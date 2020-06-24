Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina increase by one cent to $1.99 per gallon from last week as of Monday, June 22. This compares with the national average which increased by three cents to $2.12 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, June 22, the United States’ national debt was $26,241,762,476,374 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $79,552 in debt per person and $211,211 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, June 22, North Carolina’s state debt was $48,935,276,146, which breaks down to $4,650 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, June, 22, 845,510 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 802,815 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,578,259.
Senior Center Highlights…
Activities at the Avery County Senior Center are on hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meals may still be available for drive-through pickup at the Center, however. For more information, call the Center at (828) 733-8220, or visit the Center’s Facebook page.
Crossnore Fourth of July Celebration postponed…
Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department announced that its annual Crossnore Fourth of July Celebration has been postponed.
“It is with heavy hearts that the Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department announces that in an officer’s meeting held on Sunday, May 24, 2020, the unanimous decision was made by the officers in attendance to postpone, until a later date to be announced, the Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department annual Fourth of July celebration,” CVFD Chief Joshua Henson said in a statement. “This was a decision that was not made without considerable discussion and heartfelt consideration for breaking tradition. It is also a decision based on input and information from local, state and national level agencies to protect the citizens we serve and assure our friends, families and communities are kept safe and secure as is our primary function and our aspects of daily operations.”
SECU supports the
African-American Credit Union Coalition with donation…
RALEIGH — State Employees’ Credit Union is pleased to announce a donation of $125,000 to the African-American Credit Union Coalition. The gift, made on behalf of the 2.5 million members of the Credit Union, reinforces a commitment to partner with the AACUC to advance the mission “to increase diversity within the credit union community through advocacy and professional development.” In addition, the donation will support the AACUC tenets in the Statement on Diversity which “recognizes the differences and distinctions of each individual, group, or organization that are represented in society and within the credit union movement.” SECU is actively involved in the AACUC Southern Regional Chapter of the organization, with two SECU Vice Presidents, Jamie Keith and Kelli Holloway, currently serving as Chapter President and Vice President, respectively.
The African-American Credit Union Coalition is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization of African-American professionals and volunteers in the credit union industry. Affiliation with AACUC offers a unique opportunity to influence and shape the credit union movement and its governmental affairs. The organization works to promote personal and professional growth of its members and advocates to improve economic development of surrounding communities that are often underserved. AACUC supports programs that include expanding the interest and increasing the number of minorities in the credit union movement, increasing outreach of the credit union movement in African countries and in the United States through mentoring, scholarship programs, and much more.
“The Board of Directors, staff, and membership of State Employees’ Credit Union understand the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in all facets of work and life pursuits,” said Mike Lord, SECU President/CEO. “As a member-owned cooperative, we encourage and value the diversity of our members and our staff. We operate with a ‘Do the Right Thing’ focus and a ‘People Helping People®’ philosophy, and we’re proud to support the mission of the AACUC with this donation.”
“Corporate Partners like State Employees’ Credit Union provide beacons of hope for the credit union movement. We are hopeful that other credit unions and organizations will follow their example and invest in the future of credit unions. We are grateful for the support, but more importantly, the Partnership, Mike Lord and SECU have definitely demonstrated a commitment to change,” said Renée Sattiewhite, AACUC President/CEO.
AMY Regional Library branches now open…
All AMY library branches are open to the public for most services. The library branches will have limited hours of operation, so staff can properly sanitize the public spaces before and after public use. Libraries will follow Phase II guidelines and will limit indoor space to 10 individuals inside the library at a given time. All patrons visiting the library branches are required to wear facemask or cloth face covering. If you do not have a cloth face covering, a mask will be provided to you. Curbside service is still encouraged and will continue at all library branches. The Outreach Van is delivering books, so please email amybookmobile@gmail.com or give him a call if you would like a visit.
As of June 15, libraries are open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Public library spaces have been adapted so that our staff and the public can social distance within the library. Armchairs, couches, and all other upholstered furniture is NOT available for public use. All library reference desks have counter guards and all floors are taped to guide you to social distance while in line at the reference desk. Computer labs will be available to the public on June 15, but some stations are removed to allow space between users. Stacks are available to peruse, but toys, games, children’s computers and children’s cloth-covered seating areas have been removed or blocked off from public use. Other library spaces and/or equipment or resources, specific to the library, may be unavailable.
