Weekly gas price update
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by four cents last week to $4.34 as of Monday, May 30. This compares with the national average, which increased by two cents last week to $4.59 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update
As of Monday, May 30, the United States’ national debt was $30,481,635,842,017 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $91,533 in debt per person and $242,985 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, May 30, North Carolina’s state debt was $51,421,354,671, which breaks down to $4,955 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update
As of Monday, May 30, 196,166 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 1,761,272 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,358,571.
We want to hear from you
The AJT prides itself in investment in our community. We make an effort to cover everything we possibly can, and want the help of our readers to continue to represent what is happening in Avery County. We want your submissions, but they need to meet a few criteria to be considered for publication:
- Submissions may include a photograph with everyone in the photo identified.
- All submissions must include contact information, including an active phone number.
- All submissions must include basic information.
Submissions are not free advertising. No submission that directly benefits a private individual or for-profit organization, either monetarily or for political gain, will be printed. Some good examples of acceptable submissions are philanthropic events, religious events, community events and any events or occurrences of special interest.
The AJT reserves the right to edit submissions to fit publication guidelines and reserves the right to not publish any submission for any reason.
All submissions may be sent to news@averyjournal.com.
Celebrate the summer at the Crossnore Jam...
Come celebrate Summer at the Crossnore jam. Bring your instrument, sing, and tell stories on the porch. It’s Friday June 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Tudor Vance Meeting House in Crossnore. The Jam is held every first Friday of each month year round. Hope to see you there!
N.C. Wildlife Federation’s conservation season opens with call for wildlife photos, scholarship applications and Conservation Hero Nominations...
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Wildlife Federation’s “Celebrating Conservation” season is now open, with a statewide call for wildlife photos, scholarship applications and conservation award nominations.
Wildlife Photography Contest
NCWF’s 4th Annual Wildlife Photography Contest for professional, amateur and youth photographers runs through July 31. Images must be taken in North Carolina and highlight the beauty of the state’s nature and wildlife, whether in a backyard or across the state. Categories are Carolina Critters, People in Nature, Scenes of North Carolina and Pollinators and Insects (new category).
Entry donations start at $15 for 12 photos (three images max per category), with all proceeds supporting wildlife habitat conservation and restoration in North Carolina. Visit ncwf.org/photo-contest for entry requirements and contest rules. Photographers must submit entries electronically by July 31. Contact NCWF at photos@ncwf.org for questions.
College Scholarship Applications
Since the 1970s, N.C. Wildlife Federation has awarded scholarships to college students studying and working in the wildlife and conservation fields. Applicants must be enrolled full-time at an accredited North Carolina college or university with a major related to wildlife, fisheries, forestry, natural resources, conservation or environmental studies.
NCWF will provide up to seven grants, which may include one $2,500 Conservation Leadership grant for a student of outstanding merit. Socio-economic elements, extra-curricular involvement and academic performance all impact final decisions.
Students must submit scholarship applications and supporting documents online by June 27. Visit ncwf.org/scholarships to learn more or apply. For questions, contact Sarah Hollis at sarah@ncwf.org.
Conservation Award Nominations
N.C. Wildlife Federation also seeks conservation heroes from across the state for its 58th annual Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards. The prestigious awards have honored individuals, associations, businesses, and governmental bodies that have exhibited an unwavering commitment to conserving North Carolina’s natural resources.
The online nomination deadline is July 5; award recipients will be honored at a banquet on Sept. 10. Categories include Conservationist, Wildlife Conservationist, Sportsman or Sportswoman, Land Conservationist, Water Conservationist, Forest Conservationist, Marine Resources, Environmental Educator, Young Conservationist, Legislator, Conservation Organization, Business Conservationist, and Natural Resources Agency or Scientist of the Year.
Honorees from 2021 included Rep. John Bell, house majority leader; Chandra Taylor, senior attorney, Southern Environmental Law Center; NC Rep. Hugh A. Blackwell; Black Folks Camp Too; Walter Foy Clark, former executive director, Clean Water Management Trust Fund; and Jonathan Marchal, director of education for The North Carolina Arboretum and a 2004 N.C. Wildlife Federation scholarship recipient.
Beech Mountain Community Club monthly fish fry...
The Beech Mountain Community Club, formerly the Beech Mountain School, will be having its monthly Fish Fry beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 24. The group plans to have the dinner the last Friday of each month through October and have a choice of fish or chicken.
“The Dive In” open for season at Avery Parks and Recreation Department...
Avery County Pool Complex, known as “The Dive In,” is making final preparations to open for the summer season. The pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoons.
The pool offer rentals for after-hours pool parties with a family room, as well as a one-hour or two-hour rental option during daytime hours of the family room (rental of the family room only for daytime parties does not include pool entry, and the pool will be open to the public at a rate at $3 per person and $1 for non-swimmers.)
For additional information on pool passes, discounts for seniors and veterans, or to make reservations for usage, call (828) 737-0126.
Avery County Economic Development Committee Workshop coming to Newland June 9...
As you know, recruiting, hiring and retaining staff members for your business can be challenging. The costs associated with advertising for, hiring and training new employees can be exorbitant. The process of recruiting and then hiring new staff has not only a financial impact on a business but can take its toll on the existing management and staff.
If you are like most employers, you realize the importance of retaining your staff, and making your workplace one where employees will remain and thrive. Finding creative solutions to retaining staff can be challenging. Since this is the case, you may be interested in learning about ideas and practices currently being used by others who are working to successfully retain their staff.
