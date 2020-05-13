Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina increase by four cents to $1.66 per gallon from last week as of Monday, May 11. This compares with the national average which increased by nine cents to $1.85 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, May 11, the United States’ national debt was $25,154,616,427,542 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $76,290 in debt per person and $202,531 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, May 11, North Carolina’s state debt was $48,849,039,978, which breaks down to $4,642 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, May 11, 214,451 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 808,369 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,565,265.
Senior Center Highlights…
Activities at the Avery County Senior Center are on hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meals may still be available for drive-through pickup at the Center, however. For more information, call the Center at (828) 733-8220, or visit the Center’s Facebook page.
5K Run for Avery women’s athletics...
Avery County Athletics is hosting a virtual 5K for female athletes during the week of May 16-23. For a minimum entry fee of $25 you or a female athlete of your choice will participate in running 3.1 miles (5K). All proceeds will benefit Avery County Women’s Athletics and a scholarship to support a 2020 female athlete. Click to the Avery County Schools website at www.averyschools.net or to the ACS Facebook page for more information. All current and former Lady Viking athletes or community members are welcome to participate.
Amateur Radio Virtual Licensing Examinations…
Have you been studying for your amateur (“ham”) radio license examination, either independently, on the web or with a class or group? If you are ready to take the examination, so are we. Volunteer Examiners from the Mayland Amateur Radio Club will be conducting FCC-approved testing for all license classes – from the entry-level Technician to the General and Extra Class licenses. No Morse code is required.
The next testing session will be a Virtual Test online on Saturday, May 16, 2020. If you are not presently licensed but interested in becoming an amateur radio operator and don’t know where to start, call Bob Rodgers at (828) 385-2452 or Eric Davenport (828) 260-0461, and we will email instructions to register so that you can register for the test.
You, too, can become a licensed operator and get on the air! It is a fun and lifelong hobby and, in addition, provides you with vital skills to serve your family and community in an emergency.
North Carolina Wildlife Federation hosting statewide trash cleanup project through May 17…
CHARLOTTE – The North Carolina Wildlife Federation (NCWF) is hosting a statewide Trees4Trash (T4T) volunteer cleanup effort through May 17, to help protect wildlife from trash ingestion, strangulation and entrapment.
“With COVID-19 and social isolation orders in place, many of us are looking for safe ways to help our communities,” said Tim Gestwicki, CEO of the North Carolina Wildlife Federation. “We’ve all seen online videos showing heroic people saving wildlife from being entangled, impaled and strangled by plastic bags, six-pack rings, straws and other trash.”
The cleanup effort is a way for residents to practice safe social distancing while removing trash from their neighborhoods and preventing it from hurting wildlife, littering communities and flowing into waterways.
NCWF encourages residents to safely pick up trash with a grabber while wearing gloves and a mask as they walk outdoors in their local communities. Each bag collected is estimated to hold 25 pounds of trash and will contribute towards the organization’s goal of collecting 5,000 pounds during the challenge. For every 25 pounds of trash collected and reported to NCWF, the organization will plant a tree.
“We’re asking volunteers to document their efforts by taking photos of themselves with collected trash, and noting where they found the trash and the estimated pounds collected,” Gestwicki said. “The weeklong Trees4Trash event is a way for conservation-minded individuals from all over the state to care for and take action on behalf of wildlife and habitats in their own neighborhoods while sticking close to home.”
NCWF also has a fundraising goal of $25,000 for the campaign and encourages volunteers to ask friends and family to sponsor their cleanup efforts. An anonymous donor will match the amount raised up to $25,000. The Duke Energy Foundation is a proud sponsor of the Trees4Trash program, an ongoing effort by NCWF in partnership with the Plastic Ocean Project.
Participants can post their photos and tag NCWF on Facebook (@NCWildlifeFederation), Instagram (@NCWildlifeFed), Twitter (@NCWF) or by email to tara@ncwf.org. To learn more about Trees4Trash or register for the event, click to https://conta.cc/2VuasUD.
Ride of Silence set for May 20…
On Wednesday May 20, 2020, Banner Elk will host its 11th edition of the Ride of Silence. The ride of Silence was started in 2003 in Texas as a way to honor a friend that was lost while riding their bike. The ride is now held in more than 300 locations around the United States, with more than 8,000 cyclists taking time to honor those lost.
