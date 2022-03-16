Weekly gas price update...
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina increased by 18 cents last week to $4.17 as of Monday, March 14. This compares with the national average, which increased by 32 cents last week to $4.32 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update...
As of Monday, March 14, the United States’ national debt was $30,315,518,617,011 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $91,097 in debt per person and $241,611 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, March 14, North Carolina’s state debt was $51,062,493,197, which breaks down to $4,920 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update...
As of Monday, March 7, 200,559 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 1,729,607 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,368,851.
Online Absentee Ballot Request Portal now open for 2022 primary...
RALEIGH — Any registered and eligible North Carolina voter may now request an absentee ballot for the 2022 primary election online through the North Carolina Absentee Ballot Portal, available on the State Board of Elections’ website.
The State Board launched the secure absentee request portal in 2020. That year, more than 362,000 requests were made through the service.
“The absentee ballot portal has helped many voters securely request their absentee ballots since we started it in 2020,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “Whether you prefer to vote by mail or in person, we encourage all voters to choose the voting method that works best for you.”
The 2022 primary election is May 17. A number of municipalities across the state are electing their representatives that day as well. The general election is November 8.
To request a ballot through the portal, voters must verify their identity by providing their full name, date of birth, address, and either their driver’s license number (or other DMV ID number) or last four digits of their Social Security number. Voters will sign and submit the form online. If a voter provides their email address, they will receive a confirmation email after the request is submitted through the portal.
The deadline to submit a request for an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. May 10, one week before Election Day. The State Board encourages voters to request a ballot sooner to ensure they can return their ballot in time to be counted.
In late March or early April, after ballots are prepared, county boards of elections across North Carolina will begin sending them out to voters who request them.
What is a Primary Election?
In a primary election, voters select which candidates will appear on the ballot for a given political party in the general election in November. Voters registered with one of the recognized political parties (Democratic, Libertarian, or Republican) may only cast a ballot in that party’s primary election. Unaffiliated voters may request a Democratic, Libertarian, or Republican ballot, or a nonpartisan ballot, if available.
For any nonpartisan local elections also taking place on May 17, all qualified voters choose among the same candidates, regardless of the voters’ party affiliation.
Returning the Ballot
Absentee voters must return their ballot, sealed inside the specially provided envelope, to their county board of elections no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day, May 17, 2022.
Absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on Election Day will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday after the election. Ballots without a postmark must be received by Election Day.
The portal also allows military and overseas (UOCAVA) voters, as well as visually impaired voters, to request and return an absentee ballot through the web-based portal. The request deadline for military and overseas voters is 5 p.m. May 16. The request deadline for visually impaired voters is 5 p.m. May 10.
For more information about voting by mail in North Carolina, visit the “Vote By Mail” section of the State Board website.
2022 Primary Dates and Deadlines:
- March 28, 2022: The date by which the boards of elections must make available absentee ballots, unless reduced by five days under N.C.G.S. 163-227.10(a).
- April 22, 2022: Civilian voter registration deadline for the primary.
- April 28, 2022: One-stop, in-person early voting period begins for the primary, under N.C.G.S. 163-227.2(b).
- May 10, 2022: Deadline for civilians to submit an absentee ballot request form for the primary.
- May 14, 2022: One-stop, in-person early voting period ends at 3 p.m. for the primary, under N.C.G.S. 163-227.2(b).
- May 17, 2022: Election Day for the primary and civilian absentee ballot return deadline.
GriefShare recovery seminar and support group at MCBC...
GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group meets at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Banner Elk Sunday nights through June 5, from 6 to 8 p.m.. (No meeting Easter, April 17). Child care is provided for children 3 and older (if there is a need for a younger nursery, please let us know and we will make arrangements) The church is located at 1161 Balm Hwy. (Hwy. 194) Banner Elk.
GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar sessions include "Is This Normal?" "The Challenges of Grief," "Grief and Your Relationships" and "Guilt and Anger."
For more information, call Mt Calvary at (828) 898-4735 or visit our website at www.mcbcbannerelk.org. You will find links under "Announcements.”
Find a bear den, leave it alone...
RALEIGH – Biologists at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say if you find a bear den, leave it alone. Black bears are very resourceful in finding places to shelter late December through April as cold weather lingers and cubs are born. Dens may be found in rock cavities, brush piles, tree cavities, excavations under fallen trees, ground nests, under decks and in crawl spaces. As a result, you may stumble upon a bear den anytime time you are outdoors, whether hiking, working in your yard, cutting firewood or enjoying outdoor activities.
If you find a den, either on your property or on public property, do not panic. Leave the area quickly and quietly, and to not disturb the den for the rest of the winter season. If the den is under your deck, shed, or crawlspace, leave the area and call the NC Wildlife Helpline at 866-318-2401, or contact your local district wildlife biologist for further guidance. In almost all cases, homeowners can safely co-exist with the bear until it leaves the den in the spring.
