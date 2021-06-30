Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina stayed the same from last week at $2.86 as of Monday, June 28. This compares with the national average which increased two cents to $3.08 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, June 28, the United States’ national debt was $28,456,192.978,148, according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $85,353 in debt per person and $226,113 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, June 28, North Carolina’s state debt was $49,867,674,854, which breaks down to $4,738 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, June 28, 1,258,666 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 743,955 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,692,956.
Senior Center Highlights…
June 30
Exercise equipment room (max. 2 people per 45 min., session call to reserve) (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Chair aerobics (max. 10 people) (10 a.m.)
Bingo (max. 15 people) (10:30 a.m.)
Curbside lunch (must be in line no later than noon) (11:45 a.m.)
Palliative Care Clinic (by appointment only — for appointment information, call (828) 733-8220) provided by Hospice and Home Care of the Blue Ridge (12:30 p.m.)
July 1
Exercise equipment room (max. 2 people per 45 min., session call to reserve) (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Line dance class (max. 10 slots) (10 a.m.)
Tai Chi on the Patio w/ Carol Ann (max. 10 people — weather permitting) (10:45 a.m.)
Blood pressure check by Hospice and Home Care of the Blue Ridge (weather permitting) (11:30 a.m.)
Curbside lunch (must be in line no later than noon) (11:45 a.m.)
July 2
Exercise equipment room (max. 2 people per 45 min., session call to reserve) (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Curbside lunch (must be in line no later than noon) (11:45 a.m.)
Please call to reserve your slot for all group programs and for the exercise room at the Avery Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
No Crossnore Jam for July…
There will be no Crossnore Jam on Friday, July 2, due to the Fourth of July celebration in Crossnore on that date. We’ll pick it up on Friday, Aug. 6, and continue the Tuesday morning jams.
Independence Day celebrations dot the county this weekend…
As towns across the High Country let freedom ring this Independence Day weekend, the region will be abuzz with numerous parades and community events commemorating the Fourth of July. The following is a partial listing of events:
- Cranberry Community Fourth of July Parade — Friday, July 2 (6:30 p.m.) with food at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. BBQ and desserts will be served, with entertainment from Erica McKinney and High Country Cloggers.
- Crossnore Fourth of July Celebration — Friday, July 2 (2 p.m. to dark) “Family Fun on the Fourth” will include hot dogs from the fire station beginning at 4 p.m., followed by a parade lineup at 4:30 and parade through downtown Crossnore at 5 p.m. Veterans will be recognized at 5:45 p.m., with a frog-jumping contest taking place beginning at 6 p.m. A street dance will follow, with music from Doug Band. A fireworks display will take place at dark. Crossnore Fourth of July Celebration is a community event for everyone sponsored by the Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department, in conjunction with the Crossnore Town Council, Crossnore Community Enhancement and all town and Crossnore School volunteers.
- Art on the Greene — Saturday and Sunday, July 3 and 4 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day), Cultural Arts Center at Historic Banner Elk School (185 Azalea Way, Banner Elk). Featuring juried artists, food vendors, and more.
- Newland Fourth of July celebration — Saturday, July 3 (all day), Newland Riverwalk. The town will be hosting a day of entertainment, music and vendors, concluding with a concert and fireworks.
- Banner Elk Fourth of July Parade & Party in the Park — Saturday, July 3 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), Downtown Banner Elk. Following the Independence Day Parade at 11 a.m., the town will host its annual duck races at Tate Evans Town Park, featuring old-fashioned games and food vendors. Click to
- for more information.
- Minneapolis Community Fourth of July Celebration — Friday, July 2 (concert by Skyland Ministries at approximately 7 p.m., with fireworks at dark). Saturday, July 3 (Parade lineup at 12:30 p.m.; parade begins at 1 p.m.)
- Elk Park Fourth of July Celebration — Saturday, July 3. Parade lineup begins at 4:30 p.m.; parade begins at 5 p.m., following by a party in the park. There will be a smoked BBQ dinner provided by the town at approximately 6 p.m., with live music from Jessi and the Rivercats, and karaoke performances followed by fireworks at dark.
- Spear and Plumtree Fourth of July Parade — Saturday, July 3 (4 p.m.). Everyone is welcome to attend the celebration, and all cars, ATVs, tractors, floats, horses or anything else to participate in the parade are welcome and encouraged. Lineup will occur at Plumtree Presbyterian Church at 3:30 p.m., with food and fireworks to follow the parade. Music will be provided by the “Boone Boys,” along with a cornhole tournament, duck races, raffles and more. For more information, call Erin or Derek at (828) 387-7896 or (828) 387-5505.
