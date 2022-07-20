Weekly gas price update...
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by 14 cents last week to $4.16 as of Monday, July 18. This compares with the national average, which decreased by 16 cents last week to $4.50 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update...
As of Monday, July 18, the United States’ national debt was $30,587,179,322,971 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $91,781 in debt per person and $242,986 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, July 18, North Carolina’s state debt was $51,650,350,174, which breaks down to $4,977 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update...
As of Monday, July 18, 193,374 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 1,781,389 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,352,040.
Senior Center Highlights...
July 20
Free form pottery (must have your own clay) (9 to 11 a.m.)
Chair Aerobics (10 a.m.)
Bingo (10:30 a.m.)
Lunch (11:45 a.m.)
July 21
Tai Chi with Carol Ann (10:45 a.m.)
Brain Games (11:15 a.m.)
Lunch (11:45 a.m.)
July 22
Caregiver Haven (10 a.m. to 3 p.m)
Lunch (10:45 a.m.)
July 25
Clay Works (must have your own clay) (9 to 11 a.m.)
Blood pressure check with Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge (10 a.m.)
Lunch (11:45 a.m.)
July 26
Lunch (11:45 a.m.)
Mahjong (1 p.m.)
Events in Roan Mountain this week...
Summer activities are in full swing in Roan Mountain. This week's events include the following at Anderson Community Park (behind Roan Mountain Post Office):
- Thursday, July 21: Tai Chi and Qigong onstage (4 to 4:45 p.m.). Beginning classes with Master Carol Ann Mitchell, excellent for physical, mental and emotional health.
- Saturday, July 23: Summer Concert Series featuring SIGEAN (5 to 6:30 p.m.). SIGEAN is a favorite local band playing at many area festivals and venues for more than two decades. Their genre of music is described as Irish Traditional, lively, poetic, heartwarming and incredibly humorous. Bring a lawn chair, spread a blanket, pack a picnic.
For more information, email jebnj@hotmail.com or call (423) 956-0714.
“The Dive In” open for season at Avery Parks and Rec Department...
Avery County Pool Complex, known as “The Dive In,” is open for the summer season. The pool is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoons.
The pool offer rentals for after-hours pool parties with a family room, as well as a one-hour or two-hour rental option during daytime hours of the family room (rental of the family room only for daytime parties does not include pool entry, and the pool will be open to the public at a rate at $3 per person and $1 for non-swimmers.)
For additional information on pool passes, discounts for seniors and veterans, or to make reservations for usage, call (828) 737-0126.
BBB Scam Alert: Cash-strapped drivers scammed with fake gas gift cards...
Even if high gas prices are draining your budget, don’t fall for this scam. Scammers are tempting drivers with phony gas station gift cards. It's really a way to get your credit card details and other personal information.
How the scam works
You see a post on social media, get an email, or take a survey that says you won a $500 gas station gift card. Currently, the scam claims to be from Shell, but watch out for scammers using different gas station brands too.
To get the gift card, you only need to pay a small fee. But when scammers get your credit or debit card information, they will likely charge your account for amounts you never approved. One consumer told BBB Scam Tracker: “They said I won a Shell gas card and had to pay $1.95 for shipping. A day later, they took $89.95 out of my account. I called about the charge, and they fixed it, but the next day, another $89.95 was taken out again.”
In addition to your credit card information, the scam may also request other personal details. Some consumers say they were asked to fill out a form and provide their name, phone number, physical address, credit card information, and other details. Sharing these details with scammers can open you up to identity theft.
How to avoid prize scams
- Never pay to win. No legitimate company will ask you to pay money to receive something you won or to get a free gift. If someone asks you to pay even a small fee to receive a prize, you’re probably dealing with a scammer.
- Do your research. Impostor scams are common, so if a large company seems to be offering you a free gift, do some research first. Visit the company’s official website (by typing it into your web browser, not by following a link someone sent you) to see if they really are participating in some kind of giveaway.
- Don’t act on impulse. Scammers are hoping you’ll get so excited about their offer that you won’t stop thinking about any suspicious details. Use your good judgment and question any offer that seems too good to be true.
Orchard at Altapass celebrates month of July...
It’s a busy month at the Orchard at Altapass in July. With two weeks remaining in the month, all await the ripening of the apples as the fun continues at the Orchard. In a partnership with Parkway Playhouse, “Elephants and Piggies in a Play” plays out on the pavilion from 11 a.m. to noon in a special free performance. Never Too Late steps up with Bluegrass and Buffalo Cove for a performance. The month ends with Rhonda Gouge, Keeping Time’s Kathy Kuhne and Sam McKinney on Saturday, July 30, while Sound Traveler makes an Orchard stop on July 31. Musical performances are from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mile marker 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Orchard is a not-for-profit working orchard and educational venue. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday. Family and pet-friendly, and wheelchair accessible, with buses welcome. For information, visit www.altapassorchard.org.
Mushroom Foray at Linville Falls Picnic Ground July 31 ...
While enjoying the Blue Ridge forests, meadows, or rivers, have you ever wondered how to tell apart the delicious gourmet mushroom from a deadly relative or perhaps simply a harmless but vile-tasting variant?
