Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by two cents from last week at $2.88 as of Monday, May 31. This compares with the national average which decreased two cents to $3.04 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, May 31, the United States’ national debt was $28,348,279,054,477, according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $85,049 in debt per person and $225,310 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, May 31, North Carolina’s state debt was $49,798,670,214, which breaks down to $4,732 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, May 31, 1,227,507 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 748,319 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,684,306.
We want to hear from you…
Senior Center Highlights…
June 3
Exercise equipment room (max. 2 people per 45 min. session, call to reserve) (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Line dance class (max. 10 people) (10 a.m.)
Tai Chi on the Patio w/ Carol Ann (max. 10 people — weather permitting) (10:45 a.m.)
Curbside lunch (must be in line no later than noon) (11:45 a.m.)
June 4
Exercise equipment room (max. 2 people per 45 min. session, call to reserve) (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Cardio drum circle (max. 8 slots) (10 a.m.)
Curbside lunch (must be in line no later than noon) (11:45 a.m.)
Crochet circle — learn the basic stitches (on Avery Senior Center Facebook Live) (2 p.m.)
June 7
Exercise equipment room (max. 2 people per 45 min. session, call to reserve) (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Cardio drum circle (max. 8 slots) (10 a.m.)
Blood Pressure check (weather permitting) (11:30 a.m.)
Curbside lunch (must be in line no later than noon) (11:45 a.m.)
June 8
Exercise equipment room (max. 2 people per min. session, call to reserve) (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Line dance class (max. 10 people) (10 a.m.)
Curbside lunch (must be in line no later than noon) (11:45 a.m.)
Creative crafts (maximum 5 slots) (1 p.m.)
June 9
Exercise equipment room (max. 2 people per min. session, call to reserve) (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Chair aerobics (max. 10 people) (10 a.m.)
Bingo (max. 15 people) (10:30 a.m.)
Curbside lunch (must be in line no later than noon) (11:45 a.m.)
June 10
Exercise equipment room (max. 2 people per min. session, call to reserve) (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Tai Chi on the Patio w/ Carol Ann (max. 10 people — weather permitting) (10:45 a.m.)
Curbside lunch (must be in line no later than noon) (11:45 a.m.)
June 11
Exercise equipment room (max. 2 people per min. session, call to reserve) (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Curbside lunch (must be in line no later than noon) (11:45 a.m.)
Crossnore Jam this Friday…
Come ring in the Summer at the Crossnore Jam! You can sing along or bring your instrument and play. It’s Friday, June 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Tudor Vance Meeting House in Crossnore. Come join in on the fun!
Family Fun Night with Famous Brick Oven this summer…
Famous Brick Oven’s Family Fun Night Series takes place with live music every Friday from 5:30 to 8:45 p.m. through mid-August, followed by a family-friendly outdoor movie. Free Bounce House fun will be available from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. as well. The events are free, with food and beverage available for purchase inside.
For more information, call (828) 387-4000.
New hours at Banner Elk
Chamber of Commerce…
As summer emerges, the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce has extended its open hours to 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday thru Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday. For more information, call (828) 898-8395.
Alcoholics Anonymous
meetings each week
at Baker Center…
“If you want to drink, that’s your business. If you want to stop drinking, that’s our business.” Alcoholics Anonymous hosts meetings at 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday evening at the Oak Room of the Baker Center, adjacent to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
Art Cellar Gallery exhibition with works by Zoey Brookshire...
BANNER ELK — Join us for a moody, unique exhibition of works by Zoey Brookshire. We will be exhibiting her new experimental paintings in the main gallery through Saturday, June 12, with an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 5. Enjoy refreshments and interact with Zoey and her art at the open house.
The Art Cellar Gallery will also be hosting exhibits throughout the summer for artists including Carolyn Blaylock, William Dunlap, Tony Griffin, Greg Smith, Noyes Capehart and Raymond Chorneau.
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild meeting June 10…
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild returns to in-person meetings in the Burnsville Town Center at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. The program will be a Show and Tell by the members of the items they have created during the past year. Seating will be socially distanced. You can also attend the meeting by Zoom by emailing President@mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org. Visitors are welcome.