If you inadvertently flush a female bear from her den, do not approach the area. Keep any dogs on a leash and leave immediately. The female will return to the den if you leave it alone, even if she does not return right away. Do not go back to the den area, as additional disturbance may cause the bear to leave permanently.
Wildlife Commission staff have already investigated a report of an orphaned male cub in eastern North Carolina this winter.
“We received a call from the public about a cub found by itself and quickly investigated the situation,” stated Colleen Olfenbuttel, the black bear & furbearer biologist with the Wildlife Commission. “The den was likely disturbed, and we safely delivered the 4- to 5-week-old male cub to one of our two licensed rehabilitators specialized to care for orphaned cubs. Thanks to the correct response by the caller, we were able investigate, confirm the cub was orphaned and get the cub the care it needed within hours of the initial call, better assuring the cub’s eventual release back into the wild.”
The Wildlife Commission recently released a video about their cub rehabilitation program, highlighting the time and care that goes into ensuring a cub is ready for release back into the wild after capture.
“We are fortunate to have two fantastic rehabbers in the state that are highly skilled at rehabilitating black cubs. They work closely with us on the care needed to assure the cubs will be successfully released,” said Olfenbuttel. “But we’d much prefer that the bears stay in the wild with their mother, so please don’t accidentally cub-nap a bear cub; call us immediately if you suspect a cub is orphaned so we can investigate.”
As spring arrives, black bears will emerge from their dens and become more active. Sometimes humans will come across cubs that are alone, waiting for their mothers to return from foraging and exploring. It’s best to assume these bears are not orphaned. However, if you suspect a cub has been orphaned, do not handle or pick it up, feed it, or worse yet, remove it. The best thing to do is leave the cub alone, note the location and contact the NC Wildlife Helpline or your district wildlife biologist.
Avery Cooperative Extension Center to host private pesticide applicator training April 19...
NEWLAND — Avery County Cooperative Extension Office will host an upcoming training at its center on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, and is approved for 2.0 credit hours in subclass “V”.
The training will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Avery Community Center at Heritage Park (661 Vale Road, Newland, N.C.). Please register online at https://avery.ces.ncsu.edu/ under the Events Section or by calling the N.C. Cooperative Extension – Avery County Center at (828) 733-8270.
If you are a private applicator and your license expires in 2022, you are required to obtain 2.0 credit hours in sub-class "X” and 2.0 credit hours in sub-class “V” in the three year license rotation. The cut-off date to obtain all credits for the 2022 rotation is Sept. 30, 2022. Please make every effort to attend one class before this date.
For additional information, contact Jerry Moody, County Extension Director at (828) 733-8270.
Lees-McRae College Communication Arts and Design program hosts Juried Student Exhibition March 17...
BANNER ELK — The Communication Arts and Design program at Lees-McRae College will be hosting their annual Juried Student Exhibition on Thursday, March 17. The show will open at 11 a.m. in the King-Shivell Gallery in Cannon Student Center. Students, faculty, staff, and community members are encouraged to attend the gallery opening and view some of the best works of art from Lees-McRae students.
The exhibition is open to students from across campus, who submit their best work to be judged by a guest artist. This year’s juror is Adam Adcock, research and lab operations manager for the department of art at Appalachian State University.
Adcock will be awarding first, second, and third place cash prizes to the best pieces, giving students a chance to win $100, $50, or $25, respectively for their work. Adcock will be giving a lecture on his own work before the announcement of awards, giving attendees a chance to learn from his expertise.
Special Olympics seeks athletes for basketball skills program...
Special Olympics Avery County is looking for athletes to participate in basketball skills. Practice will be in the Rock Gym from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday afternoons. Please contact Coordinator Barb Holdcroft at (828) 733-8416 or barbholdcroft09@gmail.com for information or to register.
Cooperative Extension Office to host workshops...
The Avery Cooperative Extension office has scheduled several workshops that are open for the public.
Apple Tree Pruning Workshop
N.C. Cooperative Extension - Avery County Center will be hosting two Apple Tree Pruning Workshops at the Crossnore Heritage Orchard (located next to the Tin Trout Restaurant) in Crossnore. The first workshop will be held on Saturday, March 19, and the second workshop will be held on Saturday, March 26, both from 1 to 4 p.m.
Pruning tools will be provided for hands on learning. Several older trees were pruned two years ago, and need follow up pruning. Younger trees will be evaluated and training methods used to develop good scaffold branching and crotch angles will be discussed.
Apple Grafting Workshops
The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center will be hosting two Apple Grafting Workshops. The first workshop will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, and the second will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022. Both classes will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 8 p.m.. The registration fee is $10 and all materials and tools will be furnished. Classes are limited to 10 participants.
