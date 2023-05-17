Weekly gas price update...
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased seven cents last week to $3.23 as of Monday, May 15. This compares with the national average, which remained unchanged from last week at $3.51 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update...
As of Monday, May 15, the United States’ national debt was $31,747,198,288,679 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $94,827 in debt per person and $247,766 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, May 15, North Carolina’s state debt was $50,555,932,971, which breaks down to $4,732 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update...
As of Monday, May 15, 131,640 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 1,386,470 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,718,263.
RTCC, RTAC meetings May 17...
The Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee (RTCC) and Rural Transportation Advisory Committee (RTAC) of the High Country RPO will hold a meeting on Wednesday, May 17, at the Blue Ridge Energy Community Room located at 2491 U.S. Hwy. 421 South, Boone, NC 28607.
The RTCC will meet at 10 a.m. and the RTAC will meet at 2 p.m. Public Hearings for the FY 23-24 Planning Work Program and endorsement of the Ashe County Comprehensive Transportation Plan Update will be held during the RTAC meeting. The meetings are open to the public.
Yellow Mountain Treasure Box announces winter hours...
YME Treasure Box announces its new hours for the winter season. Their schedule is as follows:
- 1 to 4 p.m. Monday
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Tuesday and Wednesday
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday
- Closed Saturday and Sunday
Mayland Community College to host Murder Mystery Night Thursday...
LINVILLE FALLS — The Mayland Community College Foundation will host its annual Murder Mystery scholarship fundraiser at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at Linville Falls Winery. This year’s theme is “Murder within a Murder Mystery,” and the plot revolves around a cast of unsuspecting actors preparing for opening night when something goes terribly wrong.
Mountain Heritage High School’s award-winning drama department will perform this outrageously funny “who dunnit” that’s highly audience participatory. A three-course meal will be prepared and served by Avery High School’s culinary students. In addition to the food and fun, a beautiful selection of Linville Falls Winery wines will be available throughout the night.
Margaret Earley-Thiele, Dean of Advancement at Mayland community college said, “Linville Falls Winery is the perfect, intimate venue for the performance, offering gorgeous views and amazing, local wine.” Earley-Thiele feels the annual event has strengthened the relationship between Mayland and the local high schools, giving students a taste of what Mayland has to offer. Angie Holtzclaw, drama teacher at Mountain Heritage High School added, “Students are excited to showcase their talents while providing educational opportunities to others. The actors enjoy the interactive performance, as well as knowing they are supporting scholarship funding for their community.”
Past events have raised enough funds to cover two full MCC scholarships for incoming students.
“The Murder Mystery Evening is a unique event for the high country because it showcases the talent within our local high schools and those high school students are helping raise funds for scholarships at Mayland, where they might attend upon graduation. The MCC Foundation is very grateful for the support of the Winery over the years,” said Earley-Thiele.
Tickets are $80 per person and all proceeds support scholarships for Mayland Community College students. The event begins at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Linville Falls Winery is located at 9557 Linville Falls Hwy, Newland, NC 28657.
Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation accepting grant applications...
LENOIR — The Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2023 grant cycle.
Applications are accepted online at https://www.blueridgeenergy.com/community/members-foundation through July 31, 2023. The Foundation is seeking grant applications that reflect tangible economic and community development initiatives from organizations that foster job opportunities and enhance the quality of life. Additionally, programs, projects and organizations that are important components of a community’s overall quality of life, emphasizing public safety, awareness, healthcare, emergency services and self-sufficiency, will also be considered for 2023 funding.
Grants are available for nonprofit organizations serving the Blue Ridge Energy service areas in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Avery, Alexander, Burke, Catawba and Wilkes counties of North Carolina and Grayson County, Va.
The Foundation Advisory Committee, an all-volunteer group of cooperative members, will review all applications and make grant recommendations to the Blue Ridge Energy Board of Directors at their October board meeting. The grant recipients will be announced in early December.
The Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation was formed in 2007 to expand the cooperative’s mission of helping local communities in its service area. Foundation funds are used in two ways: to provide crisis electric bill assistance to members who need emergency financial help and to support the long-term efforts of organizations that help sustain and build our communities. Since 2007, the Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation has awarded 304 grants totaling more than $1,580,000.
Funding for Foundation grants comes from members participating in Blue Ridge Energy’s Operation Round Up® and Operation Round Up Plus® programs as well as contributions from the cooperative’s propane and fuels, and telecommunication subsidiaries.
Nearly 28,000 members are rounding up their monthly electric bill through the cooperative’s Operation Round Up® programs or donating all or a portion of their capital credits.
Applications for the grant cycle and helpful information about the Blue Ridge Electric Members Foundation can be found at https://www.blueridgeenergy.com/community or by contacting Tasha Rountree, director of community relations, at trountree@blueridgeenergy.com.
Sugar Mountain Resort Food Truck Festival May 27...
Sugar Mountain Resort will host a Food Truck Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 27.
Eat to your heart’s content, and get a one-time ride ticket for the Summit Express chairlift for $15 when you purchase from a food truck (minimum purchase of $10). Entertainment will be provided by Pressley Laton from noon to 3 p.m. and The Lucky Strikes from 4 to 7 p.m.
