Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by 12 cents to $1.94 per gallon from last week as of Monday, March 23. This compares with the national average which decreased by 10 cents to $2.09 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, March 23, the United States’ national debt was $23,587,809,147,276 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $72,920 in debt per person and $190,388 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, March 23, North Carolina’s state debt was $48,726,114,247, which breaks down to $4,630 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment
and food stamp update…
As of Monday, March 23, 211,770 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 816,110 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,547,938.
Senior Center Highlights…
Activities at the Avery County Senior Center are on hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meals may still be available for drive-through pickup at the Center, however. For more information, call the Center at (828) 733-8220, or visit the Center’s Facebook page.
Beech Mountain PD serving local residents…
BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Beech Mountain Police Department is offering delivery services to elderly citizens in the community. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the older, at-risk population can call a pharmacy, grocery store or restaurant in the Beech Mountain to Tynecastle area and pay the bill over the phone or internet. Once the order has been placed, they can then call the Police Department giving details of the order location and an officer will pick items up and deliver them to their doorstep. Police Department phone number for deliveries is (828) 387-2342.
Mountain Electric Cooperative lobby, Avery DSS closed to public in response to COVID-19…
NEWLAND — Mountain Electric Cooperative announced on Monday, March 23, that its lobby is closed to the public until further notice. Its drive-through service remains open for customers and payments may be made via phone or online at www.mountainelectric.com. Applications for service are also available via drive-through.
In addition Avery County Department of Social Services announced on March 23 that its offices are also closed to the public, asking that business and other inquiries be done via telephone or virtual means.
Small Farms Week: ‘Inspiring Farmers, Sustaining Farms’…
NEWLAND — The Agriculture sector is valued at $91.8 billion dollars and small farmers comprise 80 percent of all farmers. Small farmers are the backbone of a huge industry that is vitally important to our state.
NCA&T State University annually hosts “Small Farms Week” to highlight the work and show appreciation to the state’s small, part-time, limited-resource, and socially disadvantaged farmers. Small Farms Week highlights the contributions of small farmers, while offering information and education that can help them be more profitable and resilient. Small Farms Week is one of the signature yearly programs conducted through Cooperative Extension at N.C. A&T University. Small Farms Week workshops and educational programs cover a wide range of topics-including plant and livestock production, farm management, marketing strategies, new and alternative crops, and new technologies in farming. An example of this is drones used for aerial agricultural monitoring.
This year would have been the 34th annual Small Farms Week, but unfortunately with the COVID-19 virus spreading around the country, the annual observance and scheduled educational programs have been canceled.
In Avery County, there are several small farm families producing food to sell directly to consumers through farm stores, CSA shares, or tailgate markets. With restaurants canceling orders and events being closed, this is an excellent time to reach out to these farm families to purchase locally grown food! The chickens are still laying eggs, farm animals are still being processed for meat, and seed is still being sown.
For more information, contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
A message from the NAMI High Country President Mike Tanner…
HIGH COUNTRY — The COVID-19 public health emergency is turning our lives upside down. In such times, we gain strength by coming together to support each other. This emergency makes that dangerous, not only for us who gather but also for those we go back to at home or at work, especially those with compromised health. So, National Alliance on Mental Illness High Country is doing its part to follow emergency restrictions and recommendations, but we are also exploring ways to support each other.
For now, NAMI High Country has suspended all gatherings, both public and private. That means that our support groups and our Board will not be meeting in person and that our monthly public information program scheduled for April 6 has been canceled and rescheduled. For now, however, we are not canceling the program scheduled for May 4. We will decide whether to hold that meeting a week or two before it is scheduled based on emergency conditions at the time. We will announce our decision via our website and newsletter. If you do not currently receive our newsletter, you may subscribe by sending a request to Secretary@NAMIHighCountry.org.
In spite of these cancellations, we can still support each other by phone calls, emails, texts, and social media. NAMI High Country is exploring options for support groups and education programs. Stay tuned for announcements.
In the meantime, NAMI offers guidance and resources at www.nami.org/About-NAMI/NAMI-News/2020/NAMI-Updates-on-the-Coronavirus, as well as support through various media. Here’s some of what’s available:
Online discussion groups at
- . To participate, you will need to create a myNAMI account.
