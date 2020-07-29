Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by four cents from last week to $1.96 per gallon as of Monday, July 27. This compares with the national average which decreased by one cent to $2.17 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, July 27, the United States’ national debt was $26,566,824,247,647 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $80,481 in debt per person and $213,277 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, July 27, North Carolina’s state debt was $49,039,158,544, which breaks down to $4,660 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, July 27, 884,508 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 796,353 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,589,085.
Senior Center Highlights…
Activities at the Avery County Senior Center are on hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meals may still be available for drive-through pickup at the Center, however. For more information, call the Center at (828) 733-8220, or visit the Center’s Facebook page.
Avery DSS Work First Plan
available for viewing…
The Avery County DSS Work First Plan is available online at www.AveryDSS.com for the upcoming fiscal year July 1, 2020 until June 30, 2021. The Work First Plan outlines how funds will be spent for eligible families that apply for the Emergency Assistance or 200% Services programs. For comment or more information, email Alesia.Calloway@averycountync.gov.
Decoration at Minneapolis
Cemetery August 2…
Annual Decoration service will be held at Minneapolis Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2. In response to the COVID-19 guidelines, there will be social distancing, and no meal will be held following the service. If you are unable to attend and want to make a donation to the cemetery, it can be mailed to Louise G. Hughes, PO Box 174, Elk Park, NC 28622. Funds are always needed for the upkeep of the cemetery.
DeYoung to speak at Tri-County Baptist Tabernacle Aug. 3 to 5…
Dr. Jimmy DeYoung, prophecy teacher and conference speaker, will be at Tri-County Baptist Tabernacle in Spruce Pine at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 3 to 5. Dr. DeYoung’s “Prophecy Conferences” are held around the world, instructing the body of Christ of the future events foretold in God’s prophetic Word.
This event is sponsored by the Mitchell Baptist Association. The Tri-County Baptist Tabernacle will be professionally cleaned, pews marked, ushers in place to take attendees to their seats, and social distancing will be respected.
The address of the Tabernacle is 252 Ridge Road in Spruce Pine. This road is on the right before you get to the entrance of Mayland Community College. For more information, call the Mitchell Baptist Association at (828) 765-9412.
Avery County Health Department offers
Drive-thru COVID-19
testing on Tuesdays and
Thursdays…
NEWLAND — Weather permitting, the Avery County Health Department is holding drive-thru COVID-19 testing at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday. The Avery County Health Department is located at 545 Schultz Circle in Newland. ACHD requests that interested parties call first to (828) 733-6031 to confirm the event.
Wildlife Commission
urges people to be
BearWise as bear
sightings increase…
RALEIGH – Over the last few weeks, biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission have experienced an uptick in calls from people who are seeing bears in neighborhoods. This is the time of year when bears are on the move as they search for natural food sources and yearling bears are looking for a new home.
In almost all instances, biologists advise callers to be “BearWise” if they are seeing bear activity. Being BearWise means living responsibly with bears by abiding by six BearWise Basics, the first and most important of which is to never feed or approach a bear — either intentionally or unintentionally. Feeding bears trains them to look for food by approaching homes and people. Bears are particularly attracted to bird seed, hummingbird feeders, garbage and other human-associated foods, like pet food. Bears may defend themselves if a person gets too close, so do not risk your safety or theirs.
“If you see a bear in your yard, your neighborhood, in the woods, wherever, don’t try to feed or approach the bear — we can’t stress this enough,” said Colleen Olfenbuttel, the agency’s black bear biologist. “Approaching or cornering a bear can unnerve it, perhaps causing it to act defensively.”
If left alone, most bears that wander into a neighborhood will quickly retreat to their natural habitat, particularly if no food source is around. While bears are naturally quite wary of people, Olfenbuttel says it is important to be cautious and follow the remaining five BearWise Basics to prevent potential conflicts and live responsibly with bears.