Your public library branch may have specific guidelines for using their space that are particular to that library’s size and/or staff availability, so we ask you to please adhere to our procedures and policies within the specific library. Read signs and follow social distancing guidelines.
Blue Ridge Regional
Hospital Community
Teleforum June 29…
To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in our community and practice social distancing according to the latest CDC Guidance, Blue Ridge Regional Hospital will host a community forum via telephone from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 29.
Tonia Hale, Blue Ridge Regional Hospital CEO, will be available via telephone using the toll-free number and access code below. Tonia will provide an update on Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, the hospital’s COVID-19 preparedness efforts, as well as other topics. Time will be available for your questions.
To join the Blue Ridge Regional Hospital Community Forum, dial (877) 228-2184. When prompted, enter PIN number 19449.
Forest Service issues warning about black bears in Pisgah
National Forest…
ASHEVILLE — The Pisgah National Forest warns visitors to North Mills River, Bent Creek Experimental Forest, and Black Balsam and surrounding areas on the Pisgah Ranger District to be on the lookout for black bears. On the Grandfather Ranger District, bears have also been active at Table Rock and the Old Fort Picnic Area.
Black bears look for food that campers and trail users bring on their trips. While black bear attacks on people are rare, such attacks have resulted in human fatalities.
To avoid bear attacks, experts recommend the following:
- Keep your dog on a leash in areas where bears are reported.
- If you notice a bear nearby, pack up your food and trash immediately and vacate the area as soon as possible.
- If a bear approaches, move away slowly; do not run. Get into a vehicle or a secure building.
- If necessary, attempt to scare the animal away with loud shouts, by banging pans together, or throwing rocks and sticks at it.
- If you are attacked by a black bear, try to fight back using any object available. Act aggressively and intimidate the bear by yelling and waving your arms. Playing dead is not appropriate.
Visitors are encouraged to prevent bear interactions by practicing these additional safety tips:
- Do not store food in tents.
- Properly store food and scented items, like toothpaste, by using a bear-proof container, or leaving them in your vehicle. (Many toiletries that seem to have little to no odor can still attract bears.)
- Clean up food or garbage around fire rings, grills, or other areas of your campsite.
- Do not leave food unattended.
- Never run away from a bear-back away slowly and make lots of noise.
The large number of bear sightings and encounters in the past few years has led to required use of bear-proof canisters in the Shining Rock and Black Balsam areas. Backcountry users must use commercially-made canisters constructed of solid, non-pliable material manufactured for the specific purpose of resisting entry by bears.
For more tips, click to www.fs.usda.gov/nfsncand click on “Learn about Bear Safety,” or www.fs.usda.gov/visit/know-before-you-go/bears.
SkyLine/SkyBest warns customers of email phishing scams relating to card payments…
WEST JEFFERSON — In recent days, customers of SkyLine Membership Corporation/SkyBest Communications, Inc. may have received emails saying their credit card was declined for their SkyLine/SkyBest payment. “These emails are not legitimate, and we strongly encourage our customers to avoid selecting links or responding in any way,” said SkyLine PR Administrator Karen Powell. A quick way to determine legitimacy of links is to hover over the link without clicking. If you don’t recognize the destination, it’s best not to click.
“Unfortunately, those who carry out these activities are making these communications appear more convincing, but we implore our customers and the general public not to take their bait.” The primary purpose of these unsolicited messages is to extract personal information from unknowing consumers, and those links are their gateway to obtaining sensitive information. As a local Internet service provider, SkyLine/SkyBest has an existing business relationship with its customers, thereby having the account information it needs. There is no reason to re-acquire that information.
When in doubt, delete the email or call your local SkyLine/SkyBest Customer Center with any questions at 1(800) 759-2226.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regularly updates its website with the latest warnings on scams that range from unsolicited calls, emails and texts and social media, and activity has only increased during the COVID-19 pandemic with a host of scams relating to economic impact payments, pandemic recovery help, alleged coronavirus treatments and even contact tracing.
