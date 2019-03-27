Weekly gas price update …
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina increased by three cents to $2.49 per gallon from last week as of Monday, March 25. This compares with the national average which rose 12 cents to $2.63 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com
National, state debt update …
As of Monday, March 25, the United States’ national debt was $22,153,227,023,682 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $67,405 in debt per person and $180,799 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, March 25, North Carolina’s state debt was $43,370,908,561, which breaks down to $4,155 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update …
As of Monday, March 27, 165,631 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 748,827 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,465,823.
The Avery Journal-Times E-Edition …
Readers of The Avery Journal-Times can now receive the news, sports and features they enjoy in the weekly edition of the newspaper via our online E-Edition at www.averyjournal.com Access to our online content comes at no additional charge for current print subscribers, who can call (828) 733-0401. Online readers can subscribe to this service for $15 per year or a recurring charge of $1.25 per month via the website. We at The AJT thank you for your continued support as we strive to provide excellence in local news coverage as Avery County’s newspaper of record.
Senior Center Highlights …
March 27
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Helpful Hints (10 a.m.)
Computing with Charlie (10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Bingo (10:45 a.m.)
Creative Crafts: Polymer Clay (1 p.m.)
March 28
Best Value Hearing Aids (9 a.m.)
Advanced Line Dancing (9:30 a.m.)
Blood Pressure Check (10 a.m.)
Nutrition Seminar (10:30 a.m.)
Wii Games (10:30 a.m.)
Men’s Coffee (10:30 a.m.)
Tai Chi for Arthritis (10:45 a.m.)
March Birthdays (11:30 a.m.)
Evening Dance (6 p.m.)
March 29
Walking Club (9 a.m.)
Caregiver’s Haven (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Strength and Shaping (10 a.m.)
iPad Brain Games (10:30 a.m.)
Card Creators (12:30 p.m.)
Avery County Schools is now accepting Pre-Kindergarten Applications …
Applications can be picked up at any elementary school front desk, at the Board of Education front desk or online at averyschools.net under “Parents.” Applications are needed in order to set up appointment times for the Pre-K Screening on Thursday and Friday, April 11 and 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ in Newland.
Special Olympics to begin sports practices …
Special Olympics Softball Skills practice will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 4. Practices will last until 5 p.m. and will be held every Thursday afternoon through the months of April and May. In the event of inclement weather, practice location may be changed to the Field House on the Cannon campus. Due to possible location change, we need registrations in order to make contact with all interested athletes if we need to relocate. New for this season will be official softball shirts to wear, as well as new helmets for the Summer Games.
The group also will resume swimming practice at the Williams YMCA pool from 4 to 5 p.m. beginning on April 2. Moving forward, the Avery Aquanauts will be holding weekly practices through April and May at the Williams YMCA pool.
For questions, to sign up, or more information, call Barb Holdcroft at (828) 733-8416 or email barbholdcroft@bex.net.
LIEAP announces additional heating funds available …
If you haven’t received heating assistance in December 2018 or January 2019, heating assistance may be available to your household. Do you need help with kerosene/fuel oil, propane, wood or electricity? If you do and you did not receive LIEAP in December 2018 or January 2019, you may be eligible. Households can apply until March 31, 2019, if funds are available until that time.
If your household is approved, you could be eligible for a payment of $200, $300 or $400. Amounts are based on your total household income. The payment will be made directly to the heating provider.
If someone is unable to come in to Avery County DSS to apply because of sickness or a disability, we can mail an application, or the Head of Household can ask another member, friend or relative to come apply for them. The person applying MUST have a written and signed statement from the applicant.
The following will assist us in processing the applications in a timely manner: Proof of Income (wages from work or self employment, Social Security, SSI, Child Support, VA benefits) for everyone living in the household (failure to provide all income could result in a delay in processing time), Social Security numbers and dates of birth for everyone living in the household, account numbers for heating sources (i.e. account number for propane or electricity) and daytime phone number.
