other substances collected from deer harvested within North Carolina for hunting.
For more information on Chronic Wasting Disease and related regulations, visit the KNOW CWD webpage, ncwildlife.org/CWD.
Kiwanis Club accepting grant applications in connection with annual Woolly Worm Festival...
BANNER ELK —The Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk and the Avery Chamber of Commerce, along with the efforts of numerous volunteers, held a successful 45th Annual Woolly Worm Festival Oct. 15 and 16, at the Historic Banner Elk Elementary School, located at 185 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk, NC 28604. All proceeds from the Woolly Worm festival go to support Avery County Schools grants and local community nonprofit organization projects that benefit area children. For more information on the festival, please go to the Woolly Worm Festival website at www.woollyworm.com.
Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk is proud to accept grants from the schools and nonprofit organizations that benefit the youth of Avery County. The grant application can be found on the Kiwanis of Banner Elk website by clicking to bannerelkkiwanis.org.
NCDHHS establishing community access points to provide free at-home COVID tests...
RALEIGH — NCDHHS is establishing Community Access Points in all 100 counties where North Carolinians can find free and easy at-home tests, in an effort to meet people where they are, with the tools they need to protect themselves from COVID-19.
Community organizations interested in becoming a Community Access Point can register online. Information on where to find at-home tests is available at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/PickUpTests. Information on how and where to find all testing locations in North Carolina is available at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTests.
Home tests are now widely available, unlike in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and their ease has made them the test of choice. At-home testing access through community distribution sites across the state is key to NCDHHS' Moving Forward Together strategy.
In addition, NCDHHS remains prepared to support a surge in testing demand in all 100 counties if needed. The department will continue to evaluate and react to feedback and trends in COVID-19 spread and will continue to adapt as needs change.
Staying up to date on vaccination and boosters offers the best protection against COVID-19 for anyone 6 months of age and older. Find a vaccine location near you at MySpot.nc.gov or by calling (888) 675-4567.
Moderna COVID-19 booster shots available in Avery County...
COVID-19 Moderna boosters are available for Avery County residents if:
- Your second/final vaccine dose was more than six months ago, and
- You are 65 or older, or
- You live or work in a nursing home or long-term care residential facility, or
- You have a medical condition that puts you at high risk for severe illness (for example, obesity, asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes), or
- You work in a high-risk profession, or
- You live or work in a place where many people live together.
Appointments may be made 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily by calling the Avery County COVID line (828) 733-8273. Please bring your insurance and vaccine cards if available. Wear appropriate clothing for easy access to the upper arm. Masks are recommended.
Booster vaccinations are also available at the following locations:
- The Baker Center (Moderna) (call (828) 737-7711 for appt.)
- Avery Pharmacy (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Crossnore Drug (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Premier Pharmacy (Moderna) (call (828) 733-0061 for appt.)
- High Country Community Care (Moderna and J&J) (call (828) 737-0221 for appt.)
- CVS (Pfizer) (click to CVS.com for appt.)
- Walgreens (Moderna) (click to walgreens.com for appt.)
For more information, click to www.averycountync.gov.
COVID at-home testing opportunities...
Avery County and the Avery County Health Department, with recommendations from state officials, announce the use of “home tests” for COVID 19.
The public is encouraged to use home test kits when they have symptoms of COVID 19. The public is encouraged to pick up home tests at local pharmacies and stores. Test kits will be available at several locations as soon as they are received by the county. We will share those locations as soon as the tests are distributed. Please visit www.averycountync.gov or call the COVID line at (828) 733-8273 for a recorded message for more information.
The Baker Clinic at Cannon Hospital still has first-dose COVID vaccines available for anyone age 16 and up. Appointments are necessary. The Health Department (545 Schultz Circle, Newland) will also offer vaccines Monday through Friday. Call (828) 733-8273 to schedule an appointment. The Baker Center at Cannon Hospital (436 Hospital Drive, Suite 230, Linville) will offer vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Call (828) 737-7711 to schedule an appointment.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week at Baker Center...
“If you want to drink, that’s your business. If you want to stop drinking, that’s our business.” Alcoholics Anonymous hosts meetings at 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday evening at the Oak Room of the Baker Center, adjacent to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
Banner Elk Book Exchange open, adds books to its library ...