- Beech Mountain Recreation Center Independence Weekend celebration — Saturday, July 3 (5 to 11 p.m.) Starting out the night, the center is hosting the Sparkler 5K. Register today for $20 and get a T-shirt you can tie-dye at the event following (www.sparkler5k.racewire.com). Live music will follow at 6 p.m. with Ranford Almond a soul band out of Greensboro. Free hot dogs and sides will be available, with a tie-dye station (“Sparkler” T-shirts available for purchase for $10). The beer garden will be open, with kids’ games and inflatables also available. The evening concludes at 8:45 p.m. with a drive-in screening of the film “National Treasure” at a cost of $5 per person.
Independence Day Celebration at Beech Mountain Resort — Sunday, July 4. Celebrate the Fourth of July with Beech Mountain Resort! Featuring live music with Baby Black, FREE bounce houses, yard games, face painting, food and fun for the whole family in the Beech Mountain Kite Field from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fireworks at dark. For more information, click to
- Sugar Mountain Resort Fourth of July festivities — Sunday, July 4; Summit Crawl (Competition begins at 9 a.m.). Food and beverages are available, and the Rockabillys perform from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The resort will offer lift rides, along with fireworks at dark.
Orchard at Altapass celebrates the month of July…
ALTAPASS — July’s going to be a busy month at the Orchard. The fun starts on July 3 with a performance by Seth & Sara — new to the O, but not to their audiences across the country. Then a celebration of independence on the Fourth. Well-known Randy Flack will entertain from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., then Town & Country from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. A low-key kind of holiday, but at 1 p.m., cannon fire will ring out, hopefully, the end of the pandemic and a welcome to hugs, handshaking and dancing times.
The next weekend is one of traditional music. On July 10, folks can listen to the award-winning dulcimer player, Don Pedi. On July 11, it’s the Ruglifters Trio, playing the old-time music of the Appalachian Mountains. The Orchard is now starting to kick into anticipation mode, but we wouldn’t dare interrupt Rhonda Gouge and her friends Kathy Kuhne and Sam McKinney on July 17 or Jessi & The River Cats on July 18, a relatively new band of veteran musicians. The first apples should almost be ready to pick. They might not the sweetest to bite into, but they make the finest applesauce around. And isn’t it just the experience of you picking your own off the trees that puts all that excitement into the sauce?
Beginning at 11 a.m. on July 24, the Red Barn becomes a venue for author Rebecca Warner who will be signing her new book, “My Dog My Dad.” Soundz So Fine (pared down “Rewind,” an Orchard favorite) picks up at 2:30 p.m. on the pavilion stage. And on Sunday, July 25, it’s the Good Ol’ Boys in the afternoon. On the last day of the month, the O welcomes Mark de Castigue for a discussion and signing of his new book, “Fatal Scores,” a novel of intrigue and investigation. He’s followed by Eric + Addie, another “new to the Orchard” young duo who will round out the month with traditional Americana.
June may have busted out all over, but July is going to burst over the top and melt down the sides. Experience the Orchard and help us “Save the good stuff.”
Located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mile marker 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Orchard is a not-for-profit working orchard, music, and educational venue. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. The orchard is family and pet friendly, as well as wheelchair accessible. For information, click to www.altapassorchard.org or call (828) 765-9531.
Wildlife law enforcement officers prepare for Operation Dry Water over Fourth of July weekend…
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will participate in a nationwide campaign July 2 to 4 called Operation Dry Water. The mission of the nationally coordinated effort is to promote sobriety while boating and educate boaters about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
“Ultimately we want to reduce the number of alcohol- and drug-related incidents and fatalities on the water,” stated Lieutenant Forrest Orr of the Wildlife Commission. “The Fourth of July weekend is traditionally the busiest weekend on the water. Our partnership with Operation Dry Water helps us to educate operators and passengers on the dangers associated with boating while impaired. We want everyone to have a great summer on the water — to do that boat operators must remain sober and alert.”
During last year’s campaign, law enforcement officers issued 443 warnings, 371 citations and removed 59 people who were boating under the influence from the state’s waterways. In North Carolina, a driver or vessel operator with a blood-alcohol concentration that meets or exceeds .08, or is substantially impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, is subject to arrest.
Drinking affects the skills necessary to operate a boat, including:
- Peripheral vision and ability to focus.
- Judgment and rational decision-making.
- Balance and equilibrium.
- Coordination and reaction time.
“We also will be reminding boaters of other safe practices, such as wearing a life jacket and enrolling in a boater education course,” added Orr. “Not wearing a life vest is a contributing factor in many fatal incidents. Boating incidents happen quickly and wearing a life vest is the best way to be prepared.”
