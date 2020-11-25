Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by two cents from last week to $1.94 as of Monday, Nov. 23. This compares with the national average which decreased by one cent to $2.10 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Nov. 23, the United States’ national debt was $27,283,814,386,931 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $82,503 in debt per person and $218,453 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Nov. 23, North Carolina’s state debt was $49,326,532,228, which breaks down to $4,688 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, Nov. 23, 1,013,548 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 778,283 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,624,907.
News from Avery DSS…
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Crisis Intervention Program provides assistance to qualified, low-income households who are experiencing a cooling-related crisis — or heating related crisis in the winter.
“We know many families are currently facing additional financial hardships due to COVID-19, and this program is designed to bring aid to those in crisis to alleviate cooling or heating emergencies,” said David Locklear, deputy director of Economic and Family Services in the Division of Social Services.
A household is in a crisis if it is experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and sufficient, timely and appropriate assistance is not available from any other source, according to NCDHHS policy. A life-threatening emergency is defined as a household which has no heating or cooling source or has a past due notice for primary heating or cooling service, and the health or well-being of a household member would be in danger if the heating or cooling crisis was not alleviated.
The Energy Programs Application form is available for download at https://epass.nc.gov. The application can be printed, mailed, scanned or faxed to (828) 733-8245. They can also be dropped off at Avery DSS at the drop box located outside the main building. Additionally, applicants can call Avery County Department of Social Services at (828) 733-8230 and apply over the phone with a caseworker. Households are individually evaluated by staff to determine whether there is a heating or cooling crisis. Benefits for families may vary, depending on the amount needed to alleviate the crisis.
To be eligible, a household must have at least one person who meets certain criteria, including being income eligible, having a health related condition that could be life threatening and have a heating or cooling related emergency. Full eligibility details are available online at www.ncdhhs.gov/crisis-intervention-program.
In addition, if you receive Food and Nutrition benefits or SNAP (formerly food stamps,) your household can receive free produce (a $40 value) at Food Lion stores for the next three months (program ends Dec. 31, 2020). You can choose fresh, frozen or canned fruits and vegetables for your family. To enroll, call the Avery County Department of Social Services at (828) 733-8230 and ask to speak with Jennifer Jennings or Alesia Calloway, and we will explain the program further.
For comment or more information, email Alesia.Calloway@averycountync.gov.
Avery County Historical Museum is open…
The Avery County Museum is open with COVID 19 regulations in place. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with Saturday hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can also tour the ET&WNC Railroad and Depot located behind the museum. The current family exhibit is that of Tyre and Margaret Coffey Webb.
The museum has available for sale our new 2021 Avery Museum Calendar showcasing different museum displays. Also “The Story of Newland” by Jimmie Daniels and “The Life and Times of Alexander Wiseman” by Tense Franklin Banks and Marie White Bost can be purchased. Stop and check out these new books. The museum is located next to the Avery County Courthouse.
Christmas in the Village December 5…
Join Mountain Time on the Street in Linville and The Avery County Chamber of Commerce Saturday, Dec. 5, for Christmas in the Village! There will be pony rides, craft vendors, live music, Christmas shopping, food trucks, hot cocoa by the fire, the option to purchase a Christmas tree and more!
The festival will be located in the Linville Village Shopping Center (same location as Little Deer Café), located at 3616 Mitchell Ave. in Linville, from 4 to 7 p.m. For more information, call For more information Claudia Honeycutt at (828) 385-3243, Kyleigh Pittman at (828) 385-0657 or the Avery County Chamber at (828) 898-5605.
Town of Newland
Christmas Parade
December 5…
The Town of Newland will be holding its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 5. Lineup will take place at the old Lowes Foods parking lot at 5 p.m., with the parade beginning at 5:30 p.m.
There will also be a float parade this year, with first place receiving $150, second place receiving $100 and third place receiving $50. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the town will not be having photos with Santa this year.
For more information, call Newland Town Hall at (828) 733-2023.
Sugar Mountain Resort unveils winter
special events…
Sugar Mountain Resort recently released its schedule of special events through the remainder of 2020 and into 2021.
Snowshoe Guided Tours (opening to end of season). A great way to stay fit during the winter months! Snowshoe tours are offered every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Based on instructor availability, additional tours are given on demand for groups of four to 15. The program includes a one-hour tour and snowshoe rental. Adult tours are for those who are 12 years or older. Children’s tours are for those ages 8 to 11. Sign up at least fifteen minutes prior to your tour time at the Snowsports School building.
