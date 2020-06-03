Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina increase by one cent to $1.83 per gallon from last week as of Monday, June 1. This compares with the national average which increased by two cents to $1.97 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, June 1, the United States’ national debt was $25,716,097,542,177 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $77,987 in debt per person and $207,134 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, June 1, North Carolina’s state debt was $48,901,114,524, which breaks down to $4,647 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, June, 1. 215,506 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 805,076 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,57,180.
Senior Center Highlights…
Activities at the Avery County Senior Center are on hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meals may still be available for drive-through pickup at the Center, however. For more information, call the Center at (828) 733-8220, or visit the Center’s Facebook page.
COVID-19 drive-thru testing...
Drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 8, at the Health Department parking lot in Newland. For more info, call (828) 733-6031..
Crossnore Fourth of July
Celebration postponed…
Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department announced last week that its annual Crossnore Fourth of July Celebration has been postponed.
“It is with heavy hearts that the Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department announces that in an officer’s meeting held on Sunday, May 24, 2020, the unanimous decision was made by the officers in attendance to postpone, until a later date to be announced, the Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department annual Fourth of July celebration,” CVFD Chief Joshua Henson said in a statement. “This was a decision that was not made without considerable discussion and heartfelt consideration for breaking tradition. It is also a decision based on input and information from local, state and national level agencies to protect the citizens we serve and assure our friends, families and communities are kept safe and secure as is our primary function and our aspects of daily operations.”
RTCC and RTAC of High
Country meeting June 17…
HIGH COUNTRY — The Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee (RTCC) and the Rural Transportation Advisory Committee (RTAC) of the High Country RPO will hold virtual Zoom meetings on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The RTCC will meet at 10 a.m. and the RTAC will meet at 2 p.m.
A Public Hearing on the 2020-2021 Planning Work Program will be held during the June 17, 2020, RTAC meeting and conclude on June 18, 2020. The meetings are open to the public. Public comments can be sent in advance of the meetings to dgraham@hccog.org. Anyone interested in addressing the RTCC or RTAC can do so through Zoom online or by phone. To access the Zoom online meeting, please email info@hccog.org to register or call (828) 265-5434 by 8:30 a.m. the day of the meeting. Video of the meetings will be available by clicking to www.youtube.com/channel/UC1s68WKuUQaeypt82hhCIuQ.
Important
information from the Office of the District
Attorney…
As we continue to expand court operations, we are working to ensure that the needs of the public are met while we strive to keep the public safe. If you do not have an attorney, please call before coming into the courthouse on your assigned court date. If you have an attorney, please contact your attorney before coming to court. The following phone numbers may be used for the Clerk’s Office and DA’s Office in each county: Avery: (828) 737-6710 (DA), (828) 737-6700 (Clerk); Madison: (828) 649-2240 (DA), (828) 649-2200 (Clerk); Mitchell: (828) 688-5110 (DA), (828) 688-5100 (Clerk); Watauga: (828) 268-6610 (DA), (828) 268-6600 (Clerk); Yancey: (828) 678-5720 (DA), (828) 678-5700 (Clerk).
For traffic ticket or infractions, click to www.nccourts.org/services and click on “Citation Services.” Many citations can be reduced and paid online. To stay up-to-date on your court matters, sign up for text and email reminders at www.nccourts.gov/services and click on “Court Date Notifications.”
Monarch Equestrian Center Named 2020 Time To Ride®
Program Facility…
BANNER ELK — Monarch Equestrian Center is proud to announce it has been approved as a 2020 Time To Ride Program Facility.
Time To Ride is a program of the American Horse Council, a Washington, DC-based nonprofit association representing all segments of the horse industry. Time To Ride’s purpose is to foster the next generation of knowledgeable, dedicated horse owners by introducing school-age children to horse care and horseback riding in a safe, welcoming environment.
To achieve the Time To Ride Program Facility designation, our riding instructors had to pass a criminal background check and complete SafeSport training through the U.S. Center for SafeSport. In addition, our farm and instructors had to meet a stringent set of standards for safety, physical facility requirements and professional experience.
In addition to providing physical exercise, learning to ride and care for horses teaches many life skills, including responsibility, patience, perseverance, and how to set and achieve goals. Unlike other forms of exercise, children experience the emotional bond that comes from caring for and riding a horse – a partnership with another living being like no other.
