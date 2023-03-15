Weekly gas price update...
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina increased 13 cents last week to $3.25 as of Monday, March 13. This compares with the national average, which increased 7 cents last week to $3.43 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update...
As of Monday, March 13, the United States’ national debt was $31,611,211,722,128 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $94,481 in debt per person and $246,867 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, March 13, to $4,704 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update...
As of Monday, March 13, 146,993 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 1,411,046 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,703,802.
We want to hear from you...
The AJT prides itself in investment in our community. We make an effort to cover everything we possibly can, and want the help of our readers to continue to represent what is happening in Avery County. We want your submissions, but they need to meet a few criteria to be considered for publication:
- Submissions may include a photograph with everyone in the photo identified.
- All submissions must include contact information, including an active phone number.
- All submissions must include basic information.
Submissions are not free advertising. No submission that directly benefits a private individual or for-profit organization, either monetarily or for political gain, will be printed. Some good examples of acceptable submissions are philanthropic events, religious events, community events and any events or occurrences of special interest.
The AJT reserves the right to edit submissions to fit publication guidelines and reserves the right to not publish any submission for any reason.
All submissions may be sent to news@averyjournal.com.
Yellow Mountain Treasure Box announces winter hours...
YME Treasure Box announces its new hours for the winter season. Their schedule is as follows:
- 1 to 4 p.m. Monday
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Tuesday and Wednesday
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday
- Closed Saturday and Sunday
Mission now accepting applications for Kesha Young Scholarship...
Mission Health is accepting applications from throughout the community for the Kesha Young Health Careers Scholarship, with the aim of supporting the education goals for high school seniors and college students of color from Western North Carolina who are pursuing careers in health care.
For more than 25 years, Mission Health has been awarding the Kesha Young Health Careers Scholarship, with more than $1 million given to make college more affordable for high school seniors and college students of color from Western North Carolina who are pursuing careers in health care. The scholarship is named in honor of Kesha Young, a 22-year-old, biracial woman who was born with mental and physical disabilities and underwent multiple surgeries at Mission Hospital. Kesha died just months before she was scheduled to earn her high school diploma. Despite her health struggles, Kesha was described by her adoptive parents as embodying the characteristics that are vital to how healthcare team members engage with patients, families and visitors, with a strong spirit, warm smile and positive encouragement.
At Mission Health, we recognize that having a diverse workforce, especially in healthcare, is very important to provide the best possible care to our patients and communities. This is integral to who we are as a company. Our mission statement is based around recognizing and affirming the unique and intrinsic worth of each individual: “Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life.”
The completed application, along with all additional materials, must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023 for consideration. Recipients will be notified in early May and invited to a reception at Mission Hospital on Wednesday June 7.
RAM raffle drawing set for April 1...
The drawing for the mowing package raffled by Reaching Avery Ministry will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, at the RAM’S RACK office in Newland. Those who have purchased tickets are invited to attend, but you do not have to be present to win.
NC Cooperative Extension Plant Sale preparation under way...
N.C. Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center staff is ready to take orders for the 2023 Avery County Cooperative Extension Plant Sale.
For years, this annual event has helped supply the Avery County residents with various fruit trees and berry plants. This year, we are offering new apple trees, such as the Smokehouse, Pumpkin Sweet, and Kentucky Limbertwig, along with numerous other heirloom varieties. These particular heirloom varieties grow very well in our area.
Traditional heirloom favorites will be available along with pear trees, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, grape vines, and asparagus.These plants come from high-quality commercial nurseries; the plants are of excellent quality.
Please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center to request a plant sale catalog and order form to be mailed. Also, plant sale catalogs and order forms will be available at Three Nails Hardware in Newland and the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at 661 Vale Road, Newland, or at https://avery.ces.ncsu.edu.
Business hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For additional information and the availability of plants, please contact Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service, Avery County Center at (828) 733-8270.
Upcoming Pesticide Applicator Trainings, School and exam...
NEWLAND — North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center, will be hosting two Private Pesticide Applicator Trainings. The first training will be on Thursday, March 16, and is approved for 2.0 credit hours in subclass “X”. The second training will be on Thursday, April 20, and is approved for 2.0 credit hours in subclass “V”. Both trainings will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Avery Community Center at Heritage Park (661 Vale Road, Newland).
Please register online at https://avery.ces.ncsu.edu/ under the Events Section or by calling the N.C. Cooperative Extension – Avery County Center at (828) 733-8270.
If you are a private applicator and your license expires in 2023, you are required to obtain 2.0 credit hours in sub-class "X” and 2.0 credit hours in sub-class “V” in the three year license rotation. The cut-off date to obtain all credits for the 2023 rotation is September 30, 2023. Please make every effort to attend one class in each subclass before this date.
For additional information, please contact Jerry Moody, County Extension Director, at (828) 733-8270.
N.C. Cooperative Extension - Avery County Center will also be hosting a pesticide applicator school on Wednesday and Thursday, April 5 and 6. The school will be held at the Avery Community Center (Heritage Park) 661 Vale Road, Newland, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. On Thursday, April 6, the school will reconvene at 8 a.m. and end at noon. Exams will be administered at 1 p.m.
In order to legally purchase and apply “restricted use pesticides,” you must be certified and licensed by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture. If you need a pesticide license to purchase restricted use pesticides, apply pesticides as a part of your job, or you are or want to be a commercial applicator, you will need to attend the pesticide school and take an exam to obtain a license.
