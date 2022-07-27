Weekly gas price update...
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by 15 cents last week to $4.01 as of Monday, July 25. This compares with the national average, which decreased by 17 cents last week to $4.33 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update...
As of Monday, July 25, the United States’ national debt was $30,602,381,847,418 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $91,816 in debt per person and $242,986 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, July 25, North Carolina’s state debt was $51,682,194,871, which breaks down to $4,980 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update...
As of Monday, July 25, 192,972 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 1,784,287 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,351,100.
Senior Center Highlights...
July 27
Free form pottery (must have your own clay) (9 to 11 a.m.)
Chair Aerobics (10 a.m.)
Bingo (10:30 a.m.)
Lunch (11:45 a.m.)
July 28
Tai Chi with Carol Ann (10:45 a.m.)
Brain Games (11:15 a.m.)
Lunch (11:45 a.m.)
July 29
Cardio Drumming 10 a.m.
Caregiver Haven (10 a.m. to 3 p.m)
Lunch (10:45 a.m.)
August 1
Clay Works (must have your own clay) (9 to 11 a.m.)
Blood pressure check with Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge (10 a.m.)
Cardio Drumming (10 a.m.)
Lunch (11:45 a.m.)
August 2
Highwater Clay - Asheville (10 a.m. - must call to register)
Lunch (11:45 a.m.)
Events in Roan Mountain this week...
Summer activities are in full swing in Roan Mountain. This week's events include the following at Anderson Community Park (behind Roan Mountain Post Office):
- Thursday, July 28: Tai Chi and Qigong onstage (4 to 4:45 p.m.). Beginning classes with Master Carol Ann Mitchell, excellent for physical, mental and emotional health.
- Saturday, July 30: Open Jam at The Station with Jam leader Brett Pryor (3 to 5 p.m.), and Summer Concert Series featuring My New Favorites, an eclectic blend of amazing popular tunes with a mix of memorable originals we like to call Americana at its best (5 to 6:30 p.m.). Bring a lawn chair, spread a blanket, pack a picnic.
For more information, email jebnj@hotmail.com or call (423) 956-0714.
Hardy history discussion at Morrison Library Thursday ...
Award-winning local author and historian Michael Hardy will be at Avery Morrison Public Library for a discussion of area history beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 28. Hardy will also have copies available of his newest book entitled "A History Lover's Guide to North Carolina."
“The Dive In” open for season at Avery Parks and Recreation Department ...
Avery County Pool Complex, known as “The Dive In,” is open for the summer season. The pool is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoons.
The pool offer rentals for after-hours pool parties with a family room, as well as a one-hour or two-hour rental option during daytime hours of the family room (rental of the family room only for daytime parties does not include pool entry, and the pool will be open to the public at a rate at $3 per person and $1 for non-swimmers.)
For additional information on pool passes, discounts for seniors and veterans, or to make reservations for usage, call (828) 737-0126.
BBB Scam Alert: Cash-strapped drivers scammed with fake gas gift cards...
Even if high gas prices are draining your budget, don’t fall for this scam. Scammers are tempting drivers with phony gas station gift cards. It's really a way to get your credit card details and other personal information.
How the scam works
You see a post on social media, get an email, or take a survey that says you won a $500 gas station gift card. Currently, the scam claims to be from Shell, but watch out for scammers using different gas station brands too.
To get the gift card, you only need to pay a small fee. But when scammers get your credit or debit card information, they will likely charge your account for amounts you never approved. One consumer told BBB Scam Tracker: “They said I won a Shell gas card and had to pay $1.95 for shipping. A day later, they took $89.95 out of my account. I called about the charge, and they fixed it, but the next day, another $89.95 was taken out again.”
In addition to your credit card information, the scam may also request other personal details. Some consumers say they were asked to fill out a form and provide their name, phone number, physical address, credit card information, and other details. Sharing these details with scammers can open you up to identity theft.
How to avoid prize scams
Never pay to win. No legitimate company will ask you to pay money to receive something you won or to get a free gift. If someone asks you to pay even a small fee to receive a prize, you’re probably dealing with a scammer.
Do your research. Impostor scams are common, so if a large company seems to be offering you a free gift, do some research first. Visit the company’s official website (by typing it into your web browser, not by following a link someone sent you) to see if they really are participating in some kind of giveaway.
Don’t act on impulse. Scammers are hoping you’ll get so excited about their offer that you won’t stop thinking about any suspicious details. Use your good judgment and question any offer that seems too good to be true.
Avery County Community Yard Sale July 30...
A Community Yard Sale will take place at Banner Elk Elementary School (155 Orchard Lane) from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 30. All proceeds will go to clothing, shoes, hygiene products, back to school supplies, and classroom supplies for children in need in Avery County!
Do you have items in your home you no longer want or need? Drop them off at our donation drive at Banner Elk Elementary School, located at 155 Orchard Lane, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 27 and 28.
For questions, contact Banner Elk Elementary School Principal Justin Carver at justincarver@averyschools.net or call Lauren Woodard at (561) 202-4010.
Mushroom Foray at Linville Falls Picnic Ground July 31...
While enjoying the Blue Ridge forests, meadows, or rivers, have you ever wondered how to tell apart the delicious gourmet mushroom from a deadly relative or perhaps simply a harmless but vile-tasting variant?
Friends of Linville Gorge is pleased to announce a FREE mushroom foray and field class on Sunday, July 31, at the Linville Falls Picnic Ground that will address just this subject. The group will meet at 1 p.m. at the large paved parking lot adjacent to the Blue Ridge Parkway at milepost number 316.5 (across from the spur road to the Linville Falls), forayers will get a brief intro from mycologist and My-Co Gardens farmer Pete Whelihan.