Mountain Piecemakers 2021 opportunity quilt is “The Garden Club” by Smith Street Designs. This beautiful quilt is a combination of machine embroidered applique, machine embroidery, and traditionally pieced blocks. This queen-sized, 82-by-102-inch quilt is custom quilted by a member of the Guild, and photos can be viewed on our website. You can purchase tickets at https://mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org/ticket-purchase/ or visit our website, mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org. Proceeds go to purchase fabric and batting to make Hero Quilts for local veterans and to create Project Linus quilts for children in need. Each year we award 50-60 quilts to local veterans from Yancey, Mitchell and Madison counties. This year’s ceremony will be on Veterans Day at the Town Square in Burnsville. The drawing will be held at end of Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 11, 2021 in Burnsville. The quilt will be shipped if needed to the winner.
Crossnore High School
Alumni Reunion July 17…
The alumni of Crossnore High School will meet this year for its annual reunion on Saturday, July 17. The event will feature a social time from 3:30 to 5 p.m., with a business meeting and program from 5 to 6 p.m., and refreshments, entertainment and time to visit old friends and remember the good old days from 6 to 7 p.m. Entertainment for this year’s reunion will be provided with an encore performance from “Elvis and Dolly.”
Other alumni events taking place during the day include a meeting of the Class of 1965 (though all classes are welcome) from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the Crossnore Meeting House, with a meeting of the Class of 1953 at noon at Altamont United Methodist Church, and a meeting of the Class of 1963 at Crossnore Presbyterian Church beginning at noon. The Tudor Vance Meeting House will be open from 12:30 to 3 p.m. that day for all alumni to visit with friends and view the historical photos on display.
Donations are needed and greatly appreciated, with checks made payable to Crossnore High Alumni. Class rosters for all classes will be available at the reunion for $4 or $1 for CD. Single class info or mailing lists for all classes are free on Excel or PDF format by request.
For more information, write to Crossnore Alumni Association, P.O. Box 166, Crossnore, NC 28616, or email crossnorehigh@gmail.com.
Leave wildlife in the wild:
‘Rescuing’ baby wildlife usually
does more harm than good…
RALEIGH – The biologists who staff the NC Wildlife Helpline at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission handle a glut of calls each spring and summer about fawns, bunnies and fledgling songbirds that people find and mistake as abandoned or in danger. Well-meaning people often put young wildlife into harm’s way when they intervene in a wild animal’s natural process of growing up.
“In the majority of these cases, the mother is off feeding nearby and will return when no predators are nearby, and that includes people,” said Falyn Owens, extension biologist at the Wildlife Commission. “Most young animals spend a lot of time on their own, even before they appear able to fend for themselves. When the mother returns, sometimes many hours later, she expects to find her young near where she left them.”
Owens advises that if you truly feel the animal needs help, the best thing you can do is leave it alone (or put it back) and call a wildlife rehabilitator for advice.
Fawns
Deer use a “hider” strategy for the first two or three weeks of their life. At the doe’s signal, fawns instinctively find a quiet place to lay down and stay put. There they will usually stay stationary for several hours while the doe ventures away to feed. Fawns have a dappled coat and no scent, so they hide easily in the underbrush, making it difficult for predators such as coyotes and bobcats to find them.
If you find a fawn that is calm and appears uninjured, leave it be and check on it the next day. If it is still there and bleating loudly, appears thin, injured or has visible diarrhea, contact a licensed fawn rehabilitator for advice.
“If you remove a fawn from the wild but only a little time has passed, return it to where you found it,” Owens said. “A doe will usually try to find her missing fawn for about 48 hours before she gives up. After 48 hours, or if you have given the fawn any food, contact a fawn rehabilitator as soon as possible.”
Rabbits
Newborn rabbits spend their first few weeks hiding in plain sight, in shallow, dirt nests among clumps of thick grass, under shrubs, or in the middle of open lawns. Nests can be hard to spot, often resembling a small patch of dead grass. Like deer, the female rabbit will leave her kits alone most of the time, only visiting for a few minutes at a time, once or twice a day.
“We get a lot of calls from people who think they’ve found an abandoned nest of rabbits, when in fact the kits are just fine and quietly waiting for the mother rabbit to return,” Owens said. “If they appear to be healthy and unharmed, the best thing you can do is to cover up the nest and walk away. The mother will not return until you have left the area.”
Songbirds
Knowing the difference between a nestling and a fledgling can help you make the right decision if you see one on the ground. Nestlings don’t have their feathers yet and can’t survive outside of their nest for long. Fledglings have left the nest, have their feathers, and are able to walk, hop or fly short distances. They too are being cared for by the parents — but typically at a distance.