Participants will learn cleft grafting using M111 rootstock and scion wood from heirloom apple trees. You may bring your own scion wood or choose from our selection. Each participant will take home two grafted apple trees.
Also, orders are currently being taken for M11 and G202 apple rootstock. If interested please contact Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent, at (828) 733-8270.
For additional information and to register for any of these events, contact the N.C. Cooperative Extension - Avery County Center at 828-733-8270 or by visiting the website https://avery.ces.ncsu.edu/ under the “Events” section.
Lees-McRae prepared for comeback run in Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s Top Adventure College Tournament...
BANNER ELK — Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s 2022 Top Adventure College Tournament has begun, and once again Lees-McRae College has been nominated as one of the top adventure colleges in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S.
After winning the best “small school” category in 2020 and securing the runner-up position in 2021, Lees-McRae hopes to make a comeback this year and secure the title.
The competition puts 32 institutions of higher education in the region head-to-head in a bracket-style competition with four rounds. The first round began on March 1 and extended to March 15. The competition then moves on to round two from March 16 to 22 with the top 16 schools. Round three from March 23 to 29 features the top eight, and round four from March 30 to April 5 has the top four. Voting for the championship will take place from April 6 to 13.
According to the Blue Ridge Outdoors website, the institutions are selected for their “outdoor clubs and curricula, their commitment to outdoor and environmental initiatives, the quality of their outdoor athletes and programs, and their local opportunities of adventure.”
To vote for Lees-McRae in the first round of the Top Adventure College Tournament for 2022 click to https://www.blueridgeoutdoors.com/top-adventure-college/. Learn more about what makes Lees-McRae one of the top adventure schools in the country at www.lmc.edu.
Wild turkey season opens in North Carolina April 2...
RALEIGH – Wild turkey hunting season opens in North Carolina on April 2. The youth season is April 2 to 8, and the statewide season is April 9 to May 7. Hunters are limited to two turkeys for the season, only one of which may be taken during the youth season.
Chris Kreh, assistant chief of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Wildlife Management Division said that the 2021 season proved to be another remarkable one for turkey hunting, with a total reported harvest of 21,974 birds. It was the second highest reported harvest on record – only slightly below the all-time record set in 2020. Kreh confirmed that North Carolina’s wild turkey population remains robust despite last year’s increase in hunting pressure and harvest.
“Our agency has safeguards in place to ensure that overharvest does not occur,” Kreh said. “Five weeks of hunting is conservative compared to most states, and hunters must comply with a two-bird limit and may only take male or bearded birds.”
Kreh added that the timing of the state’s harvest season is strategic.
“The season dates offer considerable opportunity for breeding before males are harvested. Hens are able to nest and raise poults as they always do.”
The youth season is open to anyone under the age of 18, and hunters aged 16 and 17 must have hunting licenses. Youth under 16 are exempt from license requirements provided they are accompanied by a licensed adult who is at least 18 years old. Youth who have licenses or a hunter education card may hunt without adult supervision. All hunters must report their turkey harvest on a Big Game Harvest Report Card.
Hunting licenses can be purchased on the agency’s website, and hunter education courses are available across the state and online.
Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity such as poaching or baiting may be eligible to receive a reward (up to $1,000) by reporting information that leads to a conviction to the Turn-In-Poachers program. For information on eligible violations and to learn how to submit a tip, visit ncwildlife.org/WildTip.
For information about turkey hunting, including hunter safety and where to hunt, click to ncwildlife.org.
Avery County Heritage Festival scheduled for June 25...
The Avery County Historical Society has set the date for the Avery County Heritage Festival. The festival will be June 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Square in Newland. There will be many neighboring historical societies, craft vendors, local book authors and family genealogists in attendance. We have very talented bluegrass and country musicians who will perform during the day. Look for more on the Facebook page of the Avery County Genealogical Society.
The Avery County Historical Society is looking forward to a great year. We have been busy reorganizing the displays in the music room of the museum and are adding exhibits about present day musicians from Avery County. Those will include Darin and Brooke Aldridge, Jason Burleson, Boone and Church, and Jessi and the River Cats.
The Avery County Museum, Old Linville Depot and Tweetsie Caboose 505 are open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays until May, when it will also be opening on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Hatchery Supported Trout Waters close for stocking through April 2...
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission closed approximately 1,000 miles of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters to fishing at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28 and reopen them at 7 a.m. on April 2. While fishing is closed, Wildlife Commission staff will stock the designated waters, which are marked by green-and-white signs, in preparation for opening day.
Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are stocked at frequent intervals March through June annually. In 2022, Wildlife Commission personnel will stock approximately 964,000 trout — 96% of which will be at least 10 inches in length, with the other 4% exceeding 14 inches in length. Anglers can harvest a maximum of seven trout per day, with no minimum size limit or bait restriction. These waters will remain open until Feb. 28, 2023.
The hatchery trout stocking schedule and additional inland fishing information is available on the Wildlife Commission’s website.
Statement regarding door-to-door canvassers requesting voter information...
RALEIGH — The State Board of Elections is reminding North Carolina residents that state and county election officials will never go door-to-door conducting any type of election business.
The State Board is aware that some private individuals are going door-to-door seeking information from North Carolina voters about the 2020 general election. They are not election officials.
We recommend the following to voters:
- The State and county boards of elections do not go door-to-door. If a person comes to your house claiming to be an elections worker, ask them to verify their identity and their organization.
- It is not necessary to answer your door, let anyone inside, or disclose any information about your voter record or private information to anyone who comes to your home.
If you have any questions about voting or elections in North Carolina, please contact your county board of elections or the State Board of Elections at (919) 814-0700.
You can always check your voter registration status through the State Board’s “Voter Search” tool at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/. If you are not registered or need to update your registration, applications are available on the State Board website and at all county boards of elections offices. You may also register or update your voter registration online with the North Carolina DMV, if you have an NC driver’s license or non-operator’s identification.
Call for musicians to join Toe River Chamber Ensemble...
The Toe River Chamber Ensemble is seeking stringed instrument players to join us for the 2022 season and beyond. Rehearsals begin in late February. Please be fully vaccinated and contact Lisa Mauney if interested, lisalmauney@gmail.com.
Toe River Chamber Ensemble has been a part of life in Burnsville since 1976. Over the years many musicians of all capabilities and walks of life have played in the group. The Ensemble has been blessed with hardworking visionary conductors and the steadfast support of Toe River Arts. The members currently come from Yancey, Mitchell, Madison and Buncombe counties and come together once a week for a two-hour rehearsal at the First Baptist Church of Burnsville under the capable leadership of Maestro Lisa Mauney.
To learn more about the Toe River Chamber Ensemble, click to https://www.toeriverarts.org/artists/education-outreach/toe-river-chamber-ensemble/.
Virginia announces more CWD-positive deer near North Carolina border...
RALEIGH – The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources recently released partial Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance results for the 2021-22 hunting season. The report indicated that one deer harvested in Floyd Co. and one deer harvested in Montgomery Co. tested positive for CWD. This is the first time a CWD-positive deer has been found in Floyd Co. and it was harvested approximately 28.5 miles from the North Carolina border. This is just a few miles closer than the CWD-positive deer reported last year in Montgomery Co., which was 33 miles from the border.
On March 10, officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission met with State Veterinarian, Dr. Michael Martin, with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to review North Carolina’s CWD Response Plan and consider this new information.
The Wildlife Commission’s level of CWD surveillance was amplified in 2021 in response to Virginia’s first positive case reported in Montgomery Co. earlier that year. Special surveillance attention was given to the four North Carolina counties closest to that case: Alleghany, Rockingham, Stokes and Surry counties.
Commission staff confirmed that over 7,100 deer samples have been collected across the state since July of 2021, a substantial increase over the previous season. Test results have been received from approximately 50% of the samples, and thus far CWD has not been detected. Results from the remaining samples will be received in batches over the next few months. Once all the results are received, officials will determine next steps for continued monitoring and response.
“These new CWD-positive samples in Virginia really highlight the importance of our surveillance efforts here in North Carolina,” said Chris Kreh, assistant chief in the Wildlife Commission’s Wildlife Management Division. “We received a record number of deer samples from taxidermists, meat processors and hunters to bolster our ability to test more deer than ever before for CWD. I’m encouraged that so many hunters are aware of CWD and the threat it poses to deer and deer hunting. I hope we don’t find that CWD is here, but if it is, I hope we find it as early as possible.”
Testing is imperative because it’s nearly impossible to tell if a deer has CWD by observation. Signs of illness may not be apparent for 16 months or more after infection. The slow incubation period, ease of transmission, and the fact that there is no vaccine, treatment or cure make CWD a looming threat to the state’s white-tailed deer population and deer hunting traditions. Given enough time, the disease is always fatal.
CWD is caused by abnormal proteins, called prions, that slowly spread through a deer’s nervous system, eventually causing spongy holes in the brain that lead to death. The disease is spread between deer through direct contact and environmental contamination from infected saliva, urine and feces of live deer or carcasses and body parts.
The Wildlife Commission has been monitoring for CWD since 1999 through coordinated statewide surveillance. Samples from nearly 20,000 white-tailed deer have been tested, and to date, CWD has not been detected in North Carolina’s deer herd. For more information about CWD, click to ncwildlife.org/CWD.