For more information, call Alesia Calloway, FNS, Energy, Program Integrity and WFFA Supervisor with Avery County DSS at (828) 733-8230.
Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture receives grant…
STATESVILLE — Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture was recently awarded a grant through Carolina Farm Credit’s Corporate Mission Fund. Grant funds will help the group buy a large glass front refrigerator, two stainless steel tables, and organizing bins, which will allow farmers to store and sell their products through the Food Hub’s online market.
Last year marked the fourth year Carolina Farm Credit awarded Corporate Mission Fund grants. Nearly 100 grant applications were received for the 2018 program, and awards were granted in the last quarter. $152,100 was awarded to 28 local organizations and 12 college students.
“Our Corporate Mission Fund is another way that Carolina Farm Credit strives to enhance agriculture and the rural communities in North Carolina.” said Vance Dalton, CEO, Carolina Farm Credit, “These grants help provide funding for many great organizations across our territory.”
The Corporate Mission Fund operates on an application-based grant system. Organizations may apply for up to $5,000 per year to help in their endeavors to promote agriculture, as well as stimulate the local agricultural economy in the western half of North Carolina. Grant applications will be accepted from Jan. 1 to July 31, 2019. Project proposals will be reviewed and grants will be awarded in the fourth quarter of 2019. To qualify for a grant, organizations must be located within the 54 counties and geographic area where Carolina Farm Credit conducts business. For more information and to apply, please visit the Carolina Farm Credit Corporate Mission Fund page.
To read about all of last year’s grant recipients click to carolinafarmcredit.com
Carolina Farm Credit is a stockholder-owned cooperative providing financing to full and part-time farmers and agricultural-related businesses and also provides financing for the construction and purchase of homes in 54 counties through 32 branch offices. Other financial services available are credit life insurance, appraisal services, leasing programs, and financial planning.
NCEL program to honor NC School Heroes…
RALEIGH — A program is underway to recognize and honor NC School Heroes — those who help our students achieve their dreams — with awards of $10,000 to 10 School Heroes and $10,000 to their schools.
The N.C. Education Lottery created the program as part of its support of public education in North Carolina and to help raise awareness of how the money raised by the lottery benefits the state.
“Every school has their heroes,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the NC Education Lottery. “Every day they stop at nothing to help our students achieve their dreams. This year, we’re proud to offer to North Carolinians a chance to say, in a big collective way, thanks for all of what they do.”
The website, ncschoolheroes.com, allows people to post a story about their School Hero and a photo and then vote on the ones they like the best. North Carolinians have until March 31 to post a nomination or vote on their favorites.
More than 1,300 nominations have already been posted at the NC School Heroes website, with at least one from 86 of North Carolina’s 100 counties. Many more are expected over the coming weeks. Thousands of votes already have been cast for the most popular School Hero stories.
Money raised by the lottery assists many of those School Heroes, including $385 million this year that supports the work of school support staff such as office assistants and custodians. This year additional money raised by the lottery is helping to build and repair schools, supporting the NC Pre-K program for at-risk four-year-olds, providing college scholarships and grants based on financial need, and supporting school transportation.
As North Carolinians share their School Hero stories, they can discover on the website how money raised by the lottery benefits their own communities. All 100 counties of the state get support for education programs from money raised by the lottery. Last year, the lottery raised more than $670 million for public education.
“It’s important for the mission of the lottery that North Carolinians can see and understand how lottery money is used,” said Michalko. “To help get that information to the public, we created the School Heroes campaign. Along the way, we get to spotlight the work of a lot of good people in our schools.”
Newland High School Alumni Association James C. Beasley Scholarship applications open …
College scholarships are given annually by the Newland School Alumni Association to deserving members of the current senior class at Avery County High School.
To apply for these scholarships, a student must have a close relative who attended Newland High School before the three high schools were consolidated.
Applications are available through the scholarship program at ACHS and must be submitted by March 31. A high school transcript must be included with the application.
