Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina stayed the same from last week at $2.86 as of Monday, June 21. This compares with the national average which decreased two cents to $3.05 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, June 21, the United States’ national debt was $28,429,114,057,314, according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $85,290 in debt per person and $226,113 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, June 21, North Carolina’s state debt was $49,851,359,449, which breaks down to $4,737 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, June 21, 1,250,848 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 745,050 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,690,786.
We want to hear from you…
The AJT prides itself in investment in our community. We make an effort to cover everything we possibly can, and want the help of our readers to continue to represent what is happening in Avery County. We want your submissions, but they need to meet a few criteria to be considered for publication:
- Submissions may include a photograph with everyone in the photo identified.
- All submissions must include contact information, including an active phone number.
- All submissions must include basic information.
Submissions are not free advertising. No submission that directly benefits a private individual or for-profit organization, either monetarily or for political gain, will be printed. Some good examples of acceptable submissions are philanthropic events, religious events, community events and any events or occurrences of special interest.
The AJT reserves the right to edit submissions to fit publication guidelines and reserves the right to not publish any submission for any reason.
All submissions may be sent to news@averyjournal.com.
Senior Center Highlights…
June 16
Exercise equipment room (max. 2 people per 45 min., session call to reserve) (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Chair aerobics (max. 10 people) (10 a.m.)
Bingo (max. 15 people) (10:30 a.m.)
Curbside lunch (must be in line no later than noon) (11:45 a.m.)
June 17
Exercise equipment room (max. 2 people per 45 min., session call to reserve) (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Line dance class (max. 10 slots) (10 a.m.)
Tai Chi on the Patio w/ Carol Ann (max. 10 people — weather permitting) (10:45 a.m.)
Curbside lunch (must be in line no later than noon) (11:45 a.m.)
June 18
Exercise equipment room (max. 2 people per 45 min., session call to reserve) (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Cardio Drum Circle (max. 8 slots) (10 a.m.)
Curbside lunch (must be in line no later than noon) (11:45 a.m.)
Outdoor movie night on the Patio: “Yes Day” (weather permitting) (8:30 p.m.)
Please call to reserve your slot for all group programs and for the exercise room at the Avery Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
Sugar Mountain info
kiosk opens…
The Village of Sugar Mountain has a new outdoor information kiosk for both visitors and locals. Located near the main entrance at 156 Sugar Mountain Drive, the kiosk features displays, bulletin boards and a variety of brochures. A poster version of the new illustrated map of the village will help orient first time visitors. Folks may pick up the new Sugar Mountain brochure & map, attraction brochures, Avery County Chamber Guide, High Country Host Visitor Guide and official North Carolina Visitor Guide.
The Sugar Mountain Tourism Development Authority funded the renovation of the kiosk building and will be updating the brochures and boards. For more information, contact Mary Kate Litchfield at the Village Hall.
Click to SeeSugar.com to browse the new 100-page Sugar Mountain travel website.
Music and shag dancing at Bowman Middle
School June 26…
Carolina Beach Music and Shagging will take place at the Bowman Middle School Auditorium in Bakersville from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 26. Featuring the Beach Nite Band, from the Virginia and West Virginia area, which performs throughout the Southeast.
The concert is for all ages with free admission, and is presented by the Rhododendron Run, the Town of Bakersville, and Mountain Community Health Partnership.
For more information, call Bakersville Town Hall (828) 688-2113.
Avery County Historical
Museum prepping for June 26
Heritage Festival…
The Avery County Museum and Historical Society is getting ready for the Avery County Genealogy and Heritage Festival to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, on the Square in Newland. Check out our Facebook page (Avery County Genealogy Society) for updates.
During the festival there will be many families sharing their genealogies and histories. Various crafts, local authors, traditional music, clogging demonstration and much more happening on Avery Square in Newland. Stop by the Avery County Museum from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m Tuesday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. In addition to historical exhibits there are Avery County Heritage books and many other books available including Jimmie Daniels’ “The Story of Newland” and Tense Banks “The Life and Times of Alexander Wiseman.”
The museum is located next to the Avery County Courthouse.
Griefshare seminar held
weekly at Newland
Presbyterian Church…
GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life, as well as offer help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. We know it hurts, and we want to help.
The group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays from July 1 through Sept. 16 at Newland Presbyterian Church, located at 199 Elk Street in Newland. There is a $15 fee for a class workbook. For more information, contact Terri at thauser@cfl.rr.com or Peggy at peggyleebaird@gmail.com.
Beech Mountain History
Museum reopens…
BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Beech Mountain History Museum has reopened for the Summer season Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. It is located next to Fred’s General Mercantile at the top of Beech Mountain.
