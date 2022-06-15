Weekly gas price update...
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina increased by 15 cents last week to $4.66 as of Monday, June 13. This compares with the national average, which increased by 16 cents last week to $5.01 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update...
As of Monday, June 13, the United States’ national debt was $30,511,841,746,211 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $91,604 in debt per person and $242,985 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, June 13, North Carolina’s state debt was $51,486,608,125, which breaks down to $4,961 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update...
As of Monday, June 13, 195,367 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 1,767,030 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,356,702.
Beech Mountain Community Club monthly fish fry...
The Beech Mountain Community Club, formerly the Beech Mountain School, will be having its monthly Fish Fry beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 24. The group plans to have the dinner the last Friday of each month through October and have a choice of fish or chicken.
“The Dive In” open for season at Avery Parks and Recreation Department...
Avery County Pool Complex, known as “The Dive In,” is open for the summer season. The pool is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoons.
The pool offer rentals for after-hours pool parties with a family room, as well as a one-hour or two-hour rental option during daytime hours of the family room (rental of the family room only for daytime parties does not include pool entry, and the pool will be open to the public at a rate at $3 per person and $1 for non-swimmers.)
For additional information on pool passes, discounts for seniors and veterans, or to make reservations for usage, call (828) 737-0126.
Senior Center Highlights ...
June 15
Free Form Pottery (9 to 11 a.m.)
Bingo (10:30 a.m.)
Chair Aerobics (10:45 a.m.)
Lunch (11:45 a.m.)
June 16
Line Dance (10 a.m.)
Tai Chi (10:45 a.m.)
Brain Games (11 a.m.)
Lunch (11:45 a.m.)
June 17
Caregiver Haven (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Cardio Drumming (10 a.m.)
Lunch (11:45 a.m.)
June 20
Clay Works (9 to 11 a.m.)
Cardio Drumming (10 a.m.)
Blood pressure check- Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge (10 a.m.)
Origami (11:15 a.m.)
Lunch (11:45 a.m.)
June 21
Social Security Assistance (9 a.m. to noon)
Line Dancing (10 a.m.)
Lunch (11:45 a.m.)
Acrylic Pour Paint (four-week course) (12:30 p.m.)
Mahjong (1 p.m.)
MANNA Community Food Market July 14...
MANNA FoodBank will host its next Community Food Market on Thursday, July 14, at The Old Rock Gym at the Avery Parks and Recreation Building, located at 185 Shady Street in Newland. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. until the food runs out, and is a touch-free, drive-through pickup. For more information, call Tammy Woodie at (828) 733-6006 or email tammywoodie@averyschools.net, call Robbie Willis at (828) 733-8266, or call Dick Larson at (828) 260-5389.
Cornhole tournament at Frank Volunteer Fire Department...
Frank Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its inaugural Cornhole Tournament each second Saturday of the month through August 13. The event begins at 6 p.m. with an entry fee of $10 per team.
Avery Viking Youth Football Camp June 16 and 17...
Avery High School Football will host its annual Youth Football Camp at the Avery Parks and Recreation Rock Gym baseball field from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday and Friday, June 16 and 17. The camp will involve skill development at every position, relays and fun activities. Pre-registration at Avery Parks and Recreation Department for the camp is $30, which will include a free T-shirt.
For more information, call Avery head football coach Ethan Farmer at (828) 733-0145 or email ethanfarmer@averyschools.net.
Delayed Harvest Trout Waters Open ...
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has opened 34 trout streams and two lakes classified as Delayed Harvest to trout harvest through Sept. 30.
During this time, anglers can keep up to seven trout per day — with no gear or bait restrictions and no minimum size limits. The Wildlife Commission established the youth-only fishing period in the morning of “opening day,” which is always the first Saturday in June, to promote trout fishing among young anglers and to provide special opportunities for young anglers to catch and keep fish.
Delayed Harvest trout waters are posted with diamond-shaped, black-and-white signs. A list of Delayed Harvest trout waters, regulation information and trout maps can be found at ncwildlife.org/trout.
While fishing, anglers are urged to help prevent the spread of aquatic nuisance species like gill lice, whirling disease and didymo, by following these minimal steps:
- CLEAN equipment of all aquatic plants, animals and mud.
- DRAIN water from boats, live wells and equipment.
- DRY equipment thoroughly.
- NEVER MOVE fish, plants or other organisms from one body of water to another.
Learn more about aquatic nuisance species by visiting the Commission’s Aquatic Nuisance Species webpage, ncwildlife.org/fishing/ANS.
Rotary fundraiser breakfasts monthly this summer...
Avery County Rotary Club will be hosting monthly fundraising breakfasts on the third Saturday of the months of June and August, and the second Saturday in September, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Linville Land Harbor Golf Course Clubhouse. Funds raised from the breakfasts will benefit Crossnore Communities for Children, Feeding Avery Families, and more. For more information, call (828) 260-0931.
Penland School of Craft Auction June 16 ...
Penland School of Craft will host an auction of student and instructor work made during the school’s current workshop session at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. The auction will include work in clay, glass, metals, textiles, wood, printmaking, drawing, books and other media. It will take place in the Northlight building on the Penland campus in Mitchell County. The school is located on Conley Ridge Road, just off Penland Road. For more information or directions, visit penland.org or call (828) 765-2359.