Food vendors scheduled to appear at the festival include Allen’s Sweet Paradise, Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, Brick Oven Pizza, Carolina Food Monger, Cousins Maine Lobster, Claudia’s Tacos, Diggy Donuts, Fork in the Road Concessions & Catering, Funtime Concessions, Hound Dogs, Last Run Lounge Concessions, Munchie Machine, Southern Cross, Urban Drip Coffee Co., What the Cluck, Wicked Good Pretzels and more.
For more information, click to https://skisugar.com/food-truck-festival/.
Memorial Day Observance at Newland Town Square May 29...
Avery County’s annual Memorial Day observance will be held on the Square in Newland at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 29.
This event will be conducted by the Pat Ray Post 4286 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, with participation by the County of Avery and the Avery Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans.
Cindy Stonebraker-Reed, whose father, Lt. Col Kenneth Stonebraker, was declared Missing in Action in Vietnam in 1968, will be the keynote speaker, and patriotic music will be provided by the Avery County Community Band, under the direction of Dee Raby.
The event will also include a rifle volley by the Post 4286 Honor Guard and the playing of “Taps.”
Everyone is invited to attend, and bringing a chair is recommended.
Beech Mountain Farmers’ Market Starts June 2...
The 2nd Annual Beech Mountain Farmers’ Market starts Friday, June 2. Markets will be held on the first Friday of the month, June to October, from 2 to 6 p.m. in the public parking lot across from Fred’s General Mercantile (101 Bark Park Way).
More than 30 vendors will showcase their local fresh organic produce, honey, baked goods, plants, flowers, microgreens, gourmet dog treats, art, homemade crafts, jewelry, body products, farm raised beef/poultry/eggs and much more.
Ample parking, Doggie Hospitality, Town Welcome Station and music will add to your market experience. After the market, take a hike on one of the mountain’s scenic trails or stop by one of our restaurants for dinner. The first 100 attendees will receive a FREE market bag and a white pine sapling to plant.
“Last year we had fabulous support from all our residents and many visitors came up to our mountain for the first time,” stated Sandy Carr, Volunteer Market Manager. “The local farmers and artisans are amazing. We are thrilled to be a part of the High Country Farmers’ Market Network Trail.”
For information, please contact Sandy at (954) 931-1810.
NAMI Walk 2023 slated for Riverwalk in Newland...
NAMI High Country will host its annual walk 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the Riverwalk next to Daymark Recovery Services. The event is to raise awareness of mental health issues, and will feature live music by Mark and Sarah McGuire, Steve Leininger and Chad Ledford, as well as giveaways, refreshments and T-shirt sales. For more information, click to namihighcountry.org.
Grandfather Lumber Company Grand Opening May 19...
Grandfather Lumber Company, located at 176 Jonas Ridge Hwy. in Pineola, will be holding a Grand Opening from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 19. The event will include food, fun and deals.
Glow in the Dark Pickleball at YMCA May 19...
Glow-in-the-Dark Pickleball has arrived in Avery County. To register to play, please text your contact info to: 828-742-6064 and you will be automatically registered and first in line for the next glow-in-dark event, as the May 19, 2023 is sold out. Spectators are invited to watch these matches.
The gym is void of all light. Instead LED black lights are used to create a unique ambiance in the glowy pickleball court.The boundary lines on the floor are covered in fluorescent tape. Players are likewise wearing fluorescent colors. We provide fluorescent tape that adheres to cloth in many colors-make your own design. The glow from the many fluorescent colors and the glow in the dark ball provide unique visual effects. To provide player nourishment, each player provides finger food (absolutely no alcoholic drinks allowed).
Yard Sale and Bake Sale fundraiser for Newland UMC Youth...
A yard sale and bake sale will be hosted at Newland United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 20. The sale will benefit United Methodist Youth and is sponsored by the church, which is located next to the Newland Library at 200 Cranberry Street.
Astronomy Club Meeting at Mayland Earth to Sky Park...
Interested in astronomy or learning more about the night sky? Got a telescope for Christmas and want to learn how to better use it? Mayland Community College’s Earth to Sky Park Astronomy Club (ESPAC) will hold its first meeting at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at the Bare Dark Sky Observatory.
Community members are encouraged to bring their telescopes to set up on the telescope pads. While the observatory itself will be closed, staff will be on hand to answer questions, offer suggestions and encourage amateur astronomers of every experience level. The meeting and the club both welcome stargazers of all ages! For more information, please contact the Mayland Earth to Sky Park at (828) 470-7584. The park is located at 66 Energy Exchange Dr. Burnsville, NC.
Beech Mountain monthly fish fry...
Beech Mountain Community Club will host its monthly fish fry at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26, at the club, location of the former Beech Mountain School. The event will be held every final Friday of the month at 6 p.m. through the month of October.
The cost for the fish fry is $12 per plate for fish or for chicken. The club’s Sales Room will be open at the facility beginning at 5 p.m. on each Fish Fry Friday, and everyone is invited to come early and browse the three rooms of sale items the community club has to offer.
Memorial Day program at Roaring Creek FWB Church...