NASTAR (December through March). NASTAR is a public racing program that provides recreational racers with the opportunity to compare their ability to the fastest member of the US Ski Team. Nastar races are held every Saturday and Sunday at noon on Oma’s Meadow.
Santa at Sugar (Dec. 5 to 24, 2020). Santa will be skiing, riding and talking with all the good boys and girls.
SugarFest (Dec. 11 to 13, 2020). A weekend full of fun includes consumer ski/snowboard equipment demos provided by Ski Country Sports, Alpine Ski Center and Edge of the World, live music performed by the Glen Harlow & North Fork Band, fireworks at dusk, preseason ski clinic with two-time Olympic medalist, Andrew Weibrecht, Girls Go Shred Snowboard Camp, appearances by Sweetie and Sugar Bear, and lodging specials. Indulge in a hot chocolate and whipped cream bar, a soup safari and North Carolina BBQ during SugarFEAST.
Preseason Ski Clinic (Dec. 11-13, 2020). Two-time Olympic Super G medalist Andrew Weibrecht heads up three days of non-stop individual ski racing instruction. Clinic includes a three-day lift ticket, coaching fees, video analysis, and a scrumptious Saturday night dinner. Daily participation is welcome.
Live: Glen Harlow & North Fork (Dec. 12, 2020). An acoustic mix of bluegrass, country, pop and traditional music. Featuring Glen Harlow on mandolin and harmonica, Rick Barker on guitar, Kevin Jackson on fiddle, Mitch Bentley on bass, and Matthew Cruby on banjo from 4 to 6 p.m.
Live: Smokin’ Joe Randolph Band (Dec. 26, 2020). Enjoy retro blues, rockabilly, surf, swing and soul, featuring guitarist Smokin’ Joe, Guido on bass, and drummer Keith Hamlin from 4 to 6 p.m.
Live: Glen Harlow & North Fork (Dec. 27, 2020). An acoustic mix of bluegrass, country, pop and traditional music. Featuring Glen Harlow on mandolin and harmonica, Rick Barker on guitar, Kevin Jackson on fiddle, Mitch Bentley on bass, and Matthew Cruby on banjo from 4 to 6 p.m.
Live: The Collective (Dec. 28, 2020). The Collective performs classic rock, country, R&B and dance music from 4 to 6 p.m.
New Year’s Eve Celebration (Dec. 31, 2020). A New Year’s Eve celebration mountain style! Join us for a complimentary alpine torch light parade at 11:45 p.m. and a firework show at midnight. A fee, as well as reservations for the indoor festivities from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. featuring live music by The Rockabilly’s are required and should be made by calling (828) 898-4521 x.261.
With guidance from the CDC, state and local public health officials and the National Ski Areas Association, Sugar Mountain Ski Resort will be following “Ski Well, Be Well” principles, North Carolina Ski Areas Association’s Operating Best Practices created in response to COVID-19.
‘Cookies with the
Clauses’ December 12…
Step in to Four Seasons at Beech Mountain, located at 608 Beech Mountain Pkwy. in Beech Mountain, to see Santa, where Mrs. Claus will hand out cookies and a special craft. Outside will be a fire pit and hot cocoa. All safety guidelines will be required including mask and social distancing.
The event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. and is sponsored by Four Seasons at Beech Mountain and Ensemble Stage. For more information, email info@beechmtnchamber.com.
Beech Mountain Inaugural Christmas Parade December 23…
The Town of Beech Mountain will be hosting its inaugural Christmas parade and festival at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23. The parade route will begin at Beech Mountain Ski Resort and finish past Town Hall, with roads shut down by authorities at approximately 3:30 p.m. for the duration of the parade.
Anyone interested in entering a float in the parade is welcome to do so at no financial charge. A float can consist of a decorated trailer, a decorated vehicle, or something in between, and all vehicles and floats participating must be lined up by 3:30 p.m. at Fire Station No. 1.
Following the parade, there will be a a Christmas festival complete with crafts, games and other activities, marshmallow roast, night sledding, and an opportunity for photos with Santa Claus, all done with extra health precautions in place.
For more information on the Christmas parade and activities, or to receive a parade application, call Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation at (828) 387-3003 or email Assistant Director Kate Prisco at kprisco@townofbeechmountain.com.