BBB Scam Alert: That’s not your boss texting...
You may be used to getting text messages and emails from your boss, which is why a recent texting scam is so effective. Scammers find out where you work and pose as the CEO or other executive. Be on guard and don’t share money or information – be it your own or your company’s.
How the scam works
You receive a text from a number you don’t recognize, claiming to be from your boss. The sender knows your name, where you work, and your boss’s name. It seems so real! The text message might read something like this: “Hi Chris, I’m tied up in a conference call right now but let me know if you get this text. Thanks [your boss’ name].”
If you reply that you received the text, you’ll be asked to do a quick task. This could be purchasing gift cards for a client or wiring funds to another business. In some cases, the scammer may ask you to send personal information to someone, often giving you a plausible reason to carry out the request.
No matter how believable the reason sounds, always double check before taking any action. Once you send the money, gift cards, or information, it will be in the hands of a con artist.
How to protect yourself from impostor scams:
- Don’t trust unsolicited messages from unfamiliar numbers. If your boss regularly communicates with you via text message, save their number in your contact list. Don’t respond to potential impersonators reaching out from a different number.
- Be wary of unusual requests. If your boss has never asked you to buy gift cards, even if the request comes from a number you’ve saved, think twice. Scammers can potentially clone phone numbers and might have hijacked your boss’ number to target employees.
- Double check with your boss personally. If a request comes from a strange number or just doesn’t sound right, call or email your boss first, using their real contact information, rather than replying to the message. It’s better to double check than to rush into a scam. Plus, your boss will want to know if they are being impersonated, so they can warn their other employees.
- If you suspect a scam, don’t reply. If you’re fairly certain you’ve been contacted by a scammer, don’t reply to the text message. Replying lets scammers know they have an active phone number and could leave you vulnerable to future attacks. Instead, block the number and delete the message.
Toe River Arts 2022 Spring workshop offerings...
Toe River Arts has announced multiple spring workshop offerings to the public:
- Fused Glass Crazy Quilt Wall or Window Hanging with Amanda Taylor (March 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Glass Flower Garden Wall or Window Hanging with Amanda Taylor (April 2, 10 a.m. to noon)
- Fused Glass Hanging Mosaic Window Candy with Amanda Taylor (May 7, 1 to 3 p.m.)
- Kids Clay with Linda Powell (June 20 to 22, 1 to 3:30 p.m.)
- Kids Clay with Linda Powell (July 18 to 20, 1 to 3:30 p.m.)
To register for a Toe River Arts workshop, please do so through our online application by clicking to https://www.toeriverarts.org/artists/education-outreach/workshops/
State accepting applications for grant funds to improve impaired waters...
RALEIGH – The Division of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Water Resources (DWR) is accepting proposals for approximately $1.3 million in federal grant money to address the State’s water bodies most impacted by nonpoint pollution.
Through Section 319(h) of the Clean Water Act (319 Grant Program), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency provides states with funding to reduce nonpoint source pollution. North Carolina awards the grant money to qualifying applicants with an approved restoration plan for a water body listed by the State as impaired.
“The 319 Grant Program allows governments and organizations to actively engage in protecting North Carolina’s water resources,” said Richard W. Gannon, Supervisor of DWR’s Nonpoint Source Planning Branch. “Projects that incorporate climate change adaptation or benefit potentially underserved communities are encouraged to apply for this funding.”
Eligible Applicants
State and local governments, interstate and intrastate agencies, public and private nonprofit organizations, and educational institutions are eligible to apply for 319 funding. Interested community organizations may partner with an eligible entity to participate.
Required Criteria
To be considered, applications must include an approved watershed restoration plan for a water body named on the 303(d) Impaired Water list as described in the Clean Water Act. Instructions to create a plan and case studies are available on the DEQ website.
Application Process
Applications will be accepted through May 4, 2022. An interagency workgroup will review the proposals and schedule interviews for eligible candidates in June, and awards will be announced in the summer.
DWR reserves the right to wholly fund, partially fund, or not fund any proposal or any component of any Section 319 grant proposal. Availability of grant funds, amounts, and award schedules are conditioned on Congressional Approval of the EPA budget and subsequent allocation to the state of Section 319 funds.
For a full description of the Program, visit DEQ.nc.gov.
North Carolina's Forest Action Plan ready for implementation...
RALEIGH – North Carolina’s updated forest action plan has been approved by the USDA Forest Service and is now ready to be implemented by forestry stakeholders across the state.
The plan is a thorough review of the state’s forestland, focusing on changes and trends that have occurred since 2010. The plan not only evaluates past and current forest conditions, but also addresses factors that may impact forest health and sustainability moving forward.