Events in Roan Mountain this week...
Summer activities are in full swing in Roan Mountain. This week's events include the following:
- Thursday, June 16: Tai Chi and Qigong onstage (4 to 4:45 p.m.) at Anderson Community Park (located behind Roan Mountain Post Office). Beginning classes with Master Carol Ann Mitchell, excellent for physical, mental and emotional health.
- Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19: 75th Annual Roan Mountain Rhododendron Festival (Highway 143, Roan Mountain). More than 100 arts and crafts vendors, with a variety of food, plenty of traditional music, as well as an array of old-time folkway demonstrations. The event is sponsored by the Roan Mountain Citizens Club.
For more information, email jebnj@hotmail.com.
Gospel festival in Spruce Pine June 22 ...
Downtown Worship, sponsored by L&L Furniture, will take place from 5:30 to 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, at Oak Avenue (Upper Street) in Spruce Pine. Kids activities from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. will include an obstacle course, wrecking ball, and slide from Fun Time Inflatables, as well as face painting, with food and drink available from Claudia's Food Truck, CJ's BBQ, Pelicans, Sip Soda, and a concession stand from Fun Time Inflatables with cotton candy, popcorn, nuts and candy bars!
Worship and praise will take place from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. with area worship bands, offering, words from area ministers and a closing prayer for Mitchell County.
N.C. Wildlife Federation’s conservation season opens with call for wildlife photos, scholarship applications and Conservation Hero Nominations...
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Wildlife Federation’s “Celebrating Conservation” season is now open, with a statewide call for wildlife photos, scholarship applications and conservation award nominations.
Wildlife Photography Contest
NCWF’s 4th Annual Wildlife Photography Contest for professional, amateur and youth photographers runs through July 31. Images must be taken in North Carolina and highlight the beauty of the state’s nature and wildlife, whether in a backyard or across the state. Categories are Carolina Critters, People in Nature, Scenes of North Carolina and Pollinators and Insects (new category).
Entry donations start at $15 for 12 photos (three images max per category), with all proceeds supporting wildlife habitat conservation and restoration in North Carolina. Visit ncwf.org/photo-contest for entry requirements and contest rules. Photographers must submit entries electronically by July 31. Contact NCWF at photos@ncwf.org for questions.
College Scholarship Applications
Since the 1970s, N.C. Wildlife Federation has awarded scholarships to college students studying and working in the wildlife and conservation fields. Applicants must be enrolled full-time at an accredited North Carolina college or university with a major related to wildlife, fisheries, forestry, natural resources, conservation or environmental studies.
NCWF will provide up to seven grants, which may include one $2,500 Conservation Leadership grant for a student of outstanding merit. Socio-economic elements, extra-curricular involvement and academic performance all impact final decisions.
Students must submit scholarship applications and supporting documents online by June 27. Visit ncwf.org/scholarships to learn more or apply. For questions, contact Sarah Hollis at sarah@ncwf.org.
Conservation Award Nominations
N.C. Wildlife Federation also seeks conservation heroes from across the state for its 58th annual Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards. The prestigious awards have honored individuals, associations, businesses, and governmental bodies that have exhibited an unwavering commitment to conserving North Carolina’s natural resources.
The online nomination deadline is July 5; award recipients will be honored at a banquet on Sept. 10. Categories include Conservationist, Wildlife Conservationist, Sportsman or Sportswoman, Land Conservationist, Water Conservationist, Forest Conservationist, Marine Resources, Environmental Educator, Young Conservationist, Legislator, Conservation Organization, Business Conservationist, and Natural Resources Agency or Scientist of the Year.
Honorees from 2021 included Rep. John Bell, house majority leader; Chandra Taylor, senior attorney, Southern Environmental Law Center; NC Rep. Hugh A. Blackwell; Black Folks Camp Too; Walter Foy Clark, former executive director, Clean Water Management Trust Fund; and Jonathan Marchal, director of education for The North Carolina Arboretum and a 2004 N.C. Wildlife Federation scholarship recipient.
Prayer on the Square in Newland ...
Prayer on the Square takes place twice weekly, at noon on Mondays and at 9 p.m. on Fridays, at the Town Square in Newland. For information on the Monday prayer time, email Nancy at avery4god@gmail.com. For more information on the Friday evening prayer meeting, call (828) 260-1404.
Illegal To Approach Black Bears On Blue Ridge Parkway ...
Black bears are coming out for the year, it is early for food sources, don’t share yours!
Bears are wild animals that are dangerous and unpredictable. Do not approach bears or allow them to approach you! Willfully approaching within 50 yards (150 ft.), or any distance that disturbs or displaces a bear, is illegal in the park. Use binoculars, telephoto lens or a spotting scope to view the animals.
Mandatory food storage regulations are in effect in all park campgrounds, picnic areas and backcountry campsites. All food, coolers, utensils, cook stoves and other food related items must be stored out of sight in a closed vehicle or in a bear proof food storage locker. Never leave food or coolers unattended – even for a minute!
To learn how to stay safe in bear country and an answer to the popular question, “Where are the Bears?” join Ranger Stephen in a Flat Hat Journal about bears, you can view the video by clicking to https://www.nps.gov/media/video/view.htm.
