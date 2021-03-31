Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased five cents from last week at $2.66 as of Monday, March 29. This compares with the national average which decreased two cents to $2.85 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, March 29, the United States’ national debt was $28,078,701,347,291, according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $84,995 in debt per person and $223,893 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, March 29, North Carolina’s state debt was $49,642,896,297, which breaks down to $4,717 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, March 29, 1,157,169 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 758,169 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,664,780.
We want to hear from you…
The AJT prides itself in investment in our community. We make an effort to cover everything we possibly can, and want the help of our readers to continue to represent what is happening in Avery County. We want your submissions, but they need to meet a few criteria to be considered for publication:
- Submissions may include a photograph with everyone in the photo identified.
All submissions must include contact information, including an active phone number.
- All submissions must include basic information.
Submissions are not free advertising. No submission that directly benefits a private individual or for-profit organization, either monetarily or for political gain, will be printed. Some good examples of acceptable submissions are philanthropic events, religious events, community events and any events or occurrences of special interest.
The AJT reserves the right to edit submissions to fit publication guidelines and reserves the right to not publish any submission for any reason.
All submissions may be sent to news@averyjournal.com.
New hours at Banner Elk
Chamber of Commerce…
As signs of spring emerge, the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce is extending its open hours to 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday thru Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday. For more information, call (828) 898-8395.
Minneapolis community Easter Sunrise Service…
A community Easter Sunrise Service will be held outdoors at Minneapolis Methodist Church at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 4, with local COVID-19 guidelines enforced. The public is invited to attend this celebration!
Easter Sunrise Service
at Pisgah Methodist …
Pisgah Methodist will be hosting Sunrise Service outdoors at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 4. Breakfast will be follow the service. Masks and social distancing will be in place.
Heating assistance for families with children in the home from the Emergency
Assistance Program…
Do you have a child (your child, grand child, niece or nephew) more than 51% of the time living in your home? Do you heat with kerosene, propane, electricity or wood and you are out or nearly out of fuel or have a cutoff notice? We may be able to help!
You may apply by picking up a PURPLE application from Avery DSS. There is a table with all program applications located outside the Avery DSS office. We can also mail one to you. There’s a drop box located on the building for after hours drop off, or you may or you may fax (828) 733-8245 (please call to verify receipt) or email Alesia.Calloway@AveryCountyNC.gov or Tasha.Smith@AveryCountyNC.gov, or return the application to the front office. We will need to verify income so paystubs or an employment letter will be helpful to your case. Be sure to sign, date and include a phone number and/or email address so we may contact you. Please include account numbers for Electric and Propane accounts.
Funds are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. For more information call (828) 733-8230 and ask for Tasha or Alesia.
Revival at Ivey Heights FWB Church starting April 12…
Ivey heights FWB Church will be holding revival services nightly beginning at 7 p.m. on April 12. Evangelist Josh Jones will be preaching, with special singing nightly. Everyone is invited to come and worship our Lord Jesus Christ with us.
MEC announces scheduled power outage overnight Saturday, April 17…
NEWLAND — Mountain Electric Cooperative has a planned major power outage scheduled for Saturday night, April 17, 2021, in the Avery County service area. This outage is necessary to shift the current load from the aged Cranberry Substation to a temporary substation for the purpose of refurbishing the current substation in a safe manner. The temporary substation will serve the load for several months during the refurbishment. Once completed (late October), the load will be shifted back to the permanent substation. These outages are not desirable; however, they are necessary to improve the reliability of the electrical system.
The following areas will be without electricity beginning at 11 p.m.: Elk River Estates, Heaton Community, Hickory Nut Gap Road, Matney community and portions of Banner Elk. The following areas will be without power beginning at midnight: Newland, Cranberry, Minneapolis, Sugar Mountain, Grandfather, Montezuma, Linville, Pineola, Crossnore, Jonas Ridge, Old Beech Mountain, Blevins Creek, and Linville Falls. Please note that the outage will NOT affect portions of Banner Elk, Beech Mountain, and Elk Park.
Work should be completed by 8 a.m. on Sunday morning, April 18. For more information, call (828) 733-0159.