Please contact N.C Cooperative Extension-Avery County Center at (828) 733-8270 for additional information and instruction on registering for the Pesticide School and Exam.
Class for emergency personnel at NVFD ...
There will also be a CPR class at Newland Fire Department at 6 p.m. on March 27. All departments and agencies are encouraged to attend.
Public asked to report hellbender and mudpuppy sightings...
RALEIGH – Wildlife biologists at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are asking the public, particularly anglers as opening day of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters approaches (April 1), to report any sightings of hellbenders and mudpuppies. Both types of aquatic salamanders are found in western North Carolina and listed in North Carolina as species of special concern. Commission biologists want to know more about their distribution in the state and how their populations are faring.
These two giant salamanders often get confused with one another, but they have distinct differences. The largest aquatic salamander in North America and typically only found in fast moving, clean mountain streams, hellbenders can grow to 2 feet long but average 16 to 17 inches long. Hellbenders have flat, broad heads and flattened bodies, wrinkly skin on their sides and are brown – sometimes mottled with dark splotches. They are sometimes also referred to as “water dogs,” “snot otters,” or “Alleghany alligators,” and because they breathe through their skin, are considered “bio-indicators” of good water quality.
Smaller than the hellbender, adult mudpuppies can grow over a foot long but average around 8 to 10 inches in length. Mudpuppies have light brown, smooth skin that is typically speckled with spots, and red external feathery gills they retain through their whole life. They primarily live in deep rivers, lakes, large ponds and reservoirs, but also thrive in unpolluted streams like the hellbender.
“We know less about mudpuppies than we do about hellbenders, but we’d like to know much more about both,” said Lori Williams, a wildlife diversity biologist with the Wildlife Commission. “Challenging logistics in lake systems have made it difficult for us to conduct mudpuppy population surveys, but those habitats may be hot spots. Mudpuppies are attracted to baited hooks in lakes and deep rivers, so anglers fishing from boats may catch one. We need anyone who fishes deep river sites and impounded waters to let us know if they find one.”
Hellbenders, on the other hand, have been the focus of a long-term inventory and monitoring study the agency has been conducting with partners since 2007. Their populations have decreased mainly due to declining water quality and habitat degradation, and to a lesser degree, ill treatment from anglers who mistakenly think they decrease trout populations. The latter is not true; however, both hellbenders and mudpuppies may go after fish on a line or stringer when scavenging for an easy meal. Their main source of prey is crayfish, but they will also eat minnows, snails, tadpoles, worms, discarded bait or other injured or dead animals.
“While some misinformation regarding hellbenders still exists, it has been rewarding to watch more and more anglers embrace these animals and their conservation need throughout the years,” Wildlife Commission Mountain Coldwater Research Coordinator Jacob Rash. “It’s important to remember that trout and hellbenders need the same clean, cool waters, and what’s good for one is good for the other. We are very grateful for trout anglers who help spread the word, report encounters, and provide a much-needed ally for our hellbender conservation efforts in NC.”
Neither the mudpuppy nor the hellbender is poisonous, venomous, toxic or harmful to humans, although they may try to bite as a defensive reaction if someone tries to pick them up. If sighted, they should be left alone and reported. Williams asks that their location be noted (physical location or GPS coordinates), a photo snapped if possible, and any other details shared with her at Lori.Williams@ncwildlife.org. People can also call the Wildlife Commission’s NC Wildlife Helpline, (866) 318-2401, and provide details of the observation.
It is illegal to take, possess, transport or sell mudpuppies or hellbenders, or attempt to do so. The violation is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which can result in a fine and up to 120 days in jail. If anglers happen to catch one on by hook and line, they should carefully remove the hook if it is safe to do so without harming the animal, or cut the line as close as possible to the hook and return the salamander back to the water.
Learn more by visiting the NC Partners in Amphibians and Reptile Conservation’s mudpuppy webpage and the Wildlife Commission’s hellbender webpage.
North Carolina approved to continue P-EBT food assistance benefits during the 2022-23 school year...
RALEIGH - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced on Feb. 27 that it has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to operate the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) program during the 2022-23 school year. The P-EBT program this school year will continue until the federal COVID-19 public health emergency ends on May 11, 2023. The first rounds of benefits for K-12 students and young children in child care are targeted to be issued in March and will cover benefits accrued from September 2022 through February 2023.
The P-EBT program helps eligible K-12 students and young children who cannot access free or reduced-price meals at school or in child care centers due to COVID-19 related absences or closures. For these children, the P-EBT program provides benefits on a debit-like card that can be used to buy food at authorized retailers, including most major grocery stores. With most students now receiving meals in school, many will no longer get P-EBT or will receive only a small amount when the student experiences a COVID-19 related absence.
"The P-EBT program has been a critical resource for so many North Carolina families," said Susan Gale Perry, NCDHHS Chief Deputy Secretary for Opportunity and Well-Being. "When a child misses a day of school or child care, the reality for many is missing out on meals that day too. The P-EBT program has helped to fill in the gaps for more than 1.6 million children since the beginning of the pandemic and we look forward to providing more nutrition assistance this school year."
If your child is eligible to receive P-EBT, benefits will be automatically added to your P-EBT or Food and Nutrition Services card without your family having to take action. If this is your first time receiving P-EBT for your child, your family will be automatically mailed a card one to three weeks after the first issuance for which you are eligible.