As a Time To Ride Program Facility, Monarch Equestrian Center utilizes a prescribed curriculum to teach children about horse care and handling in addition to horseback riding. Through an introductory series of weekly lessons, kids learn how to properly groom a horse, parts of the horse, parts of a saddle and bridle, as well as basic riding skills.
We will be working with local schools and youth groups in the coming months to offer the Time To Ride lesson program to youngsters in our area.
To learn more about Monarch Equestrian Center, call (828) 783-9076 or (828) 260-2166 or click to MonarchEquestrianCenter.com. To learn more about Time To Ride click to TimeToRide.org.
Avery County Library reminds residents of Seed Lending
Library…
It’s time to think about planting your garden. The Avery County Library Seed Lending Library is open, even if our building is not. You may receive five packages of seeds. Several different seeds and varieties are available, but quantities of each are limited. Email the library at acpl@amyregionallibrary,org or you may leave a message at (828) 733-9393, to place your order. We will mail your seeds to you, so be sure to leave your name and mailing address. Seeds available are as follows: Beans: Purple Pole, Blue Lake, Bush, Dragon tongue Bush, Blue Lake Pole and Orient Wonder; Beets: Jannis; Carrots: Purple Dragon; Corn: Allure sweet bi-color, Strong start supersweet and Kandy Korn; Cucumbers: National Pickling and Space Master; Peas: Sugar sprint, Canoe (Shelling), Orient Wonder (vining), Opal Creek (snap) and Sugar magnolia (snap); Peppers: California wonder (Sweet), Italian sweet and Sweet Banana; Pumpkin: Howden Jack O Lantern; Radishes: Sera; Tomatoes: Indigo Rose Organic, Beefsteak, Ranger, Red Cherry, Brandywine and Roma; Winter Squash: Hunter Butternut, Thelma Sanders Acorn and Hokkaido.
Red Cross offers ways to stay safe as you look ahead to fun this summer…
CHARLOTTE — Summer is just ahead — the perfect time of the year to enjoy the outdoors. But this year summer fun will be different due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The American Red Cross offers safety tips you can follow.
- If your community is reopening, know what precautions to take in public settings.
- Keep at least 6 feet between yourself and others.
- Wear cloth face coverings, especially in crowded areas. Do not place them on children under age 2.
- Limit your risk by reducing the number of places you go and your exposure to other people.
- Order food and other items for home delivery or curbside pickup, if possible.
- Visit the grocery store and other stores in person only when necessary.
- Stay at home if you are sick.
Water safety
- Many public pools and beaches may be closed. Follow the guidance of state and local officials. Make sure the area is designated for swimming. Once there, maintain social distancing, both in and out of the water, between you and people who don’t live with you. If you don’t think your child can do this, come up with another activity.
- Wear face coverings on land, but not in the water as it may be difficult to breathe.
- Don’t share goggles, nose clips, snorkels or other personal items.
- An inflatable pool can be a great way to have fun, but be sure to provide constant supervision to children in and around the water.
- Take the new Red Cross free Water Safety for Parents and Caregivers online course which focuses on the risks of drowning and how to minimize those risks, especially for young children.
Grilling safety
Summer is a popular time for grilling family meals at home. Yet grilling fires spark more than 10,000 home fires on average each year. To avoid this:
- Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.
- Never grill indoors—not in the house, camper, tent or any enclosed area.
- Make sure everyone, including children and pets, stays away from the grill.
- Keep the grill away from the house or anything that could catch fire.
- Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill.
Help save lives this summer. Give blood, platelets or plasma — we’re all in this together! Click to redcrossblood.org for more information or to schedule your donation.
Additional resources
The Red Cross has several resources to help you prevent and respond to summer emergencies:
Learn how to save a life with the Red Cross First Aid App and training courses (
- ).
- Receive customized weather alerts and warnings with our Emergency App.
- Download our Swim App and visit our new Water Safety for Kids site (redcross.org/watersafetyforkids) for videos, activities and quizzes.
