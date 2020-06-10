Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina increase by one cent to $1.84 per gallon from last week as of Monday, June 8. This compares with the national average which increased by five cents to $2.02 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, June 8, the United States’ national debt was $25,915,348,842,176 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $78,591 in debt per person and $208,738 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, June 8, North Carolina’s state debt was $48,918,248,168, which breaks down to $4,648 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, June, 8. 215,959 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 803,993 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,573,941.
We want to hear from you…
The AJT prides itself in investment in our community. We make an effort to cover everything we possibly can, and want the help of our readers to continue to represent what is happening in Avery County. We want your submissions, but they need to meet a few criteria to be considered for publication:
- Submissions may include a photograph with everyone in the photo identified.
- All submissions must include contact information, including an active phone number.
- All submissions must include basic information.
Submissions are not free advertising. No submission that directly benefits a private individual or for-profit organization, either monetarily or for political gain, will be printed. Some good examples of acceptable submissions are philanthropic events, religious events, community events and any events or occurrences of special interest.
The AJT reserves the right to edit submissions to fit publication guidelines and reserves the right to not publish any submission for any reason.
All submissions may be sent to news@averyjournal.com.
Senior Center Highlights…
Activities at the Avery County Senior Center are on hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meals may still be available for drive-through pickup at the Center, however. For more information, call the Center at (828) 733-8220, or visit the Center’s Facebook page.
Crossnore Fourth of July
Celebration postponed…
Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department has announced that its annual Crossnore Fourth of July Celebration has been postponed.
“It is with heavy hearts that the Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department announces that in an officer’s meeting held on Sunday, May 24, 2020, the unanimous decision was made by the officers in attendance to postpone, until a later date to be announced, the Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department annual Fourth of July celebration,” CVFD Chief Joshua Henson said in a statement. “This was a decision that was not made without considerable discussion and heartfelt consideration for breaking tradition. It is also a decision based on input and information from local, state and national level agencies to protect the citizens we serve and assure our friends, families and communities are kept safe and secure as is our primary function and our aspects of daily operations.”
Toe River Arts reopens
June 11…
SPRUCE PINE — Toe River Arts will reopen both its Spruce Pine and Burnsville locations to the public June 11, 2020, resuming normal hours (10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday). Guests can once again peruse and purchase handmade wares from the local artist community. Guests who visit the Spruce Pine location will also be able to preview artwork that will be featured in an upcoming online auction to help raise funds lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. To keep all visitors and staff safe, visitors will be required to wear a face covering and sanitize their hands upon entering.
Toe River Arts has made great strides within the last few years to reassess programming and artistic endeavors to ensure the organization is truly fulfilling its mission. The organization has wonderful partners in both the town of Burnsville and Yancey County. Since 2006, Toe River Arts has occupied office space and featured the work of local artists at 102 West Main Street in Burnsville. In July Toe River Arts will turn the upper floor into artist studio spaces. Artists who are members of Toe River Arts with studio space in the Burnsville location will have access to the gallery space, as well as unlimited access to their studio space. Toe River Arts will feature artist demonstrations and continue to sell artist’s work in the gift shop.
Anyone interested in renting a studio space may contact Nealy Andrews at nealy@toeriverarts.org for more information.
Newland Independence Day celebration slated for Friday, July 3…
NEWLAND — The Town of Newland announced last week that is moving forward with its annual Independence Day Celebration on Friday, July 3. The event will include food, vendors, concerts, fireworks and more, according to a social media release from the town.
“This decision was not taken lightly. All of the necessary approvals were made by local and county officials. We are prayerfully entering into this event with the realization that the safety of the event and our small town will depend on our community and those attending. Please attend at your own risk, and if you do not feel safe attending, we will offer as many ‘Facebook Live’ videos as possible,” the town’s Facebook page reported. “We ask that if you are sick or have a fever, have traveled out of the country, or been in direct contact with a known case of Covid-19 within 14 days of the event, that you please stay home.
“We hope this outdoor event will be an opportunity for you to enjoy time with friends and family, in celebration of the independence and freedom of our great nation.”
There will be no inflatable bounce houses at the event due to health concerns, but the evening’s festivities will include a concert from country band Morgan’s Mill and fireworks at dark.
For more information, click to the town’s Facebook page or call (828) 733-2023.
Food Drive at Jonas Ridge Methodist Church Saturday…
A benefit food drive will be held at Jonas Ridge Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, June 12, at the church. Proceeds from the event will benefit Feeding Avery Families and/or Reaching Avery Ministry.
For more information, call Karen Collins at (828) 260-8547.