Boating at night typically increases during holiday weekends, so boaters should practice caution and be on high alert due to reduced visibility. Inland lighting rules are in effect and water skiing is prohibited between one hour after sunset and one hour before sunrise. Personal watercraft are prohibited on state waters between sunset and sunrise.
For more information about boating in North Carolina, click to ncwildlife.org/boating.
Sugar Mountain
info kiosk opens…
The Village of Sugar Mountain has a new outdoor information kiosk for both visitors and locals. Located near the main entrance at 156 Sugar Mountain Drive, the kiosk features displays, bulletin boards and a variety of brochures. A poster version of the new illustrated map of the village will help orient first time visitors. Folks may pick up the new Sugar Mountain brochure & map, attraction brochures, Avery County Chamber Guide, High Country Host Visitor Guide and official North Carolina Visitor Guide.
The Sugar Mountain Tourism Development Authority funded the renovation of the kiosk building and will be updating the brochures and boards. For more information, contact Mary Kate Litchfield at the Village Hall.
Click to SeeSugar.com to browse the new 100-page Sugar Mountain travel website.
Griefshare seminar held
weekly at Newland
Presbyterian Church…
GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life, as well as offer help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. We know it hurts, and we want to help.
The group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays from July 1 through Sept. 16 at Newland Presbyterian Church, located at 199 Elk Street in Newland. There is a $15 fee for a class workbook. For more information, contact Terri at thauser@cfl.rr.com or Peggy at peggyleebaird@gmail.com.
Beech Mountain History
Museum reopens…
BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Beech Mountain History Museum has reopened for the Summer season Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. It is located next to Fred’s General Mercantile at the top of Beech Mountain.
Two new exhibits are featured. The first exhibit is a scale model of “The Battle on Beech,” which was a brief battle fought during the Civil War. The second exhibit is an audio exhibit of Ray Hicks, the famous area storyteller, telling his stories called the “Jack Tales.”
In addition, the museum has a sizeable collection of Land of Oz memorabilia, a model railroad from the logging days, Cherokee arrowheads dating back more than a thousand years, features on the birth of the ski resort and town, and much more.
Come visit the Museum, grab lunch at Fred’s and enjoy our cool mountain weather!
Calhoun Reunion August 7…
Calling all Calhouns of Avery County! The annual Calhoun Family Reunion is being held at the Senior Center in Newland at noon on Saturday, Aug. 7.
Our Family has been coming together the Saturday before the Decoration at Fork Mountain Cemetery since the early 1940s. We honor our ancestors by continuing the tradition of fun, yummy food and lots of laughs. Please come this year and bring your old photographs to share. We’ll have an auction to raise money for headstones and catering. Please bring a dessert to share. If you make something homemade, please bring a copy of the recipe. We look forward to seeing everyone! For questions call Vickie Kutscher at (904) 710-7391.
Fall Farm Tour returns
August 14…
The Avery County Agricultural Advisory Board is sponsoring the eighth annual Fall Farm Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.
The tour will depart from the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center, located at 661 Vale Road, Newland, NC 28657. Four local farms will be showcased on the tour, including Linville Falls Winery, Ollis Farms, Trosly Farm (where owners Amos and Kaci Nidiffer were named North Carolina 2020 Small Farmer of the Year Award) and Avery Farms, which will be hosting the “Pig Picking.”
Registration cost for the tour is $40. Pre-registration is required for the tour and there are no refunds. Sign-in will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center. The tour will depart from the Avery County Center (661 Vale Road, Newland) promptly at 10 a.m., loading the bus at 9:45 a.m. Transportation will be provided.
No pets are allowed on tour, and children under 12 years old may not participate. Raffle tickets will be available to purchase on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, with the raffle conducted at Avery Farms. Winning raffle ticket holder must be present at the pig picking to win. Vendors will also be on site for participants to purchase items.
For additional information, or to pre-register, contact Arizona Gragg at (828) 733-8270.
Tourism to the Blue Ridge Parkway creates $1.3 billion in economic benefits…
(NC/VA) – A new National Park Service (NPS) report shows that 14.1 million visitors to the Blue Ridge Parkway in 2020 spent $1.1 billion in communities near the park. That spending supported 15.5 thousand jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $1.3 billion.
“The Blue Ridge Parkway was built in part to support the economic vitality of the region it passes through in North Carolina and Virginia. The annual visitor spending report reminds us all of the important partnership between the park and local communities along the route to provide quality visitor experiences both on and off the Parkway,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “Having just embarked on the 2021 visitor season, we expect another year of high visitation. We encourage visitors to plan ahead for all the Parkway and its neighboring communities have to offer.”
The peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by economists with the NPS and the U.S. Geological Survey. The report shows $14.5 billion of direct spending by more than 237 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park. This spending supported 234,000 jobs nationally; 194,400 of those jobs are found in these gateway communities. The cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy was $28.6 billion.
Looking at the economics of visitor spending nationally, the lodging sector had the highest direct effects, with $5 billion in economic output. The restaurants sector was had the second greatest effects, with $3 billion in economic output. Visitor spending on lodging supported more than 43,100 jobs and more than 45,900 jobs in restaurants. Visitor spending in the recreation industries supported more than 18,100 jobs and spending in retail supported more than 14,300 jobs.
Report authors also produce an interactive tool that enables users to explore visitor spending, jobs, labor income, value added, and output effects by sector for national, state, and local economies. Users can also view year-by-year trend data. The interactive tool and report are available on the NPS Social Science Program page on NPS.gov.
To learn more about national parks in North Carolina and Virginia and how the National Park Service works with communities to help preserve local history, conserve the environment, and provide outdoor recreation, go to www.nps.gov/nc or www.nps.gov/va.
Family Fun Night with Famous Brick Oven this summer…
Famous Brick Oven’s Family Fun Night Series takes place with live music every Friday from 5:30 to 8:45 p.m. through mid-August, followed by a family-friendly outdoor movie. Free Bounce House fun will be available from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. as well. The events are free, with food and beverage available for purchase inside.
For more information, call (828) 387-4000.
Gospel concert at Bear Creek Baptist Church…
The Mylon Hayes family from Hudson, NC will host a gospel concert at Bear Creek Baptist Church at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 11. The church is located at 327 Bear Creek Church Road in Bakersville. Everyone is welcome.
New hours at Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce…
As summer emerges, the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce has extended its open hours to 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday thru Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday. For more information, call (828) 898-8395.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week at Baker Center…
“If you want to drink, that’s your business. If you want to stop drinking, that’s our business.” Alcoholics Anonymous hosts meetings at 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday evening at the Oak Room of the Baker Center, adjacent to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
Banner Elk Book
Exchange now open …
Banner Elk Book Exchange opened on June 15, operating with the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays until Oct. 31. Masks are not required, but you may wear one if you prefer.
Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. Bring a book, take a book! There is no check-out or return of books. Simply bring a book or books and exchange them for the same number of different books. No books to trade-in? In lieu of a book to exchange, you may make a small donation to take a book home.
The Book Exchange is more than just a library! We offer the following programs to the community:
- Book Discussion Groups
- BE Readers (Children’s book discussion)
- Play & Learn Sessions
- Science/Nature Programs for Children
- Music Jams
Many people have contributed the books in the Book Exchange that fill our shelves, and a year of being sequestered at home will probably produce an abundance of book donations. We are grateful for the donations that allow others to enjoy reading, but please consider these guidelines for book donations:
- We cannot accept textbooks, reference books (dictionaries, thesaurus, etc.), outdated magazines or self-help books, or books that are damaged, mildewed, smelling of smoke, or otherwise unable to be placed on our shelves.
- We accept paperbacks in good condition.
- We keep the larger, high-quality ones on the shelves of the Book Exchange, and share those we cannot use with organizations like the V.A. hospital in Asheville. Some books also are sent to the correctional facility in Spruce Pine.
When in doubt, ask yourself if you would like to take home the books you are donating. Please do not be offended if we cannot accept your books – we are not a repository for everything! Outdated books and magazines, or those in poor condition can be taken to the recycling center on Norwood Hollow Road at the base of Sugar Mountain or on Hwy. 194 at the Three Lane between Elk Park and Newland.
We appreciate your consideration, cooperation and generosity!
Mountain Piecemakers
to meet in person July 8…
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild will be meeting in person in the Burnsville Town Center at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday July 8. The program will be by the Quilters Gallery, also known as “The Pizza Girls.” CDC covid guidelines will be observed. Interested parties can attend the meeting by Zoom by contacting President@mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org. Visitors are welcome.
Tickets are now available for the 2021 opportunity quilt, “The Garden Club”, pattern by Smith Street Designs. This beautiful quilt is a combination of machine embroidered applique, machine embroidery, and traditionally pieced blocks. This queen size 82-by-102-inch quilt is custom quilted by a member of the Guild. Photos can be viewed on the guild’s website by clicking to mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org. You can purchase tickets at https://mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org/ticket-purchase/. Proceeds go to purchase fabric and batting to make Hero Quilts for local veterans and to create Project Linus quilts for children in need. Each year the guild awards 50 to 60 quilts to local veterans from Yancey, Mitchell and Madison counties. This year’s ceremony will be on Veterans Day at the Town Square in Burnsville. The drawing will be held at end of Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 11, 2021, in Burnsville. The quilt will be shipped if needed to the winner.