Children have always loved hunting around the riverside picnic grounds for colorful specimens to be identified, displayed on a picnic table, and photographed. The event concludes with a mushroom tasting, with sauteed slices on crackers, around 3:30 to 4 p.m. Bring paper bags for collection, water, or pictures of the mushrooms back home.
Cornhole tournament at Frank Volunteer Fire Department...
Frank Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its inaugural Cornhole Tournament each second Saturday of the month through August 13. The event begins at 6 p.m. with an entry fee of $10 per team.
Calhoun Reunion August 13...
Calling all Calhoun’s of Avery County! Our annual reunion is being held at Faith Baptist Church on Walt Garland Rd. in Linville beginning at noon on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Our family has been coming together the Saturday before the Decoration at Fork Mountain Cemetery since the early 1940s. We honor our ancestors by continuing the tradition of fun, yummy food and lots of laughs. Please come this year and bring your old photographs to share. We’ll have an auction to raise money for headstones and catering. Please bring a dessert to share. If you make something homemade, also please bring a copy of the recipe. We look forward to seeing everyone! For questions ,call Vickie Kutscher at (904) 710-7391.
Clark Family Reunion Sunday, Aug. 14...
The annual family reunion for the descendants of John Dallas Clark and Rachel Dale Clark will be held on Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Vance Meeting House in Crossnore.
Bring a covered dish and join us at 1 p.m. or any time after noon to visit with your kinfolk. Pictures are usually made shortly after 1 p.m.. Hope to see all of John and Rachel’s descendants there.
The children of John and Rachel include Frank Clark, Charles Clark, Edna Clark Putnam, Verda Clark Hughes Jaynes, Cora Clark Nunan, Leeota Clark Vance, Lillie Clark Johnson, and Eliza Clark Klapper.
For more information on this event, call Carolyn Garland at (828) 733-9475.
Houston Family Reunion August 21...
Descendants of John Mason Houston will hold their annual family reunion on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Decoration and memorial services will be held at the Family Cemetery located on Henson Creek Road at 10 a.m., followed by a fellowship covered dish meal at noon at the Minneapolis Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Bring pictures, memorabilia, your camera and food to share and join with other family members in a time of celebration.
For more information call Clay Houston at (828) 765-7693.
Linville Land Harbor Tennis Club welcomes new members ...
LINVILLE — The Linville Land Harbor Tennis Club opened its 2022 season on our seven newly resurfaced Har-Tru courts. Anyone interested in joining Land Harbor tennis is invited to join the tennis fun!
Residency in Land Harbor is not required. Dues for new non-residents are: $290 annual fee, a one-time initiation fee $40, and a social fee of $15. We have tennis rallies, tennis clinics, tennis socials, and scheduled play.
For more information, send an email to: tennis@linvillelandharbor.com or call/text (706) 994-1011 and you will be contacted by one of our members. Tennis is fun at Land Harbor.
Beech Mountain Museum open ...
The Beech Mountain History Museum is located at 503 Beech Mountain Parkway in Beech Mountain, with hours of operation from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through October 16. Admission is free. For more information, call 828-387-HIST (4478) or follow Beech Mountain Historical Society on Facebook.
Revival services at God’s House of Worship...
God's House of Worship in Banner Elk will be having revival beginning at 6 p.m. on July 31. All other evenings beginning at 7 p.m. Rev. Gene Carver will be the speaker. Everyone is invited to come and be with us.
Safety tips to follow when extreme heat occurs ...
ASHEVILLE - Because extreme heat and humidity can be deadly, the American Red Cross offers steps you can take to help stay safe when the temperatures soar.
Every year, high temperatures and humidity claim the lives of more than 600 people in this country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The American Red Cross has steps you can take to help stay safe as the weekend’s temperatures soar.
Who’s at risk? Some people are more at risk of developing a heat-related illness, including adults over 65, those with chronic medical conditions, people who work outside, infants and children, and athletes. Some may take medications that make the effects of extreme heat worse. People with heart disease, poor blood circulation, obesity and mental illness are also at risk for getting sick if the temperatures climb.
Heat safety tips
- Hot cars can be deadly. Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees.
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
- Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.
- If you don’t have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day in places like schools, libraries, theaters, malls, etc.
- Avoid extreme temperature changes.
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.
- Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.
- Postpone outdoor games and activities.
- Take frequent breaks and use a buddy system when working outdoors.
- Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water and shade.
Excessive heat can lead to sunburn, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If someone is experiencing heat cramps in the legs or abdomen, get them to a cooler place, have them rest, lightly stretch the affected muscle, and replenish their fluids with a half a glass (about 4 ounces) of cool water every 15 minutes.
If someone is exhibiting signs of heat exhaustion (cool, moist, pale or flushed skin, heavy sweating, headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness and exhaustion), move them to a cooler place, remove or loosen tight clothing and spray the person with water or apply cool, wet cloths or towels to the skin. Fan the person. If they are conscious, give small amounts of cool water to drink. Make sure the person drinks slowly. Watch for changes in condition. If the person refuses water, vomits or begins to lose consciousness, call 911.
Heat stroke is life threatening
Heat stroke usually occurs by ignoring the signals of heat exhaustion. Heat stroke develops when the body systems are overwhelmed by heat and begin to stop functioning. Signs include hot, red skin which may be dry or moist; changes in consciousness; vomiting and high body temperature. Call 911 immediately if someone shows signs of heat stroke. Move the person to a cooler place. Quickly cool the person’s body by immersing them up to their neck in cold water if possible. Otherwise, douse or spray the person with cold water, or cover the person with cold, wet towels or bags of ice.
