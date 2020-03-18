Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by thirteen cents to $2.06 per gallon from last week as of Monday, March 16. This compares with the national average which decreased by 15 cents to $2.21 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, March 16, the United States’ national debt was $23,467,928,427,099 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $72,566 in debt per person and $189,584 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, March 16, North Carolina’s state debt was $48,710,813,727, which breaks down to $4,628 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, March 16, 211,438 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 817,110 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,547,938.
The Avery Journal-Times E-Edition…
Readers of The Avery Journal-Times can now receive the news, sports and features they enjoy in the weekly edition of the newspaper via our online E-Edition at www.averyjournal.com. Access to our online content comes at no additional charge for current print subscribers, who can call (828) 733-0401. Online readers can subscribe to this service for $15 per year or a recurring charge of $1.25 per month via the website. We at The AJT thank you for your continued support as we strive to provide excellence in local news coverage as Avery County’s newspaper of record.
We want to hear from you…
The AJT prides itself in investment in our community. We make an effort to cover everything we possibly can, and want the help of our readers to continue to represent what is happening in Avery County. We want your submissions, but they need to meet a few criteria to be considered for publication:
- Submissions may include a photograph with everyone in the photo identified.
- All submissions must include contact information, including an active phone number.
- All submissions must include basic information.
Submissions are not free advertising. No submission that directly benefits a private individual or for-profit organization, either monetarily or for political gain, will be printed. Some good examples of acceptable submissions are philanthropic events, religious events, community events and any events or occurrences of special interest.
The AJT reserves the right to edit submissions to fit publication guidelines and reserves the right to not publish any submission for any reason.
All submissions may be sent to news@averyjournal.com.
Senior Center Highlights…
Activities at the Avery County Senior Center are cancelled for this week due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meals may still be available for drive-through pickup at the Center, however. For more information, call the Center at (828) 733-8220, or visit the Center’s Facebook page.
Avery County Historical Museum remaining closed until April 2…
In the past the Avery County Historical Museum has been closed when the Avery County Schools were closed. This was due to inclement weather. Now we are faced with different challenges due to the Coronavirus. With the schools closed county-wide, the Avery County Historical Museum will also be closed until April 2, 2020.
We are aware that many people have been waiting for our doors to reopen and see the changes that have been made. But the health and well-being of our patrons is upmost in our thoughts and considerations. We look forward to seeing visitors after April 2.
Newland High School Alumni Scholarship application window open…
NEWLAND — College scholarships are given annually by the Newland High School Alumni Association to deserving members of the current senior class at Avery County High School.
To apply for these scholarships, a student must have a close relative (mother, father, brother, sister, aunt, uncle grandparent — including greats) who attended Newland High School before the three Avery County high schools were consolidated.
To be eligible for this scholarship, a student must have a GPA sufficient for acceptance by a college or university, a community college or a technical school. A high school transcript must be included with the application.
2020 applications are available through the Scholarship Program at Avery County High School. Applications must be submitted by March 31, 2020.
Health Department
encourages
community to
participate in Health
Assessment Survey…
NEWLAND — Avery County Health Department, along with the Healthy Carolinians of Avery County, would like to invite Avery Countians to take the Community Health Assessment survey. This assessment, which is available as an online or paper survey, will help the department to:
- Identify current and future health issues in our community
- Increase community awareness of local and regional health problems
- Determine trends in demographics related to health care
- Improve and strengthen partnerships, our programs, health care services, environment and more.
Your feedback in the survey is invaluable in helping shape the future of our community. By taking the survey, you can have the unique ability to provide insight into what you think are the most important and pressing needs of our community and help develop programs and strategies to improve them.
A minimum of 250 surveys from the community is needed, but the department would ideally like to receive at least 500 surveys to have a good representation of the county’s health status.
The survey is available online by clicking to www.surveymonkey.com/r/WBFK33F and should take no more than 20 minutes to complete. The survey will be available until mid-April.
For anyone preferring to fill out a paper survey, a hard copy can be obtained by contacting Jessica Farley with Toe River Health District at jessica.farley@toeriverhealth.org. The form may be filled out by hand and mailed back to: 130 Forest Drive, Bakersville, NC 28705.
Every citizen of Avery County is welcomed and encouraged to participate in the community health assessment by completing the survey. For more information email Farley at jessica.farley@toeriverhealth.org.
Kindergarten registration dates announced
for ACS…
Avery County Schools has announced the scheduled dates and schools for up-and-coming kindergarten students to register for their respective schools. The dates for kindergarten registration for Avery County Schools are:
April 24—Banner Elk Elementary; April 27—Crossnore Elementary; May 1—Freedom Trail Elementary; May 4—Newland Elementary; May 8—Riverside Elementary.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. For any questions regarding kindergarten registration, contact the school your child will be attending.
Vaya Health appoints new Chief Finance
Officer…
ASHEVILLE – Vaya Health announced that Asheville native Larry Hill has been appointed Chief Finance Officer (CFO), effective immediately.