ACS Pre-K Registration open…
Avery County Schools is now taking Pre-Kindergarten applications for the 2019-2020 school year. Children who will be four years old on or before August 31 are encouraged to apply. Applications can be picked up at any Avery County elementary school, at the Board of Education, or online by clicking to www.averyschools.net/prek.
Mayland Early College High School now accepting applications …
Students who live in Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey counties are eligible to apply for the Fall 2019 semester. MECHS provides students with the opportunity to obtain a high school diploma AND an Associates Degree from Mayland Community College at no cost. The program is completely free. Applications are now being accepted. For more information please call Principal Stacie Burleson at (828) 766-2590 or email stacieburleson@meclive.net.
Registration now open for the Duke Nonprofit Management Certificate Program…
ASHEVILLE — WNC Nonprofit Pathways partners with Duke University to offer nonprofit classes here in Western North Carolina. Registration is now open for the Spring session. You can earn a certificate in Nonprofit Management by taking individual classes, all classes are open to the public. Click to www.nonprofitpathways.org to access our class schedule and view the Duke program brochure. WNC Nonprofit Pathways also offers individual scholarships, request your scholarship today!
WNC Nonprofit Pathways provides training and assistance to community organizations across the western North Carolina mountains and is a collaboration of The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, the United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County, Mission Health and The Cherokee Preservation Foundation.
The Pathways collaboration believes that strong organizations make strong communities by providing a range of support to meet organizations where they are in their development and help them move forward.
For more information about WNC Nonprofit Pathways, click to www.nonprofitpathways.org or email contact@nonprofitpathways.org.
‘Our State Parks & Their Family Roots: Chimney Rock & Grandfather Mountain’ free program at BRP Visitor Center…
ASHEVILLE — Western North Carolina is blessed with many beautiful state parks. However, only two were long-time owned and managed by families, and they are still thriving today! Join the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, March 28, as we present “Our State Parks and Their Family Roots: A Historic Perspective of Chimney Rock and Grandfather Mountain” at the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center located at Milepost 384 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Todd Morse, former owner of Chimney Rock Park, and author of “For the Love of Chimney Rock,” will speak to the history of one of Western North Carolina’s premiere natural scenic and tourist attractions. Morse’s family operated, promoted and served as stewards of Chimney Rock Park for more than 100 years, before it became a North Carolina State Park. Morse will outline inner workings and challenges of a family-owned tourist attraction and the love each generation had for Chimney Rock Park and Western North Carolina.
Jesse Pope, President and Executive Director of Grandfather Mountain, will detail the park’s history, the relationship that has developed over the years with the Blue Ridge Parkway and how Grandfather Mountain is operating and sustained today as part of the NC State Park System. Pope, a 16-year employee of Grandfather Mountain, served as assistant vice president and director of education and natural resources. During his time at Grandfather Mountain, Pope also worked as a seasonal trail ranger and on the animal habitats staff before launching the park’s naturalist program, which he led for six years. Jesse worked closely with the Morton family — including the late Hugh Morton — to learn their values and vision that was the basis for the ongoing mission of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.
Reservations for this free program are not required but requested. Call Amy Hollifield at (828) 298-5330, Ext. 303 or email amy@blueridgeheritage.com.
Wildlife Commission offers tips for turkey hunters as 2019 season approaches…
RALEIGH — Wild turkey season runs April 13 through May 11 this year, preceded by a youth-only turkey season from April 6 to 12. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission offers these tips for turkey hunters:
- Hunting is not allowed where bait has been placed until 10 days after all bait has been consumed or removed.
- Avoid wearing tom turkey-related colors, specifically red, white, blue or black.
- Stalking a turkey is dangerous, as it increases your chances of being mistaken for game.
- If another hunter approaches, call out to them in a loud, clear voice to ensure they are aware of your location.
- Whenever walking through the woods, make sure your decoy or harvested turkey is either not visible or wrapped in blaze orange to avoid misidentification.