According to the FTC, it’s important to remember that scammers will go to any length to make their message seem real, and reminds consumers that clicking on suspicious links could expose them to scams, download malware or get their phone numbers added to lists that are then sold to bad actors. Consumers are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.
WGU North Carolina offering Teacher Appreciation Scholarships…
With K-12 school buildings closed for the remainder of the academic school year, many communities are witnessing the extraordinary efforts of teachers who are going above and beyond the call to help their students learn at home. It takes a special kind of person to prepare today’s young minds for tomorrow’s challenges, and WGU North Carolina would like to recognize current and aspiring teachers with a $2,500 Teacher Appreciation Scholarship.
These competitive scholarships, each applied at $625 per six-month term and renewable for up to four terms, are designed to help current teachers improve their skill set in the classroom or move into administration. The scholarships can also assist aspiring teachers in obtaining the required credentials for a rewarding career as an educator.
More information about the Teacher Appreciation Scholarships, and the application form, can be found at https://www.wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships/general/teacher-appreciation.html. The application deadline is June 30.
“Through our partnership with TeachNC and several rural school districts, we are helping to prepare and upskill educators and administrators across our state,” said WGU North Carolina Chancellor Catherine Truitt. “With all our classes being online, asynchronous and competency-based, we are a good fit for busy working adults who can find the time to study whenever it best suits them.”
WGU North Carolina is an affiliate of Western Governors University, a nonprofit online university. WGU’s AAQEP- and CAEP-accredited Teachers College offers bachelor’s, master’s, post-baccalaureate, and endorsement-preparation programs that are the perfect fit for busy, working adults. Tuition is around $3,250 per six-month term for most degree programs. More than 800 graduates of WGU’s Teachers College currently live and work in North Carolina.
For more information about WGU North Carolina, click to nc.wgu.edu.
Important information from the Office of the District Attorney…
As we continue to expand court operations, we are working to ensure that the needs of the public are met while we strive to keep the public safe. If you do not have an attorney, please call before coming into the courthouse on your assigned court date. If you have an attorney, please contact your attorney before coming to court. The following phone numbers may be used for the Clerk’s Office and DA’s Office in each county: Avery: (828) 737-6710 (DA), (828) 737-6700 (Clerk); Madison: (828) 649-2240 (DA), (828) 649-2200 (Clerk); Mitchell: (828) 688-5110 (DA), (828) 688-5100 (Clerk); Watauga: (828) 268-6610 (DA), (828) 268-6600 (Clerk); Yancey: (828) 678-5720 (DA), (828) 678-5700 (Clerk).
For traffic ticket or infractions, click to www.nccourts.org/services and click on “Citation Services.” Many citations can be reduced and paid online. To stay up-to-date on your court matters, sign up for text and email reminders at www.nccourts.gov/services and click on “Court Date Notifications.”
Additional campgrounds and recreation areas open on the Pisgah
National Forest…
ASHEVILLE — The Pisgah National Forest has opened additional campgrounds and recreation areas.
On the Appalachian Ranger District, Roan Mountain and the following sites operated by FIND Outdoors have opened: Black Mountain Campground, Briar Bottom Group Campground, and Carolina Hemlocks Campground, Picnic Area, and Trailhead.
On the Pisgah Ranger District, the following have opened: Looking Glass Falls and Picnic Area, Pink Beds Picnic Area, Stony Fork Picnic Area, Sycamore Flats Picnic Area, Coontree Picnic Area, US 276 Picnic Areas, and Wash Creek Road (FSR 5000).
For updates, click to www.fs.usda.gov/nfsnc.
The Forest Service is reopening sites in phases using a site-by-site approach, including assessment of facility cleanliness, maintenance status, and health and safety. The agency is committed to maximizing public access while ensuring the safety and well-being of employees, partners, and volunteers. We are working closely with our state and local partners to determine the best path forward to safely reopening sites.
Visitors are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with local health and safety guidance. For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus, click to: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.
Operation Pocket Change program partners with TVA to donate $24,000 to special Community Care program…
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. — Mountain Electric Cooperative and Operation Pocket Change has partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority to award $24,000 to a special OPC program to assist families undergoing COVID-19 related hardships during this pandemic.
