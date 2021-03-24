Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina remained the same from last week at $2.66 as of Monday, March 22. This compares with the national average which increased two cents to $2.87 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, March 22, the United States’ national debt was $28,078,701,347,291, according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $84,995 in debt per person and $223,893 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, March 22, North Carolina’s state debt was $49,625,964,776, which breaks down to $4,715 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, March. 22, 1,149,503 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 759,240 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,667,657.
New hours at Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce…
As ski season nears its close and the signs of spring emerge, the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce is extending its open hours to 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday thru Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday. For more information, call (828) 898-8395.
Heating assistance for families with children in the home
from the Emergency
Assistance Program…
Do you have a child (your child, grandchild, niece or nephew) more than 51% of the time living in your home? Do you heat with kerosene, propane, electricity or wood and you are out or nearly out of fuel or have a cutoff notice? We may be able to help!
You may apply by picking up a PURPLE application from Avery DSS. There is a table with all program applications located outside the Avery DSS office. We can also mail one to you. There’s a drop box located on the building for after hours drop off, or you may or you may fax (828) 733-8245 (please call to verify receipt) or email Alesia.Calloway@AveryCountyNC.gov or Tasha.Smith@AveryCountyNC.gov, or return the application to the front office. We will need to verify income so paystubs or an employment letter will be helpful to your case. Be sure to sign, date and include a phone number and/or email address so we may contact you. Please include account numbers for Electric and Propane accounts.
Funds are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. For more information call (828) 733-8230 and ask for Tasha or Alesia.
Revival at Ivey Heights FWB Church starting April 12…
Ivey heights FWB Church will be holding revival services nightly beginning at 7 p.m. on April 12. Evangelist Josh Jones will be preaching, with special singing nightly. Everyone is invited to come and worship our Lord Jesus Christ with us.
Local library announces partnership with Homework Gap Project…
NEWLAND — This year has been rough for a lot of families being thrown into the deep end of the technology pool. If your family has been struggling to keep up with the ever-changing new technologies students need to use in order to complete assignments, you aren’t alone. And we’re here to help!
The Avery County Public Library has been selected as a partner in the Homework Gap Project, an educational program for families provided through grants from the State Library of North Carolina, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and the NC Broadband Infrastructure Office.
We will be offering an eight-week online training for adult caregivers (students are welcome to join as well), covering the following topics:
- How to Navigate Virtual Meetings
- Device and Internet Basics
- Communicating Online
- Digital Organization
- Supporting K-12 Education Online
- Finding & Evaluating Information Online
- Online Safety and Privacy
- Resources for Continued Learning & Connectivity
Each week, after reading a short online learning module, participants can catch up with local Avery County librarians for discussion, questions and answers about that week’s topic.
Nervous about joining a Zoom meeting when you’re wanting assistance with technology in the first place? We’re here for you — a graduate student will be serving as our Digital Navigator, and she can help you navigate the waters of getting set up and comfortable with using Zoom, along with answering tech questions all around!
The class will begin the week of April 5 to 9. We’ll be sending a survey to participants to find the best dates/times to hold our virtual meetings.
If you’d like to join us, call the Avery Morrison Library at (828) 733-9393 or email us at acpl@amyregionallibrary.org (please don’t message us on Facebook — it’s been giving us problems and we can’t always get messages there. Even librarians have technology fails!). We’re looking forward to helping folks in our community “bridge the gap” of technology access, and we would love for you to join us!
American Sign Language Classes at the NC School for the Deaf…
The North Carolina School for the Deaf in Morganton has overcome the barriers of in-person teaching with the help of Zoom and other virtual technologies. When the pandemic hit, they carried right on with educating students using virtual classes, holding virtual meetings and even virtual American Sign Language classes. Brian Shott, who teaches ASL classes at the school, usually in person, now teaches them on Zoom. He said the classes have increased 50 percent since the start of the pandemic. Mr. Shott teaches community members, parents, students, and special interest entities across the state.
We live in a large deaf community where sign language could possibly be used every day. We want people that have a desire to learn this language to have access to it, even if it is just basic signs to help offer great customer service, or just to say thank you to a deaf individual.
NCSD is offering ASL classes online via Zoom and hopes to go back to in-person classes as soon as we safely can. The classes are offered weekly and are free of charge to anyone interested.
To find out more about ASL classes at NCSD check their website or contact Brian at brian.shott@esdb.dpi.nc.gov for more information.