Two new exhibits are featured. The first exhibit is a scale model of “The Battle on Beech,” which was a brief battle fought during the Civil War. The second exhibit is an audio exhibit of Ray Hicks, the famous area storyteller, telling his stories called the “Jack Tales.”
In addition, the museum has a sizeable collection of Land of Oz memorabilia, a model railroad from the logging days, Cherokee arrowheads dating back more than a thousand years, features on the birth of the ski resort and town, and much more.
Come visit the Museum, grab lunch at Fred’s and enjoy our cool mountain weather!
Tourism to the Blue Ridge
Parkway creates $1.3 billion
in economic benefits…
(NC/VA) – A new National Park Service (NPS) report shows that 14.1 million visitors to the Blue Ridge Parkway in 2020 spent $1.1 billion in communities near the park. That spending supported 15.5 thousand jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $1.3 billion.
“The Blue Ridge Parkway was built in part to support the economic vitality of the region it passes through in North Carolina and Virginia. The annual visitor spending report reminds us all of the important partnership between the park and local communities along the route to provide quality visitor experiences both on and off the Parkway,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “Having just embarked on the 2021 visitor season, we expect another year of high visitation. We encourage visitors to plan ahead for all the Parkway and its neighboring communities have to offer.”
The peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by economists with the NPS and the U.S. Geological Survey. The report shows $14.5 billion of direct spending by more than 237 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park. This spending supported 234,000 jobs nationally; 194,400 of those jobs are found in these gateway communities. The cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy was $28.6 billion.
Looking at the economics of visitor spending nationally, the lodging sector had the highest direct effects, with $5 billion in economic output. The restaurants sector had the second greatest effects, with $3 billion in economic output. Visitor spending on lodging supported more than 43,100 jobs and more than 45,900 jobs in restaurants. Visitor spending in the recreation industries supported more than 18,100 jobs and spending in retail supported more than 14,300 jobs.
Report authors also produce an interactive tool that enables users to explore visitor spending, jobs, labor income, value added, and output effects by sector for national, state, and local economies. Users can also view year-by-year trend data. The interactive tool and report are available on the NPS Social Science Program page on NPS.gov.
To learn more about national parks in North Carolina and Virginia and how the National Park Service works with communities to help preserve local history, conserve the environment, and provide outdoor recreation, go to www.nps.gov/nc or www.nps.gov/va.
Family Fun Night with Famous Brick Oven
this summer…
Famous Brick Oven’s Family Fun Night Series takes place with live music every Friday from 5:30 to 8:45 p.m. through mid-August, followed by a family-friendly outdoor movie. Free Bounce House fun will be available from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. as well. The events are free, with food and beverage available for purchase inside.
For more information, call (828) 387-4000.
Gospel concert at Bear Creek Baptist Church…
The Mylon Hayes family from Hudson, NC will host a gospel concert at Bear Creek Baptist Church at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 11. The church is located at 327 Bear Creek Church Road in Bakersville. Everyone is welcome.
New hours at Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce…
As summer emerges, the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce has extended its open hours to 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday thru Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday. For more information, call (828) 898-8395.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week at Baker Center…
“If you want to drink, that’s your business. If you want to stop drinking, that’s our business.” Alcoholics Anonymous hosts meetings at 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday evening at the Oak Room of the Baker Center, adjacent to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
Banner Elk Book
Exchange now open …
Banner Elk Book Exchange opened on June 15, operating with the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays until Oct. 31. Masks are not required, but you may wear one if you prefer.
Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. Bring a book, take a book! There is no check-out or return of books. Simply bring a book or books and exchange them for the same number of different books. No books to trade-in? In lieu of a book to exchange, you may make a small donation to take a book home.
The Book Exchange is more than just a library! We offer the following programs to the community:
- Book Discussion Groups
- BE Readers (Children’s book discussion)
- Play & Learn Sessions
- Science/Nature Programs for Children
- Music Jams
Many people have contributed the books in the Book Exchange that fill our shelves, and a year of being sequestered at home will probably produce an abundance of book donations. We are grateful for the donations that allow others to enjoy reading, but please consider these guidelines for book donations:
- We cannot accept textbooks, reference books (dictionaries, thesaurus, etc.), outdated magazines or self-help books, or books that are damaged, mildewed, smelling of smoke, or otherwise unable to be placed on our shelves.
- We accept paperbacks in good condition.
- We keep the larger, high-quality ones on the shelves of the Book Exchange, and share those we cannot use with organizations like the V.A. hospital in Asheville. Some books also are sent to the correctional facility in Spruce Pine.