Like last year, students attending school are automatically eligible for P-EBT if they are approved for free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program, but they will only get P-EBT benefits for days their attendance record reflects they had one or more COVID-19 related absences. Families can check HERE to see if their child’s school participates in the National School Lunch Program. For more information on COVID-19 absences and benefits, visit NCDHHS’s P-EBT Frequently Asked Questions.
Children 5 years old and younger are automatically eligible for P-EBT if they Food and Nutrition Services (also known as SNAP, formerly known as food stamps). Benefit amounts for this age group will be calculated monthly and posted to the P-EBT website.
Families should apply for free or reduced-price meals through their child's school or for FNS before May 1. The deadline for becoming eligible is May 31 for both students AND young children, and these applications can take at least a month to process.
Families can apply for FNS online at epass.nc.gov or through their local DSS office by filling out a paper application.
Families can learn more about additional food and nutrition resources at www.ncdhhs.gov/foodresources and www.nc211.org or by dialing 211, especially if their child(ren) are no longer eligible for P-EBT or they need help buying food after P-EBT ends.
NCDHHS continues to prioritize nutrition security for children and families across the state. North Carolina was one of the first states to launch P-EBT early in the pandemic. The federally funded program has provided more than $2.3 billion of groceries to more than 1.6 million North Carolina children at risk of hunger due to school closures and COVID-19 related absences since the start of the pandemic to date. P-EBT is made possible through a partnership between NCDHHS and the NC Department of Public Instruction.
NCDHHS will announce when issuances begin through social media and on the P-EBT website. Visit the P-EBT website for up-to-date information about the program.
App State opens registration for The Cub 7-mile road race in Valle Crucis...
VALLE CRUCIS — The Blue Cross NC Institute for Health and Human Services (IHHS) at Appalachian State University has opened registration for the 12th annual seven-mile local road race The Cub, scheduled for Saturday, April 29.
The Cub winds through the beautiful Valle Crucis countryside, and all race proceeds benefit community outreach programs sponsored by IHHS, including Girls on the Run of the High Country and the Hub for Autism and Neurodiversity.
Race registration is now available online at ihhs.appstate.edu/cub. Participants may register for $40 and are guaranteed a race T-shirt when registering before April 10. Online registration is $50 beginning April 11, or participants can register the day of the event starting at 6:30 a.m.
Overall awards based on age categories will be given, and all participants have a chance to win door prizes. For more information or to register, visit www.ihhs.appstate.edu/cub or call (828) 262-7557.
Hatchery Supported Trout Waters open April 1...
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will open approximately 1,000 miles of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters at 7 a.m. on April 1. The season will run through Feb. 29, 2024.
The Wildlife Commission has posted the full Hatchery Supported Trout Waters stocking schedule on its website to give trout anglers opportunities to plan fishing trips in advance. The schedule is searchable by county and month and provides information on what days each water is being stocked.
Hatchery Supported Trout Waters, which are marked by green-and-white signs, have been closed since Feb. 28 for stocking. Most trout are stocked April through June, with a few streams selectively stocked in July. Overall, staff will stock nearly 964,000 trout — 96 percent of which will average 10 inches in length, with the other 4 percent exceeding 14 inches in length.
Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are open to public fishing; however, many of those miles are privately owned so officials with the Wildlife Commission urge anglers to respect the property they are fishing on and remember that landowners can take away access if they feel their property is being misused.
Anglers can help prevent the loss of public access to fishing by:
- Respecting private property and landowners at all times.
- Removing all trash and litter from fishing and parking areas.
- Parking only in designated areas and leaving driveways open for traffic.
- Closing and/or locking gates after use.
- Reporting wildlife violations by calling (800) 662-7137.
For a complete list of all Hatchery Supported Trout Waters, as well as trout maps, the complete stocking schedule, and daily stocking updates on Hatchery Supported Trout Waters, visit the Wildlife Commission’s trout fishing page.
GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church...
GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group meets at Mt Calvary Baptist Church in Banner Elk from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday nights through June 4 (no meeting Easter Sunday, April 9.) Child care is provided for children 3 and up (if there is a need for a younger nursery, please let us know and we will make arrangements). Meetings will be held at the Balm House next to the church (1207 Balm Highway).
GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar sessions include "Is This Normal?" "The Challenges of Grief," "Grief and Your Relationships," and "Guilt and Anger."
For more information, call Mt Calvary at (828) 898-4735 or visit our website at www.mcbcbannerelk.org. You will find links under "Ministries."
Grants available now from the Grandfather Community Foundation...
Funds are available for 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations serving Avery County. Applications are available online now and must be submitted by May 30, 2023; the Board will begin reviewing them in early June.
Typically, grants range from $500 to $2,500. Larger amounts may be considered for projects or initiatives with the potential to achieve significant positive impact for Avery County.
You are eligible for a grant if your nonprofit organization serves Avery County, and has been in operation for a minimum of two years. Only one grant application may be submitted by an organization annually.
Grants are not available for operating expenses only or to promote political or religious beliefs. Funds may not be transferred to another organization.
The Grandfather Community Foundation (GCF) was started in 2019 by members of Grandfather Golf & Country Club. According to Frances Magruder, current GCF President, “We want to help the economy, the Club’s employees, the County’s social services agencies, and financially support students who aspire to get an advanced education and return to the community. Truthfully, our objective is to make a long-term, positive impact in Avery County.”
For further information and to access the grant application, go to https://grandfathercommunityfoundation.org/.
New program at Mayland Community College offers a bridge from paramedic to registered nurse...