Secure food, garbage and recycling. Food and food odors can attract bears from over a mile away, so don’t reward them with easily available food or garbage. Store bags of trash inside cans in a garage, shed or other secure area; or use garbage cans or trash containers with a secure latching system or that are bear resistant. Place trash outside as late as possible on the morning of trash pick-up — not the night before.
Remove bird feeders when bears are active. Birdseed, other grains and hummingbird feeders have high calorie content making them very attractive to bears.
Never leave pet food outdoors. Feed outdoor pets portion sizes that will be completely eaten during each meal and remove the empty food bowl.
Clean and store grills. Make sure all grease, fat and food particles are removed, even from the drip tray, after each use. Once the grill is clean, store it in a bear-resistant location, like a garage or shed.
Alert neighbors to bear activity. Seen bears in the area or evidence of bear activity? Tell your neighbors and share info on how to avoid bear conflicts. Bears have adapted to living near people; now it’s up to people to adapt to living near bears.
In addition to removing food attractants, residents can:
Install electric fencing, which will protect bee hives, dumpsters, gardens, compost piles and other potential food sources. Find out how to install them at:
- Consider using a bear-resistant trash container www.ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/Learning/documents/Profiles/Mammals/Bear-Resistant-Trash-Cans.pdf or altering your current container to become bear-resistant if allowed by your sanitation provider.
- Talk to neighbors and consider becoming a certified BearWise community. BearWise communities commit to co-existing responsibly with bears, securing all potential food sources, and knowing when and how to report bear activity. Members of BearWise-certified communities work together to prevent conflicts between bears and humans by following the six BearWise Basics. Find out more on how to become a BearWise community by clicking to www.ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/Learning/documents/Species/Bear/BearWise-Certification-Requirements.pdf.
When Commission staff receive a report of a bear in an area, they assess the situation to determine if the bear poses a threat to public safety or property. They also assess if people are habituating the bear by purposely or incidentally feeding the bear. In almost all cases, the Commission advises that the best option to keep bears wild and to assure human safety is to remove attractants in the area.
The agency does not trap and relocate bears. If a bear is a threat to public safety, moving the bear only moves the problem to someone else’s community rather than solving the underlying issue.
“Human activities and behavior are usually the cause of the problem and the best solution is to implement the BearWise Basics,” Olfenbuttel said. “There are no remote places to move bears and relocation can be treacherous for the bear, as they are unfamiliar with the new place and where the food resources are. They will often try to return to where they were originally captured, encountering a variety of hazards such as dominant bears, human development, and major roadways in the process.”
For more information about living responsibly with black bears, click to bearwise.org. For more information about black bears in North Carolina, click to ncwildlife.org/bear. For questions regarding bears and other human-wildlife interactions, call the Commission’s N.C. Wildlife Helpline toll-free at (866) 318-2401 to leave a voicemail during operating hours or email the Helpline at wildlifehelpline@ncwildlife.org. The call center is currently open Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
USDA announces third round of Farmers
to Families Food Box Program purchases…
Washington – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced last week the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will launch a third round of Farmers to Families Food Box Program purchases with distributions to occur beginning by Sept. 1 with completion by Oct. 31, 2020. The purchases will spend the balance of $3 billion authorized for the program. So far, more than 46 million Farmers to Families Food Boxes have been invoiced and delivered.
“This third round of Farmers to Families Food Box Program purchases is a testament to the great work done by vendors in support of American agriculture and the American people. It is also a testament that the program is accomplishing what we intended – supporting U.S. farmers and distributors and getting food to those who need it most. It’s a real trifecta, which is why we call it a win-win-win,” said Secretary Perdue. “The efforts of everyone involved form the backbone of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program and its goal to help fill the hunger gap in all of our communities.”
“The Farmers to Families Food Box Program has created a tangible link between hungry families and struggling farmers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Advisor to the President, Ivanka Trump. “Through this third round of Farmers to Families Food Box purchases announced today, the Trump Administration continues its steadfast commitment to supporting our farmers, bolstering our workforce and feeding families most in need during this critical time.”
In this third round of purchases, USDA plans to purchase combination boxes to ensure all recipient organizations have access to fresh produce, dairy products, fluid milk, and meat products.
