Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina increase by 12 cents to $1.82 per gallon from last week as of Monday, May 25. This compares with the national average which increased by eight cents to $1.95 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, May 25, the United States’ national debt was $25,473,528,427,642 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $77,255 in debt per person and $205,164 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, May 25, North Carolina’s state debt was $48,880,272,714, which breaks down to $4,645 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, May 25, 215,132 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 806,394 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,569,180.
The Avery Journal-Times E-Edition…
We want to hear from you…
Senior Center Highlights…
Activities at the Avery County Senior Center are on hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meals may still be available for drive-through pickup at the Center, however. For more information, call the Center at (828) 733-8220, or visit the Center’s Facebook page.
Important information from the Office of the District Attorney…
As we continue to expand court operations, we are working to ensure that the needs of the public are met while we strive to keep the public safe. If you do not have an attorney, please call before coming into the courthouse on your assigned court date. If you have an attorney, please contact your attorney before coming to court. The following phone numbers may be used for the Clerk’s Office and DA’s Office in each county:
- Avery: (828) 737-6710 (DA), (828) 737-6700 (Clerk)
- Madison: (828) 649-2240 (DA), (828) 649-2200 (Clerk)
- Mitchell: (828) 688-5110 (DA), (828) 688-5100 (Clerk)
- Watauga: (828) 268-6610 (DA), (828) 268-6600 (Clerk)
- Yancey: (828) 678-5720 (DA), (828) 678-5700 (Clerk).
For traffic ticket or infractions, click to www.nccourts.org/services and click on “Citation Services.” Many citations can be reduced and paid online. To stay up-to-date on your court matters, sign up for text and email reminders at www.nccourts.gov/services and click on “Court Date Notifications.”
Drive-through
retirement
celebration for Dr. William C. Tate II…
A drive-through retirement celebration to be held to celebrate William C. Tate, II, MD, FACS, retiring after more than 40 years serving the Avery County community will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, at Cannon Memorial Hospital. Community members are encouraged to make posters/signs to display as they drive through. Dr. Tate’s daughter, Angela, is making a scrapbook for him. She is asking community members to mail cards, letters, sentiments, memories, etc. to her for the book to: Angela Tuck, PO Box 412, Banner Elk, NC 28604.
Banner Elk Chamber announces schedule changes…
BANNER ELK — Out of an abundance of caution during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce has canceled the following summer 2020 events:
- Summer Concerts in the Park: The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce has canceled the first three Thursday night concerts (Soul Benefactor (June 25); Baby Black (July 2); Tanya & The Roadrunnerz Band (July 9) in its Concerts in the Park summer series. We hope that the remainder of the concert season will go on as scheduled. However, the decision to proceed with the remaining concerts has not yet been made. Like everyone else, we are waiting to see how the reopening of Avery County evolves. It is virtually impossible to maintain social distancing at our current concert location (Tate-Evans Park) and accommodate the expected number of concert spectators that we typically have at our Thursday night concerts. The Chamber wants to be a responsible participant in the reopening of Avery County and will follow reopening guidelines.
- Annual Family Fun Fourth Festival activities, including concerts by Clock Worx and Extraordinaires. A decision regarding the Family Fun Fourth of July Festival is to be determined. All other Chamber-sponsored Independence Day festivities have been canceled.
As the time nears, the safety and feasibility of events will be evaluated. Check our homepage at bannerelk.org and Facebook at www.facebook.com/BannerElkChamber for updates.
Orchard at Altapass announces GoFundMe campaign…
The Orchard at Altapass has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $20,000 that will offset the costs of staff and orchard maintenance.
Although everyone is keeping their distance and a low profile, the trees at the Orchard are bulging. New apple and peach trees fill the “nursery” alongside the one-year-old blueberry bushes quietly waiting to get just a bit bigger. Blossoms have blown off and the tiniest of apples beginning to peek out of the greening leaves. Grasses tall, weeds taller. And we’re getting ready to reopen the red barn — on a limited and restrictive basis — Saturday, June 13. Hopefully, the campaign will defray some of the dollars lost due to the mandated but necessary closure. Click to charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/saving-the-good-stuff or click to altapassorchard.org and select the link at the bottom of the home page.