The ride is also held all around the world. This year with the restrictions from the worldwide pandemic that has affected our country, the ride is being held in a little different fashion. A white ghost bike is being placed at the clock tower in downtown Banner Elk on Wednesday, May 20. Riders are encouraged to ride by during the day and stop for a moment of silence. We hope that everyone will take a selfie and email it in so we can create a group page of everyone who stopped by. We will have posted the names of those who have lost their lives on our local roads. For more information about the International Ride of Silence event, click to www.rideofsilence.org.
Fundraiser at Avery County Senior Center May 15…
NEWLAND — Avery County Senior Center will host a Meatloaf Dinner Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 15 (Curbside pickup ONLY, with no delivery orders nor take-out orders taken by phone). The dinner will consist of meatloaf, mashed potatoes, broccoli, salad, roll and can of soda, with a piece of homemade chocolate cake, at a cost of $10 per plate.
The fundraiser will benefit the Avery County Council on Aging and the Avery County Senior Services, which provides services that include: home-delivered and congregate meals, classes/exercise programs, Caregiver Haven, In-home aides, senior transportation, Social Security services, Medicare services and more. For more information, call (828) 733-8220.
Drive-through retirement celebration for Dr. William C. Tate II…
A drive-through retirement celebration to be held to celebrate William C. Tate, II, MD, FACS, retiring after more than 40 years serving the Avery County community, will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, at Cannon Memorial Hospital. Community members are encouraged to make posters/signs to display as they drive through. Dr. Tate’s daughter, Angela, is making a scrapbook for him. She is asking community members to mail cards, letters, sentiments, memories, etc. to her for the book to: Angela Tuck, PO Box 412, Banner Elk, NC 28604.
Black vultures causing nuisance for livestock producers…
In various parts of the country, including North Carolina, black vultures have become an increasingly large problem for livestock producers. There have been several cases of black vultures attacking livestock, including newborn calves, resulting in great injury and even death. The vultures have a very keen sense of smell and can smell embryonic fluid and blood, attracting them to a potential food source. The vultures have been documented to attack sheep, lambs and calves.
Since black vultures are a federally protected bird, a permit must be obtained before action can be taken. If you are having issues with black vultures attacking your livestock, contact Danny Ray, WNC District 8 Wildlife Biologist, for information on obtaining both a state and federal permit.
The following are several links with information, permits, etc., concerning black vultures:
NC Wildlife Website Depredation Permit (www.ncwildlife.org/Licensing/Regulations/Nongame-and-Other-Regulations/Wildlife-Depredation#5836327-wildlife-taken-with-a-depredation-permit)
Federal Fish and Wildlife Permit Application Form (www.fws.gov/forms/3-200-13.pdf)
Frequently Asked Questions About A Federal Depredation Permit (www.fws.gov/migratorybirds/pdf/policies-and-regulations/3-200-13FAQ.pdf)
NC Wildlife Black Vulture Removal (www.ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/WDCA/documents/Vultures_03_26_2020.pdf)
For assistance on how to help determine the predator and what you can do to prevent it from attacking again, contact Michelle South, Area Extension Agent at (828) 733-8270 or (828) 387-5748.
Free legal hotline to help Western North Carolinians struggling during the COVID-19 crisis…
Several organizations are joining together to coordinate the WNC COVID Legal Hotline from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 21. Through this hotline attorneys will offer free legal information and advice to Western North Carolinians affected by the pandemic. The Buncombe County Bar, Pisgah Legal Services, Legal Aid of NC and the NC Bar Foundation are hosting event. WNC residents can call the hotline at (828) 560-3700 and talk with a lawyer about legal problems related to meeting their basic needs.
Lawyers will provide free advice about issues related to housing, bills or debt, unemployment benefits, health insurance, personal safety, stimulus checks and other matters affecting the health, well-being and financial security of households in our region. Attorneys will also be available to take calls from small business owners and nonprofit leaders facing challenges due to COVID-19. Attorneys can only answer questions based on North Carolina or federal law, and will not be able to assist callers from neighboring out-of-state areas in GA, SC, TN or VA.
“Local attorneys are very concerned about our neighbors. We know that there are tens of thousands of families in our region struggling and we want to help in any way we can,” John Noor, partner at Roberts & Stevens and Pisgah Legal Services’ board member, explains. “Lawyers can be a resource on many different economic and family problems arising in the midst of this pandemic.”