Mountain Piecemakers will have two booths at the Mount Mitchell Crafts Fair Aug. 6 and 7 selling tickets for the opportunity quilt as well as beautiful handmade fabric items. This year from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug 6, there will be a free quilt showing by the guild on the stage of the Crafts Fair.
Gravity Mountain Bike Camp at Sugar Mountain July 9 to 11…
SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Sugar Mountain will host a Gravity Mountain Bike Camp from July 9 to 11 for kids age 11 to 16 years old. The event will include three days of fun, friends and developing and improving mountain bike gravity skills.
The cost to register for the three-day camp is $429 with bike rental ($329 with summer season pass) (includes full-face helmet and knee/shin and elbow pads), or $350 without bike rental ($250 with summer season pass).
Full-face helmets and knee pads are required and can be rented at an additional cost.
Personal mountain bikes should be in good working condition with good tires, brake pads, and drivetrain. Disk brakes are required, full suspension is recommended. The camp includes:
- Full-day lift ticket and bike rental
- Professional downhill mountain bike instruction
- Lunch
- Gravity Mountain Bike Camp T-shirt
- Daily schedule
The event schedule is as follows:
- 9:30 a.m. — meet at the Sugar Mountain Resort Snowsports School
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Group instruction
- 1 to 1:30 p.m. — Lunch
- 1:30 p.m. – End of camp day
- 1:30 to 6 p.m. Ride the bike park on your own
Campers should bring the following:
- Mountain bike, helmet, knee / shin & elbow pads (if you have)
- Comfortable sportswear and flat-soled footwear
- Raincoat
- Sunscreen
- Water bottle
- Quarters (in case you need to store items cell phone etc. in lockers)
- Cash/card in case you need to rent additional equipment
Campers will experience three days of outdoor fun with other participants their age, with professional mountain bike instructors that help you develop and improve your downhill biking skills. Campers will be grouped according to level of ability.
The camp is for all levels of ability, but we recommend that participant has ridden on mountain bike trails at least once before.
For more information and to download forms, click to www.skisugar.com.
Cranberry High School all classes reunion July 17…
Cranberry High School will hold its annual reunion of all classes at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, at the campus of the historic Cranberry High School.
Attendees are asked to bring annuals (especially of the years 1955 and 1957) to display at the reunion and to share memories from the days and classes of the historic school which closed its doors in 1968 with the consolidation of high schools to Avery County High School.
Crossnore High School Alumni Reunion July 17…
The alumni of Crossnore High School will meet this year for its annual reunion on Saturday, July 17. The event will feature a social time from 3:30 to 5 p.m., with a business meeting and program from 5 to 6 p.m., and refreshments, entertainment and time to visit old friends and remember the good old days from 6 to 7 p.m. Entertainment for this year’s reunion will be provided with an encore performance from “Elvis and Dolly.”
Other alumni events taking place during the day include a meeting of the Class of 1965 (though all classes are welcome) from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the Crossnore Meeting House, with a meeting of the Class of 1953 at noon at Altamont United Methodist Church, and a meeting of the Class of 1963 at Crossnore Presbyterian Church beginning at noon. The Tudor Vance Meeting House will be open from 12:30 to 3 p.m. that day for all alumni to visit with friends and view the historical photos on display.
Donations are needed and greatly appreciated, with checks made payable to Crossnore High Alumni. Class rosters for all classes will be available at the reunion for $4 or $1 for CD. Single class info or mailing lists for all classes are free on Excel or PDF format by request.
For more information, write to Crossnore Alumni Association, P.O. Box 166, Crossnore, NC 28616, or email crossnorehigh@gmail.com.
Vacation Bible School at Harmony Baptist Church…
Come take a walk with Moses at Harmony Baptist Church, located at 1539 Jonas Ridge Hwy., Newland, NC 28657. Wilderness Escape VBS takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on July 21 and 23, and is available for kids age 4 to 12 years.
Rupard Family Reunion…
The annual Rupard Family Reunion for 2021 will be held at God’s House of Worship Fellowship Hall at noon on Saturday, Aug. 7. Each family is asked to bring a covered dish and a two-liter soda for the event, as well as come hungry! For more information, call Debi Rupard at (828) 457-5387. We look forward to seeing as many as possible this year.