Roaring Creek FWB Church will hold its annual Memorial Day program and dinner on Sunday, May 28. The program will begin at approximately 11 a.m., and lunch will follow in the fellowship hall. Please join us as we honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice by serving their country.
Memorial Day fundraiser for Avery County Animal Support May 29...
Avery County Animal Support will host a Memorial Day Cookout and Fundraiser at Elk Park Town Hall (169 Winters St.) from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 29. The event is free to attend, and will feature music from The Smokin' Joe Randolph Band, cookout staple foods like hot dogs and hamburgers for sale, cornhole, face painting, a silent auction, as well as unlimited access to two bouncy houses for $1.
The entire family is invited to join, so bring the lawn chairs and join in a good time. For more information, visit www.averycountyanimals.org or email averycountyanimals@gmail.com.
Harmony Baptist Church Vacation Bible School...
Harmony Baptist Church, located at 1539 Jonas Ridge Hwy., Newland, announces its Vacation Bible School kickoff/pre-registration will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, with games, food and fun. VBS begins on Monday, June 12, and continues through Friday June 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly for ages 4 to adult. The theme of the week is “Twists and Turns, Following Jesus Changes the Game. There will also be a parent/caregiver class from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday of VBS week.
Children who need a ride to VBS can text or call (828) 387-6908 to arrange transportation.
Avery County Heritage Festival set for June 24...
The Avery County Heritage Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 24. 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the Avery Square in Newland. This year there will be additional historical displays on the rich heritage of our area. Many families are getting ready to share their stories and ancestry. Local musicians will feature music that includes sounds of the past.
Everyone is invited to visit the Avery County Museum, which is located next to the Avery County Courthouse, in the old Avery County Jail. The museum is a free resource with many exhibits displaying artifacts that belonged to local citizens. Visitors can also tour the old Linville Railroad Depot and Caboose 505.
Winter hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thurs. and Fri., and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information you may contact the museum at (828) 733-7111 or look us up on Facebook at Avery County Genealogy Society. Also visit our new website at www.averycountymuseum.org. The website is a work in progress that is offering many opportunities to share local history. Visit to learn more about the upcoming Avery County Heritage Festival.
Avery Connect offers apprenticed summer employment opportunities...
A $15,000 grant has been awarded through NC Rural Center and Duke Endowment to Elk Park United Methodist Church for its new program entitled Avery Connect, which provides a unique opportunity for apprenticed summer employment for rising high school juniors and seniors.
Avery Connect consists of a one-week life skills course (from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 12 to 16, with lunch included), along with a six-week mentored summer employment in an area of interest for the student. Pay and schedule determined by the employer.
Space is limited for prospective students to take part in this new program. Deadline for applications is June 2. For more information and to apply go to Averyconnect.org or call (828) 742-1924 or Sara Masters at (704) 654-9588.
Linville Gorge Wilderness camping permit reservations moving to Recreation.gov...
NEBO — Beginning April 3, 2023, overnight permits for the Linville Gorge Wilderness Area on the Pisgah National Forest Grandfather Ranger District were made available for advanced reservations on Recreation.gov. Historically, permits were reserved by calling the Grandfather Ranger District office. Over the last few years, the demand for permits has increased leading to frequent busy signals and long hold times. The move to online permits on Recreation.gov will streamline the process and make it more accessible.
While the reservation process is changing, there are no changes to the permit requirements. Linville Gorge Wilderness has had a quota-based permit system in place since the 1970s to maintain solitude and Wilderness character. Permits are required to camp within the designated Wilderness boundary on Friday and Saturday nights May through October. On 3-day holiday weekends, permits are also required for Sunday night camping. Permits are not required for day use, roadside camping, or camping on Table Rock.
On nights when permits are required, 50 people total are permitted per night for overnight camping. 70% of the quota (35 per night) is available 1 month in advance. Permits for May 2023 opened for reservations at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 3. Following the April 3 release, the one-month window opens on the first day of the previous month. For example, all permits for June are available at 10 a.m. on May 1, all permits for July are available at 10 a.m. on June 1, etc.
One month in advance permits can be reserved by clicking to https://www.recreation.gov/permits/4675331.
Thirty percent of the quota (15 per night) is set aside for last-minute permits reservable 3 days in advance. Last-minute permits are available for reservations each Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET for the coming weekend.
Permits remain free, however a reservation transaction fee of $6 will be required for reservations. This one-time charge is paid per reservation transaction not per person. One group lead can reserve for up to 10 people if permits are available. The fee pays for contracted services through the Recreation.gov platform, for online, call-center and field reservations. Online reservations are available 24/7 and call center hours are available year-round, 10 a.m. to midnight ET.
Visitors can prepare for the 2023 season by setting up an account now through Recreation.gov. To find Linville Gorge Wilderness permits, search for Linville in the search field at the top of the page. Phone reservations remain available for those without internet access through Recreation.gov call center at (877) 444-6777.
Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster celebrates Avery County Resident Appreciation Month in May...
SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster and Wilderness Run Adventure Course (W.R.A.C.) is reducing prices for Avery County residents to enjoy its attraction during the month of May. Avery County residents can ride the coaster with an all-day pass for $30, with $40 all-day rides for non-residents. Single coaster tickets or rope course experience is half price for residents only.
Photo ID or a bill proving local residency in the zip codes 28616, 28622, 28604, 28657, 28646, 28652, 28653, 28662 or 28664 is required to receive discount, and discount excludes weekends (available weekdays only). Register online at www.wildernessrunalpinecoaster.com.
Brenda Kay’s Crafts collecting gifts for kids...
Be important in the life of a sick child. Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City, Tenn., is in dire need of Christmas in July gifts for their young patients ranging in age from birth to 18 years, including from Avery County.
Brenda Kay’s Crafts is again collecting gifts for these youngsters. Please bring your unwrapped gifts to the truck which is parked beside Roses Express in Newland, as well as at Brenda Kay’s Crafts (430 Beech St., beside Newland Pool).
Cash donations to purchase gifts are also being accepted. For more information, contact Kenny Melton at (828) 260-6655 or Brenda Melton at (828) 733-1196 and/or (828) 260-6588.
Toe River Arts Call for Exhibition Proposals for 2024...
SPRUCE PINE —Toe River Arts annually extends an invitation to artists to submit exhibition proposals for the following year’s exhibit schedule. The deadline for proposals for 2024 is May 27, 2023. Toe River Arts has two exhibit spaces in Spruce Pine; the Kokol Gallery and the upstairs Owen Gallery. We feature both local and nationally recognized artists in our exhibition spaces. Exhibitions can feature one or more artists, or an arts organization. Cooperative exhibits that include 2D and 3D work are encouraged. Acceptance of proposals is decided by a panel of artists, Toe River Arts staff, and knowledgeable and interested members.
Interested artists can go to toeriverarts.org and click on Artist Resources and then Artist Opportunities to find the application. The application page has all the pertinent information regarding filling out the application online and what is expected when doing an exhibition. You can also request an application to fill out by hand and submit to Toe River Arts. If you need further information about doing an exhibition next year in one of our two spaces call or email Kathryn Andree, (828) 765-0520 or kathryn@toeriverarts.org.
Public asked to report hellbender and mudpuppy sightings...
RALEIGH – Wildlife biologists at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are asking the public, particularly anglers as opening day of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters has passed, to report any sightings of hellbenders and mudpuppies. Both types of aquatic salamanders are found in western North Carolina and listed in North Carolina as species of special concern. Commission biologists want to know more about their distribution in the state and how their populations are faring.
These two giant salamanders often get confused with one another, but they have distinct differences. The largest aquatic salamander in North America and typically only found in fast moving, clean mountain streams, hellbenders can grow to 2 feet long but average 16 to 17 inches long. Hellbenders have flat, broad heads and flattened bodies, wrinkly skin on their sides and are brown – sometimes mottled with dark splotches. They are sometimes also referred to as “water dogs,” “snot otters,” or “Alleghany alligators,” and because they breathe through their skin, are considered “bio-indicators” of good water quality.
Smaller than the hellbender, adult mudpuppies can grow over a foot long but average around 8 to 10 inches in length. Mudpuppies have light brown, smooth skin that is typically speckled with spots, and red external feathery gills they retain through their whole life. They primarily live in deep rivers, lakes, large ponds and reservoirs, but also thrive in unpolluted streams like the hellbender.
“We know less about mudpuppies than we do about hellbenders, but we’d like to know much more about both,” said Lori Williams, a wildlife diversity biologist with the Wildlife Commission. “Challenging logistics in lake systems have made it difficult for us to conduct mudpuppy population surveys, but those habitats may be hot spots. Mudpuppies are attracted to baited hooks in lakes and deep rivers, so anglers fishing from boats may catch one. We need anyone who fishes deep river sites and impounded waters to let us know if they find one.”
Hellbenders, on the other hand, have been the focus of a long-term inventory and monitoring study the agency has been conducting with partners since 2007. Their populations have decreased mainly due to declining water quality and habitat degradation, and to a lesser degree, ill treatment from anglers who mistakenly think they decrease trout populations. The latter is not true; however, both hellbenders and mudpuppies may go after fish on a line or stringer when scavenging for an easy meal. Their main source of prey is crayfish, but they will also eat minnows, snails, tadpoles, worms, discarded bait or other injured or dead animals.
“While some misinformation regarding hellbenders still exists, it has been rewarding to watch more and more anglers embrace these animals and their conservation needs throughout the years,” Wildlife Commission Mountain Coldwater Research Coordinator Jacob Rash. “It’s important to remember that trout and hellbenders need the same clean, cool waters, and what’s good for one is good for the other. We are very grateful for trout anglers who help spread the word, report encounters, and provide a much-needed ally for our hellbender conservation efforts in NC.”
Neither the mudpuppy nor the hellbender is poisonous, venomous, toxic or harmful to humans, although they may try to bite as a defensive reaction if someone tries to pick them up. If sighted, they should be left alone and reported. Williams asks that their location be noted (physical location or GPS coordinates), a photo snapped if possible, and any other details shared with her at Lori.Williams@ncwildlife.org. People can also call the Wildlife Commission’s NC Wildlife Helpline, (866) 318-2401, and provide details of the observation.