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland’s new Paramedic to Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program is geared to begin this summer. This accelerated route to earning a nursing degree is for currently certified paramedics. The program’s personalized pathway allows paramedics to earn an Associate Degree in Nursing with minimal repetition of the skills and knowledge they have already acquired. The hybrid schedule is uniquely tailored to allow paramedics to continue working full-time while enrolled in the program.
Participants will complete the Nursing 215 bridge course and enter the ADN program as a second-year student. The two-semester progression pathway allows paramedics to obtain the additional education they need to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN).
The job outlook for nurses is extremely favorable, growing faster than the average for all other occupations. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average entry wage for a registered nurse is between $29 and $58 per hour.
“This degree will allow paramedics to capitalize on their emergency medical services training as a pathway to a nursing career,” said Mayland’s Vice President of Instruction Rita Early. “For paramedics, registered nursing offers a great career progression and a breadth of job opportunities.”
To apply or to learn more about this program, please contact Jennifer Grindstaff at jgrindstaff@mayland.edu or call (828) 766-1255. The application period is open now until March 15 with classes starting this summer.
Avery County Historical Museum meeting March 23 ...
The Avery County Historical Society is meeting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, to organize an Avery County Genealogy group. Anyone interested in building their family tree and becoming a part of this group is invited to attend. The meeting will be held at the Avery County Museum.
Everyone is invited to visit the Avery County Museum, which is located next to the Avery County Courthouse, in the old Avery County Jail. The museum is a free resource with many exhibits displaying artifacts that belonged to local citizens. Visitors can also tour the old Linville Railroad Depot and Caboose 505.
Winter hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, you may contact the museum at (828) 733-7111 or look us up on Facebook at Avery County Genealogy Society.
Red Cross offering free smoke detectors to area residents...
The American Red Cross is offering FREE lifesaving smoke alarms to any Avery County home that registers to have them installed. These smoke alarms have 10-year batteries, so you won't have to worry about changing them every year, and you can keep your family safe!
Please call (828) 264-8226, and select Option 0, to leave your name, your phone number and your address if you are interested in the Red Cross installing free smoke alarms in your home. Someone will call you back to arrange a time for installation.
Toe River Project Access offers aid for health needs ...
Toe River Project Access helps individuals without health insurance access primary and specialty care, prescription medications, behavioral health services, and community resources that help them achieve and maintain good health. TRPA serves residents of Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties who do not have health insurance, are between 18 and 64 years old, and have incomes below 200% of federal poverty guidelines.
TRPA offers comprehensive support and assistance with our participants' physical, behavioral, and social health including:
- Affordable health insurance through the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace
- Access to primary and specialty care services, regardless of ability to pay
- Assistance navigating the healthcare system and community resources
- Prescription Medication Assistance
- Low-cost options for vision and dental services
- Help applying for financial assistance for outstanding medical bills
To schedule an enrollment appointment or for more information, call (828) 606-6428, Follow us on Facebook or click to www.carereachnc.org.
Telemedicine program launched to increase access to lifesaving COVID-19 treatments...
People who test positive for COVID-19, particularly those who are uninsured or don’t have a primary care doctor, will have better access to treatments thanks to a time-limited telemedicine program launched by NCDHHS in partnership with StarMed Healthcare. After a positive test, early treatment is key to avoiding severe illness and hospitalizations, and treatment may even reduce complications from post-COVID conditions, also called long COVID.
Free telemedicine appointments to screen for COVID-19 treatment eligibility will be available, while funding allows, to North Carolinians who have tested positive for COVID-19 with an at-home test or other method. To set up an appointment visit starmed.care/nc or call (704) 941-6000, seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. If the telemedicine provider determines a patient is eligible for oral antiviral treatment, such as Paxlovid, they can send a prescription to the patient’s chosen pharmacy or through a mail-order pharmacy.
This telemedicine screening service is available regardless of insurance status and IDs are not required. If you have insurance, StarMed Healthcare will bill your health plan and NCDHHS will pay for any additional balance. If you do not have insurance, you will not be charged for your appointment. Oral antiviral pills are available at no-cost to the patient.
Keep NC Beautiful and NC Beautiful have merged to form Keep North Carolina Beautiful...
RALEIGH — Keep NC Beautiful and NC Beautiful have merged to form Keep North Carolina Beautiful. Both organizations have a long history of working to preserve the physical beauty of North Carolina. Together, their goal is to help communities in beautification efforts to improve environments in hometowns throughout North Carolina through hands-on educational projects for our children and cleanup efforts.
As former Governor Dan K. Moore stated, “Beauty is more than making things look pretty in our cities and rural areas. It also means the logical and orderly development of all the resources in our state.” This is the standard Keep North Carolina Beautiful strives for, to keep our state beautiful and clean. Utilizing combined resources and efforts of both groups, it is an exciting step forward as they continue to beautify and restore this great state. Whether it’s school children building outdoor classrooms, providing azaleas to civic groups, or a Boy Scout troop planting azaleas at an elder care facility, we encourage and assist North Carolinians to Keep NC Beautiful.
Additionally, through the Window of Opportunity Grants to our schools, educational organizations are given grants that teach children the benefits and long-term effects of sustainable beautification and recycling projects. Each year from September to the end of November schools are asked to submit their grant proposals with projects that meet this criteria. In January the winners are announced with grants being distributed in February.