“If you find a nestling on the ground, return it to the nest as quickly as possible, if you’re able to find it,” Owens said. “If the entire nest has fallen, you can place it back in the tree, or even construct a makeshift nest.”
Fledglings, however, should be left alone in most cases. They have outgrown the nest and are learning how to fly and survive on their own. If they aren’t obviously injured or in any immediate danger, leave them to it. Like human toddlers, they need to explore to gain the muscles and coordination to become graceful adults. Keeping cats inside and dogs on leash are the best way to assure these young birds make it through this vulnerable learning stage.
Obey the Law
Leaving young wildlife alone is not only part of being a responsible steward of nature, but it is also the law.
“Taking most wild animals out of the wild and into your possession is illegal,” Owens said. “People usually mean well when they decide to help an ‘abandoned baby animal’, but this usually does more harm than good. The chances that a young wild animal will survive in human care are slim. Even those that live long enough to be released usually lack the skills to survive on their own.”
Owens stresses the importance of never feeding young wildlife, which can lead to irreversible harm to the animal.
“When in doubt, contact a professional before you do anything,” she advises. “Each spring, wildlife rehabilitators take in a lot of young that are malnourished, have severe bowel distress from being given the wrong foods, or are injured from improper feeding.”
And don’t worry if you touch a fawn, immature rabbit, or bird. Wild parents almost never abandon their young, even if they detect human scent.
Music and shag dancing at Bowman Middle School
June 26…
Carolina Beach Music and Shagging will take place at the Bowman Middle School Auditorium in Bakersville from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 26. Featuring the Beach Nite Band, from the Virginia and West Virginia area, which performs throughout the Southeast.
The concert is for all ages with free admission, and is presented by the Rhododendron Run, the Town of Bakersville, and Mountain Community Health Partnership.
For more information, call Bakersville Town Hall (828) 688-2113.
Mayland high school equivalency diploma classes return to campuses…
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is holding classes in-person and online to help students earn a high school equivalency diploma. Mayland Community College offers preparation classes for the GED and HiSET tests, and also offers Adult High School classes.
Mayland Community College does not charge tuition for the classes. However, a commitment of at least 8 hours a week is necessary to be successful. Although there are no fees associated with attending the classes, there may be a small fee for taking the equivalency tests.
Classes are offered at all three campuses in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties. Evening classes are available at the Mitchell Campus, located in Spruce Pine.
Online classes require dependable access to the internet and the use of a computer in a quiet setting.
Call (828) 766-1327 or email learninglabs@mayland.edu for more information.
Caldwell Hospice offers Virtual Volunteer Training,
announces merger…
Are you looking for an opportunity to make a difference? Do you have the compassionate spirit needed to be a companion for someone’s journey? In partnership with Caldwell Hospice staff, volunteers serve an essential role in patient and family support, administrative and community support.
Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care is hosting a two-day virtual training in June for adults who are interested in becoming hospice volunteers. This training will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, and from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, via Zoom video conferencing. To reserve a spot in the Zoom training, participants must complete an application at www.caldwellhospice.org/give-volunteer.
An array of topics will be covered to help prepare attendees to become successful volunteers. Participants will learn about the strong community history and commitment of Caldwell Hospice, the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial issues hospice patients face, and much more from Caldwell Hospice’s staff of end-of-life care experts.
Currently, there is a need for volunteers to provide patient and family support in Alexander, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Watauga and Wilkes counties. Other specific needs include veteran volunteers to support and make Veterans Honoring Veterans presentations to patients who are veterans.
Attendance is required at each session. For more information or to register for the June 2021 adult volunteer training opportunity, click to www.caldwellhospice.org/give-volunteer or contact Volunteer Coordinator Cyndi Akins at (828) 754-0101 or cakins@caldwellhospice.org.
Effective May 1, Burke Hospice & Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care officially integrated to become one provider.
The name for the new organization will be released in June.
In October 2020, leadership from the two separate organizations informed staff of the intent to integrate. The separate board of directors from each organization approved the decision.
Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care CEO Cathy Swanson will serve as the CEO of the new organization. She has served as the Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care CEO for 31 years.
“The vision for the collaborative partnership is to integrate two like-minded community-owned hospice and palliative medicine providers in order to have a greater impact on serious illness and end-of-life care in the communities served,” Swanson said.
Since the announcement of the intent to merge last fall, leadership from both organizations have partnered to develop an integration plan, which will take place over the next 12 to 18 months. Some departments have already begun the integration process, Swanson said.