Shiitake Mushroom Workshop March 27…
A shiitake mushroom workshop will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, at the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center, 661 Vale Road in Newland.
If North Carolina COVID-19 restrictions allow, participants will enjoy a shiitake mushroom meal while listening to a presentation on shiitake production. The meal will be followed with each participant inoculating two logs that they can take home.
This is always a popular event, so please be sure to register early! The class is limited to only 10 participants. The registration fee for this class is $10 per person. To register, call the Avery County Center at (828) 733-8270.
MCC Foundation
Scholarship application
window open
through March 31…
The Mayland Community College Foundation Scholarship Application is now open. Current students, as well as incoming students, are encouraged to fill out one easy online application to be eligible for more than 60 scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year. Many full scholarships are available! The application deadline is at midnight on March 31, 2021. For additional information and to apply for MCC Foundation scholarships click on the scholarship link at www.mayland.edu.
Expanded crisis center to provide mental health, substance use
treatment for region…
NORTH WILKESBORO – Community leaders on March 19 celebrated the expansion of a regional crisis stabilization center that will offer support, hope and options for real recovery from mental health and substance use challenges.
Synergy Recovery at the Shirley B. Randleman Center will serve adults living throughout western North Carolina, with a focus on residents of Wilkes, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties. The state-of-the-art facility is named after former state Sen. Shirley Randleman, who successfully advocated for $1.4 million in state dollars for Vaya Health to help fund construction.
“The expanded center represents a long-term investment in the future of Wilkes County and all of northwestern North Carolina,” Randleman said. “Residents of our region deserve quality behavioral health treatment options that are close to home. I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished by working together and enthusiastic about the benefits for our region for years to come.”
Behavioral health advocates and Wilkes County officials gathered at the 118 Peace St. facility for a ribbon-cutting while observing social distancing, capacity limits and mask requirements. The center is expected to begin accepting clients in late March or early April.
Synergy leases the building from county government and provides care through a contract with Vaya, which manages Medicaid and other public funds for behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disability (IDD) services in 22 western North Carolina counties. Vaya is supporting the center through non-recurring community reinvestment funds and Medicaid and non-Medicaid funding for Synergy’s ongoing operations.
“Mental health and substance use challenges affect people from all walks of life, from residents of our state’s largest cities to our most rural mountain counties,” said Vaya CEO Brian Ingraham. “The Randleman Center will be a place of healing for all people – for our family members, friends and neighbors. I’m honored to be part of a true community effort to strengthen behavioral health services and supports available in western North Carolina.”
The need for mental health and substance use services statewide has continued to grow due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kody Kinsley, deputy secretary with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
“The pandemic has broadly increased anxiety and depression across our state, exacerbated the opioid epidemic and made it more challenging to access services and supports for those in need,” Kinsley said. “But there is hope. During a person’s worst moment, at a point of crisis, this facility will offer a safe and accessible place that will promote health and wellness.”
The facility-based crisis center provides secure, residential stays for people experiencing mental health and substance use disorders, as well as people in need of non-hospital detox. It is expected to help relieve the strain on the Wilkes Medical Center emergency department and local law enforcement by providing services to people who are involuntarily committed to treatment.
The steering committee guiding the center expansion included representatives from Vaya, Synergy, Daymark Recovery Services, Project Lazarus, Wilkes Medical Center, the Wilkes County Board of Commissioners and the county’s administrative, social services, sheriff’s and health departments.
“The Randleman Center is here today thanks to years of work by a broad coalition of county agencies and community organizations,” said Wilkes County Manager John Yates. “Mental health and substance use disorders affect every aspect of life, and it takes comprehensive partnerships like these to effect real change on the local level.”
The new center includes two additional beds, for a total of 16, and new services and supports. The two-story building saw extensive renovations and a 1,647-square-foot addition to the first floor, for a total of 6,458 square feet. The facility-based crisis center occupies the entire lower floor, while the upper floor houses recovery support groups and Synergy’s administrative offices.
The Randleman Center also features a dedicated intake room, two new restrooms and a shower area accessible to people with disabilities, a family waiting room and green space accessible to people receiving crisis unit services.
“The renovated facility offers both expanded services and a modernized, welcoming environment that communicates respect for the individuals we serve,” said Synergy Clinical Director Carl Spake. “The Randleman Center is a place where people can feel comfortable and supported as they take the next step in their journey toward recovery.”