When in doubt, ask yourself if you would like to take home the books you are donating. Please do not be offended if we cannot accept your books – we are not a repository for everything! Outdated books and magazines, or those in poor condition can be taken to the recycling center on Norwood Hollow Road at the base of Sugar Mountain or on 194 at the Three Lane between Elk Park and Newland.
We appreciate your consideration, cooperation and generosity!
Gravity Mountain Bike Camp at Sugar Mountain July 9 to 11…
SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Sugar Mountain will host a Gravity Mountain Bike Camp from July 9 to 11 for kids age 11 to 16 years old. The event will include three days of fun, friends and developing and improving mountain bike gravity skills.
The cost to register for the three-day camp is $429 with bike rental ($329 with summer season pass) (includes full-face helmet and knee/shin and elbow pads), or $350 without bike rental ($250 with summer season pass).
Full-face helmets and knee pads are required and can be rented at an additional cost.
Personal mountain bikes should be in good working condition with good tires, brake pads, and drivetrain. Disk brakes are required, full suspension is recommended. The camp includes:
- Full-day lift ticket and bike rental
- Professional downhill mountain bike instruction
- Lunch
- Gravity Mountain Bike Camp T-shirt
- Daily schedule
The event schedule is as follows:
- 9:30 a.m. — meet at the Sugar Mountain Resort Snowsports School
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Group instruction
- 1 to 1:30 p.m. — Lunch
- 1:30 p.m. – End of camp day
- 1:30 to 6 p.m. Ride the bike park on your own
Campers should bring the following:
- Mountain bike, helmet, knee / shin & elbow pads (if you have)
- Comfortable sportswear and flat-soled footwear
- Rain coat
- Sunscreen
- Water bottle
- Quarters (in case you need to store items, cell phone etc. in lockers)
- Cash/card in case you need to rent additional equipment
Campers will experience three days of outdoor fun with other participants their age, with professional mountain bike instructors that help develop and improve downhill biking skills. Campers will be grouped according to level of ability. The camp is for all levels of ability, but we recommend that participant has ridden on mountain bike trails at least once before.
For more information and to download forms, click to www.skisugar.com.
Crossnore High School Alumni Reunion July 17…
The alumni of Crossnore High School will meet this year for its annual reunion on Saturday, July 17. The event will feature a social time from 3:30 to 5 p.m., with a business meeting and program from 5 to 6 p.m., and refreshments, entertainment and time to visit old friends and remember the good old days from 6 to 7 p.m. Entertainment for this year’s reunion will be provided with an encore performance from “Elvis and Dolly.”
Other alumni events taking place during the day include a meeting of the Class of 1965 (though all classes are welcome) from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the Crossnore Meeting House, with a meeting of the Class of 1953 at noon at Altamont United Methodist Church, and a meeting of the Class of 1963 at Crossnore Presbyterian Church beginning at noon. The Tudor Vance Meeting House will be open from 12:30 to 3 p.m. that day for all alumni to visit with friends and view the historical photos on display.
Donations are needed and greatly appreciated, with checks made payable to Crossnore High Alumni. Class rosters for all classes will be available at the reunion for $4 or $1 for CD. Single class info or mailing lists for all classes are free on Excel or PDF format by request.
For more information, write to Crossnore Alumni Association, P.O. Box 166, Crossnore, NC 28616, or email crossnorehigh@gmail.com.
Vacation Bible School at Harmony
Baptist Church…
Come take a walk with Moses at Harmony Baptist Church, located at 1539 Jonas Ridge Hwy., Newland, NC 28657. Wilderness Escape VBS takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on July 21 and 23, and is available for kids age 4 to 12 years.
Rupard Family Reunion…
The annual Rupard Family Reunion for 2021 will be held at God’s House of Worship Fellowship Hall at noon on Saturday, Aug. 7. Each family is asked to bring a covered dish and a two-liter soda for the event, as well as come hungry! For more information, call Debi Rupard at (828) 457-5387. We look forward to seeing as many as possible this year.
Unique opportunity to dine on historic railroad dining cars in Historic Jonesborough…
On Saturday, Aug. 14, a special event will be held in Tennessee’s Oldest Town, Jonesborough, on restored historic vintage railroad dining cars. This event is a fundraiser for the Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough. The highlight of the evening will be an elegant meal followed by stories told by an authentic railroad storyteller.
As guests arrive for dinner at the Railroad Yard, they will be greeted with railroad songs by the band “Trunk Monkeys.”
