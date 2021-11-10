Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased one cent from last week at $3.23 as of Monday, Nov. 8. This compares with the national average which increased by two cents to $3.40 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Nov. 8, the United States’ national debt was $28,948,833,947,711 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $86,946 in debt per person and $229,705 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Nov. 8, North Carolina’s state debt was $45,310,6105,911, which breaks down to $4,267 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, Nov. 8, 205,057 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 1,097,389 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,708,095.
Beech Mountain
History Museum open…
BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Beech Mountain History Museum has reopened for the Summer season Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. It is located next to Fred’s General Mercantile at the top of Beech Mountain.
Two new exhibits are featured. The first exhibit is a scale model of “The Battle on Beech,” which was a brief battle fought during the Civil War. The second exhibit is an audio exhibit of Ray Hicks, the famous area storyteller, telling his stories called the “Jack Tales.”
In addition, the museum has a sizeable collection of Land of Oz memorabilia, a model railroad from the logging days, Cherokee arrowheads dating back more than a thousand years, features on the birth of the ski resort and town, and much more.
Come visit the Museum, grab lunch at Fred’s and enjoy our cool mountain weather!
Avery County Community Foundation awards more than $3,500 in local grants…
AVERY COUNTY — The board of advisors of the Avery County Community Foundation recently announced $3,620 in local grant awards from its community grantmaking fund.
The board granted:
- $1,620 to First Things Foundation for Capacity Building: A New Opportunity to Create Momentum for Low-Income Women in Western North Carolina
- $1,000 to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Western North Carolina for the Igniting Youth Potential, Avery County program
- $1,000 to Mountain Alliance for the Avery Teen Leadership Development and After-school Support program.
Jamey Thompson, board president, thanked the community for its continued support of the Avery County Community Foundation. “We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” he said. “We are grateful to the many generous individuals and organizations that have supported our work to inspire philanthropy across our community.”
For further information, email Colby Martin, NCCF community leadership officer, at cmartin@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.
NCDOT invites public
to participate in survey …
RALEIGH — NCDOT is asking the public for feedback on how the agency is performing to identify ways to make North Carolina transportation services safer, more efficient and customer focused.
The survey covers eight core transportation areas, including motor vehicles, aviation, bicycles, pedestrians, and more.
Survey responses must be received by Nov. 30. To take the survey, click to https://ncsu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_72jt56gMQpj3fN4.
Earn up to four credits in four weeks and achieve more faster with December Term
at Mayland …
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College announces online courses this winter with new December Term. This offers an additional opportunity to help students get ahead and stay ahead in a condensed online format during the extended winter break.
Courses are offered in many subjects, from Psychology, Sociology, and Communications to Biology, History, Statistics and more.
Arts & Sciences Dean Sherry Sherman remarked, “The Winter Term courses fulfill degree requirements, they are transferable and are fully online, making it even more convenient for our students. They also offer Mayland students and students attending four-year universities the opportunity to get their class schedules back on track, earn extra credits in just a fraction of the time and provide High School students the opportunity to earn credits and get a jump start on college.”
The courses take place from December 1 to December 31. Students who wish to take advantage of this opportunity are encouraged to call (828) 766-1234 or click to www.mayland.info/december for more information.
Avery Historical Society readying for Christmas season…
The Avery County Historical Society is busy preparing for the Christmas season. After Thanksgiving the museum will be decorated for the Christmas season. We will have a Christmas Open House on December 4th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gloria Houston’s, “The Year of the Perfect Christmas Tree” will be read. Judge Hughes and Crystal Hurt will be sharing Christmas songs at the depot. Refreshments will be served. Join us for this extra special time at the museum.
The Avery County Museum is still open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. One of the highlights of a visit to the Avery County Museum is the jail which was in use until 1972. The museum also houses many artifacts that tell the stories of the people who settled here. It also has many family genealogical books in the library. We have a recent addition of Toe River Valley Heritage — Volumes I-XI that were donated. We are also available for school groups who would like to schedule a visit.” School groups can call to set up the best time for a visit.
NC Cooperative Extension
announces Healthy
Holiday Hustle…
Why just survive the holidays when you can enjoy them instead? Join N.C. Cooperative Extension – Avery County Center’s Healthy Holiday Hustle! The new series began on November 1 and continues from 5 to 6 p.m. each Monday until Dec. 20, 2021.
This free challenging series includes weekly cooking classes, weekly prizes, delicious recipes, tips for budget-friendly holiday meals, and a free turkey for those who complete the series.
Contact Melanie Cashion McCoury, Nutrition Program Associate — Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program at N.C. Cooperative Extension — Avery County Center, at (828) 733-8270 for additional information.