That’s where we would like to help.
The Avery County Economic Development Committee will host a “Finding, Keeping, and Motivating Workers Workshop” on June 9 at the Community Center building located on the Avery County Cooperative Extension campus, located at 661 Vale Road in Newland. The workshop presentation will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by a box lunch provided by your Avery County EDC and catered by the Little Deer Café in Linville.
Our keynote speaker will be Professor Tonya Snider, founder of TenBiz Consulting and a “REAL Entrepreneurship” certified trainer. There will be a question-and-answer session following Professor Snider’s presentation. Workshop attendees will also be able to spend time networking with Professor Snider and other employers.
One of our EDC members has previously attended this workshop and claimed it to be the best he ever attended. It is our hope that sharing information in such a forum will help you and your business continue to flourish in today’s changing and challenging business climate.
If you would like to register for this workshop or for more information, contact Dawn Carpenter, Administrative Assistant to the Avery County Manager, at (828) 733-8201.
Events on the Roan...
A number of events are planned this week at Roan Mountain.
- Thursday, June 2 - Tai Chi and Qigong on Stage, beginning classes with Master Carol Ann Mitchell. This event is excellent for physical, mental and emotional health.
- Saturday, June 4 (5 to 6:30 p.m.) - Spring Concern Series on the Roan featuring The Dime Store Cowboys. For great country music, local crowds are sure to be entertained. Pack a snack, bring a lawn chair, or spread a blanket for this performance.
For more information, contact John Bland at jebnj@hotmail.com.
Cornhole tournament at Frank Volunteer Fire Department...
Frank Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its inaugural Cornhole Tournament each second Saturday of the month through August 13. The event begins at 6 p.m. with an entry fee of $10 per team.
Avery Viking Youth Football Camp June 16 and 17...
Avery High School Football will host its annual Youth Football Camp at the Avery Parks and Recreation Rock Gym baseball field from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday and Friday, June 16 and 17. The camp will involve skill development at every position, relays and fun activities. Pre-registration at Avery Parks and Recreation Department for the camp is $30, which will include a free T-shirt.
For more information, call Avery head football coach Ethan Farmer at (828) 733-0145 or email ethanfarmer@averyschools.net.
Mountain Glen Women's Golf Association prepares for new season ...
The Mountain Glen Women's Golf Association will open the 2022 season on June 7. Everyone with an established handicap is invited to join the fun!
Membership in Mountain Glen Golf Club is not required. We have both 18-hole and 9-hole groups that play on Tuesday mornings at 9:18 a.m. with a shotgun start. Dues for the year are $50 and cover weekly winnings in flights with gross and net winners. In addition, there are monthly social luncheons and an invitational is planned. There is also informal play for women on Thursday mornings with a sign-up sheet available on the bulletin board outside the pro shop.
For more information, contact Mountain Glen at (828) 733-5804.
Delayed Harvest Trout Waters Open June 4...
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will open 34 trout streams and two lakes classified as Delayed Harvest to trout harvest on June 4 through Sept. 30.
From 6 a.m. until 11:59 a.m. on opening day, Delayed Harvest waters are open only to youth under 18 years old. At noon, waters open to all anglers. During this time, anglers can keep up to seven trout per day — with no gear or bait restrictions and no minimum size limits. The Wildlife Commission established the youth-only fishing period in the morning of “opening day,” which is always the first Saturday in June, to promote trout fishing among young anglers and to provide special opportunities for young anglers to catch and keep fish.
Delayed Harvest trout waters are posted with diamond-shaped, black-and-white signs. A list of Delayed Harvest trout waters, regulation information and trout maps can be found at ncwildlife.org/trout.
While fishing, anglers are urged to help prevent the spread of aquatic nuisance species like gill lice, whirling disease and didymo, by following these minimal steps:
- CLEAN equipment of all aquatic plants, animals and mud.
- DRAIN water from boats, live wells and equipment.
- DRY equipment thoroughly.
- NEVER MOVE fish, plants or other organisms from one body of water to another.
Learn more about aquatic nuisance species by visiting the Commission’s Aquatic Nuisance Species webpage, ncwildlife.org/fishing/ANS.
BBB Warning: Baby formula shortage leads to potential scams ...
Shortages in the supply of baby formula are leading new parents to find other ways of finding the much-needed item - and risking themselves to potential online scams. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it is taking proactive measures to increase supply to help ease the shortage.
According to the 2021 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report, online shopping scams are the riskiest. With the current supply issues on many items, including formula, scammers are watching.
How it works
An ad, post or social media group posts they have baby formula available. The buyer contacts the seller via chat or direct message, showing photos of the cans available. The buyer makes a payment through a peer-to-peer platform such as PayPal (a BBB Accredited Business) or Venmo (a BBB Accredited Business), but the formula never arrives.
Signs of a potential online purchase scam include:
- Positive reviews on the website that have been copied from honest sites or created by scammers. Be aware, some review websites claim to be independent but are funded by scammers. Check BBB.org.
- No indication of a brick-and-mortar address or the address shows on a Google map as a parking lot, residence, or unrelated business than what is listed on the website.
- Misspellings, grammatical errors, or other descriptive language that is inconsistent with the product.
- The seller advertises on a social media site and is communicative until the payment is made. Once the payment clears, they are unreachable.
Check out the website before making a purchase:
- Visit BBB.org to check a business’s rating and BBB accreditation status. Impostors have been known to copy the BBB seal. If it is real, clicking on the seal will lead to the company’s BBB profile on BBB.org - check the domain of the URL.