The Red Cross app “Emergency” can help keep you and your loved ones safe by putting vital information in your hand with more than 35 customizable severe weather and emergency alerts. The Red Cross First Aid app puts instant access to information on handling the most common first aid scenarios, including heat emergencies, at your fingertips. Download these apps for free by searching for ‘American Red Cross’ in your app store or at redcross.org/apps.
Beech Mountain Community Club monthly fish fry...
The Beech Mountain Community Club, formerly the Beech Mountain School, will be having its monthly Fish Fry beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 29. The group plans to have the dinner the last Friday of each month through October and have a choice of fish or chicken.
NC Mountain State Fair slated for Sept. 9 to 18...
FLETCHER — It’s fair time! The NC Mountain State Fair will be providing the “Pony Express” for anyone interested in entering items in the NC Mountain State Fair. The Pony Express provides early and quick entry for outlying counties. Items may be dropped off on or before August 22.
Bring your non-perishable items to the Avery County Cooperative Extension Office, wrapped and packed securely for transport. Please label your box with your name and county. Please provide a copy of your online receipt showing the items being sent have been entered online. If you are not wanting to receive premiums you may print out the online paper form to be placed in your box.
For online entry information, click to www.wncagcenter.org/p/mountainstatefair/competitions.
Your entries will be picked up in your county from the Extension Office and transported to the Mountain State Fair for judging and display. Only items picked up on the Pony Express route will be returned on Pony Express. No items will be added to the return list of items that are dropped off by exhibitors at the fairgrounds after the Pony Express has run. Items will be returned to your local Extension Office after the fair by September 23.
Any prize money will be mailed directly to you. (Must provide Social Security number and W-9 to receive payment.) For more information, call the Avery Cooperative Extension Office at (828) 733-8270.
Banner Elk Garden Club Afternoon Tea Sept. 16...
The Banner Elk Garden Club invites you to our Afternoon Tea at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, at the Fellowship Hall of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Banner Elk.
Attendees will be seated at a table of six guests. Otherwise, please feel free to invite friends and family and book an entire table.
Do you have a favorite cup and saucer? Bring it along and share the story of your china with those at your table. Pick out your best hat and wear your pretty Tea attire!
Join us for delicious savories and sweets as you sip tea and learn about the history of tea. All proceeds will go into our scholarship fund that benefits local students and into our fund for the beautification, planting and maintenance of the garden in Banner Elk Town Park.
For more information, email kbmclendon@aol.com.
WGU North Carolina announces 5th Anniversary scholarships; five scholarships worth $10,000 each to be awarded...
Durham – WGU North Carolina, an affiliate of national online nonprofit Western Governors University, was officially launched Oct. 5, 2017, at a press conference at the North Carolina State Capitol. To commemorate five years of successful growth and impact across the state, the university has announced the launch of the WGU North Carolina 5th Anniversary Scholarships. Five winners will receive up to $10,000 in tuition credit – the largest amount ever for an in-state scholarship from WGU North Carolina.
The WGU North Carolina 5th Anniversary Scholarships will be awarded based on applicants’ academic records, readiness for online study, and demonstrated financial need, as well as other considerations. Recipients will receive four credit installments of $2,500 per six-month term, disbursed over their first four terms. To learn more or apply, visit nc.wgu.edu/5th.
Designed for working adults, WGU is a fully accredited online university offering more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in healthcare, IT, business, and K-12 education. Flat-rate tuition is around $4,000 per six-month term for most undergraduate degree programs, and WGU’s competency-based-education model allows students to accelerate at their own pace. Each student is assigned a mentor from their degree field who will work with them all the way through to their graduation.
“By all measures, our school has been a success over the past five years, preparing adults for rewarding careers and contributing to workforce needs across our state,” said Dr. Ben Coulter, Chancellor of WGU North Carolina. “We’ve formed partnerships with more than 35 employers, community colleges, public school systems, and professional organizations, and have more than 6,300 alumni living and working in all 100 counties. In celebration of those and other achievements, we are thrilled to launch our biggest scholarship offering to date: the WGU North Carolina 5th Anniversary Scholarships.”
Since its launch five years ago, WGU North Carolina has more than tripled its enrollment from 1,100 to more than 3,800. For more information about WGU North Carolina, visit nc.wgu.edu.
Delayed Harvest Trout Waters open ...
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has opened 34 trout streams and two lakes classified as Delayed Harvest to trout harvest through Sept. 30.
During this time, anglers can keep up to seven trout per day — with no gear or bait restrictions and no minimum size limits. The Wildlife Commission established the youth-only fishing period in the morning of “opening day,” which is always the first Saturday in June, to promote trout fishing among young anglers and to provide special opportunities for young anglers to catch and keep fish.
Delayed Harvest trout waters are posted with diamond-shaped, black-and-white signs. A list of Delayed Harvest trout waters, regulation information and trout maps can be found at ncwildlife.org/trout.
While fishing, anglers are urged to help prevent the spread of aquatic nuisance species like gill lice, whirling disease and didymo, by following these minimal steps:
- CLEAN equipment of all aquatic plants, animals and mud.
- DRAIN water from boats, live wells and equipment.
- DRY equipment thoroughly.
- NEVER MOVE fish, plants or other organisms from one body of water to another.
Learn more about aquatic nuisance species by visiting the Commission’s Aquatic Nuisance Species webpage, ncwildlife.org/fishing/ANS.