Crossnore High School Annual Reunion scheduled July 18…
CROSSNORE — Crossnore High School Alumni Reunion has made the decision to move forward with its annual event on Saturday, July 18 (pending NC laws effective in Phase 2).
The day will begin with the annual Pop Jarvis Scholarship Breakfast fundraiser at Crossnore Baptist Church from 7 to 10 a.m. The CHS Class of 1965 will hold a casual meeting from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on the porch of the Meeting House, with reunion registration and social time occurring at the Crossnore Baptist Church from 3:30 to 5 p.m., business meeting and program from 5 to 6 p.m., and refreshments, entertainment and time to visit friends and reminisce from 6 to 7 p.m.
Donations for the reunion are needed and appreciated, with class rosters available at the reunion for $4 or $1 for CD, with single-class info or mailing list emailed at no charge.
For more information, email crossnorehigh@gmail.com.
Masterclasses for the High Country: WAMY Workshops…
WAMY Community Action, a local nonprofit committed to helping break the cycle of poverty in Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties, is bringing masterclasses to the High Country with the help of local masters through their WAMY Workshop Plus series. The WAMY Workshop Series consists of four core classes beginning on the second Tuesday of June at 7 p.m. every week throughout the month, with a bonus kickoff workshop on the first Tuesday of June. The only workshop that will not be hosted on Tuesday is Yoga Night, which will take place on the last Monday of June, June 29.
The kickoff course was a lesson in Appalachian Clogging taught by Ashley Cook, the owner and founder of Appalachian Rhythm, a local dance studio in Boone. Following thereafter, there was held a Wine Education Night taught by Matt Rivers, Chetola Resort’s Executive Chef, during which Rivers guided students on how to properly pair types of wines with dishes, among other wine-oriented lessons. On June 16, Edwina May from Cheap Joe’s will lead a fun and crafty Art Night within which he will lead students in creating their own masterpieces. The next Workshop will fall on June 23 and will be hosted by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, during which they will lead a cooking lesson. They will utilize common ingredients and some local veggies to prepare a delicious High Country Meal while discussing the importance of local agriculture. The last Monday of the month, June 29, will be a Yoga Night led by Catherine Scantlin of nurturingtheconnection.com to promote WAMY Wellness. During a time of extreme stress, this yoga lesson will aid in relaxing your mind and body for a more well you!
The WAMY Workshop Series is being launched in order to fundraise for WAMY’s Care Package Initiative, Six Feet Apart Together, that supplies care packages filled with essential items to the elderly, impoverished, and other at-risk communities in the High Country.
The lessons will be $10 per workshop, or $40 for all five in the series. If you would love to attend, but Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. does not work with your schedule, you can still sign up! All lessons will be recorded and promptly emailed to those who enroll in the workshops. However, no one will be turned away due to a lack of means. Email Ashley Cook at ashley@wamycommunityaction.org to reserve your spot if you lack the means to pay for the lessons. Feeling extra generous? You can also cover the cost of workshops for other people! To enroll your self, or to gift these workshops for someone in need, make a donation of the proper amount on WAMY’s website and simply write “workshop” next to your name when filling out the donation form. We can’t wait to learn with you!
HCSA Summer Day Camps this summer…
HIGH COUNTRY — High Country Soccer Association is hosting its 2020 Summer Day Camps for U6-U15 players aged Jan. 1, 2005 to Dec. 31, 2014. Our day camps are designed for players of any level interested in further developing technical and tactical skills. High Country Soccer Association is a 501©3 tax-exempt nonprofit soccer club that provides instruction led by licensed professional coaches who follow a curriculum of fun, age-appropriate activities and small-sided games to develop player’s skills while fostering enjoyment and appreciation for the game of soccer.
As restrictions are being rolled out in phases due to the COVID-19 pandemic, HCSA will closely monitor and follow NC Youth Soccer Association guidelines as well as state, county, and town orders. To see what precautions will be made when play returns this summer, a copy of HCSA’s return-to-play action plan can be viewed at www.hcsoccer.com.
Summer 2020 Camp Dates: July 6 to 9 (Day Camp Session 1 @ Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex in Boone) and July 27 to 30 (Day Camp Session 2 @ Family Central in Jefferson)
Subway Restaurant will be taking lunch orders every morning. You are also welcome to bring your own lunch.
Camp Fees: Full Day (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.): $130; Half Day (9 a.m. to noon): $95. Register at www.hcsoccer.com. Multi-child families are eligible for a 15 percent discount after their first child pays in full or if a child pays in advance for two or more camp sessions.
