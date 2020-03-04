Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by four cents to $2.25 per gallon from last week as of Monday, March 2. This compares with the national average which decreased by five cents to $2.41 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, March 2, the United States’ national debt was $23,394,995,217,371 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $72,347 in debt per person and $188,957 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, March 2, North Carolina’s state debt was $48,676,525,014, which breaks down to $4,625 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, March 2, 210,691 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 819,278 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,543,641.
Senior Center Highlights…
March 4
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Bingo (10:45 a.m.)
Afternoon movie (12:30 a.m.) “Hitch”
March 5
Blood Pressure check (10 a.m.)
Wii Games (10:30 a.m.)
Men’s Coffee (10:30 a.m.)
Health talk with Carol Ann (10:30 a.m.)
Tal Chi for Arthritis (10:45 a.m.)
Bridge (12:30 p.m.)
Advance Line Dance (1 p.m.)
March 6
Beltone Hearing (9:30 a.m.)
Caregiver’s Haven (a.m.)
Strength/Shaping (10 a.m.)
iPad Games (10:30 a.m.)
Games in the Cafe (10:30 a.m.)
March 9
Clay Works (9 a.m.)
Computer Skills (9 to 2 p.m.)
Blood Pressure Check (10 a.m.)
Tai Chi (10:30 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
March 10
Shopping Trip (8:15 a.m.) Hamrick’s (must be signed up prior to trip)
Social Security Assistance (9 a.m. to noon)
Bible Study (10 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
Avery High School
sponsoring Job Fair
on March 12…
NEWLAND — Avery County High School will sponsor a Job/Career Fair from 2 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12. The purpose of this event is to provide a platform for our students and community to connect with the workforce in Avery County through providing an opportunity for local employers, business owners, and organizations who are looking to fill positions and an outlet for suitably trained individuals with relevant work experience to see what potential jobs are in our area. It’s a win-win for everyone.
The event will focus on our student population meeting with vendors from 2:30 to 4 p.m., with the event opening up to the general public from 4 to 5:30 p.m. For more information, email Mark Parlier at markparlier@averyschools.net or Summer Watson at summerwatson@averyschools.net, or call Avery County High School at (828) 733–0151. Vendors may also register by clicking to Eventbrite.com.
If you are interested in hiring for open positions in your business, or finding a job, please plan on attending. We hope to see you there.
Newland High School Alumni Scholarship application window open…
NEWLAND — College scholarships are given annually by the Newland High School Alumni Association to deserving members of the current senior class at Avery County High School.
To apply for these scholarships, a student must have a close relative (mother, father, brother, sister, aunt, uncle grandparent — including greats) who attended Newland High School before the three Avery County high schools were consolidated.
To be eligible for this scholarship, a student must have a GPA sufficient for acceptance by a college or university, a community college or a technical school. A high school transcript must be included with the application.
2020 applications are available through the Scholarship Program at Avery County High School. Applications must be submitted by March 31.
Health Department encourages community to participate in Health Assessment Survey…
NEWLAND — Avery County Health Department, along with the Healthy Carolinians of Avery County, would like to invite Avery Countians to take the Community Health Assessment survey. This assessment, which is available as an online or paper survey, will help the department to:
- Identify current and future health issues in our community
- Increase community awareness of local and regional health problems
- Determine trends in demographics related to health care
- Improve and strengthen partnerships, our programs, health care services, environment and more.
Your feedback in the survey is invaluable in helping shape the future of our community. By taking the survey, you can have the unique ability to provide insight into what you think are the most important and pressing needs of our community and help develop programs and strategies to improve them.
A minimum of 250 surveys from the community is needed, but the department would ideally like to receive at least 500 surveys to have a good representation of the county’s health status.
The survey is available online by clicking to www.surveymonkey.com/r/WBFK33F and should take no more than 20 minutes to complete. The survey will be available until mid-April.