Purchase Christmas wreaths through Blue Ridge Partnership for Children fundraiser …
Are you looking for something familiar that you can count on, to make you feel like Life as we know it is getting back on track? Then here’s an annual opportunity to remind you how things were before our world got turned upside down!
We are excited to announce that the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children will once again be selling fresh Fraser Fir Christmas wreaths as a fundraiser to support the Imagination Library literacy project.
As a constant, local children have continued to receive a free book in the mail every month from birth through their fifth birthday, thanks to the Imagination Library. We’ve been registering children for the Imagination Library since 2006, and have distributed more than 200,000 books to children across Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties. You can help support this ongoing children’s literacy project by purchasing a fresh Fraser Fir wreath for $25 from the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children. And thanks to your enthusiastic response from last year – we’ll add a festive hand-tied bow for only $5 more!
You can reply by email to order your wreaths, or call (828) 682-0047 or (828) 733-2899 (leave a message if you don’t get us). Wreaths ordered by Thursday will be available on Wednesday the following week. Pickup is available in Burnsville and Newland on Wednesdays at the Partnership offices, and in Spruce Pine at Pack and Ship. If you need to pick up on a different day, let us know, as our offices continue to be closed to the public. We accept cash, or your checks can be made out to BRPFC. All orders need to be made by December 3, with the last pickup date of Dec. 10.
Thanks for helping support this worthy cause while celebrating the holiday season.
Toe River Arts Studio Tour
returns in-person…
Toe River Arts Studio Tour, forced to go virtual last year, returns to its traditional in-person format November 12 to 14.
Toe River Arts Studio Tour is a free, self-guided tour of artists’ studios being held in North Carolina’s scenic Mitchell and Yancey counties. The Studio Tour is a showcase for local artists to feature their work, processes, and studio spaces.
For the last 29 years, the Toe River Arts Studio Tour has been a way for the community to experience the richness and diversity of the landscape and the visual arts of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This area has one of the most significant concentrations of artists in the nation. Across this relatively small region are hundreds of artists making unique, original objects in clay, glass, metal, wood, fiber, and other mediums.
Studio Tour participants will drive winding back roads through stunning landscapes to visit the artists who will feature their studio spaces. This is a great chance to view and purchase handmade, quality artwork from the maker.
New participating artists include metalsmith Beth Lonsinger, painter Allison Edge, and blacksmith Cole Aurichio. A digital tour guide including participating artists and a map can be found on our website. For more information, call (828) 765-0520, or email info@toeriverarts.org.
Hours for the Studio Tour are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Event Sponsors include Explore Burnsville and High Country Ceramic Arts.
For additional event information, a digital tour guide, participating artists and a map, click to www.toeriverarts.org/studio-tour or call (828) 765-0520.
Veterans may now fish
Mountain Heritage Trout
Waters for free…
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission established the Mountain Heritage Trout Waters Program in 2008 to promote trout fishing as a heritage tourism activity on trout waters that run through 17 mountain communities in western North Carolina.
Typically, anglers 16 and older must purchase a three-day license or use any valid inland fishing license to fish these waters. However, the North Carolina General Assembly recently passed legislation that as of October 1, veterans are now allowed to fish these waters for free.
The legislation states that a resident or nonresident who served as a member of the Armed Forces and who separated under honorable conditions is exempt from fishing license requirements while fishing in Mountain Heritage Trout Waters. Veterans must always have valid documentation of their service while fishing to be exempt.
When fishing public mountain trout waters classified as Hatchery Supported, anglers may keep up to seven trout per day, per angler, with no bait or lure restrictions and no size limits. The season for Hatchery Supported Trout Waters runs from the first Saturday in April until the last day of February. Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are closed to fishing from March 1 to the first Saturday in April each year.
When fishing on public mountain trout waters classified as Delayed Harvest, anglers must use single-hook artificial lures and cannot harvest or possess any trout from Oct. 1 until the first Saturday of June. At that time waters reopen at 6 a.m. to youth 15 years old and younger under Hatchery Supported regulations, with no bait restriction, no minimum length limit and a seven-trout-per-day creel limit. Waters open to all anglers that same day at noon. Hatchery Supported regulations remain in effect until Oct. 1 each year.
To purchase a Mountain Heritage Trout Waters license, call 1-888-248-6834 or purchase online at ncwildlife.org.
Veterans Breakfast at Freedom Trail Elementary School…
Freedom Trail Elementary/Cranberry Middle School will be having a breakfast buffet from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, for our community veterans. The buffet will be served in the cafeteria and any veteran that has a family member here will be allowed to eat with them.