At Home testing for the SARS-CoV-2 Virus…
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), in partnership with LabCorp, is piloting a program to provide 35,000 no-cost, at-home testing kits to underprivileged and/or disabled North Carolinians experiencing financial barriers to getting tested. Starting on March 25, FNS recipients are able to order Pixel by LabCorp at-home testing kits to be shipped overnight directly to their homes. The test kits include test supplies (nasal swab, sample container, etc.), detailed instructions and prepaid specimen return shipping materials. Results are typically reported back to the individual within 48 to 72 hours from the time the specimen is received at the lab.
The Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 at-home testing kit is a molecular test that detects the presence or absence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. For questions contact The Pixel by LabCorp at website www.pixel.labcorp.com/nc or the Pixel’s dedicated support line at (800) 833-3935.
Local library announces partnership with Homework
Gap Project…
NEWLAND — This year has been rough for a lot of families being thrown into the deep end of the technology pool. If your family has been struggling to keep up with the ever-changing new technologies students need to use in order to complete assignments, you aren’t alone. And we’re here to help!
The Avery County Public Library has been selected as a partner in the Homework Gap Project, an educational program for families provided through grants from the State Library of North Carolina, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and the NC Broadband Infrastructure Office.
We will be offering an eight-week online training for adult caregivers (students are welcome to join as well), covering the following topics:
- How to Navigate Virtual Meetings
- Device and Internet Basics
- Communicating Online
- Digital Organization
- Supporting K-12 Education Online
- Finding & Evaluating Information Online
- Online Safety and Privacy
- Resources for Continued Learning & Connectivity
Each week, after reading a short online learning module, participants can catch up with local Avery County librarians for discussion, questions and answers about that week’s topic.
Nervous about joining a Zoom meeting when you’re wanting assistance with technology in the first place? We’re here for you — a graduate student will be serving as our Digital Navigator, and she can help you navigate the waters of getting set up and comfortable with using Zoom, along with answering tech questions all around!
The class will begin the week of April 5 to 9. We’ll be sending a survey to participants to find the best dates/times to hold our virtual meetings.
If you’d like to join us, call the Avery Morrison Library at (828) 733-9393 or email us at acpl@amyregionallibrary.org (please don’t message us on Facebook — it’s been giving us problems and we can’t always get messages there. Even librarians have technology fails!). We’re looking forward to helping folks in our community “bridge the gap” of technology access, and we would love for you to join us!
‘Swat-A-Litterbug’ Web Application Launches…
RALEIGH — Want to help keep North Carolina clean? You can do your part and it’s easy. Simply sign up using your computer or mobile device for NCDOT’s new Swat-A-Litterbug web application. It allows you to report when you see someone toss litter from their vehicle.
The litterbug will receive a formal notification letter from the N.C. State Highway Patrol informing them about their littering offense as well as the penalties for littering and a note urging them to keep North Carolina beautiful and clean.
North Carolinians can access the web app by clicking to ncdot.gov/litter. First-time users will be given the option of adding a shortcut to their phone’s home screen or computer’s desktop.
NCDOT is doing its part to clean up roadsides. NCDOT and its partners have removed more than 2 million pounds of litter from roadsides just since the start of this year, but we need your help. Please do your part by not littering. Sign up for the Swat-A-Litterbug web app and volunteer to clean up roadside trash. There’s still plenty of time to sign up for the Spring Litter Sweep, which is taking place between April 10 and April 24.
Recreational senior softball league seeking participants…
Recreational senior softball for men and women will take place beginning in April and playing through September. Participants are invited to attend at either Avery High School or at the Watauga County Parks and Recreation’s Complex Field (231 Complex Drive, Boone). The Avery County location meets at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays and the Watauga County location meets at 9:30 a.m. on Fridays. Men age 60 and older, as well as women age 50 and older are encouraged to attend to take part in this fun and social activity.
Bats, gloves and balls are available, or you can bring your own equipment. This activity is applicable for both the non-competitive weekend warrior and for those wishing to play as part of a local competitive softball team. For more information, contact Bert Valery at (727) 215-5560.
NCWRC offers new guidance about zebra mussels found in aquatic moss balls…
RALEIGH – N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission officials have confirmed that aquatic moss balls contaminated by the invasive zebra mussel have been found and potentially sold in several retail outlets across North Carolina. In response, the Wildlife Commission released an informational video and an updated alert about how to destroy and discard aquatic moss balls and disinfect aquariums and moss ball packaging.
Retailers in North Carolina selling the moss balls have pulled any likely contaminated product from their shelves and have taken steps to ensure the moss balls and packaging are properly decontaminated and discarded. In addition, stores are disinfecting their aquarium systems.
