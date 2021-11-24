Weekly gas price update...
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased two cents from last week to $3.19 as of Monday, Nov. 22. This compares with the national average decreased one cent to $3.39 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update...
As of Monday, Nov. 22, the United States’ national debt was $28,979,048,861,544 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $87,017 in debt per person and $229,705 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Nov. 22, North Carolina’s state debt was $45,314,450,512, which breaks down to $4,267 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update...
As of Monday, Nov. 22, 202,726 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 1,096,022 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,712,106.
Beech Mountain History Museum open...
BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Beech Mountain History Museum is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. It is located next to Fred's General Mercantile at the top of Beech Mountain.
Two new exhibits are featured. The first exhibit is a scale model of “The Battle on Beech,” which was a brief battle fought during the Civil War. The second exhibit is an audio exhibit of Ray Hicks, the famous area storyteller, telling his stories called the “Jack Tales.”
In addition, the museum has a sizeable collection of Land of Oz memorabilia, a model railroad from the logging days, Cherokee arrowheads dating back more than a thousand years, features on the birth of the ski resort and town, and much more.
Come visit the Museum, grab lunch at Fred's and enjoy our cool mountain weather!
Earn up to four credits in four weeks and achieve more faster with December Term at Mayland ...
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College announces online courses this winter with new December Term. This offers an additional opportunity to help students get ahead and stay ahead in a condensed online format during the extended winter break.
Courses are offered in many subjects, from psychology, sociology, and communications to biology, history, statistics and more.
Arts & Sciences Dean Sherry Sherman remarked, “The Winter Term courses fulfill degree requirements, they are transferable and are fully online, making it even more convenient for our students. They also offer Mayland students and students attending four-year universities the opportunity to get their class schedules back on track, earn extra credits in just a fraction of the time and provide high school students the opportunity to earn credits and get a jump start on college.”
The courses take place from December 1 to 31. Students who wish to take advantage of this opportunity are encouraged to call (828) 766-1234 or click to www.mayland.info/december for more information.
Avery Historical Society readying for Christmas season...
The Avery County Historical Society is busy preparing for the Christmas season. After Thanksgiving the museum will be decorated for the Christmas season. We will have a Christmas Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 4, where Gloria Houston's, “The Year of the Perfect Christmas Tree” will be read. Judge Hughes and Crystal Hurt will be sharing Christmas songs at the depot. Refreshments will be served. Join us for this extra special time at the museum.
The Avery County Museum is still open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. One of the highlights of a visit to the Avery County Museum is the jail which was in use until 1972. The museum also houses many artifacts that tell the stories of the people who settled here. It also has many family genealogical books in the library. We have a recent addition of Toe River Valley Heritage - Volumes I-XI that were donated. We are also available for school groups who would like to schedule a visit." School groups can call to set up the best time for a visit.
CFWNC Awards Educational Grants totaling $12,766 to Avery County Schools ...
The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina recently awarded grants totaling $12,766 to Avery County schools from the Learning Links grant program. The grants provide local teachers with funding for activities designed to make required coursework engaging and relevant for their students.
Seven Learning Links grants will support projects at Avery County High School, Avery Middle School, Banner Elk Elementary School, Cranberry Middle School and Newland Elementary School. The grants will fund field trips, hands-on construction experience, and supplies for art projects, a student café and an engineering design curriculum.
“Teachers give so much of themselves to educate our children, and this has been especially evident during the pandemic,” said CFWNC President Elizabeth Brazas. “We are grateful to the generous people who created the endowments that provide support for enrichment and hands-on experiences that support the work of teachers and benefit students across Western North Carolina.”
Learning Links offers grants up to $800 per classroom to public school teachers in Avery, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Jackson, Macon, Madison, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford and Swain counties to provide experiential learning projects for students. The goal is to increase students' enthusiasm for learning and school. The grants are made possible by the Ben W. and Dixie Glenn Farthing Charitable Fund, Cherokee County Schools Endowment Fund, Leon C. and Grace E. Luther Charitable Fund and Fund for Education of The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina. This year, 61 grants were awarded totaling $87,715.
The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina inspires philanthropy and mobilizes resources to enrich lives and communities in eighteen counties in Western North Carolina. Last year, the Foundation facilitated $29 million in charitable giving.
For more information, contact The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina at (828) 254-4960 or visit www.cfwnc.org.
High Country Turkey Trot 5K returns virtually for 2021 ...