For anyone preferring to fill out a paper survey, a hard copy can be obtained by contacting Jessica Farley with Toe River Health District at jessica.farley@toeriverhealth.org. The form may be filled out by hand and mailed back to: 130 Forest Drive, Bakersville, NC 28705.
Every citizen of Avery County is welcomed and encouraged to participate in the community health assessment by completing the survey. For more information email Farley at jessica.farley@toeriverhealth.org.
USFS to hold public meetings for Nantahala and Pisgah forest plan throughout March…
ASHEVILLE — The U.S. Forest Service is currently revising the master plan for the Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests. The proposed plan and draft environmental impact statement is available online at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/nfsnc/nprevision for public review and comment. Throughout the month of March, open houses will be held in communities around the forests to give the public an opportunity to talk with planning team members.
Dates and locations for meetings are listed below. At each meeting, an overview of the plan will be presented at 6 p.m. The rest of the meeting provides time for people to talk one-on-one with resource specialists. Public comments can later be submitted through our website or by mail so that they can become part of the official record.
The forest plan provides a strategic framework to guide the management of all uses of the national forests, including recreation, timber, water, wilderness and wildlife habitat. Over the last several years, the U.S. Forest Service developed this plan with the public, local collaboratives, and tribal, state, and county governments. The proposed plan is a product of hearing and incorporating all those voices. The current comment period is an additional opportunity for the public to be part of building a plan that reflects public interests.
Open houses will be held at the following: March 10, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Foothills Conference Center, 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton; March 12, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the NC Arboretum Education Center, 100 Frederick Law Olmstead Way, Asheville (The Arboretum will be open to attendees as early as 4:30 pm. The parking fee is waived and each attendee will receive a parking pass. Pets are not allowed in the facility); March 16, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Rogow Family Community Room, Brevard Library, 212 S. Gaston St., Brevard, NC; March 19, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Brasstown Community Center, 255 Settawig Rd., Brasstown; March 24, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church’s Tartan Hall, 26 Church Street, Franklin; March 26, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bentley Fellowship Hall, 265 Cascade St, Mars Hill; March 31, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Four Square Community Action Center, 196 Knight St., Robbinsville.
To read the plan or submit a comment, click to www.fs.usda.gov/goto/nfsnc/nprevision. The website has additional materials such as a video, reader’s guide, and story maps that provide an overview of the plan.
Avery County Junior Appalachian Musicians to hold first meeting…
The first meeting of the Avery County Junior Appalachian Musician program will be held at the NC Cooperative Extension office from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 5. The meeting is meant to gauge interest in the community as to the amount of youth and adults in the area who are interested in learning the fiddle, guitar, banjo, bass or who want to sing or dance. Call Bobbie Willard with Avery County 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270 for more information.
Wildlife Commission adopts 44 proposed rules for 2020-21 seasons…
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission voted at its business meeting to adopt rules related to wildlife management, fisheries, game lands and law enforcement for the 2020-21 seasons. The Commission adopted all 44 proposals presented at public hearings in January, though several were modified before adoption. The effective date for these regulations is Aug. 1, 2020.
During the open comment period, the Commission received input from constituents regarding the proposed changes. Commissioners carefully weighed those comments and amended the following proposed rules prior to voting in favor of them:
- Big Game Harvest Reporting: Big game harvested in remote areas must be registered by noon the day after leaving the remote area. Big game harvested in remote areas may be placed in the possession of another person, provided that the person in possession of the big game has the successful hunter’s name and harvest date on their person. If the carcass cannot be transported intact, the harvested big game must be skinned and dismembered before registration.
- Cervid Excretions: No person may possess or use any substance or material that contains or claims to contain any excretion collected from a cervid, including feces, urine, blood, gland oil, or other bodily fluid for the purposes of taking or attempting to take, attracting, or scouting wildlife. This prohibition does not apply to natural substances collected by an individual from non-farmed cervids legally taken in North Carolina or synthetic products.