- Free support during a crisis 24/7: Text NAMI to 741741. (Of course, in an emergency call 911, and tell the operator that you are calling about a mental health emergency.)
- NAMI Helpline for someone to talk to: (nami.org/Find-Support/NAMI-HelpLine)
- If you are a family member, caregiver, or friend of a member of the military or a veteran with a mental health conditions, consider enrolling in NAMI Homefront online (www.nami.org/Find-Support/NAMI-Programs/NAMI-Homefront).
- If you are a parent, caregiver, or other family member who provides care for youth (ages 22 and younger) with mental health symptoms, consider enrolling in NAMI Basics online: (www.nami.org/Find-Support/NAMI-Programs/NAMI-Basics).
- To contact NAMI High Country, send an email to info@NAMIHighCountry.org or leave a message at (828) 278-9293 with your preferred contact information. Someone will contact you as soon as possible.
- If you are interested in participating in a NAMI Family Support Group via teleconferencing, email
This public health emergency reminds us that we are all in this together. We need each other’s support, and sometimes we even need to keep our distance for each other’s good. NAMI is here for the good of all people affected by mental health conditions. With you, we are working to continue helping as we face this emergency.
Avery County Historical Museum remaining closed until April 2…
In the past the Avery County Historical Museum has been closed when the Avery County Schools were closed. This was due to inclement weather. Now we are faced with different challenges due to the Coronavirus. With the schools closed countywide, the Avery County Historical Museum will also be closed until April 2, 2020.
We are aware that many people have been waiting for our doors to reopen and see the changes that have been made. But the health and well-being of our patrons is upmost in our thoughts and considerations. We look forward to seeing visitors after April 2.
Newland High School Alumni Scholarship application window open…
NEWLAND — College scholarships are given annually by the Newland High School Alumni Association to deserving members of the current senior class at Avery County High School.
To apply for these scholarships, a student must have a close relative (mother, father, brother, sister, aunt, uncle grandparent — including greats) who attended Newland High School before the three Avery County High schools were consolidated.
To be eligible for this scholarship, a student must have a GPA sufficient for acceptance by a college or university, a community college or a technical school. A high school transcript must be included with the application.
2020 applications are available through the Scholarship Program at Avery County High School. Applications must be submitted by March 31, 2020.
Health Department encourages community to participate in Health Assessment Survey…
NEWLAND — Avery County Health Department, along with the Healthy Carolinians of Avery County, would like to invite Avery Countians to take the Community Health Assessment survey. This assessment, which is available as an online or paper survey, will help the department to:
- Identify current and future health issues in our community
- Increase community awareness of local and regional health problems
- Determine trends in demographics related to health care
- Improve and strengthen partnerships, our programs, health care services, environment and more.
Your feedback in the survey is invaluable in helping shape the future of our community. By taking the survey, you can have the unique ability to provide insight into what you think are the most important and pressing needs of our community and help develop programs and strategies to improve them.
A minimum of 250 surveys from the community is needed, but the department would ideally like to receive at least 500 surveys to have a good representation of the county’s health status.
The survey is available online by clicking to www.surveymonkey.com/r/WBFK33F and should take no more than 20 minutes to complete. The survey will be available until mid-April.
For anyone preferring to fill out a paper survey, a hard copy can be obtained by contacting Jessica Farley with Toe River Health District at jessica.farley@toeriverhealth.org. The form may be filled out by hand and mailed back to: 130 Forest Drive, Bakersville, NC 28705.
Every citizen of Avery County is welcomed and encouraged to participate in the community health assessment by completing the survey. For more information email Farley at jessica.farley@toeriverhealth.org.
Kindergarten
registration dates
announced for ACS…
Avery County Schools has announced the scheduled dates and schools for up-and-coming kindergarten students to register for their respective schools. The dates for kindergarten registration for Avery County Schools are:
April 24—Banner Elk Elementary; April 27—Crossnore Elementary; May 1—Freedom Trail Elementary; May 4—Newland Elementary; May 8—Riverside Elementary.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. For any questions regarding kindergarten registration, contact the school your child will be attending.
See a Hellbender?
Let the Wildlife
Commission know…
RALEIGH — With Hatchery Supported Trout Waters set to open on April 4, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is asking the public, in particular anglers, to continue to report any sightings of hellbenders (“water dogs”) to the agency.