Complementary lunch to
veterans of Beech Mountain
community November 13 …
The family of Master Chief Petty Officer Wade A. Jones of Sugar Grove will be providing and delivering lunches this year for veterans of the Beech Mountain community between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. For more information, email cmarshall45@skybest.com.
Lees-McRae College to honor veterans during
special ceremony…
BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae College invites community members and alumni to attend a special Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, to honor past and present members of the U.S. Armed Forces.
The ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial in Swank Park and will begin at 11 a.m. Anyone in the community is welcome. Community members wishing to be recognized during the ceremony for their past or present service should complete this form. Lees-McRae faculty, staff, and students who have served or are serving will also be recognized.
Attendees are invited to park in the Hayes Auditorium Parking Lot. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.
Lees-McRae expresses gratitude to the brave men and women who have served or are faithfully serving. For more information about the event, please contact Oliver Sendall, director of events and conferences at Lees-McRae, at (828) 898-3652 or sendallo@lmc.edu.
Rotary Veteran’s Day
Drive-thru lunch…
On November 11, the Avery County Rotary Club will be hosting a drive-thru Veteran’s Day lunch at the Avery Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Newland. Once again, Gadabouts Catering will be providing the food and it is free to all veterans. We hope to be back in person for a seated event next year, but are excited and honored to serve the veterans of Avery County in this drive-thru event.
Please RSVP by contacting Ruthie Styles at (828) 766-8264 or emailing cdm@brpartnershipforchildren.com.
BRPFC received award from Community Foundation
of Western NC…
The Blue Ridge Partnership for Children was recently awarded $36,000 through The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina to continue the efforts of the Alliance for Young Children of the Blue Ridge (AYC BR) agencies and citizens to ensure young children and their families are prepared for school success. The impetus for the work being addressed is the First 2000 Days campaign, which seeks to focus community energy on ensuring children receive the types of early experiences necessary to maximize brain development, and also adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and the need for a strong system of early childhood services to mitigate their effects.
Since beginning its work five years ago, AYC BR has worked with community partners on multiple fronts to address issues of access and affordability that are problematic for families with young children needing services. By strengthening relationships between our service agencies and determining localized solutions to gaps, problems and barriers, we are creating shared objectives and making progress towards them. Some of the work being made possible through this funding is:
- Expanded family access to parent education classes and information/resources
- Partnering between early childhood and kindergarten teachers to enhance skills children need, as identified on the Early Learning Inventory (ELI)
- Materials for parents of four year-olds to support children’s transition into kindergarten
- Enhanced capacity of birth-8 educators to respond to children with multiple ACES and build their resilience
- Access to evidence-based information on the AMY’s Baby Bunch Facebook page for parents who are expecting
- Access to healthier meals for children in childcare through support for a food procurement system
We are grateful to The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina for their continued support of our work. The Community Foundation is a nonprofit serving 18 counties in Western North Carolina. The Foundation is a permanent regional resource that facilitated $20 million in charitable giving last year. CFWNC inspires philanthropy and mobilizes resources to enrich lives and communities in Western North Carolina.
For more information about how to get involved in the work of ACE-BR, contact Katherine Savage at katherine@brpartnershipforchildren.org, or (828) 682-0047. Visit the Mitchell County Cooperative Extension website at https://mitchell.ces.ncsu.edu/parent-education-resources/ and the Yancey County Cooperative Extension website at https://yancey.ces.ncsu.edu/parent-education-opportunities/ to learn more about what parent education opportunities are currently available.
Fall apple cider pressing equipment available for lease with Avery Cooperative Extension…
NEWLAND — What better way is there to celebrate the upcoming Holiday Season than a cup of traditional apple cider?
Sweet cider is simply, fresh pressed apple juice. Within a day or two of pressing, the sugars in sweet cider begin to be flavored by wild yeasts always present in fresh-pressed apples. This gives sweet apple cider its distinctive flavor.
If sweet cider is your goal, your cider can be refrigerated or frozen for long term storage. Sweet cider, kept cold, is good for fresh drinking for 21 days after pressing. For long term use, you can keep sweet cider for at least a full year, frozen in gallon jugs. Freshly pressed cider freezes incredibly well. The taste, after thawing, is nearly indistinguishable from when the juice is first pressed.
Making cider is a great way to use your homegrown apples. A blend of two to three different apples makes sweet cider you can enjoy over the next full year. Simply do it yourself, like the old days!
If you’re interested in making cider, the Avery County Center has a two-basket Apple Mill available for leasing. The mill is permanently mounted on a dedicated trailer so you can pull it to your place and press your apples! For more information on making cider, or renting the apple mill, contact Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent- ANR, at (828) 733-8270.