CCC&TI Caldwell Campus to offer community cuisine cooking classes…
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will host a series of Community Cuisine cooking classes for adults beginning in April. The classes will be held in the culinary kitchen in K Building on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. Following are details regarding each class:
On Saturday, April 3, CCC&TI will offer the “Easter Brunch” culinary class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. Cost for the class is $60. Participants will get inside tips on egg cookery and will prepare Crab Cakes Benedict, smoked salmon with the perfect egg and shrimp and grits.
On Saturday, April 17, CCC&TI will offer the “The Far East” culinary class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. Cost for the class is $60. Participants will experience the flavors of Asia while exploring a variety of cuisines including Thai and Korean. Participants will prepare pad thai, fried rice, Vietnamese spring rolls and Korean bulgogi.
On Saturday, May 1, CCC&TI will offer “Soups and Quick Breads” culinary class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. Cost for the class is $60. Participants will learn the techniques for soup making and importance and building flavors while preparing farmer’s chowder, pasta e fajioli, chicken tortilla soup, cornbread and biscuits.
On Saturday, May 15, CCC&TI will offer the “Italian” culinary class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. Cost for the class is $60. Participants will prepare a variety of Italian dishes representing various regions including pesto with Focaccia bread, house made pasta with bolognaise, veal marsala and rabbit ragu.
For those interested in taking all of the courses, CCC&TI is offering a special discounted rate of $225 for those who sign up for all four one-day courses.
Participants will be able to enjoy their finished meals in the culinary kitchen at the end of the class, if time allows, or pack their dish to go to enjoy later. Participants will also receive recipe cards for the dishes prepared during the classes.
Space is limited for each class. Participants will be required to complete a health screening and temperature check prior to the start of each class and will also be required to wear a mask except when eating meals.
For more information or to register for any of these culinary offerings, call (828) 726-2242 or click to www.cccti.edu.
Cooperative Extension announces Plant Sale…
The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center staff is ready to take orders for the 2021 Avery County Cooperative Extension Plant Sale.
For years, this annual event has helped supply the Avery County residents with various fruit trees and berry plants. This year, we are offering new apple trees such as the Junaluska, Jarrett and Golden Pippin along with numerous other heirloom varieties. These particular heirloom varieties grow very well in our area. Traditional heirloom favorites will be available along with Pear trees, Pawpaws, Blueberries, Strawberries, Raspberries, Grape Vines, Asparagus, and Rhubarb. These plants come from high-quality commercial nurseries; the plants are excellent quality.
Contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center to request a Plant Sale Catalog and Order Form to be mailed. Also, Plant Sale Catalogs and Order Forms will be available at Three Nails Hardware in Newland and the NEW Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at 661 Vale Road, Newland or at https://avery.ces.ncsu.edu.
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. For additional information and availability of plants, contact Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service, Avery County Center at (828) 733-8270.
Avery County
Historical Museum
is open…
The Avery County Museum is open with COVID 19 regulations in place. Winter hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with Saturday hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can also tour the ET&WNC Railroad and Depot located behind the museum. There are many resource books and family genealogies available in the museum library.
The museum has available for sale our new 2021 Avery Museum Calendar showcasing different museum displays. Also, “The Story of Newland” by Jimmie Daniels, and “The Life and Times of Alexander Wiseman” by Tense Franklin Banks and Marie White Bost can be purchased. Stop and check out these new books.
The museum is located next to the Avery County Courthouse.
Hatchery Supported Trout Waters closed through April 3…
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission have closed approximately 1,000 miles of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters, reopening them at 7 a.m. on April 3.
This year, Wildlife Commission personnel will stock approximately 960,000 trout — 96% of which will average 10 inches in length, with the other 3% exceeding 14 inches in length.
Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are stocked at frequent intervals in the spring and early summer every year and are marked by green-and-white signs at the fishing locations. Anglers can harvest a maximum of seven trout per day, with no minimum size limit or bait restriction. Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are open from 7 a.m. on the first Saturday in April until one-half hour after sunset on the last day of February the following year.
For information about trout fishing in North Carolina, visit the Wildlife Commission’s trout fishing page, or call the Inland Fisheries Division at (919) 707-0220.