There are no plans to close any of the locations or have a reduction in force, she added.
For the time being, referral and admission processes at the two locations will remain the same and patient care will continue at the same level of excellence.
“The transition will be seamless for our patients and families,” Swanson said. “Both organizations have a long history of outstanding patient care and that won’t change. We are excited about the future of our new organization and to be the leader in community-based palliative medicine and hospice care for this area.”
The Burke office can be reached at (828) 879-1601 and the Caldwell office can be reached at (828) 754-0101.
Kiddo Fishing Derby returns June 5…
The annual Kiddo Fishing Derby will be held at Lake Coffey on Beech Mountain beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 5. The event will feature a morning full of fishing fun. Stop by to try your hand at fishing for a fun prize.
For more information, call Buckeye Recreation Center at (828) 387-3003.
43rd annual Rhododendron Run June 19…
BAKERSVILLE — The 43rd annual Rhododendron Run will take place on Saturday, June 19, beginning and concluding at Gouge Primary School in Bakersville.
A one-mile Fun Run and Health Walk will begin at 8 a.m., while the 10K (6.2 miles) event will begin at 8:30 a.m. Pre-registration pickup and race-day registration will take place from 7 to 8 a.m. prior to the event. Registration for the one-mile Fun Run is $10 by June 6, and $15 after that date through race day. Registration for the 5K is $25 by June 6, and $35 after that date through race day. Entry forms are available at Bakersville Town Hall, or are available online at www.werunevents.com. T-shirts will be awarded to all entrants, with awards for overall winner and age groups. For more information, call Bakersville Town Hall at (828) 688-2113.
DMV resumes regular road tests for drivers 15 to 17 years old…
ROCKY MOUNT – With health safety conditions improving in North Carolina, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is resuming regular road tests this week. This ends the Contactless Road Test (CRT) program that had been required for 15-17 year-old drivers seeking their Level 3 Full Provisional license and a select group of other drivers who could not qualify for a road test waiver.
All drivers who already had been scheduled for a CRT should proceed with that appointment but be aware they will instead be taking a road test in regular traffic conditions, instead of the parking lots where CRTs were conducted.
Other 15-17 year old drivers who have had their Level 2 Limited License for at least six months can schedule an appointment at https://skiptheline.ncdot.gov/Webapp/_/_/_/en/WizardAppt/Welcome, selecting Teen Level 3 as the process.
Other drivers who would have required a CRT appointment, including those who previously failed a road test, are governed by lawful and or legal presence status (not a permanent resident), or whose driving privileges were suspended when their previous license expired, should select Driver License – First Time for their appointment process.
By returning to regular road testing, the DMV is going from 28 locations that were hosting the contact-less tests to about 100 offices across the state that will do regular road tests.
For health and safety reasons, all drivers will be required to wear a mask, as will the examiner, and all testing drivers will have their temperature checked before beginning the road test.
The Pisgah National Forest to sponsor series of “Kid’s Fishing Days” this spring…
ASHEVILLE — The Pisgah National Forest will sponsor a series of “Kids Fishing Days” on each ranger district in celebration of National Fish and Boating Week which occurs the first week in June.
These annual events allow children ages 15 years and younger to fish for free. The event at Lake Powhatan is for children 12 years and younger. In accordance with healthy and safety guidelines these events will be operating at a reduced capacity and social distancing will be expected. All children must be accompanied by an adult. No experience is needed to participate.
Volunteers and employees from the U.S. Forest Service and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will provide free fishing assistance and loaned equipment. Participants may also bring their own equipment. Kids will be educated on how to use a rod and reel, as well as how to bait a hook. No fishing license is required at this event. Registration for these events will be completed upon arrival. These recreation areas will be temporarily closed to the general public before and during these events to accommodate the participants.
These fishing events allow families and friends to share fun, quality time together while learning about one of our nation’s favorite pastimes — fishing.
Kids Fishing Events:
- June 5 at 9 a.m. — Lake Powhatan on the Pisgah Ranger District (828) 877-3265
- June 5 at 9 a.m. — Carolina Hemlocks on the Appalachian District (828) 689-9694
- June 12 at 9 a.m. — Max Patch Pond on the Appalachian District (828) 689-9694
2021 visitor season begins on the Blue Ridge Parkway…
BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY — National Park Service officials announced the opening of the 2021 visitor season on the Blue Ridge Parkway with reminders that park visitors play a key role in protecting the historic 469-mile route. With many of the Parkway’s campgrounds, picnic areas, and visitor centers fully operational as of this weekend, park visitors and neighbors are reminded that when visiting these and other areas to stay on trails and roads, pack out trash, and leave park resources as you find them.