Friends of Linville Gorge is pleased to announce a FREE mushroom foray and field class on Sunday, July 31, at the Linville Falls Picnic Ground that will address just this subject. The group will meet at 1 p.m. at the large paved parking lot adjacent to the Blue Ridge Parkway at milepost number 316.5 (across from the spur road to the Linville Falls), forayers will get a brief intro from mycologist and My-Co Gardens farmer Pete Whelihan.
Children have always loved hunting around the riverside picnic grounds for colorful specimens to be identified, displayed on a picnic table, and photographed. The event concludes with a mushroom tasting, with sauteed slices on crackers, around 3:30 to 4 p.m. Bring paper bags for collection, water, or pictures of the mushrooms back home.
Cornhole tournament at Frank Volunteer Fire Department...
Frank Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its inaugural Cornhole Tournament each second Saturday of the month through August 13. The event begins at 6 p.m. with an entry fee of $10 per team.
Clark Family Reunion Sunday, Aug. 14…
The annual family reunion for the descendants of John Dallas Clark and Rachel Dale Clark will be held on Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Vance Meeting House in Crossnore.
Bring a covered dish and join us at 1 p.m. or any time after noon to visit with your kinfolk. Pictures are usually made shortly after 1 p.m.. Hope to see all of John and Rachel’s descendants there.
The children of John and Rachel include Frank Clark, Charles Clark, Edna Clark Putnam, Verda Clark Hughes Jaynes, Cora Clark Nunan, Leeota Clark Vance, Lillie Clark Johnson, and Eliza Clark Klapper.
For more information on this event, call Carolyn Garland at (828) 733-9475.
Linville Land Harbor Tennis Club welcomes new members ...
LINVILLE — The Linville Land Harbor Tennis Club opened its 2022 season on our seven newly resurfaced Har-Tru courts. Anyone interested in joining Land Harbor tennis is invited to join the tennis fun! Residency in Land Harbor is not required. Dues for new non-residents are: $290 annual fee, a one-time initiation fee $40 and a social fee of $15. We have tennis rallies, tennis clinics, tennis socials, and scheduled play. For more information, send an email to: tennis@linvillelandharbor.com or call/text (706) 994-1011 and you will be contacted by one of our members. Tennis is fun at Land Harbor.
Safety tips to follow when extreme heat occurs ...
ASHEVILLE - Because extreme heat and humidity can be deadly, the American Red Cross offers steps you can take to help stay safe when the temperatures soar.
Every year, high temperatures and humidity claim the lives of more than 600 people in this country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The American Red Cross has steps you can take to help stay safe as the weekend’s temperatures soar.
Who’s at risk? Some people are more at risk of developing a heat-related illness, including adults over 65, those with chronic medical conditions, people who work outside, infants and children, and athletes. Some may take medications that make the effects of extreme heat worse. People with heart disease, poor blood circulation, obesity and mental illness are also at risk for getting sick if the temperatures climb.
Heat safety tips
- Hot cars can be deadly. Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees.
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
- Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.
- If you don’t have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day in places like schools, libraries, theaters, malls, etc.
- Avoid extreme temperature changes.
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.
- Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.
- Postpone outdoor games and activities.
- Take frequent breaks and use a buddy system when working outdoors.
- Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water and shade.
- Excessive heat can lead to sunburn, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If someone is experiencing heat cramps in the legs or abdomen, get them to a cooler place, have them rest, lightly stretch the affected muscle, and replenish their fluids with a half a glass (about 4 ounces) of cool water every 15 minutes.
If someone is exhibiting signs of heat exhaustion (cool, moist, pale or flushed skin, heavy sweating, headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness and exhaustion), move them to a cooler place, remove or loosen tight clothing and spray the person with water or apply cool, wet cloths or towels to the skin. Fan the person. If they are conscious, give small amounts of cool water to drink. Make sure the person drinks slowly. Watch for changes in condition. If the person refuses water, vomits or begins to lose consciousness, call 911.
Heat stroke is life threatening
Heat stroke usually occurs by ignoring the signals of heat exhaustion. Heat stroke develops when the body systems are overwhelmed by heat and begin to stop functioning. Signs include hot, red skin which may be dry or moist; changes in consciousness; vomiting and high body temperature. Call 911 immediately if someone shows signs of heat stroke. Move the person to a cooler place. Quickly cool the person’s body by immersing them up to their neck in cold water if possible. Otherwise, douse or spray the person with cold water, or cover the person with cold, wet towels or bags of ice.
The Red Cross app “Emergency” can help keep you and your loved ones safe by putting vital information in your hand with more than 35 customizable severe weather and emergency alerts. The Red Cross First Aid app puts instant access to information on handling the most common first aid scenarios, including heat emergencies, at your fingertips. Download these apps for free by searching for ‘American Red Cross’ in your app store or at redcross.org/apps.
Beech Mountain Community Club monthly fish fry...
The Beech Mountain Community Club, formerly the Beech Mountain School, will be having its monthly Fish Fry beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 29. The group plans to have the dinner the last Friday of each month through October and have a choice of fish or chicken.
USDA to survey county small grains acreage ...