Park rangers at Blue Ridge Parkway have put together numerous informational videos on a variety of topics called “Flat Hat Journals.” This is a great resource to learn things from bears, summer blooms, or how to stay safe while hiking in the heat. For more information, click to https://www.nps.gov/blri/learn/flat-hat-journal.htm.
Polly named Mitchell County Chamber Director ...
The Mitchell County Chamber of Commerce recently announced the appointment of its new Executive Director. Mitchell County, born and raised, Mandi Polly had previously been working as the Chamber’s Member Services Director and most recently, Interim Executive Director, following Patti Jensen’s retirement. Polly has her bachelor’s in business management from Mars Hill University.
She, and her husband Cecil, stays busy with two daughters, a new grandbaby, full time jobs plus operating their local septic service business. Polly is passionate about her roots and helping improve the place she has always called home. She looks forward to building more relationships with Mitchell County businesses and community members. She aspires to move the chamber forward by focusing on growth, as well as building strong positive connections and partnerships.
“I love working with people and I hope to accomplish progress through teamwork,” Polly said. “I see so many amazing things evolving in Mitchell County. If everyone works together as one unit, we can achieve so much more. I know we all want the same thing and that is for Mitchell County to prosper. My initial focus is to meet with business owners, county leaders and community members to understand their ideas on how the Chamber can help. I am humbled and excited by this opportunity to serve Mitchell County and the Chamber members.”
The Mitchell County Chamber of Commerce is a member-driven organization that serves its members by helping to create and sustain a healthy economic climate. Polly and the Chamber’s mission is to support business and promote community in Mitchell County. She invites community members to email her at mpolly@mitchellcountychamber.org or call (828) 765-9033 to arrange a time to meet.
For more information on the Mitchell County Chamber of Commerce or to become a member, click to www.mitchellcountychamber.org or call (828) 765-9033.
Suspension of ginseng harvest permits will continue, wild ginseng levels are too low for sustainable harvest...
ASHEVILLE – The Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests will not issue American ginseng harvest permits until further notice due to low population levels observed through monitoring and surveys.
After 250 years of commercial harvest, wild ginseng levels are too low to be sustainably harvested. It may take several years to increase local populations.
“Ginseng harvest has been part of Appalachian culture for generations, and we want to see that continue into the next generation. Suspending ginseng harvest helps ensure wild ginseng on our national forests can rebuild its population. If we keep harvesting, the danger is that they’ll completely disappear from this area,” said Gary Kauffman, botanist for the National Forests in North Carolina.
Ginseng is a long-lived perennial plant native to forests of the Eastern U.S. They have a 60- to 80-year life span and reproduce through seeds. Plants 10 years and older produce the most seeds, but older plants are increasingly rare due to harvesting.
Kauffman has worked with other organizations to reintroduce ginseng into the national forests where the plant has been over-harvested using seeds from local production beds. Monitoring will continue looking at population levels, plant sizes, and seed production.
Anyone removing wild ginseng plants or its parts on national forest lands without a permit may be fined up to $5,000 or a 6-month sentence in federal prison, or both.
Grief support group at Newland Presbyterian Church ...
On Thursdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. through August 25, Newland Presbyterian Church, located at 199 Elk Street in Newland, will host GriefShare, a weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild lives. Facilitators will be Terri Hauser and Peggy Baird.
For more information, contact Hauser at thauser@cfl.rr.com or Baird at peggyleebaird@gmail.com. The fee is $15 for a class workbook.
Darin and Brooke Aldridge in concert June 18 ...
Quality Electric Company and Blue Ridge Propane will present award-winning bluegrass performers Darin & Brooke Aldridge, with opener Boone & Church, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at the Avery Community Center, located on 661 Vale Road in Newland.
Advance tickets for the evening are $20, with tickets $25 on the day of the event. To purchase tickets, click to TicketsNC.com or visit Three Nails Hardware in Newland.
Sugar Mountain Resort to Host its Sixth Annual Summit Crawl July 4...
SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Sugar Mountain Resort’s sixth annual Summit Crawl, a sturdy hike to the mountain’s 5,300-foot peak via Easy Street, Gunther’s Way, and Northridge slopes, kicks off at 9 a.m. Monday, July 4, for all competitors.
Registration is now open! Sign up in-person Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. or online anytime until 4 p.m., Friday, July 1. Event day registration is not an option. Top finishers in each category who complete the one-and-one-half mile, 1,200’ climb will win medals. For those who simply cross the mile-high finish line, complimentary water and fruit sponsored by Lowes Foods, and a chance to win a 2022-23 Sugar Mountain Resort winter season pass await.
Competitors will ride the Summit Express chairlift back to the base of the ski resort where live music by The Rockabilly’s is heard from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Later The Typical Mountain Boys perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Food and refreshments are available in the base lodge all day long. From 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. the Sugar Mountain Sports Shop is open and just after 9 p.m. a fireworks show from Sugar’s 5,300-foot peak is sure to impress.
For more information about the Summit Crawl or to sign up call (828) 898-4521 or visit the webpage at www.skisugar.com/crawl/. The event is sponsored by Lowes Foods, Merrell and the Village of Sugar Mountain Tourism Development Authority.
Mountain Piecemakers Hero Quilt and Linus Quilt projects supported through 2022 Opportunity Quilt tickets...