“The protection of the Parkway is a shared goal between park staff, partners, volunteers, and the millions of visitors who come to the park each year. We expect this summer and fall to be busy on the Parkway and one of the ways visitors can help us take care of park resources is by planning ahead,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “Visitor choices to recreate responsibly and plan ahead play an important role in helping us preserve and protect the Parkway and its resources for future generations.”
Just in time for summer, park rangers are also sharing some important tips for visiting the Blue Ridge Parkway. From reminders about what to do at crowded overlooks, to navigation tips for the Parkway, this new Top 10 Tips list helps both new and experienced park visitors alike get the most out of their trip to the Parkway this season. The tips can be found by clicking to https://www.nps.gov/articles/000/top-10-things-to-know-before-you-go.htm.
Visitors can also expect several road and construction projects happening throughout the season that address ongoing maintenance needs. Current projects include two bridge rehabilitation projects; one at the Linville River Bridge in North Carolina, near Milepost 317, and another at the Roanoke River Bridge in Virginia, near Milepost 114. Signed detour routes are in place around both of these project closures. A pavement preservation project at overlooks and picnic areas in Virginia is ongoing and could have minor impacts; and a major exterior rehabilitation project is also underway at the Moses Cone Memorial Park Manor House at Milepost 298. The Manor House is open during construction.
As the NPS continues to monitor and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, public health measures are in place across the park including capacity limits and temporary closures in response to local conditions. Consistent with CDC recommendations, people who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces.
A complete schedule of open facilities, as well as additional information to help plan a memorable and safe Parkway experience, is available on the Parkway’s website. Regularly updated information regarding ranger events, music performances, and cultural demonstrations is also available online.
WGU North Carolina announces new
scholarships for
essential workers…
DURHAM — WGU North Carolina, an affiliate of nonprofit online Western Governors University, has announced a new scholarship program specifically designed for essential workers. Valued at up to $3,000 each, the Essential Workers Scholarships were launched to show appreciation for grocery store employees, postal workers, sanitation workers, delivery drivers, transit employees and countless other essential workers who have shown unwavering perseverance and commitment in serving their communities during the pandemic.
The Essential Workers Scholarships are open to new students whose jobs were considered essential throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and who are interested in pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree at WGU. Each $3,000 scholarship will be applied to WGU’s already-low, flat-rate tuition and will be credited at the rate of $750 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. The deadline to apply is June 30, 2021, and the application can be found at wgu.edu/essential.
“Essential workers throughout North Carolina have demonstrated their commitment to helping their customers and neighbors get through these trying times,” said Kimberly Estep, Vice President of the Southeast Region for Western Governors University. “WGU would like to recognize them with a scholarship designed exclusively for essential workers who wish to advance their education.”
Designed for working adults, WGU offers an asynchronous, competency-based model that allows students to log in and access coursework at a time convenient for them, and to accelerate at their own pace. WGU offers more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. Tuition is around $3,750 per six-month term for most undergraduate degree programs, and students can take as many courses as they and their assigned mentors are comfortable with during the term.
More than 3,900 North Carolinians are currently enrolled in WGU. For more information about WGU North Carolina, click to nc.wgu.edu or speak to an enrollment counselor at (866) 903-0109.
CDC Extends Moratorium on Renter Evictions to June 30…
NEWLAND — Just as it was about to expire at the end of March, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an extension of the national ban that temporarily halts evictions for millions of renters. The new order extends the moratorium to June 30, 2021. An estimated 435,000 North Carolinians are currently behind on their rent.
The order requires that renters meet certain criteria, including:
- Have an income of $198,000 or less for couples filing jointly, or up to $99,000 for individuals.
- Show they have sought government assistance to pay their rent.
- Declare they are unable to pay rent because of COVID-19.
- Affirm they are likely to become homeless or will be forced to stay with friends or family if they are evicted.
- Show they have lost income.
Renters must fill out and submit a copy of the CDC declaration form – available at local courthouses and also www.pisgahlegal.org/federal-eviction-moratorium/. Renters should submit the form in English to their landlords or to their local court. Pisgah Legal advises keeping another dated copy as well.