Rotary fundraiser breakfasts monthly this summer...
Avery County Rotary Club will be hosting monthly fundraising breakfasts on the third Saturday of the months of June and August, and the second Saturday in September, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Linville Land Harbor Golf Course Clubhouse. Funds raised from the breakfasts will benefit Crossnore Communities for Children, Feeding Avery Families, and more. For more information, call (828) 260-0931.
N.C. Wildlife Federation’s conservation season opens with call for wildlife photos, scholarship applications and Conservation Hero Nominations...
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Wildlife Federation’s “Celebrating Conservation” season is now open, with a statewide call for wildlife photos, scholarship applications and conservation award nominations.
Wildlife Photography Contest
NCWF’s 4th Annual Wildlife Photography Contest for professional, amateur and youth photographers runs through July 31. Images must be taken in North Carolina and highlight the beauty of the state’s nature and wildlife, whether in a backyard or across the state. Categories are Carolina Critters, People in Nature, Scenes of North Carolina and Pollinators and Insects (new category).
Entry donations start at $15 for 12 photos (three images max per category), with all proceeds supporting wildlife habitat conservation and restoration in North Carolina. Visit ncwf.org/photo-contest for entry requirements and contest rules. Photographers must submit entries electronically by July 31. Contact NCWF at photos@ncwf.org for questions.
Suspension of ginseng harvest permits will continue, wild ginseng levels are too low for sustainable harvest...
ASHEVILLE – The Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests will not issue American ginseng harvest permits until further notice due to low population levels observed through monitoring and surveys.
After 250 years of commercial harvest, wild ginseng levels are too low to be sustainably harvested. It may take several years to increase local populations.
“Ginseng harvest has been part of Appalachian culture for generations, and we want to see that continue into the next generation. Suspending ginseng harvest helps ensure wild ginseng on our national forests can rebuild its population. If we keep harvesting, the danger is that they’ll completely disappear from this area,” said Gary Kauffman, botanist for the National Forests in North Carolina.
Ginseng is a long-lived perennial plant native to forests of the Eastern U.S. They have a 60- to 80-year life span and reproduce through seeds. Plants 10 years and older produce the most seeds, but older plants are increasingly rare due to harvesting.
Kauffman has worked with other organizations to reintroduce ginseng into the national forests where the plant has been over-harvested using seeds from local production beds. Monitoring will continue looking at population levels, plant sizes, and seed production.
Anyone removing wild ginseng plants or its parts on national forest lands without a permit may be fined up to $5,000 or a 6-month sentence in federal prison, or both.
Grief support group at Newland Presbyterian Church ...
On Thursdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. through August 25, Newland Presbyterian Church, located at 199 Elk Street in Newland, will host GriefShare, a weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild lives. Facilitators will be Terri Hauser and Peggy Baird.
For more information, contact Hauser at thauser@cfl.rr.com or Baird at peggyleebaird@gmail.com. The fee is $15 for a class workbook.
Sugar Mountain Resort's summer season under way...
SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Sugar Mountain Resort will have numerous activities for visitors throughout the summer months.
The bike park and the Summit Express and Easy Street chairlifts will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through September 5. Mountain bike tours and lessons will be available each weekend.
A summer season pass will provide unlimited use of the bike park and rides on the Summit Express and Easy Street chairlifts during the summer schedule and are offered for purchase online, in-person, or by calling (828) 898-4521. Full-day and half-day tickets will be available for purchase on site.
Magic Cycles, located in the Snowsports School building, will offer helmet, body armor, and bike rentals, bicycle repairs, and a selection of items to get bikers started and keep ‘em rolling. For outerwear, footwear and souvenirs, Sugar Mountain Sports Shop, located in the base lodge will be open. For a boost of energy, food trucks like Ben & Jerry’s and Rascal Jack’s will be on premises during select summer weekends, and the Caddyshack is already open seven days a week.
Each Wednesday through September 5 will be the return of Sugar Mountain’s outdoor summer concert series, Grillin’ & Chillin’.
Sugar’s Gravity Mountain Bike Camp for tweens and teens ages 11 to 16 was so popular last year that another has been added. Tween and teen camp will be August 5 to 7. A clinic just for the ladies will be reserved July 23. Downhill competition will heat up August 20 and 21 when racers from around the United States do battle on Sugar’s classic downhill tracks during the Go Nuts North Carolina Regional Downhill Mountain Bike Competition.
The Avery Fine Arts & Master Crafts Festival will showcase the area's talents August 12 to 14.
View the webcams for a real-time look at Sugar Mountain. For all the details about summer fun on Sugar Mountain visit www.seesugar.com or call (828) 898-4521.
NCDHHS establishing community access points to provide free at-home COVID tests...
RALEIGH — NCDHHS is establishing Community Access Points in all 100 counties where North Carolinians can find free and easy at-home tests, in an effort to meet people where they are, with the tools they need to protect themselves from COVID-19.
Community organizations interested in becoming a Community Access Point can register online. Information on where to find at-home tests is available at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/PickUpTests. Information on how and where to find all testing locations in North Carolina is available at: covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTests.
Home tests are now widely available, unlike in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and their ease has made them the test of choice. At-home testing access through community distribution sites across the state is key to NCDHHS' Moving Forward Together strategy.
In addition, NCDHHS remains prepared to support a surge in testing demand in all 100 counties if needed. The department will continue to evaluate and react to feedback and trends in COVID-19 spread and will continue to adapt as needs change.