KNCB’s major fundraiser will be a Golf Tournament held at the Pinehurst Resort July 21 to 23, 2023, sponsored by Harrah’s Cherokee Casino. Visit our website (www.keepncbeautiful.org) for additional information on playing or donating.
American Red Cross reminds residents on how to heat your home safely...
CHARLOTTE — Temperatures dip in the winter and people are turning their heat on if they live in parts of the country that experience colder weather. The American Red Cross urges families to be safe heating their homes to help prevent home fires, which typically rise during colder months.
A Red Cross survey showed that more than half of us have used a space heater — which is involved in most fatal home heating fires. It's critical to keep at least three feet of space around all heating equipment, and never leave space heaters unattended. Follow these additional tips:
- If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, such as a ceramic tile floor. Don’t place it on rugs and carpets, or near bedding and drapes. And keep children and pets away from the heater.
- Plug space heater power cords directly into outlets — never an extension cord. Turn it off every time you leave the room or go to sleep.
- Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.
- Never leave a fire burning in the fireplaces unattended. Make sure any embers in the fireplace are extinguished before going to bed or leaving home. Use a glass or metal fire screen to keep embers in the fireplace.
- Have furnaces, chimneys, fireplaces, wood and coal stoves inspected annually by a professional and cleaned if necessary.
To help protect your family year-round, test your smoke alarms monthly and practice your home fire escape plan until everyone can escape in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to get out of a burning home before it’s too late.
Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to practice with your family.
You can also download the free Red Cross Emergency app by searching for ‘American Red Cross’ in app stores.
Since October 2014, the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, with the help of community partners, has saved at least 1,414 lives by educating families about fire safety, helping them create escape plans and installing more than 2.6 million free smoke alarms in high-risk homes across the country.
AMY Wellness Foundation continues to collaborate with Dogwood Health Trust on urgent home repairs in AMY region...
For the second year, AMY Wellness Foundation (AMYWF) received a $300,000 grant from Dogwood Health Trust (DHT) to address critical home repairs for low-income families, elderly, or disabled residents in the AMY region. Home repairs are a vital resource for our communities. A report found that 80% of the homes in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties are greater than 40 years old.
As these homes age and repairs are needed, many low-income families do not have the means to make repairs on their own. In time, small repair needs become significant and expensive concerns, which commonly jeopardize residents’ safety and ability to remain in their homes. In addition, elderly and disabled persons represent 86% of the average population in need and their income falls between 75 to 100% of the national poverty guideline. An overwhelming percentage of elders are not physically or financially capable of making critical repairs on their own and many do not have a support system to help them. Being forced to vacate their homes is a tragic reality many faces.
With support from the first grant in 2021, AMYWF partnered with MY Habitat for Humanity and WAMY Community Action. WAMY Community Action anticipated the Housing Coalition would serve 28 low-income households with critical home repairs. Through compassion, philanthropy, and hard work, AMYWF is proud to report 50 families were served. Sixty-six individuals, including 11 children, are now safe, warm and healthy in their homes. The average household age was 62 years old, and the median household income was $1,296 per month ($15,552 per year).
While the coalition was able to serve most of the individuals that applied for services, there were still 34 families on the home repair waiting list. “The current state of housing is problematic and low-income individuals, especially elders, are particularly vulnerable,” said April Beck, WAMY Community Action, Housing & Energy Development Director. “While new developments are undoubtedly needed, it is increasingly important to preserve the current housing stock through critical home repairs and rehabilitation. Facing a serious home repair need is stressful for any homeowner but can be devastating for someone who is already struggling to keep their head above water. Many people with limited financial resources must postpone important home repairs and, in time, those repair needs grow in scope and cost. Eventually, the house becomes hazardous to the homeowners’ health and safety. Many local homes are so unsafe that the individual faces the choice of relocating, or remaining in a home that is dangerous.”
When AMYWF saw the impact our first grant made and the number of families still in need, AMYWF applied for a new grant with Dogwood Health Trust to continue this program in 2023.
“We are grateful for the continued support and collaboration with Dogwood Health Trust and look forward to continuing this impactful work with WAMY and the Housing Coalition again next year,” said Luke Howe, AMYWF, Executive Director.
“This community is so fortunate to have the AMY Wellness Foundation and Dogwood Health Trust, who brings tremendous resources to the Avery, Mitchell, Yancey region,” said Beck.
“Dogwood Health Trust is grateful for partners like AMY Wellness Foundation, because of their deep knowledge of community and ability to deploy funding where it is needed most,” said Dr. Susan Mims, CEO of Dogwood Health Trust. “Our support of home repair and rehabilitation efforts stems from our strategy to improve the quality of life for some of our most vulnerable populations, including our seniors, ensuring that everyone has a safe, stable, and healthy place to call home.”
AMY (Avery, Mitchell, Yancey) Wellness Foundation was established as a result of the Mission Health System sale to HCA Healthcare to ensure health and wellness was still a main priority in our area of western North Carolina. Our mission is to improve the health and wellbeing of the residents of Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties by partnering with local nonprofits, fostering connections among services, and supporting programs that make our communities a healthier place.
Grant opportunities available from the Grandfather Community Foundation...
Funds are available for 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations serving Avery County. Applications are available online now and must be submitted by May 30, 2023. The Board will begin reviewing them in early June. Typically, grants range from $500 to $2,500. Larger amounts may be considered for projects or initiatives with the potential to achieve significant positive impact for Avery County.