- Conduct an internet search with the company name and the word “scam.” This may locate other complaints about the site.
- Make a note of the website where the order is placed. Take a screenshot of the item ordered, in case the website disappears, or a different item is received in the mail than what was advertised.
- Credit cards often provide more protection against fraud than other payment methods.
- Think before you click. Be especially cautious about email solicitations and online ads on social media sites.
Rotary fundraiser breakfasts monthly this summer...
Avery County Rotary Club will be hosting monthly fundraising breakfasts on the third Saturday of the months of June and August, and the second Saturday in September, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Linville Land Harbor Golf Course Clubhouse. Funds raised from the breakfasts will benefit Crossnore Communities for Children, Feeding Avery Families, and more. For more information, call (828) 260-0931.
Senior Center Highlights ...
June 1
Free Form Pottery (9 to 11 a.m.)
Bingo (10:30 a.m.)
Chair Aerobics (10:45 a.m.)
Lunch (11:45 a.m.)
June 2
Line Dance (10 a.m.)
Tai Chi (10:45 a.m.)
Brain Games (11 a.m.)
Lunch (11:45 a.m.)
June 3
Caregiver Haven (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Cardio Drumming (10 a.m.)
Lunch (11:45 a.m.)
June 6
Clay Works (9 to 11 a.m.)
Cardio Drumming (10 a.m.)
Blood pressure check- Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge (10 a.m.)
Origami (11:15 a.m.)
Lunch (11:45 a.m.)
June 7
Line Dancing (10 a.m.)
Congregant Lunch (11:45 a.m.)
Introduction to Acrylic Pour Paint (four-week course) (12:30 p.m.)
Mahjong (1 p.m.)
Suspension of ginseng harvest permits will continue, wild ginseng levels are too low for sustainable harvest...
ASHEVILLE – The Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests will not issue American ginseng harvest permits until further notice due to low population levels observed through monitoring and surveys.
After 250 years of commercial harvest, wild ginseng levels are too low to be sustainably harvested. It may take several years to increase local populations.
“Ginseng harvest has been part of Appalachian culture for generations, and we want to see that continue into the next generation. Suspending ginseng harvest helps ensure wild ginseng on our national forests can rebuild its population. If we keep harvesting, the danger is that they’ll completely disappear from this area,” said Gary Kauffman, botanist for the National Forests in North Carolina.
Ginseng is a long-lived perennial plant native to forests of the Eastern U.S. They have a 60- to 80-year life span and reproduce through seeds. Plants 10 years and older produce the most seeds, but older plants are increasingly rare due to harvesting.
Kauffman has worked with other organizations to reintroduce ginseng into the national forests where the plant has been over harvested using seeds from local production beds. Monitoring will continue looking at population levels, plant sizes, and seed production.
Anyone removing wild ginseng plants or its parts on national forest lands without a permit may be fined up to $5,000 or a 6-month sentence in federal prison, or both.
GriefShare weekly sessions continue through June 5 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church ...
GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group meets at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Banner Elk Sunday nights through June 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. Child care is provided for children 3 and older (if there is a need for a younger nursery, please let us know and we will make arrangements) The church is located at 1161 Balm Hwy. (Hwy. 194) Banner Elk.
GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar sessions include "Is This Normal?" "The Challenges of Grief," "Grief and Your Relationships" and "Guilt and Anger."
For more information, call Mt Calvary at (828) 898-4735 or visit our website at www.mcbcbannerelk.org. You will find links under "Announcements.”
2022 Junior Viking Basketball Camp June 2 and 3...
Avery County High School basketball program is hosting its annual Junior Viking Basketball Camp from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday and Friday, June 2 and 3. The camp is taking place at the Williams YMCA John Blackburn Gymnasium in Linville, and is available for boys and girls from first through sixth grade.
Registration takes place at 8:30 a.m. at a cost is $35 each (T-shirt included). Cash or checks only accepted, with checks made payable to Avery County Athletics. For questions or more information, call Allison Phillips at (828) 260-5756 or Cody Frady at (828) 778-1740.
Grief support group at Newland Presbyterian Church ...
On Thursdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. beginning June 2 through August 25, Newland Presbyterian Church, located at 199 Elk Street in Newland, will host GriefShare, a weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild lives. Facilitators will be Terri Hauser and Peggy Baird.
For more information, contact Hauser at thauser@cfl.rr.com or Baird at peggyleebaird@gmail.com. The fee is $15 for a class workbook.
Darin and Brooke Aldridge in concert June 18 …
Quality Electric Company and Blue Ridge Propane will present award-winning bluegrass performers Darin & Brooke Aldridge, with opener Boone & Church, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at the Avery Community Center, located on 661 Vale Road in Newland.
Advance tickets for the evening are $20, with tickets $25 on the day of the event. To purchase tickets, click to TicketsNC.com or visit Three Nails Hardware in Newland.
Sugar Mountain Resort to Host its Sixth Annual Summit Crawl July 4...
SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Sugar Mountain Resort’s sixth annual Summit Crawl, a sturdy hike to the mountain’s 5,300-foot peak via Easy Street, Gunther’s Way, and Northridge slopes, kicks off at 9 a.m. Monday, July 4, for all competitors.