Zebra mussels can quickly take over an environment once they are established in a waterbody. This is extremely concerning for the health of other aquatic wildlife and humans. Zebra mussels can disrupt the food chain, change the chemistry of the water and clog water intake and delivery systems.
“The concern is that if the moss balls and zebra mussels are not destroyed properly, the mussels could end up in our water systems, causing unimaginable and expensive damage to pipes and drinking water, as well as cause negative ecological impacts,” stated Todd Ewing, a fisheries biologist with the Wildlife Commission.
If you have purchased moss balls since Feb. 1, you are urged to destroy them immediately by either:
- Freezing them in a sealed plastic bag for 2 days.
- Boiling them at a rapid boil for 5 minutes.
Afterwards, dispose of the moss balls in a sealed plastic bag in the trash. If boiling water was used, you can pour the water down the sink, but never down a storm drain that could enter local waterways.
To disinfect the moss ball packing, add one fourth cup of bleach per gallon of water in a large bucket. Submerge the packaging for two hours then pour the water down the drain and dispose of the packing in a sealed plastic bag in the trash.
Disinfecting tanks and accessories should be done with a bleach solution or potassium chloride, and all carbon and other media should be disinfected like the moss ball packing and thrown away in a sealed plastic bag. Failure to fully disinfect the tank can cause the zebra mussels to overtake aquarium systems.
Earlier this month, officials from the Wildlife Commission, along with wildlife agencies across the country, began warning consumers that contaminated moss balls had been shipped to retailers across the country. Locally, moss balls purchased at a PetSmart in Burlington labeled ‘Marimo Moss Ball Plant Grab & Go’ and ‘Mini Marimo Moss Balls’ were confirmed to have zebra mussels inside, but contaminated moss balls may have been sold under many different brand names. It’s believed that the contaminated moss balls were imported overseas to four large distributors in the United States that then shipped the product to pet stores nationwide.
Service have put processes in place to inspect incoming shipments of moss balls, and the Wildlife Commission will continue to work with state and federal agencies to monitor the situation in North Carolina. Visit the agency’s website to learn more about aquatic nuisance species.
Webinar to focus on wildlife cameras along Blue Ridge Parkway…
ASHEVILLE — The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is offering a free webinar at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 6, to highlight how camera traps are used to study wildlife along the Blue Ridge Parkway.
In ecosystems around the world, scientists make use of “camera traps” to obtain critical data about wildlife and their habitats. While this may sound menacing, these harmless conservation tools are in fact simple cameras, armed with sensors that capture a photo whenever they sense movement in the area. These devices operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and can help researchers gather a large amount of information – while often capturing amazing photos in the process.
On the Blue Ridge Parkway, park biologists are using camera traps to assess the distribution of medium and large mammals. They are also monitoring wildlife use of natural and artificial water sources and other unique habitats along the 469-mile route.
During this 30-minute webinar, Parkway Biologist Tom Davis will give participants a behind-the-scenes look at how park staff use camera traps to study wildlife. Davis’s webinar will include images and videos of bears, white-tailed deer, bobcats, coyotes, raccoon, opossum, skunks, and even birds captured on the park’s many camera traps.
The Zoom webinar is the latest installment of the Insider’s Report series which highlights the nonprofit’s projects and ways to enjoy the national park unit. A new topic is covered at 11 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month.
To register, click to BRPFoundation.org/events.
CCC&TI Caldwell Campus to offer
community cuisine
cooking classes…
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will host a series of Community Cuisine cooking classes for adults beginning in April. The classes will be held in the culinary kitchen in K Building on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. Following are details regarding each class:
- On Saturday, April 3, CCC&TI will offer the “Easter Brunch” culinary class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. Cost for the class is $60. Participants will get inside tips on egg cookery and will prepare Crab Cakes Benedict, smoked salmon with the perfect egg and shrimp and grits.
- On Saturday, April 17, CCC&TI will offer the “The Far East” culinary class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. Cost for the class is $60. Participants will experience the flavors of Asia while exploring a variety of cuisines including Thai and Korean. Participants will prepare pad thai, fried rice, Vietnamese spring rolls and Korean bulgogi.