Banner Elk Book Exchange is open year round, operating with the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Masks are not required, but you may wear one if you prefer.
Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a "bring a book, take a book" policy. Bring a book, take a book! There is no check-out or return of books. Simply bring a book or books and exchange them for the same number of different books. No books to trade-in? In lieu of a book to exchange, you may make a small donation to take a book home.
The Book Exchange is more than just a library! We offer the following programs to the community:
- Book Discussion Groups
- BE Readers (Children's book discussion)
- Play & Learn Sessions
- Science/Nature Programs for Children
- Music Jams
Many people have contributed the books in the Book Exchange that fill our shelves, and a year of being sequestered at home will probably produce an abundance of book donations. We are grateful for the donations that allow others to enjoy reading, but please consider these guidelines for book donations:
- We cannot accept textbooks, reference books (dictionaries, thesaurus, etc.), outdated magazines or self-help books, or books that are damaged, mildewed, smelling of smoke, or otherwise unable to be placed on our shelves.
- We accept paperbacks in good condition.
- We keep the larger, high-quality ones on the shelves of the Book Exchange, and share those we cannot use with organizations like the V.A. hospital in Asheville. Some books also are sent to the correctional facility in Spruce Pine.
When in doubt, ask yourself if you would like to take home the books you are donating. Please do not be offended if we cannot accept your books – we are not a repository for everything! Outdated books and magazines, or those in poor condition can be taken to the recycling center on Norwood Hollow Road at the base of Sugar Mountain or on Hwy. 194 at the Three Lane between Elk Park and Newland.
Thanks to the generous funding by High Country Charitable Foundation, the Banner Elk Book Exchange has purchased more than 120 new books for its collection. These were ordered to add to the Exchange’s children and young adult collections, which always need extra books. Our focus was on Caldecott and Newberry Award winners for our young readers — please come and “exchange” some books with us!
We have also added to our regional collection – books written by regional authors or about regional subjects. If you have borrowed any of our regional titles with the white “Please return” labels on the front, please return them so others can also enjoy them. These are the only books we ask that you bring back once you've finished reading them, as they are in high demand. We have moved most of our regional books to a larger bookcase in the large backroom. Look for some new favorites there.
We appreciate your consideration, cooperation and generosity!
Mayland high school equivalency diploma classes return to campuses...
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is holding classes in-person and online to help students earn a high school equivalency diploma. Mayland Community College offers preparation classes for the GED and HiSET tests, and also offers Adult High School classes.
Mayland Community College does not charge tuition for the classes. However, a commitment of at least 8 hours a week is necessary to be successful. Although there are no fees associated with attending the classes, there may be a small fee for taking the equivalency tests.
Classes are offered at all three campuses in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties. Evening classes are available at the Mitchell Campus, located in Spruce Pine. Online classes require dependable access to the internet and the use of a computer in a quiet setting.
Call (828) 766-1327 or email learninglabs@mayland.edu for more information.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild holds monthly meetings...
Riverwalk Quilt Guild in Newland meets the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Our meeting location is at Newland Christian Church, located at 2800 Millers Gap Hwy./Hwy. 194 in Newland. For more information call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
The group’s mission is to preserve our mountain heritage of quilting, to be a source of education and inspiration for quilters, to encourage excellence in quilting and related arts, to be of service to the community, and to provide fellowship to people with a common interest.
Local students invited to join JAM program...
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven at Avery Senior Center...
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery open...
BE Artists Gallery is located in the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk. The Gallery’s summer hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. This cooperative of artists features work from more than 30 local artists and craftspeople, and is a featured gallery on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails (www.blueridgeheritage.com/blue-ridge-craft-trails/). For BE Artists Gallery event listings and updates, click to BEartistsgallery.com.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost...
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Anne Ministries support groups available...
Anne Ministries hosts a pregnancy and infant loss support group, offering a safe place to connect with others who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or an infant, every third Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Additionally, Anne Ministries also offers a new and expectant mothers support group, which takes place the third Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. There is also a post-abortion support group available for those who are suffering and seek hope and healing. Time and date for that meeting varies, so please contact the ministry for more information.
All three groups meet at 305 West Mitchell Street in Newland, and child care is provided for both groups’ weekly meetings. For more information, call (828) 742-1973 or contact Chastity at (919) 499-3083.
Celebrate Recovery...
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth...
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club...
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