Eligibility in the third round will be open to entities who can meet the government’s requirements and specifications. Proposals will be expected to illustrate how coverage will be provided to areas identified as opportunity zones, detail subcontracting agreements, and address the “last mile” delivery of product into the hands of the food insecure population.
A notice explaining the solicitation process will be issued in the days to come with a webinar and other educational opportunities provided for those interested in participating.
In the ongoing second round of purchasing and distribution, which began July 1 and will conclude Aug. 31, 2020, USDA aims to purchase up to $1.47 billion of food for the program. For the second round, USDA extended contracts of select vendors from the first round of the program worth up to $1.27 billion. Some contracts were not extended at the vendors’ request or reduced based on information provided by the contractor. Additionally, in the second round, USDA approved up to $202 million in new contracts, via a new acquisition activity, with select vendors whose offers were not previously accepted due to various issues in their proposals. These distributors were selected to increase the focus on Opportunity Zones in order to direct food to reach underserved areas, places where either no boxes have yet been delivered, or where boxes are being delivered but where there is additional need.
The first round of purchases totaling more than $947 million occurred from May 15 through June 30, 2020.
United Ways ask families across North Carolina to complete survey to assess the economic impact of COVID-19…
CARY — United Way of North Carolina has launched a statewide survey to assess how COVID-19 has impacted community members across the state. All North Carolina families are invited to complete the United Way of North Carolina COVID-19 survey by clicking to http://www.covidsurveync.org/
The outcome report will reflect all individual responses, which are confidential. The online survey will remain open through Aug. 21. Preliminary results from the survey will be released in September.
“United Way would like to give a voice to those individuals and families experiencing hardships, some for the first time ever, due to the impact of COVID-19,” said Laura Zink Marx, United Way of North Carolina President and CEO.
Marx said that this survey represents an opportunity to better understand the impact that COVID19 has had across the state, community by community.
“The results will help inform United Ways, state and community leaders in how best to fund solutions and tailor services specific to needs emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.
Before the pandemic hit, many North Carolina households were led by workers unable to earn enough to cover basic expenses and save for an unexpected crisis or job loss. For many, the economic crisis has stripped available assets and abruptly repositioned families into unfamiliar financial positions. The survey seeks information on a wide range of topics, including the most pressing concerns, job changes, schooling and childcare challenges and economic changes North Carolina families are navigating.
“On a daily basis, United Ways throughout North Carolina work hard to serve those suffering from loss of basic needs and sense of security due to workforce interruptions,” said Marx. “As we respond to immediate needs, United Ways are thinking ahead to the next phase of recovery and what will be needed most to help get families back on track.“
The survey is available in English and Spanish. Completing the survey takes about ten minutes. It includes questions such as: “What concerns are you facing in the weeks and months ahead?”
“If you’ve felt the economic impact of the COVID19 pandemic, we would appreciate your taking the time to complete the 10-minute survey,” Marx said. “United Way wants to hear your voice so we can best help inform solutions in local communities.”
National forests in North Carolina launch
digital passes…
ASHEVILLE — Visitors to Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests will have a convenient new way to pay day use fees at several recreation sites starting this summer.
A new online platform allows visitors to pay day use fees using their personal computer or mobile device through Recreation.gov. There is no additional cost to pay fees online.
To purchase a pass, click to www.recreation.gov/sitepass/72611, search “National Forests in North Carolina Digital Passes” at the Recreation.gov homepage. Some sites may have limited cell phone reception, so users should purchase passes before heading to the destination. Passes can be printed and placed on the dashboard though this is not required since rangers can validate license plates of passholders. Where cell service is good, passes can be purchased at recreation sites using a smartphone.
Digital Passes are available through Recreation.gov for the following sites:
- Cheoah Point Beach: $5, open through 10/31
- Dry Falls, Whiteside Mountain, and Whitewater Falls: $3, open year round
- Jackrabbit Mountain Beach: $5, open through 9/30
- Roan Mountain: $3, open through 9/30
- A pass purchased for Dry Falls, Whiteside Mountain, or Whitewater Falls are honored at all three locations.