- Pee Dee River Game Land: Pursuing or chasing deer or bear with dogs for the purposes of training or hunting is prohibited on the portion of the game land south of US-74.
- Veterans/Military Waterfowl Days: On designated veterans/military waterfowl days, veterans and members of the Armed Forces on active duty, including members of the National Guard and Reserves on active duty other than for training, with valid credentials may hunt on game lands and impoundments not designated as permit-only areas from a half hour before sunrise to sunset.
To view the full text of all proposed regulations, view the exhibits within the Feb. 27, 2020, Commission meeting agenda package at 192.168.156.11/Portals/0/About/documents/Commission-Meetings/2020/2020-02-27-NCWRC-Commission-Meeting-Agenda-Package_final_1.pdf.
Restoration of Linville River continues; seedling planting and trout stocking to be in next phase…
CROSSNORE — The N.C. Forest Service and partnering agencies have restored 2,450 feet of the Linville River channel as it flows through Gill State Forest and beyond Crossnore Mountain Training Facility and Linville River Nursery.
Additionally, the NCFS has enhanced 500 feet of an unnamed stream that discharges to the river by planting understory growth that will eventually shade the stream.
In the next phase of the project, tree seedling planting and trout stocking will begin in March. Forest Service staff have already placed signs on river and stream banks advising fishermen and visitors of the new understory vegetation already planted and of the future tree plantings.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will stock the restored river reach for opening day of trout fishing season, the first Saturday in April. Due to restoration construction, the Commission suspended stocking of hatchery trout in the summer of 2018. According to Commission officials, this portion of the river will be stocked with trout in March; restocked twice during April and May, and once in June and July.
“The improved aquatic habitat means more places for trout to call home and a sustained fishery throughout the spring and summer,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “We restored the river in the fall and winter months to minimize impacts on fishing and other recreation that occurs at Gill State Forest.”
For fishing and hiking enthusiasts, visitor parking is available just off Linville Falls Highway, adjacent to the high-water bridge. This summer, a river trail and self-interpretation kiosks will be established to inform forest visitors about the many benefits of river restoration. You can learn more about the restoration by visiting the N.C. Forest Service website by clicking to www.ncforestservice.gov/water_quality/wq_streamrestoration.
Hatchery-Supported Trout Waters closed to fishing until April 4…
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will close approximately 1,000 miles of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters to fishing one-half hour after sunset on Feb. 29 and reopen them at 7 a.m. on April 4.
While fishing is closed, Commission personnel will stock all Hatchery Supported Trout Waters in preparation for opening day. Staff stocks Hatchery Supported Trout Waters, which are marked by green-and-white signs, at frequent intervals in the spring and early summer every year.
This year, Commission personnel will stock approximately 916,000 trout — 96 percent of which average 10 inches in length, with the other four percent exceeding 14 inches in length.
While fishing on Hatchery Supported Trout Waters, anglers can harvest a maximum of seven trout per day, with no minimum size limit or bait restriction. Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are open from 7 a.m. on the first Saturday in April until one-half hour after sunset on the last day of February the following year.
For more information on trout fishing in North Carolina, click to www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Fish/Trout/Trout-Fishing or call the Inland Fisheries Division at (919) 707-0220.
Carson receives honor from Visit NC…
On Tuesday, March 23, Visit NC, the Economic Development Partnership with North Carolina state organization, will award the Esse Quam Videri Award to Bill Carson, co-founder of the Orchard at Altapass. The awards ceremony/luncheon will take place at the Grove Park Inn in Asheville.
The mission of Visit NC is to “unify and lead the state in positioning North Carolina as a preferred destination for travelers and film production and in maximizing economic vitality statewide.” The Esse Quam Videri Award recognition program that began in 2019, echoes the state motto: “to be, rather than to seem,” and celebrates a recipient’s gift of time, energy and resources to elevate a destination to new heights.