RALEIGH — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey producers in 32 states, including North Carolina, for its 2022 County Agricultural Production Survey (CAPS) for small grains.
The survey will collect information on total acres planted and harvested, and yield and production of small grains crops down to the county level. CAPS will provide the data needed to estimate acreage and production of selected crops such as barley, oats, and wheat in the United States.
“The data provided will help federal and state programs support the farmer,” said Dee Webb, director of the NASS NC Field Office. “I hope every producer understands the importance of these data and will take the time to respond, if they receive this survey. Producers can lose out when there are no data to determine accurate rates for loans, disaster payments, crop insurance price elections, and more. Without data, agencies such as USDA’s Risk Management Agency and Farm Service Agency do not have information on which to base the programs that serve those same producers.”
Farmers are encouraged to respond online at agcounts.usda.gov, by mail or fax. NC producers who do not respond in the next few weeks may be emailed a reminder or contacted for an interview to complete the survey.
NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified, as required by federal law.
The CAPS data will be published in NASS’s Quick Stats database (quickstats.nass.usda.gov) at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. For more information call the NASS NC Field Office at (919) 733-6333.
NC Mountain State Fair slated for Sept. 9 to 18...
FLETCHER — It’s fair time! The NC Mountain State Fair will be providing the “Pony Express” for anyone interested in entering items in the NC Mountain State Fair. The Pony Express provides early and quick entry for outlying counties. Items may be dropped off on or before Aug. 22, 2022.
Bring your non-perishable items to the Avery County Cooperative Extension Office, wrapped and packed securely for transport. Please label your box with your name and county. Please provide a copy of your online receipt showing the items being sent have been entered online. If you are not wanting to receive premiums you may print out the online paper form to be placed in your box.
For online entry information, click to https://www.wncagcenter.org/p/mountainstatefair/competitions
Your entries will be picked up in your county from the Extension Office and transported to the Mountain State Fair for judging and display. Only items picked up on the Pony Express route will be returned on Pony Express. No items will be added to the return list of items that are dropped off by exhibitors at the fairgrounds after the Pony Express has run. Items will be returned to your local Extension Office after the fair by September 23.
Any prize money will be mailed directly to you. (Must provide Social Security number and W-9 to receive payment.) For more information, call the Avery Cooperative Extension Office at (828) 733-8270.
WGU North Carolina announces 5th Anniversary scholarships; five scholarships worth $10,000 each to be awarded...
DURHAM – WGU North Carolina, an affiliate of national online nonprofit Western Governors University, was officially launched Oct. 5, 2017, at a press conference at the North Carolina State Capitol. To commemorate five years of successful growth and impact across the state, the university has announced the launch of the WGU North Carolina 5th Anniversary Scholarships. Five winners will receive up to $10,000 in tuition credit – the largest amount ever for an in-state scholarship from WGU North Carolina.
The WGU North Carolina 5th Anniversary Scholarships will be awarded based on applicants’ academic records, readiness for online study, and demonstrated financial need, as well as other considerations. Recipients will receive four credit installments of $2,500 per six-month term, disbursed over their first four terms. To learn more or apply, visit nc.wgu.edu/5th.
Designed for working adults, WGU is a fully accredited online university offering more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in healthcare, IT, business, and K-12 education. Flat-rate tuition is around $4,000 per six-month term for most undergraduate degree programs, and WGU’s competency-based-education model allows students to accelerate at their own pace. Each student is assigned a mentor from their degree field who will work with them all the way through to their graduation.
“By all measures, our school has been a success over the past five years, preparing adults for rewarding careers and contributing to workforce needs across our state,” said Dr. Ben Coulter, Chancellor of WGU North Carolina. “We’ve formed partnerships with more than 35 employers, community colleges, public school systems, and professional organizations, and have more than 6,300 alumni living and working in all 100 counties. In celebration of those and other achievements, we are thrilled to launch our biggest scholarship offering to date: the WGU North Carolina 5th Anniversary Scholarships.”
Since its launch five years ago, WGU North Carolina has more than tripled its enrollment from 1,100 to more than 3,800. For more information about WGU North Carolina, visit nc.wgu.edu.
Delayed Harvest Trout Waters open ...
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has opened 34 trout streams and two lakes classified as Delayed Harvest to trout harvest through Sept. 30.
During this time, anglers can keep up to seven trout per day — with no gear or bait restrictions and no minimum size limits. The Wildlife Commission established the youth-only fishing period in the morning of “opening day,” which is always the first Saturday in June, to promote trout fishing among young anglers and to provide special opportunities for young anglers to catch and keep fish.
Delayed Harvest trout waters are posted with diamond-shaped, black-and-white signs. A list of Delayed Harvest trout waters, regulation information and trout maps can be found at ncwildlife.org/trout.
While fishing, anglers are urged to help prevent the spread of aquatic nuisance species like gill lice, whirling disease and didymo, by following these minimal steps:
- CLEAN equipment of all aquatic plants, animals and mud.
- DRAIN water from boats, live wells and equipment.
- DRY equipment thoroughly.
- NEVER MOVE fish, plants or other organisms from one body of water to another.