You are eligible for a grant if your nonprofit organization serves Avery County, NC, and has been in operation for a minimum of two years. Only one grant application may be submitted by an organization annually. Grants are not available for operating expenses only or to promote political or religious beliefs. Funds may not be transferred to another organization.
The Grandfather Community Foundation (GCF) was started in 2019 by members of Grandfather Golf and Country Club. According to Frances Magruder, current GCF President, “We want to help the economy, the Club’s employees, the County’s social services agencies, and financially support students who aspire to get an advanced education and return to the community. Truthfully, our objective is to make a long-term, positive impact in Avery County.”
For further information and to access the grant application, visit https://grandfathercommunityfoundation.org/.
Employment scams climbed to second riskiest in 2022, according to new BBB report...
ASHEVILLE – Employment scams are now the second riskiest, according to a new report from the Better Business Bureau. Employment scam reports submitted to BBB Scam Tracker were up 23.1 percent from 2021 to 2022.
The median dollar loss of $1,500 for employment scams is significantly higher than the overall median dollar loss of $171 for all scam types. Online purchase (shopping) scams remained the No. 1 riskiest scam type in 2022. Cryptocurrency scams dropped in 2022, from second to third riskiest because of a decline in reported scams, susceptibility (the percentage of those who lose money when exposed to a scam), and median dollar loss. Romance scams reappeared on the list this year, rising from No. 14 in 2021 to No. 7 in 2022 because of an increase in reports and a higher median dollar loss.
“Employment scams, which peaked at No. 1 on our list in 2019, are seeing a resurgence,” said Julie Goodwin, regional director of the Asheville Better Business Bureau. “This is a high-touch scam in which perpetrators spend more time with their targets in the hope of stealing more money from each target. Employment scams tied for the highest median dollar loss of all scam types. Home improvement scams, #4 on our list of riskiest scams, also had a median dollar loss of $1,500.”
Key findings of the report include:
- More people reported losing money when targeted by a website, social media, or email than other contact methods.
- Those who were targeted in person reported losing the largest amount of money ($715), followed by text message ($579) and phone ($550).
- Text message scams increased 39.6 percent, up from 12.7 percent in 2022.
- Scams perpetrated online were more likely to result in a monetary loss, compared with scams being targeted by phone or in person.
- Credit cards remained the most reported payment method with a monetary loss, followed by online payment systems.
- The payment methods with the highest median dollar loss were wire transfer ($2,700), check ($1,277), and cryptocurrency ($1,135).
- The riskiest scam type varied among age groups, with employment scams landing as the No. 1 riskiest for ages 18 to 34. Online purchase scams were again the No. 1 riskiest for ages 35 to 64. Home improvement scams were the No. 1 riskiest for ages 65+.
- Military consumers (active-duty military, spouses, and veterans) reported significantly higher median financial losses ($238) than non-military consumers ($163). Active-duty military reported losing significantly more money ($490) than military spouses ($248) and veterans ($200).
Banff Mountain Film Festival returns to Appalachian State University March 30 to April 1...
BOONE – The Banff Mountain Film Festival is coming back to Boone on Thursday to Saturday, March 30 to April 1, 2023, presented once again at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts and hosted by University Recreation. This year, local organizers are celebrating 26 years of the World Tour coming to Boone.
Since 1976, The Banff Film Festival has been inspiring audiences by showcasing the world’s best films highlighting mountain adventure, culture, and the environment.
The Banff Mountain Film Festival, a program of The Banff Centre, is the largest, and one of the most prestigious, mountain film festivals in the world and the screenings at App State have become one of the largest in North America. The Banff Film Festival World Tour is planning screenings in over 1,000 communities and 35 countries across the globe this year.
Local tour hosts like App State University Recreation choose the program from the best of more than 400 films submitted to the Banff Film Festival which just concluded in early November. Three completely different screenings will be shown on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
“We will highlight award winning mountain films each night that share stories from mountain communities, follow inspiring adventures, and capture unique environments,” said University Recreation Associate Director Rich Campbell. “We try to keep each night well balanced but entirely different so audiences are exposed to as many different films as possible during the festival, showcasing diverse perspectives from around the globe. The Banff Film Festival is highly anticipated every spring underscoring how strongly this festival is supported in the High Country. Our community has embraced the diverse people, themes, and stunning locations that the World Tour brings to us every year and I think our audience will be inspired by the quality, diversity, creativity, and passion the films highlight."
For event information, check the official festival website for updates.
Tickets are $10 for App State students (with App State ID) and $15 for all others and will be available for purchase in person at the Schaefer Center Box Office and online at https://theschaefercenter.org/tickets/. For more information about ticket sales, call 800-841-2787.
Continuing its tradition, live music on the Schaefer Center stage will be featured on Friday and Saturday night before the films and there will also be vendors at the Schaefer Center. Presenting Partners for the event this year include Footsloggers Outdoor and Travel Outfitters, App State Geological and Environmental Sciences, VPCBuilders and Western Carolina Eye Associates.
The Banff Mountain Film Festival is an annual international film competition featuring the world’s best films on mountain themes. In November 2022, the festival screened more than 70 finalist films, chosen from more than 400 entries from greater than 30 different countries. The film festival is organized by The Banff Centre for Mountain Culture in Banff, Canada. For information visit: www.banffmountainfestivals.com. The local host is University Recreation at Appalachian State University.
Crisis Intervention Energy Program ongoing...
