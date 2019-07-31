Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by three cents to $2.53 per gallon from last week as of Monday, July 29. This compares with the national average which decreased by four cents to $2.72 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, July 29, the United States’ national debt was $22,545,378,572,343 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $68,438 in debt per person and $183,033 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, July 29, North Carolina’s state debt was $43,025,646,428, which breaks down to $4,122 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update …
As of Monday, July 29, 151,860 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 681,191 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,506,124.
The Avery Journal-Times E-Edition…
Readers of The Avery Journal-Times can now receive the news, sports and features they enjoy in the weekly edition of the newspaper via our online E-Edition at www.averyjournal.com. Access to our online content comes at no additional charge for current print subscribers, who can call (828) 733-0401. Online readers can subscribe to this service for $15 per year or a recurring charge of $1.25 per month via the website. We at The AJT thank you for your continued support as we strive to provide excellence in local news coverage as Avery County’s newspaper of record.
Senior Center Highlights…
July 31
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Bingo (10:45 a.m.)
Computing with Charlie (1 to 3 p.m.)
Creative Crafts: Polymer Clay (1 p.m.)
Aug. 1
Advanced Line Dancing (9:30 a.m.)
Blood Pressure Check (10 a.m.)
Wii Games (10:30 a.m.)
Men’s Coffee (10:30 a.m.)
Tai Chi for Arthritis (10:45 a.m.)
Aug. 2
Walking Club (9 a.m.)
Beltone Hearing (9:30 a.m.)
Caregiver’s Haven (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Strength and Shaping (10 a.m.)
Karaoke (10:30 a.m.)
iPad Games (10:30 a.m.)
Aug. 5
Clay works (9 a.m.)
Walking Club (9 a.m.)
Computer Skills (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Line Dancing (9:30 a.m.)
Blood Pressure Check (10 a.m.)
Tai Chi (10:30 a.m.)
Trivia (10:45 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
Veterans Support Group (12:30 p.m.)
Aug. 6
Shaping with Resistance Bands (10 a.m.)
Bible Study (10 a.m.)
Bereavement Support Group (11 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
N.C. Department of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (1 p.m.)
Aug. 7
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Bingo (10:45 a.m.)
Computing with Charlie (1 to 3 p.m.)
Crossnore Presbyterian Special Speaker Series…
The speaker series will run through August. Dates: Tuesday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m., Anne Trenning, Pianist, and Ed Williams, retired Editorial Chief of Charlotte Observer and author, “A Night of Music and Readings.” The series is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the church office at (828) 733-1939. The church is located at 200 Chapel Drive in Crossnore.
New Century Saxophone Quartet performs August 4 at St. John’s Church…
VALLE CRUCIS — The popular Summer Concert Series at historic St. John’s Church in Valle Crucis continues its 10th anniversary season with a performance by the award-winning New Century Saxophone Quartet at 5 p.m. on Aug. 4. It is the third of four monthly events planned from Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend.
NCSQ consists of artists Michael Stephenson on soprano sax, alto saxophonist Chris Hemingway Stephen Pollack on tenor sax, and baritone saxophonist Drew Hays. They have performed around the world and in 48 states.
“We love playing in the mountains, and have a special fondness for Valle Crucis and the artists and residents of that community,” said Pollock, a founding member of NCSQ and the only member remaining from the original ensemble. When asked about appearing on the St. John’s Summer Concert Series, Pollock replied, “Audiences who appreciate what we do inspire us to take our performance to the highest level.”
NCSQ has appeared on television and radio across the United States on National Public Radio’s “Performance Today,” the Voice of America, and North Carolina Public TV. New Century has been the resident ensemble of two NC radio stations, WUNC in Chapel Hill and WHQR in Wilmington. Outside of the U.S., Panamanian TV aired a documentary and live performance, and in the Netherlands, Dutch radio presented a live broadcast from the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam.
In January 1998 the ensemble participated in a special performance for the Chinese New Year that was broadcast live to over 100 million people on television throughout the world. NCSQ has also appeared in unique concert settings including two command performances for President Clinton in the White House to a concerto performance with the United States Navy Band.
Beyond the concert stage, New Century has premiered numerous new works at international conferences and symposiums including most recently at the 2012 International Saxophone Congress in St. Andrews, Scotland, the 2012 North American Saxophone Alliance bi-annual conference in Tempe, Ariz., and the 2015 US Navy Band International Saxophone Symposium in Winchester, Va.
The quartet has dedicated its career to growing and developing the repertoire of the saxophone quartet, and to that end has commissioned numerous composers including Peter Schickele, Michael Torke, Sherwood Shaffer, Arthur Frackenpohl, David Ott, Ben Johnston, Barbara Kolb, David Lang, Benjamin Boone, Ken Valitsky, Thomas Massella, tenor saxophonist and Saturday Night Live Band leader Lenny Pickett, and well-known composer and jazz saxophonist Bob Mintzer. NCSQ has received commissioning grants from the National Endowment of the Arts, The Aaron Copland Recording Fund, Chamber Music America and North Carolina Arts Council.