No-Cost outdoor
veterinary clinic Nov. 20 …
DEGA Mobile Veterinary Care will be providing a no-cost outdoor veterinary clinic on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon at Heritage Park, located at 661 Vale Road in Newland. Owners will be asked a series of questions about their pet(s) and owners will line up and wait with their pet(s) in their vehicle until you arrive at the front of the line. Services offered at the clinic may include vaccines, deworming, heartworm testing, flea/tick preventative, minor wound care, and microchips. The clinic is provided by DEGA Mobile Veterinary Care, arranged by PAWS 4 PURPOSE and Avery County Animal Support.
Deer hunter safety
reminders from NCWRC…
RALEIGH – As deer hunting seasons open up around the state, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Home from the Hunt campaign reminds hunters to be sure to positively identify their target before pulling the trigger and to always be aware of their surroundings.
“Don’t let the anticipation or excitement cloud your judgment,” said Chet Clark, the Wildlife Commission’s recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) program manager. “Hunters should use binoculars, rather than a rifle scope, to identify their target. It’s important to collect yourself and ensure there are no houses, vehicles, livestock or people in front of or behind your target. Being sure of your target and what is beyond it will help you make certain you are taking the safest shot.”
The four primary rules of firearms safety are:
- Always point a firearm in a safe direction.
- Treat every firearm as if it were loaded and never assume a firearm is unloaded.
- Keep your finger out of the trigger guard and off the trigger until ready to shoot.
- Be sure of your target, as well as what’s in front of and behind it.
Keeping safety a top priority, blaze orange is required to be worn by deer hunters any time a firearms season is open. Non-hunters using game lands, such as hikers and birders, are also encouraged to wear blaze orange so they can easily be seen by hunters and other users.
For more information on hunting seasons, hunting licenses, Hunting Heritage Apprentice Permits and the Hunter Education Program, go to ncwildlife.org or call (888) 248-6834.
Crisis Intervention Energy Program offering assistance to qualified parties…
Weather permitting, the Crisis Intervention Energy Program (CIP for short) is open to those qualified, low-income households who are experiencing a heating-related crisis. According to NC state policy, a household is in a crisis if it is experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and sufficient, timely and appropriate assistance is not available from any other source. A life-threatening emergency is defined as a household which has no heating or cooling source or has a past due notice for primary heating or cooling service, and the health or well-being of a household member would be in danger if the heating or cooling crisis was not alleviated.
If the temperatures are not below freezing, we will not be able to open the program. Each day will be evaluated to determine if a crisis could exist if temperatures are below freezing. CIP funding is open to any age that has a crisis in their home and as long as funds are available.
Households can apply in several ways:
- You can apply by phone by calling (828) 733-8230 and ask for an energy caseworker;
- You can ask that an application be mailed to you or;
- You can apply online at epass.nc.gov
If you prefer to complete a paper application, you may pick one up at the agency at 175 Linville St., Newland, NC. Applications are located on the table in the hallway. You can mail or drop off your application at the dropbox located outside the main Administrative building.
The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will begin Dec. 1, 2021. This program is open to applicants 60 and older in December. Applications can be obtained by any of the ways listed above. For applicants that received a LIEAP payment last year and have received food and nutrition services this year, you may automatically be enrolled by the State of NC beginning Nov. 15, 2021. You will receive a letter letting you how much your benefit will be and to which energy provider it will be paid. If you need to change your energy provider, contact Alesia Calloway at (828) 733-8249 immediately.
If think you are eligible, and you do not receive a letter by December 1, call the office to apply. If funding is available, the LIEAP program will be open to all ages beginning Jan. 2, 2022. For questions you can call (828) 733-8249 or e-mail Alesia.Calloway@AveryCountyNC.gov.
Moderna COVID-19 booster shots
available in Avery
County…
COVID-19 Moderna boosters are available for Avery County residents if:
Your second/final
- vaccine dose was more than 6 months ago, and
- You are 65 or older, or
- You live or work in a nursing home or long-term care residential facility, or
- You have a medical condition that puts you at high risk for severe illness (for example, obesity, asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes), or
- You work in a high-risk profession, or
- You live or work in a place where many people live together.
COVID-19 Boosters will be offered by appointment at the Avery County Cooperative Agricultural Extension Center, located at 661 Vale Road in Newland from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Appointments may be made 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily by calling the Avery County COVID line (828) 733-8273. Please bring your insurance and vaccine cards if available. Wear appropriate clothing for easy access to the upper arm. Masks are recommended.