Staying up to date on vaccination and boosters offers the best protection against COVID-19 for anyone 6 months of age and older. Find a vaccine location near you at MySpot.nc.gov or by calling (888) 675-4567.
Avery County Ag Advisory Board 9th Annual Fall Farm Tour August 6...
The Avery County Agricultural Advisory Board is sponsoring the "9th Annual Fall Farm Tour" from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The tour will depart from the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center (661 Vale Road, Newland, NC 28657).
Four local farms will be showcased on the tour: Smith Family Farm, Merlyn Farm, The Reece Farm and Skye2Farm. A meal will be served at Beech Mountain Community Center.
Registration cost for the tour is $40, and pre-registration is required, with no refunds. Sign-in will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center. The tour will depart from the Avery County Center (661 Vale Road, Newland) promptly at 10 a.m., with the bus loading at 9:45 a.m.
Transportation will be provided, and absolutely no pets are allowed on the tour. Children under the age of 15 cannot participate in the tour. Raffle tickets will be available to purchase on Saturday, Aug. 6, and the raffle will be conducted at Beech Mountain Community Center. Raffle participants MUST be present to win. Also, vendors will be on site for participants to purchase items.
For additional information, or to pre-register, please contact Arizona Gragg at (828) 733-8270.
Fourth annual A&H Draft Pull returns August 6...
NEWLAND — Avery A&H Fairgrounds will again be the scene where some of the largest athletes ever to grace Avery County will compete for top honors, as the fourth annual Draft Pull will take place beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 6.
The event will feature a number of vendors, with Linville Central Rescue Squad again selling concessions during the day’s festivities beginning at noon. Additionally, the Avery County 4-H Saddle Club will be holding a raffle fundraiser, with family friendly fun for all ages for an afternoon at the fairgrounds.
The premise of the pull is two horse teams made up of large, powerful draft horses drag thousands of pounds of cinderblocks a short distance. The teams compete in different weight divisions, and the more weight is added each round as the horses have their mettle tested.
Many of the horses originated as working animals on Amish farms. While on most farms the tractor has supplanted working animals as the favored method of heavy farm work, the Amish still use traditional methods that do not include the use of contemporary machines.
In previous years, the heavy teams weighed more than 5,000 pounds, as the horses started the day off hauling 3,000 pounds of weight. The horses are hitched as well as to the sled holding the weight. The horses rush forward immediately after being hitched to the weight.
Judged by the Blue Ridge Horse Pull Association, four pairs of horses competed in the lightweight category in last year’s event, while five pairs competed in the heavyweight category, all in front of a crowd of around 500 attendees, according to the Avery County Extension Office. The horses pulled up to 10,000 pounds on a sled during the competition. The teams had three chances to pass and try to hook their two horses onto the sled.
Attendees to this year’s event are encouraged to bring their own chair to take in the excitement of the event. For more information on vendor opportunities or general information, contact Michelle South at the Avery Cooperative Extension Office at (828) 733-8270.
Avery High School Class of 1972 to reunite in celebration of its 50th graduation anniversary...
The Avery High School Class of 1972 invites alumni and affiliates to celebrate with classmates and friends you may have missed during the past years. Join us as we renew friendships, reminisce about bygone days and share life experiences, both old and new!
The event will take place the weekend of Sept. 15 to 18, and all events will be in Avery County.
Dinner, dance and entertainment will take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Best Western Mountain Lodge in Banner Elk. The group will have exclusive use of their banquet area and a buffet dinner will be served. We have a lot of “extras” planned to make it a most memorable evening. To purchase your Class of 1972 reunion tickets, mail your check ($70 per person for the dinner-dance) to: ACHS Class of 1972, P O Box 391, Newland, NC 28657.
Alumni are organizing the events during the weekend of our reunion with the hope that everyone will have an opportunity to visit with their classmates, teachers and friends. The tentative scheduled plans for the weekend is as follows:
- Thursday evening – Kickoff with hors d’oeuvres and beverages at Spear’s BBQ & Grill in Linville Falls
- Friday evening – Meet & Greet Dinner at a location to be determined
- Saturday midday – Potluck picnic and music at the picnic area at the Church of Jesus Christ in Newland
- Sunday morning – Brunch and send-off until next time at Elk River Depot Family Restaurant in Elk Park
We cannot confirm a visit to our newly renovated and reconstructed high school until late summer or early fall, but we hope to be able to get that arranged as well. There is a football game scheduled at home for Avery that Friday night, so there may be some interest in going to the game as well.
The Class of 1972 maintains a Facebook group page with all info about the reunion. It is listed as the group “Avery County High School Class of 1972” at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1141950615868299/.
Please make your plans to join in this weekend of festivities. Also, please help spread the word. We are working diligently to contact as many of our classmates as we can.
Wildlife Commission swears in 15 new officers ...
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Law Enforcement Division swore in 15 new wildlife law enforcement officers at the 58th Basic School graduation ceremony last week in West End.
Officers took an oath to enforce criminal laws, including conservation and boating laws, and to faithfully and impartially execute the duties of a North Carolina law enforcement officer. Graduates will now begin six months of on-the-job training under the supervision of a veteran wildlife officer. Upon completion of field training, they will be assigned a permanent duty station within the state.
The roster of new North Carolina Wildlife Law Enforcement Officers includes (in alphabetical order by last name):
- Cooper Abernathy, Morganton
- Carson Billings, Elkin
- Haywood Brantley, Spring Hope
- Cole Burch, Sylva
- Dern Crilley, Bladenboro
- Hunter Gray, Valley City, Ohio
- Spencer Hamilton, Sophia
- Stephan Hawrysch, Loris, SC
- Chance Herron, Troy
- Nathan Kreitman, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- Devon McGuire, Boone
- Joseph Pepoli, Fitchburg, Mass.