Mayland high school equivalency diploma classes return
to campuses…
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is holding classes in-person and online to help students earn a high school equivalency diploma. Mayland Community College offers preparation classes for the GED and HiSET tests, and also offers Adult High School classes.
Mayland Community College does not charge tuition for the classes. However, a commitment of at least 8 hours a week is necessary to be successful. Although there are no fees associated with attending the classes, there may be a small fee for taking the equivalency tests.
Classes are offered at all three campuses in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties. Evening classes are available at the Mitchell Campus, located in Spruce Pine.
Online classes require dependable access to the internet and the use of a computer in a quiet setting.
Call (828) 766-1327 or email learninglabs@mayland.edu for more information.
DMV resumes regular road tests for drivers 15 to 17 years old…
ROCKY MOUNT – With health safety conditions improving in North Carolina, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is resuming regular road tests this week. This ends the Contactless Road Test (CRT) program that had been required for 15- to 17-year-old drivers seeking their Level 3 Full Provisional license and a select group of other drivers who could not qualify for a road test waiver.
All drivers who already had been scheduled for a CRT should proceed with that appointment but be aware they will instead be taking a road test in regular traffic conditions, instead of the parking lots where CRTs were conducted.
Other 15- to 17-year-old drivers who have had their Level 2 Limited License for at least six months can schedule an appointment at https://skiptheline.ncdot.gov/Webapp/_/_/_/en/WizardAppt/Welcome, selecting Teen Level 3 as the process.
Other drivers who would have required a CRT appointment, including those who previously failed a road test, are governed by lawful and or legal presence status (not a permanent resident), or whose driving privileges were suspended when their previous license expired, should select Driver License – First Time for their appointment process.
By returning to regular road testing, the DMV is going from 28 locations that were hosting the contact-less tests to about 100 offices across the state that will do regular road tests.
For health and safety reasons, all drivers will be required to wear a mask, as will the examiner, and all testing drivers will have their temperature checked before beginning the road test.
2021 visitor season under way on the Blue
Ridge Parkway…
BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY — National Park Service officials announced the opening of the 2021 visitor season on the Blue Ridge Parkway with reminders that park visitors play a key role in protecting the historic 469-mile route. With many of the Parkway’s campgrounds, picnic areas, and visitor centers fully operational as of this weekend, park visitors and neighbors are reminded that when visiting these and other areas to stay on trails and roads, pack out trash, and leave park resources as you find them.
“The protection of the Parkway is a shared goal between park staff, partners, volunteers, and the millions of visitors who come to the park each year. We expect this summer and fall to be busy on the Parkway and one of the ways visitors can help us take care of park resources is by planning ahead,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “Visitor choices to recreate responsibly and plan ahead play an important role in helping us preserve and protect the Parkway and its resources for future generations.”
Just in time for summer, park rangers are also sharing some important tips for visiting the Blue Ridge Parkway. From reminders about what to do at crowded overlooks, to navigation tips for the Parkway, this new Top 10 Tips list helps both new and experienced park visitors alike get the most out of their trip to the Parkway this season. The tips can be found by clicking to https://www.nps.gov/articles/000/top-10-things-to-know-before-you-go.htm.
Visitors can also expect several road and construction projects happening throughout the season that address ongoing maintenance needs. Current projects include two bridge rehabilitation projects; one at the Linville River Bridge in North Carolina, near Milepost 317, and another at the Roanoke River Bridge in Virginia, near Milepost 114. Signed detour routes are in place around both of these project closures. A pavement preservation project at overlooks and picnic areas in Virginia is ongoing and could have minor impacts; and a major exterior rehabilitation project is also underway at the Moses Cone Memorial Park Manor House at Milepost 298. The Manor House is open during construction.
As the NPS continues to monitor and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, public health measures are in place across the park including capacity limits and temporary closures in response to local conditions. Consistent with CDC recommendations, people who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces.
A complete schedule of open facilities, as well as additional information to help plan a memorable and safe Parkway experience, is available on the Parkway’s website. Regularly updated information regarding ranger events, music performances, and cultural demonstrations is also available online.
Art on the Greene on on the courtyard of Historic Banner Elk School
Independence Day
Weekend…
BANNER ELK — Four times each summer, the green space at the Historic Banner Elk School comes to life with Art on the Greene, featuring quality, handmade arts and crafts from select regional and national artisans.
The next show is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 3 and 4. Festivities typically include food vendors and other entertainment.
Art on the Greene takes place in the heart of Banner Elk, which allows patrons to make a day of it by visiting shops and boutiques in town and selecting from an impressive list of restaurants in the “culinary hotspot of the High Country.”