“This is very good news for many folks across the country and those right here in our mountain region,” Pisgah Legal Services Executive Director Jim Barrett said. “Federal relief is on its way, and we hope this extension will allow for the time that is needed to get these funds to those who are worried about losing their homes. In the meantime, we encourage people to fill out the CDC form and work with their landlords to pay what they can, because the moratorium does not mean that rent is forgiven.”
In addition to the moratorium, renters should also know these basic rights:
- A tenant cannot be made to move from a rental home without a court order. Tenants have a right to appear in court and defend themselves.
- Any attempt made to remove a tenant by anyone or any means except the Sheriff’s Department is illegal.
- In most cases, landlords cannot legally terminate a tenant’s electricity, water, or heat source as a method of forcing them to leave a rental unit.
- Do not move out without talking to an attorney.
Tenants may have rights and defenses that they do not know about. There may be financial resources available tenants are unaware of. Even if a tenant is behind in rent, do not move out without finding out your options. Eviction actions can happen quickly without an attorney, and they can be slowed down to prevent homelessness with the aid of an attorney.
Pisgah Legal Services, a nonprofit that provides free civil legal aid in Western North Carolina, continues to assist people with low incomes. Staff and volunteer attorneys are helping clients and taking new applications for assistance with critical needs that include:
- evictions and foreclosures
- domestic violence
- coping with debts and avoiding scams
- unemployment and other government benefits and health care.
If you or someone you know needs help, call Pisgah Legal’s main phone lines at (828) 253-0406, or (800) 489-6144. Online applications are also being accepted by clicking to www.pisgahlegal.org/free-legal-assistance. Pisgah Legal staff and volunteer attorneys continue to work remotely and will be in touch via phone and/or email.
PLS has offices in Asheville, Burnsville, Brevard, Hendersonville, Highlands/Cashiers, Marshall, Newland, and Rutherfordton. In addition to the attorneys on staff, Pisgah Legal relies heavily on the pro bono legal services of approximately 300 volunteer attorneys.
Forest Service shelters available along the southern Appalachian Trail…
ASHEVILLE— Shelters along the Appalachian National Scenic Trail in Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia are now available for use. Hikers are encouraged to bring their own personal tent and face coverings. Earlier in the pandemic these shelters were shut down, along with trailheads.
The shelters are located on national forest land, managed by the Forest Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture. Officials say there are hundreds of shelters averaging about eight miles apart along the trail, although the intervals vary. Shelters might not be frequently maintained at all locations.
Another overnight option is dispersed camping in designated areas of the national forest. Hikers should be prepared to tent camp if social distancing in shelters is not possible.
Hikers can plan ahead by checking forest websites for site-specific details before their trip. The southern portion of the Appalachian Trail runs through four national forests:
Tennessee: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/cherokee/recreation, Cherokee National Forest
Georgia: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/conf/recreation, Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests
North Carolina: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/nfsnc/recreation, National Forests in North Carolina
Virginia: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/gwj/recreation, George Washington and Jefferson National Forests
The Appalachian Trail is a popular hiking path stretching more than 2,100 miles from Georgia to Maine. About 100 miles of the trail are in North Carolina and about 226 miles of the trail are along the North Carolina and Tennessee border. Hikers are encouraged to recreate responsibly, maintain a safe social distance and follow health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health authorities.
At-Home testing for the SARS-CoV-2 Virus…
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), in partnership with LabCorp, is piloting a program to provide 35,000 no-cost, at-home testing kits to underprivileged and/or disabled North Carolinians experiencing financial barriers to getting tested. FNS recipients are able to order Pixel by LabCorp at-home testing kits to be shipped overnight directly to their homes. The test kits include test supplies (nasal swab, sample container, etc.), detailed instructions and prepaid specimen return shipping materials. Results are typically reported back to the individual within 48 to 72 hours from the time the specimen is received at the lab.
The Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 at-home testing kit is a molecular test that detects the presence or absence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. For questions contact The Pixel by LabCorp at website https://www.pixel.labcorp.com/nc or the Pixel’s dedicated support line at (800) 833-3935.
NC Wildlife Federation now accepting scholarship applications…
RALEIGH – Students committed to environmental and natural resource conservation and management can apply now for a 2021 North Carolina Wildlife Federation scholarship.