Booster vaccinations are also available at the following locations:
- The Baker Center (Moderna) (call (828) 737-7711 for appt.)
- Avery Pharmacy (Moderna) (click to
- boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Crossnore Drug (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Premier Pharmacy (Moderna) (call (828) 733-0061 for appt.)
- High Country Community Care (Moderna and J&J) (cal (828) 737-0221 for appt.)
- CVS (Pfizer) (click to CVS.com for appt.)
- Walgreens (Moderna) (click to walgreens.com for appt.)
For more information, click to www.averycountync.gov.
Farmland preservation grants available through NCDA&CS …
RALEIGH – County governments and nonprofit groups may now apply for funding assistance from the N.C. Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund for farmland preservation projects. Applicants have until Friday, Dec.18, to apply.
Grants are available to secure agricultural conservation easements on lands used for agricultural production; to support public and private enterprise programs that promote profitable and sustainable agricultural, horticultural and forestland activities; and for the development of agricultural plans.
A new alternate funding pathway for conservation easements is available this year. The Present-Use Value (PUV) Conservation Easement Program allows landowners to determine their easement value using county PUV calculations rather than development rights appraisals.
“The new Present-Use Value Conservation Easement Program is a valuable tool for farmland preservation in North Carolina,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Farm families across the state will benefit from another funding option to preserve their working lands.”
Grant applications and guidelines are available online at www.ncadfp.org/CycleXV.htm. For more information, call (919) 707-3074.
NCWRC: Tree stand safety reduces incidents during
the hunt…
RALEIGH — Archery season for white-tailed deer opened on Sept. 11 and continues through Nov. 5. As deer hunters prepare for their first outing, whether it’s archery, or black powder or gun season later this year, it’s imperative to prioritize hunter safety. Hunting from an elevated stand is a popular tactic used by hunters, especially archers, however tree stands can easily turn dangerous if not used correctly. During the fall of 2020, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission received 10 reported tree stand incidents – one which was fatal. In all instances, the individuals were not wearing a safety harness, and unfortunately, this doesn’t account for the tree stand incidents that were never reported.
“Hunters should always use a fall-arrest system and follow the tree stand manufacturer’s recommended safety procedures,” said Carissa Daniels, the Wildlife Commission’s outreach manager. “Those simple measures can go a long way in helping hunters stay safe while hunting with a tree stand.
The Wildlife Commission’s hunter safety education campaign, Home From the Hunt, and the Tree Stand Safety Awareness Foundation offer these tree stand safety recommendations.
Preparing to use your tree stand:
- Remove all your equipment and inspect it for damage before using it. This includes belts, chains, bolts and attachment cords. Replace them if necessary.
- Purchase a full-body safety harness as part of a fall-arrest system.
- Ensure you do not exceed the stand manufacturer’s maximum height or weight limits.
- Pack an emergency signal device, such as a cell phone or a whistle.
Setting up your tree stand:
- Share your stand location with someone before each hunt.
- Select a healthy, straight tree for your tree stand.
- Ask someone to assist you with setting up the stand.
Using your tree stand:
- Buckle your harness securely and connect to the tree tether before your feet leave the ground.
- Maintain three points of contact when climbing the ladder; two hands and a foot or two feet and a hand. Most falls occur when climbing up or down.
- Use a lineman’s belt and/or lifeline when climbing or descending.
- Raise and lower equipment using a haul line – never carry anything as you climb.
For information on the Wildlife Commission’s hunter education courses, white-tailed deer season and limits and to purchase a hunting license, click to ncwildlife.org.
BBB Scam Alert: Child tax credits are coming, and so are the scammers…
Through December 2021, if you qualify for payments through the American Rescue Plan Act, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced it is sending monthly payments direct deposit, paper check or through debit cards. These payments are an advance on the child tax credit, which means eligible people will get up to half of their child tax credit in these monthly payments and the other half when they file their 2021 taxes. You can go to IRS.gov to see who qualifies, how much you may receive, and how to address any problems. You will also have the option of unenrolling from the Advance payments program.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, when it comes to the government being in the news, the scammers will likely use their standard playbook, meaning impostor scams may appear, with con artists pretending to “help” you get your payments earlier, get more money, or commit identity theft.
BBB and the FTC share these tips:
- Avoid Impostor scams — Government agencies like the IRS or Social Security Administration will not call, text, DM, or email you.
- Do not give out any personal information, like social security numbers, bank account information, or credit/debit card numbers.
- Eligibility requirements and payment disbursements are monitored by the IRS only.
- When someone is requiring payments by gift card, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency, it is likely a scam.