Celebrating its tenth anniversary season in 2019, the concert series showcases some of the High Country’s finest musicians along with regional artists of national prominence. Attendees linger until sunset to mingle with the artists after their performance. All concerts begin promptly at 5 p.m., are approximately 75 minutes in duration, and followed by a potluck supper. Admission is only $5 per person with children admitted free of charge.
Attendees traditionally bring a dish to share during the potluck supper on the lawn that follows every summer concert, with dozens of folks arriving early to begin the social aspect of the evening’s festivities. Many audience members prefer to set up lawn chairs near the open windows of the chapel and listen to the music as it resonates throughout the valley. All are welcome as local residents mingle with newcomers and visitors to the melting pot that is historic St. John’s. The concert will be performed in St. John’s Chapel, located at 645 Herb Thomas Road, off of Mast Gap Road. in the Sugar Grove community near Valle Crucis. Signs are posted throughout the valley directing audience members to the concert location. For more information, visit the concert website at www.holycrossvallecrucis.net or call (828) 963-4609.
American Red Cross reports emergency blood shortage, offers gift card to blood donors…
ASHEVILLE — To help address the current emergency blood shortage, all who come to give blood or platelets with the American Red Cross now through Aug. 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give now by activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive,” or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, clicking to redcrossblood.org, or calling 1 (800) RED CROSS (1 (800) 733-2767).
When an emergency arises, it is the blood already on the shelves that saves lives. Only through the generosity of blood donors can the Red Cross provide hospitals with lifesaving blood to meet the ongoing and often, unpredictable needs of patients. The need for blood is constant. In the United States every two seconds blood is needed to help accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
With the help of a generous $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross hopes to motivate donors to roll up a sleeve and alleviate the blood shortage across the country. Amazon’s partnership with the Red Cross is part of their commitment to “Right Now Needs” to help increase blood donations to ensure patient needs are met.
“We are grateful to Amazon for their support in addressing a ‘Right Now Need’ for blood donations,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “Each donation truly matters to those counting on blood products to battle illness and injury. Today, we are asking the public to donate as soon as possible to ensure blood is available on hospital shelves for those in need.”
Blood transfusion is one of the most common inpatient hospital procedures in the U.S., and these blood products can only come from volunteer donors. Yet, only 3 out of 100 people in the United States give blood. The Red Cross urges individuals across the country to roll up a sleeve today to ensure blood is available for patients across the country. A blood donation takes about an hour from start to finish, but the actual donation itself only takes about 8 to 10 minutes.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, click to redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
The next opportunity for local donations will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at the State Employees’ Credit Union, located at 231 River Street in Newland.
Jones recipient of Golden LEAF
Scholarship…
RALEIGH — Recent Avery County High School graduate Miria Jones was on of 215 rural North Carolina students to receive a Golden LEAF Scholarship valued at up to $12,000 each, according to a release from North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority.
Each of these students will receive a $3,000 scholarship each year for up to four years as they attend a participating North Carolina college or university. Recipients are from rural counties that are, tobacco-dependent and/or economically distressed North Carolina counties. Students are selected based on career and educational goals, a review of school and community service activities, academic performance, length of residence in the county and expressed intent to contribute to the state’s rural communities upon graduation from college.
The Golden LEAF Foundation created the Golden LEAF Scholarship program to broaden educational opportunities and provide support to students from rural counties with the hope that after graduation recipients will contribute to those communities.
“Golden LEAF is pleased to announce that 215 new Golden LEAF scholars from rural North Carolina have been chosen, out of more than 2,000 applicants,” said Ted Lord, acting president of the Golden LEAF Foundation. “2019 marks our 20th year of awarding scholarships to hardworking and bright students with deep roots in their rural communities. We are proud to support their educational pursuits as they develop into North Carolina’s next generation of rural leaders.”
Students receiving Golden LEAF Scholarships are also eligible to participate in the Golden LEAF Scholars Leadership Program. The optional program provides leadership training at the Center for Creative Leadership, paid internship opportunities in rural North Carolina communities, and stipends in addition to Golden LEAF Scholarship funding.
Jones will be attending the University of Mount Olive.
Quilt Show in Burnsville Town Center August 2 and 3…
BURNSVILLE — Mountain Piecemakers hosts its Quilt Show in the Burnsville Town Center during the Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 2 and 3.
The Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Show features Large and Small Bed Quilts as well as Wall Hangings and Fiber Arts. There will be a display of Veteran Quilts and Linus quilts that are part of our community service projects. Another popular area is the Country Store section where you can purchase items related to sewing and handmade crafts.
Sherry Durbin’s quilt, “Moonlight Gardens,” will be part of the Quilt Show this year. This quilt won the Judges Merit Award at the Asheville Quilt Show and won third place in Large Quilt category at the AQS show in Paducah this year. Gina Boone did the quilting of Moonlight Gardens.