“Input from our forestry partners, along with the efforts of multistakeholder working groups and our forest service staff, has paved the way for this plan,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “With the continued work of our N.C. Forest Service and forestry partners across the state, this plan will serve as a roadmap for efforts on the ground to protect, conserve and enhance our forest resources and the many benefits we enjoy from them.”
Updating North Carolina’s Forest Action Plan was a collective effort, involving feedback from nearly 70 organizations on the conditions, needs and opportunities of North Carolina’s forests.
Many of the recommended strategies identified in North Carolina’s initial forest action plan, which was released in 2010 as a result of the 2008 Farm Bill, have been successfully put into action. Among those accomplishments have been reforestation projects, prescribed burns and the mitigation of forest fuels to reduce wildfire risk. Longleaf restoration and the conservation of priority species and habitats have made significant gains as well.
“One trend worth noting has been the collaboration between new partners, often resulting in opportunities for private forest landowners and for land conservation that may have otherwise been unavailable,” said Assistant Agriculture Commissioner Scott Bissette. “The intent is for all forest stakeholders in North Carolina to use this plan as a guide for including applicable strategies into their organization’s efforts so we can collectively roll out this plan, keeping our woodlands healthy, resilient and productive.”
To learn more about North Carolina’s updated forest action plan, the national priorities and goals behind it and the plan’s associated Geospatial Viewer, visit https://www.ncforestactionplan.com/.
Beekeeping Club to hear State Apiary Inspector...
Lewis Cauble, State Apiary Inspector, will be the featured speaker for the March meeting of Toe Cane Beekeepers Association, and will talk about the "Three Keys to Beekeeper Success."
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on March 22 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Spruce Pine. This is a new meeting location for the club. All meetings are free and open to the public. You do not have to be a member to attend, but we'd welcome you to join the club.
Lewis has kept bees since 2007 and worked as an Apiary Inspector with the NC Department of Agriculture since July 2015. He covers 21 counties in Western NC, inspecting colonies for disease and working with the many county beekeeping associations to help beekeepers understand best management practices. His passion is varroa mite monitoring and management. Varroa are a serious honey bee parasite.
For more information about Toe Cane Beekeepers, visit the club website at toecanebeekeepers.net.
Following competitive selection process, North Carolina-based HonorBridge receives 2022 Kidney Transplant Collaborative Grant...
WINSTON-SALEM – The Kidney Transplant Collaborative (KTC) awarded HonorBridge one of their exclusive grants for their project aimed to help increase kidney transplants and reduce barriers among patients and donors. Following a highly competitive selection process that elicited more than 70 letters of intent from organizations across the country, five projects were selected by a panel made up of transplant surgeons, transplant recipients, and policy experts to receive funding from the KTC. HonorBridge was awarded more than $405,000 for this grant.
The panel considered a variety of factors, including health equity, diversity of approach, feasibility, innovation, and potential to increase kidney transplants in a 24-month period. HonorBridge’s recognized project, “Kidney Transplant in Rapid Organ Recovery from Donation after Uncontrolled Circulatory Death Occurs,” will develop a new, improved system for recovery and tracking kidney donation outcomes. With more than 3,000 North Carolinians currently waiting for a kidney transplant, the goal is to increase the number of deceased kidney donors so that more people receive their life-saving transplant.
“HonorBridge is grateful that the KTC chose our project to move forward. We are excited to explore this opportunity to potentially expand kidney donation in our community,” said Kim Koontz, Chief Operating Officer of HonorBridge.
The Kidney Transplant Collaborative (KTC) is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing kidney transplants and decreasing financial obstacles and other problems kidney patients, donors and their families experience with the kidney transplant process.
“The projects we selected have great potential to increase kidney transplants and reduce patient and donor barriers over the next two years. Their outcomes and the lessons we’ll learn along the way are critical to helping individuals impacted by kidney disease,” said Michael Rees, MD, PhD, CEO of Rejuvenate Kidney Transplant Solutions, CEO of the Alliance for Paired Kidney Donation (APKD) and Professor/Surgical Director of Renal Transplantation at the University of Toledo Medical Center, who also serves on the KTC’s Expert Advisory Panel.
Nationally, more than 100,000 men, women, and children, including more than 3,000 North Carolinians, are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants. To register your decision to become an organ, eye, and tissue donor, visit RegisterMe.org/NC.
Veterans may now fish Mountain Heritage Trout Waters for free...
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission established the Mountain Heritage Trout Waters Program in 2008 to promote trout fishing as a heritage tourism activity on trout waters that run through 17 mountain communities in western North Carolina.
Typically, anglers 16 and older must purchase a three-day license or use any valid inland fishing license to fish these waters. However, the North Carolina General Assembly recently passed legislation that as of October 1, veterans are now allowed to fish these waters for free.