Recreation fee revenue helps protect natural resources and enhance recreation opportunities. These fees are critical to the operation and maintenance of recreation sites, including but not limited to cleaning, maintaining, and updating bathroom facilities, replacing sand at beaches, removing trash, mowing and maintaining grounds and parking lots, and replacing picnic tables and other amenities.
For more information on digital passes click to www.recreation.gov/pass.
2020 NC Mineral and Gem Festival canceled…
SPRUCE PINE — The Mitchell County Chamber Board of Directors has made the decision to cancel the upcoming 61st annual NC Mineral and Gem Festival scheduled for July 30 to August 2.
The decision to host the event this year was not made lightly and the Board of Directors, which includes health care providers and leaders, worked to provide a safe event for our attendees and community. The prevailing thought that our community and our small businesses need the event to take place to help the local economy and support our small businesses during this trying year was the overarching reason for the Board of Director’s decision to move ahead with planning. The Chamber consulted with the local health department to determine a long list of safety precautions that would be in place. It is believed that the event could happen in a safe way in our community while also supporting our struggling businesses.
However, realizing the level of anxiety that this event was causing in the community, the Board of Directors made the decision to cancel the event. In light of this decision, the Mitchell County Chamber encourages local Mitchell County citizens to make July 30 to August 2 “We Love Mitchell County” Days and get out into the community to spend money with our businesses. The NC Mineral and Gem Festival has an estimated $1 million impact on our county and it will be up to our local citizens to help our businesses during the cancellation of this event. Mark your calendars for the 2021 NC Mineral and Gem Festival August 5 to 8.
Amateur Radio Virtual Licensing Examinations…
Have you been studying for your amateur (“ham”) radio license examination, either independently, on the web or with a class or group? If you are ready to take the examination, so are we. Volunteer Examiners from the Mayland Amateur Radio Club are conducting Online Testing twice weekly every week. We have an evening session on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and an afternoon session on Thursday at 1 p.m. No Morse code is required.
If you are interested in becoming a licensed Amateur Radio Operator simply follow these procedures:
In a web browser on your computer click to
Important Note: if you want to study for a particular license you can use the resources on the hamstudy.org or you can use www.hamradiolicenseexam.com.
Both of these are excellent resources and www.hamradiolicenseexam.com will actually let you know when you are proficient enough to take the test.
You, too, can become a licensed operator and get on the air! It is a fun and lifelong hobby and, in addition, provides you with vital skills to serve your family and community in an emergency. For more information, call Eric Davenport at (828) 260-0461.
Treatment for trauma, PTSD available in
Western North Carolina…
ASHEVILLE — Posttraumatic Stress Disorder – known as PTSD – can affect anyone, at any age. Commonly associated with combat veterans, PTSD can result from experiencing or witnessing any traumatic event, such as a physical or sexual assault, a serious accident or a natural disaster.
Up to eight percent of Americans will develop PTSD at some point in their lives, according to the National Center for PTSD – nearly one out of every 12 people. The good news is that effective treatments are available, including in western North Carolina.
Vaya Health, an Asheville-based public managed care organization, joins agencies and other groups nationwide in recognizing June as PTSD Awareness Month. Even though PTSD treatments work, most people who have PTSD don’t get the help they need, said Vaya Chief Medical Officer Dr. Craig Martin.
“People may consciously or subconsciously attempt to avoid dealing with trauma, or wish to ‘fight the battle’ on their own,” said Martin, who formerly served as chief psychiatrist of the TBI/PTSD Program at Naval Health Clinic New England. “It’s important to keep in mind that while we may have had no control over past traumatic events, we do have a say in how we respond moving forward.
“Many trauma survivors have found that seeking professional help – which may include counseling or use of non-addictive medications – lessened their symptoms and allowed them to live better alongside past experiences, rather than having the trauma control their lives,” Martin said.