HIGH COUNTRY – The High Country Turkey Trot 5K, the largest 5K in the High Country with an average attendance around 1,200, will once again take place virtually in 2021. The annual Thanksgiving Day race, benefitting Hospitality House of Northwest NC, has been taking place on the Boone Greenway Trail since 2011.
Like last year, this year’s event is being billed as, ‘High Country Turkey Trot Week.’ The High Country Turkey Trot 5K, presented by Mast General Store, takes place November 19 to 25 and includes a Facebook 5K race, souvenir race bibs, commemorative T-shirts and a fundraising contest.
For the fundraising contest, the participant who raises the most money over $1,000 will win a $500 shopping spree at Mast General Store. Second and third place will each receive $250 and $100 Mast General Store gift cards, respectively. The fundraising contest is under way, and participants can sign up at HCTurkeyTrot.org.
“Winter is upon us,” states Hospitality House chief development director Todd Carter. “The funds raised each year by the Turkey Trot are critical to meet our increased seasonal demand for services. While I recognize that everyone is ‘zoomed out’ and ‘virtually exhausted,’ we really need people to register as racer, runner or walker and help us raise money.”
Those unable to race or run are encouraged to visit HCTurkeyTrot.org and make a general donation to help Hospitality House meet that increased demand as wells as the ongoing cost increases brought on by COVID-19.
Runners wishing to compete in the Facebook 5K can run the race anytime during Turkey Trot Week and post a photo with their timed result; via Garmin, Connect, FitBit, Apple Watch or other timing device, to the Facebook event page by midnight on November 25. Winners will be announced on Saturday, Nov. 27. The top three overall men’s and women’s finishers will each receive a $20 Stick Boy Bread Company gift card and $20 Mast General Store gift card. Certificates will be awarded in ten-year age divisions to the top finisher.
There are two different registration options available online at HCTurkeyTrot.org. General registration is available for $30 and includes a downloadable souvenir race bib. T-shirt registration is available for $40 and includes a long-sleeve commemorative T-shirt and downloadable souvenir race bib. Both registration levels are for adults and children with T-shirt sizes available in youth medium and adult small, medium, large, extra-large and XX-large.
Commemorative souvenir T-shirts will be made available for drive-thru pickup and will be shipped to non-local participants.
Since 2011, the High Country Turkey Trot has raised more than $250,000 and close to 10,000 pounds of food to support the mission of Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina, a regional housing and homeless services agency providing housing, hunger relief and crisis assistance in seven counties.
“I know that we made the right decision for the community; however, we are saddened, nonetheless,” Carter added. “I’m hopeful that next year we can welcome back runners from all across the United States to the Boone Greenway Trail for a record-setting celebration.”
For additional information and questions email Carter at todd@hosphouse.org or call (828) 264-1237, ext. 6.
To learn more about Hospitality House, visit them online at HospHouse.org, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or TikTok at @HospHouse; or on Twitter @HospHouseNWNC.
NC Cooperative Extension announces Healthy Holiday Hustle...
Why just survive the holidays when you can enjoy them instead? Join N.C. Cooperative Extension – Avery County Center’s Healthy Holiday Hustle! The new series began on November 1 and continues from 5 to 6 p.m. each Monday until Dec. 20, 2021.
This free challenging series includes weekly cooking classes, weekly prizes, delicious recipes, tips for budget-friendly holiday meals, and a free turkey for those who complete the series.
Contact Melanie Cashion McCoury, Nutrition Program Associate - Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program at N.C. Cooperative Extension - Avery County Center, at (828) 733-8270 for additional information.
Purchase Christmas wreaths through Blue Ridge Partnership for Children fundraiser...
Are you looking for something familiar that you can count on, to make you feel like Life as we know it is getting back on track? Then here’s an annual opportunity to remind you how things were before our world got turned upside down!
We are excited to announce that the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children will once again be selling fresh Fraser Fir Christmas wreaths as a fundraiser to support the Imagination Library literacy project.
As a constant, local children have continued to receive a free book in the mail every month from birth through their fifth birthday, thanks to the Imagination Library. We’ve been registering children for the Imagination Library since 2006, and have distributed more than 200,000 books to children across Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties. You can help support this ongoing children’s literacy project by purchasing a fresh Fraser Fir wreath for $25 from the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children. And thanks to your enthusiastic response from last year – we’ll add a festive hand-tied bow for only $5 more!