Schedule (Monday thru Thursday): 9 a.m. (Campers Arrive/Skills Sessions); 9:30 a.m. (Training Session/GK Training); 10:45 a.m. (Snack Break, Daily Contest); 11:15 a.m. (Small Sided Games (as restrictions on social distancing allows)); noon (Half-Day Campers Dismissed, lunch); 12:45 p.m. (Stump the Staff Soccer Trivia); 1:15 p.m. (Skills Challenge/Soccer Video); 1:45 p.m. (Soccer Related Game); 2:20 p.m. (Full Sided Games (as restrictions on social distancing allows)); 3 p.m. (Full-Day Campers Dismissed).
For more information, click to www.hcsoccer.com.
16th Annual Wildlife in N.C. Magazine Photo Competition now accepting entries…
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will accept entries to its 16th annual Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition until 5 p.m., Sept. 1, 2020. Potential participants can review details of the contest at ncwildlife.org/contest, and winning photos from previous years can be viewed on the Commission’s website.
The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages, except for employees of the Commission, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences and their immediate families (children, siblings and spouses).
Entrants must be either current magazine subscribers or younger than 18 years old. The Commission will only accept online entries — no slides, negatives or prints will be accepted by mail. Only photographs taken in North Carolina since Sept. 15, 2016, are eligible for the competition. Entrants may submit a maximum of two photos per category, and each photo must be in JPEG format and no larger than 2 megabytes.
The categories are: Animal Behavior; Birds; Invertebrates; Mammals; Outdoor Recreation; Reptiles and Amphibians Wild Landscapes; Wild Plants and Fungi; Youth Photographer: Any of these subjects, shot by photographers ages 13 to 17; Youth Photographer: Any of the above subjects, shot by photographers age 12 and younger.
Photos of captive native animals are allowed, but photos of animals that are both captive and non-native to North Carolina will not be accepted. No pets or domestic animals will be accepted, except animals participating with people in an outdoor activity, such as hunting dogs or horses with riders.
Entries will be judged by a panel comprising staff from the Commission and the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, as well as professional wildlife photographers. The grand prize winner will have his or her photo published on the cover of the January/February 2021 issue of Wildlife in North Carolina and will receive a check for $200. All winning photographs will be published in the magazine and exhibited at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh. Winners will also receive a print of their winning entry from JW Image Company. First place in all categories pays $100; second place, $75; and third place, $50.
Wildlife in North Carolina is published bimonthly by the Commission in both print and electronic formats. Subscribers to the magazine enjoy exceptional color photography and articles on hunting, fishing, natural areas, wildlife research and the state’s environment in every issue. Subscribers also receive spring and fall outdoor guide special editions, with the latest hunting, fishing and sportsman information. Subscriptions to the printed version of the magazine cost $12 per year or $30 for three years.
Monarch Equestrian Center named 2020 Time To Ride® Program Facility…
BANNER ELK — Monarch Equestrian Center is proud to announce it has been approved as a 2020 Time To Ride Program Facility.
Time To Ride is a program of the American Horse Council (AHC), a Washington, DC-based nonprofit association representing all segments of the horse industry. Time To Ride’s purpose is to foster the next generation of knowledgeable, dedicated horse owners by introducing school-age children to horse care and horseback riding in a safe, welcoming environment.
To achieve the Time To Ride Program Facility designation, our riding instructors had to pass a criminal background check and complete SafeSport training through the U.S. Center for SafeSport. In addition, our farm and instructors had to meet a stringent set of standards for safety, physical facility requirements and professional experience.
In addition to providing physical exercise, learning to ride and care for horses teaches many life skills, including responsibility, patience, perseverance, and how to set and achieve goals. Unlike other forms of exercise, children experience the emotional bond that comes from caring for and riding a horse – a partnership with another living being like no other.
As a Time To Ride Program Facility, Monarch Equestrian Center utilizes a prescribed curriculum to teach children about horse care and handling in addition to horseback riding. Through an introductory series of weekly lessons, kids learn how to properly groom a horse, parts of the horse, parts of a saddle and bridle, as well as basic riding skills.
We will be working with local schools and youth groups in the coming months to offer the Time To Ride lesson program to youngsters in our area.
To learn more about Monarch Equestrian Center, call (828) 783-9076 or (828) 260-2166 or click to MonarchEquestrianCenter.com. To learn more about Time To Ride click to TimeToRide.org.