- Omar Petty, Kings Mountain
- Nathaniel Schott, Pylesville, Maryland
- Sam Shepperd, Indian Trail
Wildlife law enforcement officer trainees are required to pass an extensive background, psychological and physical screening before entering an intensive accredited academy conducted by the agency’s Law Enforcement Division. This year’s class started their training in January at the N.C. Department of Public Safety Samarcand Training Academy in Jackson Springs, where most of their basic law enforcement training was conducted.
Over seven months, officers completed conservation-specific training on fish and wildlife laws, motorboat accident investigation and protected species. Instruction also covered statutory and investigation procedures, defensive tactics, fish and game laws, and pursuit driving and boating.
More information about wildlife law enforcement and career opportunities is available on the agency’s website and at NCWildlifeOfficerJobs.org.
Banner House Museum open for summer tours and more...
BANNER ELK - The Banner House Museum is excited to announce hours, tours, and tickets for Summer 2022!
Experience 19th-century life in Banner Elk and the High Country in the home of Samuel Henry Banner, one of Banner Elk’s early settlers and his wife, Jane Hyder Banner, and their seven children. The circa 1870 house has been furnished with period heirlooms donated and loaned by area residents to tell the story of Banner Elk life from the 1870’s to the 1900’s. Additionally, an Exhibition Room highlights local history from the nineteenth and twentieth century. This year's exhibition focuses on Avery County’s Plumtree community and the Tar Heel Mica Company.
The museum is open for summer visitors. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. General admission is $5 per person. The museum is located close to downtown on Hickory Nut Gap Road near the Banner Elk Greenway and next to the Mill Pond. The address is 7990 Hickory Nut Gap Road, Banner Elk, NC 28604.
Daily walking tours of downtown Banner Elk depart the museum at noon Wednesdays through Saturdays. Tour tickets (includes museum admission) are $10 per person.
Can’t visit in person? Check out the museum’s website at http://bannerhousemuseum.org/. A free PocketSights virtual walking tour is available for mobile download via link on the museum’s calendar page: http://bannerhousemuseum.org/calendar/
Sound Traveler announces summer concert schedule...
Local band Sound Traveler has announced its upcoming schedule of public concerts in the region for the summer. This year’s schedule includes the following stops:
- Thursday, July 28 (6 to 8 p.m.): Speckled Trout, Blowing Rock
- Friday, July 29 (7 to 9 p.m.): Riverside Taphouse, Elizabethton, Tenn.
- Sunday, July 31 (3 to 4:30 p.m.): The Orchard at Altapass (Pavilion), Spruce Pine
For more information, contact Bob & Patty Tatum and Sound Traveler, click to www.soundtravelerband.com.
Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation seeks proposals from consultants to manage gateway community initiatives ...
ASHEVILLE – The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has released two Requests for Proposals (RFP) for qualified entities to lead the creation of comprehensive strategic plans for economic development in the 29 counties and dozens of towns and cities along the Blue Ridge Parkway corridor in Virginia and North Carolina. Together, the Foundation and the selected entity or entities will engage community leaders along the length of the Parkway to determine realistic and effective strategies to enhance tourism and related economic development.
This strategic planning work for the Parkway’s gateway communities is being made possible through two grants to the Foundation from the US Economic Development Administration, as part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. One grant and its associated RFP will support efforts along the Virginia portion of the Parkway, and the other grant and RFP will support work along the North Carolina portion of the Parkway.
For each effort, responsibilities for the selected entity or entities will include project planning and management, research and analysis, identifying and engaging diverse audiences, meeting logistics and facilitation, communications and writing. The project timeline will likely range between nine and 15 months.
Anyone interested in receiving the full Request for Proposals for either or both projects should email Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation CEO Carolyn Ward at cward@brpfoundation.org with “Gateway Community RFP” in the subject line. Complete proposals are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.
Consulting entities are welcome to submit proposals for either or both planning efforts. Any applicant submitting proposals for both projects should submit a separate proposal for each project and also indicate whether or not they are willing and able to undertake both projects simultaneously. The Foundation will not accept or consider any single proposal that attempts to address both RFPs.
Free deer hunting and processing webinars offered in August...
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. Wildlife Federation will offer two free online hunting-related webinars in August. “Introduction to Deer Hunting” will be held on Aug. 9, and “Practical Deer Processing: From Field to Freezer” will be held on Aug. 11. Both classes will run from 7 to 8 p.m. and are open to anyone interested, especially individuals who have never hunted, are new to hunting or lack social support for hunting.
“Both webinars are intended to assist novice hunters for the upcoming white-tailed deer season, which opens September 10, said Walter “Deet” James, the hunter engagement coordinator at the Wildlife Commission. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for people who may not have access to an existing hunting community of family members and friends. Each session will be followed by a question and answer session led by agency staff and volunteers.”
The “Introduction to Deer Hunting” webinar will cover whitetail habits and habitats, scouting techniques, essential equipment, tree stand safety, effective shot placement, tracking techniques and field dressing.
The “Practical Deer Processing: From Field to Freezer” webinar will focus on field dressing, skinning, safe meat handling and basic home processing.
Chronic Wasting Disease, which was detected for the first time in North Carolina in a deer harvested in Yadkinville last season, will also be discussed as it relates to new regulations in Yadkin County and surrounding areas.