Red Cross: Fire safety plans help prevent tragedies…
CHARLOTTE – The American Red Cross urges everyone to consider fire safety plans as fire tragedies have recently increased in the Greater Carolinas Region.
Since the beginning of 2021, the local Red Cross has responded to more than 260 home fires. Between January and February, there have been more than 25 people who were injured, hospitalized or killed by a fire, a 41% increase compared to the past four years. The upward trend is concerning and a reminder to test smoke alarms and practice escape plans.
“Home fires haven’t stopped during COVID-19, and neither has the need to prevent fire tragedies,” said Allison Taylor, regional executive, Greater Carolinas Region.
How to protect your family
- Test your smoke alarms and practice your escape plan until everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes. The Red Cross helps families recover and protect themselves from fire tragedies. A safety checklist can help determine what steps should be taken to help make a family’s home safer.
- Do you have smoke alarms on every floor of your house?
- Do you test your smoke alarms monthly and replace the batteries when needed?
- Does your family have a fire escape plan?
- Do you have a rally point away from your house if you must evacuate?
For more information, contact the local Red Cross Preparedness Team by emailing GCARPrepares@redcross.org, calling (704) 347-8346 or click to redcross.org/fire for more information.
Local students invited to join JAM program…
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven at Avery Senior
Center…
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
SBA Extends COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Application Deadline through Dec. 31, 2021…
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that the deadline to apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program for the COVID-19 Pandemic disaster declaration is extended to Dec. 31, 2021. The deadline extension comes as a result of the recent bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress and enacted by President Trump on Dec. 27, 2020.
To date, the SBA has approved $197 billion in low-interest loans which provides working capital funds to small businesses, nonprofits and agricultural businesses make it through this challenging time.
“Following the President’s declaration of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the SBA has approved over 3.6 million loans through our Economic Injury Disaster Loan program nationwide,” Administrator Jovita Carranza said. “The EIDL program has assisted millions of small businesses, including nonprofit organizations, sole proprietors and independent contractors, from a wide array of industries and business sectors, to survive this very difficult economic environment.”
EIDL loan applications will continue to be accepted through December 2021, pending the availability of funds. Loans are offered at very affordable terms, with a 3.75% interest rate for small businesses and 2.75% interest rate for nonprofit organizations, a 30-year maturity, and an automatic deferment of one year before monthly payments begin. Every eligible small business and nonprofit are encouraged to apply to get the resources they need.
‘Find the Golden Egg’ Easter event in Banner Elk
March 27…
Calling all kids ages 12 and under: The Easter Bunny and the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce are teaming up for an exciting golden Easter egg hunting event. Find one of the eight golden Easter eggs on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Eggs will be hidden around Tate-Evans Town Park.
The Easter bunny kicks off the hunt at the park at 10 a.m. Winners will redeem the ticket in their golden egg at the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce for a special prize between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
One golden egg per family only; with consolation prizes for the winner’s siblings and all other participants provided at the Chamber. Check the Chamber Facebook page for updates on the number of eggs found and remaining. Happy hunting! For more information, click to www.bannerelk.org/easter.
COVID-19 testing available at pool complex…
NEWLAND — Free COVID-19 testing is taking place at the Avery County Pool Complex, “The Dive In,” located at 220 Shady Street in Newland from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Anyone who meets the testing criteria can be tested at the community testing site, including uninsured, underinsured, undocumented and homeless individuals. OptumServe will generate a unique identification number for individuals who do not have a driver’s license. To schedule an appointment, click to lhi.care/covidtesting. Call (877) 562-4850 if you do not have internet or are registering for a minor.
State Highway Patrol Announces Nonprofit foundation…
RALEIGH — The NC Highway Patrol is proud to announce the first ever nonprofit 501©(3) titled “North Carolina State Highway Patrol Foundation.”
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol’s nonprofit foundation was founded by Board Chairwoman Melissa Sutherland and is comprised of local business leaders, community members, legal and financial professionals whose primary mission is to support the organization’s needs in the areas of training, equipment and other invaluable tools which would strengthen our mission by providing the highest level of service and protection to the citizens of this state. More importantly, the foundation will provide immediate financial assistance to members and their families who are either critically injured or die while in the performance of their duties.
“Our resolve to carry out our honorable mission is unwavering and will remain steadfast as we address the needs of our members and their families,” said Colonel Glenn M. McNeill, Jr. “The bravery, courage and tireless work displayed by both past and present members, truly merits the cause behind this great foundation.”