It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge or have trouble sleeping after a traumatic event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. Individuals with PTSD may find themselves reliving or re-experiencing the traumatic event, avoiding things or places that remind them of the event, experiencing negative changes in beliefs and always feeling ‘on guard’.
Only a mental health care provider can diagnose PTSD, which is the first step toward finding effective treatment. Western North Carolina residents who receive Medicaid or are uninsured can call Vaya’s toll-free, 24/7 Access to Care Line at 1 (800) 849-6127 for information on nearby treatment options.
Additionally, anyone in western North Carolina, regardless of insurance carrier or status, can call Vaya day or night for help in a behavioral health crisis.
Learn more about PTSD from the National Center for PTSD at www.ptsd.va.gov. For more information on local treatment services, click to www.vayahealth.com.
Important information from the Office of the District Attorney…
As we continue to expand court operations, we are working to ensure that the needs of the public are met while we strive to keep the public safe. If you do not have an attorney, please call before coming into the courthouse on your assigned court date. If you have an attorney, please contact your attorney before coming to court. The following phone numbers may be used for the Clerk’s Office and DA’s Office in each county: Avery: (828) 737-6710 (DA), (828) 737-6700 (Clerk); Madison: (828) 649-2240 (DA), (828) 649-2200 (Clerk); Mitchell: (828) 688-5110 (DA), (828) 688-5100 (Clerk); Watauga: (828) 268-6610 (DA), (828) 268-6600 (Clerk); Yancey: (828) 678-5720 (DA), (828) 678-5700 (Clerk).
For traffic ticket or infractions, click to www.nccourts.org/services and click on “Citation Services.” Many citations can be reduced and paid online. To stay up-to-date on your court matters, sign up for text and email reminders at www.nccourts.gov/services and click on “Court Date Notifications.”
16th Annual Wildlife in NC Magazine Photo
Competition now
accepting entries…
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will accept entries to its 16th annual Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition until 5 p.m., Sept. 1, 2020. Potential participants can review details of the contest at ncwildlife.org/contest, and winning photos from previous years can be viewed on the Commission’s website.
The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages, except for employees of the Commission, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences and their immediate families (children, siblings and spouses).
Entrants must be either current magazine subscribers or younger than 18 years old. The Commission will only accept online entries — no slides, negatives or prints will be accepted by mail. Only photographs taken in North Carolina since Sept. 15, 2016, are eligible for the competition. Entrants may submit a maximum of two photos per category, and each photo must be in JPEG format and no larger than 2 megabytes.
The categories are: Animal Behavior; Birds; Invertebrates; Mammals; Outdoor Recreation; Reptiles and Amphibians Wild Landscapes; Wild Plants and Fungi; Youth Photographer: Any of these subjects, shot by photographers ages 13 to 17; Youth Photographer: Any of the above subjects, shot by photographers age 12 and younger.
Photos of captive native animals are allowed, but photos of animals that are both captive and non-native to North Carolina will not be accepted. No pets or domestic animals will be accepted, except animals participating with people in an outdoor activity, such as hunting dogs or horses with riders.
Entries will be judged by a panel comprising staff from the Commission and the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, as well as professional wildlife photographers. The grand prize winner will have his or her photo published on the cover of the January/February 2021 issue of Wildlife in North Carolina and will receive a check for $200. All winning photographs will be published in the magazine and exhibited at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh. Winners will also receive a print of their winning entry from JW Image Company. First place in all categories pays $100; second place, $75; and third place, $50.
Wildlife in North Carolina is published bimonthly by the Commission in both print and electronic formats. Subscribers to the magazine enjoy exceptional color photography and articles on hunting, fishing, natural areas, wildlife research and the state’s environment in every issue. Subscribers also receive spring and fall outdoor guide special editions, with the latest hunting, fishing and sportsman information. Subscriptions to the printed version of the magazine cost $12 per year or $30 for three years.
YMCA announces outdoor activities…
LINVILLE — We are so pleased to welcome members back to some Outdoor Group Exercise classes! While we still cannot hold classes indoors we CAN offer them outdoors. Classes are under way now. Please read the following, as things will look a little different right now:
- Group exercise classes are for YMCA members only at this time.