Artists invited to participate in Visual Artists
Competition …
CALDWELL — Artists in Alexander, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Watauga and Wilkes counties are invited to enter the 45th Annual Visual Artists Competition, a program of the Caldwell Arts Council. The competition will feature juror Lise Swennson and judge Rogelio Calvo. A total of $700 in cash prizes will be awarded, with a $400 for Best of Show, $200 for second place, $100 for third place, and three Judge’s Merit Awards. Competition awards are made possible through the generous support of the Brush & Palette Club, Caron Baker and Jim Wike, and Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff.
Due to the continued effects of COVID-19, an opening reception will not be held. Selected works will be displayed in the Caldwell Arts Council galleries Dec. 3 to 23, 2021.
The detailed prospectus is available on the Caldwell Arts Council’s website at www.caldwellarts.com, and the deadline for entry is midnight on Nov. 18, 2021.
Drive-thru COVID testing
opportunities…
Drive thru COVID Testing is now available at the Avery County Health Department Parking Lot (545 Schultz Circle, Newland) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. No appointment is needed for a COVID test. Call the COVID line at (828) 733-8273 with questions or concerns.
The Avery County Health Department and the Baker Clinic at Cannon Hospital still have first-dose COVID vaccines available for anyone age 16 and up. Appointments are necessary. The Health Department (545 Schultz Circle, Newland) will also offer vaccines Monday through Friday. Call (828) 733-8273 to schedule an appointment. The Baker Center at Cannon Hospital (436 Hospital Drive, Suite 230, Linville) will offer vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Call (828) 737-7711 to schedule an appointment.
NCDA&CS offers organic certification cost-share
assistance…
RALEIGH – Organic growers in North Carolina can apply for partial reimbursement of the cost of becoming certified or for recertification through a program offered by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Growers who are certified or recertified between Oct. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021, can apply for assistance through the program.
“Applicants can be reimbursed up to 50 percent of the cost of organic certification per category,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and I would encourage growers and handlers to submit their applications early.”
Under the grant, operations can be certified and reimbursed in four separate categories: crops, livestock, wild crop and handler/processor. The maximum reimbursement per category is $500.
The program is for the 2020-2021 season and is funded through a $105,800 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Applications must be postmarked by Nov. 19.
To apply, growers must provide a completed application, along with detailed invoices/statements from the certifying agency listing all National Organic Program certified costs, proof of payment, a substitute W-9 form and a copy of your certificate or letter from your certifier if this is a new certification. All charges must be for USDA organic certification. The application can be downloaded at www.ncdaorganic.org. or growers can also apply through their local Farm Service Agency office.
Application and required documents can be mailed, faxed or emailed to the NCDA&CS Organic Certification Cost Share Program, Attn. Heather Barnes. For questions, contact Barnes at (919) 707-3127.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week at Baker Center …
“If you want to drink, that’s your business. If you want to stop drinking, that’s our business.” Alcoholics Anonymous hosts meetings at 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday evening at the Oak Room of the Baker Center, adjacent to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
Banner Elk Book Exchange open …
Banner Elk Book Exchange is open year round, operating with the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Masks are not required, but you may wear one if you prefer.
Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. Bring a book, take a book! There is no check-out or return of books. Simply bring a book or books and exchange them for the same number of different books. No books to trade-in? In lieu of a book to exchange, you may make a small donation to take a book home.
The Book Exchange is more than just a library! We offer the following programs to the community:
- Book Discussion Groups
- BE Readers (Children’s book discussion)
- Play & Learn Sessions
- Science/Nature Programs for Children
- Music Jams
Many people have contributed the books in the Book Exchange that fill our shelves, and a year of being sequestered at home will probably produce an abundance of book donations. We are grateful for the donations that allow others to enjoy reading, but please consider these guidelines for book donations:
- We cannot accept textbooks, reference books (dictionaries, thesaurus, etc.), outdated magazines or self-help books, or books that are damaged, mildewed, smelling of smoke, or otherwise unable to be placed on our shelves.
- We accept paperbacks in good condition.
- We keep the larger, high-quality ones on the shelves of the Book Exchange, and share those we cannot use with organizations like the V.A. hospital in Asheville. Some books also are sent to the correctional facility in Spruce Pine.
When in doubt, ask yourself if you would like to take home the books you are donating. Please do not be offended if we cannot accept your books – we are not a repository for everything! Outdated books and magazines, or those in poor condition can be taken to the recycling center on Norwood Hollow Road at the base of Sugar Mountain or on 194 at the Three Lane between Elk Park and Newland.
We appreciate your consideration, cooperation and generosity!