For more information, click to www.ncshpfoundation.org to learn more about the foundation’s mission, the Board of Directors, donating options and upcoming events.
Spruce Pine Spring Craft Eggstravaganza April 3…
SPRUCE PINE — Join us on April 3 for the Spruce Pine Spring Craft Egg-stravaganza, at the Cross Street Commerce Center in Spruce Pine. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and admission to the event is free.
The egg-stravaganza will include an indoor/outdoor craft show and Easter egg hunt. Children ages 2 to 13 can participate in the Easter egg hunt for a $2 donation, with hunts taking place at 10 a.m. (for kids age 2 to 5), noon (ages 5 to 8), and 1 p.m. (ages 9 to 13).
At the Spruce Pine Spring Craft Egg-stravaganza, you can find beautiful Spring arts and crafts of all varieties, as well as win prizes from our Golden Egg Easter Egg hunt where children of all ages can hunt with the Easter Bunny who is hopping into town on April 3 to hide eggs for all the eager Easter Egg hunters out there. A lucky few will find the Magical Golden eggs and win the Easter Bunny’s coveted Golden Baskets filled with all his favorite gifts & goodies and delicious treats.
Several local artists will be at this year’s event displaying wares from jewelry, wreaths, furniture, wood bowls, and pottery to T-shirts, glass flowers, garden plants, vegetable, baked Goods, key chains, home decor, canned goods and more.
Handcrafted, artist and limited commercial space is available for vendors, as well as food vendors space. For more information, call Spruce Pine Southern Shows at (828) 688-1148.
Wildlife Commission adopts proposed rules for 2021-22…
RALEIGH – The NC Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) reviewed proposed rule changes at its business meeting on Feb. 25. The Commissioners accepted 40 of the proposed changes related to wildlife management, inland fisheries and game lands for the 2021-22 seasons. The effective date for these regulations is Aug. 1, 2021.
During the open comment period, the Commission received input from constituents regarding the proposed changes, including more than 1,500 comments about Sunday hunting on game lands. Commissioners carefully weighed all comments before voting on the rules.
Highlights of the rules adopted by Commissioners include:
Sunday Hunting on Game Lands: Forty-five
Game Lands were approved as
Game Lands where hunting is allowed Monday through Sunday during open seasons. Six
Game Lands will become
Game Lands, where hunting is allowed Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday during open seasons. The statutory limitations for Sunday hunting, prohibiting hunting with a firearm between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., using firearms to hunt deer with the use of dogs, and hunting with a firearm within 500 yards of a place of worship or any accessory structure thereof will also apply on game lands. Additionally, hunting migratory game birds on Sunday is prohibited statewide. A comprehensive list of the Game Lands with Sunday Hunting is available at
- .
- Remote Trap Checking: Allow for the use of remote trap checking systems in lieu of a physical trap check under specified conditions.
- Wild Quail Management Areas: Creates a new private land program called Wild Quail Management Areas that allows qualified property owners enrolled in the program to implement specific management actions for bobwhite quail.
- Public Mountain Trout Waters: Reduced regulatory complexity by combining the two-existing Public Mountain Trout Waters catch-and-release classifications into a single classification, Catch and Release/Artificial Flies and Lures Only Trout Waters.
Rules that changed from what was noticed and presented at the virtual public hearing include:
- Public Mountain Trout Waters: Proposed boundary changes for Hatchery Supported Trout Waters on Big Pine Creek and Meadow Fork in Alleghany County were removed from consideration at the request of the Blue Ridge Parkway.
- Remote Trap Checking: Rule was edited for clarification about when and how traps must be checked.
- Wild Quail Management Areas: Changed contiguous acreage requirement from 1,500 acres to 500 acres. Added that a minimum of 225 acres or 15% of the land, whichever is greater, must be maintained in a year-round bobwhite quail habitat.
- Trapping on Game Lands: Clarified that food used by trappers may not be processed food products as defined in GS 113-294(r) and that certain feathers, hair, and bones do not need to be covered.
- Goose Creek Game Land: The rule was changed to prohibit the pursuing or chasing of deer or bear with dogs for the purposes of training or hunting on the Beaufort County portion of Goose Creek Game Land except for that portion east of Smith Creek and south of Campbell Creek.