It is illegal to take, possess, transport or sell mudpuppies or hellbenders, or attempt to do so. The violation is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which can result in a fine and up to 120 days in jail. If anglers happen to catch one on by hook and line, they should carefully remove the hook if it is safe to do so without harming the animal, or cut the line as close as possible to the hook and return the salamander back to the water.
Learn more by visiting the NC Partners in Amphibians and Reptile Conservation’s mudpuppy webpage and the Wildlife Commission’s hellbender webpage.
Free online caregiver workshop...
Do you take care of someone with memory loss and live in a rural area? Have recent months left you stressed and isolated?
The University of California, San Francisco is offering a free online workshop to help rural caregivers. The project is funded by the National Institutes of Health.
The workshop includes training on how to reduce stress, manage the difficult behaviors of your friend or family member with memory loss, and plan for the future. You will also get support from other caregivers and trained staff.
Because it is online, the workshop is accessible to caregivers whenever they want it, day or night, accessed on computer, tablet or smartphone.
Caregivers are eligible if they live in a rural area, care for someone with memory loss, have internet access, and provide care for at least 10 hours per week. Those who participate will be asked to complete four surveys on their caregiving experiences and will receive up to $80 in cash.
For information, go online to caregiverproject.ucsf.edu and complete an eligibility survey, or call toll-free 1-833-634-0603 or email caregiverproject@ucsf.edu.
Avery Chamber of Commerce annual Golf Classic May 22 at Beech Mountain Club...
The Avery County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Golf Classic on May 22 at Beech Mountain Club, located at 114 Clubhouse Rd., Beech Mountain. The event will be a scramble format, with a registration deadline of May 15. The tournament schedule includes registration at 11:30 a.m., with a putting contest from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., play instructions given at 12:45 p.m. and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and awards ceremony will take place following the tournament at 5 p.m. Players will receive complimentary player gifts, with additional fundraising opportunities in the form of mulligan purchases, a “split the pot” drawing and a raffle.
Player registration is $200/player, and hole sponsorships are available for $100 per hole. More information and online reservation can be found at www.averycounty.com.
GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church...
GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group meets at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Banner Elk from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday nights through June 4. Child care is provided for children 3 and up (if there is a need for a younger nursery, please let us know and we will make arrangements). Meetings will be held at the Balm House next to the church (1207 Balm Highway).
GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar sessions include "Is This Normal?" "The Challenges of Grief," "Grief and Your Relationships" and "Guilt and Anger."
For more information, call Mt. Calvary at (828) 898-4735 or visit our website at www.mcbcbannerelk.org. You will find links under "Ministries."
Grants available now from the Grandfather Community Foundation...
Funds are available for 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations serving Avery County. Applications are available online now and must be submitted by May 30, 2023; the Board will begin reviewing them in early June.
Typically, grants range from $500 to $2,500. Larger amounts may be considered for projects or initiatives with the potential to achieve significant positive impact for Avery County.
You are eligible for a grant if your nonprofit organization serves Avery County, and has been in operation for a minimum of two years. Only one grant application may be submitted by an organization annually. Grants are not available for operating expenses only or to promote political or religious beliefs. Funds may not be transferred to another organization.
The Grandfather Community Foundation (GCF) was started in 2019 by members of Grandfather Golf & Country Club. According to Frances Magruder, current GCF President, “We want to help the economy, the Club’s employees, the County’s social services agencies, and financially support students who aspire to get an advanced education and return to the community. Truthfully, our objective is to make a long-term, positive impact in Avery County.”
For further information and to access the grant application, go to https://grandfathercommunityfoundation.org/.
Red Cross offering free smoke detectors to area residents...
The American Red Cross is offering FREE lifesaving smoke alarms to any Avery County home that registers to have them installed. These smoke alarms have 10-year batteries, so you won't have to worry about changing them every year, and you can keep your family safe!
Please call (828) 264-8226, and select Option 0, to leave your name, your phone number and your address if you are interested in the Red Cross installing free smoke alarms in your home. Someone will call you back to arrange a time for installation.
Toe River Project Access offers aid for health needs ...
Toe River Project Access helps individuals without health insurance access primary and specialty care, prescription medications, behavioral health services, and community resources that help them achieve and maintain good health. TRPA serves residents of Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties who do not have health insurance, are between 18 and 64 years old, and have incomes below 200% of federal poverty guidelines.
TRPA offers comprehensive support and assistance with our participants' physical, behavioral, and social health including:
- Affordable health insurance through the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace
- Access to primary and specialty care services, regardless of ability to pay
- Assistance navigating the healthcare system and community resources
- Prescription Medication Assistance
- Low-cost options for vision and dental services
- Help applying for financial assistance for outstanding medical bills
To schedule an enrollment appointment or for more information, call (828) 606-6428, Follow us on Facebook or click to www.carereachnc.org.
Sound Traveler announces summer concert schedule...