Day Camp open at Holston Presbytery Camp…
BANNER ELK — Holston Presbytery Camp and Retreat Center will operate a Day Camp program beginning May 25. HPCRC’s Day Camp provides a Christ-centered childcare for our surrounding community. Holston is celebrating its 65th anniversary. The program operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday A light breakfast is served from 8 to 8:30 a.m., with lunch and a mid afternoon snack also served.
Sessions are planned through June, July, and August. Day Camp will not operate the week of July 4. It is open to rising 1st through rising 8th graders in limited numbers.
“We have carefully considered the CDC guidelines in combination with American Camp Association’s recommendations for camps and have concluded we can conduct a safe and healthy program that meets the needs of the community,” HPC Director Jim Austin said. The camp plans to observe the following guidelines to keep the campers safe: social distancing, wearing face masks, being primarily outdoors, practicing sanitation and hygiene, and monitoring groups.
“We will continue to require a safe distance of six feet between campers. This may be easier said than done with children eager to be with their friends, but we recognize the value of this practice. We have designed activities that observe social distancing,” Austin added. “We ask that each camper bring a clean, washable, cloth mask to camp. Although we feel we can be in open areas without a mask, there will be times we need to apply face protection.”
Research shows that transmission of a virus is less likely in open, outdoor spaces. Holston Camp has 150 acres of wooded land for children to explore. The camp has several open air pavilions where children can play on a rainy day.
“We will practice personal hygiene and sanitation every day. We are abiding by
CDC standards for cleanliness in our kitchen, bathrooms, and indoor areas. We will sanitize commonly touched surfaces daily,” Austin said.
Enrollment will be limited to smaller groups stationed at different points on campus. Groups will not be allowed to co-mingle. Temperatures will be taken at drop-off, at lunch, and at pick-up. Campers will be closely monitored for any symptoms that indicate a possible infection.
Although Holston Overnight Camp has been canceled for June, it is tentatively scheduled for July with a modified program called ALL IN CAMP. Overnight camps will be held in the “rustic” campsite areas where campers can enjoy screened-in cabins, bathhouse, and open-air, covered picnic areas.
With these key factors in place, Holston provides youth a summer camp experience that unites them with friends, offers stimulating activities and conversations, and identifies God as our creator, sustainer, and redeemer. Register at www.HolstonCenter.org, or call Austin at (844) 465-7866.
AMY Wee Trade Spring/Summer Children’s Consignment Sale canceled…
The AMY Wee Trade Spring/Summer Children’s Consignment Sale 2020, rescheduled for mid-June, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The planning committee that works so hard to make this event happen and the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children met earlier this month and, after careful consideration, made the very difficult decision to cancel the spring sale. There are too many unknowns about where we will be in the effort to safely reopen the state and what will be required to continue reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
“The Blue Ridge Partnership for Children appreciates everyone who consigns with the AMY Wee Trade Children’s Consignment sale and all who shop with us,” Jennifer Simpson, Executive Director of the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children said. “For consignors, we wanted to let you know the system is now open for the fall sale. We believe this consignment sale is a ‘Win, Win, Win’ with great bargains for shoppers, consignors make some money and room in their homes, and 30 percent of the sales go to Imagination Library to buy books for children. We are looking forward to seeing everyone who shops, consigns, and volunteers at the sale.
“Our planning committee and the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children are busy planning the AMY Wee Trade Fall/Winter Children’s Consignment Sale, scheduled to take place on Sept. 24, 25 and 26 at Cross Commerce Center located at 31 Cross Street, Spruce Pine. Since we’re all still at home most of the time, now is a great time to clean out the kiddos toy boxes and closets and consign those items in the Fall/Winter sale.”
For more information, click to the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children website at www.BlueRidgeChildren.org, check out the AMY Wee Trade Facebook page, email mytrade@gmail.com or call (828) 682-0717 or (828) 733-2899.