USDA Forest Service Southern Region supports youth education with Fish Art Contest…
ASHEVILLE — Wildlife Forever is proud to recognize the USDA Forest Service, Southern Region for their support of the 2021 Fish Art Contest. By teaching youth the Art of Conservation®, the national partnership reaches thousands of young people each year and is used by educators as an introduction to outdoor recreation.
The award-winning Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest connects young people to fish, fishing, and aquatic conservation through art, writing, and science. To enter, contestants create an original illustration of any species from the Official Fish List and a one-page writing entry. Entries are due postmarked by March 31 each year. For details on contest rules, entry forms, and to view past winners, click to www.FishArt.org.
Amy Commens-Carson, Regional Fisheries Program Manager at the USDA Forest Service Southern Region, said, “The Fish Art Contest is an exciting and innovative program that allows young people to express connections to the outdoors through their own creativity. The Southern Region is proud to help build the next generation of conservation stewards across the country with the Fish Art Contest.”
“The Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest eliminates many traditional barriers and provides an all-inclusive platform for youth education. The USDA Forest Service is a leader in supporting conservation initiatives and building stewardship. I am grateful for their vision and support. Investing in youth is the key to our future,” said President and CEO of Wildlife Forever, Pat Conzemius.
The 2021 State-Fish Art Contest is now open and accepting entries. The deadline to enter is March 31, 2021 so start creating today! Details available at www.FishArt.org.
The award-winning Wildlife Forever Fish Art™ Contest, with support from Title Sponsor Bass Pro Shops, the USDA Forest Service and Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, brings children, art and aquatic conservation together. The annual contest reaches thousands of youth each year. New distance learning resources allow students to participate from home or classroom and complement a wide array of educational programming. To enter, young artists create an original illustration of any fish from the Official Fish list and written words detailing its habitat, and efforts to conserve it. Entries are categorized in four grade levels: K-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Educators nationwide utilize Fish On!, the full-color Fish Art Lesson Plan, integrating the disciplines of science and art. Entries are due postmarked or emailed by March 31 each year. For more, click to www.fishart.org.
Wildlife Forever’s mission is to conserve America’s wildlife heritage through conservation education, preservation of habitat and management of fish and wildlife. Wildlife Forever is a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to investing resources on the ground. Recent audits reveal that 94% of every dollar supports our award-winning conservation programs. Please, Join Today and learn more about the Fish Art Contest®, Clean Drain Dry Initiative™ and Prairie City USA® at www.WildlifeForever.org.
The USDA Forest Service is a multi-use agency that manages and protects 154 national forests and 20 grasslands in 43 states and Puerto Rico. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. Learn more about the Forest Service fisheries program at www.fs.fed.us/science-technology/fish-wildlife-plants/fisheries-program
Upward Bound college access program now accepting new students…
HIGH COUNTRY — The Upward Bound Program at Appalachian State University is currently seeking to enroll new students in a free, federally funded, college preparatory program for potential first-generation and/or modest-income high school students.
The program currently serves 163 students from seven Western North Carolina high schools: Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Freedom, McDowell, Watauga and West Wilkes.
Students in the program participate in services such as cultural enrichment opportunities, a program of advising, tutoring and weekend academies during the school year, and an academically intensive six-week summer program. Students are expected to remain with the program until graduation from high school.
Upward Bound students receive individualized assistance that includes locating and applying for scholarships, grants, and other financial aid to make paying for college a reality. All services are provided absolutely free. Program acceptance is currently on an on-going basis due to COVID-19. To apply online, click to upwardbound.appstate.edu.
A recent Upward Bound graduate stated that the program changed their life, and that they could not have gotten this far without going through the program. The graduate also stated that the program teaches beyond what a classroom can, and prepares students for the real world.
“Participating in Upward Bound provides students with the skills and resources necessary for successfully graduating from high school, securing funding for college, and enrolling in college immediately following senior year of high school,” said Aaron Gersonde, director of Upward Bound. “Our participants experience personal growth, academic success, a sense of community, and confidence in their ability to thrive once they are in college.”
Banner Elk Artists Gallery open…
While the Historic Banner Elk School remains closed to the general public, the BE Artists Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Please call the number on the sign at the front door and we will promptly let you in.
Please note that masks are required, capacity is limited to a maximum of six guests at one time, and that no public restrooms are available at this time. You can also schedule an appointment to visit the gallery by emailing art@beartistsgallery.com, or calling (828) 898-6767.
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