You can reply by email to order your wreaths, or call (828) 682-0047 or (828) 733-2899 (leave a message if you don’t get us). Wreaths ordered by Thursday will be available on Wednesday the following week. Pickup is available in Burnsville and Newland on Wednesdays at the Partnership offices, and in Spruce Pine at Pack and Ship. If you need to pick up on a different day, let us know, as our offices continue to be closed to the public. We accept cash, or your checks can be made out to BRPFC. All orders need to be made by December 3, with the last pickup date of Dec. 10.
Thanks for helping support this worthy cause while celebrating the holiday season.
Veterans may now fish Mountain Heritage Trout Waters for free...
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission established the Mountain Heritage Trout Waters Program in 2008 to promote trout fishing as a heritage tourism activity on trout waters that run through 17 mountain communities in western North Carolina.
Typically, anglers 16 and older must purchase a three-day license or use any valid inland fishing license to fish these waters. However, the North Carolina General Assembly recently passed legislation that as of October 1, veterans are now allowed to fish these waters for free.
The legislation states that a resident or nonresident who served as a member of the Armed Forces and who separated under honorable conditions is exempt from fishing license requirements while fishing in Mountain Heritage Trout Waters. Veterans must always have valid documentation of their service while fishing to be exempt.
When fishing public mountain trout waters classified as Hatchery Supported, anglers may keep up to seven trout per day, per angler, with no bait or lure restrictions and no size limits. The season for Hatchery Supported Trout Waters runs from the first Saturday in April until the last day of February. Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are closed to fishing from March 1 to the first Saturday in April each year.
When fishing on public mountain trout waters classified as Delayed Harvest, anglers must use single-hook artificial lures and cannot harvest or possess any trout from Oct. 1 until the first Saturday of June. At that time waters reopen at 6 a.m. to youth 15 years old and younger under Hatchery Supported regulations, with no bait restriction, no minimum length limit and a seven-trout-per-day creel limit. Waters open to all anglers that same day at noon. Hatchery Supported regulations remain in effect until Oct. 1 each year.
To purchase a Mountain Heritage Trout Waters license, call 1-888-248-6834 or purchase online at ncwildlife.org.
Deer hunter safety reminders from NCWRC...
RALEIGH – As deer hunting seasons open up around the state, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission's Home from the Hunt campaign reminds hunters to be sure to positively identify their target before pulling the trigger and to always be aware of their surroundings.
“Don’t let the anticipation or excitement cloud your judgment,” said Chet Clark, the Wildlife Commission’s recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) program manager. “Hunters should use binoculars, rather than a rifle scope, to identify their target. It’s important to collect yourself and ensure there are no houses, vehicles, livestock or people in front of or behind your target. Being sure of your target and what is beyond it will help you make certain you are taking the safest shot.”
The four primary rules of firearms safety are:
- Always point a firearm in a safe direction.
- Treat every firearm as if it were loaded and never assume a firearm is unloaded.
- Keep your finger out of the trigger guard and off the trigger until ready to shoot.
- Be sure of your target, as well as what’s in front of and behind it.
Keeping safety a top priority, blaze orange is required to be worn by deer hunters any time a firearms season is open. Non-hunters using game lands, such as hikers and birders, are also encouraged to wear blaze orange so they can easily be seen by hunters and other users.
For more information on hunting seasons, hunting licenses, Hunting Heritage Apprentice Permits and the Hunter Education Program, go to ncwildlife.org or call (888) 248-6834.
Wednesday morning Community Bible study at Minneapolis Christian Church...
Each Wednesday morning, join Minneapolis Christian Church for community Bible study. The group meets from 9 to 10 a.m. for a time of prayer and discussion as we look into the timeless truths found in God’s Word for encouragement, fellowship and guidance. The study is facilitated by Pastor Jamie Shell, author of “Timely Truths” published in each week’s edition of The Avery Journal-Times.
For more information, email minneapoliscc@gmail.com, visit the church’s Facebook page, or call (828) 387-0549.
Holiday parades announced by area municipalities...
Several towns across Avery County will be hosting Christmas events and holiday celebrations.
The inaugural “A Hometown Christmas” will take place in Newland on Friday, Dec. 3, Heritage Park Community Center, located at 661 Vale Road Newland NC 28657. Come join the entertainment in ringing in the Christmas season with a fun family event for all. Doors open at 4 p.m. for pictures and time with Santa (don’t forget to bring your wishlist!)