- Report any turkey harvested using the Big Game Harvest Report Card. License-exempt youths should report their harvest using a Big Game Harvest Report Card for License-Exempt Hunters.
- Remember that pistols, rifles or black powder rifles, dogs and electronic or recorded calls are prohibited from use during turkey season.
- Remember the importance of firearm safety:
- Treat all firearms as if they are loaded;
- Keep your firearm muzzle pointed in a safe direction, never toward a person;
- Never put your finger on the trigger until you are ready to shoot; and
- Positively identify your target and what is behind it before pulling the trigger.
During youth season, hunting is only allowed for those younger than 18 years of age during the youth season, but hunters age 16 and 17 must be properly licensed. Those under the age of 16 are exempt from license requirements provided they are accompanied by a licensed adult at least 18 years of age. If youth are properly licensed or have successfully obtained a hunter education certificate, they may hunt without the supervision of an adult.
The daily limit is one turkey and the possession and season limit is two turkeys per hunter, only one of which may be taken during youth season.
Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity such as poaching or baiting may be eligible to receive a reward (up to $1,000) by reporting information to the Turn-In-Poachers program that leads to a conviction. For information on eligible violations and to learn how to submit a tip, click to ncwildlife.org/wildtip.
Visit the Commission’s Home from the Hunt™ safety campaign webpage to learn about hunter safety. For regulations and restrictions on turkey hunting, including information on youth season, refer to the 2018-2019 Inland Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Regulations Digest.
Soil Peak Season under way…
NC Dept. of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Agronomic Division, announced that Soil Peak Season runs from Dec. 15, 2018, through March 31, 2019. A $4 fee is charged for each soil sample during this period. The fee is based on the day that the sample is received at the Agronomic Division and not based on when it was mailed or turned in to the Extension Office. The addresses for sending samples are:
- US Mail: 1040 MSC, Raleigh, NC 27699
- Fedex/UPS: 4300 Reedy Creek Road, Raleigh, NC 27607
If your county extension office will be paying, please write your CES county name under Escrow Account on the information sheet. This information must be completed in full (name, mailing address, email and phone). For each information sheet completed by your office, write your County Extension account information in the Consultant area. The Farm ID field can be used to identify which County Extension employee is associated with each report (example: if the employee is “Jane Smith,” the Farm ID could be written as Jane Smith). When the report is finalized, an email will be sent to the grower and consultant on the report, along with a link to the report.
For more information or questions, call the Avery County Cooperative Extension Office at (828) 733-8270.
Free income tax help for senior citizens and low income individuals …
In conjunction with AARP and the IRS, there will be free filling out and filing of income tax forms for the US and North Carolina at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland on Wednesdays. This is mainly a service for senior citizens and low income individuals or families, but we will try to help others also. Call Kappy at (828) 733-8220 for an appointment. We will do this until April 15. The Senior Center is located at 165 Schultz Circle, behind the county administration building. You will need to bring a photo ID, Social Security card (or letter from Social Security with your name and SS number in it). You will also need all tax documents, including W-2s, 1099-Rs, and other financial statements. It would also be helpful if you could bring last year’s 1040 and D-400.
NCDACS accepting applications for Healthy Food Small Retailer Program…
RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will offer grant assistance to convenience stores interested in offering healthier food options to those living in one of the state’s 349 food deserts. The funding is a part of the Healthy Food Small Retailer Program.
“The goal of the Healthy Food Small Retailer program is to help bring more healthy, locally grown food options to the 1.5 million people impacted by food deserts in North Carolina,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Convenience stores are integral parts of fighting food insecurity in local communities.”
The Healthy Food Small Retailer Program, which is administered by the department, was established in the 2016 state budget bill (HB 1030). The 2019 program will reimburse participating stores for refrigeration, freezers and stocking equipment needed to offer healthier items.
Applications will continue to be accepted until March 31, subject to availability of funds.