The Crisis Intervention Energy Program is going on now. If you are out or nearly out of heating fuel, or if you have a delinquent notice on your electric bill, come by Avery County Department of Social Services at 175 Linville St., Newland, NC 28657 and pick up an application, or call (828) 733-8230 to apply. Someone in your home must have a health-related condition that could be LIFE THREATENING without heat.
Volunteer opportunity on Blue Ridge Parkway...
Do you love being outdoors on the trails and overlooks of the Blue Ridge Parkway? Volunteers do a great deal of maintaining them and more. Would you like to learn more about how to share your time volunteering? The official group of Parkway volunteers work closely with Park staff in a program called Volunteers in Parks (VIP). Contact us for more information at viphighcountryvolunteers@gmail.com.
Pet food donations needed for empty pet food pantry at Avery County Animal Support...
Dry dog and cat food of any brand can be left outside the red building used by Avery Animal Support, located at 128 Old Mill Rd. in Elk Park. The food will go toward ACAS’ community pet food pantry.
For more information, email averycountyanimals@gmail.com.
Beacon Center of Spruce Pine opening as warming station this winter, seeks volunteers...
SPRUCE PINE — Spruce Pine United Methodist Church is opening a warming station, The Beacon Center of Spruce Pine, in its fellowship hall this winter.
There are those in our community for whom warmth in the winter months is a real problem. It may be a family that has had their electricity cut off or can’t afford enough home heating oil or gas. It may be an isolated elderly person whose house lacks sufficient insulation to keep warm.
What is a Warming Station?
A warming station is a temporary facility that operates when extreme cold weather creates dangerously inclement conditions and normal coping mechanisms are ineffective or unavailable. Incidences of extreme temperature conditions are designated “Code Purple.” The purpose of the Beacon Center of Spruce Pine is to meet this critical need in the community thereby preventing death and injury due to exposure to the elements.
Warming stations are not homeless shelters. They are open for a limited number of hours for a limited number of days and provide limited services. Stations are not day care for children, the elderly or others who cannot care for themselves. It is assumed that individuals who use the station can return to their homes when the station is closed.
How does it work?
When the overnight temperature is forecast to be consistently below 30° Fahrenheit, the decision will be made to open the Beacon Center of Spruce Pine. The center will operate overnight from 6 p.m. in the evening to 8 a.m. the following morning. It will inform local law enforcement and emergency management that it will be open, and make announcements on local radio stations, newspapers and social media. The Beacon Center of Spruce Pine will also place a purple banner at its location on Hwy. 226 when it is open.
There will be hosts present at the center to assist our neighbors in need at the warming station. It will provide partitioned sleeping areas in the church Fellowship Hall equipped with cots and single-use bedding for guests’ comfort. Meals will not be served.
How can I help?
The Beacon Center of Spruce Pine is seeking volunteers to serve as hosts to stay at the shelter during emergencies. There will be training that covers everything volunteers need to know in order to serve the needs of guests seeking shelter at the center. All volunteers are subject to a background check. For more information or to volunteer please contact the Beacon Center of Spruce Pine at (828) 675-8511 or email beaconcenterofsprucepine@gmail.com.
It doesn’t matter who you are, what you believe, or what you don’t believe – you are welcome. You are among friends, and we want you to feel at home with us.
NCDHHS establishing community access points to provide free at-home COVID tests...
RALEIGH — NCDHHS is establishing Community Access Points in all 100 counties where North Carolinians can find free and easy at-home tests, in an effort to meet people where they are, with the tools they need to protect themselves from COVID-19.
Community organizations interested in becoming a Community Access Point can register online. Information on where to find at-home tests is available at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/PickUpTests. Information on how and where to find all testing locations in North Carolina is available at: covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTests.
Home tests are now widely available, unlike in the beginning of the COVID-1 9 pandemic, and their ease has made them the test of choice. At-home testing access through community distribution sites across the state is key to NCDHHS' Moving Forward Together strategy.
In addition, NCDHHS remains prepared to support a surge in testing demand in all 100 counties if needed. The department will continue to evaluate and react to feedback and trends in COVID-19 spread and will continue to adapt as needs change.
Staying up to date on vaccination and boosters offers the best protection against COVID-19 for anyone 6 months of age and older. Find a vaccine location near you at MySpot.nc.gov or by calling (888) 675-4567.
Moderna COVID-19 booster shots available in Avery County...
COVID-19 Moderna boosters are available for Avery County residents if:
- Your second/final vaccine dose was more than six months ago, and
- You are 65 or older, or
- You live or work in a nursing home or long-term care residential facility, or
- You have a medical condition that puts you at high risk for severe illness (for example, obesity, asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes), or
- You work in a high-risk profession, or
- You live or work in a place where many people live together.
Appointments may be made 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily by calling the Avery County COVID line (828) 733-8273. Please bring your insurance and vaccine cards if available. Wear appropriate clothing for easy access to the upper arm. Masks are recommended.
Booster vaccinations are also available at the following locations:
- The Baker Center (Moderna) (call (828) 737-7711 for appt.)
- Avery Pharmacy (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Crossnore Drug (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Premier Pharmacy (Moderna) (call (828) 733-0061 for appt.)
- High Country Community Care (Moderna and J&J) (call (828) 737-0221 for appt.)
- CVS (Pfizer) (click to CVS.com for appt.)
- Walgreens (Moderna) (click to walgreens.com for appt.)
For more information, click to www.averycountync.gov.
COVID at-home testing opportunities...
Avery County and the Avery County Health Department, with recommendations from state officials, announce the use of “home tests” for COVID 19.