Learn more about aquatic nuisance species by visiting the Commission’s Aquatic Nuisance Species webpage, ncwildlife.org/fishing/ANS.
Rotary fundraiser breakfasts monthly this summer...
Avery County Rotary Club will be hosting monthly fundraising breakfasts on the third Saturday of the months of June and August, and the second Saturday in September, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Linville Land Harbor Golf Course Clubhouse. Funds raised from the breakfasts will benefit Crossnore Communities for Children, Feeding Avery Families, and more. For more information, call (828) 260-0931.
N.C. Wildlife Federation’s conservation season opens with call for wildlife photos, scholarship applications and Conservation Hero Nominations...
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Wildlife Federation’s “Celebrating Conservation” season is now open, with a statewide call for wildlife photos, scholarship applications and conservation award nominations.
Wildlife Photography Contest
NCWF’s 4th Annual Wildlife Photography Contest for professional, amateur and youth photographers runs through July 31. Images must be taken in North Carolina and highlight the beauty of the state’s nature and wildlife, whether in a backyard or across the state. Categories are Carolina Critters, People in Nature, Scenes of North Carolina and Pollinators and Insects (new category).
Entry donations start at $15 for 12 photos (three images max per category), with all proceeds supporting wildlife habitat conservation and restoration in North Carolina. Visit ncwf.org/photo-contest for entry requirements and contest rules. Photographers must submit entries electronically by July 31. Contact NCWF at photos@ncwf.org for questions.
Suspension of ginseng harvest permits will continue, wild ginseng levels are too low for sustainable harvest...
ASHEVILLE – The Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests will not issue American ginseng harvest permits until further notice due to low population levels observed through monitoring and surveys.
After 250 years of commercial harvest, wild ginseng levels are too low to be sustainably harvested. It may take several years to increase local populations.
“Ginseng harvest has been part of Appalachian culture for generations, and we want to see that continue into the next generation. Suspending ginseng harvest helps ensure wild ginseng on our national forests can rebuild its population. If we keep harvesting, the danger is that they’ll completely disappear from this area,” said Gary Kauffman, botanist for the National Forests in North Carolina.
Ginseng is a long-lived perennial plant native to forests of the Eastern U.S. They have a 60- to 80-year life span and reproduce through seeds. Plants 10 years and older produce the most seeds, but older plants are increasingly rare due to harvesting.
Kauffman has worked with other organizations to reintroduce ginseng into the national forests where the plant has been over-harvested using seeds from local production beds. Monitoring will continue looking at population levels, plant sizes, and seed production.
Anyone removing wild ginseng plants or its parts on national forest lands without a permit may be fined up to $5,000 or a 6-month sentence in federal prison, or both.
Grief support group at Newland Presbyterian Church ...
On Thursdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. through August 25, Newland Presbyterian Church, located at 199 Elk Street in Newland, will host GriefShare, a weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild lives. Facilitators will be Terri Hauser and Peggy Baird.
For more information, contact Hauser at thauser@cfl.rr.com or Baird at peggyleebaird@gmail.com. The fee is $15 for a class workbook.
Sugar Mountain Resort's summer season under way...
SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Sugar Mountain Resort will have numerous activities for visitors throughout the summer months.
The bike park and the Summit Express and Easy Street chairlifts will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through September 5. Mountain bike tours and lessons will be available each weekend.
A summer season pass will provide unlimited use of the bike park and rides on the Summit Express and Easy Street chairlifts during the summer schedule and are offered for purchase online, in-person, or by calling (828) 898-4521. Full-day and half-day tickets will be available for purchase on site.
Magic Cycles, located in the Snowsports School building, will offer helmet, body armor, and bike rentals, bicycle repairs, and a selection of items to get bikers started and keep ‘em rolling. For outerwear, footwear and souvenirs, Sugar Mountain Sports Shop, located in the base lodge will be open. For a boost of energy, food trucks like Ben & Jerry’s and Rascal Jack’s will be on premises during select summer weekends, and the Caddyshack is already open seven days a week.
Each Wednesday through September 5 will be the return of Sugar Mountain’s outdoor summer concert series, Grillin’ & Chillin’.
Sugar’s Gravity Mountain Bike Camp for tweens and teens ages 11 to 16 was so popular last year that another has been added. Tween and teen camp will be August 5 to 7. A clinic just for the ladies will be reserved July 23. Downhill competition will heat up August 20 and 21 when racers from around the United States do battle on Sugar’s classic downhill tracks during the Go Nuts North Carolina Regional Downhill Mountain Bike Competition.
The Avery Fine Arts & Master Crafts Festival will showcase the area's talents August 12 to 14.
View the webcams for a real-time look at Sugar Mountain. For all the details about summer fun on Sugar Mountain visit www.seesugar.com or call (828) 898-4521.
NCDHHS establishing community access points to provide free at-home COVID tests...
RALEIGH — NCDHHS is establishing Community Access Points in all 100 counties where North Carolinians can find free and easy at-home tests, in an effort to meet people where they are, with the tools they need to protect themselves from COVID-19.
Community organizations interested in becoming a Community Access Point can register online. Information on where to find at-home tests is available at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/PickUpTests. Information on how and where to find all testing locations in North Carolina is available at: covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTests.