- Schedule is subject to change. Classes are weather permitting – any cancellations or changes will be posted to social media.
- All classes will be held at the picnic area at the playground in front of the hospital, either under the pavilion or in the adjacent grassy area. Before class you MUST check in at the main YMCA front desk to scan in and have your temperature taken. Each individual’s temperature will be taken before being granted entry. Anyone with a temperature above 99.9 will be denied entry. You will be given a sticker for entry to class. You will be turned away if you do not have a sticker when you arrive at class.
- A sanitation station will be set up at the pavilion, individuals must sanitize before class.
- Masks are not required during class but we encourage you to wear one if you choose. All participants must maintain social distancing.
- Class size is a maximum of 24 participants. Only class participants are allowed to attend, please do not bring children as there will be no childcare available and the playground is closed per governor’s orders.
- All outdoor classes are weather permitting – any changes or cancellations will be posted on social media.
- Bring a full water bottle – water fountains will not be available.
- You must bring your own mat or towel for all classes – mats will not be provided. For some of the classes please bring the following if you have them. Options will be provided for those that do not have the items: Stretch Tone and Balance — bring hand weights and a chair; Boot Camp and Active – Bring hand weights.
For more information, click to ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Operation Fan Heat Relief distributing fans to eligible
recipients…
RALEIGH — As the weather starts warming up, the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services is partnering with the NC Area Agencies on Aging and local service providers to distribute fans to eligible recipients through Operation Fan Heat Relief through Oct. 31.
People 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, are eligible to sign up for assistance through Oct. 31 at local aging agencies across the state. Since 1986, the relief program has purchased fans for older adults and adults with disabilities, providing them with a more comfortable living environment and reducing heat-related illnesses.
As individuals age and develop chronic medical conditions, they are less likely to sense and respond to changes in temperature. They may also be taking medications that can worsen the impact of extreme heat. Operation Fan Heat Relief helps vulnerable adults at risk for heat-related illnesses stay safe during the summer.
In addition to applying for fans, people 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, can take the following steps during high temperatures:
- Increase fluid intake
- Spend some time in cool or air-conditioned environments regularly
- Reduce strenuous activity during the afternoon
- Speak with their physician before summer about how to stay safe while taking medication that can affect the body’s ability to cool itself (e.g., high blood pressure drugs)
Given the spread of COVID-19, people should check on neighbors and friends aged 60 and older by phone or internet during high temperatures when possible. Visiting a cool space in the house of a neighbor or friend is recommended if one doesn’t have adequate cooling, but physical distancing of at least six feet, wearing a cloth face covering and hand-washing should be practiced.
The program is made possible by donations from Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, and Dominion Resources, which allow regional area agencies on aging and provider agencies to purchase fans for eligible individuals. Provider agencies can also purchase a limited number of air conditioners based on a person’s specific health conditions.
Last year, the division received $85,600 in donations, allowing for the distribution of 5,185 fans and 27 air conditioners.
For more details, individuals may contact their Area Agency on Aging or the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services’ Housing Program Consultant at (919) 855-3419.
More information about Operation Fan Heat Relief, including tips on preparing for extreme heat and a list of local agencies distributing fans, is available at www.ncdhhs.gov/operation-fan-and-heat-relief.
Orchard at Altapass GoFundMe campaign…
The Orchard at Altapass has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $20,000 that will offset the costs of staff and orchard maintenance. Although everyone is keeping their distance and a low profile, the trees at the Orchard are bulging. New apple and peach trees fill the “nursery” alongside the one-year-old blueberry bushes quietly waiting to get just a bit bigger. Blossoms have blown off and the tiniest of apples beginning to peek out of the greening leaves. Grasses tall and weeds are taller, and hopefully the campaign will defray some of the dollars lost due to the mandated but necessary closure. Click to https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/saving-the-good-stuff or click to altapassorchard.org and select the link at the bottom of the home page.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate
Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids
and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s
Haven…
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