NCWRC: Deer Hunters should always be aware of your surroundings…
RALEIGH — As deer hunting season continues around the state, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Home From the Hunt campaign reminds hunters to be sure to positively identify their target before pulling the trigger and to always be aware of their surroundings.
“It’s natural to get excited when you have a deer or other game in your sights,” said Chet Clark, the Commission’s recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) manager. “Hunters should opt for binoculars or a spotting scope, rather than a rifle scope, to avoid pointing their firearm at something they may not want to shoot. It’s important to collect yourself and ensure there are no houses, vehicles or people in front of or behind your target. Being sure of your target will help you make certain you are taking the safest shot.”
The four primary rules of firearms safety are:
- Always point a firearm in a safe direction.
- Treat every firearm as if it were loaded and never assume a firearm is unloaded.
- Keep your finger out of the trigger guard and off the trigger until ready to shoot.
- Be sure of your target – and what’s in front of and behind it.
For more information on hunting seasons, licenses, Hunting Heritage Apprentice Permits and the Hunter Education Program, go to ncwildlife.org or call (919) 707-0031.
Local students invited
to join JAM program…
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven at Avery Senior Center…
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
Wildlife Commission
urges waterfowl hunters to become mentors,
practice safety…
RALEIGH — As duck season begins, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission urges waterfowl hunters to practice safety and to share their boat with someone new to hunting.
“Mentoring someone is a great way to pass along the rich tradition of waterfowl hunting in North Carolina,” said Chet Clark, the Commission’s recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) manager. “The memories you create while sharing your knowledge with a new waterfowl hunter can last a lifetime.”
While mentoring a new hunter, it’s important to remember the Commission’s Home From The Hunt™ campaign and share basic safety precautions while hunting from a vessel.
“Boating accidents can occur in a split second, so it’s important to be prepared,” said Clark. “Hunters should wear clothing made of wool or other synthetic materials instead of cotton to help prevent hypothermia. And, as always, wear a personal floatation device.
The Commission also reminds hunters:
- Always let someone know your whereabouts and an approximate return time.
- Be aware that small, flat-bottom vessels are prone to capsizing and swamping.
- Store equipment properly and keep it evenly distributed.
- Do not overload the boat, especially with passengers.
- Keep hunting dogs prone in the center of the boat.
- Never move about the boat with a loaded shotgun.
- Stay with the boat and use it as a floatation device in the event of capsizing or swamping.
The Commission has set dates, bag limits and applicable regulations for the 2020-2021 waterfowl seasons, with tundra swan (by permit only), duck and geese hunting. For additional information on waterfowl hunting, click to ncwildlife.org/hunting or call 1-800-675-0263.
Coyote sightings peak through November…
RALEIGH — Hearing or seeing more coyotes these days? You’re not alone, say biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. According to them, it is common for North Carolinians to report seeing and hearing coyotes more often in October and November.
Fall is the time of year when young coyotes — those born in early spring — are leaving their parents’ territory to find a mate and establish their own territory. Young coyotes often travel with their siblings during this time and can travel long distances — upward of 300 miles before settling down into their own territories.
During these wanderings, their characteristic yipping, howling and barking often can be heard as they keep track of each other, as well as other coyotes whose territories they are passing through. Because of the hollow tone of the howl, two coyotes often sound like a huge group and may seem closer than they actually are.
Contrary to popular belief, hearing a coyote howl does not mean it has just taken down prey, although some people do find their howls unnerving. Fortunately, hearing or seeing a coyote, even during the day, is usually no cause for alarm.
“Coyotes rarely attack humans,” said Falyn Owens, the agency’s extension biologist. “Coyotes are curious, but wary whenever they are near humans; however, they can become bold and habituated to humans if people feed them, either purposely or unintentionally.
For this reason, Owens recommends that people follow several tips to keep coyotes, and other wildlife such as raccoons, from being attracted to their homes:
- Secure garbage in containers with tight-fitting lids; take trash out the morning of pickup
- Keep bird seed off the ground and bird feeding areas clean
- Remove fallen fruit from trees
- Feed pets indoors or remove food when a pet is finished eating outside
Because coyotes view outdoor cats and small, unleashed dogs as a potential food source, people should keep their pets inside, leashed or inside a dog-proof fence at all times.
By having no unnatural food attractants available, coyotes are more likely to stay wary of people and avoid them and their homes. Additional tactics can help them actively avoid certain areas.