The public is encouraged to use home test kits when they have symptoms of COVID 19. The public is encouraged to pick up home tests at local pharmacies and stores. Test kits will be available at several locations as soon as they are received by the county. We will share those locations as soon as the tests are distributed. Please visit www.averycountync.gov or call the COVID line at (828) 733-8273 for a recorded message for more information.
The Baker Clinic at Cannon Hospital still has first-dose COVID vaccines available for anyone age 16 and up. Appointments are necessary. The Health Department (545 Schultz Circle, Newland) will also offer vaccines Monday through Friday. Call (828) 733-8273 to schedule an appointment. The Baker Center at Cannon Hospital (436 Hospital Drive, Suite 230, Linville) will offer vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Call (828) 737-7711 to schedule an appointment.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week at Baker Center...
“If you want to drink, that’s your business. If you want to stop drinking, that’s our business.” Alcoholics Anonymous hosts meetings at 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday evening at the Oak Room of the Baker Center, adjacent to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
Banner Elk Book Exchange open, adds books to its library ...
Banner Elk Book Exchange is open year round, operating with the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Masks are not required, but you may wear one if you prefer.
Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a "bring a book, take a book" policy. Bring a book, take a book! There is no check-out or return of books. Simply bring a book or books and exchange them for the same number of different books. No books to trade-in? In lieu of a book to exchange, you may make a small donation to take a book home.
The Book Exchange is more than just a library! We offer the following programs to the community:
- Book Discussion Groups
- BE Readers (Children's book discussion)
- Play & Learn Sessions
- Science/Nature Programs for Children
- Music Jams
Many people have contributed the books in the Book Exchange that fill our shelves, and a year of being sequestered at home will probably produce an abundance of book donations. We are grateful for the donations that allow others to enjoy reading, but please consider these guidelines for book donations:
- We cannot accept textbooks, reference books (dictionaries, thesaurus, etc.), outdated magazines or self-help books, or books that are damaged, mildewed, smelling of smoke, or otherwise unable to be placed on our shelves.
- We accept paperbacks in good condition.
- We keep the larger, high-quality ones on the shelves of the Book Exchange, and share those we cannot use with organizations like the V.A. hospital in Asheville. Some books also are sent to the correctional facility in Spruce Pine.
When in doubt, ask yourself if you would like to take home the books you are donating. Please do not be offended if we cannot accept your books – we are not a repository for everything! Outdated books and magazines, or those in poor condition can be taken to the recycling center on Norwood Hollow Road at the base of Sugar Mountain or on Hwy. 194 at the Three Lane between Elk Park and Newland.
Thanks to the generous funding by High Country Charitable Foundation, the Banner Elk Book Exchange has purchased more than 120 new books for its collection. These were ordered to add to the Exchange’s children and young adult collections, which always need extra books. Our focus was on Caldecott and Newberry Award winners for our young readers — please come and “exchange” some books with us!
We have also added to our regional collection – books written by regional authors or about regional subjects. If you have borrowed any of our regional titles with the white “Please return” labels on the front, please return them so others can also enjoy them. These are the only books we ask that you bring back once you've finished reading them, as they are in high demand. We have moved most of our regional books to a larger bookcase in the large backroom. Look for some new favorites there.
We appreciate your consideration, cooperation and generosity!
Mayland high school equivalency diploma classes return to campuses...
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is holding classes in-person and online to help students earn a high school equivalency diploma. Mayland Community College offers preparation classes for the GED and HiSET tests, and also offers Adult High School classes.
Mayland Community College does not charge tuition for the classes. However, a commitment of at least 8 hours a week is necessary to be successful. Although there are no fees associated with attending the classes, there may be a small fee for taking the equivalency tests.
Classes are offered at all three campuses in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties. Evening classes are available at the Mitchell Campus, located in Spruce Pine. Online classes require dependable access to the internet and the use of a computer in a quiet setting.
Call (828) 766-1327 or email learninglabs@mayland.edu for more information.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild holds monthly meetings...
Riverwalk Quilt Guild in Newland meets the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Our meeting location is at Newland Christian Church, located at 2800 Millers Gap Hwy./Hwy. 194 in Newland. For more information call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
The group’s mission is to preserve our mountain heritage of quilting, to be a source of education and inspiration for quilters, to encourage excellence in quilting and related arts, to be of service to the community, and to provide fellowship to people with a common interest.
Local students invited to join JAM program...
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven at Avery Senior Center...
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery open...
BE Artists Gallery is located in the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk. The Gallery’s summer hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. This cooperative of artists features work from more than 30 local artists and craftspeople, and is a featured gallery on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails (www.blueridgeheritage.com/blue-ridge-craft-trails/). For BE Artists Gallery event listings and updates, click to BEartistsgallery.com.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost...
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Anne Ministries support groups available...
Anne Ministries hosts a pregnancy and infant loss support group, offering a safe place to connect with others who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or an infant, every third Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Additionally, Anne Ministries also offers a new and expectant mothers support group, which takes place the third Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. There is also a post-abortion support group available for those who are suffering and seek hope and healing. Time and date for that meeting varies, so please contact the ministry for more information.
All three groups meet at 305 West Mitchell Street in Newland, and child care is provided for both groups’ weekly meetings. For more information, call (828) 742-1973 or contact Chastity at (919) 499-3083.
Celebrate Recovery...
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth...
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Program Manager Haley McKinney at (828) 387-7124 or mckinneyh@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club...
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