Through the WNC COVID Legal Hotline, volunteer attorneys will provide brief legal help to callers and will refer them other resources, if needed. Low-income callers can be referred to Pisgah Legal Services and Legal Aid of NC, nonprofits providing free civil legal aid to lower-income individuals and families across WNC. Pisgah Legal is a regional organization with nine offices in the region, including its main office located in Asheville. Legal Aid of NC is a statewide organization based in Raleigh and has three offices in WNC. Individuals can call Pisgah Legal for help at 1-800-489-6144 during regular business hours or apply online for assistance anytime at www.pisgahlegal.org. Applications can be made to Legal Aid of NC by calling 1-866-219-5262 or online at www.legalaidnc.org.
Individuals who do not qualify for free services through Pisgah Legal or Legal Aid of NC can call the NC Lawyer Referral Service at 1-800-662-7660 for a 30-minute legal consultation for $50 or seek help with their legal question through NC Free Legal Answers at www.nc.freelegalanswers.org.
Avery County Library reminds residents of Seed Lending Library…
It’s time to think about planting your garden. The Avery County Library Seed Lending Library is open, even if our building is not. You may receive five packages of seeds. Several different seeds and varieties are available, but quantities of each are limited. Email the library at acpl@amyregionallibrary,org or you may leave a message at (828) 733-9393, to place your order. We will mail your seeds to you, so be sure to leave your name and mailing address. Seeds available are as follows: Beans: Purple Pole, Blue Lake, Bush, Dragon tongue Bush, Blue Lake Pole and Orient Wonder; Beets: Jannis; Carrots: Purple Dragon; Corn: Allure sweet bi-color, Strong start supersweet and Kandy Korn; Cucumbers: National Pickling and Space Master; Peas: Sugar sprint, Canoe (Shelling), Orient Wonder (vining), Opal Creek (snap) and Sugar magnolia (snap); Peppers: California wonder (Sweet), Italian sweet and Sweet Banana; Pumpkin: Howden Jack O Lantern; Radishes: Sera; Tomatoes: Indigo Rose Organic, Beefsteak, Ranger, Red Cherry, Brandywine and Roma; Winter Squash: Hunter Butternut, Thelma Sanders Acorn and Hokkaido.
Expect to see more coyotes as pup-rearing season gears up…
RALEIGH — School and business closings, along with the governor’s “Stay at Home” order, have many people homebound and more likely to take notice of the wildlife that call their neighborhood home.
Increased sightings of coyotes in neighborhoods could be due to changes in human activity caused by COVID-19 or could coincide with the normal increase of activity seen every spring as pup-rearing season gears up, according to biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
While coyotes, which are found in all 100 counties in the state, are naturally wary of humans and tend to spend their time hiding and avoiding people whenever possible, glimpses of these elusive canines will become more frequent, with sightings peaking in May, as coyote parents begin hunting day and night to feed their young.
“To deter a coyote from coming near you, or into your yard, you can haze it by shouting, throwing small objects, and waving your arms in a threatening manner,” said Falyn Owens, the extension biologist for the Commission. “You can also spray it with a water hose or shake a soda can filled with pennies to scare it away. The goal is to make the coyote uncomfortable enough to leave the area and avoid contact with you.”
Coyotes rarely attack humans, although small pets, such as cats and small-breed dogs, can be taken as prey if left outside and unsupervised. For this reason, Owens suggests that people keep small pets on a leash or keep them close enough to you that you can pick them up quickly if necessary. Past evidence shows that simply being nearby is the best way to keep small pets safe from coyotes when they’re outside. That, or keeping them in a coyote-proof enclosure; fencing should be at least 6’ tall and prevent animals from digging under, Owens recommends.
To deter coyotes and other undesired wildlife from your yard, Owens suggested clearing away brush along the edges of your yard, feeding pets indoors or removing food when your pet is finishing eating, and removing other food attractants such as unsecured garbage, bird seed on the ground and fallen fruit from trees.
“In the absence of attractants, coyotes will likely still pass through the area, but won’t make themselves at home,” Owens said. “Combined with active hazing, this can effectively send the message to coyotes that they are unwelcome.”
This time of year, however, hazing is less likely to work if a coyote’s den or young pups are nearby. Coyotes are excellent parents and will not abandon their young, even if frightened, according to Owens.
“Coyotes tend to closely watch people who come near their den or pups, so if you are passing through a brushy or wooded area and notice a coyote watching you or even following at a distance, but only in a specific area, there may be a den nearby,” Owens said.