Each year the North Carolina Wildlife Federation (NCWF) provides up to seven grants to students, awarded as either seven $1,000 grants, or six grants in the amount of $1,000 and one $2,500 Conservation Leadership grant to a student of exemplary merit.
Candidates must be enrolled full-time and attending an accredited North Carolina college or university. Graduate and undergraduate students majoring in the areas of wildlife, fisheries, forestry, conservation or the environment (2-year or 4-year programs) are encouraged to apply.
NCWF appreciates the opportunity to identify and recognize deserving students and provide scholarship aid. Financial need and socio-economic elements are considered, and a good record of scholarship and extra-curricular involvement has an impact on final decisions.
Applications and required documents must be received via electronic transmittal no later than 5 p.m. on June 25, 2021.
For more than 50 years, the NCWF scholarship program has helped hundreds of North Carolina students pursue their dreams of studying and working in the conservation field, with many award recipients going on to achieve significant success.
Visit the NCWF Scholarship Grants webpage to learn more and apply. Questions or requests to submit applications by mail due to extraneous circumstances may be directed to Sarah Hollis by phone at (919) 833-1923, ext. 102, or by emailing sarah@ncwf.org.
About the North Carolina Wildlife Federation: Since 1945, the North Carolina Wildlife Federation has worked to protect, conserve and restore North Carolina wildlife and habitat. The membership organization works to impact change through advocacy, education, wildlife and habitat programs and other conservation initiatives. For more information, click to www.ncwf.org.
Farmers Tailgate Markets open in the
High Country…
HIGH COUNTRY — Farmers tailgate markets are readying tents for the new season, with openings scheduled in April and May. These early spring markets will offer an array of produce, including colorful root vegetables like carrots and radishes, tender lettuces and salad greens, cold-hardy greens like kale and spinach, mushrooms, spring alliums, and much more. In addition to produce, market vendors will have meats, cheese, eggs, bread, and prepared foods as well as a wide selection of plant starts.
Opening dates for Appalachian Grown farmers markets in the High Country are:
- Alleghany County Farmers Market (90 S. Main St., Sparta, (336) 372-5597): Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Ashe County Farmers Market (108 BackStreet, West Jefferson): Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Avery County Farmers Market (185 Azalea Circle SE, Banner Elk): Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m.
- Bakersville Main Street Farmer’s Market (143 Crimson Laurel Way, Bakersville, (704) 819-0729): 2021 dates TBA, Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon
- Blowing Rock Farmers Market (corner of Main St. and Park Ave., Blowing Rock): May 27, Thursdays, 3 to 6 p.m.
- King Street Market, Boone: Tuesdays, 4 to 7 p.m.
- Spruce Pine Farmers Market (parking lot of NAPA Auto Parts on Hwy. 226, (252) 675-9989): Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m.
- Watauga County Farmers Market (591 Horn in the West Dr., Boone, (828) 355-4918): Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon
- Wilkes County Farmers Market (842 CBD Loop — Yadkin Valley Marketplace downtown North Wilkesboro, (336) 667-7129): Tuesdays, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Many COVID-19 precautions, including social distancing, limiting the number of shoppers, and mask requirements, are still in effect. Check individual market websites and signage for details and updates.
SNAP/EBT is accepted by many farmers markets in the region. In addition, some markets also offer SNAP incentives, such as one-to-one matches on dollars spent through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program at farmers markets. Find details about this and other farmers market SNAP programs at asapconnections.org/snap.
There are more than 100 farmers markets across the Appalachian Grown region, which includes Western North Carolina as well as surrounding counties in Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina. For a complete list of markets click to asapconnections.org/farmersmarkets or use ASAP’s online Local Food Guide at appalachiangrown.org.
Cooperative Extension Plant Sale…
The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center staff is ready to take orders for the 2021 Avery County Cooperative Extension Plant Sale.
For years, this annual event has helped supply the Avery County residents with various fruit trees and berry plants. This year, we are offering new apple trees such as the Junaluska, Jarrett and Golden Pippin along with numerous other heirloom varieties. These particular heirloom varieties grow very well in our area. Traditional heirloom favorites will be available along with pear trees, pawpaws, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, grapevines, asparagus, and rhubarb. These plants come from high-quality commercial nurseries; the plants are excellent quality.
Contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center to request a Plant Sale Catalog and Order Form to be mailed. Also, Plant Sale Catalogs and Order Forms will be available at Three Nails Hardware in Newland and the NEW Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at 661 Vale Road, Newland or at https://avery.ces.ncsu.edu.