Funds will be used to assist MEC member families in hardship situations directly related to the COVID-19, such as loss of job or similar circumstances. Assistance will be in the form of food, rent, mortgage and non-energy utilities. Impacted families are eligible for up to a maximum amount of $300. The administration and distribution of funds will be through the local Neighborhood Service Centers in Tennessee and through Volunteer Avery in North Carolina.
TVA provided $10,000 to the program from their COVID-19 Community Care Fund, a program which helps local power companies meet immediate needs in their communities by providing matching funds for local initiatives addressing hardships created by this pandemic.
“In the spirit of public power, we are honored to partner with local power companies to address the unprecedented challenges facing those we serve,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “TVA has a mission of service to make life better for the people of the Valley, and providing these funds to address immediate needs is one way we can help ease the burdens on families and communities.”
For additional information, contact your local Neighbor Service Center in Tennessee and Volunteer Avery in North Carolina. For additional information about TVA, see tva.gov.
Banner Elk Chamber
announces cancellation of activities…
BANNER ELK — Due to COVID-19 concerns, all Chamber-sponsored Summer 2020 events and the remaining 2020 After Hours have been canceled. These include:
- Family Fun Fourth of July Parade and Festival
- Summer Concerts in the Park series
- Community Yard Sale
- June through November 2020 After Hours member networking events
A decision regarding the Small Town Christmas weekend will be made as the time draws near.
We look forward to being able to bring these events back in 2021 bigger and better than ever! Thank you for your patience, understanding and support as we strive to follow health and safety guidelines. (Please note that other local events may still take place; check with those event sponsors and hosts for accurate information.)
The Banner Elk Chamber is open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. We have the front doors open with a counter placed right at the entrance. No one other than volunteers may be inside the building, but we can give out brochures, make recommendations, and sell merchandise using this arrangement. Please note that our ability to be open is dependent on volunteer availability. If you are interested in volunteering, email bannerelkchamber@gmail.com.
16th Annual Wildlife in N.C. Magazine Photo Competition now
accepting entries…
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will accept entries to its 16th annual Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition until 5 p.m., Sept. 1, 2020. Potential participants can review details of the contest at ncwildlife.org/contest, and winning photos from previous years can be viewed on the Commission’s website.
The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages, except for employees of the Commission, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences and their immediate families (children, siblings and spouses).
Entrants must be either current magazine subscribers or younger than 18 years old. The Commission will only accept online entries — no slides, negatives or prints will be accepted by mail. Only photographs taken in North Carolina since Sept. 15, 2016, are eligible for the competition. Entrants may submit a maximum of two photos per category, and each photo must be in JPEG format and no larger than 2 megabytes.
The categories are: Animal Behavior; Birds; Invertebrates; Mammals; Outdoor Recreation; Reptiles and Amphibians Wild Landscapes; Wild Plants and Fungi; Youth Photographer: Any of these subjects, shot by photographers ages 13 to 17; Youth Photographer: Any of the above subjects, shot by photographers age 12 and younger.
Photos of captive native animals are allowed, but photos of animals that are both captive and non-native to North Carolina will not be accepted. No pets or domestic animals will be accepted, except animals participating with people in an outdoor activity, such as hunting dogs or horses with riders.
Entries will be judged by a panel comprising staff from the Commission and the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, as well as professional wildlife photographers. The grand prize winner will have his or her photo published on the cover of the January/February 2021 issue of Wildlife in North Carolina and will receive a check for $200. All winning photographs will be published in the magazine and exhibited at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh. Winners will also receive a print of their winning entry from JW Image Company. First place in all categories pays $100; second place, $75; and third place, $50.
Wildlife in North Carolina is published bimonthly by the Commission in both print and electronic formats. Subscribers to the magazine enjoy exceptional color photography and articles on hunting, fishing, natural areas, wildlife research and the state’s environment in every issue. Subscribers also receive spring and fall outdoor guide special editions, with the latest hunting, fishing and sportsman information. Subscriptions to the printed version of the magazine cost $12 per year or $30 for three years.
U.S. Forest Service announces Ginseng Permit Lottery for 2020…
ASHEVILLE — The Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests announced that this year’s ginseng harvest permits will be determined again by lottery with an application period from June 22 to July 27.