These reports have been a helpful source of information to biologists studying hellbenders, which are large, aquatic salamanders that average 16 to 17 inches in length, according to Lori Williams, a wildlife diversity biologist with the Commission.
“These reported sightings are an important part of an on-going, long-term inventory and monitory project, which began in 2007,” Williams said. “We want to learn more about where hellbenders are located and how their populations are doing.”
Hellbenders, also called “waterdogs,” are found in fast-moving, clean mountain streams in western North Carolina – the same streams where trout live. Agency biologists hope that trout anglers, or anyone who uses these streams, will report any sightings to them.
Like many amphibians, hellbenders breathe through their skins and so are sensitive to poor water quality, making them a “bio-indicator” – or a species that can tell biologists about degrading environmental conditions when conditions first start changing. Hellbenders were once common but have disappeared throughout much of their habitat mainly due to declining water quality and habitat degradation, and to a lesser degree to persecution from anglers who mistakenly think that hellbenders decrease trout populations.
Not true, says Williams, who has worked extensively with these salamanders. “Hellbenders eat mainly crayfish although they may occasionally go after a trout on a line or stringer. They may also eat smaller fish, like minnows and scavenge for dead fish, discarded bait or other dead animals. However, fish can be bigger predators of young or larval hellbenders than hellbenders of fish.”
Williams wants to dispel other myths people might have about one of North Carolina’s largest salamanders, which is also called “snot otter” and “Alleghany alligator.” One prevalent myth is that hellbenders are poisonous, venomous, toxic or harmful.
“No. No. And no, hellbenders are none of those things,” Williams said. “While they certainly are large and slimy and can be very scary looking, particularly if you’ve never seen one before, they are nothing to fear. They are completely harmless — not poisonous, venomous or toxic. And while they may try to bite if picked up, they will leave you alone, if you leave them alone.”
Leaving them alone is also the law. Hellbenders are listed as species of special concern in North Carolina. Because of this listing, it is illegal to take, possess, transport or sell a hellbender or to attempt to do so. A violation is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which can result in a fine and up to 120 days in jail.
Anyone who finds a hellbender is asked to leave it alone but to note the location (physical location or GPS coordinates) and take a photo, if possible, and email that information to Williams at lori.williams@ncwildlife.org. If anglers happen to catch one on hook and line, they should carefully remove the hook if it is safe to do so without harming the animal or cut the line as close as possible and return it back to the water. People also can call the Commission Wildlife Interaction Helpline (866) 318-2401 and provide details of the observation.
Learn more by visiting the Commission’s hellbender webpage at www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Amphibians/Eastern-Hellbender. Learn how the Commission is working to engage trout anglers and others on helping it conserve populations of hellbenders at www.ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/Fishing/documents/2019FishingDocuments/Engaging-Trout-Anglers-to-Conserve-Hellbenders.pdf.
AMY Wellness Foundations notes schedule changes due to COVID-19…
AVERY COUNTY — AMY Wellness Foundation announced changes to a number of upcoming events.
“It is with great consideration that we have made changes to our upcoming event schedule following the NC Department of Human and Health Services recommendations. We have decided it is in the best interest of our communities to virtualize, postpone or cancel all events through April 8 in response to COVID-19 concerns,” the foundation said in a March 18 release. “Understanding the impact this may have on other local organizations, AMY Wellness Foundation will also postpone our first 2020 Grant Cycle to ensure everyone interested in applying has the capacity and time to participate in this funding opportunity.”
AMY Wellness Foundation also announced that it is partnering with The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina and Dogwood Health Trust to support the region through an Emergency and Disaster Response Fund.
“This has been designed to provide flexible resources to organizations with deep roots in communities and experience in addressing basic needs and filling public health gaps,” the release stated. “The goal is to help regional front-line nonprofit organizations quickly meet increasing demands. Whether or not an organization has access to public funds (local, state or federal) will be taken into consideration when prioritizing applications.”