Local band Sound Traveler has announced its upcoming schedule of public concerts in the region for the summer. This year’s schedule includes the following stops:
- Thursday, May 18 (5:30 to 7:30 p.m.): Boone Street Market, Jonesborough TN
- Friday, May 19 (7 to 10 p.m.): The Pineola, Newland
- Saturday, May 27 (9 a.m. to noon): Jonesborough Farmers' Market, Jonesborough TN
- Monday, May 29 (noon to 3 p.m.): Shoppes on the Parkway, Blowing Rock
- Saturday, June 17 (2 to 3 p.m.): Roan Mountain Rhododendron Festival, Roan Mtn. State Park, TN
- Sunday, June 18 (2 to 4 p.m.): The Orchard at Altapass (Pavillion), Spruce Pine
- Friday, June 23 (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.): Mica Town Brewing, Nebo
- Saturday, June 24 (7 to 10 p.m.): The Pineola, Newland
- Friday, June 30 (noon to 3 p.m.): Shoppes on the Parkway, Blowing Rock
- Saturday, July 29 (7 to 10 p.m.): Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Boone
- Saturday, Aug. 5 (9 a.m. to noon): Jonesborough Farmers' Market, Jonesborough TN
- Saturday, Aug. 5 (7 to 8 p.m.): Flintlock Campground, Boone (co-sponsored by Resort Area Ministries, open to the public)
- Saturday, Aug. 12 (noon to 3 p.m.): Shoppes on the Parkway, Blowing Rock
- Saturday, Aug. 19 (7 to 10 p.m.): The Pineola, Newland
- Sunday, Aug. 20 (2 to 4 p.m.): The Orchard at Altapass (Pavilion), Spruce Pine
- Saturday, Sept. 2 (7 to 8 p.m.): Boone KOA Holiday Campground, Boone (co-sponsored by Resort Area Ministries, open to the public)
- Monday, Sept. 4 (noon to 3 p.m.): Shoppes on the Parkway, Blowing Rock
- Sunday, Sept. 17 (3 to 6 p.m.): The Pineola, Newland
For more information, contact Bob & Patty Tatum and Sound Traveler, click to www.soundtravelerband.com.
AMY Wellness Foundation continues to collaborate with Dogwood Health Trust on urgent home repairs in AMY region...
For the second year, AMY Wellness Foundation (AMYWF) received a $300,000 grant from Dogwood Health Trust (DHT) to address critical home repairs for low-income families, elderly, or disabled residents in the AMY region. Home repairs are a vital resource for our communities. A report found that 80% of the homes in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties are greater than 40 years old.
As these homes age and repairs are needed, many low-income families do not have the means to make repairs on their own. In time, small repair needs become significant and expensive concerns, which commonly jeopardize residents’ safety and ability to remain in their homes. In addition, elderly and disabled persons represent 86% of the average population in need and their income falls between 75 to 100% of the national poverty guideline. An overwhelming percentage of elders are not physically or financially capable of making critical repairs on their own and many do not have a support system to help them. Being forced to vacate their homes is a tragic reality many faces.
With support from the first grant in 2021, AMYWF partnered with MY Habitat for Humanity and WAMY Community Action. WAMY Community Action anticipated the Housing Coalition would serve 28 low-income households with critical home repairs. Through compassion, philanthropy, and hard work, AMYWF is proud to report 50 families were served. Sixty-six individuals, including 11 children, are now safe, warm and healthy in their homes. The average household age was 62 years old, and the median household income was $1,296 per month ($15,552 per year).
While the coalition was able to serve most of the individuals that applied for services, there were still 34 families on the home repair waiting list. “The current state of housing is problematic and low-income individuals, especially elders, are particularly vulnerable,” said April Beck, WAMY Community Action, Housing & Energy Development Director. “While new developments are undoubtedly needed, it is increasingly important to preserve the current housing stock through critical home repairs and rehabilitation.
“Facing a serious home repair need is stressful for any homeowner but can be devastating for someone who is already struggling to keep their head above water. Many people with limited financial resources must postpone important home repairs and, in time, those repair needs grow in scope and cost. Eventually, the house becomes hazardous to the homeowners’ health and safety. Many local homes are so unsafe that the individual faces the choice of relocating, or remaining in a home that is dangerous.”
When AMYWF saw the impact our first grant made and the number of families still in need, AMYWF applied for a new grant with Dogwood Health Trust to continue this program in 2023.
“We are grateful for the continued support and collaboration with Dogwood Health Trust and look forward to continuing this impactful work with WAMY and the Housing Coalition again next year,” said Luke Howe, AMYWF, Executive Director.
“This community is so fortunate to have the AMY Wellness Foundation and Dogwood Health Trust, who brings tremendous resources to the Avery, Mitchell, Yancey region,” said Beck.
“Dogwood Health Trust is grateful for partners like AMY Wellness Foundation, because of their deep knowledge of community and ability to deploy funding where it is needed most,” said Dr. Susan Mims, CEO of Dogwood Health Trust. “Our support of home repair and rehabilitation efforts stems from our strategy to improve the quality of life for some of our most vulnerable populations, including our seniors, ensuring that everyone has a safe, stable, and healthy place to call home.”