Mountain Piecemakers 2022 opportunity quilt is from the pattern “Common Bride” designed by Edyta Sitar of Laundry Basket Quilts. This beautiful queen-size quilt - 88 inches square - is a combination of machine applique and traditionally pieced blocks. The entire quilt is custom quilted on a long arm machine by a member of the Guild. Additional photos can be viewed on our website.
You can purchase tickets at https://mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org/ticket-purchase/ or visit our website, mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org. Members of the Quilt Guild also have tickets to sell for the quilt. We will have the quilt on display at our booth at the Mount Mitchell Crafts Fair as well as handmade items for sale. Currently the quilt is on display at Fabrics in the Fray Quilt Shop in Spruce Pine. Fabrics in the Fray donated the beautiful Morris fabrics in this beautiful quilt this year.
Proceeds from our opportunity quilt ticket sale go to purchase fabric and batting to make Hero Quilts for local veterans and to create Project Linus quilts for children in need. Each year we award 50 to 60 quilts to local veterans from Yancey, Mitchell and Madison counties. This year's ceremony will be on Veterans Day at the Town Square in Burnsville. The 2022 opportunity quilt drawing will be held at the end of the Veterans Day celebration. The quilt will be shipped if needed to the winner. Mountain Piecemakers is a nonprofit quilt guild and offers educational opportunities for those interested in quilting as well as community service projects.
Avery County Volunteer Opportunity Fair June 16...
Come out and learn about the many nonprofit organizations in Avery County and various ways that you can connect and volunteer in our community at the Avery County Volunteer Opportunity Fair, from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 16, at the NC Cooperative Extension - Avery County Center, located at 661 Vale Road in Newland.
Participants can register to win a gift basket from Down Home Antiques and Gifts. This event is hosted by the Avery County Chamber of Commerce, and drinks for the event are donated by Food Lion of Banner Elk. For more information, call Robin Morgan with the Avery Chamber at chamber@averycounty.com or call (704) 560-5272 or (828) 898-5605.
Avery County Heritage Festival scheduled for June 25, museum open...
The Avery County Historical Society has many historical activities planned for this year's Avery County Heritage Festival on Saturday, June 25. The Heritage Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Avery Square.
One exhibit of historic significance will be presented by the Avery County Library. The first Avery County Bookmobile was purchased in 1948. The AMY Book mobile will be on site for children and adults to tour. Check out the library table to learn the history of the first bookmobile.
Many of the neighboring Historical Societies will include Burke County, Caldwell County and Mitchell County. Craft vendors, local book authors, family genealogists, historic preservation groups and local musicians will share their information and talent.
The music room renovation is almost complete. Displays in the old stores are currently being reorganized highlighting old scenes from the past. The Avery County Museum, Old Linville Depot and Tweetsie 505 Caboose are open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
The museum is still looking for volunteers. If you are interested, please call (828) 733-7111. Our address is PO Box 266, Newland, NC 28657. Check us out on Facebook on The Avery County Genealogy Society page.
Sugar Mountain Resort's summer season under way...
SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Sugar Mountain Resort will have numerous activities for visitors throughout the summer months.
The bike park and the Summit Express and Easy Street chairlifts will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, from July 1 to September 5. Mountain bike tours and lessons will be available each weekend.
A summer season pass will provide unlimited use of the bike park and rides on the Summit Express and Easy Street chairlifts during the summer schedule and are offered for purchase online, in-person, or by calling (828) 898-4521. Full-day and half-day tickets will be available for purchase on site.
Magic Cycles, located in the Snowsports School building, will offer helmet, body armor, and bike rentals, bicycle repairs, and a selection of items to get bikers started and keep ‘em rolling. For outerwear, footwear and souvenirs, Sugar Mountain Sports Shop, located in the base lodge will be open. For a boost of energy, food trucks like Ben & Jerry’s and Rascal Jack’s will be on premises during select summer weekends, and the Caddyshack is already open seven days a week.
Each Wednesday through September 5 will be the return of Sugar Mountain’s outdoor summer concert series, Grillin’ & Chillin’.
Fourth of July will come alive with festivities all day long. The sixth annual Summit Crawl competition will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 4, The Rockabilly’s will liven up the airwaves with a classic country and rock and roll performance from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Later, from 6 to 9 p.m., the Typical Mountain Boys will bring to the stage a unique blend of bluegrass, old time mountain and contemporary music. Food and beverages will be available at the mountain’s base and summit. A mountaintop fireworks show, sponsored by the Village of Sugar Mountain Tourism Development Authority, will kick off around 9:15 p.m. The Summit Express chairlift will operate from 7 to 10 p.m. on July 4 for those viewing the fireworks from the mountain’s mile-high peak.
Sugar’s Gravity Mountain Bike Camp for tweens and teens ages 11 to 16 was so popular last year that another has been added. Tween and teen camps will be July 15 to 17 and August 5 to 7. A clinic just for the ladies will be reserved July 23. Downhill competition will heat up August 20 and 21 when racers from around the United States do battle on Sugar’s classic downhill tracks during the Go Nuts North Carolina Regional Downhill Mountain Bike Competition.
The Avery Fine Arts & Master Crafts Festival will showcase the area's talents July 15 to 17 and August 12 to 14.
View the webcams for a real-time look at Sugar Mountain. For all the details about summer fun on Sugar Mountain visit www.seesugar.com or call (828) 898-4521.