According to the release, organizations are eligible to apply for EDRF grants if they:
- Have missions or programs focused on human services
- Have a demonstrated track record of providing human services programs
- Have ability to respond to a significant increase in demand for services
- Are tax-exempt as described in Section 501©(3) of the Internal Revenue Code
- Are located in or serving one or more of these WNC counties, including the Qualla Boundary: Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania and Yancey
“The best thing we can do right now is provide support to those who need it. By partnering with other funders who have capacity and experience in emergency response funding we know we are making the best collective impact possible,” Randy Ellis, Chair of the AMY Wellness Foundation, said. “This regional partnership will help human service organizations to continue their great work and response to this tenacious virus.”
The Foundation added that it will be contributing $50,000 to the Emergency and Disaster Response Fund.
Nantahala and Pisgah Forest Plan revision comment period to be extended…
ASHEVILLE — On Feb 14, 2020, the Forest Service released the Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests proposed plan and draft Environmental Impact Statement for public review, initiating the 90-day comment period. Public involvement opportunities including public meetings, are now being modified based on considerations for employee and public health and safety.
We recognize that there is a need to extend the comment period to accommodate meaningful public involvement. We will be extending the comment period and will publish the extension in the Federal Register when the length of the extension is determined. The situation is dynamic and we appreciate your patience.
As a reminder, all Nantahala and Pisgah Forest Plan Revision open houses planned for March have been cancelled at this time.
We remain committed to public involvement in forest management. Information and presentations from the canceled open houses will be provided through our website and social media.
We encourage you to visit our website which has a lot of information about the proposed plan, draft environmental impact statement, and any updates www.fs.usda.gov/goto/nfsnc/nprevision.
Hatchery-Supported Trout Waters closed to fishing until April 4…
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission have closed approximately 1,000 miles of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters to fishing until reopening them at 7 a.m. on April 4.
While fishing is closed, Commission personnel will stock all Hatchery Supported Trout Waters in preparation for opening day. Staff stocks Hatchery Supported Trout Waters, which are marked by green-and-white signs, at frequent intervals in the spring and early summer every year.
This year, Commission personnel will stock approximately 916,000 trout — 96 percent of which average 10 inches in length, with the other four percent exceeding 14 inches in length.
While fishing on Hatchery Supported Trout Waters, anglers can harvest a maximum of seven trout per day, with no minimum size limit or bait restriction. Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are open from 7 a.m. on the first Saturday in April until one-half hour after sunset on the last day of February the following year.
For more information on trout fishing in North Carolina, click to www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Fish/Trout/Trout-Fishing or call the Inland Fisheries Division at (919) 707-0220.
Mountain Community Health Partnership to open dental clinic in Bakersville…
BAKERSVILLE — Mountain Community Health Partnership is pleased to announce plans to open a dental clinic in Bakersville with a spring 2020 opening date. Renovations are currently under way in the Bakersville Community Health Center Annex located directly across the street from the health center. Funding from the NC Department of Commerce, the NC Office of Rural Health, The Cannon Foundation, and the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation has made the opening of this dental clinic possible.
Bakersville Dental Clinic will offer comprehensive dental services for patients of all ages, which may include but are not limited to, cleanings, deep cleanings, fillings, extractions, partials, dentures, crowns, bridges, and root canals. The clinic will accept commercial insurance, Medicaid and NC Health Choice. We also accept patients without dental insurance. MCHP offers a sliding fee scale for patients who qualify.
Dental Director, Dr. Alex Green, is a native of Spruce Pine. He received a BA in Psychology from UNC Asheville, his Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) from the ECU School of Dental Medicine, and is currently a Master of Public Health student at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. “[As] a Mitchell County native, opening this dental clinic is a dream come true,” Green said. “I truly believe MCHP is doing great things for the wellbeing of our community and I am thrilled to be a part of such a wonderful organization. I am very excited to begin seeing patients soon and working with the folks to better their oral and overall health.”
The dental clinic will be located at 89 N. Mitchell Avenue, Bakersville. MCHP is currently hiring for all dental clinic positions. Dental clinic contact information and opening date to be determined and announced later.
For more information about Mountain Community Health Partnership, click to www.mchp.care or call (828) 688-6621.
2020 Avery County Cooperative Extension Plant Sale…
The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center staff is ready to take orders for the 2020 Avery County Cooperative Extension Plant Sale.