Avery County Library reminds residents of Seed Lending Library…
It’s time to think about planting your garden. The Avery County Library Seed Lending Library is open, even if our building is not. You may receive five packages of seeds. Several different seeds and varieties are available, but quantities of each are limited. Email the library at acpl@amyregionallibrary,org or you may leave a message at (828) 733-9393, to place your order. We will mail your seeds to you, so be sure to leave your name and mailing address. Seeds available are as follows: Beans: Purple Pole, Blue Lake, Bush, Dragon tongue Bush, Blue Lake Pole and Orient Wonder; Beets: Jannis; Carrots: Purple Dragon; Corn: Allure sweet bi-color, Strong start supersweet and Kandy Korn; Cucumbers: National Pickling and Space Master; Peas: Sugar sprint, Canoe (Shelling), Orient Wonder (vining), Opal Creek (snap) and Sugar magnolia (snap); Peppers: California wonder (Sweet), Italian sweet and Sweet Banana; Pumpkin: Howden Jack O Lantern; Radishes: Sera; Tomatoes: Indigo Rose Organic, Beefsteak, Ranger, Red Cherry, Brandywine and Roma; Winter Squash: Hunter Butternut, Thelma Sanders Acorn and Hokkaido.
YMCA announces outdoor activities…
LINVILLE — We are so pleased to welcome members back next week in some Outdoor Group Exercise classes! While we still cannot hold classes indoors we CAN offer them outdoors. Classes started this week! Please read the following, as things will look a little different right now:
- Group exercise classes are for YMCA members only at this time.
- Schedule is subject to change. Classes are weather permitting – any cancellations or changes will be posted to social media.
- All classes will be held at the picnic area at the playground in front of the hospital, either under the pavilion or in the adjacent grassy area. Before class you MUST check in at the main YMCA front desk to scan in and have your temperature taken. Each individual’s temperature will be taken before being granted entry. Anyone with a temperature above 99.9 will be denied entry. You will be given a sticker for entry to class. You will be turned away if you do not have a sticker when you arrive at class.
- A sanitation station will be set up at the pavilion, individuals must sanitize before class.
- Masks are not required during class but we encourage you to wear one if you choose. All participants must maintain social distancing.
- Class size is a maximum of 24 participants. Only class participants are allowed to attend, please do not bring children as there will be no childcare available and the playground is closed per governor’s orders.
- All outdoor classes are weather permitting – any changes or cancellations will be posted on social media.
- Bring a full water bottle – water fountains will not be available.
- You must bring your own mat or towel for all classes – mats will not be provided. For some of the classes please bring the following if you have them. Options will be provided for those that do not have the items: Stretch Tone and Balance — bring hand weights and a chair; Boot Camp and Active – Bring hand weights
For more information, click to ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Operation Fan Heat Relief distributing fans to eligible recipients…
RALEIGH — As the weather starts warming up, the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services is partnering with the NC Area Agencies on Aging and local service providers to distribute fans to eligible recipients through Operation Fan Heat Relief through Oct. 31.
People 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, are eligible to sign up for assistance through Oct. 31 at local aging agencies across the state. Since 1986, the relief program has purchased fans for older adults and adults with disabilities, providing them with a more comfortable living environment and reducing heat-related illnesses.
As individuals age and develop chronic medical conditions, they are less likely to sense and respond to changes in temperature. They may also be taking medications that can worsen the impact of extreme heat. Operation Fan Heat Relief helps vulnerable adults at risk for heat-related illnesses stay safe during the summer.
In addition to applying for fans, people 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, can take the following steps during high temperatures:
- Increase fluid intake
- Spend some time in cool or air-conditioned environments regularly
- Reduce strenuous activity during the afternoon
- Speak with their physician before summer about how to stay safe while taking medication that can affect the body’s ability to cool itself (e.g., high blood pressure drugs)
Given the spread of COVID-19, people should check on neighbors and friends aged 60 and older by phone or internet during high temperatures when possible. Visiting a cool space in the house of a neighbor or friend is recommended if one doesn’t have adequate cooling, but physical distancing of at least six feet, wearing a cloth face covering and hand-washing should be practiced.
The program is made possible by donations from Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, and Dominion Resources, which allow regional area agencies on aging and provider agencies to purchase fans for eligible individuals. Provider agencies can also purchase a limited number of air conditioners based on a person’s specific health conditions.
Last year, the division received $85,600 in donations, allowing for the distribution of 5,185 fans and 27 air conditioners.
For more details, individuals may contact their Area Agency on Aging or the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services’ Housing Program Consultant at (919) 855-3419.
More information about Operation Fan Heat Relief, including tips on preparing for extreme heat and a list of local agencies distributing fans, is available at www.ncdhhs.gov/operation-fan-and-heat-relief.