“Hazing, or standing your ground and scaring the animal off can be an good way to ensure these wild animals develop or maintain a healthy fear of humans,” Owens said. “You can effectively intimidate a coyote by throwing small objects toward it, making loud noises, or spraying it with a water hose. Keep it up until the coyote leaves.”
Learn more about preventing conflicts with coyotes by clicking to www.ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/Learning/documents/Profiles/Coexist-Coyotes-v2.pdf.
While native to the mid-western section of North America, coyotes have expanded their range into the eastern United States and are now established in all 100 counties of North Carolina.
According to data collected through the agency’s Wildlife Helpline, the most common complaints against coyotes include the following:
- Their presence in the general area
- Fear of danger to people, pets, and livestock, (but no aggression or damage reported)
- Seeing a coyote out during the day (this does not indicate disease)
- Loss or injury of outdoor or feral cats
- Noise
Coyotes can be hunted year-round and can be trapped during the statewide regulated trapping season (Nov. 1 through end of February). For more information about coyotes in North Carolina, visit the Wildlife Commission’s coyote page at www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Mammals/Coyote2 on its website ncwildlife.org/coyote, or call the Commission’s N.C. Wildlife Helpline toll-free at (866) 318-2401. The call center is open Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Be BearWise as bear activity increases…
RALEIGH – With fall temperatures falling, bear activity is increasing, and biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are reminding people to protect themselves and bears by following the six BearWise® Basics to reduce potential conflicts.
Bears’ appetites are biologically programmed to go into hyperdrive in the fall because they need to put on a thick layer of life-sustaining fat before they turn in for the winter. This annual power-eating marathon is called hyperphagia. During hyperphagia, bears must consume 10 times as many calories as they need during the spring and summer, which means finding 20,000 calories a day or more. To find those extra calories, bears will often forage outside of their normal ranges, venturing near homes, campgrounds and trails, and trying to cross busy highways to find food.
Because of this, the first BearWise Basic people should always follow is probably the most critical. Never feed a bear — either intentionally or unintentionally. Bears are particularly attracted to human garbage, pet food and other human-associated foods, like bird seed. During this hyperphagia phase, bears can be protective of the food sources they find, so it’s particularly important to keep food secure and away from bears.
“Store bags of trash inside cans in a garage, sheds or other secure area, or use garbage cans or trash containers with a secure latching system or that are bear-resistant,” said Colleen Olfenbuttel, the Commission’s black bear biologist. “Place trash outside as late as possible, on trash pick-up days — not the night before.”
People should also:
- Remove bird feeders when bears are active. Birdseed and other grains have high calorie content making them very attractive to bears.
- Never leave pet food outdoors. Feed outdoor pets portion sizes that will be completely eaten during each meal and remove leftover food and food bowl.
- Clean and store grills. After you use an outdoor grill, clean it thoroughly and make sure that all grease and fat is removed.
- Alert neighbors to bear activity. See bears in the area or evidence of bear activity? Tell your neighbors and share info on how to avoid bear conflicts. Bears have adapted to living near people; now it’s up to us to adapt to living near bears.
In addition to removing food attractants, residents can:
- Install electric fencing, which will protect bee hives, dumpsters, gardens, compost piles and other potential food sources.
- Consider using a bear-resistant trash container.
- Talk to neighbors and consider becoming a certified BearWise community. BearWise communities commit to co-existing responsibly with bears, securing all potential food sources, and knowing when and how to report bear activity. BearWise certified communities work together to prevent conflicts between bears and humans.
While black bears, by nature, are not aggressive animals, they can inspire fear, anxiety and even fascination, in people who encounter them. If left alone, most bears that have wandered into a residential area will quickly retreat to their natural habitat, particularly if no food source is around.
“No matter where you are or where you live, if you encounter a bear, the most important thing to do is leave the bear alone. Don’t try to feed it or chase it off — we can’t stress this enough,” said Colleen Olfenbuttel, the Commission’s black bear and furbearer biologist. “Crowds of people can unnerve a bear, perhaps causing it to act defensively.”
For more information about living responsibly with black bears, click to www.bearwise.org. For more information about black bears in North Carolina, visit the Commission’s black bear species page by clicking to www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Mammals/Black-Bear. For questions regarding bears and other human-wildlife interactions, call the Commission’s N.C. Wildlife Helpline toll-free at (866) 318-2401. The call center is open Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild
meeting virtually…
A new year is beginning for the Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild and they would like to encourage any folks interested in quilting to check out their website at mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org. The group has been meeting virtually during the pandemic using ZOOM. Several excellent presentations have been done this spring and summer with more to come. To join the group, make contact using the website and you can receive the invitation for ZOOM by email.