Crossnore High School Annual Reunion July 16...
The alumni of Crossnore High School will meet this year for its annual reunion on Saturday, July 16, at the Crossnore campus gymnasium. A social time will run from 3:30 to 5 p.m., with a business meeting and program of commemoration and celebration from 5 to 6 p.m., and alumni can enjoy refreshments, entertainment and time to visit old friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Entertainment for this year’s reunion will be provided by an encore performance from “Elvis and Dolly.”
The annual “Pop Jarvis Breakfast” will not be held this year. However, those wishing to make donations to this worthwhile cause will have the opportunity to do so with available donation boxes at the reunion.
The annual “Campus Reunion” will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the pavilion on the sports field, with a light lunch provided. The Class of 1953 will meet at noon at Altamont United Methodist Church, with the Class of 1962 meeting at Famous Louise’s Rock House Restaurant at 1 p.m.. The Class of 1963 will be meeting at noon at Crossnore Presbyterian Church, with the Class of 1965 and other classes having informal meetings from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the Crossnore Vance Meeting House. The Vance Meeting House in downtown Crossnore will be open from 12:30 to 3 p.m. that day for all alumni to visit with friends and view the historic photos on display.
Donations are needed and greatly appreciated, with checks made payable to Crossnore High Alumni. Class rosters for all classes with contact info will be available at the reunion for $4, or $1 for a CD. Single class information or mailing lists for all classes are free on Excel or .pdf format by request.
For more information, call Carolyn Garland at (828) 260-1350.
Cranberry High School Reunion July 16...
All classes of Historic Cranberry High School are invited to the annual all-classes reunion on Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until the final person leaves the premises.
Former students are invited to gather and recollect of times spent with one another and what the school meant to them decades ago as students, as well as today after the years have passed. A number of old yearbooks and historic photos will be available for perusal, as well as touring time available to the restored classroom building on the site.
Avery High School Class of 1972 to reunite in celebration of its 50th graduation anniversary...
The Avery High School Class of 1972 invites alumni and affiliates to celebrate with classmates and friends you may have missed during the past years. Join us as we renew friendships, reminisce about bygone days and share life experiences, both old and new!
The event will take place the weekend of Sept. 15 to 18, and all events will be in Avery County.
Dinner, dance and entertainment will take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Best Western Mountain Lodge in Banner Elk. The group will have exclusive use of their banquet area and a buffet dinner will be served. We have a lot of “extras” planned to make it a most memorable evening. To purchase your Class of 1972 reunion tickets, mail your check ($70 per person for the dinner-dance) to: ACHS Class of 1972, P O Box 391, Newland, NC 28657.
Alumni are organizing the events during the weekend of our reunion with the hope that everyone will have an opportunity to visit with their classmates, teachers and friends. The tentative scheduled plans for the weekend is as follows:
- Thursday evening – Kickoff with hors d’oeuvres and beverages at Spear’s BBQ & Grill in Linville Falls
- Friday evening – Meet & Greet Dinner at a location to be determined
- Saturday midday – Potluck picnic and music at the picnic area at the Church of Jesus Christ in Newland
- Sunday morning – Brunch and send-off until next time at Elk River Depot Family Restaurant in Elk Park
We cannot confirm a visit to our newly renovated and reconstructed high school until late summer or early fall, but we hope to be able to get that arranged as well. There is a football game scheduled at home for Avery that Friday night, so there may be some interest in going to the game as well.
The Class of 1972 maintains a Facebook group page with all info about the reunion. It is listed as the group “Avery County High School Class of 1972” at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1141950615868299/
Please make your plans to join in this weekend of festivities. Also, please help spread the word. We are working diligently to contact as many of our classmates as we can.
Banner House Museum open for summer tours and more...
BANNER ELK - The Banner House Museum is excited to announce hours, tours, and tickets for Summer 2022!
Experience 19th-century life in Banner Elk and the High Country in the home of Samuel Henry Banner, one of Banner Elk’s early settlers and his his wife, Jane Hyder Banner, and their seven children. The circa 1870 house has been furnished with period heirlooms donated and loaned by area residents to tell the story of Banner Elk life from the 1870s to the 1900’s. Additionally, an Exhibition Room highlights local history from the nineteenth and twentieth century. This year's exhibition focuses on Avery County’s Plumtree community and the Tar Heel Mica Company.
The museum is open for summer visitors. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. General admission is $5 per person. The museum is located close to downtown on Hickory Nut Gap Road near the Banner Elk Greenway and next to the Mill Pond. The address is 7990 Hickory Nut Gap Road, Banner Elk, NC 28604-2261.
Daily walking tours of downtown Banner Elk depart the museum at noon Wednesdays through Saturdays. Tour tickets (includes museum admission) are $10 per person.
Can’t visit in person? Check out the museum’s website at http://bannerhousemuseum.org/. A free PocketSights virtual walking tour is available for mobile download via link on the museum’s calendar page: http://bannerhousemuseum.org/calendar/
Office of State Fire Marshal installs thousands of smoke alarms on Smoke Alarm Saturday on June 4...
RALEIGH – Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, who also serves as the State Fire Marshal, announced that Smoke Alarm Saturday 2022 was a huge success in the ongoing effort to prevent fire deaths in North Carolina.