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild constructs an opportunity raffle quilt each year. The queen-size quilt is a mix of piecing and applique techniques and the design is from “Beyond Baltimore” by Brenda Henning. The opportunity quilt will be on display and tickets will be available for $2 each or 3 for $5. Sales of these raffle tickets on the opportunity quilt help defray expenses for fabric and quilting of the patriotic quilts that are given to local veterans on Hero Day in Burnsville. Tickets on the raffle opportunity quilt are sold by members and also at many local craft fairs. Tickets are available at 5 Little Monkeys Quilt and Sew in Weaverville, Quilt N Code in Burnsville or from any Guild member. Mary Tatey from Mars Hill was the winner of the 2018 opportunity quilt. Donations are always welcome. The Heritage Festival in Mars Hill and the Old Timey Day in Burnsville in September are two of the local festivals in which we participate.
Linville River
restoration project community meeting August 8…
CROSSNORE — The N.C. Forest Service will host a community meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Crossnore Mountain Training Facility at 6065 Linville Falls Highway. The meeting will last up to one hour and include a presentation on the Linville River Restoration Project occurring on Gill State Forest starting in August. Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask questions about the restoration work.
This habitat improvement project will restore about 2,500 linear feet of river channel and enhance 500 feet of an unnamed tributary that flows into the river. All planned restoration work is on state-owned property managed by the Forest Service.
“This meeting is the first step in communicating the restoration efforts planned for the water resources at Gill State Forest, and the long-term benefits including improved aquatic habitat and an enhanced trout fishery,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler.
As construction begins, the Forest Service plans to have a representative onsite to answer questions about the restoration project. Once construction commences, updates about the project will be posted on a temporary kiosk in the visitors access parking lot near the restoration site, on N.C. Forest Service social media and online at www.ncforestservice.gov/LinvilleRiverRestoration. The river reach being restored will be closed to recreationists during construction for public and worker safety. The Mountain Training Facility and Linville River Nursery will remain open for business during the construction work.
Some of the restoration project partners include the Resource Institute, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, U.S.D.A. Forest Service and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Avery County Chamber of Commerce fun-filled events for everyone…
From Aug. 9 to 11, visit Banner Elk for the three-day Fine Art & Master Crafts Festival that has been servicing the area for more than 30 years. This juried festival welcomes visitors at no charge and brings an eclectic gathering of unique fine artists and masters crafters to the Historic Banner Elk Elementary School in downtown Banner Elk. Times are 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Soon enough this area will burst forth with beautiful fall foliage and the occurrence of the 42nd Annual Woolly Worm Festival in downtown Banner Elk, where furry Woolly Worm friends race for cash. The winner on Saturday, Oct. 19, takes away a $1,000 prize and will depict the winter weather. Always the third weekend of October, this special event provided by Banner Elk Kiwanis and the Avery Chamber gives back the total proceeds to the community, children and schools. Click to www.woollyworm.com and make your reservation and find out more about this fun filled weekend.
For more information, call the Avery County Chamber of Commerce at (828) 898-5605.
Lees-McRae College announces new Theatre Arts Administration program for Fall 2019…
BANNER ELK — Starting in Fall 2019, Lees-McRae College will begin offering a new major: Theatre Arts Administration.
The hybrid program, a joint effort between the college’s School of Arts, Humanities and Education and the School of Business and Management, will prepare students who have an interest in the arts and business for a career in arts administration.
“Theatre is a business,” Assistant Dean of Arts, Humanities, and Education and Director of Theatre Arts Danielle Curtis said. “Our Theatre Arts Administration degree bridges the gap between the art of theatre and the science of business.”
The program includes classes such as theatre marketing and management, community and outreach, management and leadership, business communications, among many others. Students will also have the chance to train during the Lees-McRae Summer Theatre productions and become involved in student-led projects on campus and in the community.
Popular minors students may consider include technical theatre, marketing or English.
For more information, click to www.lmc.edu/academics/programs/theatre-arts-admin.
YME Bocce ball activities…
The clients at Yellow Mountain Enterprises will begin playing Bocce ball each Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost …
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate
Recovery …
Each Sunday at 6 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Banner Elk Book Exchange …
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open. Winter operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Mentors needed for Avery kids
and youth …
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery Museum
hours …
The number of visitors to the Avery County Historical Museum and ET&WNC Railroad Depot and Caboose has increased greatly due to expanded hours and updated displays. The Museum is now open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and when volunteers are available on Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special tours may be arranged by calling (828) 733-7111. There are also opportunities to volunteer. To find out more, call us at the Museum.
The museum features many exhibits with artifacts that belonged to local residents. The history and culture of the area is of interest to local residents as well as visitors. The public is invited to take advantage of this free resource. The museum is located next to the Avery County Courthouse.
Avery County
Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven …
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