Mayland high school
equivalency diploma classes
return to campuses…
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is holding classes in-person and online to help students earn a high school equivalency diploma. Mayland Community College offers preparation classes for the GED and HiSET tests, and also offers Adult High School classes.
Mayland Community College does not charge tuition for the classes. However, a commitment of at least 8 hours a week is necessary to be successful. Although there are no fees associated with attending the classes, there may be a small fee for taking the equivalency tests.
Classes are offered at all three campuses in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties. Evening classes are available at the Mitchell Campus, located in Spruce Pine.
Online classes require dependable access to the internet and the use of a computer in a quiet setting.
Call (828) 766-1327 or email learninglabs@mayland.edu for more information.
Avery High School honoring veterans Nov. 10…
Avery High School will be recognizing area veterans and their families at Viking Hall on the campus of Avery County High School in Newland from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Brunch for veterans only will be available at the event.
Quilt presentation to veterans on November 11…
BURNSVILLE — On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, approximately 50 veterans will be presented with handmade quilts at Hero Day Celebration on the Burnsville Town Square. The quilt presentation ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will honor veterans from World War II, Korean War and Vietnam from all branches of service. The quilters make these quilts annually to thank our veterans from Yancey, Mitchell and Madison counties for their service. This year the veterans will be seated in front of the stage.
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild has made all of these Hero Quilts as a special service project. Each veteran received a quilt made especially for them. This will be the ninth year that members of the guild have donated quilts to the veterans. We have an ongoing list and our policy is to give priority to the World War II and Korean veterans.
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild constructs an opportunity raffle quilt each year. Please visit our booth at Hero Day to view this year’s beautiful quilt. Sales of these tickets help defray expenses for fabric and quilting of the patriotic quilts. Tickets on the raffle opportunity quilt are sold by members and also at many craft fairs and online at https://mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org. Donations are always welcome. A donation container will be located on the table at the Mountain Piecemakers booth. The drawing will be held at end of Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 11. The quilt will be shipped, if needed, to the winner.
Nomination forms will be available to request a quilt for a veteran for future years at the Mountain Piecemakers booth on Veterans Day. If you would like to make a nomination of a veteran who lives in Madison, Mitchell or Yancey counties, stop by the booth near the stage and pick up a form. Information needed includes veteran’s name, address, phone, branch and period of service. You can take a form and mail it back to the address on the form.
We want to thank the Yancey County DAV, Blue Ridge Tent and Event Rental, Yancey Journal and Yancey Graphics for their help in making this Hero Quilt presentation possible. Our veterans deserve the best and we are proud to be part of this day. It is a privilege to honor them in this way. We hope everyone can be present at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, to salute our veterans.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild veterans quilt presentation Nov. 13…
Riverwalk Quilt Guild will be holding a ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 13, honoring nine veterans by presenting them with a quilt. This marks the second year the organization has honored Avery County residents who have served the United States in its armed forces.
The ceremony will be held beginning at 2 p.m. at Newland Christian Church, located at 2800 Millers Gap Hwy. in Newland.
WNC AgOptions intent to apply deadline Nov. 12; Application deadline Dec. 17…
ASHEVILLE — WNC Agricultural Options is now accepting grant applications from farmers diversifying or expanding their businesses. Applicants should contact their Cooperative Extension agents by Nov. 12 to set up an appointment to discuss their projects. Applications are available at www.wncagoptions.org or at local Cooperative Extension centers.
WNC AgOptions offers grants to farmers in the following counties/units: Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga and Yancey counties as well as the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.
The administrator of WNC AgOptions is WNC Communities, a non-profit organization that has been improving agriculture in the region since 1947. WNC Communities provides a unique forum for leaders in western North Carolina to carry out innovative programs to improve the quality of life for rural communities and to enhance the agriculture economy.
Members of the WNC AgOptions steering committee include: representatives from N.C. Cooperative Extension, N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services–Marketing Division, WNC Communities, Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project and other leaders in agribusiness.
For more information, see the following: WNC Agricultural Options: www.wncagoptions.org; N.C. Cooperative Extension Centers: www.ces.ncsu.edu; N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission: www.tobaccotrustfund.org; WNC Communities: www.wnccommunities.org.
Wildlife Commission announces lower fees for lifetime licenses for older North Carolinians…
RALEIGH — Officials from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced that recent legislation now allows for North Carolina residents, 50 to 69 years old, to purchase a Lifetime Sportsman and Lifetime Unified Sportsman license for $265 and $358, respectively. These new prices are half of what the same resident lifetime licenses cost prior to the change.