The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society & Museum (WVRHS&M), the town of Jonesborough, and the Heritage Alliance have partnered to preserve the former Southern Railway train depot from Chuckey, Tenn.
Built by Southern Railway in 1906 and privately leased in 1959, the depot was situated on land owned by Southern successor Norfolk Southern. After the lease expired, the latter planned to demolish the building. Instead, the building owners gifted the building to the Town of Jonesborough. The depot was moved from Chuckey to Jonesborough and restored to serve as a museum recognizing Jonesborough’s and Chuckey’s railroad legacy.
This unique fundraiser provides an opportunity for young and old alike to relive a bygone era by experiencing a meal in one of two elegantly restored railroad dining cars. The Moultrie reflects the golden years of passenger train travel. Originally owned by Atlantic Coast Line Railroad (ACL), it operated between New York and Miami until 1971. In 1971, Amtrak took over passenger train operations on the ACL and the Moultrie operated up to 1982. Purchased by the WVRHS&M in 1989, the Moultrie was mechanically upgraded and the interior restored.
The Clinchfield 100 began its long life in 1911 when it was built by the Pullman Company for the ACL as coach 964. In 1929 it was rebuilt as a dining car named the Orlando, it operated between Washington, DC and Miami for the next 40 years. It was purchased in 1951 by the Erwin, Tenn.-headquartered Clinchfield Railroad and used as an executive car for another 32 years, including service on the locally famous “CSX Santa Train” out of Kingsport, Tenn. The WVRHS&M bought Car 100 in 2013, completely restored it and renamed it the Clinchfield. In 2019, it once again served as the official Santa car on the CSX “Santa Train” after a 37-year absence. The Clinchfield 100 just turned 110 years old. Please note these dining cars will be in the railyard on static display and will not move.
This is a casual dress event, so everyone will be comfortable while eating and listening to the storytelling. Proceeds from the ticket sales help to fund new exhibits and new educational experiences at the Chuckey Depot Museum. In addition to permanent displays, the Depot Museum hosts two changing exhibits a year. The use of electronic kiosks is planned for expansion of educational programming.
Tickets are $55 each per setting. The events will be held at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. Tickets are available by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or stopping by at 117 Boone St, Jonesborough, Tenn., or order online at www.jonesborough.com/tickets.
There will be two menu options to choose from, including Option 1: Smoky Mountain chicken, green salad with dressing, rosemary roasted potatoes, green beans, and fruit cobbler; or Option 2: Vegetarian — cheese lasagna, green salad with dressing, glazed carrots, green beans and fruit cobbler. You must pick a dinner option and setting time when you purchase your tickets. All tickets must be purchased in advance of the event. Refunds are not available.
Passengers may choose from true dining experience in the diners, four to a table or two to a table. Parties of less than four in the dining cars are subject to assignment with other passengers.
Please note that both passenger cars were built before the American with Disabilities Act (ADA). Due to their historic significance and age, they are exempt from ADA Compliance requirements. Please consider suitability when ordering tickets. Due to limited parking at the railyard in Jonesborough, all patrons will park at the Jonesborough Senior Center, 307 E Main St, Jonesborough, and be shuttled a very short distance to and from the dining cars at no charge.
Come enjoy this dining experience found nowhere else in East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia or Northwestern North Carolina.
Mayland high school equivalency diploma classes return
to campuses…
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is holding classes in-person and online to help students earn a high school equivalency diploma. Mayland Community College offers preparation classes for the GED and HiSET tests, and also offers Adult High School classes.
Mayland Community College does not charge tuition for the classes. However, a commitment of at least 8 hours a week is necessary to be successful. Although there are no fees associated with attending the classes, there may be a small fee for taking the equivalency tests.
Classes are offered at all three campuses in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties. Evening classes are available at the Mitchell Campus, located in Spruce Pine.
Online classes require dependable access to the internet and the use of a computer in a quiet setting.
Call (828) 766-1327 or email learninglabs@mayland.edu for more information.
DMV resumes regular road tests for drivers 15 to 17 years old…
ROCKY MOUNT – With health safety conditions improving in North Carolina, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is resuming regular road tests this week. This ends the Contactless Road Test (CRT) program that had been required for 15- to 17-year-old drivers seeking their Level 3 Full Provisional license and a select group of other drivers who could not qualify for a road test waiver.
All drivers who already had been scheduled for a CRT should proceed with that appointment but be aware they will instead be taking a road test in regular traffic conditions, instead of the parking lots where CRTs were conducted.