Home tests are now widely available, unlike in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and their ease has made them the test of choice. At-home testing access through community distribution sites across the state is key to NCDHHS' Moving Forward Together strategy.
In addition, NCDHHS remains prepared to support a surge in testing demand in all 100 counties if needed. The department will continue to evaluate and react to feedback and trends in COVID-19 spread and will continue to adapt as needs change.
Staying up to date on vaccination and boosters offers the best protection against COVID-19 for anyone 6 months of age and older. Find a vaccine location near you at MySpot.nc.gov or by calling (888) 675-4567.
Avery County Ag Advisory Board 9th Annual Fall Farm Tour August 6...
The Avery County Agricultural Advisory Board is sponsoring the "9th Annual Fall Farm Tour" from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The tour will depart from the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center (661 Vale Road, Newland, NC 28657).
Four local farms will be showcased on the tour: Smith Family Farm, Merlyn Farm, The Reece Farm and Skye2Farm. A meal will be served at Beech Mountain Community Center.
Registration cost for the tour is $40, and pre-registration is required, with no refunds. Sign-in will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center. The tour will depart from the Avery County Center (661 Vale Road, Newland) promptly at 10 a.m., with the bus loading at 9:45 a.m.
Transportation will be provided, and absolutely no pets are allowed on the tour. Children under the age of 15 cannot participate in the tour. Raffle tickets will be available to purchase on Saturday, Aug. 6, and the raffle will be conducted at Beech Mountain Community Center. Raffle participants MUST be present to win. Also, vendors will be on site for participants to purchase items.
For additional information, or to pre-register, please contact Arizona Gragg at (828) 733-8270.
Avery High School Class of 1972 to reunite in celebration of its 50th graduation anniversary...
The Avery High School Class of 1972 invites alumni and affiliates to celebrate with classmates and friends you may have missed during the past years. Join us as we renew friendships, reminisce about bygone days and share life experiences, both old and new!
The event will take place the weekend of Sept. 15 to 18, and all events will be in Avery County.
Dinner, dance and entertainment will take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Best Western Mountain Lodge in Banner Elk. The group will have exclusive use of their banquet area and a buffet dinner will be served. We have a lot of “extras” planned to make it a most memorable evening. To purchase your Class of 1972 reunion tickets, mail your check ($70 per person for the dinner-dance) to: ACHS Class of 1972, P O Box 391, Newland, NC 28657.
Alumni are organizing the events during the weekend of our reunion with the hope that everyone will have an opportunity to visit with their classmates, teachers and friends. The tentative scheduled plans for the weekend is as follows:
- Thursday evening – Kickoff with hors d’oeuvres and beverages at Spear’s BBQ & Grill in Linville Falls
- Friday evening – Meet & Greet Dinner at a location to be determined
- Saturday midday – Potluck picnic and music at the picnic area at the Church of Jesus Christ in Newland
- Sunday morning – Brunch and send-off until next time at Elk River Depot Family Restaurant in Elk Park
We cannot confirm a visit to our newly renovated and reconstructed high school until late summer or early fall, but we hope to be able to get that arranged as well. There is a football game scheduled at home for Avery that Friday night, so there may be some interest in going to the game as well.
The Class of 1972 maintains a Facebook group page with all info about the reunion. It is listed as the group “Avery County High School Class of 1972” at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1141950615868299/
Please make your plans to join in this weekend of festivities. Also, please help spread the word. We are working diligently to contact as many of our classmates as we can.
Banner House Museum open for summer tours and more...
BANNER ELK - The Banner House Museum is excited to announce hours, tours, and tickets for Summer 2022!
Experience 19th-century life in Banner Elk and the High Country in the home of Samuel Henry Banner, one of Banner Elk’s early settlers and his his wife, Jane Hyder Banner, and their seven children. The circa 1870 house has been furnished with period heirlooms donated and loaned by area residents to tell the story of Banner Elk life from the 1870’s to the 1900’s. Additionally, an Exhibition Room highlights local history from the nineteenth and twentieth century. This year's exhibition focuses on Avery County’s Plumtree community and the Tar Heel Mica Company.
The museum is open for summer visitors. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. General admission is $5 per person. The museum is located close to downtown on Hickory Nut Gap Road near the Banner Elk Greenway and next to the Mill Pond. The address is 7990 Hickory Nut Gap Road, Banner Elk, NC 28604.
Daily walking tours of downtown Banner Elk depart the museum at noon Wednesdays through Saturdays. Tour tickets (includes museum admission) are $10 per person.
Can’t visit in person? Check out the museum’s website at http://bannerhousemuseum.org/. A free PocketSights virtual walking tour is available for mobile download via link on the museum’s calendar page: http://bannerhousemuseum.org/calendar/
Sound Traveler announces summer concert schedule...