The variety show starts at 6 p.m., featuring singing, dancing, music and more to celebrate Christmas. “A Hometown Christmas” features Avery County talent, such as Avery County Cloggers, Avery JAM, Blue Ridge Performing Arts, Erica Renee McKinney, Linville Land Harbor Community Band and Ella Markland. Proceeds from the show will go back into various clubs and groups in Avery County, such as the performers of the show and area schools. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 kids 12 and younger. See “A Hometown Christmas” on Facebook for more information.
The Town of Newland will be hosting a Christmas Parade beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, with lineup beginning at 5:15 p.m. on the Town Square. Santa’s elves will be collecting letters to Santa along the parade route. Prizes will be awarded for the best floats in the parade, with first prize receiving $75, second place $50, and third place $25. Treats will be provided at the Riverwalk following the parade, and a “special Santa mailbox” for the kiddos to mail their letters, just in case the elves miss them during the parade. Call (828) 733-2023 for more information, or visit the town’s Facebook page.
The Town of Elk Park is hosting a Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, with its annual tree lighting, ornament hanging and Christmas carol sing at the Winters Town Park. Families can meet Santa at the park following the parade for photos and hot chocolate. The town is also awarding prizes for best home Christmas decorations in town, awarding $100 to the winner, $75 for second place and $50 for third place. For more information, call (828) 733-9573, or see the town’s Facebook page.
Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Banner Elk present the town’s annual “Small Town Christmas” event during the weekend of Friday to Sunday, Dec. 3 to 5. The event will feature the Banner Elk Christmas Parade of Lights at 6:30 p.m., along with other weekend festivities including a town Christmas tree lighting, a Santa-letter writing station and mailbox at the Chamber, Ensemble Stage holiday performances, the YMCA 5K Reindeer Run, Breakfast with Santa Claus, storytelling with Santa and fire truck tours at the fire station, Christmas carols sing-along at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church, Saturday evening town park festivities with train rides, synchronized light show, holiday movie, hot chocolate and more. Call (828) 898-8395 or visit the BE Chamber’s Facebook page for more information.
Crisis Intervention Energy Program offering assistance to qualified parties...
Weather permitting, the Crisis Intervention Energy Program (CIP for short) is open to those qualified, low-income households who are experiencing a heating-related crisis. According to NC state policy, a household is in a crisis if it is experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and sufficient, timely and appropriate assistance is not available from any other source. A life-threatening emergency is defined as a household which has no heating or cooling source or has a past due notice for primary heating or cooling service, and the health or well-being of a household member would be in danger if the heating or cooling crisis was not alleviated.
If the temperatures are not below freezing, we will not be able to open the program. Each day will be evaluated to determine if a crisis could exist if temperatures are below freezing. CIP funding is open to any age that has a crisis in their home and as long as funds are available.
Households can apply in several ways:
- You can apply by phone by calling (828) 733-8230 and ask for an energy caseworker;
- You can ask that an application be mailed to you or;
- You can apply online at epass.nc.gov
If you prefer to complete a paper application, you may pick one up at the agency at 175 Linville St., Newland, NC. Applications are located on the table in the hallway. You can mail or drop off your application at the dropbox located outside the main Administrative building.
The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will begin Dec. 1, 2021. This program is open to applicants 60 and older in December. Applications can be obtained by any of the ways listed above. For applicants that received a LIEAP payment last year and have received food and nutrition services this year, you may automatically be enrolled by the State of NC beginning Nov. 15, 2021. You will receive a letter letting you how much your benefit will be and to which energy provider it will be paid. If you need to change your energy provider, contact Alesia Calloway at (828) 733-8249 immediately.
If think you are eligible, and you do not receive a letter by December 1, call the office to apply. If funding is available, the LIEAP program will be open to all ages beginning Jan. 2, 2022. For questions you can call (828) 733-8249 or e-mail Alesia.Calloway@AveryCountyNC.gov.
Moderna COVID-19 booster shots available in Avery County...
COVID-19 Moderna boosters are available for Avery County residents if:
- Your second/final vaccine dose was more than 6 months ago, and
- You are 65 or older, or
- You live or work in a nursing home or long-term care residential facility, or
- You have a medical condition that puts you at high risk for severe illness (for example, obesity, asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes), or
- You work in a high-risk profession, or
- You live or work in a place where many people live together.
COVID-19 Boosters will be offered by appointment at the Avery County Cooperative Agricultural Extension Center, located at 661 Vale Road in Newland from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Appointments may be made 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily by calling the Avery County COVID line (828) 733-8273. Please bring your insurance and vaccine cards if available. Wear appropriate clothing for easy access to the upper arm. Masks are recommended.