Other 15- to 17-year-old drivers who have had their Level 2 Limited License for at least six months can schedule an appointment at https://skiptheline.ncdot.gov/Webapp/_/_/_/en/WizardAppt/Welcome, selecting Teen Level 3 as the process.
Other drivers who would have required a CRT appointment, including those who previously failed a road test, are governed by lawful and or legal presence status (not a permanent resident), or whose driving privileges were suspended when their previous license expired, should select Driver License – First Time for their appointment process.
By returning to regular road testing, the DMV is going from 28 locations that were hosting the contact-less tests to about 100 offices across the state that will do regular road tests.
For health and safety reasons, all drivers will be required to wear a mask, as will the examiner, and all testing drivers will have their temperature checked before beginning the road test.
2021 visitor season under way on the Blue
Ridge Parkway…
BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY — National Park Service officials announced the opening of the 2021 visitor season on the Blue Ridge Parkway with reminders that park visitors play a key role in protecting the historic 469-mile route. With many of the Parkway’s campgrounds, picnic areas, and visitor centers fully operational as of this weekend, park visitors and neighbors are reminded that when visiting these and other areas to stay on trails and roads, pack out trash, and leave park resources as you find them.
“The protection of the Parkway is a shared goal between park staff, partners, volunteers, and the millions of visitors who come to the park each year. We expect this summer and fall to be busy on the Parkway and one of the ways visitors can help us take care of park resources is by planning ahead,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “Visitor choices to recreate responsibly and plan ahead play an important role in helping us preserve and protect the Parkway and its resources for future generations.”
Just in time for summer, park rangers are also sharing some important tips for visiting the Blue Ridge Parkway. From reminders about what to do at crowded overlooks, to navigation tips for the Parkway, this new Top 10 Tips list helps both new and experienced park visitors alike get the most out of their trip to the Parkway this season. The tips can be found by clicking to https://www.nps.gov/articles/000/top-10-things-to-know-before-you-go.htm.
Visitors can also expect several road and construction projects happening throughout the season that address ongoing maintenance needs. Current projects include two bridge rehabilitation projects; one at the Linville River Bridge in North Carolina, near Milepost 317, and another at the Roanoke River Bridge in Virginia, near Milepost 114. Signed detour routes are in place around both of these project closures. A pavement preservation project at overlooks and picnic areas in Virginia is ongoing and could have minor impacts; and a major exterior rehabilitation project is also underway at the Moses Cone Memorial Park Manor House at Milepost 298. The Manor House is open during construction.
As the NPS continues to monitor and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, public health measures are in place across the park including capacity limits and temporary closures in response to local conditions. Consistent with CDC recommendations, people who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces.
A complete schedule of open facilities, as well as additional information to help plan a memorable and safe Parkway experience, is available on the Parkway’s website. Regularly updated information regarding ranger events, music performances, and cultural demonstrations is also available online.
WGU North Carolina
announces new
scholarships for
essential workers…
DURHAM — WGU North Carolina, an affiliate of nonprofit online Western Governors University, has announced a new scholarship program specifically designed for essential workers. Valued at up to $3,000 each, the Essential Workers Scholarships were launched to show appreciation for grocery store employees, postal workers, sanitation workers, delivery drivers, transit employees and countless other essential workers who have shown unwavering perseverance and commitment in serving their communities during the pandemic.
The Essential Workers Scholarships are open to new students whose jobs were considered essential throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and who are interested in pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree at WGU. Each $3,000 scholarship will be applied to WGU’s already-low, flat-rate tuition and will be credited at the rate of $750 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. The deadline to apply is June 30, 2021, and the application can be found at wgu.edu/essential.
“Essential workers throughout North Carolina have demonstrated their commitment to helping their customers and neighbors get through these trying times,” said Kimberly Estep, Vice President of the Southeast Region for Western Governors University. “WGU would like to recognize them with a scholarship designed exclusively for essential workers who wish to advance their education.”
Designed for working adults, WGU offers an asynchronous, competency-based model that allows students to log in and access coursework at a time convenient for them, and to accelerate at their own pace. WGU offers more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. Tuition is around $3,750 per six-month term for most undergraduate degree programs, and students can take as many courses as they and their assigned mentors are comfortable with during the term.
More than 3,900 North Carolinians are currently enrolled in WGU. For more information about WGU North Carolina, click to nc.wgu.edu or speak to an enrollment counselor at (866) 903-0109.
CDC Extends Moratorium on Renter Evictions
to June 30…
NEWLAND — Just as it was about to expire at the end of March, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an extension of the national ban that temporarily halts evictions for millions of renters. The new order extends the moratorium to June 30, 2021. An estimated 435,000 North Carolinians are currently behind on their rent.