Over the past 25 years, Carson has dedicated all three of those gifts to the preservation of the lands at Altapass and the deep-rooted culture of its peoples with the agri-tourism at the Orchard at Altapass. The award will be presented at the Visit NC 365 Conference on Tourism, the largest gathering of the state’s tourism industry leaders. For more information about Visit NC or the 365 Conference, click to visitnc.com. For more information about the Orchard at Altapass, click to altapassorchard.org.
Mountain Community Health Partnership to open dental clinic
in Bakersville…
BAKERSVILLE — Mountain Community Health Partnership is pleased to announce plans to open a dental clinic in Bakersville with a spring 2020 opening date. Renovations are currently underway in the Bakersville Community Health Center Annex located directly across the street from the health center. Funding from the NC Department of Commerce, the NC Office of Rural Health, The Cannon Foundation, and the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation has made the opening of this dental clinic possible.
Bakersville Dental Clinic will offer comprehensive dental services for patients of all ages, which may include but are not limited to, cleanings, deep cleanings, fillings, extractions, partials, dentures, crowns, bridges, and root canals. The clinic will accept commercial insurance, Medicaid and NC Health Choice. We also accept patients without dental insurance. MCHP offers a sliding fee scale for patients who qualify.
Dental Director, Dr. Alex Green, is a native of Spruce Pine. He received a BA in Psychology from UNC Asheville, his Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) from the ECU School of Dental Medicine, and is currently a Master of Public Health student at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. “[As] a Mitchell County native, opening this dental clinic is a dream come true,” Green said. “I truly believe MCHP is doing great things for the wellbeing of our community and I am thrilled to be a part of such a wonderful organization. I am very excited to begin seeing patients soon and working with the folks to better their oral and overall health.”
The dental clinic will be located at 89 N. Mitchell Avenue, Bakersville. MCHP is currently hiring for all dental clinic positions. Dental clinic contact information and opening date to be determined and announced later.
For more information about Mountain Community Health Partnership, click to www.mchp.care or call (828) 688-6621.
2020 Avery County
Cooperative Extension Plant Sale…
The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center staff is ready to take orders for the 2020 Avery County Cooperative Extension Plant Sale.
For years, this annual event has helped supply the Avery County residents with various fruit trees and berry plants. This year, we are offering modern favorites such as: CrimsonCrisp (Dwarf) and Honeycrisp (Dwarf) apple trees, along with heirloom varieties that have not been available in previous years, such as the Yellow Bellflower and Northern Spy. These particular heirloom varieties grow very well in our area. Traditional heirloom favorites will be available along with pear trees, pawpaws, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, grapevines, asparagus, and rhubarb. These plants come from high-quality commercial nurseries; the plants are excellent quality.
Contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center to request a Plant Sale Catalog and Order Form to be mailed. Also, Plant Sale Catalogs and Order Forms will be available at Three Nails Hardware in Newland and the new Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at 661 Vale Road, Newland or by clicking to avery.ces.ncsu.edu.
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For additional information and availability of plants, call Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service, Avery County Center, at (828) 733-8270.
Deadline for Nominating Traditional Artists for N.C. Heritage Award
is May 1…
RALEIGH — Nominations are open for the North Carolina Heritage Award, the state’s highest honor for traditional artists, until Friday, May 1.
Artists who are recognized within their communities as keepers of North Carolina’s living traditions may be nominated for the award. Past recipients have included musicians, craftspeople, storytellers, dancers and practitioners of traditional occupations. The award has honored both professionally acclaimed artists and those who practice their art in family and community settings.
The North Carolina Heritage Award, a program of the N.C. Arts Council, honors active traditional artists; recognizes artistic excellence in a traditional art; celebrates contributions to communities; and promotes North Carolina’s cultural heritage.
Criteria for selection include authenticity, current and past record of excellence, and significance of the work within the context of the nominees’ specific cultural tradition.
The Heritage Award ceremony and concert in the spring of 2021 will feature performances and demonstrations from the Heritage Award recipients.