Booster vaccinations are also available at the following locations:
- The Baker Center (Moderna) (call (828) 737-7711 for appt.)
- Avery Pharmacy (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Crossnore Drug (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Premier Pharmacy (Moderna) (call (828) 733-0061 for appt.)
- High Country Community Care (Moderna and J&J) (call (828) 737-0221 for appt.)
- CVS (Pfizer) (click to CVS.com for appt.)
- Walgreens (Moderna) (click to walgreens.com for appt.)
For more information, click to www.averycountync.gov.
NCWRC: Tree stand safety reduces incidents during the hunt...
RALEIGH — As deer hunters prepare for outings, regardless of season, it’s imperative to prioritize hunter safety. Hunting from an elevated stand is a popular tactic used by hunters, especially archers, however tree stands can easily turn dangerous if not used correctly. During the fall of 2020, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission received 10 reported tree stand incidents – one which was fatal. In all instances, the individuals were not wearing a safety harness, and unfortunately, this doesn’t account for the tree stand incidents that were never reported.
“Hunters should always use a fall-arrest system and follow the tree stand manufacturer’s recommended safety procedures,” said Carissa Daniels, the Wildlife Commission’s outreach manager. “Those simple measures can go a long way in helping hunters stay safe while hunting with a tree stand.
The Wildlife Commission’s hunter safety education campaign, Home From the Hunt, and the Tree Stand Safety Awareness Foundation offer these tree stand safety recommendations.
Preparing to use your tree stand:
- Remove all your equipment and inspect it for damage before using it. This includes belts, chains, bolts and attachment cords. Replace them if necessary.
- Purchase a full-body safety harness as part of a fall-arrest system.
- Ensure you do not exceed the stand manufacturer’s maximum height or weight limits.
- Pack an emergency signal device, such as a cell phone or a whistle.
Setting up your tree stand:
- Share your stand location with someone before each hunt.
- Select a healthy, straight tree for your tree stand.
- Ask someone to assist you with setting up the stand.
Using your tree stand:
- Buckle your harness securely and connect to the tree tether before your feet leave the ground.
- Maintain three points of contact when climbing the ladder; two hands and a foot or two feet and a hand. Most falls occur when climbing up or down.
- Use a lineman’s belt and/or lifeline when climbing or descending.
- Raise and lower equipment using a haul line – never carry anything as you climb.
For information on the Wildlife Commission’s hunter education courses, white-tailed deer season and limits and to purchase a hunting license, click to ncwildlife.org.
BBB Scam Alert: Child tax credits are coming, and so are the scammers...
Through December 2021, if you qualify for payments through the American Rescue Plan Act, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced it is sending monthly payments direct deposit, paper check or through debit cards. These payments are an advance on the child tax credit, which means eligible people will get up to half of their child tax credit in these monthly payments and the other half when they file their 2021 taxes. You can go to IRS.gov to see who qualifies, how much you may receive, and how to address any problems. You will also have the option of unenrolling from the Advance payments program.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, when it comes to the government being in the news, the scammers will likely use their standard playbook, meaning impostor scams may appear, with con artists pretending to "help" you get your payments earlier, get more money, or commit identity theft.
BBB and the FTC share these tips:
- Avoid Impostor scams - Government agencies like the IRS or Social Security Administration will not call, text, DM, or email you.
- Do not give out any personal information, like social security numbers, bank account information, or credit/debit card numbers.
- Eligibility requirements and payment disbursements are monitored by the IRS only.
When someone is requiring payments by gift card, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency, it is likely a scam.
Drive-thru COVID testing opportunities...
Drive thru COVID Testing is now available at the Avery County Health Department Parking Lot (545 Schultz Circle, Newland) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. No appointment is needed for a COVID test. Call the COVID line at (828) 733-8273 with questions or concerns.
The Avery County Health Department and the Baker Clinic at Cannon Hospital still have first-dose COVID vaccines available for anyone age 16 and up. Appointments are necessary. The Health Department (545 Schultz Circle, Newland) will also offer vaccines Monday through Friday. Call (828) 733-8273 to schedule an appointment. The Baker Center at Cannon Hospital (436 Hospital Drive, Suite 230, Linville) will offer vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Call (828) 737-7711 to schedule an appointment.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week at Baker Center...
“If you want to drink, that’s your business. If you want to stop drinking, that’s our business.” Alcoholics Anonymous hosts meetings at 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday evening at the Oak Room of the Baker Center, adjacent to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
Banner Elk Book Exchange open ...