The order requires that renters meet certain criteria, including:
- Have an income of $198,000 or less for couples filing jointly, or up to $99,000 for individuals.
- Show they have sought government assistance to pay their rent.
- Declare they are unable to pay rent because of COVID-19.
- Affirm they are likely to become homeless or will be forced to stay with friends or family if they are evicted.
- Show they have lost income.
Renters must fill out and submit a copy of the CDC declaration form – available at local courthouses and also www.pisgahlegal.org/federal-eviction-moratorium/. Renters should submit the form in English to their landlords or to their local court. Pisgah Legal advises keeping another dated copy as well.
“This is very good news for many folks across the country and those right here in our mountain region,” Pisgah Legal Services Executive Director Jim Barrett said. “Federal relief is on its way, and we hope this extension will allow for the time that is needed to get these funds to those who are worried about losing their homes. In the meantime, we encourage people to fill out the CDC form and work with their landlords to pay what they can, because the moratorium does not mean that rent is forgiven.”
In addition to the moratorium, renters should also know these basic rights:
- A tenant cannot be made to move from a rental home without a court order. Tenants have a right to appear in court and defend themselves.
- Any attempt made to remove a tenant by anyone or any means except the Sheriff’s Department is illegal.
- In most cases, landlords cannot legally terminate a tenant’s electricity, water, or heat source as a method of forcing them to leave a rental unit.
- Do not move out without talking to an attorney.
Tenants may have rights and defenses that they do not know about. There may be financial resources available tenants are unaware of. Even if a tenant is behind in rent, do not move out without finding out your options. Eviction actions can happen quickly without an attorney, and they can be slowed down to prevent homelessness with the aid of an attorney.
Pisgah Legal Services, a nonprofit that provides free civil legal aid in Western North Carolina, continues to assist people with low incomes. Staff and volunteer attorneys are helping clients and taking new applications for assistance with critical needs that include:
- evictions and foreclosures
- domestic violence
- coping with debts and avoiding scams
- unemployment and other government benefits and health care.
If you or someone you know needs help, call Pisgah Legal’s main phone lines at (828) 253-0406, or (800) 489-6144. Online applications are also being accepted by clicking to www.pisgahlegal.org/free-legal-assistance. Pisgah Legal staff and volunteer attorneys continue to work remotely and will be in touch via phone and/or email.
PLS has offices in Asheville, Burnsville, Brevard, Hendersonville, Highlands/Cashiers, Marshall, Newland, and Rutherfordton. In addition to the attorneys on staff, Pisgah Legal relies heavily on the pro bono legal services of approximately 300 volunteer attorneys.
Art on the Greene on the courtyard of Historic Banner Elk School
Independence
Day Weekend…
BANNER ELK — Four times each summer, the green space at the Historic Banner Elk School comes to life with Art on the Greene, featuring quality, handmade arts and crafts from select regional and national artisans.
The next show is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 3 and 4. Festivities typically include food vendors and other entertainment.
Art on the Greene takes place in the heart of Banner Elk, which allows patrons to make a day of it by visiting shops and boutiques in town and selecting from an impressive list of restaurants in the “culinary hotspot of the High Country.”
Craft vendors represent a variety of media, such as metal, glass, ceramics, wood, watercolor, acrylics and oil. Attendees can find everything from hand-crafted furniture to a one-of-a-kind piece of art made in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Proceeds from the shows are used for restoration of the historic school, built in 1939 as a Works Progress Administration (WPA) project. The school is a showplace for the arts in downtown Banner Elk. It is home to the BE (Banner Elk) Artists Gallery, Ensemble Stage professional theater, a community book exchange and more.
“Art on the Greene is geared toward artists who are involved in any medium in the Appalachian tradition of hand crafters,” says show director Kimberly Tufts. “We have metal artists, glass artists, potters, and high-quality jewelry from all types of makers. We have wood workers of all varieties from furniture to home decor wood items, as well as painters in a variety of mediums – watercolor, acrylic and oil.”
For more information, email beshows@townofbannerelk.org.
Spruce Pine Arts & Craft Celebration July 3…
SPRUCE PINE — A Spruce Pine Arts & Crafts Celebration will be held at Spruce Pine Commons Shopping Center Parking Lot (near McDonalds, Catos, CVS, Country Cafe and Shoe Show)from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 3.