“We are constantly identifying ways for North Carolinians to take advantage of our states wonderful fishing and hunting opportunities. After careful review, we determined offering a segment our lifetime licenses at a more affordable rate was an option we could pursue,” stated Executive Director Cameron Ingram of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. “We are grateful to be able to offer the new rates and hope eligible resident anglers and hunters will support wildlife conservation by taking advantage of the new pricing.”
A Lifetime Sportsman license allows for statewide hunting and inland fishing for residents. It includes privileges for hunting for big game, hunting on game lands, hunting for waterfowl, fishing in Public Mountain Trout Waters, fishing in trout waters on game lands and fishing in joint waters. It does not include the bear management e-stamp, non-resident bear license, federal duck stamp or fishing in coastal waters.
A Lifetime Unified Sportsman license allows for the same as above, but also includes fishing in coastal waters.
Eligible individuals may purchase these licenses online at ncwildlife.org, at a local wildlife service agent or by calling (888) 248-6834.
At-Home testing for the
SARS-CoV-2 Virus…
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), in partnership with LabCorp, is piloting a program to provide 35,000 no-cost, at-home testing kits to underprivileged and/or disabled North Carolinians experiencing financial barriers to getting tested. FNS recipients are able to order Pixel by LabCorp at-home testing kits to be shipped overnight directly to their homes. The test kits include test supplies (nasal swab, sample container, etc.), detailed instructions and prepaid specimen return shipping materials. Results are typically reported back to the individual within 48 to 72 hours from the time the specimen is received at the lab.
The Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 at-home testing kit is a molecular test that detects the presence or absence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. For questions contact The Pixel by LabCorp at website https://www.pixel.labcorp.com/nc or the Pixel’s dedicated support line at (800) 833-3935.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild holds monthly meetings…
Riverwalk Quilt Guild in Newland meets the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Our meeting location is at Newland Christian Church, located at 2800 Millers Gap Hwy./Hwy. 194 in Newland. For more information call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
The group’s mission is to preserve our mountain heritage of quilting, to be a source of education and inspiration for quilters, to encourage excellence in quilting and related arts, to be of service to the community, and to provide fellowship to people with a common interest.
Recreational senior softball league seeking participants…
High Country Senior Softball is looking for men ages 60 and older and women ages 50 and older to come out and enjoy a fun time competing in senior softball or leisurely throwing the ball around for exercise. Senior Softball meets April through September every Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Avery High School and every Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Watauga Recreation Center. Ages for competitive teams range from 60 to 69, as well as 70 and older. Bats, balls and gloves are available for use, so lace up you sneakers and come out. For more information, call Bert Valery at (727) 215-5560.
Local students invited to join JAM program…
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven at Avery Senior Center…
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
SBA Extends COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Application Deadline through Dec. 31…
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that the deadline to apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program for the COVID-19 Pandemic disaster declaration is extended to Dec. 31, 2021. The deadline extension comes as a result of the recent bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress and enacted by President Trump on Dec. 27, 2020.
To date, the SBA has approved $197 billion in low-interest loans which provides working capital funds to small businesses, nonprofits and agricultural businesses make it through this challenging time.
“Following the President’s declaration of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the SBA has approved over 3.6 million loans through our Economic Injury Disaster Loan program nationwide,” Administrator Jovita Carranza said. “The EIDL program has assisted millions of small businesses, including nonprofit organizations, sole proprietors and independent contractors, from a wide array of industries and business sectors, to survive this very difficult economic environment.”
EIDL loan applications will continue to be accepted through December 2021, pending the availability of funds. Loans are offered at very affordable terms, with a 3.75% interest rate for small businesses and 2.75% interest rate for nonprofit organizations, a 30-year maturity, and an automatic deferment of one year before monthly payments begin. Every eligible small business and nonprofit are encouraged to apply to get the resources they need.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery open…
BE Artists Gallery is located in the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk. The Gallery’s summer hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. This cooperative of artists features work from more than 30 local artists and craftspeople, and is a featured gallery on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails (www.blueridgeheritage.com/blue-ridge-craft-trails/). For BE Artists Gallery event listings and updates, click to BEartistsgallery.com.
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Anne Ministries support groups available…
Anne Ministries hosts a pregnancy and infant loss support group, offering a safe place to connect with others who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or an infant, every third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Anne Ministries also offers a post-abortion support group for those who are suffering and seek hope and healing. Time and date for that meeting varies, so please contact the ministry for more information.
Both groups meet at 305 West Mitchell Street in Newland, and child care is provided for both groups’ weekly meetings. For more information, call (828) 742-1973 or contact Chastity at (919) 499-3083.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