The legislation states that a resident or nonresident who served as a member of the Armed Forces and who separated under honorable conditions is exempt from fishing license requirements while fishing in Mountain Heritage Trout Waters. Veterans must always have valid documentation of their service while fishing to be exempt.
When fishing public mountain trout waters classified as Hatchery Supported, anglers may keep up to seven trout per day, per angler, with no bait or lure restrictions and no size limits. The season for Hatchery Supported Trout Waters runs from the first Saturday in April until the last day of February. Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are closed to fishing from March 1 to the first Saturday in April each year.
When fishing on public mountain trout waters classified as Delayed Harvest, anglers must use single-hook artificial lures and cannot harvest or possess any trout from Oct. 1 until the first Saturday of June. At that time waters reopen at 6 a.m. to youth 15 years old and younger under Hatchery Supported regulations, with no bait restriction, no minimum length limit and a seven-trout-per-day creel limit. Waters open to all anglers that same day at noon. Hatchery Supported regulations remain in effect until Oct. 1 each year.
To purchase a Mountain Heritage Trout Waters license, call 1-888-248-6834 or purchase online at ncwildlife.org.
Moderna COVID-19 booster shots available in Avery County...
COVID-19 Moderna boosters are available for Avery County residents if:
- Your second/final vaccine dose was more than six months ago, and
- You are 65 or older, or
- You live or work in a nursing home or long-term care residential facility, or
- You have a medical condition that puts you at high risk for severe illness (for example, obesity, asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes), or
- You work in a high-risk profession, or
- You live or work in a place where many people live together.
Appointments may be made 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily by calling the Avery County COVID line (828) 733-8273. Please bring your insurance and vaccine cards if available. Wear appropriate clothing for easy access to the upper arm. Masks are recommended.
Booster vaccinations are also available at the following locations:
- The Baker Center (Moderna) (call (828) 737-7711 for appt.)
- Avery Pharmacy (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Crossnore Drug (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Premier Pharmacy (Moderna) (call (828) 733-0061 for appt.)
- High Country Community Care (Moderna and J&J) (call (828) 737-0221 for appt.)
- CVS (Pfizer) (click to CVS.com for appt.)
- Walgreens (Moderna) (click to walgreens.com for appt.)
For more information, click to www.averycountync.gov.
Drive-thru COVID testing opportunities...
Drive thru COVID Testing is now available at the Avery County Dive-In community pool on Shady Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. No appointment is needed for a COVID test. Call the COVID line at (828) 733-8273 with questions or concerns.
The Baker Clinic at Cannon Hospital still has first-dose COVID vaccines available for anyone age 16 and up. Appointments are necessary. The Health Department (545 Schultz Circle, Newland) will also offer vaccines Monday through Friday. Call (828) 733-8273 to schedule an appointment. The Baker Center at Cannon Hospital (436 Hospital Drive, Suite 230, Linville) will offer vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Call (828) 737-7711 to schedule an appointment.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week at Baker Center...
“If you want to drink, that’s your business. If you want to stop drinking, that’s our business.” Alcoholics Anonymous hosts meetings at 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday evening at the Oak Room of the Baker Center, adjacent to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
Banner Elk Book Exchange open ...
Banner Elk Book Exchange is open year round, operating with the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Masks are not required, but you may wear one if you prefer.
Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a "bring a book, take a book" policy. Bring a book, take a book! There is no check-out or return of books. Simply bring a book or books and exchange them for the same number of different books. No books to trade-in? In lieu of a book to exchange, you may make a small donation to take a book home.
The Book Exchange is more than just a library! We offer the following programs to the community:
- Book Discussion Groups
- BE Readers (Children's book discussion)
- Play & Learn Sessions
- Science/Nature Programs for Children
- Music Jams
Many people have contributed the books in the Book Exchange that fill our shelves, and a year of being sequestered at home will probably produce an abundance of book donations. We are grateful for the donations that allow others to enjoy reading, but please consider these guidelines for book donations:
- We cannot accept textbooks, reference books (dictionaries, thesaurus, etc.), outdated magazines or self-help books, or books that are damaged, mildewed, smelling of smoke, or otherwise unable to be placed on our shelves.
- We accept paperbacks in good condition.
- We keep the larger, high-quality ones on the shelves of the Book Exchange, and share those we cannot use with organizations like the V.A. hospital in Asheville. Some books also are sent to the correctional facility in Spruce Pine.
When in doubt, ask yourself if you would like to take home the books you are donating. Please do not be offended if we cannot accept your books – we are not a repository for everything! Outdated books and magazines, or those in poor condition can be taken to the recycling center on Norwood Hollow Road at the base of Sugar Mountain or on 194 at the Three Lane between Elk Park and Newland.
We appreciate your consideration, cooperation and generosity!