Black vultures causing nuisance for livestock producers…
In various parts of the country, including North Carolina, black vultures have become an increasingly large problem for livestock producers. There have been several cases of black vultures attacking livestock, including newborn calves, resulting in great injury and even death. The vultures have a very keen sense of smell and can smell embryonic fluid and blood, attracting them to a potential food source. The vultures have been documented to attack sheep, lambs and calves.
Since black vultures are a federally protected bird, a permit must be obtained before action can be taken. If you are having issues with black vultures attacking your livestock, contact Danny Ray, WNC District 8 Wildlife Biologist, for information on obtaining both a state and federal permit.
The following are several links with information, permits, etc., concerning black vultures:
NC Wildlife Website Depredation Permit (
- )
- Federal Fish and Wildlife Permit Application Form (www.fws.gov/forms/3-200-13.pdf)
- Frequently Asked Questions About A Federal Depredation Permit (www.fws.gov/migratorybirds/pdf/policies-and-regulations/3-200-13FAQ.pdf)
- NC Wildlife Black Vulture Removal (www.ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/WDCA/documents/Vultures_03_26_2020.pdf)
For assistance on how to help determine the predator and what you can do to prevent it from attacking again, contact Michelle South, Area Extension Agent at (828) 733-8270 or (828) 387-5748.
Avery County Library reminds residents
of Seed Lending Library…
It’s time to think about planting your garden. The Avery County Library Seed Lending Library is open, even if our building is not. You may receive five packages of seeds. Several different seeds and varieties are available, but quantities of each are limited. Email the library at acpl@amyregionallibrary,org or you may leave a message at (828) 733-9393, to place your order. We will mail your seeds to you, so be sure to leave your name and mailing address. Seeds available are as follows: Beans: Purple Pole, Blue Lake, Bush, Dragon tongue Bush, Blue Lake Pole and Orient Wonder; Beets: Jannis; Carrots: Purple Dragon; Corn: Allure sweet bi-color, Strong start supersweet and Kandy Korn; Cucumbers: National Pickling and Space Master; Peas: Sugar sprint, Canoe (Shelling), Orient Wonder (vining), Opal Creek (snap) and Sugar magnolia (snap); Peppers: California wonder (Sweet), Italian sweet and Sweet Banana; Pumpkin: Howden Jack O Lantern; Radishes: Sera; Tomatoes: Indigo Rose Organic, Beefsteak, Ranger, Red Cherry, Brandywine and Roma; Winter Squash: Hunter Butternut, Thelma Sanders Acorn and Hokkaido.
WFBR $3,500 Matching Grant Challenge a huge success…
HIGH COUNTRY — During this unprecedented time, the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge continues to focus on our mission to create positive change for women and girls in the High Country. So, in late April, the WFBR, offered a matching grant opportunity to Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties that would support 11 area food pantries.
The WFBR wants to thank all the individuals, businesses, and organizations that accepted the challenge! We asked those living and working in these counties to help us raise $3,500. If the goal was met, the WFBR would match the $3,500.
Our communities rose to the occasion and raised $5,000, exceeding the goal by $1,500! The WFBR promised a $3,500 match. Mary Bickers, WFBR Board Chair, said, “I knew we could do better. I asked the board for additional support and they unanimously agreed to increase our matching amount to $5,000!”
Community Donations $5,000 + WFBR Match $5,000 = $10,000 for Area Food Pantries!
The following food pantries each received a check for $910: Ashe Really Cares, Ashe County Sharing Center, Casting Bread, Jefferson United Methodist Food Pantry, Reaching Avery Ministries, Feeding Avery Families, Volunteer Avery, Blowing Rock CARES, Greenway Baptist Food Pantry, Hunger & Health Coalition and Hospitality House.
Thank you for supporting those in our community who are experiencing food insecurity during these uncertain times. We are stronger together!
For information on making a donation, becoming a member, or volunteering, call Karen Marinelli at (828) 264-4002, or email karen@womensfundoftheblueridge.org. For more information, click to www.womensfundoftheblueridge.org, or find the group on Facebook.
Expect to see more coyotes as pup-rearing season gears up…
RALEIGH — School and business closings, along with the recent “Stay at Home” order, have many people homebound and more likely to take notice of the wildlife that call their neighborhood home.