Registration is now open! Sign up in-person Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. or online anytime until 4 p.m., Friday, July 1. Event day registration is not an option. Top finishers in each category who complete the one-and-one-half mile, 1,200’ climb will win medals. For those who simply cross the mile-high finish line, complimentary water and fruit sponsored by Lowes Foods, and a chance to win a 2022-23 Sugar Mountain Resort winter season pass await.
Competitors will ride the Summit Express chairlift back to the base of the ski resort where live music by The Rockabilly’s is heard from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Later The Typical Mountain Boys perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Food and refreshments are available in the base lodge all day long. From 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. the Sugar Mountain Sports Shop is open and just after 9 p.m. a fireworks show from Sugar’s 5,300-foot peak is sure to impress.
For more information about the Summit Crawl or to sign up call (828) 898-4521 or visit the webpage at http://www.skisugar.com/crawl/. The event is sponsored by Lowes Foods, Merrell and the Village of Sugar Mountain Tourism Development Authority.
Mountain Piecemakers regular meeting; help support Hero Quilt and Linus Quilt projects through 2022 Opportunity Quilt tickets...
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild will be meeting in person at the Burnsville Town Center at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14. The doors will open at 6 p.m. for a social time. At 6:30 p.m. we will continue with a business meeting and show and tell. To learn more about our guild, go to www.mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org. Visitors and new quilters are welcome.
Mountain Piecemakers 2022 opportunity quilt is from the pattern “Common Bride” designed by Edyta Sitar of Laundry Basket Quilts. This beautiful queen-size quilt - 88 inches square - is a combination of machine applique and traditionally pieced blocks. The entire quilt is custom quilted on a long arm machine by a member of the Guild. Additional photos can be viewed on our website.
You can purchase tickets at https://mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org/ticket-purchase/ or visit mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org. Members of the Quilt Guild also have tickets to sell for the quilt. We will have the quilt on display at our booth at the Mount Mitchell Crafts Fair as well as handmade items for sale. Currently the quilt is on display at Fabrics in the Fray Quilt Shop in Spruce Pine. Fabrics in the Fray donated the beautiful Morris fabrics in this beautiful quilt this year.
Proceeds from our opportunity quilt ticket sale go to purchase fabric and batting to make Hero Quilts for local veterans and to create Project Linus quilts for children in need. Each year we award 50 to 60 quilts to local veterans from Yancey, Mitchell and Madison counties. This year's ceremony will be on Veterans Day at the Town Square in Burnsville. The 2022 opportunity quilt drawing will be held at the end of the Veterans Day celebration. The quilt will be shipped if needed to the winner. Mountain Piecemakers is a nonprofit quilt guild and offers educational opportunities for those interested in quilting as well as community service projects.
Got to Be NC Agriculture announces NC Ag Star Homegrown Voice Talent Search ...
RALEIGH – The Got to Be NC program, in partnership with its musical ambassador and local singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson, is creating a voice competition called NC Ag Star to help promote agriculture with young people.
The competition is open to anyone 13 to 22 years old. The winner will receive a prize package including a professional songwriting session, a song recorded and produced by a top Nashville studio producer and training from industry professionals.
Plans for the NC Ag Star’s homegrown voice talent search include live auditions, semifinals and a finale. Throughout this competition, PCG Artist Development will offer free training and music education to competing artists via online zoom meetings and on-site workshops.
As host, King Johnson will be present at all events, serving as a promotional ambassador and highlighting the hard work and resilience of North Carolina farmers.
The competition will be structured with an early registration period open now through October, plus a North Carolina High School Tour in the fall where select high schools in semifinal markets will receive a free concert by King Johnson presented by the NCDA&CS. Auditions begin in September in the four selected markets: Asheville, Charlotte, Raleigh and Wilmington.
Twelve finalists, three competitors from each market, begin virtual training for the Finale in Raleigh. Visit https://NCAGSTAR.com for more information.
Semi-final rounds will be held on the following dates and locations:
- Sept. 16 at the N.C. Mountain State Fair in Fletcher
- Sept. 18 at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market in Colfax
Nov. 4 at Martin Community College in Williamston
Nov. 6 at University of Mount Olive in Mount Olive
As a three-time Carolina Country Music Awards Winner for Female Vocalist of the Year, Country Tour of the Year, and Country Emerging New Artist, Paige’s homegrown fan base continues to expand farther than just her Harnett County backyard. In January 2021, Paige King Johnson achieved three honors at the recent 2020 Carolina Country Music Awards, winning Female Vocalist of the Year, Country Emerging New Artist and Country Tour of the Year. The Belmont University alum captivates audiences with her down-home stage presence, cut-straight-to-the-bone stories and raw country voice.
From its beginning in 1985, the brand has always supported North Carolina’s diverse agriculture economy through education, engagement and promotions. Marketing initiatives are designed to increase consumer awareness of local products, leading to continued growth for North Carolina’s food, fiber and forestry industries.
4-H Summer W.O.W. registration open for summer session...
The Avery County 4-H Summer W.O.W. Program is excited to announce registration is open for the upcoming summer session! As always, the staff has planned lots of exciting instructional programs, educational field trips, hiking adventures and loads of fun for this 2022 summer. Youth aged 5 to 12 years old are invited to join in on all of the great activities Avery County 4-H has to offer.
The Avery County 4-H Summer W.O.W. Program will begin on Monday, June 13, with hours of operation 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday until July 29. The program is licensed through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Division of Child Development.
For more information, contact N.C. Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center at (828) 733-8270 for additional information.
Avery County Volunteer Opportunity Fair June 16...