A permit is required to collect wild ginseng in the two national forests during the designated harvest season. Those seeking a permit must call a ranger district office and submit their name and address for the lottery between June 22 and July 27. Requests by email will not be accepted. The office numbers are as follows — Pisgah National Forest: Appalachian Ranger District (828) 689-9694; Grandfather Ranger District (828) 652-2144; Pisgah Ranger District (828) 634-1031.
Written notification will be mailed to successful applicants selected by lottery before August 16. District offices will start issuing permits to selected applicants August 25 with an effective date of September 16. The number of permits issued is limited to 136 annual permits.
Permit numbers for Pisgah National Forest are as follows: Appalachian Ranger District: 29 permits; Grandfather Ranger District: 7 permits; Pisgah Ranger District: 8 permits.
Permits are issued through a lottery system (selected randomly) by each district office. Individuals may submit their names at more than one district office. A permit allows a person to harvest 1 to 3 wet pounds (at $40 per pound) of wild ginseng in the ranger district where the permit is issued. The permitted harvest season is two weeks. Harvesting will be allowed Sept. 16 to 30, 2020.
Each District Ranger may further limit ginseng harvests to certain areas of the national forest to allow the plants to regenerate or to protect natural areas. Harvest area descriptions and maps will be provided to permit recipients. Harvest is prohibited in designated wilderness and other natural areas set aside for research purposes, such as Walker Cove and Black Mountain.
In addition to reducing the legal harvest of wild ginseng, the Forest Service has increased law enforcement efforts to reduce poaching. Removing a wild ginseng plant or its parts from national forests without a permit or outside of the legal harvest season is considered theft of public property. Penalties for plant poaching may include a fine up to $5,000 or six-month sentence in federal prison, or both.
Ginseng root has been favored as a tonic primarily in East Asia for the past two-and-a-half centuries. In North Carolina, ginseng is more common in the mountains, very infrequent in the piedmont, and very rare in the coastal plain.
For more information about harvesting ginseng in Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests, click to www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd754651.pdf.
YMCA announces
outdoor activities…
LINVILLE — We are so pleased to welcome members back to some Outdoor Group Exercise classes! While we still cannot hold classes indoors we CAN offer them outdoors. Classes are under way now. Please read the following, as things will look a little different right now:
- Group exercise classes are for YMCA members only at this time.
- Schedule is subject to change. Classes are weather permitting – any cancellations or changes will be posted to social media.
All classes will be held at the picnic area at the playground in front of the hospital, either under the pavilion or in the adjacent grassy area. Before class you MUST check in at the main YMCA front desk to scan in and have your temperature taken. Each individual’s temperature will be taken before being granted entry. Anyone with a temperature above 99.9 will be denied entry. You will be given a sticker for entry to class. You will be turned away if you do not have a sticker when you arrive at class.
- A sanitation station will be set up at the pavilion, individuals must sanitize before class.
- Masks are not required during class but we encourage you to wear one if you choose. All participants must maintain social distancing.
- Class size is a maximum of 24 participants. Only class participants are allowed to attend, please do not bring children as there will be no childcare available and the playground is closed per governor’s orders.
- All outdoor classes are weather permitting – any changes or cancellations will be posted on social media.
- Bring a full water bottle – water fountains will not be available.
- You must bring your own mat or towel for all classes – mats will not be provided. For some of the classes please bring the following if you have them. Options will be provided for those that do not have the items: Stretch Tone and Balance — bring hand weights and a chair; Boot Camp and Active – Bring hand weights
For more information, click to ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Operation Fan Heat Relief distributing fans to eligible recipients…
RALEIGH — As the weather starts warming up, the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services is partnering with the NC Area Agencies on Aging and local service providers to distribute fans to eligible recipients through Operation Fan Heat Relief through Oct. 31.
People 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, are eligible to sign up for assistance through Oct. 31 at local aging agencies across the state. Since 1986, the relief program has purchased fans for older adults and adults with disabilities, providing them with a more comfortable living environment and reducing heat-related illnesses.