In addition to being in a food desert (online search available at www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/food-access-research-atlas/, store owners applying for funding under HFSRP must meet the following criteria:
- Accept or agree to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits;
- Accept or agree to apply to accept Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) benefits;
- Have no more than 3,000 square feet of heated floor space;
- Be established as a for-profit business at time of application;
- Have not previously received HFSRP funds.
Interested store owners can find more information about the program and download an application at www.ncagr.gov/HealthyRetailer. In addition, store owners may call (919) 707-3173 or email HealthyRetailer@ncagr.gov.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost …
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Wildlife Commission Seeks Nominees for Small Game Award…
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is seeking nominations for its Lawrence G. Diedrick Small Game Award, which recognizes an individual or organization whose actions have significantly and positively impacted North Carolina’s small game populations through habitat management, education, research, the Hunting Heritage Program or other efforts. These actions also benefit other species, including nongame animals such as songbirds, reptiles and amphibians.
Nominations for this year’s awards are due by the end of closing on May 1. Winners are selected by the Commission’s Small Game and Wild Turkey Committee and will be recognized formally at the Commission’s business meeting in October with a plaque and wildlife print.
The awards are named for the late Larry Diedrick, a lawyer and a former Wildlife Commissioner from Rocky Mount who died in 2002. Diedrick was well known for his passion and advocacy of wildlife conservation, in particular small game.
In the individual category, past award winners have been landowners who improved and integrated small game habitat into their forestry or farming operations. In the organization category, past award winners have included corporations, government agencies, and non-government organizations whose actions improved small game habitat.
Anyone interested in submitting an award nomination must submit a nomination form at https://www.ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/News/documents/Diedrick_Award_form_1.pdf and a written explanation describing why the nominee should receive the award. The written explanation should include the following:
- Methods the nominee has used to further conservation of small game species
- Commitment, effort, and longevity of the nominee’s efforts
- Accomplishments and results of the nominee’s efforts
- How the nominee’s efforts impact small game populations at the local, regional, or state-wide scale
- The long-lasting benefit to small game populations which will result from the nominee’s efforts
Please limit the explanation to no more than two pages. Nominations can be submitted by emailing stacey.thorpe@ncwildlife.org or mailing to: N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, Wildlife Management Division, c/o Diedrick Small Game Award, 1722 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1722.
For more information about small game management in North Carolina, click to www.ncwildlife.org/hunting.
Upward Bound accepting new applicants…
The Upward Bound program at Appalachian State University is accepting new applicants. Upward Bound prepares High School students for academic and personal success with the ultimate goal of enrolling in a 2-year or 4-year college or university. All services are free. Students must be current 9th graders who would be the first in their family to graduate from college, who meet certain income guidelines and who attend Watauga, Ashe, Avery, West Wilkes, Alleghany or Freedom High School. Click to www.upwardbound.appstate.edu for more information and an application. Call (828) 262-2725 with any questions. Upward Bound is a federally funded TRIO program through the Department of Education.
First graduating class reunion …
Avery High School’s Class of 1969 will have its 50th class reunion July 26 and 27. To ensure you are in the class directory and will get notifications, please contact one of the following: Phyllis Dennie Forbes at phill9884@gmail.com or (828) 733-9884, Ralph Holden at (828) 260-9317, Renie Stewart at stewart.renie@gmail.com or (828) 964-3378, Steve H. Smith, or Edwina Young Tatum at (828) 260-5780.
Celebrate Recovery …
Each Sunday at 6 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Banner Elk Book Exchange …
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open. Winter operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth …
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery Museum hours …
The number of visitors to the Avery County Historical Museum and ET&WNC Railroad Depot and Caboose has increased greatly due to expanded hours and updated displays. The Museum is now open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and when volunteers are available on Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special tours may be arranged by calling (828) 733-7111. There are also opportunities to volunteer. To find out more, call us at the Museum.
The museum features many exhibits with artifacts that belonged to local residents. The history and culture of the area is of interest to local residents as well as visitors. The public is invited to take advantage of this free resource. The museum is located next to the Avery County Courthouse.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com
Caregiver’s Haven …
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.