OSFM organizers and firefighters from 79 fire departments across North Carolina went door-to-door in 47 counties to check homes for the presence of working smoke alarms and install new ones where needed at no charge to residents.
With the assistance of the American Red Cross, volunteers and organizers with the Office of State Fire Marshal installed more than 2,800 smoke alarms to residents and homeowners in North Carolina in one day.
“Smoke Alarm Saturday was a tremendous success and I want to personally thank all the firefighters, volunteers and organizations who chipped in to help with canvassing the entire state,” said Commissioner Causey. “Smoke alarms save lives, but they need to be in good working order to do that.”
Of the 2,511 homes checked statewide, volunteers found the following information:
- 391 homes had either no smoke alarms or non-working smoke alarms.
- 2,801 smoke alarms needed to be installed because there was not enough coverage for the home.
So far in 2022, there have been 66 fire deaths in North Carolina, and in many of those incidents, there was no working smoke alarm present. 2021 was one of the deadliest years on record — 134 people lost their lives in North Carolina because of fire.
The National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) reports three out of every five home fire deaths across the nation resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.
The Office of State Fire Marshal is continuing its efforts to prevent fire deaths in North Carolina by providing education and resources to the public and encouraging local fire departments to host their own smoke alarm canvassing events throughout the year.
In addition to changing or checking your smoke alarm battery, residents should take note of the following fire preparedness tips:
- Place a smoke alarm on every level of your home outside sleeping areas. If you keep bedroom doors shut, place a smoke alarm in each bedroom.
- Teach children what the smoke alarm sounds like and what to do when they hear it.
- Prepare and practice an escape plan – know at least two ways out of a room, crawl low under smoke and plan where to meet outside.
- Keep smoke alarms clean by regularly vacuuming over and around it. Dust and debris can interfere with its operation.
- Install smoke alarms away from windows, doors or ducts that can interfere with their operation.
- Never remove the battery from or disable a smoke alarm. If your smoke alarm is sounding “nuisance alarms,” try locating it further from kitchens or bathrooms.
For more information on how to check smoke alarm batteries or have an alarm installed, contact your local fire department or the Office of State Fire Marshal at 1(800) 634-7854.
Toe River Arts 2022 Spring workshop offerings...
Toe River Arts has announced multiple spring workshop offerings to the public:
- Kids Clay with Linda Powell (June 20 to 22, 1 to 3:30 p.m.)
- Kids Clay with Linda Powell (July 18 to 20, 1 to 3:30 p.m.)
To register for a Toe River Arts workshop, please do so through our online application by clicking to https://www.toeriverarts.org/artists/education-outreach/workshops/
Independence Day events in Avery County...
Fourth of July weekend is filled with local events throughout the towns of Avery County and the surrounding area. The following is a partial listing of events occurring around the area. To include an event, email news@averyjournal.com.
- The Town of Minneapolis will host a concert with Skyland Ministries beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at Minneapolis Baptist Church parking lot (former Minneapolis Elementary School), with fireworks taking place at dark. The town will host its annual Independence Day Weekend parade at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, with lineup at 12:30 p.m. at Hwy. 19E and Old Minneapolis Road.
- The Town of Newland will celebrate Independence Day with a day full of activities on Saturday, July 2. The festivities include a parade at 10 a.m., with lineup at the Square at 9:15 a.m. and the parade ending at the Riverwalk Bandshell. Vendors will be open at the Riverwalk beginning at 10 a.m. and open until at least 4 p.m., in addition to inflatable games. A cutest pet contest will be held from 12:30 to 1 p.m., with trophies awarded to winners. Watermelon and pie eating contests will begin at 2 p.m., as well as a cornhole tournament. with local entertainment throughout the day. A Street Dance with food trucks will take place from 6 to 7 p.m., with a free concert from 7 to 9:30 p.m. headlined by Charlotte-area band “Blaze the City” and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. In the event of heavy rain, the concert will take place indoors at the Rock Gym.
- Town of Elk Park will host its annual Fourth of July parade beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, with lineup at 4:30 p.m. at Deep South Co. Outfitters. Following the parade, the town will host free food, games and entertainment at Winters Town Park. Mountain Rose Band will take the stage at 6 p.m., followed by a performance from the Avery County Cloggers and concluding with a concert by Jessi and the River Cats and fireworks following at dark.
- The Town of Banner Elk will host its annual Independence Day festivities beginning with a parade at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 4. Following the parade, the town’s Party in the Park will take place, featuring old-timey games for all ages, photo opportunities with Uncle Sam, Duck Races with cash prizes, food truck vendors, and lots of entertainment for the entire family. Party in the Park is sponsored by Banner Elk Kiwanis Club, and all funds raised support grants for the children of Avery County Schools.
Sound Traveler announces summer concert schedule...
Local band Sound Traveler has announced its upcoming schedule of public concerts in the region for the summer. This year’s schedule includes the following stops:
- Sunday, June 19 (noon to 3 p.m.): Booneshine Brewing Company, Boone
- Friday, June 24 (7 to 10 p.m.): The Pineola, Newland
- Saturday, June 25 (7 to 10 p.m.): Boondocks Brewing Tap Room & Restaurant, West Jefferson
- Thursday, June 30 (6 to 8 p.m.): 670 on Oak, Spruce Pine
For more information, contact Bob & Patty Tatum and Sound Traveler, click to www.soundtravelerband.com
Lees-McRae College to host fourth annual North Carolina Wildlife Medicine Symposium...