AMY (Avery, Mitchell, Yancey) Wellness Foundation was established as a result of the Mission Health System sale to HCA Healthcare to ensure health and wellness was still a main priority in our area of western North Carolina. Our mission is to improve the health and wellbeing of the residents of Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties by partnering with local nonprofits, fostering connections among services, and supporting programs that make our communities a healthier place.
Esports coming to Mayland this fall...
Esports, or electronic sports, is a form of competitive, organized video gaming. Competitions can take place online or at physical events in gaming centers, where competitors from different colleges face off playing some of the same games that are popular with gamers at home. Esports has become increasingly popular in recent years and has established itself as a legitimate form of college and professional sports. Esports programs at community colleges provide students with a unique opportunity to compete against other schools while developing their gaming skills. In addition, Esports builds strategic thinking, problem-solving abilities, and other soft skills crucial for any career.
North Carolina is home to some of the best community college Esports programs in the country. Representatives from Mayland Community College recently sat down with Wake Technical Community College, who launched their Esports program in 2020, to learn more about their highly competitive team. “We hope to bring together students from all backgrounds who share a common interest in gaming. We want to provide a safe environment for students to compete, learn soft skills applicable to the workplace, and build friendships," says Michelle Musich, Dean of Students at Mayland.
While still in the early stages, Mayland is currently in the process of building their own arena that will be fully equipped for competition. Ryan Carter, Computer Information Technology Program Coordinator and advisor for the new MCC Gaming Club, hopes his program will be a strong feeder for the team.
Esports at Mayland will offer an affordable way for students to pursue their passion for competitive gaming while receiving a quality education. More information will be available this fall.
Volunteer opportunities on Blue Ridge Parkway...
Do you love being outdoors on the trails and overlooks of the Blue Ridge Parkway? Volunteers do a great deal of maintaining them and more. Would you like to learn more about how to share your time volunteering? The official group of Parkway volunteers work closely with Park staff in a program called Volunteers in Parks (VIP). Contact us for more information at viphighcountryvolunteers@gmail.com.
Pet food donations needed for empty pet food pantry at Avery County Animal Support...
Dry dog and cat food of any brand can be left outside the red building used by Avery Animal Support, located at 128 Old Mill Rd. in Elk Park. The food will go toward ACAS’ community pet food pantry.
For more information, email averycountyanimals@gmail.com.
New guidance: Only updated COVID-19 vaccines now available, people at high risk may receive additional dose...
RALEIGH — Everyone older than six months will now only receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine that protects against more variants of the virus. People age 65 and older and those with a compromised immune system can now receive an additional dose to protect themselves against severe illness from COVID-19.
Anyone 6 years and older is considered up to date if they have already gotten an updated (bivalent) dose. The bivalent vaccine protects against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the newer Omicron variants. These changes are based on an updated authorization by the Food and Drug Administration and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced April 19. Read the CDC’s full statement at https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2023/s0419-covid-vaccines.html.
"These changes are an important step toward the future for COVID-19 vaccines as we shift to regular routines that include the most up-to-date protection against the virus, similar to the annual flu shot," said Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, M.D., State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. "We are thankful to so many North Carolinians who have already taken steps to protect themselves and their loved ones against serious complications from COVID-19 and remind you that if you have not had a COVID-19 vaccine since September of 2022, you are most likely due for an updated dose."
The new guidance also allows for additional updated doses for certain high-risk groups to help boost protection against the virus:
- People ages 65 and older who already received an updated COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago can get an additional dose.
- Individuals with a compromised immune system may need at least one updated dose two months after their last updated COVID-19 vaccine, at the discretion of a health care provider.
Parents should talk with a health care provider to make sure their child is up to date on COVID-19 and all other recommended vaccines. Most children ages 6 months to 5 years are eligible for an updated COVID-19 vaccine if they have been vaccinated but have not yet had an updated vaccine dose.
COVID-19 continues to be a very real risk for many people. Vaccination is effective at reducing the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19. The FDA has made these recommendations to simplify the previous vaccine guidance while offering people the most up to date protection against the virus.
COVID-19 vaccines are still free, regardless of insurance or immigration status. However, COVID-19 vaccines will soon become available like flu shots and other routine vaccinations and may no longer be free for everyone. People who do not have an established health care provider can find a vaccine provider nearby at MySpot.nc.gov or visit ncdhhs.gov/LHD to contact their local health department.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit MySpot.nc.gov or call the CDC-INFO Contact Center at 800-CDC-INFO.
Moderna COVID-19 booster shots available in Avery County...
COVID-19 Moderna boosters are available for Avery County residents if:
- Your second/final vaccine dose was more than six months ago, and
- You are 65 or older, or
- You live or work in a nursing home or long-term care residential facility, or
- You have a medical condition that puts you at high risk for severe illness (for example, obesity, asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes), or
- You work in a high-risk profession, or
- You live or work in a place where many people live together.
Appointments may be made 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily by calling the Avery County COVID line (828) 733-8273. Please bring your insurance and vaccine cards if available. Wear appropriate clothing for easy access to the upper arm. Masks are recommended.
Booster vaccinations are also available at the following locations:
- The Baker Center (Moderna) (call (828) 737-7711 for appt.)