- On Saturday, May 1, CCC&TI will offer “Soups and Quick Breads” culinary class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. Cost for the class is $60. Participants will learn the techniques for soup making and importance and building flavors while preparing farmer’s chowder, pasta e fajioli, chicken tortilla soup, corn bread and biscuits.
- On Saturday, May 15, CCC&TI will offer the “Italian” culinary class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. Cost for the class is $60. Participants will prepare a variety of Italian dishes representing various regions including pesto with Focaccia bread, house made pasta with bolognaise, veal marsala and rabbit ragu.
For those interested in taking all of the courses, CCC&TI is offering a special discounted rate of $225 for those who sign up for all four one-day courses.
Participants will be able to enjoy their finished meals in the culinary kitchen at the end of the class, if time allows, or pack their dish to go to enjoy later. Participants will also receive recipe cards for the dishes prepared during the classes.
Space is limited for each class. Participants will be required to complete a health screening and temperature check prior to the start of each class and will also be required to wear a mask except when eating meals.
For more information or to register for any of these culinary offerings, call (828) 726-2242 or click to www.cccti.edu.
Farmers Tailgate Markets open for Spring in the High Country…
HIGH COUNTRY — Farmers tailgate markets are readying tents for the new season, with openings scheduled in April and May. These early spring markets will offer an array of produce, including colorful root vegetables like carrots and radishes, tender lettuces and salad greens, cold-hardy greens like kale and spinach, mushrooms, spring alliums, and much more. In addition to produce, market vendors will have meats, cheese, eggs, bread, and prepared foods as well as a wide selection of plant starts.
Opening dates for Appalachian Grown farmers markets in the High Country are:
- Alleghany County Farmers Market, Sparta: May 1, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Ashe County Farmers Market, West Jefferson: April 10, Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Avery County Farmers Market, Banner Elk: April 22, Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m.
- Bakersville Main Street Farmers Market: 2021 dates TBA, Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon
- Blowing Rock Farmers Market: May 27, Thursdays, 3 to 6 p.m.
- King Street Market, Boone: May 4, Tuesdays, 4 to 7 p.m.
- Spruce Pine Farmers Market: April 28, Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m.
- Watauga County Farmers Market, Boone: May 1, Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon
- Wilkes County Farmers Market, North Wilkesboro: April 27, Tuesdays, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Many COVID-19 precautions, including social distancing, limiting the number of shoppers, and mask requirements, are still in effect. Check individual market websites and signage for details and updates.
SNAP/EBT is accepted by many farmers markets in the region. In addition, some markets also offer SNAP incentives, such as one-to-one matches on dollars spent through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program at farmers markets. Find details about this and other farmers market SNAP programs at asapconnections.org/snap.
There are more than 100 farmers markets across the Appalachian Grown region, which includes Western North Carolina as well as surrounding counties in Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina. For a complete list of markets click to asapconnections.org/farmersmarkets or use ASAP’s online Local Food Guide at appalachiangrown.org.
Cooperative Extension announces Plant Sale…
The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center staff is ready to take orders for the 2021 Avery County Cooperative Extension Plant Sale.
For years, this annual event has helped supply the Avery County residents with various fruit trees and berry plants. This year, we are offering new apple trees such as the Junaluska, Jarrett and Golden Pippin along with numerous other heirloom varieties. These particular heirloom varieties grow very well in our area. Traditional heirloom favorites will be available along with Pear trees, Pawpaws, Blueberries, Strawberries, Raspberries, Grape Vines, Asparagus, and Rhubarb. These plants come from high-quality commercial nurseries; the plants are excellent quality.
Contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center to request a Plant Sale Catalog and Order Form to be mailed. Also, Plant Sale Catalogs and Order Forms will be available at Three Nails Hardware in Newland and the NEW Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at 661 Vale Road, Newland or at https://avery.ces.ncsu.edu.
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. For additional information and availability of plants, contact Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service, Avery County Center at (828) 733-8270.
Avery County Historical Museum is open…
The Avery County Museum is open with COVID 19 regulations in place. Winter hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with Saturday hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can also tour the ET&WNC Railroad and Depot located behind the museum. There are many resource books and family genealogies available in the museum library.
The museum has available for sale our new 2021 Avery Museum Calendar showcasing different museum displays. Also, “The Story of Newland” by Jimmie Daniels, and “The Life and Times of Alexander Wiseman” by Tense Franklin Banks and Marie White Bost can be purchased. Stop and check out these new books.
The museum is located next to the Avery County Courthouse.