Local band Sound Traveler has announced its upcoming schedule of public concerts in the region for the summer. This year’s schedule includes the following stops:
- Friday, July 22 (7 to 10 p.m.): Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Boone
- Saturday, July 23 (7 to 8 p.m.): Flintlock Campground, Boone
- Sunday, July 24 (4 to 7 p.m.): The Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge, Boone
- Monday, July 28 (6 to 8 p.m.): Speckled Trout, Blowing Rock
- Friday, July 29 (7 to 9 p.m.): Riverside Taphouse, Elizabethton, Tenn.
- Sunday, July 31 (3 to 4:30 p.m.): The Orchard at Altapass (Pavilion), Spruce Pine
For more information, contact Bob & Patty Tatum and Sound Traveler, click to www.soundtravelerband.com.
“A Small Friend: Carl Sandburg’s Guitar” presented by John Akers at Avery Morrison Library July 21…
Carl Sandburg loved the guitar, and this program celebrates his love with a performance of his favorite solos, the story of his meeting with Segovia (the Spanish classical guitarist) and recitation/dramatization of some of his best guitar-inspired writings.
John Akers, a new resident of Linville Land Harbor, and former resident of Saluda, NC near Sandburg’s Flat Rock home and National Park Historic Site, taught Spanish and classical guitar for 25 years at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. His program on Sandburg has been performed at the Carl Sandburg Home, Flat Rock, the Sandburg Days Festival in Galesburg, Ill., the North Carolina School of the Arts, the Free Library of Philadelphia, and numerous libraries, schools and churches. The guitars he shares are both from Michoacan, Mexico, made by F. Zalapa and Luis Sevillano.
The program takes place at the library at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 21.
Lees-McRae College to host fourth annual North Carolina Wildlife Medicine Symposium...
BANNER ELK — On Friday, July 23, the Lees-McRae May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and School of Natural and Behavioral Sciences will host a continuing education symposium for veterinarians and those who work in wildlife care.
The theme of the fourth annual North Carolina Wildlife Medicine Symposium will be “Wildlife Medicine and One Health: A Comprehensive Approach,” with lectures focused on the intersection of human, animal, and environmental health.
The symposium will provide seven hours of RACE-approved continued education opportunities for veterinarians and veterinary technicians focused on the recognition, triage, and treatment of wildlife. It will also allow for networking opportunities between local veterinarians, veterinary staff, state officials, and other experts in the field.
Attendees will hear presentations from Dr. Anna Allen of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Dr. Christine Casey of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, Dr. Virginia Corrigan of Appalachian State University, Dr. Nicole Gottdenker of the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Suzanne Kennedy-Stoskopf of the North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine, and Dr. Carl Williams of the North Carolina Division of Public Health.
The lectures will cover topics like environmental contaminants, emergency medicine, infectious disease transmission, disease surveillance, and veterinary technology. Each presentation will offer insight into how human health connects to and impacts animal health.
The early registration cost for veterinarians and other professionals is $125, while the cost for students is $50. After Sunday, June 19, the cost increases by $25. For more information, click to www.lmc.edu/community/wildlife-medicine-symposium.htm
Fourth annual A&H Draft Pull returns August 6...
NEWLAND — Avery A&H Fairgrounds will again be the scene where some of the largest athletes ever to grace Avery County will compete for top honors, as the fourth annual Draft Pull will take place beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 6.
The event will feature a number of vendors, with Linville Central Rescue Squad again selling concessions during the day’s festivities beginning at noon. Additionally, the Avery County 4-H Saddle Club will be holding a raffle fundraiser, with family friendly fun for all ages for an afternoon at the fairgrounds.
The premise of the pull is two horse teams made up of large, powerful draft horses drag thousands of pounds of cinderblocks a short distance. The teams compete in different weight divisions, and the more weight is added each round as the horses have their mettle tested.
Many of the horses originated as working animals on Amish farms. While on most farms the tractor has supplanted working animals as the favored method of heavy farm work, the Amish still use traditional methods that do not include the use of contemporary machines.
In previous years, the heavy teams weighed more than 5,000 pounds, as the horses started the day off hauling 3,000 pounds of weight. The horses are hitched as well as to the sled holding the weight. The horses rush forward immediately after being hitched to the weight.
Judged by the Blue Ridge Horse Pull Association, four pairs of horses competed in the lightweight category in last year’s event, while five pairs competed in the heavyweight category, all in front of a crowd of around 500 attendees, according to the Avery County Extension Office. The horses pulled up to 10,000 pounds on a sled during the competition. The teams had three chances to pass and try to hook their two horses onto the sled.
Attendees to this year’s event are encouraged to bring their own chair to take in the excitement of the event. For more information on vendor opportunities or general information, contact Michelle South at the Avery Cooperative Extension Office at (828) 733-8270.
Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation seeks proposals from consultants to manage gateway community initiatives ...
ASHEVILLE – The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has released two Requests for Proposals (RFP) for qualified entities to lead the creation of comprehensive strategic plans for economic development in the 29 counties and dozens of towns and cities along the Blue Ridge Parkway corridor in Virginia and North Carolina. Together, the Foundation and the selected entity or entities will engage community leaders along the length of the Parkway to determine realistic and effective strategies to enhance tourism and related economic development.
This strategic planning work for the Parkway’s gateway communities is being made possible through two grants to the Foundation from the US Economic Development Administration, as part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. One grant and its associated RFP will support efforts along the Virginia portion of the Parkway, and the other grant and RFP will support work along the North Carolina portion of the Parkway.