- Avery Pharmacy (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Crossnore Drug (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Premier Pharmacy (Moderna) (call (828) 733-0061 for appt.)
- High Country Community Care (Moderna and J&J) (call (828) 737-0221 for appt.)
- CVS (Pfizer) (click to CVS.com for appt.)
- Walgreens (Moderna) (click to walgreens.com for appt.)
For more information, click to www.averycountync.gov.
COVID at-home testing opportunities...
Avery County and the Avery County Health Department, with recommendations from state officials, announce the use of “home tests” for COVID 19.
The public is encouraged to use home test kits when they have symptoms of COVID 19. The public is encouraged to pick up home tests at local pharmacies and stores. Test kits will be available at several locations as soon as they are received by the county. We will share those locations as soon as the tests are distributed. Please visit www.averycountync.gov or call the COVID line at (828) 733-8273 for a recorded message for more information.
The Baker Clinic at Cannon Hospital still has first-dose COVID vaccines available for anyone age 16 and up. Appointments are necessary. The Health Department (545 Schultz Circle, Newland) will also offer vaccines Monday through Friday. Call (828) 733-8273 to schedule an appointment. The Baker Center at Cannon Hospital (436 Hospital Drive, Suite 230, Linville) will offer vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Call (828) 737-7711 to schedule an appointment.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week at Baker Center...
“If you want to drink, that’s your business. If you want to stop drinking, that’s our business.” Alcoholics Anonymous hosts meetings at 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday evening at the Oak Room of the Baker Center, adjacent to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
Banner Elk Book Exchange open...
BANNER ELK — The Banner Elk Book Exchange is open for business! Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday (May to October). We are staffed completely by dedicated volunteers who offer friendly faces and book recommendations.
The Book Exchange operates on a “bring a book, take a book” concept with no check-out or return of most books. If you don’t have a book to bring, you may make a small donation to take home something good to read.
We accept most hardcover and paperback books as donations, with the exception of textbooks, teaching materials, and reference books. We cannot accept soiled, damaged, or mildewed books; we ask that you recycle these yourself at one of our local county recycling centers. We often donate duplicate books to local VA hospitals and correction facilities.
Our regional collection features authors from this area or books whose subjects are of local interest. Many of these are designated to be returned so that others can enjoy them. Thank you for bringing them back!
We also offer the following programs to the community:
- Book Discussion groups
- BE Readers (children’s book discussion group)
- Carolina Explorers science workshops for children
- Music Jams
- A NEW writers’ workshop to begin in mid-May
- Evening programs of interest
Thanks to the generous support of funds from High Country Charitable Foundation, we have been able to add to our collection of books for all ages, provide tutoring for children needing extra academic help, and enrichment camps for local children during the summer at Banner Elk School.
Drop by anytime that we’re open to explore our wonderful collection, sit comfortably to read, or use our free WiFi. We’d love to see you!
For more information, please check our website by visiting www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Mayland high school equivalency diploma classes return to campuses...
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is holding classes in-person and online to help students earn a high school equivalency diploma. Mayland Community College offers preparation classes for the GED and HiSET tests, and also offers Adult High School classes.
Mayland Community College does not charge tuition for the classes. However, a commitment of at least 8 hours a week is necessary to be successful. Although there are no fees associated with attending the classes, there may be a small fee for taking the equivalency tests.
Classes are offered at all three campuses in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties. Evening classes are available at the Mitchell Campus, located in Spruce Pine. Online classes require dependable access to the internet and the use of a computer in a quiet setting.
Call (828) 766-1327 or email learninglabs@mayland.edu for more information.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild holds monthly meetings...
Riverwalk Quilt Guild in Newland meets the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Our meeting location is at Newland Christian Church, located at 2800 Millers Gap Hwy./Hwy. 194 in Newland. For more information call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
The group’s mission is to preserve our mountain heritage of quilting, to be a source of education and inspiration for quilters, to encourage excellence in quilting and related arts, to be of service to the community, and to provide fellowship to people with a common interest.
Local students invited to join JAM program...
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Office at (828) 733-8270.
Caregiver Haven at Avery Senior Center...
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery open...
BE Artists Gallery is located in the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk. The Gallery’s summer hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. This cooperative of artists features work from more than 30 local artists and craftspeople, and is a featured gallery on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails (www.blueridgeheritage.com/blue-ridge-craft-trails/). For BE Artists Gallery event listings and updates, click to BEartistsgallery.com.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost...
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Anne Ministries support groups available...
Anne Ministries hosts a pregnancy and infant loss support group, offering a safe place to connect with others who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or an infant, every third Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Additionally, Anne Ministries also offers a new and expectant mothers support group, which takes place the third Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. There is also a post-abortion support group available for those who are suffering and seek hope and healing. Time and date for that meeting varies, so please contact the ministry for more information.
All three groups meet at 305 West Mitchell Street in Newland, and child care is provided for both groups’ weekly meetings. For more information, call (828) 742-1973 or contact Chastity at (919) 499-3083.
Celebrate Recovery...
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth...
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Program Manager Haley McKinney at (828) 387-7124 or mckinneyh@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club...
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