Craft vendors represent a variety of media, such as metal, glass, ceramics, wood, watercolor, acrylics and oil. Attendees can find everything from hand-crafted furniture to a one-of-a-kind piece of art made in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Proceeds from the shows are used for restoration of the historic school, built in 1939 as a Works Progress Administration (WPA) project. The school is a showplace for the arts in downtown Banner Elk. It is home to the BE (Banner Elk) Artists Gallery, Ensemble Stage professional theater, a community book exchange and more.
“Art on the Greene is geared toward artists who are involved in any medium in the Appalachian tradition of hand crafters,” says show director Kimberly Tufts. “We have metal artists, glass artists, potters, and high-quality jewelry from all types of makers. We have wood workers of all varieties from furniture to home decor wood items, as well as painters in a variety of mediums – watercolor, acrylic and oil.”
For more information, email beshows@townofbannerelk.org.
Spruce Pine Arts & Craft Celebration July 3…
SPRUCE PINE — A Spruce Pine Arts & Crafts Celebration will be held at Spruce Pine Commons Shopping Center Parking Lot (near McDonalds, Catos, CVS, Country Cafe and Shoe Show) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 3.
The event is a one-day festival celebrating America’s Independence and featuring handmade mountain arts and crafts. Visitors will enjoy shopping from more than 80 art and craft vendors, featuring homemade good including handcrafted jewelry, outdoor furniture by Mountain Time, soaps, candles and scents, wreaths, country decor, molasses, honey, leather craft, pottery, wood toys, tumblers, paintings, journals, T-shirts, glassware and more. There will be a kids zone with bounce houses, games and giant slides, a human catapult, water wheel, laser tag, duck pond, sumo wrestling, balloon pop and train rides, as well as a number of food vendors on hand and a garden zone with professional growers selling numerous wares, including herbs, flower baskets, native shrubs and more.
Live music will also be on site, with dancing performed by Appalachian Performing Arts Dance Camp, as well as local bands.
For more information, call Spruce Pine Southern Shows at (828) 688-1148.
Forest Service shelters available along the southern Appalachian Trail…
ASHEVILLE— Shelters along the Appalachian National Scenic Trail in Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia are now available for use. Hikers are encouraged to bring their own personal tent and face coverings. Earlier in the pandemic these shelters were shut down, along with trailheads.
The shelters are located on national forest land, managed by the Forest Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture. Officials say there are hundreds of shelters averaging about eight miles apart along the trail, although the intervals vary. Shelters might not be frequently maintained at all locations.
Another overnight option is dispersed camping in designated areas of the national forest. Hikers should be prepared to tent camp if social distancing in shelters is not possible.
Hikers can plan ahead by checking forest websites for site-specific details before their trip. The southern portion of the Appalachian Trail runs through four national forests:
Tennessee: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/cherokee/recreation, Cherokee National Forest
Georgia: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/conf/recreation, Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests
North Carolina: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/nfsnc/recreation, National Forests in North Carolina
Virginia: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/gwj/recreation, George Washington and Jefferson National Forests
The Appalachian Trail is a popular hiking path stretching more than 2,100 miles from Georgia to Maine. About 100 miles of the trail are in North Carolina and about 226 miles of the trail are along the North Carolina and Tennessee border. Hikers are encouraged to recreate responsibly, maintain a safe social distance and follow health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health authorities.
At-Home testing for the SARS-CoV-2 Virus…
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), in partnership with LabCorp, is piloting a program to provide 35,000 no-cost, at-home testing kits to underprivileged and/or disabled North Carolinians experiencing financial barriers to getting tested. FNS recipients are able to order Pixel by LabCorp at-home testing kits to be shipped overnight directly to their homes. The test kits include test supplies (nasal swab, sample container, etc.), detailed instructions and prepaid specimen return shipping materials. Results are typically reported back to the individual within 48 to 72 hours from the time the specimen is received at the lab.
The Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 at-home testing kit is a molecular test that detects the presence or absence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. For questions contact The Pixel by LabCorp at website https://www.pixel.labcorp.com/nc or the Pixel’s dedicated support line at (800) 833-3935.
Farmers Tailgate Markets open in the High Country…
HIGH COUNTRY — Farmers tailgate markets are readying tents for the new season, with openings scheduled in April and May. These early spring markets will offer an array of produce, including colorful root vegetables like carrots and radishes, tender lettuces and salad greens, cold-hardy greens like kale and spinach, mushrooms, spring alliums, and much more. In addition to produce, market vendors will have meats, cheese, eggs, bread, and prepared foods as well as a wide selection of plant starts.