Hatchery Supported trout waters open April 3…
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will open approximately 900 miles of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters at 7 a.m. on April 3. The season will run through Feb. 28, 2022.
To give trout anglers opportunities to plan fishing trips in advance, the Wildlife Commission has posted the full Hatchery Supported Trout Waters stocking schedule on its website that provides information on what days each water is being stocked. Anglers can search by county and by month.
Hatchery Supported Trout Waters, which are marked by green-and-white signs, have been closed since Feb. 28 so that Commission staff can stock the waters with trout. Staff will continue to stock certain streams through August. Staff will stock many of these waters monthly, although they will stock some heavily fished waters more frequently. Over the six months, staff will stock nearly 787,000 trout — 96 percent of which will average 10 inches in length, with the other 4 percent exceeding 14 inches in length.
Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are open to public fishing; however, many of those miles are privately owned so the Commission urges anglers to respect the property they are fishing on and remember that landowners can take away access if they feel their property is being misused.
Anglers can help prevent the loss of public access to fishing by:
- Respecting private property and landowners at all times.
- Removing all trash and litter from fishing and parking areas.
- Parking only in designated areas and leaving driveways open for traffic.
- Closing and/or locking gates after use.
- Reporting wildlife violations by calling 1-800-662-7137.
For a complete list of all Hatchery Supported Trout Waters, as well as trout maps, the complete stocking schedule, and daily stocking updates on Hatchery-Supported Trout Waters, click to https://www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Fish/Trout/Trout-Fishing.
Wildlife Commission urges to leave bear cubs alone for their safety…
RALEIGH – The N.C Wildlife Resources Commission is asking the public to contact them if they suspect they’ve encountered an orphaned bear cub. Black bears become more active in the spring after emerging from their winter dens, particularly in the western and eastern parts of the state. This includes female bears and their cubs born over the winter. They often leave the den together to explore their surroundings.
Occasionally cubs will temporarily get separated from their mamas. However, wildlife biologists at the Commission say that if you see a bear cub alone, it is rarely because it’s been abandoned. Often the mother bear is nearby foraging for food and will return in a few hours, or earlier. If you remain in the area or attempt to catch the cub, you could inadvertently separate it from its mother and possibly injure the cub.
If you suspect a cub has been orphaned, do not cub-nap it. Instead, give the mother plenty of room and time to reconnect with her cub. To avoid harming yourself or the bear cub:
- Do not handle it.
- Do not attempt to catch it.
- Do not remove it.
- Do not feed it.
- Do take note of your location and call the NC Wildlife Helpline (866) 318-2401. If after hours or on weekends, call your district wildlife biologist to report it.
A wildlife biologist will assess the situation. If it’s determined that the cub has been orphaned, it will be properly captured and taken to the agency’s licensed bear rehabilitators for immediate care.
“Luckily, these cubs have the help of the Commission and licensed bear rehabilitators. The rehabilitators know the treatments and specialized food needed,” stated Black Bear and Furbearer Biologist Colleen Olfenbuttel. “It’s imperative for the public to remember to never feed a bear. This will cause them to become habituated to people, making it more challenging for successful rehabilitation back into the wild.”
In fact, food is not often the first thing that that cubs need. Cubs require a very specialized diet and animal formulas purchased from the store, or other foods (pet food, fruit), can compromise their health.
“Do not trust resources on the internet about feeding and caring for a cub,” Olfenbuttel added. “Instead, call the Wildlife Commission immediately. It is illegal in North Carolina to keep a black bear cub without a captivity permit.”
The Wildlife Commission has been rehabilitating and releasing orphaned black bear cubs since 1976 to assure these cubs have the best chance of success once they are returned to the wild. Most recently the Commission assisted with the release of three bear cubs back into the wild as featured on episode seven of National Geographic WILD’s “Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina.”
Visit the Wildlife Commission blog to learn more about the agency’s black bear cub rehabilitation program.
Local students invited to join JAM program…
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven at Avery Senior Center…
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
SBA Extends COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Application Deadline through
Dec. 31, 2021…
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that the deadline to apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program for the COVID-19 Pandemic disaster declaration is extended to Dec. 31, 2021. The deadline extension comes as a result of the recent bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress and enacted by President Trump on Dec. 27, 2020.
To date, the SBA has approved $197 billion in low-interest loans which provides working capital funds to small businesses, nonprofits and agricultural businesses make it through this challenging time.