Banner Elk Book Exchange is open year round, operating with the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Masks are not required, but you may wear one if you prefer.
Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a "bring a book, take a book" policy. Bring a book, take a book! There is no check-out or return of books. Simply bring a book or books and exchange them for the same number of different books. No books to trade-in? In lieu of a book to exchange, you may make a small donation to take a book home.
The Book Exchange is more than just a library! We offer the following programs to the community:
- Book Discussion Groups
- BE Readers (Children's book discussion)
- Play & Learn Sessions
- Science/Nature Programs for Children
- Music Jams
Many people have contributed the books in the Book Exchange that fill our shelves, and a year of being sequestered at home will probably produce an abundance of book donations. We are grateful for the donations that allow others to enjoy reading, but please consider these guidelines for book donations:
- We cannot accept textbooks, reference books (dictionaries, thesaurus, etc.), outdated magazines or self-help books, or books that are damaged, mildewed, smelling of smoke, or otherwise unable to be placed on our shelves.
- We accept paperbacks in good condition.
- We keep the larger, high-quality ones on the shelves of the Book Exchange, and share those we cannot use with organizations like the V.A. hospital in Asheville. Some books also are sent to the correctional facility in Spruce Pine.
- When in doubt, ask yourself if you would like to take home the books you are donating. Please do not be offended if we cannot accept your books – we are not a repository for everything! Outdated books and magazines, or those in poor condition can be taken to the recycling center on Norwood Hollow Road at the base of Sugar Mountain or on 194 at the Three Lane between Elk Park and Newland.
We appreciate your consideration, cooperation and generosity!
Mayland high school equivalency diploma classes return to campuses...
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is holding classes in-person and online to help students earn a high school equivalency diploma. Mayland Community College offers preparation classes for the GED and HiSET tests, and also offers Adult High School classes.
Mayland Community College does not charge tuition for the classes. However, a commitment of at least 8 hours a week is necessary to be successful. Although there are no fees associated with attending the classes, there may be a small fee for taking the equivalency tests.
Classes are offered at all three campuses in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties. Evening classes are available at the Mitchell Campus, located in Spruce Pine.
Online classes require dependable access to the internet and the use of a computer in a quiet setting.
Call (828) 766-1327 or email learninglabs@mayland.edu for more information.
AAA predicts Thanksgiving travel to rebound nearing pre-pandemic levels...
CHARLOTTE — AAA forecasts a strong rebound in holiday travelers this Thanksgiving. The Auto Club Group predicts 53.4 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from 2020. This brings travel volumes within 5% of pre-pandemic levels for the 2019 holiday.
The gap is closing even faster in North Carolina, as total travel figures are only 2% below pre-pandemic levels. AAA predicts nearly 1.5 million North Carolinians will travel for Thanksgiving, a 13% rebound from the total number of travelers during the 2020 holiday.
“It’s beginning to look more like a normal holiday travel season, compared to what we saw last year,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Now that U.S. borders are open, vaccinations are readily available, and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holidays.”
With 6.4 million more Americans traveling this Thanksgiving (178,000 more North Carolinians), people should prepare for the roads and airports to be noticeably more crowded than last year’s holiday. AAA predicts road travel to increase 8%. Yet the most notable improvement this year’s holiday is domestic air travel, which has almost completely recovered from its dramatic drop-off during the pandemic and is up 80% from last year.
“The reopening of the U.S. borders to international travelers means airports will be even busier than we’ve recently seen, so travelers must plan for longer lines and extra time for TSA checks,” Haas continued. “With flight delays and cancellations becoming a problem recently, air travelers are encouraged to consider travel insurance. If your flight is cancelled, there are various policies that would help offset unexpected expenses like a hotel, transportation and food. You may also receive compensation for lost luggage, or if your flight is delayed for as little as three hours.”
Even with air travel seeing a boost this year, AAA finds that the average lowest airfare is 27.3% less than last year coming in at $132. Tuesday and Wednesday are still the most expensive and heaviest travel days, while Monday and Thursday are generally the lightest and least expensive. Those wanting to book last minute travel will find the best fares about two weeks before Thanksgiving, but keep in mind availability may be limited.
Mid-range hotel rates have increased about 39%, with average nightly rates ranging between $137 and $172 for AAA Approved Hotels.
Daily car rental rates have increased 4% compared to last Thanksgiving at $98. Over the summer, consumers experienced high costs and limited availability of rental cars in some markets due to the semiconductor chip shortage impacting automakers. As the number of travelers continues to grow, it’s important to reserve rental cars as early as possible. Consult AAA.com/Travel for options and special benefits.