Come out and learn about the many nonprofit organizations in Avery County and various ways that you can connect and volunteer in our community at the Avery County Volunteer Opportunity Fair, from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 16, at the NC Cooperative Extension - Avery County Center, located at 661 Vale Road in Newland.
Participants can register to win a gift basket from Down Home Antiques and Gifts. This event is hosted by the Avery County Chamber of Commerce, and drinks for the event are donated by Food Lion of Banner Elk. For more information, call Robin Morgan with the Avery Chamber at chamber@averycounty.com or call (704) 560-5272 or (828) 898-5605.
Cre8tive Drama Day Camp provides summer fun for High Country youth...
HIGH COUNTRY — Appalachian State University Department of Theatre and Dance presents "Cre8tive Drama Day Camp," a week-long day camp packed with fun drama and theater activities. The camp will be in the Valborg Theatre on the campus of Appalachian from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily from Monday to Friday, June 27 to July 1. Registration is $130 per camper.
Appalachian State University faculty member Gordon Hensley and his trained teacher assistants lead these lively day classes for young people ages 6 to 16.
"Drama and theater are the primary ways children learn about life - about actions and consequences, about customs and beliefs, about others and themselves," Hensley said. "This camp is unique because it focuses on the process instead of trying to produce a play in a week. We do not ‘put on a show’ per se. We also are completely staffed by trained pre-service teachers of theater."
Hensley goes on to mention that “the curriculum utilizes eight drama structures alongside the North Carolina Standard Course of Study to promote 21st Century skills that will last a lifetime. We use process-style drama activities facilitated by trained teachers of theater to strengthen eight areas: developing and strengthening language and communication, problem-solving, positive self-concept, social awareness, empathy, values and attitudes, and developing an understanding of the art of theater.“
The day camp meets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $130 per student. All students must bring their own packed lunch and a refillable bottle of water. The workshops are offered in age-appropriate blocks when possible. Block One for ages 6 to 8, block Two for ages 9 to 12, and block Three for ages 13 to 16. Early drop-off and late pick-up are not available. Registration availability began May 1. For additional information about registration, contact Hensley at hensleyg@appstate.edu and click to https://theatreanddance.appstate.edu/academics/learning-beyond-classroom/cre8tive-drama-day-camp.
The Department of Theatre and Dance is one of seven departments housed in Appalachian’s College of Fine and Applied Arts. Its mission is to facilitate transformative experiences for students and the public, which cultivate compassionate, creative and collaborative communities through theater and dance. The department also offers coursework for integrated learning through the arts to the general university student population. Its dynamic co-curricular production program provides exemplary theater and dance experiences to departmental students, the university community and the region.
Avery Chamber to host inaugural Avery County Summer Fest June 11 and 12...
Join us at the Inaugural Avery County Summer Fest on June 11 and 12 at the NC Cooperative Extension Center of Avery County, located at 661 Vale Road in Newland. If you’re familiar with the area, you might recognize this as the home of the Avery County Fair.
Shop wares of all types from a variety of vendors all weekend. The event will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Take home a piece of Avery County! Click to https://averycounty.com/chamber-events/1st-annual-avery-county-summer-fest-2 for more information.
Avery County Heritage Festival scheduled for June 25, museum open...
The Avery County Historical Society has many historical activities planned for this year's Avery County Heritage Festival on Saturday, June 25. The Heritage Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Avery Square.
One exhibit of historic significance will be presented by the Avery County Library. The first Avery County Bookmobile was purchased in 1948. The AMY Book mobile will be on site for children and adults to tour. Check out the library table to learn the history of the first bookmobile.
Many of the neighboring Historical Societies will include Burke County, Caldwell County and Mitchell County. Craft vendors, local book authors, family genealogists, historic preservation groups and local musicians will share their information and talent.
The music room renovation is almost complete. Displays in the old stores are currently being reorganized highlighting old scenes from the past. The Avery County Museum, Old Linville Depot and Tweetsie 505 Caboose are open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
The museum is still looking for volunteers. If you are interested, please call (828) 733-7111. Our address is PO Box 266, Newland, NC 28657. Check us out on Facebook on The Avery County Genealogy Society page.
Sugar Mountain Resort's summer season under way...
SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Sugar Mountain Resort will have numerous activities for visitors throughout the summer months.
The bike park and the Summit Express and Easy Street chairlifts will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, from July 1 to September 5. Mountain bike tours and lessons will be available each weekend.
A summer season pass will provide unlimited use of the bike park and rides on the Summit Express and Easy Street chairlifts during the summer schedule and are offered for purchase online, in-person, or by calling (828) 898-4521. Full-day and half-day tickets will be available for purchase on site.
Magic Cycles, located in the Snowsports School building, will offer helmet, body armor, and bike rentals, bicycle repairs, and a selection of items to get bikers started and keep ‘em rolling. For outerwear, footwear and souvenirs, Sugar Mountain Sports Shop, located in the base lodge will be open. For a boost of energy, food trucks like Ben & Jerry’s and Rascal Jack’s will be on premises during select summer weekends, and the Caddyshack is already open seven days a week.
Wednesdays beginning June 8 and carrying on through September 5 will be the return of Sugar Mountain’s outdoor summer concert series, Grillin’ & Chillin’.