Pre-registration for the webinars is required at ncwildlife.org/sbs. A recording of the presentation will be available to all registrants at a later date.
For additional information, contact Walter “Deet” James at walter.james@ncwildlife.org (preferred), 919-707-0059 (office) or 984-202-1387 (mobile).
The 2022-23 deer season dates are available on the agency’s website.
Tickets on sale for The Denim Ball slated for September 15 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park ...
HIGH COUNTRY - The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation will host The Denim Ball at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in front of Flat Top Manor at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Blowing Rock.
The celebration will mark the completion of exterior repairs to the historical manor built by Moses and Bertha Cone in the early 1900s, and raise funds for additional rehabilitation projects at the 3,500-acre park. A textile magnate who brought denim production to the Southeast, Moses was dubbed The Denim King.
The evening will feature dinner, drinks, a silent auction and live music by Soul Benefactor. Guests are invited to wear denim attire. Tickets are $200 each. Table reservations for six guests and 12 guests are also available. For tickets, visit BRPFoundation.org/denimball.
The Foundation is marking its 25th anniversary this year. Since its inception, the nonprofit has worked with donors and the National Park Service to invest in the preservation of Moses H. Cone Memorial Park, including successfully nominating the estate for the National Register of Historic Places. Past funding supported the construction of restrooms at Bass Lake, trail repairs, educational programs, and more.
The premier sponsor of the Foundation’s 25th anniversary celebrations is First Citizens Bank. The Denim Ball is sponsored by The Rosemyr Corporation and Modern Automotive of Boone.
Moderna COVID-19 booster shots available in Avery County...
COVID-19 Moderna boosters are available for Avery County residents if:
- Your second/final vaccine dose was more than six months ago, and
- You are 65 or older, or
- You live or work in a nursing home or long-term care residential facility, or
- You have a medical condition that puts you at high risk for severe illness (for example, obesity, asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes), or
- You work in a high-risk profession, or
- You live or work in a place where many people live together.
Appointments may be made 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily by calling the Avery County COVID line (828) 733-8273. Please bring your insurance and vaccine cards if available. Wear appropriate clothing for easy access to the upper arm. Masks are recommended.
Booster vaccinations are also available at the following locations:
- The Baker Center (Moderna) (call (828) 737-7711 for appt.)
- Avery Pharmacy (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Crossnore Drug (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Premier Pharmacy (Moderna) (call (828) 733-0061 for appt.)
- High Country Community Care (Moderna and J&J) (call (828) 737-0221 for appt.)
- CVS (Pfizer) (click to CVS.com for appt.)
- Walgreens (Moderna) (click to walgreens.com for appt.)
For more information, click to www.averycountync.gov.
COVID at-home testing opportunities...
Starting July 29, the Avery County Health Department will no longer be administering COVID testing to household cases. Instead, the department will be handing out FREE at-home COVID testing kits.
ACHD would like this to be a proactive approach, meaning the department wants patients to pick up their free kits before they are sick. If sick, you will still have access to these tests, but are asked to let ACHD know and the department will bring your tests out to your car for you. Please remember to call or come by the health department and reserve the number of tests you want/need, so that they will be available to you when they are needed.
The Baker Clinic at Cannon Hospital still has first-dose COVID vaccines available for anyone age 16 and up. Appointments are necessary. The Health Department (545 Schultz Circle, Newland) will also offer vaccines Monday through Friday. Call (828) 733-8273 to schedule an appointment. The Baker Center at Cannon Hospital (436 Hospital Drive, Suite 230, Linville) will offer vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Call (828) 737-7711 to schedule an appointment.
Rotary Club of Spruce Pine 2022 BBQ October 1 ...
SPRUCE PINE — Come chill with the tastiest BBQ in the southeast and the hottest bluegrass, country, folk, and Americana music! There will be lots of fun kid activities. Join us in the cool Blue Ridge Mountains for the 11th Spruce Pine BBQ and Bluegrass Festival in Spruce Pine from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2022.
A single-day general admission charge is only $5 per person, with children 12 and younger admitted for free. All festival activities, including entertainment, food and craft vendors will be located at 305 Tappan Street in Riverside Park, across the river from downtown Spruce Pine. Tickets may be bought at the festival. Bring your appetite for ribs, bbq and other great food.
The event features the best in local and regional musicians. The Spruce Pine BBQ and Bluegrass Festival is hosted by the Rotary Club of Spruce Pine, and all the profits from the festival go to charitable efforts and local scholarships through the Spruce Pine Rotary Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit charitable organization. Rotary built the playground in Riverside Park, provided the storage shed for the Giving Gardens and provided a freezer for our local food bank.
The Rotary Club of Spruce Pine has supported American Cancer Society Relay for Life, Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust, Seventh grade Four Way Essay Contest in Mitchell County schools, Imagination Library, Mitchell County SafePlace Kennel project, Mitchell High School seniors of the month, RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership camp) for rising MHS seniors, Shepherd’s Staff food pantry, Rise Against Hunger project, construction of the kids playground in Riverside Park,
For more information, visit our webpage at www.sprucepinebbqbluegrass.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week at Baker Center...
“If you want to drink, that’s your business. If you want to stop drinking, that’s our business.” Alcoholics Anonymous hosts meetings at 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday evening at the Oak Room of the Baker Center, adjacent to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
Mountain Piecemakers news ...
Six middle school students enrolled in the Yancey County 4-H program came to the Bee Log area on July 14 to work on a veteran’s Hero Quilt. They were assisted by two 4-H leaders and three members of Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild. The quilt will be long-arm machine quilted and completed with a label of appreciation with the veteran’s name.