Gas prices surged in October and are likely to remain elevated through the holiday season. The average price for gasoline in North Carolina was $3.24 per gallon on Monday, November 8th. Thanksgiving gas prices haven’t been that high since 2013. The state average was $1.94 per gallon during last year’s holiday (November 26), and $2.41 on Thanksgiving Day in 2019 (November 28). View daily gas price averages at GasPrices.AAA.com.
“After such an unusual holiday travel year in 2020, it appears that higher gas prices will not be enough to deter Carolinians from returning to the road for the holidays,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Unfortunately, it appears these high gas prices will hang around through the holidays. So it’s likely that travelers will budget more for gasoline and less on things like shopping, lodging and dining out.”
This year’s forecast marks the highest single-year increase in Thanksgiving travelers since 2005, bringing travel volumes close to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Despite gasoline costing over a dollar more per gallon than this time last year, 90% of people plan to travel by car as their preferred mode of transportation. Although the car is still the most popular choice for travelers, a greater share will opt to travel by air and other modes such as bus, train or cruise this year. Whether you plan to do so by car or plane, it’s important to know how to navigate the new travel landscape to avoid unnecessary stress and challenges on the way to your Thanksgiving destination.
Be Proactive. Book flights, car rentals, accommodations and other activities as early as possible. Prices are not going down and are still somewhat impacted by the limited capacity of flights and staffing challenges faced by many industries. Consider working with a travel advisor who can make any last-minute changes to travel plans, explore travel insurance options and help plan a trip that meets your needs and comfort level this holiday season.
Be Patient. The roads and airports will be busy so plan ahead.
Arrive at the airport early so you’ll have plenty of time to get through longer TSA lines and other travel checkpoints. For domestic travel, AAA suggests two hours ahead of departure time and three hours for international travel.
Consider booking a flight during non-peak travel periods to cut down on wait times.
Hit the road when there’s less traffic and allow for extra time when traveling to your destination.
Be Prepared for the Road. For the 48.3 million Americans hitting the road, make sure you and your vehicle are ready for the trip ahead. AAA expects to respond to over 400,000 calls for help over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The most common calls are for dead batteries, flat tires, and lockouts.
Before any long trip, AAA suggests getting an inspection to check key components like the battery, fuel system, tires, brakes and fluid levels. However, if your vehicle has been sitting idle these systems are particularly vulnerable to deteriorating especially without proper care or maintenance. Locate a AAA Approved Auto Repair Facility near you.
Be Protected—Both You and Your Trip. If you plan to travel during the holidays, it’s essential to do so safely and understand how to protect yourself, your loved ones and your investment while traveling.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released its recommendations for holiday gatherings and related travel, saying that the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk is to get vaccinated if you’re eligible. AAA urges anyone considering gathering or traveling for Thanksgiving to consult CDC guidance before finalizing holiday plans.
As travel restrictions remain in flux, it’s essential to know requirements and recommendations based on your vaccination status, where you’re traveling from and where you’re traveling to. AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map and TripTik.AAA.com are also helpful resources travelers may use for free to understand closures, recommendations and requirements when traveling in the U.S.
Travel insurance—AAA highly recommends travel insurance to cover unexpected delays or trip interruptions. It is best to consult the expertise of a travel advisor who can guide you on the coverage options available for your specific trip, including if your destination requires visitors to carry travel insurance.
Clean accommodations—when booking a place to stay, look for accommodations that prioritize cleanliness and have implemented additional housekeeping standards since the start of the pandemic. Earlier this year, as part of its Diamond designation, AAA enhanced its housekeeping evaluation to include objective, scientific validation of the cleanliness of common surfaces throughout hotels. Hotels that meet these new standards are now recognized as Inspected Clean and a current listing can be found here.
Safe travel = smart travel—everything from airports to restaurants to attractions will be busier this Thanksgiving, which means more people congregating. Masks are still required for everyone on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations. The CDC also recommends everyone wear a mask indoors in public if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission.
Domestic and international travel guidelines—as of November 8, the U.S. opened its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers. The CDC has updated its guidance to reflect these changes. When traveling within the U.S., fully vaccinated travelers do not need a negative viral test or to self-quarantine. For international travel, refer to the CDC for specific guidelines.
Wildlife Commission announces lower fees for lifetime licenses for older North Carolinians...