Fourth of July will come alive with festivities all day long. The sixth annual Summit Crawl competition will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 4, The Rockabilly’s will liven up the airwaves with a classic country and rock and roll performance from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Later, from 6 to 9 p.m., the Typical Mountain Boys will bring to the stage a unique blend of bluegrass, old time mountain and contemporary music. Food and beverages will be available at the mountain’s base and summit. A mountaintop fireworks show, sponsored by the Village of Sugar Mountain Tourism Development Authority, will kick off around 9:15 p.m. The Summit Express chairlift will operate from 7 to 10 p.m. on July 4 for those viewing the fireworks from the mountain’s mile-high peak.
Sugar’s Gravity Mountain Bike Camp for tweens and teens ages 11 to 16 was so popular last year that another has been added. Tween and teen camps will be July 15 to 17 and August 5 to 7. A clinic just for the ladies will be reserved July 23. Downhill competition will heat up August 20 and 21 when racers from around the United States do battle on Sugar’s classic downhill tracks during the Go Nuts North Carolina Regional Downhill Mountain Bike Competition.
The Avery Fine Arts & Master Crafts Festival will showcase the area's talents July 15 to 17 and August 12 to 14.
View the webcams for a real-time look at Sugar Mountain. For all the details about summer fun on Sugar Mountain visit www.seesugar.com or call (828) 898-4521.
WAMY Offers free Mini-Camp in Newland this summer ...
WAMY Community Action is opening Wildwood Adventures Summer Day Camp in Newland, starting June 6 through August 5. Camp will be located at our WAMY office at 723 Cranberry Street in Newland. Each week will have a new, exciting theme. Themes can be found in the camp enrollment packet.
Camp participants will also get to enjoy typical summer activities such as swimming, hiking and playing outdoors. Wildwood Adventures will serve students rising first through rising eighth grades.
Camp dates are as follows:
- June 6 to 10: Rising 1st through rising 4th grade
- June 13 to 17: Rising 5th through rising 8th grade
- June 20 to 24: Rising 1st through rising 4th grade
- June 27 to July 1: Rising 5th through rising 8th grade
- July 5 to 8: Rising 1st through rising 4th grade
- July 11 to 15: Rising 5th through rising 8th grade
- July 18 to 22: Rising 1st through rising 4th grade
- July 25 to 29: Rising 5th through rising 8th grade
- Aug. 1 to 5: Rising 5th through rising 8th grade
Wildwood Adventures is open to any student in Avery County, as well as private and homeschooled students. Students can participate in any chosen week for their age group, just pick a theme in your grade group that you are interested in!
Registration to the summer day camp is FREE. Camp participants will receive free breakfast, lunch, and snacks throughout the day. Admission to all field trips and events are also free. Registration is capped at 13 participants each week, due to limited space, so spots are first come, first served.
If you are interested in enrolling your child, please download or pick up our Registration Packet and return it to the Newland WAMY Office at 723 Cranberry Street Newland by Friday, June 3. WAMY’s Wildwood Adventures Summer Day Camp is funding by the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant through the Department of Public Instruction.
For more information, contact camp director Emily Marks at emilymarks@wamycommunityaction.org or (828) 268-8063.
Avery High School Class of 1972 to reunite in celebration of 50th graduation anniversary...
The Avery High School Class of 1972 invites alumni and affiliates to celebrate with classmates and friends you may have missed during the past years. Join us as we renew friendships, reminisce about bygone days and share life experiences, both old and new!
The event will take place the weekend of Sept. 15 to 18, and all events will be in Avery County.
Dinner, dance and entertainment will take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Best Western Mountain Lodge in Banner Elk. The group will have exclusive use of their banquet area and a buffet dinner will be served. We have a lot of “extras” planned to make it a most memorable evening. To purchase your Class of 1972 reunion tickets, mail your check ($70 per person for the dinner-dance) to: ACHS Class of 1972, P O Box 391, Newland, NC 28657.
Alumni are organizing the events during the weekend of our reunion with the hope that everyone will have an opportunity to visit with their classmates, teachers and friends. The tentative scheduled plans for the weekend is as follows:
- Thursday evening – Kickoff with hors d’oeuvres and beverages at Spear’s BBQ & Grill in Linville Falls
- Friday evening – Meet & Greet Dinner at a location to be determined
- Saturday midday – Potluck picnic and music at the picnic area at the Church of Jesus Christ in Newland
- Sunday morning – Brunch and send-off until next time at Elk River Depot Family Restaurant in Elk Park
We cannot confirm a visit to our newly renovated and reconstructed high school until late summer or early fall, but we hope to be able to get that arranged as well. There is a football game scheduled at home for Avery that Friday night, so there may be some interest in going to the game as well.
The Class of 1972 maintains a Facebook group page with all info about the reunion. It is listed as the group “Avery County High School Class of 1972” at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1141950615868299/
Please make your plans to join in this weekend of festivities. Also, please help spread the word. We are working diligently to contact as many of our classmates as we can.
Toe River Arts 2022 Spring workshop offerings...
Toe River Arts has announced multiple spring workshop offerings to the public:
- Kids Clay with Linda Powell (June 20 to 22, 1 to 3:30 p.m.)
- Kids Clay with Linda Powell (July 18 to 20, 1 to 3:30 p.m.)
To register for a Toe River Arts workshop, please do so through our online application by clicking to https://www.toeriverarts.org/artists/education-outreach/workshops/
Sound Traveler announces summer concert schedule...