Hill, 53, most recently served as Vice President of Finance at Mission Health. He joins Vaya as the Asheville-based public managed care organization prepares for statewide Medicaid Transformation that will change how healthcare services are managed for approximately 1.6 million North Carolinians.
Vaya manages Medicaid and other public funding for mental health, substance use disorder and developmental disability services in 22 western North Carolina counties.
Vaya CEO Brian Ingraham said, “Larry’s wealth of experience and knowledge will help ensure Vaya continues to responsibly and effectively manage public funds during a time of rapid change. Not only is he a strong addition to our Executive Leadership Team, he is also dedicated to serving the people and communities of western North Carolina.”
“I am honored to help lead the organization as it embarks on a new future in healthcare management,” Hill said. “I look forward to working with Vaya’s leadership team to build on the organization’s impressive 48-year history and strengthen measurable results that change lives in our region.”
Hill previously served 27 years with Mission Health. There, he served as the finance executive for Mission’s regional hospitals and oversaw the healthcare system’s general financial functions. Prior to joining Mission, he worked in finance at Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville.
Hill holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of North Carolina at Asheville and a master’s degree in Health Sciences from Western Carolina University. He has also authored articles on topics including cost containment and rolling forecasts.
Restoration of Linville River continues; seedling planting and trout stocking to be in next phase…
CROSSNORE — The N.C. Forest Service and partnering agencies have restored 2,450 feet of the Linville River channel as it flows through Gill State Forest and beyond Crossnore Mountain Training Facility and Linville River Nursery.
Additionally, the NCFS has enhanced 500 feet of an unnamed stream that discharges to the river by planting understory growth that will eventually shade the stream.
In the next phase of the project, tree seedling planting and trout stocking will begin in March. Forest Service staff have already placed signs on river and stream banks advising fishermen and visitors of the new understory vegetation already planted and of the future tree plantings.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will stock the restored river reach for opening day of trout fishing season, the first Saturday in April. Due to restoration construction, the Commission suspended stocking of hatchery trout in the summer of 2018. According to Commission officials, this portion of the river will be stocked with trout in March; restocked twice during April and May, and once in June and July.
“The improved aquatic habitat means more places for trout to call home and a sustained fishery throughout the spring and summer,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “We restored the river in the fall and winter months to minimize impacts on fishing and other recreation that occurs at Gill State Forest.”
For fishing and hiking enthusiasts, visitor parking is available just off Linville Falls Highway, adjacent to the high-water bridge. This summer, a river trail and self-interpretation kiosks will be established to inform forest visitors about the many benefits of river restoration. You can learn more about the restoration by visiting the N.C. Forest Service website by clicking to www.ncforestservice.gov/water_quality/wq_streamrestoration.
Hatchery-Supported Trout Waters closed to fishing until April 4…
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission have closed approximately 1,000 miles of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters to fishing until reopening them at 7 a.m. on April 4.
While fishing is closed, Commission personnel will stock all Hatchery Supported Trout Waters in preparation for opening day. Staff stocks Hatchery Supported Trout Waters, which are marked by green-and-white signs, at frequent intervals in the spring and early summer every year.
This year, Commission personnel will stock approximately 916,000 trout — 96 percent of which average 10 inches in length, with the other four percent exceeding 14 inches in length.
While fishing on Hatchery Supported Trout Waters, anglers can harvest a maximum of seven trout per day, with no minimum size limit or bait restriction. Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are open from 7 a.m. on the first Saturday in April until one-half hour after sunset on the last day of February the following year.
For more information on trout fishing in North Carolina, click to www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Fish/Trout/Trout-Fishing or call the Inland Fisheries Division at (919) 707-0220.
Mountain Community Health Partnership to open dental clinic
in Bakersville…
BAKERSVILLE — Mountain Community Health Partnership is pleased to announce plans to open a dental clinic in Bakersville with a spring 2020 opening date. Renovations are currently under way in the Bakersville Community Health Center Annex located directly across the street from the health center. Funding from the NC Department of Commerce, the NC Office of Rural Health, The Cannon Foundation, and the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation has made the opening of this dental clinic possible.
Bakersville Dental Clinic will offer comprehensive dental services for patients of all ages, which may include but are not limited to, cleanings, deep cleanings, fillings, extractions, partials, dentures, crowns, bridges, and root canals. The clinic will accept commercial insurance, Medicaid and NC Health Choice. We also accept patients without dental insurance. MCHP offers a sliding fee scale for patients who qualify.
Dental Director, Dr. Alex Green, is a native of Spruce Pine. He received a BA in Psychology from UNC Asheville, his Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) from the ECU School of Dental Medicine, and is currently a Master of Public Health student at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. “[As] a Mitchell County native, opening this dental clinic is a dream come true,” Green said. “I truly believe MCHP is doing great things for the wellbeing of our community and I am thrilled to be a part of such a wonderful organization. I am very excited to begin seeing patients soon and working with the folks to better their oral and overall health.”