RALEIGH — Officials from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced that recent legislation now allows for North Carolina residents, 50 to 69 years old, to purchase a Lifetime Sportsman and Lifetime Unified Sportsman license for $265 and $358, respectively. These new prices are half of what the same resident lifetime licenses cost prior to the change.
“We are constantly identifying ways for North Carolinians to take advantage of our states wonderful fishing and hunting opportunities. After careful review, we determined offering a segment our lifetime licenses at a more affordable rate was an option we could pursue,” stated Executive Director Cameron Ingram of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. “We are grateful to be able to offer the new rates and hope eligible resident anglers and hunters will support wildlife conservation by taking advantage of the new pricing.”
A Lifetime Sportsman license allows for statewide hunting and inland fishing for residents. It includes privileges for hunting for big game, hunting on game lands, hunting for waterfowl, fishing in Public Mountain Trout Waters, fishing in trout waters on game lands and fishing in joint waters. It does not include the bear management e-stamp, non-resident bear license, federal duck stamp or fishing in coastal waters.
A Lifetime Unified Sportsman license allows for the same as above, but also includes fishing in coastal waters.
Eligible individuals may purchase these licenses online at ncwildlife.org, at a local wildlife service agent or by calling (888) 248-6834.
At-Home testing for the SARS-CoV-2 Virus...
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), in partnership with LabCorp, is piloting a program to provide 35,000 no-cost, at-home testing kits to underprivileged and/or disabled North Carolinians experiencing financial barriers to getting tested. FNS recipients are able to order Pixel by LabCorp at-home testing kits to be shipped overnight directly to their homes. The test kits include test supplies (nasal swab, sample container, etc.), detailed instructions and prepaid specimen return shipping materials. Results are typically reported back to the individual within 48 to 72 hours from the time the specimen is received at the lab.
The Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 at-home testing kit is a molecular test that detects the presence or absence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. For questions contact The Pixel by LabCorp at website https://www.pixel.labcorp.com/nc or the Pixel’s dedicated support line at (800) 833-3935.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild holds monthly meetings...
Riverwalk Quilt Guild in Newland meets the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Our meeting location is at Newland Christian Church, located at 2800 Millers Gap Hwy./Hwy. 194 in Newland. For more information call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
The group’s mission is to preserve our mountain heritage of quilting, to be a source of education and inspiration for quilters, to encourage excellence in quilting and related arts, to be of service to the community, and to provide fellowship to people with a common interest.
Local students invited to join JAM program...
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven at Avery Senior Center...
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
SBA Extends COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Application Deadline through Dec. 31...
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that the deadline to apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program for the COVID-19 Pandemic disaster declaration is extended to Dec. 31, 2021. The deadline extension comes as a result of the recent bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress and enacted by President Trump on Dec. 27, 2020.
To date, the SBA has approved $197 billion in low-interest loans which provides working capital funds to small businesses, nonprofits and agricultural businesses make it through this challenging time.
“Following the President’s declaration of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the SBA has approved over 3.6 million loans through our Economic Injury Disaster Loan program nationwide,” Administrator Jovita Carranza said. “The EIDL program has assisted millions of small businesses, including nonprofit organizations, sole proprietors and independent contractors, from a wide array of industries and business sectors, to survive this very difficult economic environment.”
EIDL loan applications will continue to be accepted through December 2021, pending the availability of funds. Loans are offered at very affordable terms, with a 3.75% interest rate for small businesses and 2.75% interest rate for nonprofit organizations, a 30-year maturity, and an automatic deferment of one year before monthly payments begin. Every eligible small business and nonprofit are encouraged to apply to get the resources they need.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery open...
BE Artists Gallery is located in the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk. The Gallery’s summer hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. This cooperative of artists features work from more than 30 local artists and craftspeople, and is a featured gallery on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails (www.blueridgeheritage.com/blue-ridge-craft-trails/). For BE Artists Gallery event listings and updates, click to BEartistsgallery.com.
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory...
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost...
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Anne Ministries support groups available...
Anne Ministries hosts a pregnancy and infant loss support group, offering a safe place to connect with others who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or an infant, every third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Anne Ministries also offers a post-abortion support group for those who are suffering and seek hope and healing. Time and date for that meeting varies, so please contact the ministry for more information.
Both groups meet at 305 West Mitchell Street in Newland, and child care is provided for both groups’ weekly meetings. For more information, call (828) 742-1973 or contact Chastity at (919) 499-3083.
Celebrate Recovery...
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth...
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club...
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