NCDOT Seeking New Partners for 2022 Watch for Me NC Program...
RALEIGH – North Carolina communities interested in participating in the 2022 "Watch for Me NC" safety program may now submit applications to the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
“Watch for Me NC,” focuses on reducing bicycle and pedestrian injuries and fatalities through public education and community engagement partnerships with local law enforcement.
"It takes everyone working together to keep bicyclists and pedestrians safe,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “The educational materials, hands-on training and critical partnerships forged by “Watch for Me NC” goes a long way towards making our communities safer.”
Communities selected to participate will receive free training, technical assistance and safety tools provided by NCDOT and the UNC Highway Safety Research Center. Communities are encouraged to form coalitions with diverse stakeholders, such as law enforcement agencies, schools and community groups, all of whom will be eligible to attend training sessions. In addition, communities will receive support that is individually customized, helping them plan outreach, share opportunities and troubleshoot challenges.
“Watch for Me NC” partners will also receive materials with pedestrian and bicycle safety messages to aid in engagement at public events. Communities may also be eligible to receive advertising such as radio PSAs and vehicle wrapper ads. Applicants should be able to demonstrate support from local law enforcement agencies and, if applicable, campus police, plus the capacity to participate fully in the program.
To learn how to apply, click to https://www.watchformenc.org/about/participate/. Applications are due Feb. 18, 2022.
Mayland high school equivalency diploma classes return to campuses...
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is holding classes in-person and online to help students earn a high school equivalency diploma. Mayland Community College offers preparation classes for the GED and HiSET tests, and also offers Adult High School classes.
Mayland Community College does not charge tuition for the classes. However, a commitment of at least 8 hours a week is necessary to be successful. Although there are no fees associated with attending the classes, there may be a small fee for taking the equivalency tests.
Classes are offered at all three campuses in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties. Evening classes are available at the Mitchell Campus, located in Spruce Pine.
Online classes require dependable access to the internet and the use of a computer in a quiet setting.
Call (828) 766-1327 or email learninglabs@mayland.edu for more information.
Wildlife Commission announces lower fees for lifetime licenses for older North Carolinians...
RALEIGH — Officials from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced that recent legislation now allows for North Carolina residents, 50 to 69 years old, to purchase a Lifetime Sportsman and Lifetime Unified Sportsman license for $265 and $358, respectively. These new prices are half of what the same resident lifetime licenses cost prior to the change.
“We are constantly identifying ways for North Carolinians to take advantage of our states wonderful fishing and hunting opportunities. After careful review, we determined offering a segment our lifetime licenses at a more affordable rate was an option we could pursue,” stated Executive Director Cameron Ingram of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. “We are grateful to be able to offer the new rates and hope eligible resident anglers and hunters will support wildlife conservation by taking advantage of the new pricing.”
A Lifetime Sportsman license allows for statewide hunting and inland fishing for residents. It includes privileges for hunting for big game, hunting on game lands, hunting for waterfowl, fishing in Public Mountain Trout Waters, fishing in trout waters on game lands and fishing in joint waters. It does not include the bear management e-stamp, non-resident bear license, federal duck stamp or fishing in coastal waters.
A Lifetime Unified Sportsman license allows for the same as above, but also includes fishing in coastal waters.
Eligible individuals may purchase these licenses online at ncwildlife.org, at a local wildlife service agent or by calling (888) 248-6834.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild holds monthly meetings...
Riverwalk Quilt Guild in Newland meets the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Our meeting location is at Newland Christian Church, located at 2800 Millers Gap Hwy./Hwy. 194 in Newland. For more information call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
The group’s mission is to preserve our mountain heritage of quilting, to be a source of education and inspiration for quilters, to encourage excellence in quilting and related arts, to be of service to the community, and to provide fellowship to people with a common interest.
Local students invited to join JAM program...
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven at Avery Senior Center...
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery open...
BE Artists Gallery is located in the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk. The Gallery’s summer hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. This cooperative of artists features work from more than 30 local artists and craftspeople, and is a featured gallery on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails (www.blueridgeheritage.com/blue-ridge-craft-trails/). For BE Artists Gallery event listings and updates, click to BEartistsgallery.com.
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory...
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost...
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Anne Ministries support groups available...
Anne Ministries hosts a pregnancy and infant loss support group, offering a safe place to connect with others who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or an infant, every third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Anne Ministries also offers a post-abortion support group for those who are suffering and seek hope and healing. Time and date for that meeting varies, so please contact the ministry for more information.
Both groups meet at 305 West Mitchell Street in Newland, and child care is provided for both groups’ weekly meetings. For more information, call (828) 742-1973 or contact Chastity at (919) 499-3083.
Celebrate Recovery...
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth...
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club...
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