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. For additional information and availability of plants, contact Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service, Avery County Center at (828) 733-8270.
Recreational senior softball league seeking participants…
High Country Senior Softball is looking for men ages 60 and older and women ages 50 and older to come out and enjoy a fun time competing in senior softball or leisurely throwing the ball around for exercise. Senior Softball meets April through September every Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Avery High School and every Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Watauga Recreation Center. Ages for competitive teams range from 60 to 69, as well as 70 and older. Bats, balls and gloves are available for use, so lace up you sneakers and come out. For more information, call Bert Valery at (727) 215-5560.
Avery County Historical Museum prepping
for June 26
Heritage Festival…
The Avery County Museum and Historical Society is getting ready for the Avery County Genealogy and Heritage Festival to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, on the Square in Newland. Check out our Facebook page (Avery County Genealogy Society) for updates.
During the festival there will be many families sharing their genealogies and histories. Various crafts, local authors, traditional music, clogging demonstration and much more happening on Avery Square in Newland. Stop by the Avery County Museum from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m Tuesday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. In addition to historical exhibits there are Avery County Heritage books and many other books available including Jimmie Daniels’ “The Story of Newland” and Tense Banks “The Life and Times of Alexander Wiseman.”
The museum is located next to the Avery County Courthouse.
Local students invited to join JAM program…
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven at Avery Senior Center…
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
SBA Extends COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Application Deadline through Dec. 31…
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that the deadline to apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program for the COVID-19 Pandemic disaster declaration is extended to Dec. 31, 2021. The deadline extension comes as a result of the recent bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress and enacted by President Trump on Dec. 27, 2020.
To date, the SBA has approved $197 billion in low-interest loans which provides working capital funds to small businesses, nonprofits and agricultural businesses make it through this challenging time.
“Following the President’s declaration of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the SBA has approved over 3.6 million loans through our Economic Injury Disaster Loan program nationwide,” Administrator Jovita Carranza said. “The EIDL program has assisted millions of small businesses, including nonprofit organizations, sole proprietors and independent contractors, from a wide array of industries and business sectors, to survive this very difficult economic environment.”
EIDL loan applications will continue to be accepted through December 2021, pending the availability of funds. Loans are offered at very affordable terms, with a 3.75% interest rate for small businesses and 2.75% interest rate for nonprofit organizations, a 30-year maturity, and an automatic deferment of one year before monthly payments begin. Every eligible small business and nonprofit are encouraged to apply to get the resources they need.
COVID-19 testing available at pool complex…
NEWLAND — Free COVID-19 testing is taking place at the Avery County Pool Complex, “The Dive In,” located at 220 Shady Street in Newland from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Anyone who meets the testing criteria can be tested at the community testing site, including uninsured, underinsured, undocumented and homeless individuals. OptumServe will generate a unique identification number for individuals who do not have a driver’s license. To schedule an appointment, click to lhi.care/covidtesting. Call (877) 562-4850 if you do not have internet or are registering for a minor.
NCDIT Broadband Survey launched to assess
high-speed
internet across state…
RALEIGH — A year into the pandemic, we know how crucial high-speed, affordable internet access at home is to work, learn, socialize and get medical care. But that infrastructure is not available to many North Carolina residents who live in unserved and underserved areas of the state. Others may have access to high-speed internet but are unable to afford it.
The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office (BIO) needs residents and businesses—both those who do and do not have internet service—to complete the North Carolina Broadband Survey to let us know about the availability and quality of their internet service.
The survey results will identify locations across the state with inadequate internet access and speed. BIO will use the data to direct funding and grants to areas that are unserved and underserved, whether due to low population density, geographical barriers or cost.
To take the survey online, click to https://www.ncbroadband.gov/broadband-nc/north-carolina-broadband-survey.
High Country Audubon Society bird walks…
Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Valle Crucis Community Park on Wednesdays through November. Enjoy an opportunity to see the beautiful birds in the area in a walk led by one of your community members.
Walks are free to take part in, and the event takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. For more information, email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Banner Elk Artists
Gallery open…
While the Historic Banner Elk School remains closed to the general public, the BE Artists Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Please call the number on the sign at the front door and we will promptly let you in.
Please note that masks are required, capacity is limited to a maximum of six guests at one time, and that no public restrooms are available at this time. You can also schedule an appointment to visit the gallery by emailing art@beartistsgallery.com, or calling (828) 898-6767.
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated
at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