For years, this annual event has helped supply the Avery County residents with various fruit trees and berry plants. This year, we are offering modern favorites such as: CrimsonCrisp (Dwarf) and Honeycrisp (Dwarf) apple trees, along with heirloom varieties that have not been available in previous years, such as the Yellow Bellflower and Northern Spy. These particular heirloom varieties grow very well in our area. Traditional heirloom favorites will be available along with pear trees, pawpaws, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, grapevines, asparagus, and rhubarb. These plants come from high-quality commercial nurseries; the plants are excellent quality.
Contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center to request a Plant Sale Catalog and Order Form to be mailed. Also, Plant Sale Catalogs and Order Forms will be available at Three Nails Hardware in Newland and the new Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at 661 Vale Road, Newland or by clicking to avery.ces.ncsu.edu.
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For additional information and availability of plants, call Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service, Avery County Center, at (828) 733-8270.
Avery County
Cooperative Extension Service announces schedule changes…
NEWLAND — In order to ensure the safety of its clients, Avery County Cooperative Extension office has announced the following meeting cancellations. Updates will be added as soon as they are made available:
- Avery County Shiitake Mushroom Workshop (Tuesday, March 31)
- Avery County Apple Pruning Workshop (Tuesday, April 7)
- Avery County Private Pesticide Applicators Recertification Class (Tuesday, April 21)
Deadline for Nominating Traditional Artists for N.C. Heritage
Award is May 1…
RALEIGH — Nominations are open for the North Carolina Heritage Award, the state’s highest honor for traditional artists, until Friday, May 1.
Artists who are recognized within their communities as keepers of North Carolina’s living traditions may be nominated for the award. Past recipients have included musicians, craftspeople, storytellers, dancers and practitioners of traditional occupations. The award has honored both professionally acclaimed artists and those who practice their art in family and community settings.
The North Carolina Heritage Award, a program of the N.C. Arts Council, honors active traditional artists; recognizes artistic excellence in a traditional art; celebrates contributions to communities; and promotes North Carolina’s cultural heritage.
Criteria for selection include authenticity, current and past record of excellence, and significance of the work within the context of the nominees’ specific cultural tradition.
The Heritage Award ceremony and concert in the spring of 2021 will feature performances and demonstrations from the Heritage Award recipients.
The North Carolina Heritage Award has honored nearly 145 artists since 1989. Many Heritage Award recipients have also gained national and international attention. Arthel “Doc” Watson, Earl Scruggs, Etta Baker, Ray Hicks and 12 others have received National Heritage Fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Hello NC Initiative
celebrates rural
North Carolina…
RALEIGH — From hearing the calls of endangered birds in a sanctuary in eastern North Carolina to seeing a mountain sunrise in the west, our state has unlimited rural treasures awaiting discovery.
We are a rural state, with 80 of 100 counties beyond the hustle and bustle of major cities. Without a doubt, the state’s most beautiful natural resources can be found in rural North Carolina.
In 2020, the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is launching a new initiative to celebrate North Carolina’s rural counties.
Hello NC will explore rural culture across the state, focusing on hometown heroes and histories, highlighting rural heritage, foods, crafts, festivals and traditions. Hello NC is a platform for rural communities to tell their stories in their voices. These stories will be told through rich photography and video that represents the unique natural beauty and cherished culture from each community.
“North Carolina’s rural population is larger than that of any other state, except Texas,” said Susi Hamilton, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “With Hello NC, we want to highlight and uplift our rural communities, provide resources for education and outreach, and explore grant funding opportunities to help these counties thrive.”
N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources staff will engage with local partners in seeking local programming and events for sponsorship opportunities. These events will be supplemented with DNCR traveling exhibits and educational resources to highlight the state’s extraordinary rural vibrancy and cultural diversity. In addition, historical information from the State Archives will be collected and shared with local communities.
Hello NC initially will focus on four counties: Halifax, Madison, Columbus and Ashe. Our goal is to share and promote authentic and compelling stories about North Carolina’s rural counties starting with this mix from the eastern and western parts of the state.
All N.C. rural communities can connect with Hello NC through our online Partner Resources and Toolkit.
To learn more, click to www.hello-nc.com.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated
at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Banner Elk
Book Exchange…
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open.
Winter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday (November through April), with Summer hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays (May through October). For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Mentors needed for
Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven…
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