Instead of hazing the coyote, Owens suggests leaving the area calmly and, if possible, informing others to avoid the area for a few weeks. Coyotes use dens only as a nursery for newborn pups. As soon as the pups can survive outside of the den, the coyotes will abandon it.
For more information about coyotes in North Carolina, visit the Wildlife Commission’s coyote page on its website at www.ncwildlife.org/coyote, or call the Commission’s N.C. Wildlife Helpline toll-free at 866-318-2401 or by email at hwi@ncwildlife.org. The call center is currently open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Operation Fan Heat Relief distributing fans to eligible recipients…
RALEIGH — As the weather starts warming up, the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services is partnering with the NC Area Agencies on Aging and local service providers to distribute fans to eligible recipients through Operation Fan Heat Relief through Oct. 31.
People 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, are eligible to sign up for assistance through Oct. 31 at local aging agencies across the state. Since 1986, the relief program has purchased fans for older adults and adults with disabilities, providing them with a more comfortable living environment and reducing heat-related illnesses.
As individuals age and develop chronic medical conditions, they are less likely to sense and respond to changes in temperature. They may also be taking medications that can worsen the impact of extreme heat. Operation Fan Heat Relief helps vulnerable adults at risk for heat-related illnesses stay safe during the summer.
In addition to applying for fans, people 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, can take the following steps during high temperatures:
- Increase fluid intake
- Spend some time in cool or air-conditioned environments regularly
- Reduce strenuous activity during the afternoon
- Speak with their physician before summer about how to stay safe while taking medication that can affect the body’s ability to cool itself (e.g., high blood pressure drugs)
Given the spread of COVID-19, people should check on neighbors and friends aged 60 and older by phone or internet during high temperatures when possible. Visiting a cool space in the house of a neighbor or friend is recommended if one doesn’t have adequate cooling, but physical distancing of at least six feet, wearing a cloth face covering and hand-washing should be practiced.
The program is made possible by donations from Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, and Dominion Resources, which allow regional area agencies on aging and provider agencies to purchase fans for eligible individuals. Provider agencies can also purchase a limited number of air conditioners based on a person’s specific health conditions.
Last year, the division received $85,600 in donations, allowing for the distribution of 5,185 fans and 27 air conditioners.
For more details, individuals may contact their Area Agency on Aging or the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services’ Housing Program Consultant at (919) 855-3419.
More information about Operation Fan Heat Relief, including tips on preparing for extreme heat and a list of local agencies distributing fans, is available at www.ncdhhs.gov/operation-fan-and-heat-relief.
Wildlife Commission offers advice when seeing a snake outdoors…
RALEIGH — Now that the weather is warm, more people are starting to see snakes in their backyards, along trails, and in the woods. However, seeing a snake outside is no cause for alarm—if you see one, don’t panic. Leave it alone and walk away.
That’s the advice biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission give to the hundreds of people who call the N.C. Wildlife Helpline each year, typically in the spring, wanting to know what to do about the snake slithering in their yard.
“Whatever you do, don’t try to kill a snake — the majority of bites occur when people try to kill a snake or pick it up,” said Jeff Hall, a wildlife diversity biologist with the agency. “While it can be startling to encounter a snake in your backyard, it’s important to remember that most of the snakes people see in their yards are harmless and non-venomous.” Backyard snakes are useful, providing free rodent or slug control, depending on the species.
Of the 38 snake species native to North Carolina, only six are venomous and of those six, only one — the copperhead — is found statewide. In many areas, including most of the larger urban regions, it is the only venomous snake. Because of their ability to live in a wide variety of habitats — from wooded areas to mountain ridges to suburban backyards — copperheads generate the most phone calls from people who think, often mistakenly, that they have one in their yard.
“While it’s not uncommon for people to have a copperhead in their yard, usually what they have is a non-venomous and harmless species, such as a rat snake or a garter snake, both of which are commonly found in backyard habitats,” Hall said. “Unfortunately, many non-venomous snakes, like the corn snake, are mistaken for copperheads and killed. Copperheads are relatively easy to identify from a safe distance though – no handling or close-ups required. Just look for the distinctive hourglass- or Hershey-kiss-shaped darker markings on a light brown or gray body.”
Killing a snake is not only unnecessary but also could be illegal. Four of the six venomous species found in North Carolina are protected. The pigmy and timber rattlesnakes are listed as species of special concern while the eastern diamondback rattlesnake and eastern coral snake are state-listed endangered. None of these four species should be handled or disturbed without a permit issued by the Commission.