For each effort, responsibilities for the selected entity or entities will include project planning and management, research and analysis, identifying and engaging diverse audiences, meeting logistics and facilitation, communications and writing. The project timeline will likely range between nine and 15 months.
Anyone interested in receiving the full Request for Proposals for either or both projects should email Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation CEO Carolyn Ward at cward@brpfoundation.org with “Gateway Community RFP” in the subject line. Complete proposals are due by 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, August 5, 2022.
Consulting entities are welcome to submit proposals for either or both planning efforts. Any applicant submitting proposals for both projects should submit a separate proposal for each project and also indicate whether or not they are willing and able to undertake both projects simultaneously. The Foundation will not accept or consider any single proposal that attempts to address both RFPs.
Since 1997, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has provided more than $20 million in support for the Blue Ridge Parkway. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit provides support for initiatives along the 469-mile route, including historical and cultural preservation, environmental protection, visitor amenities, and education and outreach. The Foundation’s work includes programming at the Blue Ridge Music Center on the Parkway, and the award-winning, nationwide Kids in Parks program.
The Foundation has offices in Asheville and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Roanoke and Galax, Va. For more information, visit BRPFoundation.org.
Free deer hunting and processing webinars offered in August...
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. Wildlife Federation will offer two free online hunting-related webinars in August. “Introduction to Deer Hunting” will be held on Aug. 9, and “Practical Deer Processing: From Field to Freezer” will be held on Aug. 11. Both classes will run from 7 to 8 p.m. and are open to anyone interested, especially individuals who have never hunted, are new to hunting or lack social support for hunting.
“Both webinars are intended to assist novice hunters for the upcoming white-tailed deer season, which opens September 10, said Walter “Deet” James, the hunter engagement coordinator at the Wildlife Commission. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for people who may not have access to an existing hunting community of family members and friends. Each session will be followed by a question and answer session led by agency staff and volunteers.”
The “Introduction to Deer Hunting” webinar will cover whitetail habits and habitats, scouting techniques, essential equipment, tree stand safety, effective shot placement, tracking techniques and field dressing.
The “Practical Deer Processing: From Field to Freezer” webinar will focus on field dressing, skinning, safe meat handling and basic home processing.
Chronic Wasting Disease, which was detected for the first time in North Carolina in a deer harvested in Yadkinville last season, will also be discussed as it relates to new regulations in Yadkin County and surrounding areas.
Pre-registration for the webinars is required at ncwildlife.org/sbs. A recording of the presentation will be available to all registrants at a later date.
For additional information, contact Walter “Deet” James at walter.james@ncwildlife.org (preferred), (919) 707-0059 (office) or (984) 202-1387 (mobile).
The 2022-23 deer season dates are available on the agency’s website.
Veterans may now fish Mountain Heritage Trout Waters for free...
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission established the Mountain Heritage Trout Waters Program in 2008 to promote trout fishing as a heritage tourism activity on trout waters that run through 17 mountain communities in western North Carolina.
Typically, anglers 16 and older must purchase a three-day license or use any valid inland fishing license to fish these waters. However, the North Carolina General Assembly recently passed legislation that as of October 1, veterans are now allowed to fish these waters for free.
The legislation states that a resident or nonresident who served as a member of the Armed Forces and who separated under honorable conditions is exempt from fishing license requirements while fishing in Mountain Heritage Trout Waters. Veterans must always have valid documentation of their service while fishing to be exempt.
When fishing public mountain trout waters classified as Hatchery Supported, anglers may keep up to seven trout per day, per angler, with no bait or lure restrictions and no size limits. The season for Hatchery Supported Trout Waters runs from the first Saturday in April until the last day of February. Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are closed to fishing from March 1 to the first Saturday in April each year.
When fishing on public mountain trout waters classified as Delayed Harvest, anglers must use single-hook artificial lures and cannot harvest or possess any trout from Oct. 1 until the first Saturday of June. At that time waters reopen at 6 a.m. to youth 15 years old and younger under Hatchery Supported regulations, with no bait restriction, no minimum length limit and a seven-trout-per-day creel limit. Waters open to all anglers that same day at noon. Hatchery Supported regulations remain in effect until Oct. 1 each year.
To purchase a Mountain Heritage Trout Waters license, call 1-888-248-6834 or purchase online at ncwildlife.org.
Moderna COVID-19 booster shots available in Avery County...
COVID-19 Moderna boosters are available for Avery County residents if:
- Your second/final vaccine dose was more than six months ago, and
- You are 65 or older, or
- You live or work in a nursing home or long-term care residential facility, or
- You have a medical condition that puts you at high risk for severe illness (for example, obesity, asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes), or
- You work in a high-risk profession, or
- You live or work in a place where many people live together.
Appointments may be made 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily by calling the Avery County COVID line (828) 733-8273. Please bring your insurance and vaccine cards if available. Wear appropriate clothing for easy access to the upper arm. Masks are recommended.
Booster vaccinations are also available at the following locations:
- The Baker Center (Moderna) (call (828) 737-7711 for appt.)