BANNER ELK — On Friday, July 23, the Lees-McRae May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and School of Natural and Behavioral Sciences will host a continuing education symposium for veterinarians and those who work in wildlife care.
The theme of the fourth annual North Carolina Wildlife Medicine Symposium will be “Wildlife Medicine and One Health: A Comprehensive Approach,” with lectures focused on the intersection of human, animal, and environmental health.
The symposium will provide seven hours of RACE-approved continued education opportunities for veterinarians and veterinary technicians focused on the recognition, triage, and treatment of wildlife. It will also allow for networking opportunities between local veterinarians, veterinary staff, state officials, and other experts in the field.
Attendees will hear presentations from Dr. Anna Allen of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Dr. Christine Casey of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, Dr. Virginia Corrigan of Appalachian State University, Dr. Nicole Gottdenker of the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Suzanne Kennedy-Stoskopf of the North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine, and Dr. Carl Williams of the North Carolina Division of Public Health.
The lectures will cover topics like environmental contaminants, emergency medicine, infectious disease transmission, disease surveillance, and veterinary technology. Each presentation will offer insight into how human health connects to and impacts animal health.
The early registration cost for veterinarians and other professionals is $125, while the cost for students is $50. After Sunday, June 19, the cost increases by $25. For more information, click to www.lmc.edu/community/wildlife-medicine-symposium.htm
NCDA&CS lifts poultry show and sale suspension...
RALEIGH – State Veterinarian Mike Martin announced today that the suspension of North Carolina poultry shows and public sales have been lifted as of Wednesday, June 1. All exhibitions, farm tours, shows, sales, flea markets, auction markets, swaps and meets pertaining to poultry and feathered fowl in North Carolina can resume.
On Thursday, May 12, the last High Path Avian Influenza control area was terminated, since there have been no additional positive cases of HPAI in North Carolina since April 11.
“Poultry owners are still encouraged to follow strict biosecurity measures and monitor their flocks for signs of illness,” said State Veterinarian Mike Martin.
“This HPAI outbreak has affected 35 states and remaining on alert should be a priority. I would like to thank our poultry producers and those in the state that were impacted by the suspension for their cooperation as we worked to keep the poultry industry in North Carolina healthy. With warmer temperatures we hope the threat of HPAI is minimized for now.
“National trends show a decrease of new cases,” Martin said. “HPAI is still a threat to our domestic poultry and so it is still encouraged to practice strict biosecurity including keeping flocks away from wild birds whenever possible.” Poultry owners can report sick or dying birds to their local veterinarian, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Division, (919) 707-3250, or the N.C. Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory System (919) 733-3986.
More information about High Path Avian Influenza is online at www.ncagr.gov/avianflu.
Veterans may now fish Mountain Heritage Trout Waters for free...
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission established the Mountain Heritage Trout Waters Program in 2008 to promote trout fishing as a heritage tourism activity on trout waters that run through 17 mountain communities in western North Carolina.
Typically, anglers 16 and older must purchase a three-day license or use any valid inland fishing license to fish these waters. However, the North Carolina General Assembly recently passed legislation that as of October 1, veterans are now allowed to fish these waters for free.
The legislation states that a resident or nonresident who served as a member of the Armed Forces and who separated under honorable conditions is exempt from fishing license requirements while fishing in Mountain Heritage Trout Waters. Veterans must always have valid documentation of their service while fishing to be exempt.
When fishing public mountain trout waters classified as Hatchery Supported, anglers may keep up to seven trout per day, per angler, with no bait or lure restrictions and no size limits. The season for Hatchery Supported Trout Waters runs from the first Saturday in April until the last day of February. Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are closed to fishing from March 1 to the first Saturday in April each year.
When fishing on public mountain trout waters classified as Delayed Harvest, anglers must use single-hook artificial lures and cannot harvest or possess any trout from Oct. 1 until the first Saturday of June. At that time waters reopen at 6 a.m. to youth 15 years old and younger under Hatchery Supported regulations, with no bait restriction, no minimum length limit and a seven-trout-per-day creel limit. Waters open to all anglers that same day at noon. Hatchery Supported regulations remain in effect until Oct. 1 each year.
To purchase a Mountain Heritage Trout Waters license, call 1-888-248-6834 or purchase online at ncwildlife.org.
Moderna COVID-19 booster shots available in Avery County...
COVID-19 Moderna boosters are available for Avery County residents if:
- Your second/final vaccine dose was more than six months ago, and
- You are 65 or older, or
- You live or work in a nursing home or long-term care residential facility, or
- You have a medical condition that puts you at high risk for severe illness (for example, obesity, asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes), or
- You work in a high-risk profession, or
- You live or work in a place where many people live together.
Appointments may be made 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily by calling the Avery County COVID line (828) 733-8273. Please bring your insurance and vaccine cards if available. Wear appropriate clothing for easy access to the upper arm. Masks are recommended.
Booster vaccinations are also available at the following locations:
- The Baker Center (Moderna) (call (828) 737-7711 for appt.)
- Avery Pharmacy (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Crossnore Drug (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Premier Pharmacy (Moderna) (call (828) 733-0061 for appt.)