Increased sightings of coyotes in neighborhoods could be due to changes in human activity caused by COVID-19 or could coincide with the normal increase of activity seen every spring as pup-rearing season gears up, according to biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
While coyotes, which are found in all 100 counties in the state, are naturally wary of humans and tend to spend their time hiding and avoiding people whenever possible, glimpses of these elusive canines will become more frequent, with sightings peaking in May, as coyote parents begin hunting day and night to feed their young.
“To deter a coyote from coming near you, or into your yard, you can haze it by shouting, throwing small objects, and waving your arms in a threatening manner,” said Falyn Owens, the extension biologist for the Commission. “You can also spray it with a water hose or shake a soda can filled with pennies to scare it away. The goal is to make the coyote uncomfortable enough to leave the area and avoid contact with you.”
Coyotes rarely attack humans, although small pets, such as cats and small-breed dogs, can be taken as prey if left outside and unsupervised. For this reason, Owens suggests that people keep small pets on a leash or keep them close enough to you that you can pick them up quickly if necessary. Past evidence shows that simply being nearby is the best way to keep small pets safe from coyotes when they’re outside. That, or keeping them in a coyote-proof enclosure; fencing should be at least 6’ tall and prevent animals from digging under, Owens recommends.
To deter coyotes and other undesired wildlife from your yard, Owens suggested clearing away brush along the edges of your yard, feeding pets indoors or removing food when your pet is finishing eating, and removing other food attractants such as unsecured garbage, bird seed on the ground and fallen fruit from trees.
“In the absence of attractants, coyotes will likely still pass through the area, but won’t make themselves at home,” Owens said. “Combined with active hazing, this can effectively send the message to coyotes that they are unwelcome.”
This time of year, however, hazing is less likely to work if a coyote’s den or young pups are nearby. Coyotes are excellent parents and will not abandon their young, even if frightened, according to Owens.
“Coyotes tend to closely watch people who come near their den or pups, so if you are passing through a brushy or wooded area and notice a coyote watching you or even following at a distance, but only in a specific area, there may be a den nearby,” Owens said.
Instead of hazing the coyote, Owens suggests leaving the area calmly and, if possible, informing others to avoid the area for a few weeks. Coyotes use dens only as a nursery for newborn pups. As soon as the pups can survive outside of the den, the coyotes will abandon it.
For more information about coyotes in North Carolina, visit the Wildlife Commission’s coyote page on its website at www.ncwildlife.org/coyote, or call the Commission’s N.C. Wildlife Helpline toll-free at 866-318-2401 or by email at hwi@ncwildlife.org. The call center is currently open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).
Wildlife Commission opens Delayed Harvest Trout Waters June 6…
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will open 34 trout streams and two lakes classified as Delayed Harvest to trout harvest on June 6 through Sept. 30.
From 6 a.m. until 11:59 a.m. on opening day, Delayed Harvest waters are open only to anglers 17 years old and younger. At noon, waters open to all anglers. During this time, anglers can keep up to seven trout per day — with no gear or bait restrictions and no minimum size limits. As a reminder, due to COVID-19 all anglers should practice social distancing and maintain a distance of six feet between themselves and others, and refrain from gatherings with more than 10 people.
Due to the fluid situation caused by COVID-19, some Public Mountain Trout Waters have not received normal stockings this spring. The full stocking schedule for the season has been temporarily removed from the Commission’s website; however, the agency is posting weekly stocking updates so that anglers may find locations of stocked waters by week.
Also, some trout waters have been closed by local cooperators, due to COVID-19. Visit the agency’s COVID-19 webpage for an updated list of trout waters that have been closed by local cooperators.
Delayed Harvest trout waters are posted with diamond-shaped, black-and-white signs. While fishing, anglers should consider these minimal steps to help prevent the spread of aquatic nuisance species like gill lice, whirling disease and didymo:
- CLEAN equipment of all aquatic plants, animals and mud
- DRAIN water from boats, live wells and equipment
- DRY equipment thoroughly
- NEVER MOVE fish, plants or other organisms from one body of water to another
Learn more about aquatic nuisance species by visiting the Commission’s Aquatic Nuisance Species webpage by clicking to www.ncwildlife.org/ANS.