Opening dates for Appalachian Grown farmers markets in the High Country are:
- Alleghany County Farmers Market (90 S. Main St., Sparta, (336) 372-5597): Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Ashe County Farmers Market (108 BackStreet, West Jefferson): Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Avery County Farmers Market (185 Azalea Circle SE, Banner Elk): Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m.
- Bakersville Main Street Farmer’s Market (143 Crimson Laurel Way, Bakersville, (704) 819-0729): 2021 dates TBA, Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon
- Blowing Rock Farmers Market (corner of Main St. and Park Ave., Blowing Rock): May 27, Thursdays, 3 to 6 p.m.
- King Street Market, Boone: Tuesdays, 4 to 7 p.m.
- Spruce Pine Farmers Market (parking lot of NAPA Auto Parts on Hwy. 226, (252) 675-9989): Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m.
- Watauga County Farmers Market (591 Horn in the West Dr., Boone, (828) 355-4918): Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon
- Wilkes County Farmers Market (842 CBD Loop — Yadkin Valley Marketplace downtown North Wilkesboro, (336) 667-7129): Tuesdays, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Many COVID-19 precautions, including social distancing, limiting the number of shoppers, and mask requirements, are still in effect. Check individual market websites and signage for details and updates.
SNAP/EBT is accepted by many farmers markets in the region. In addition, some markets also offer SNAP incentives, such as one-to-one matches on dollars spent through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program at farmers markets. Find details about this and other farmers market SNAP programs at asapconnections.org/snap.
There are more than 100 farmers markets across the Appalachian Grown region, which includes Western North Carolina as well as surrounding counties in Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina. For a complete list of markets click to asapconnections.org/farmersmarkets or use ASAP’s online Local Food Guide at appalachiangrown.org.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild holds monthly meetings…
Riverwalk Quilt Guild in Newland meets the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Our meeting location is at Newland Christian Church, located at 2800 Millers Gap Hwy/Hwy. 194 in Newland. For more information call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
The group’s mission is to preserve our mountain heritage of quilting, to be a source of education and inspiration for quilters, to encourage excellence in quilting and related arts, to be of service to the community, and to provide fellowship to people with a common interest.
Recreational senior softball league seeking participants…
High Country Senior Softball is looking for men ages 60 and older and women ages 50 and older to come out and enjoy a fun time competing in senior softball or leisurely throwing the ball around for exercise. Senior Softball meets April through September every Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Avery High School and every Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Watauga Recreation Center. Ages for competitive teams range from 60 to 69, as well as 70 and older. Bats, balls and gloves are available for use, so lace up you sneakers and come out. For more information, call Bert Valery at (727) 215-5560.
Local students invited to join JAM
program…
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven at Avery Senior
Center…
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
Draft Pull at Avery Heritage Park
Aug. 7…
Avery A&H Fair will host its third annual Draft Pull at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Heritage Park (661 Vale Road in Newland). A concert featuring Distant Gold will take place at 6 p.m., with youth activities and more. Concessions will be provided by Linville Central Rescue Squad, with a raffle by Leathers & Fur 4-H Livestock Club.
For more information, call Michelle South at (828) 733-8270.
SBA Extends COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Application Deadline through Dec. 31…
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that the deadline to apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program for the COVID-19 Pandemic disaster declaration is extended to Dec. 31, 2021. The deadline extension comes as a result of the recent bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress and enacted by President Trump on Dec. 27, 2020.
To date, the SBA has approved $197 billion in low-interest loans which provides working capital funds to small businesses, nonprofits and agricultural businesses make it through this challenging time.
“Following the President’s declaration of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the SBA has approved over 3.6 million loans through our Economic Injury Disaster Loan program nationwide,” Administrator Jovita Carranza said. “The EIDL program has assisted millions of small businesses, including nonprofit organizations, sole proprietors and independent contractors, from a wide array of industries and business sectors, to survive this very difficult economic environment.”
EIDL loan applications will continue to be accepted through December 2021, pending the availability of funds. Loans are offered at very affordable terms, with a 3.75% interest rate for small businesses and 2.75% interest rate for nonprofit organizations, a 30-year maturity, and an automatic deferment of one year before monthly payments begin. Every eligible small business and nonprofit are encouraged to apply to get the resources they need.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery open…
While the Historic Banner Elk School remains closed to the general public, the BE Artists Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Please call the number on the sign at the front door and we will promptly let you in.
Please note that masks are required, capacity is limited to a maximum of six guests at one time, and that no public restrooms are available at this time. You can also schedule an appointment to visit the gallery by emailing art@beartistsgallery.com, or calling (828) 898-6767.
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate
Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