The North Carolina Heritage Award has honored nearly 145 artists since 1989. Many Heritage Award recipients have also gained national and international attention. Arthel “Doc” Watson, Earl Scruggs, Etta Baker, Ray Hicks and 12 others have received National Heritage Fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts.
SEARCH community meeting March 10…
Sustaining Essential and Rural Community Healthcare will hold an early spring meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 15 Hemlock Ave. in Spruce Pine. The evening will begin with dinner, a potluck at which the main dish and dinnerware will be provided. Others are encouraged to bring a dish to share. Let Mimi Duncan know by Friday, March 6, if you plan to come and what food you might bring by calling (828) 765-2721 or reidandmimi@yahoo.com. At this meeting free childcare will also be available; and if you plan to bring your child or children, add that information to your RSVP.
SEARCH has a broad mission to promote safe, quality, affordable local healthcare for the people of Mitchell and Yancey counties. When Blue Ridge Regional Hospital was sold a year ago to the for-profit company HCA, certain conditions were placed on the sale, including the hiring of an Independent Monitor to ensure that HCA met those conditions. Gibbins Advisors, the firm selected to monitor the sale, recently concluded a series of seven community meetings across western North Carolina to hear the public’s opinion of HCA’s performance. HCA did not rank high in the public’s assessment though BRRH was spared the brunt of the criticism.
SEARCH will devote a portion of the March meeting to helping people understand the history of the sale and what options individuals and the community have going forward. Retired journalist Victoria Hicks, whose bold actions and innovative thinking helped to shape a better final agreement with HCA, will lead the discussion. She has been an active member of the SEARCH team since 2017.
Present to share positive news about a new collaboration between transportation services in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties will be Sheila Blalock, who has been the Executive Director of Mitchell County Transportation for 10 years. Blalock was instrumental in getting a major grant to fund the purchase of the software and equipment needed to make the coordination of services across three counties possible.
Diane Creek, a public health professional who heads the Toe River Health District, will round out the roster of special guest speakers with a presentation about what the district is doing to prepare the three-county region for the possibility of the corona virus appearing here. Though she says that it’s “a huge deal” and “it’s taking tons of their time” to prepare for it, Diane also welcomes the opportunity to educate the community directly.
SEARCH team leaders will share news about the future of ambulance services in Mitchell and Yancey counties plus announce a newly funded project. Attendees are encouraged to come with ideas of how Mitchell and Yancey counties can become a model region where residents can be assured of access to a full range of health services and can live in conditions that ensure the best health for them and their families.
For more information about the meeting, email Susan Larson at sjanelarson@gmail.com.
Hello NC Initiative Celebrates Rural North Carolina…
RALEIGH — From hearing the calls of endangered birds in a sanctuary in eastern North Carolina to seeing a mountain sunrise in the west, our state has unlimited rural treasures awaiting discovery.
We are a rural state, with 80 of 100 counties beyond the hustle and bustle of major cities. Without a doubt, the state’s most beautiful natural resources can be found in rural North Carolina.
In 2020, the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is launching a new initiative to celebrate North Carolina’s rural counties.
Hello NC will explore rural culture across the state, focusing on hometown heroes and histories, highlighting rural heritage, foods, crafts, festivals and traditions. Hello NC is a platform for rural communities to tell their stories in their voices. These stories will be told through rich photography and video that represents the unique natural beauty and cherished culture from each community.
“North Carolina’s rural population is larger than that of any other state, except Texas,” said Susi Hamilton, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “With Hello NC, we want to highlight and uplift our rural communities, provide resources for education and outreach, and explore grant funding opportunities to help these counties thrive.”
N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources staff will engage with local partners in seeking local programming and events for sponsorship opportunities. These events will be supplemented with DNCR traveling exhibits and educational resources to highlight the state’s extraordinary rural vibrancy and cultural diversity. In addition, historical information from the State Archives will be collected and shared with local communities.