- Enable the Red Cross skills on Amazon Alexa-enabled devices for valuable first aid information, to schedule a blood donation, receive warnings about an approaching hurricane or make a financial donation to the Red Cross (www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/mobile-apps/alexa-skills.html)
YMCA announces outdoor activities…
LINVILLE — We are so pleased to welcome members back next week in some Outdoor Group Exercise classes! While we still cannot hold classes indoors we CAN offer them outdoors. Classes started this week. Please read the following, as things will look a little different right now:
- Group exercise classes are for YMCA members only at this time.
- Schedule is subject to change. Classes are weather permitting – any cancellations or changes will be posted to social media.
- All classes will be held at the picnic area at the playground in front of the hospital, either under the pavilion or in the adjacent grassy area. Before class you MUST check in at the main YMCA front desk to scan in and have your temperature taken. Each individual’s temperature will be taken before being granted entry. Anyone with a temperature above 99.9 will be denied entry. You will be given a sticker for entry to class. You will be turned away if you do not have a sticker when you arrive at class.
- A sanitation station will be set up at the pavilion, individuals must sanitize before class.
- Masks are not required during class but we encourage you to wear one if you choose. All participants must maintain social distancing.
- Class size is a maximum of 24 participants. Only class participants are allowed to attend, please do not bring children as there will be no childcare available and the playground is closed per governor’s orders.
- All outdoor classes are weather permitting – any changes or cancellations will be posted on social media.
- Bring a full water bottle – water fountains will not be available.
- You must bring your own mat or towel for all classes – mats will not be provided. For some of the classes please bring the following if you have them. Options will be provided for those that do not have the items: Stretch Tone and Balance — bring hand weights and a chair; Boot Camp and Active – Bring hand weights.
For more information, click to ymcaavery.org.
Wildlife Commission opens Delayed Harvest Trout Waters Saturday…
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will open 34 trout streams and two lakes classified as Delayed Harvest to trout harvest on June 6 through Sept. 30.
From 6 a.m. until 11:59 a.m. on opening day, Delayed Harvest waters are open only to anglers 17 years old and younger. At noon, waters open to all anglers. During this time, anglers can keep up to seven trout per day — with no gear or bait restrictions and no minimum size limits. As a reminder, due to COVID-19 all anglers should practice social distancing and maintain a distance of six feet between themselves and others, and refrain from gatherings with more than 10 people.
Due to the fluid situation caused by COVID-19, some Public Mountain Trout Waters have not received normal stockings this spring. The full stocking schedule for the season has been temporarily removed from the Commission’s website; however, the agency is posting weekly stocking updates so that anglers may find locations of stocked waters by week.
Also, some trout waters have been closed by local cooperators, due to COVID-19. Visit the agency’s COVID-19 webpage for an updated list of trout waters that have been closed by local cooperators.
Delayed Harvest trout waters are posted with diamond-shaped, black-and-white signs. While fishing, anglers should consider these minimal steps to help prevent the spread of aquatic nuisance species like gill lice, whirling disease and didymo:
- CLEAN equipment of all aquatic plants, animals and mud
- DRAIN water from boats, live wells and equipment
- DRY equipment thoroughly
- NEVER MOVE fish, plants or other organisms from one body of water to another.
Learn more about aquatic nuisance species by visiting the Commission’s Aquatic Nuisance Species webpage by clicking to www.ncwildlife.org/ANS.
The Commission established the youth-only fishing period in the morning of “opening day,” which is always the first Saturday in June, to promote trout fishing among young anglers and to provide special opportunities for young anglers to catch and keep fish.
For more information on trout fishing, including a list of Delayed Harvest trout waters, regulation information and trout maps, click to ncwildlife.org/trout.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the sales counter at the Wildlife Commission’s headquarters in Raleigh is closed. We encourage the public to click to ncwildlife.org, to purchase fishing, trapping and hunting licenses and to renew a vessel registration. The Commission’s License and Vessel Registration Centers are open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. For the most up-to-date information on agency-related closures, cancellations and postponements click to ncwildlife.org/covid19.
Blue Ridge Energy offering customized payment plans and crisis energy bill assistance…
LENOIR — Blue Ridge Energy understands the impact COVID-19 has had on many local households and is asking members of the cooperative and customers of the propane and fuels subsidiary who are experiencing payment difficulties to contact Blue Ridge Energy for assistance.