The Commission established the youth-only fishing period in the morning of “opening day,” which is always the first Saturday in June, to promote trout fishing among young anglers and to provide special opportunities for young anglers to catch and keep fish.
For more information on trout fishing, including a list of Delayed Harvest trout waters, regulation information and trout maps, click to ncwildlife.org/trout.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the sales counter at the Wildlife Commission’s headquarters in Raleigh is closed. We encourage the public to click to ncwildlife.org, to purchase fishing, trapping and hunting licenses and to renew a vessel registration. The Commission’s License and Vessel Registration Centers are open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. For the most up-to-date information on agency-related closures, cancellations and postponements click to ncwildlife.org/covid19.
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, call the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Operation Fan Heat Relief distributing fans
to eligible recipients…
RALEIGH — As the weather starts warming up, the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services is partnering with the NC Area Agencies on Aging and local service providers to distribute fans to eligible recipients through Operation Fan Heat Relief through Oct. 31.
People 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, are eligible to sign up for assistance through Oct. 31 at local aging agencies across the state. Since 1986, the relief program has purchased fans for older adults and adults with disabilities, providing them with a more comfortable living environment and reducing heat-related illnesses.
As individuals age and develop chronic medical conditions, they are less likely to sense and respond to changes in temperature. They may also be taking medications that can worsen the impact of extreme heat. Operation Fan Heat Relief helps vulnerable adults at risk for heat-related illnesses stay safe during the summer.
In addition to applying for fans, people 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, can take the following steps during high temperatures:
- Increase fluid intake
- Spend some time in cool or air-conditioned environments regularly
- Reduce strenuous activity during the afternoon
- Speak with their physician before summer about how to stay safe while taking medication that can affect the body’s ability to cool itself (e.g., high blood pressure drugs)
Given the spread of COVID-19, people should check on neighbors and friends aged 60 and older by phone or internet during high temperatures when possible. Visiting a cool space in the house of a neighbor or friend is recommended if one doesn’t have adequate cooling, but physical distancing of at least six feet, wearing a cloth face covering and hand-washing should be practiced.
The program is made possible by donations from Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, and Dominion Resources, which allow regional area agencies on aging and provider agencies to purchase fans for eligible individuals. Provider agencies can also purchase a limited number of air conditioners based on a person’s specific health conditions.
Last year, the division received $85,600 in donations, allowing for the distribution of 5,185 fans and 27 air conditioners.
For more details, individuals may contact their Area Agency on Aging or the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services’ Housing Program Consultant at (919) 855-3419.
More information about Operation Fan Heat Relief, including tips on preparing for extreme heat and a list of local agencies distributing fans, is available at www.ncdhhs.gov/operation-fan-and-heat-relief.
Wildlife Commission
offers advice when seeing a snake outdoors…
RALEIGH — Now that the weather is warm, more people are starting to see snakes in their backyards, along trails, and in the woods. However, seeing a snake outside is no cause for alarm—if you see one, don’t panic. Leave it alone and walk away.
That’s the advice biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission give to the hundreds of people who call the N.C. Wildlife Helpline each year, typically in the spring, wanting to know what to do about the snake slithering in their yard.
“Whatever you do, don’t try to kill a snake — the majority of bites occur when people try to kill a snake or pick it up,” said Jeff Hall, a wildlife diversity biologist with the agency. “While it can be startling to encounter a snake in your backyard, it’s important to remember that most of the snakes people see in their yards are harmless and non-venomous.” Backyard snakes are useful, providing free rodent or slug control, depending on the species.
Of the 38 snake species native to North Carolina, only six are venomous and of those six, only one — the copperhead — is found statewide. In many areas, including most of the larger urban regions, it is the only venomous snake. Because of their ability to live in a wide variety of habitats — from wooded areas to mountain ridges to suburban backyards — copperheads generate the most phone calls from people who think, often mistakenly, that they have one in their yard.