Carolina West Wireless offers free mobile health access…
WILKESBORO — Carolina West Wireless has announced that it is providing access to its 600 MHz spectrum to T-Mobile in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Allowing the use of the spectrum will allow T-Mobile to expand its capacity in the counties where Carolina West Wireless has those spectrum holdings. The agreement is a result of the Federal Communications Chairman, Ajit Pai’s, Keep Americans Connected initiative and the request for communications service providers to promote connectivity for Americans impacted by the disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.
“The Coronavirus pandemic has had significant impacts on the everyday lives of Americans everywhere. During difficult times like this, having the ability to communicate is of the highest priority for everyone. I commend the FCC and Chairman Pai for taking such proactive actions to encourage communications service providers to work together so all Americans have access to communicate and connect during such a challenging time” said Slayton Stewart, CEO at Carolina West Wireless. “We are pleased to partner with T-Mobile to improve the connectivity of our communities, consumers, schools, and businesses during the Coronavirus shelter in place mandates.”
As part of the agreement, T-Mobile will have access to a portion of the portfolio of 600 MHz spectrum held by Carolina West Wireless. This extensive portfolio includes spectrum covering the communities and Counties of Western North Carolina. The spectrum access agreement will be in effect until June 30 through an emergency Special Temporary Authority (STA).
For more information, click to www.carolinawest.com or call (800) 235-5007.
Orchard at Altapass announcing GoFundMe campaign…
The Orchard at Altapass has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $20,000 that will offset the costs of staff and orchard maintenance. Although everyone is keeping their distance and a low profile, the trees at the Orchard are bulging. New apple and peach trees fill the “nursery” alongside the one-year-old blueberry bushes quietly waiting to get just a bit bigger. Blossoms have blown off and the tiniest of apples beginning to peek out of the greening leaves. Grasses tall, weeds taller. And we’re getting ready to reopen the red barn—on a limited and restrictive basis—Saturday, June 13. Hopefully, the campaign will defray some of the dollars lost due to the mandated but necessary closure. Click to https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/saving-the-good-stuff or click to altapassorchard.org and select the link at the bottom of the home page.
Early voting in Avery...
Second Primary early voting for the Republican candidate for NC Congressional Dist. 11 is open at Avery Board of Elections through Sat., June 20. Election Day is June 23.
Camp Buckeye canceled due to COVID-19…
BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation will not be holding its summer camp — Camp Buckeye — this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Our first and foremost duty is to protect our campers and their families. Following CDC and NRPA (National Recreation and Parks Association) guidelines, cancelling camp was decided for everyone’s safety.
This was a difficult decision as we want nothing more than to offer camp and have a great summer full of fun and memories for all our campers, but keeping safety in mind, it is with a heavy heart that we must cancel camp for this summer.
In positive news, we will be offering alternative outdoor programming for kids. More information on this to come this week. We are planning for special events during the summer as well that you and your family can take part in while adhering to the rules set forth by the states reopening plan.
If you have registered your child or grandchild, we will be issuing refunds ASAP.
AMY Wee Trade Spring/Summer Children’s Consignment Sale canceled…
Unfortunately, the AMY Wee Trade Spring/Summer Children’s Consignment Sale 2020, rescheduled for mid-June, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The planning committee that works so hard to make this event happen and the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children met earlier this month and, after careful consideration, made the very difficult decision to cancel the spring sale. There are too many unknowns about where we will be in the effort to safely reopen the state and what will be required to continue reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
“The Blue Ridge Partnership for Children appreciates everyone who consigns with the AMY Wee Trade Children’s Consignment sale and all who shop with us,” Jennifer Simpson, Executive Director of the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children said. “For consignors, we wanted to let you know the system is now open for the fall sale. We believe this consignment sale is a ‘Win, Win, Win’ with great bargains for shoppers, consignors make some money and room in their homes, and 30 percent of the sales go to Imagination Library to buy books for children. We are looking forward to seeing everyone who shops, consigns, and volunteers at the sale.
“Our planning committee and the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children are busy planning the AMY Wee Trade Fall/Winter Children’s Consignment Sale, scheduled to take place on Sept. 24, 25 and 26 at Cross Commerce Center located at 31 Cross Street, Spruce Pine. Since we’re all still at home most of the time, now is a great time to clean out the kiddos toy boxes and closets and consign those items in the Fall/Winter sale.”
For more information, click to the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children website at www.BlueRidgeChildren.org, check out the AMY Wee Trade Facebook page, email mytrade@gmail.com or call (828) 682-0717 or (828) 733-2899.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven…
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