The veteran's quilt, along with others made by members of the quilt guild, will be presented to a veteran from either Yancey, Mitchell or Madison counties at the Flags for Heroes celebration in 2023. The 4-H Club saw the quilt they made last year that is being presented to a World War II veteran this coming Veterans Day. The 4-H Club was invited to come out for the presentation November 11. The 4-H’ers gained sewing knowledge and had lots of fun working with members of the Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild in their four hours as well as giving back to their community by honoring a local veteran.
Mountain Piecemakers also announces that its 2022 opportunity quilt is from the pattern “Common Bride” designed by Edyta Sitar of Laundry Basket Quilts. This beautiful queen size quilt — 88 inches square — is a combination of machine applique and traditionally pieced blocks. The entire quilt is custom quilted on a long arm machine by a member of the Guild. Additional photos can be viewed on our website.
You can purchase tickets at https://mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org/ticket-purchase/ or visit our website, mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org. Members of the Quilt Guild also have tickets to sell for the quilt. We will have the quilt on display at our booth at the Mount Mitchell Crafts Fair as well as handmade items for sale. Currently the quilt is on display at Quilt N Code in Burnsville during July. Fabrics in the Fray donated the Morris fabrics in this beautiful quilt this year.
Proceeds from our opportunity quilt ticket sale go to purchase fabric and batting to make Hero Quilts for local veterans and to create Project Linus quilts for children in need. Each year we award 50-60 quilts to local veterans from Yancey, Mitchell and Madison counties. This year's ceremony will be on Veterans Day at the Town Square in Burnsville. The 2022 opportunity quilt drawing will be held at the end of the Veteran’s Day celebration. The quilt will be shipped if needed to the winner. Mountain Piecemakers is a nonprofit quilt guild and offers educational opportunities for those interested in quilting as well as community service projects.
Banner Elk Book Exchange open ...
Banner Elk Book Exchange is open year round, operating with the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Masks are not required, but you may wear one if you prefer.
Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a "bring a book, take a book" policy. Bring a book, take a book! There is no check-out or return of books. Simply bring a book or books and exchange them for the same number of different books. No books to trade-in? In lieu of a book to exchange, you may make a small donation to take a book home.
The Book Exchange is more than just a library! We offer the following programs to the community:
- Book Discussion Groups
- BE Readers (Children's book discussion)
- Play & Learn Sessions
- Science/Nature Programs for Children
- Music Jams
Many people have contributed the books in the Book Exchange that fill our shelves, and a year of being sequestered at home will probably produce an abundance of book donations. We are grateful for the donations that allow others to enjoy reading, but please consider these guidelines for book donations:
- We cannot accept textbooks, reference books (dictionaries, thesaurus, etc.), outdated magazines or self-help books, or books that are damaged, mildewed, smelling of smoke, or otherwise unable to be placed on our shelves.
- We accept paperbacks in good condition.
- We keep the larger, high-quality ones on the shelves of the Book Exchange, and share those we cannot use with organizations like the V.A. hospital in Asheville. Some books also are sent to the correctional facility in Spruce Pine.
When in doubt, ask yourself if you would like to take home the books you are donating. Please do not be offended if we cannot accept your books – we are not a repository for everything! Outdated books and magazines, or those in poor condition can be taken to the recycling center on Norwood Hollow Road at the base of Sugar Mountain or on Hwy. 194 at the Three Lane between Elk Park and Newland.
We appreciate your consideration, cooperation and generosity!
Mayland high school equivalency diploma classes return to campuses...
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is holding classes in-person and online to help students earn a high school equivalency diploma. Mayland Community College offers preparation classes for the GED and HiSET tests, and also offers Adult High School classes.
Mayland Community College does not charge tuition for the classes. However, a commitment of at least 8 hours a week is necessary to be successful. Although there are no fees associated with attending the classes, there may be a small fee for taking the equivalency tests.
Classes are offered at all three campuses in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties. Evening classes are available at the Mitchell Campus, located in Spruce Pine.
Online classes require dependable access to the internet and the use of a computer in a quiet setting.
Call (828) 766-1327 or email learninglabs@mayland.edu for more information.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild holds monthly meetings...
Riverwalk Quilt Guild in Newland meets the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Our meeting location is at Newland Christian Church, located at 2800 Millers Gap Hwy./Hwy. 194 in Newland. For more information call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
The group’s mission is to preserve our mountain heritage of quilting, to be a source of education and inspiration for quilters, to encourage excellence in quilting and related arts, to be of service to the community, and to provide fellowship to people with a common interest.
Local students invited to join JAM program...
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven at Avery Senior Center...
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery open...
BE Artists Gallery is located in the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk. The Gallery’s summer hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. This cooperative of artists features work from more than 30 local artists and craftspeople, and is a featured gallery on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails (www.blueridgeheritage.com/blue-ridge-craft-trails/). For BE Artists Gallery event listings and updates, click to BEartistsgallery.com.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost...
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Anne Ministries support groups available...
Anne Ministries hosts a pregnancy and infant loss support group, offering a safe place to connect with others who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or an infant, every third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Anne Ministries also offers a post-abortion support group for those who are suffering and seek hope and healing. Time and date for that meeting varies, so please contact the ministry for more information.
Both groups meet at 305 West Mitchell Street in Newland, and child care is provided for both groups’ weekly meetings. For more information, call (828) 742-1973 or contact Chastity at (919) 499-3083.
Celebrate Recovery...
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth...
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club...
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