As individuals age and develop chronic medical conditions, they are less likely to sense and respond to changes in temperature. They may also be taking medications that can worsen the impact of extreme heat. Operation Fan Heat Relief helps vulnerable adults at risk for heat-related illnesses stay safe during the summer.
In addition to applying for fans, people 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, can take the following steps during high temperatures:
- Increase fluid intake
- Spend some time in cool or air-conditioned environments regularly
- Reduce strenuous activity during the afternoon
- Speak with their physician before summer about how to stay safe while taking medication that can affect the body’s ability to cool itself (e.g., high blood pressure drugs)
Given the spread of COVID-19, people should check on neighbors and friends aged 60 and older by phone or internet during high temperatures when possible. Visiting a cool space in the house of a neighbor or friend is recommended if one doesn’t have adequate cooling, but physical distancing of at least six feet, wearing a cloth face covering and hand-washing should be practiced.
The program is made possible by donations from Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, and Dominion Resources, which allow regional area agencies on aging and provider agencies to purchase fans for eligible individuals. Provider agencies can also purchase a limited number of air conditioners based on a person’s specific health conditions.
Last year, the division received $85,600 in donations, allowing for the distribution of 5,185 fans and 27 air conditioners.
For more details, individuals may contact their Area Agency on Aging or the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services’ Housing Program Consultant at (919) 855-3419.
More information about Operation Fan Heat Relief, including tips on preparing for extreme heat and a list of local agencies distributing fans, is available at www.ncdhhs.gov/operation-fan-and-heat-relief.
Carolina West Wireless offers free mobile health access…
WILKESBORO — Carolina West Wireless has announced that it is providing access to its 600 MHz spectrum to T-Mobile in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Allowing the use of the spectrum will allow T-Mobile to expand its capacity in the counties where Carolina West Wireless has those spectrum holdings. The agreement is a result of the Federal Communications Chairman, Ajit Pai’s, Keep Americans Connected initiative and the request for communications service providers to promote connectivity for Americans impacted by the disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.
“The Coronavirus pandemic has had significant impacts on the everyday lives of Americans everywhere. During difficult times like this, having the ability to communicate is of the highest priority for everyone. I commend the FCC and Chairman Pai for taking such proactive actions to encourage communications service providers to work together so all Americans have access to communicate and connect during such a challenging time” said Slayton Stewart, CEO at Carolina West Wireless. “We are pleased to partner with T-Mobile to improve the connectivity of our communities, consumers, schools, and businesses during the Coronavirus shelter in place mandates.”
As part of the agreement, T-Mobile will have access to a portion of the portfolio of 600 MHz spectrum held by Carolina West Wireless. This extensive portfolio includes spectrum covering the communities and counties of Western North Carolina. The spectrum access agreement will be in effect until June 30 through an emergency Special Temporary Authority (STA).
For more information, click to www.carolinawest.com or call (800) 235-5007.
Orchard at Altapass announcing GoFundMe campaign…
The Orchard at Altapass has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $20,000 that will offset the costs of staff and orchard maintenance. Although everyone is keeping their distance and a low profile, the trees at the Orchard are bulging. New apple and peach trees fill the “nursery” alongside the one-year-old blueberry bushes quietly waiting to get just a bit bigger. Blossoms have blown off and the tiniest of apples beginning to peek out of the greening leaves. Grasses tall and weeds are taller, and hopefully the campaign will defray some of the dollars lost due to the mandated but necessary closure. Click to https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/saving-the-good-stuff or click to altapassorchard.org and select the link at the bottom of the home page.
Camp Buckeye canceled due to COVID-19…
BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation will not be holding its summer camp — Camp Buckeye — this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Our first and foremost duty is to protect our campers and their families. Following CDC and NRPA (National Recreation and Parks Association) guidelines, cancelling camp was decided for everyone’s safety.
This was a difficult decision as we want nothing more than to offer camp and have a great summer full of fun and memories for all our campers, but keeping safety in mind, it is with a heavy heart that we must cancel camp for this summer.
In positive news, we will be offering alternative outdoor programming for kids. More information on this to come. We are planning for special events during the summer as well that you and your family can take part in while adhering to the rules set forth by the states reopening plan.
If you have registered your child or grandchild, we will be issuing refunds ASAP.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven…
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