The dental clinic will be located at 89 N. Mitchell Avenue, Bakersville. MCHP is currently hiring for all dental clinic positions. Dental clinic contact information and opening date to be determined and announced later.
For more information about Mountain Community Health Partnership, click to www.mchp.care or call (828) 688-6621.
2020 Avery County
Cooperative Extension Plant Sale…
The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center staff is ready to take orders for the 2020 Avery County Cooperative Extension Plant Sale.
For years, this annual event has helped supply the Avery County residents with various fruit trees and berry plants. This year, we are offering modern favorites such as: CrimsonCrisp (Dwarf) and Honeycrisp (Dwarf) apple trees, along with heirloom varieties that have not been available in previous years, such as the Yellow Bellflower and Northern Spy. These particular heirloom varieties grow very well in our area. Traditional heirloom favorites will be available along with pear trees, pawpaws, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, grapevines, asparagus, and rhubarb. These plants come from high-quality commercial nurseries; the plants are excellent quality.
Contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center to request a Plant Sale Catalog and Order Form to be mailed. Also, Plant Sale Catalogs and Order Forms will be available at Three Nails Hardware in Newland and the new Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at 661 Vale Road, Newland or by clicking to avery.ces.ncsu.edu.
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For additional information and availability of plants, call Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service, Avery County Center, at (828) 733-8270.
Avery County
Cooperative Extension Service announces schedule changes…
NEWLAND — In order to ensure the safety of its clients, Avery County Cooperative Extension office has announced the following meeting cancellations. Updates will be added as soon as they are made available:
- Avery County Pesticide Applicators Meeting (Tuesday, March 17)
- Avery County Apple Pest and Disease Class (Wednesday, March 18)
- Avery County Christmas Tree Growers Update (Tuesday, March 24)
- Avery County Fit Test and Medical Recertification (Wednesday, March 25)
- Avery County Shiitake Mushroom Workshop (Tuesday, March 31)
- Avery County Apple Pruning Workshop (Tuesday, April 7)
- Avery County Private Pesticide Applicators Recertification Class (Tuesday, April 21)
Deadline for Nominating Traditional Artists for N.C. Heritage Award
is May 1…
RALEIGH — Nominations are open for the North Carolina Heritage Award, the state’s highest honor for traditional artists, until Friday, May 1.
Artists who are recognized within their communities as keepers of North Carolina’s living traditions may be nominated for the award. Past recipients have included musicians, craftspeople, storytellers, dancers and practitioners of traditional occupations. The award has honored both professionally acclaimed artists and those who practice their art in family and community settings.
The North Carolina Heritage Award, a program of the N.C. Arts Council, honors active traditional artists; recognizes artistic excellence in a traditional art; celebrates contributions to communities; and promotes North Carolina’s cultural heritage.
Criteria for selection include authenticity, current and past record of excellence, and significance of the work within the context of the nominees’ specific cultural tradition.
The Heritage Award ceremony and concert in the spring of 2021 will feature performances and demonstrations from the Heritage Award recipients.
The North Carolina Heritage Award has honored nearly 145 artists since 1989. Many Heritage Award recipients have also gained national and international attention. Arthel “Doc” Watson, Earl Scruggs, Etta Baker, Ray Hicks and 12 others have received National Heritage Fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Hello NC Initiative
celebrates rural North
Carolina…
RALEIGH — From hearing the calls of endangered birds in a sanctuary in eastern North Carolina to seeing a mountain sunrise in the west, our state has unlimited rural treasures awaiting discovery.
We are a rural state, with 80 of 100 counties beyond the hustle and bustle of major cities. Without a doubt, the state’s most beautiful natural resources can be found in rural North Carolina.
In 2020, the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is launching a new initiative to celebrate North Carolina’s rural counties.
Hello NC will explore rural culture across the state, focusing on hometown heroes and histories, highlighting rural heritage, foods, crafts, festivals and traditions. Hello NC is a platform for rural communities to tell their stories in their voices. These stories will be told through rich photography and video that represents the unique natural beauty and cherished culture from each community.
“North Carolina’s rural population is larger than that of any other state, except Texas,” said Susi Hamilton, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “With Hello NC, we want to highlight and uplift our rural communities, provide resources for education and outreach, and explore grant funding opportunities to help these counties thrive.”
N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources staff will engage with local partners in seeking local programming and events for sponsorship opportunities. These events will be supplemented with DNCR traveling exhibits and educational resources to highlight the state’s extraordinary rural vibrancy and cultural diversity. In addition, historical information from the State Archives will be collected and shared with local communities.
Hello NC initially will focus on four counties: Halifax, Madison, Columbus and Ashe. Our goal is to share and promote authentic and compelling stories about North Carolina’s rural counties starting with this mix from the eastern and western parts of the state.
All N.C. rural communities can connect with Hello NC through our online Partner Resources and Toolkit.
To learn more, click to www.hello-nc.com.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated
at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Banner Elk Book
Exchange…
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open.
Winter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday (November through April), with Summer hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays (May through October). For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven…
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.