Regardless of whether a snake is venomous or non-venomous, snakes pose little threat to pets and children — if left alone. When confronted or harassed, snakes are more likely to flee than they are to bite. However, if given no escape route or they are restrained, they will bite or lunge toward their perceived aggressor to defend themselves. Watching for snakes and giving them a wide berth is an easy habit to learn, and powerfully effective for preventing snake bites.
To encourage a snake to leave your yard, Hall suggests gently spraying it with a garden hose. This tactic can easily, and from a safe distance, entice the snake to go elsewhere. The Commission does not send people out to trap and remove snakes; removing one snake is a short-term solution that will not prevent another one from taking its place, and in the long-term does not reduce problems. However, Hall provides a few tips that people can follow to make their backyards less hospitable to snakes.
- Clean up clutter – remove hiding places like piles of rocks, wood and other debris that attract rodents and snakes.
- Keep the lawn mowed. Snakes and their rodent prey prefer tall grasses where they can hide. They’re also easier to spot in shorter grass.
- Discourage snakes from entering your home by closing gaps and holes, repairing damage to siding and the foundation, and sealing openings under doors, windows and around water pipes.
When it comes to snakes, Hall says the most important thing people can do is to educate themselves and others about these beneficial reptiles and learn to appreciate them as an important part of the ecosystem.
“Snakes are strictly carnivorous, preying on smaller animals such as rodents, slugs and insects,” Hall said. “Snakes also serve as an important food source for other animals like foxes, raccoons, eagles, hawks, and owls. Instead of being widely feared and unjustly persecuted, snakes should be appreciated for the awesome creatures they are and treated with respect.”
For other questions regarding human-wildlife interactions, call the Commission’s N.C. Wildlife Helpline toll-free at 866-318-2401. The call center is currently open Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., through at least May 31.
For more information on snakes in North Carolina, click to the Commission’s snake information page at www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species#8682112-reptiles-snakes. For online help with wildlife problems, click to www.ncwildlife.org/have-a-problem.
A message from the NAMI High Country President Mike Tanner…
HIGH COUNTRY — The COVID-19 public health emergency is turning our lives upside down. In such times, we gain strength by coming together to support each other. This emergency makes that dangerous, not only for us who gather but also for those we go back to at home or at work, especially those with compromised health. So, National Alliance on Mental Illness High Country is doing its part to follow emergency restrictions and recommendations, but we are also exploring ways to support each other.
For now, NAMI High Country has suspended all gatherings, both public and private. If you do not currently receive our newsletter, you may subscribe by sending a request to Secretary@NAMIHighCountry.org.
In spite of these cancellations, we can still support each other by phone calls, emails, texts and social media. NAMI High Country is exploring options for support groups and education programs. Stay tuned for announcements.
In the meantime, NAMI offers guidance and resources at www.nami.org/About-NAMI/NAMI-News/2020/NAMI-Updates-on-the-Coronavirus, as well as support through various media. Here’s some of what’s available:
Online discussion groups at
- . To participate, you will need to create a myNAMI account.
- Free support during a crisis 24/7: Text NAMI to 741741. (Of course, in an emergency call 911, and tell the operator that you are calling about a mental health emergency.)
- • NAMI Helpline for someone to talk to: (nami.org/Find-Support/NAMI-HelpLine)
If you are a family member, caregiver, or friend of a member of the military or a veteran with a mental health conditions, consider enrolling in NAMI Homefront online (www.nami.org/Find-Support/NAMI-Programs/NAMI-Homefront).
If you are a parent, caregiver, or other family member who provides care for youth (ages 22 and younger) with mental health symptoms, consider enrolling in NAMI Basics online: (www.nami.org/Find-Support/NAMI-Programs/NAMI-Basics).
To contact NAMI High Country, send an email to info@NAMIHighCountry.org or leave a message at (828) 278-9293 with your preferred contact information. Someone will contact you as soon as possible.
If you are interested in participating in a NAMI Family Support Group via teleconferencing, email pres@namihighcountry.org.
This public health emergency reminds us that we are all in this together. We need each other’s support, and sometimes we even need to keep our distance for each other’s good. NAMI is here for the good of all people affected by mental health conditions. With you, we are working to continue helping as we face this emergency.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Banner Elk Book Exchange…
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open.
Winter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday (November through April), with Summer hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays (May through October). For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven…
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