“While it’s not uncommon for people to have a copperhead in their yard, usually what they have is a non-venomous and harmless species, such as a rat snake or a garter snake, both of which are commonly found in backyard habitats,” Hall said. “Unfortunately, many non-venomous snakes, like the corn snake, are mistaken for copperheads and killed. Copperheads are relatively easy to identify from a safe distance though – no handling or close-ups required. Just look for the distinctive hourglass- or Hershey-kiss-shaped darker markings on a light brown or gray body.”
Killing a snake is not only unnecessary but also could be illegal. Four of the six venomous species found in North Carolina are protected. The pigmy and timber rattlesnakes are listed as species of special concern while the eastern diamondback rattlesnake and eastern coral snake are state-listed endangered. None of these four species should be handled or disturbed without a permit issued by the Commission.
Regardless of whether a snake is venomous or non-venomous, snakes pose little threat to pets and children — if left alone. When confronted or harassed, snakes are more likely to flee than they are to bite. However, if given no escape route or they are restrained, they will bite or lunge toward their perceived aggressor to defend themselves. Watching for snakes and giving them a wide berth is an easy habit to learn, and powerfully effective for preventing snake bites.
To encourage a snake to leave your yard, Hall suggests gently spraying it with a garden hose. This tactic can easily, and from a safe distance, entice the snake to go elsewhere. The Commission does not send people out to trap and remove snakes; removing one snake is a short-term solution that will not prevent another one from taking its place, and in the long-term does not reduce problems. However, Hall provides a few tips that people can follow to make their backyards less hospitable to snakes.
Clean up clutter – remove hiding places like piles of rocks, wood and other debris that attract rodents and snakes.
Keep the lawn mowed. Snakes and their rodent prey prefer tall grasses where they can hide. They’re also easier to spot in shorter grass.
Discourage snakes from entering your home by closing gaps and holes, repairing damage to siding and the foundation, and sealing openings under doors, windows and around water pipes.
When it comes to snakes, Hall says the most important thing people can do is to educate themselves and others about these beneficial reptiles and learn to appreciate them as an important part of the ecosystem.
“Snakes are strictly carnivorous, preying on smaller animals such as rodents, slugs and insects,” Hall said. “Snakes also serve as an important food source for other animals like foxes, raccoons, eagles, hawks, and owls. Instead of being widely feared and unjustly persecuted, snakes should be appreciated for the awesome creatures they are and treated with respect.”
For other questions regarding human-wildlife interactions, call the Commission’s N.C. Wildlife Helpline toll-free at 866-318-2401. The call center is currently open Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., through at least May 31.
For more information on snakes in North Carolina, click to the Commission’s snake information page at www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species#8682112-reptiles-snakes. For online help with wildlife problems, click to www.ncwildlife.org/have-a-problem.
Carolina West Wireless offers free mobile health access…
WILKESBORO — Carolina West Wireless has announced that it is providing access to its 600 MHz spectrum to T-Mobile in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Allowing the use of the spectrum will allow T-Mobile to expand its capacity in the counties where Carolina West Wireless has those spectrum holdings. The agreement is a result of the Federal Communications Chairman, Ajit Pai’s, Keep Americans Connected initiative and the request for communications service providers to promote connectivity for Americans impacted by the disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.
“The Coronavirus pandemic has had significant impacts on the everyday lives of Americans everywhere. During difficult times like this, having the ability to communicate is of the highest priority for everyone. I commend the FCC and Chairman Pai for taking such proactive actions to encourage communications service providers to work together so all Americans have access to communicate and connect during such a challenging time,” said Slayton Stewart, CEO at Carolina West Wireless. “We are pleased to partner with T-Mobile to improve the connectivity of our communities, consumers, schools, and businesses during the Coronavirus shelter in place mandates.”
As part of the agreement, T-Mobile will have access to a portion of the portfolio of 600 MHz spectrum held by Carolina West Wireless. This extensive portfolio includes spectrum covering the communities and counties of Western North Carolina. The spectrum access agreement will be in effect until June 30 through an emergency Special Temporary Authority (STA).
For more information, click to www.carolinawest.com or call (800) 235-5007.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven…
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