“For those who have been able to return to work, now is the time to contact us for a customized payment plan and discuss crisis energy bill assistance available through our In This Together COVID-19 relief fund,” said Renee Whitener, director of public relations. “We want to prevent local residents from being surprised or facing additional financial burdens when disconnects and late fees begin in August,” she added.
While Blue Ridge Energy was already extending the date of waiving disconnects and late fees until August, Gov. Cooper on Saturday, May 30, issued a new Executive Order 142 outlining the same timeline. “However, we’re concerned about those with mounting bills that will have to be paid back over time and we want to prevent local families from facing additional financial burdens as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Whitener explained.
Blue Ridge Energy is offering the following resources to help:
Funds for crisis energy bill assistance from its “In This Together” campaign. To apply, contact your local helping agency listed here:
- .
- Customized payment plans to spread out large balances over time and to avoid late fees and disconnection.
- FlexPay members who have accumulated large balances are also encouraged to call for a customized payment plan and assistance from In This Together.
Interested members and customers should call 1 (800) 451-5474 as soon as possible. Energy specialists are on hand to personally assist with the best options and plan for each household.
“We appreciate the many members and customers who have been able to keep their accounts current during this crisis but many have not been as fortunate,” said Blue Ridge Energy Chief Executive Officer Doug Johnson. “Some households have been affected by loss of income and this impact may last for months to come,” he added. “That’s why we’re reaching out to remind members and customers that we’re here to help, whether its crisis energy bill assistance, special payment plans or other ways we can assist,” said Johnson.
“As a cooperative, Blue Ridge Energy wants to do all that we can to help our local members, customers and communities make the transition back to normal operations as easy as possible,” Johnson added.
To learn more about In This Together, click to www.blueridgeenergy.com/community/in-this-together.
Blue Ridge Energy serves some 76,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties as well as parts of Avery, Alexander and Wilkes counties.
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Operation Fan Heat Relief distributing fans to
eligible recipients…
RALEIGH — As the weather starts warming up, the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services is partnering with the NC Area Agencies on Aging and local service providers to distribute fans to eligible recipients through Operation Fan Heat Relief through Oct. 31.
People 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, are eligible to sign up for assistance through Oct. 31 at local aging agencies across the state. Since 1986, the relief program has purchased fans for older adults and adults with disabilities, providing them with a more comfortable living environment and reducing heat-related illnesses.
As individuals age and develop chronic medical conditions, they are less likely to sense and respond to changes in temperature. They may also be taking medications that can worsen the impact of extreme heat. Operation Fan Heat Relief helps vulnerable adults at risk for heat-related illnesses stay safe during the summer.
In addition to applying for fans, people 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, can take the following steps during high temperatures:
- Increase fluid intake
- Spend some time in cool or air-conditioned environments regularly
- Reduce strenuous activity during the afternoon
- Speak with their physician before summer about how to stay safe while taking medication that can affect the body’s ability to cool itself (e.g., high blood pressure drugs)
Given the spread of COVID-19, people should check on neighbors and friends aged 60 and older by phone or internet during high temperatures when possible. Visiting a cool space in the house of a neighbor or friend is recommended if one doesn’t have adequate cooling, but physical distancing of at least six feet, wearing a cloth face covering and hand-washing should be practiced.
The program is made possible by donations from Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, and Dominion Resources, which allow regional area agencies on aging and provider agencies to purchase fans for eligible individuals. Provider agencies can also purchase a limited number of air conditioners based on a person’s specific health conditions.
Last year, the division received $85,600 in donations, allowing for the distribution of 5,185 fans and 27 air conditioners.
For more details, individuals may contact their Area Agency on Aging or the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services’ Housing Program Consultant at (919) 855-3419.
More information about Operation Fan Heat Relief, including tips on preparing for extreme heat and a list of local agencies distributing fans, is available at www.ncdhhs.gov/operation-fan-and-heat-relief.
Carolina West Wireless offers free mobile health access…
WILKESBORO — Carolina West Wireless has announced that it is providing access to its 600 MHz spectrum to T-Mobile in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Allowing the use of the spectrum will allow T-Mobile to expand its capacity in the counties where Carolina West Wireless has those spectrum holdings. The agreement is a result of the Federal Communications Chairman, Ajit Pai’s, Keep Americans Connected initiative and the request for communications service providers to promote connectivity for Americans impacted by the disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.