Local band Sound Traveler has announced its upcoming schedule of public concerts in the region for the summer. This year’s schedule includes the following stops:
- Friday, June 3 (7 to 9 p.m.): Dispensary and Upper Club, Spruce Pine (private club but guests are welcome – contact venue for entrance information)
- Sunday, June 5 (3 to 4 p.m.): The Orchard at Altapass (Pavillion), Spruce Pine
- Saturday, June 11 (7 to 10 p.m.): Switzerland Inn, Little Switzerland
- Sunday, June 12 (4 to 7 p.m.): The Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge, Boone
- Sunday, June 19 (noon to 3 p.m.): Booneshine Brewing Company, Boone
- Friday, June 24 (7 to 10 p.m.): The Pineola, Newland
- Saturday, June 25 (7 to 10 p.m.): Boondocks Brewing Tap Room & Restaurant, West Jefferson
- Thursday, June 30 (6 to 8 p.m.): 670 on Oak, Spruce Pine
- Saturday, July 9 (7 to 8 p.m.): Boone KOA Holiday Campground, Boone (co-sponsored by Resort Area Ministries, open to the public)
- Friday, July 22 (7 to 10 p.m.): Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Boone
- Saturday, July 23 (7 to 8 p.m.): Flintlock Campground, Boone (co-sponsored by Resort Area Ministries, open to the public)
- Sunday, July 24 (4 to 7 p.m.): The Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge, Boone
- Friday, July 29 (7 to 9 p.m.): Riverside Taphouse, Elizabethton TN
- Sunday, July 31 (3 to 4:30 p.m.): The Orchard at Altapass (Pavilion), Spruce Pine
- Tuesday, Sept. 20 (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.): Homeplace Beer Company, Burnsville
- Saturday, Sept. 24 (7 to 10 p.m.): Switzerland Inn, Little Switzerland
For more information, contact Bob & Patty Tatum and Sound Traveler, click to www.soundtravelerband.com
Lees-McRae College to host fourth annual North Carolina Wildlife Medicine Symposium...
BANNER ELK — On Friday, July 23, the Lees-McRae May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and School of Natural and Behavioral Sciences will host a continuing education symposium for veterinarians and those who work in wildlife care.
The theme of the fourth annual North Carolina Wildlife Medicine Symposium will be “Wildlife Medicine and One Health: A Comprehensive Approach,” with lectures focused on the intersection of human, animal, and environmental health.
The symposium will provide seven hours of RACE-approved continued education opportunities for veterinarians and veterinary technicians focused on the recognition, triage, and treatment of wildlife. It will also allow for networking opportunities between local veterinarians, veterinary staff, state officials, and other experts in the field.
Attendees will hear presentations from Dr. Anna Allen of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Dr. Christine Casey of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, Dr. Virginia Corrigan of Appalachian State University, Dr. Nicole Gottdenker of the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Suzanne Kennedy-Stoskopf of the North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine, and Dr. Carl Williams of the North Carolina Division of Public Health.
The lectures will cover topics like environmental contaminants, emergency medicine, infectious disease transmission, disease surveillance, and veterinary technology. Each presentation will offer insight into how human health connects to and impacts animal health.
The early registration cost for veterinarians and other professionals is $125, while the cost for students is $50. After Sunday, June 19, the cost increases by $25. For more information, click to www.lmc.edu/community/wildlife-medicine-symposium.htm
Veterans may now fish Mountain Heritage Trout Waters for free...
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission established the Mountain Heritage Trout Waters Program in 2008 to promote trout fishing as a heritage tourism activity on trout waters that run through 17 mountain communities in western North Carolina.
Typically, anglers 16 and older must purchase a three-day license or use any valid inland fishing license to fish these waters. However, the North Carolina General Assembly recently passed legislation that as of October 1, veterans are now allowed to fish these waters for free.
The legislation states that a resident or nonresident who served as a member of the Armed Forces and who separated under honorable conditions is exempt from fishing license requirements while fishing in Mountain Heritage Trout Waters. Veterans must always have valid documentation of their service while fishing to be exempt.
When fishing public mountain trout waters classified as Hatchery Supported, anglers may keep up to seven trout per day, per angler, with no bait or lure restrictions and no size limits. The season for Hatchery Supported Trout Waters runs from the first Saturday in April until the last day of February. Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are closed to fishing from March 1 to the first Saturday in April each year.
When fishing on public mountain trout waters classified as Delayed Harvest, anglers must use single-hook artificial lures and cannot harvest or possess any trout from Oct. 1 until the first Saturday of June. At that time waters reopen at 6 a.m. to youth 15 years old and younger under Hatchery Supported regulations, with no bait restriction, no minimum length limit and a seven-trout-per-day creel limit. Waters open to all anglers that same day at noon. Hatchery Supported regulations remain in effect until Oct. 1 each year.
To purchase a Mountain Heritage Trout Waters license, call 1-888-248-6834 or purchase online at ncwildlife.org.
Moderna COVID-19 booster shots available in Avery County...
COVID-19 Moderna boosters are available for Avery County residents if:
- Your second/final vaccine dose was more than six months ago, and
- You are 65 or older, or
- You live or work in a nursing home or long-term care residential facility, or
- You have a medical condition that puts you at high risk for severe illness (for example, obesity, asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes), or
- You work in a high-risk profession, or
- You live or work in a place where many people live together.
Appointments may be made 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily by calling the Avery County COVID line (828) 733-8273. Please bring your insurance and vaccine cards if available. Wear appropriate clothing for easy access to the upper arm. Masks are recommended.