Avery County Health
Department offers Drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays and
Thursdays…
NEWLAND — Weather permitting, the Avery County Health Department is holding drive-thru COVID-19 testing at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday. The Avery County Health Department is located at 545 Schultz Circle in Newland. ACHD requests that interested parties call first to (828) 733-6031 to confirm the event.
High Country 365, restaurants encourage use of BOGO dining cards…
HIGH COUNTRY — High Country 365 is encouraging the public to purchase its 2021 High Country Dining Passes, with seven area restaurants helping promote the use of the cards for dine-in or takeout.
“We’re realizing in deeper ways than ever how much we need each other,” High Country 365 stated. “Restaurants need people to get out and eat again. The general public needs incentives to come out and eat — while supporting worthy causes. And our local schools need all the support they can get.”
The High Country Dining Passes are foldable, wallet-sized books that include BOGO meals for High Country restaurants, from fast food to fine dining in Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties. Each year, a portion of sales from the dining passes benefit area schools, and with traditional fundraising events such as fall festivals canceled due to COVID-19, High Country 365 says this fundraiser is needed more than ever.
“Between our school fundraisers and other charities, we have been able to raise over $50,000 in the last two years, with our participating schools being the major beneficiaries,” High Country 365 stated. “This year, due to the financial strain that schools are experiencing, we have chosen to donate exclusively to participating schools in all three counties. A person can designate a county and we will split a percentage of your purchase between all our participating schools. Or, they can order directly from the schools who have chosen to work with us.”
The restaurants helping promote the campaign include Booneshine, Mint and Makoto’s in Boone, Boondocks and Louise’s Sweet Tea Cafe in Ashe County and Stonewalls and Bodegas in Avery County.
For more information, click to highcountry365.com or call (828) 263-0095 to find out how to support a specific school.
Coping with the
Holidays events with Caldwell Hospice
& Palliative Care…
The holiday season can be emotionally stressful when you are coping with a loss of a loved one. The grief support services of Caldwell Hospice will offer multiple virtual opportunities via Zoom for Coping with the Holidays with considerations for COVID-19.
- Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at noon
- Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at 3 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at 6 p.m.
Caldwell Hospice Grief Services Coordinator Kimberly Setzer, MSW, LCSW, will lead discussions about ways of planning holiday events, remembering the missing loved ones, avoiding additional stress, and caring for yourself during a festive but difficult time.
To enroll in either of these educational events, please RSVP by calling (828) 754-0101 or emailing ksetzer@caldwellhospice.org. Registered participants will receive a Zoom link. To learn more about grief support services, call or click to www.caldwellhospice.org or Facebook.
American Red Cross reminds that flu
vaccine, blood
donation both help save lives…
The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients as the U.S. braces for flu season while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Medical experts are urging people to get the flu shot to avoid a flu epidemic on top of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Because blood can only be given by those who are feeling well, a severe flu season could create additional challenges to maintaining a sufficient blood supply for hospital patients in need.
Get the flu vaccine this year to help protect the nation from the virus but also to ensure that patients continue to have access to lifesaving blood products. There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot as long as the donor is symptom-free and fever-free. There is no risk of transmitting the influenza virus after receiving a flu vaccination.
For those that have the flu, it is important to wait until they no longer exhibit flu symptoms, have recovered completely and feel well before attempting to donate. Donors must feel healthy and well on the day of donation.
Stay healthy this flu season and make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, clicking to RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1 (800) RED CROSS (1 (800) 733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In thanks for making time to donate, the Red Cross will send those who come to give blood between now and November 11 a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Plus, those who come to give in October are automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card. Five lucky people will win. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Unite.)
Important COVID-19 information for donors: The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
The community is invited to become a hometown hero and answer the call of patients in need by donating blood from 2 to 6:30 p.m. on December 3 at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, click to RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery open…
While the Historic Banner Elk School remains closed to the general public, the BE Artists Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Please call the number on the sign at the front door and we will promptly let you in.
Please note that masks are required, capacity is limited to a maximum of six guests at one time, and that no public restrooms are available at this time. You can also schedule an appointment to visit the gallery by emailing art@beartistsgallery.com, or calling (828) 898-6767.
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