The event is a one-day festival celebrating America’s Independence and featuring handmade mountain arts and crafts. Visitors will enjoy shopping from more than 80 art and craft vendors, featuring homemade good including handcrafted jewelry, outdoor furniture by Mountain Time, soaps, candles and scents, wreaths, country decor, molasses, honey, leather craft, pottery, wood toys, tumblers, paintings, journals, T-shirts, glassware and more. There will be a kids zone with bounce houses, games and giant slides, a human catapult, water wheel, laser tag, duck pond, sumo wrestling, balloon pop and train rides, as well as a number of food vendors on hand and a garden zone with professional growers selling numerous wares, including herbs, flower baskets, native shrubs and more.
Live music will also be on site, with dancing performed by Appalachian Performing Arts Dance Camp, as well as local bands.
For more information, call Spruce Pine Southern Shows at (828) 688-1148.
Forest Service shelters available along the southern Appalachian Trail…
ASHEVILLE— Shelters along the Appalachian National Scenic Trail in Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia are now available for use. Hikers are encouraged to bring their own personal tent and face coverings. Earlier in the pandemic these shelters were shut down, along with trailheads.
The shelters are located on national forest land, managed by the Forest Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture. Officials say there are hundreds of shelters averaging about eight miles apart along the trail, although the intervals vary. Shelters might not be frequently maintained at all locations.
Another overnight option is dispersed camping in designated areas of the national forest. Hikers should be prepared to tent camp if social distancing in shelters is not possible.
Hikers can plan ahead by checking forest websites for site-specific details before their trip. The southern portion of the Appalachian Trail runs through four national forests:
Tennessee: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/cherokee/recreation, Cherokee National Forest
Georgia:
https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/conf/recreation, Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests
North Carolina: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/nfsnc/recreation, National Forests in North Carolina
Virginia: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/gwj/recreation, George Washington and Jefferson National Forests
The Appalachian Trail is a popular hiking path stretching more than 2,100 miles from Georgia to Maine. About 100 miles of the trail are in North Carolina and about 226 miles of the trail are along the North Carolina and Tennessee border. Hikers are encouraged to recreate responsibly, maintain a safe social distance and follow health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health authorities.
At-Home testing for the SARS-CoV-2 Virus…
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), in partnership with LabCorp, is piloting a program to provide 35,000 no-cost, at-home testing kits to underprivileged and/or disabled North Carolinians experiencing financial barriers to getting tested. FNS recipients are able to order Pixel by LabCorp at-home testing kits to be shipped overnight directly to their homes. The test kits include test supplies (nasal swab, sample container, etc.), detailed instructions and prepaid specimen return shipping materials. Results are typically reported back to the individual within 48 to 72 hours from the time the specimen is received at the lab.
The Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 at-home testing kit is a molecular test that detects the presence or absence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. For questions contact The Pixel by LabCorp at website https://www.pixel.labcorp.com/nc or the Pixel’s dedicated support line at (800) 833-3935.
NC Wildlife Federation now accepting scholarship applications…
RALEIGH – Students committed to environmental and natural resource conservation and management can apply now for a 2021 North Carolina Wildlife Federation scholarship.
Each year the North Carolina Wildlife Federation (NCWF) provides up to seven grants to students, awarded as either seven $1,000 grants, or six grants in the amount of $1,000 and one $2,500 Conservation Leadership grant to a student of exemplary merit.
Candidates must be enrolled full-time and attending an accredited North Carolina college or university. Graduate and undergraduate students majoring in the areas of wildlife, fisheries, forestry, conservation or the environment (2-year or 4-year programs) are encouraged to apply.
NCWF appreciates the opportunity to identify and recognize deserving students and provide scholarship aid. Financial need and socio-economic elements are considered, and a good record of scholarship and extra-curricular involvement has an impact on final decisions.
Applications and required documents must be received via electronic transmittal no later than 5 p.m. on June 25.
For more than 50 years, the NCWF scholarship program has helped hundreds of North Carolina students pursue their dreams of studying and working in the conservation field, with many award recipients going on to achieve significant success.
Visit the NCWF Scholarship Grants webpage to learn more and apply. Questions or requests to submit applications by mail due to extraneous circumstances may be directed to Sarah Hollis by phone at (919) 833-1923, ext. 102, or by emailing sarah@ncwf.org.
About the North Carolina Wildlife Federation: Since 1945, the North Carolina Wildlife Federation has worked to protect, conserve and restore North Carolina wildlife and habitat. The membership organization works to impact change through advocacy, education, wildlife and habitat programs and other conservation initiatives. For more information, click to www.ncwf.org.