Booster vaccinations are also available at the following locations:
- The Baker Center (Moderna) (call (828) 737-7711 for appt.)
- Avery Pharmacy (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Crossnore Drug (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Premier Pharmacy (Moderna) (call (828) 733-0061 for appt.)
- High Country Community Care (Moderna and J&J) (call (828) 737-0221 for appt.)
- CVS (Pfizer) (click to CVS.com for appt.)
- Walgreens (Moderna) (click to walgreens.com for appt.)
For more information, click to www.averycountync.gov.
Drive-thru COVID testing opportunities...
Avery County’s COVID testing site will be moving to 358 Beech Street, Newland (the old Martha Guy clinic beside Daymark). Testing had previously taken place at the Avery County Dive-In Community Pool in Newland.
Testing will be drive through using the county’s mobile clinics. Testing hours will be from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, as well as from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Appointments are not necessary, however for less wait time you may book an appointment by calling (877) 562-4850.
Individuals are encouraged to call the Avery County vaccine call center (828) 733-8273) or visit www.averycountync.gov for more information. Free transportation to the testing clinic is available with Avery County Transportation for Avery County residents. Please call 733-0005 to arrange transportation if needed.
The Baker Clinic at Cannon Hospital still has first-dose COVID vaccines available for anyone age 16 and up. Appointments are necessary. The Health Department (545 Schultz Circle, Newland) will also offer vaccines Monday through Friday. Call (828) 733-8273 to schedule an appointment. The Baker Center at Cannon Hospital (436 Hospital Drive, Suite 230, Linville) will offer vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Call (828) 737-7711 to schedule an appointment.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week at Baker Center...
“If you want to drink, that’s your business. If you want to stop drinking, that’s our business.” Alcoholics Anonymous hosts meetings at 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday evening at the Oak Room of the Baker Center, adjacent to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
Banner Elk Book Exchange open ...
Banner Elk Book Exchange is open year round, operating with the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Masks are not required, but you may wear one if you prefer.
Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a "bring a book, take a book" policy. Bring a book, take a book! There is no check-out or return of books. Simply bring a book or books and exchange them for the same number of different books. No books to trade-in? In lieu of a book to exchange, you may make a small donation to take a book home.
The Book Exchange is more than just a library! We offer the following programs to the community:
- Book Discussion Groups
- BE Readers (Children's book discussion)
- Play & Learn Sessions
- Science/Nature Programs for Children
- Music Jams
Many people have contributed the books in the Book Exchange that fill our shelves, and a year of being sequestered at home will probably produce an abundance of book donations. We are grateful for the donations that allow others to enjoy reading, but please consider these guidelines for book donations:
- We cannot accept textbooks, reference books (dictionaries, thesaurus, etc.), outdated magazines or self-help books, or books that are damaged, mildewed, smelling of smoke, or otherwise unable to be placed on our shelves.
- We accept paperbacks in good condition.
- We keep the larger, high-quality ones on the shelves of the Book Exchange, and share those we cannot use with organizations like the V.A. hospital in Asheville. Some books also are sent to the correctional facility in Spruce Pine.
- When in doubt, ask yourself if you would like to take home the books you are donating. Please do not be offended if we cannot accept your books – we are not a repository for everything! Outdated books and magazines, or those in poor condition can be taken to the recycling center on Norwood Hollow Road at the base of Sugar Mountain or on Hwy. 194 at the Three Lane between Elk Park and Newland.
We appreciate your consideration, cooperation and generosity!
Mayland high school equivalency diploma classes return to campuses...
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is holding classes in-person and online to help students earn a high school equivalency diploma. Mayland Community College offers preparation classes for the GED and HiSET tests, and also offers Adult High School classes.
Mayland Community College does not charge tuition for the classes. However, a commitment of at least 8 hours a week is necessary to be successful. Although there are no fees associated with attending the classes, there may be a small fee for taking the equivalency tests.
Classes are offered at all three campuses in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties. Evening classes are available at the Mitchell Campus, located in Spruce Pine.
Online classes require dependable access to the internet and the use of a computer in a quiet setting.
Call (828) 766-1327 or email learninglabs@mayland.edu for more information.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild holds monthly meetings...
Riverwalk Quilt Guild in Newland meets the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Our meeting location is at Newland Christian Church, located at 2800 Millers Gap Hwy./Hwy. 194 in Newland. For more information call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
The group’s mission is to preserve our mountain heritage of quilting, to be a source of education and inspiration for quilters, to encourage excellence in quilting and related arts, to be of service to the community, and to provide fellowship to people with a common interest.
Local students invited to join JAM program...
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven at Avery Senior Center...
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery open...
BE Artists Gallery is located in the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk. The Gallery’s summer hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. This cooperative of artists features work from more than 30 local artists and craftspeople, and is a featured gallery on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails (www.blueridgeheritage.com/blue-ridge-craft-trails/). For BE Artists Gallery event listings and updates, click to BEartistsgallery.com.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost...
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Anne Ministries support groups available...
Anne Ministries hosts a pregnancy and infant loss support group, offering a safe place to connect with others who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or an infant, every third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Anne Ministries also offers a post-abortion support group for those who are suffering and seek hope and healing. Time and date for that meeting varies, so please contact the ministry for more information.
Both groups meet at 305 West Mitchell Street in Newland, and child care is provided for both groups’ weekly meetings. For more information, call (828) 742-1973 or contact Chastity at (919) 499-3083.
Celebrate Recovery...
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth...
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club...
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