“The Coronavirus pandemic has had significant impacts on the everyday lives of Americans everywhere. During difficult times like this, having the ability to communicate is of the highest priority for everyone. I commend the FCC and Chairman Pai for taking such proactive actions to encourage communications service providers to work together so all Americans have access to communicate and connect during such a challenging time” said Slayton Stewart, CEO at Carolina West Wireless. “We are pleased to partner with T-Mobile to improve the connectivity of our communities, consumers, schools, and businesses during the Coronavirus shelter in place mandates.”
As part of the agreement, T-Mobile will have access to a portion of the portfolio of 600 MHz spectrum held by Carolina West Wireless. This extensive portfolio includes spectrum covering the communities and counties of Western North Carolina. The spectrum access agreement will be in effect until June 30 through an emergency Special Temporary Authority (STA).
For more information, click to www.carolinawest.com or call (800) 235-5007.
Orchard at Altapass announcing GoFundMe campaign…
The Orchard at Altapass has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $20,000 that will offset the costs of staff and orchard maintenance. Although everyone is keeping their distance and a low profile, the trees at the Orchard are bulging. New apple and peach trees fill the “nursery” alongside the one-year-old blueberry bushes quietly waiting to get just a bit bigger. Blossoms have blown off and the tiniest of apples beginning to peek out of the greening leaves. Grasses tall, weeds taller. And we’re getting ready to reopen the red barn—on a limited and restrictive basis—Saturday, June 13. Hopefully, the campaign will defray some of the dollars lost due to the mandated but necessary closure. Click to https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/saving-the-good-stuff or click to altapassorchard.org and select the link at the bottom of the home page.
Camp Buckeye canceled due to COVID-19…
BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation will not be holding its summer camp — Camp Buckeye — this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Our first and foremost duty is to protect our campers and their families. Following CDC and NRPA (National Recreation and Parks Association) guidelines, cancelling camp was decided for everyone’s safety.
This was a difficult decision as we want nothing more than to offer camp and have a great summer full of fun and memories for all our campers, but keeping safety in mind, it is with a heavy heart that we must cancel camp for this summer.
In positive news, we will be offering alternative outdoor programming for kids. More information on this to come this week. We are planning for special events during the summer as well that you and your family can take part in while adhering to the rules set forth by the states reopening plan.
If you have registered your child or grandchild, we will be issuing refunds ASAP.
AMY Wee Trade Spring/Summer Children’s Consignment Sale
canceled…
Unfortunately, the AMY Wee Trade Spring/Summer Children’s Consignment Sale 2020, rescheduled for mid-June, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The planning committee that works so hard to make this event happen and the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children met earlier this month and, after careful consideration, made the very difficult decision to cancel the spring sale. There are too many unknowns about where we will be in the effort to safely reopen the state and what will be required to continue reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
“The Blue Ridge Partnership for Children appreciates everyone who consigns with the AMY Wee Trade Children’s Consignment sale and all who shop with us,” Jennifer Simpson, Executive Director of the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children said. “For consignors, we wanted to let you know the system is now open for the fall sale. We believe this consignment sale is a ‘Win, Win, Win’ with great bargains for shoppers, consignors make some money and room in their homes, and 30 percent of the sales go to Imagination Library to buy books for children. We are looking forward to seeing everyone who shops, consigns, and volunteers at the sale.
“Our planning committee and the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children are busy planning the AMY Wee Trade Fall/Winter Children’s Consignment Sale, scheduled to take place on Sept. 24, 25 and 26 at Cross Commerce Center located at 31 Cross Street, Spruce Pine. Since we’re all still at home most of the time, now is a great time to clean out the kiddos toy boxes and closets and consign those items in the Fall/Winter sale.”
For more information, click to the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children website at www.BlueRidgeChildren.org, check out the AMY Wee Trade Facebook page, email mytrade@gmail.com or call (828) 682-0717 or (828) 733-2899.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information.
Celebrate
Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Banner Elk Book Exchange…
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open.
Winter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday (November through April), with Summer hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays (May through October). For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s
Haven…
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