- High Country Community Care (Moderna and J&J) (call (828) 737-0221 for appt.)
- CVS (Pfizer) (click to CVS.com for appt.)
- Walgreens (Moderna) (click to walgreens.com for appt.)
For more information, click to www.averycountync.gov.
Drive-thru COVID testing opportunities...
Avery County’s COVID testing site will be moving to 358 Beech Street, Newland (the old Martha Guy clinic beside Daymark). Testing had previously taken place at the Avery County Dive-In Community Pool in Newland.
Testing will be drive through using the county’s mobile clinics. Testing hours will be from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, as well as from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Appointments are not necessary, however for less wait time you may book an appointment by calling (877) 562-4850.
Individuals are encouraged to call the Avery County vaccine call center (828) 733-8273) or visit www.averycountync.gov for more information. Free transportation to the testing clinic is available with Avery County Transportation for Avery County residents. Please call 733-0005 to arrange transportation if needed.
The Baker Clinic at Cannon Hospital still has first-dose COVID vaccines available for anyone age 16 and up. Appointments are necessary. The Health Department (545 Schultz Circle, Newland) will also offer vaccines Monday through Friday. Call (828) 733-8273 to schedule an appointment. The Baker Center at Cannon Hospital (436 Hospital Drive, Suite 230, Linville) will offer vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Call (828) 737-7711 to schedule an appointment.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week at Baker Center...
“If you want to drink, that’s your business. If you want to stop drinking, that’s our business.” Alcoholics Anonymous hosts meetings at 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday evening at the Oak Room of the Baker Center, adjacent to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
Banner Elk Book Exchange open ...
Banner Elk Book Exchange is open year round, operating with the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Masks are not required, but you may wear one if you prefer.
Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a "bring a book, take a book" policy. Bring a book, take a book! There is no check-out or return of books. Simply bring a book or books and exchange them for the same number of different books. No books to trade-in? In lieu of a book to exchange, you may make a small donation to take a book home.
The Book Exchange is more than just a library! We offer the following programs to the community:
- Book Discussion Groups
- BE Readers (Children's book discussion)
- Play & Learn Sessions
- Science/Nature Programs for Children
- Music Jams
Many people have contributed the books in the Book Exchange that fill our shelves, and a year of being sequestered at home will probably produce an abundance of book donations. We are grateful for the donations that allow others to enjoy reading, but please consider these guidelines for book donations:
- We cannot accept textbooks, reference books (dictionaries, thesaurus, etc.), outdated magazines or self-help books, or books that are damaged, mildewed, smelling of smoke, or otherwise unable to be placed on our shelves.
- We accept paperbacks in good condition.
- We keep the larger, high-quality ones on the shelves of the Book Exchange, and share those we cannot use with organizations like the V.A. hospital in Asheville. Some books also are sent to the correctional facility in Spruce Pine.
When in doubt, ask yourself if you would like to take home the books you are donating. Please do not be offended if we cannot accept your books – we are not a repository for everything! Outdated books and magazines, or those in poor condition can be taken to the recycling center on Norwood Hollow Road at the base of Sugar Mountain or on Hwy. 194 at the Three Lane between Elk Park and Newland.
We appreciate your consideration, cooperation and generosity!
Mayland high school equivalency diploma classes return to campuses...
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is holding classes in-person and online to help students earn a high school equivalency diploma. Mayland Community College offers preparation classes for the GED and HiSET tests, and also offers Adult High School classes.
Mayland Community College does not charge tuition for the classes. However, a commitment of at least 8 hours a week is necessary to be successful. Although there are no fees associated with attending the classes, there may be a small fee for taking the equivalency tests.
Classes are offered at all three campuses in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties. Evening classes are available at the Mitchell Campus, located in Spruce Pine.
Online classes require dependable access to the internet and the use of a computer in a quiet setting.
Call (828) 766-1327 or email learninglabs@mayland.edu for more information.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild holds monthly meetings...
Riverwalk Quilt Guild in Newland meets the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Our meeting location is at Newland Christian Church, located at 2800 Millers Gap Hwy./Hwy. 194 in Newland. For more information call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
The group’s mission is to preserve our mountain heritage of quilting, to be a source of education and inspiration for quilters, to encourage excellence in quilting and related arts, to be of service to the community, and to provide fellowship to people with a common interest.
Local students invited to join JAM program...
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven at Avery Senior Center...
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery open...
BE Artists Gallery is located in the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk. The Gallery’s summer hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. This cooperative of artists features work from more than 30 local artists and craftspeople, and is a featured gallery on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails (www.blueridgeheritage.com/blue-ridge-craft-trails/). For BE Artists Gallery event listings and updates, click to BEartistsgallery.com.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost...
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Anne Ministries support groups available...
Anne Ministries hosts a pregnancy and infant loss support group, offering a safe place to connect with others who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or an infant, every third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Anne Ministries also offers a post-abortion support group for those who are suffering and seek hope and healing. Time and date for that meeting varies, so please contact the ministry for more information.
Both groups meet at 305 West Mitchell Street in Newland, and child care is provided for both groups’ weekly meetings. For more information, call (828) 742-1973 or contact Chastity at (919) 499-3083.
Celebrate Recovery...
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth...
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club...
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