Hello NC initially will focus on four counties: Halifax, Madison, Columbus and Ashe. Our goal is to share and promote authentic and compelling stories about North Carolina’s rural counties starting with this mix from the eastern and western parts of the state.
All N.C. rural communities can connect with Hello NC through our online Partner Resources and Toolkit. To learn more, click to www.hello-nc.com.
AMY Wellness Foundation seeking input from community around food insecurity, mental health and housing…
AVERY COUNTY — AMY Wellness Foundation is seeking input from advocates, leaders, and those with lived experience to attend strategic Regional Convening Meetings around Food Insecurity, Mental Health, and Housing. AMY understands the importance of collaboration, especially in these three health areas.
“As community health advocates, we want to ensure we hear from our community on these issues, as they are the experts. Together, we will develop a better understanding of what is happening in our area, where the gaps are and how we can collectively make the most impact,” said Nora Frank, Associate Director of AMY Wellness Foundation and point of contact for Regional Convening Meetings.
Through our community outreach efforts in 2019, AMY learned there is a plethora of impactful work being done throughout our region to improve the health of our communities. “We were blown away by stories from community members and nonprofit leaders who are dedicated and passionate about effecting change. After listening to their stories, we noticed a pattern and three issues continued to be named as top priorities; food insecurity, mental health, and affordable adequate housing. It was no surprise that community health assessments of this region throughout the years also identified these three issues as top priorities,” said Frank.
Frank added, “The meetings will have facilitated discussions, led by WNC Health Network, designed so that we hear from people in attendance on what is going on in these areas. After the meetings, we will publish the findings on our website.”
AMY Wellness Foundation is committed to bringing communities together to collectively create a plan for change and invites the public to ‘Become a Positive Force for Change!’
Meetings will take place at the Williams YMCA Chapman Center in Linville (436 Hospital Drive) from 3 to 5 p.m. with the following dates and topics: March 5 (food insecurity); March 12 (housing); March 19 (mental health). For more information and to RSVP, click to amywellnessfoundation.org/news.
North Carolinians can nominate a School Hero for a $10,000 award…
RALEIGH — For the second year, a program is underway to shine a spotlight on our NC School Heroes — those who help our students achieve their dreams – with awards of $10,000 to ten School Heroes and $10,000 to their schools.
The N.C. Education Lottery created the program as part of its support of public education in North Carolina. A large part of the money raised by the lottery this year, $385 million, provides support for many of the school staff who work at our public schools. The School Heroes program recognizes the important work those school employees do along with that of teachers, principals and others.
“Think back to your time in school and picture in your mind the person who made a difference in your life, someone whose kindness you’ve never forgotten or whose advice still rings true to you today,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. ”That’s a School Hero.”
The website, ncschoolheroes.com, allows people to post a story and photo about their School Hero and then vote on the ones they like the most. North Carolinians have until March 15 to post a nomination or vote on their favorites.
The first call for School Heroes came last year, and North Carolinians responded with more than 6,750 nominations of teachers, principals, school staff and school workers, and then cast 2 million votes for those they liked the most. Judges reviewed the 200 nominations with the most votes and selected the 10 School Heroes.
The 2019 class of School Heroes included a principal, two teachers, a teacher assistant and substitute bus driver, a school custodian, a high school band director, a high school basketball coach, a school crossing guard and a school social worker.
As North Carolinians share their School Hero stories, they can discover on the website how money raised by the lottery benefits their own communities. All 100 counties of the state get support for education programs from money raised by the lottery. Last year, the lottery raised more than $709 million for public education.
In addition to support for school staff, the money raised by the lottery helps to build and repair schools, supports the N.C. Pre-K program for at-risk four-year-olds, provide college scholarships and grants based on financial need, and supports school transportation.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate
Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Banner Elk Book Exchange…
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open.
Winter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday (November through April), with Summer hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays (May through October). For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Mentors needed for Avery kids
and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County
Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven…
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