“Following the President’s declaration of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the SBA has approved over 3.6 million loans through our Economic Injury Disaster Loan program nationwide,” Administrator Jovita Carranza said. “The EIDL program has assisted millions of small businesses, including nonprofit organizations, sole proprietors and independent contractors, from a wide array of industries and business sectors, to survive this very difficult economic environment.”
EIDL loan applications will continue to be accepted through December 2021, pending the availability of funds. Loans are offered at very affordable terms, with a 3.75% interest rate for small businesses and 2.75% interest rate for nonprofit organizations, a 30-year maturity, and an automatic deferment of one year before monthly payments begin. Every eligible small business and nonprofit are encouraged to apply to get the resources they need.
COVID-19 testing available at pool complex…
NEWLAND — Free COVID-19 testing is taking place at the Avery County Pool Complex, “The Dive In,” located at 220 Shady Street in Newland from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Anyone who meets the testing criteria can be tested at the community testing site, including uninsured, underinsured, undocumented and homeless individuals. OptumServe will generate a unique identification number for individuals who do not have a driver’s license. To schedule an appointment, click to lhi.care/covidtesting. Call (877) 562-4850 if you do not have internet or are registering for a minor.
Spruce Pine Spring Craft Eggstravaganza April 3…
SPRUCE PINE — Join us on April 3 for the Spruce Pine Spring Craft Egg-stravaganza, at the Cross Street Commerce Center in Spruce Pine. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and admission to the event is free.
The egg-stravaganza will include an indoor/outdoor craft show and Easter egg hunt. Children ages 2 to 13 can participate in the Easter egg hunt for a $2 donation, with hunts taking place at 10 a.m. (for kids age 2 to 5), noon (ages 5 to 8), and 1 p.m. (ages 9 to 13).
At the Spruce Pine Spring Craft Egg-stravaganza, you can find beautiful Spring arts and crafts of all varieties, as well as win prizes from our Golden Egg Easter Egg hunt where children of all ages can hunt with the Easter Bunny who is hopping into town on April 3 to hide eggs for all the eager Easter Egg hunters out there. A lucky few will find the Magical Golden eggs and win the Easter Bunny’s coveted Golden Baskets filled with all his favorite gifts & goodies and delicious treats.
Several local artists will be at this year’s event displaying wares from jewelry, wreaths, furniture, wood bowls, and pottery to T-shirts, glass flowers, garden plants, vegetable, baked Goods, key chains, home decor, canned goods and more.
Handcrafted, artist and limited commercial space is available for vendors, as well as food vendors space. For more information, call Spruce Pine Southern Shows at (828) 688-1148.
Upward Bound college access program now accepting new students…
HIGH COUNTRY — The Upward Bound Program at Appalachian State University is currently seeking to enroll new students in a free, federally funded, college preparatory program for potential first-generation and/or modest-income high school students.
The program currently serves 163 students from seven Western North Carolina high schools: Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Freedom, McDowell, Watauga and West Wilkes.
Students in the program participate in services such as cultural enrichment opportunities, a program of advising, tutoring and weekend academies during the school year, and an academically intensive six-week summer program. Students are expected to remain with the program until graduation from high school.
Upward Bound students receive individualized assistance that includes locating and applying for scholarships, grants, and other financial aid to make paying for college a reality. All services are provided absolutely free. Program acceptance is currently on an on-going basis due to COVID-19. To apply online, click to upwardbound.appstate.edu.
A recent Upward Bound graduate stated that the program changed their life, and that they could not have gotten this far without going through the program. The graduate also stated that the program teaches beyond what a classroom can, and prepares students for the real world.
“Participating in Upward Bound provides students with the skills and resources necessary for successfully graduating from high school, securing funding for college, and enrolling in college immediately following senior year of high school,” said Aaron Gersonde, director of Upward Bound. “Our participants experience personal growth, academic success, a sense of community, and confidence in their ability to thrive once they are in college.”
Banner Elk Artists Gallery open…
While the Historic Banner Elk School remains closed to the general public, the BE Artists Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Please call the number on the sign at the front door and we will promptly let you in.
Please note that masks are required, capacity is limited to a maximum of six guests at one time, and that no public restrooms are available at this time. You can also schedule an appointment to visit the gallery by emailing art@beartistsgallery.com, or calling (828) 898-6767.
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.