Farmers Tailgate Markets open in the
High Country…
HIGH COUNTRY — Farmers tailgate markets are readying tents for the new season, with openings scheduled in April and May. These early spring markets will offer an array of produce, including colorful root vegetables like carrots and radishes, tender lettuces and salad greens, cold-hardy greens like kale and spinach, mushrooms, spring alliums, and much more. In addition to produce, market vendors will have meats, cheese, eggs, bread, and prepared foods as well as a wide selection of plant starts.
Appalachian Grown farmers markets in the High Country are:
- Alleghany County Farmers Market (90 S. Main St., Sparta, (336) 372-5597): Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Ashe County Farmers Market (108 BackStreet, West Jefferson): Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Avery County Farmers Market (185 Azalea Circle SE, Banner Elk): Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m.
- Bakersville Main Street Farmer’s Market (143 Crimson Laurel Way, Bakersville, (704) 819-0729): 2021 dates TBA, Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon
- Blowing Rock Farmers Market (corner of Main St. and Park Ave., Blowing Rock): May 27, Thursdays, 3 to 6 p.m.
- King Street Market, Boone: Tuesdays, 4 to 7 p.m.
- Spruce Pine Farmers Market (parking lot of NAPA Auto Parts on Hwy. 226, (252) 675-9989): Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m.
- Watauga County Farmers Market (591 Horn in the West Dr., Boone, (828) 355-4918): Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon
- Wilkes County Farmers Market (842 CBD Loop — Yadkin Valley Marketplace downtown North Wilkesboro, (336) 667-7129): Tuesdays, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Many COVID-19 precautions, including social distancing, limiting the number of shoppers, and mask requirements, are still in effect. Check individual market websites and signage for details and updates.
SNAP/EBT is accepted by many farmers markets in the region. In addition, some markets also offer SNAP incentives, such as one-to-one matches on dollars spent through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program at farmers markets. Find details about this and other farmers market SNAP programs at asapconnections.org/snap.
There are more than 100 farmers markets across the Appalachian Grown region, which includes Western North Carolina as well as surrounding counties in Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina. For a complete list of markets click to asapconnections.org/farmersmarkets or use ASAP’s online Local Food Guide at appalachiangrown.org.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild holds monthly meetings…
Riverwalk Quilt Guild in Newland meets the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Our meeting location is at Newland Christian Church, located at 2800 Millers Gap Hwy./Hwy. 194 in Newland. For more information call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
The group’s mission is to preserve our mountain heritage of quilting, to be a source of education and inspiration for quilters, to encourage excellence in quilting and related arts, to be of service to the community, and to provide fellowship to people with a common interest.
Recreational senior softball league seeking participants…
High Country Senior Softball is looking for men ages 60 and older and women ages 50 and older to come out and enjoy a fun time competing in senior softball or leisurely throwing the ball around for exercise. Senior Softball meets April through September every Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Avery High School and every Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Watauga Recreation Center. Ages for competitive teams range from 60 to 69, as well as 70 and older. Bats, balls and gloves are available for use, so lace up you sneakers and come out. For more information, call Bert Valery at (727) 215-5560.
Local students invited
to join JAM program…
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven at
Avery Senior Center…
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
SBA Extends COVID-19
Economic Injury Disaster Loan Application Deadline
through Dec. 31…
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that the deadline to apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program for the COVID-19 Pandemic disaster declaration is extended to Dec. 31, 2021. The deadline extension comes as a result of the recent bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress and enacted by President Trump on Dec. 27, 2020.
To date, the SBA has approved $197 billion in low-interest loans which provides working capital funds to small businesses, nonprofits and agricultural businesses make it through this challenging time.
“Following the President’s declaration of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the SBA has approved over 3.6 million loans through our Economic Injury Disaster Loan program nationwide,” Administrator Jovita Carranza said. “The EIDL program has assisted millions of small businesses, including nonprofit organizations, sole proprietors and independent contractors, from a wide array of industries and business sectors, to survive this very difficult economic environment.”
EIDL loan applications will continue to be accepted through December 2021, pending the availability of funds. Loans are offered at very affordable terms, with a 3.75% interest rate for small businesses and 2.75% interest rate for nonprofit organizations, a 30-year maturity, and an automatic deferment of one year before monthly payments begin. Every eligible small business and nonprofit are encouraged to apply to get the resources they need.
Banner Elk Artists
Gallery open…
While the Historic Banner Elk School remains closed to the general public, the BE Artists Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Please call the number on the sign at the front door and we will promptly let you in.
Please note that masks are required, capacity is limited to a maximum of six guests at one time, and that no public restrooms are available at this time. You can also schedule an appointment to visit the gallery by emailing art@beartistsgallery.com, or calling (828) 898-6767.
Avery County Local Food
Producers Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed
for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer
Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