- Avery Pharmacy (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Crossnore Drug (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Premier Pharmacy (Moderna) (call (828) 733-0061 for appt.)
- High Country Community Care (Moderna and J&J) (call (828) 737-0221 for appt.)
- CVS (Pfizer) (click to CVS.com for appt.)
- Walgreens (Moderna) (click to walgreens.com for appt.)
For more information, click to www.averycountync.gov.
COVID at-home testing opportunities...
Starting July 29, the Avery County Health Department will no longer be administering COVID testing to household cases. Instead, the department will be handing out FREE at-home COVID testing kits.
ACHD would like this to be a proactive approach, meaning the department wants patients to pick up their free kits before they are sick. If sick, you will still have access to these tests, but are asked to let ACHD know and the department will bring your tests out to your car for you. Please remember to call or come by the health department and reserve the number of tests you want/need, so that they will be available to you when they are needed.
The Baker Clinic at Cannon Hospital still has first-dose COVID vaccines available for anyone age 16 and up. Appointments are necessary. The Health Department (545 Schultz Circle, Newland) will also offer vaccines Monday through Friday. Call (828) 733-8273 to schedule an appointment. The Baker Center at Cannon Hospital (436 Hospital Drive, Suite 230, Linville) will offer vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Call (828) 737-7711 to schedule an appointment.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week at Baker Center...
“If you want to drink, that’s your business. If you want to stop drinking, that’s our business.” Alcoholics Anonymous hosts meetings at 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday evening at the Oak Room of the Baker Center, adjacent to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
Banner Elk Book Exchange open ...
Banner Elk Book Exchange is open year round, operating with the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Masks are not required, but you may wear one if you prefer.
Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a "bring a book, take a book" policy. Bring a book, take a book! There is no check-out or return of books. Simply bring a book or books and exchange them for the same number of different books. No books to trade-in? In lieu of a book to exchange, you may make a small donation to take a book home.
The Book Exchange is more than just a library! We offer the following programs to the community:
- Book Discussion Groups
- BE Readers (Children's book discussion)
- Play & Learn Sessions
- Science/Nature Programs for Children
- Music Jams
Many people have contributed the books in the Book Exchange that fill our shelves, and a year of being sequestered at home will probably produce an abundance of book donations. We are grateful for the donations that allow others to enjoy reading, but please consider these guidelines for book donations:
- We cannot accept textbooks, reference books (dictionaries, thesaurus, etc.), outdated magazines or self-help books, or books that are damaged, mildewed, smelling of smoke, or otherwise unable to be placed on our shelves.
- We accept paperbacks in good condition.
- We keep the larger, high-quality ones on the shelves of the Book Exchange, and share those we cannot use with organizations like the V.A. hospital in Asheville. Some books also are sent to the correctional facility in Spruce Pine.
When in doubt, ask yourself if you would like to take home the books you are donating. Please do not be offended if we cannot accept your books – we are not a repository for everything! Outdated books and magazines, or those in poor condition can be taken to the recycling center on Norwood Hollow Road at the base of Sugar Mountain or on 194 at the Three Lane between Elk Park and Newland.
We appreciate your consideration, cooperation and generosity!
Mayland high school equivalency diploma classes return to campuses...
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is holding classes in-person and online to help students earn a high school equivalency diploma. Mayland Community College offers preparation classes for the GED and HiSET tests, and also offers Adult High School classes.
Mayland Community College does not charge tuition for the classes. However, a commitment of at least 8 hours a week is necessary to be successful. Although there are no fees associated with attending the classes, there may be a small fee for taking the equivalency tests.
Classes are offered at all three campuses in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties. Evening classes are available at the Mitchell Campus, located in Spruce Pine.
Online classes require dependable access to the internet and the use of a computer in a quiet setting.
Call (828) 766-1327 or email learninglabs@mayland.edu for more information.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild holds monthly meetings...
Riverwalk Quilt Guild in Newland meets the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Our meeting location is at Newland Christian Church, located at 2800 Millers Gap Hwy./Hwy. 194 in Newland. For more information call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
The group’s mission is to preserve our mountain heritage of quilting, to be a source of education and inspiration for quilters, to encourage excellence in quilting and related arts, to be of service to the community, and to provide fellowship to people with a common interest.
Local students invited to join JAM program...
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven at Avery Senior Center...
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery open...
BE Artists Gallery is located in the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk. The Gallery’s summer hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. This cooperative of artists features work from more than 30 local artists and craftspeople, and is a featured gallery on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails (www.blueridgeheritage.com/blue-ridge-craft-trails/). For BE Artists Gallery event listings and updates, click to BEartistsgallery.com.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost...
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Anne Ministries support groups available...
Anne Ministries hosts a pregnancy and infant loss support group, offering a safe place to connect with others who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or an infant, every third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Anne Ministries also offers a post-abortion support group for those who are suffering and seek hope and healing. Time and date for that meeting varies, so please contact the ministry for more information.
Both groups meet at 305 West Mitchell Street in Newland, and child care is provided for both groups’ weekly meetings. For more information, call (828) 742-1973 or contact Chastity at (919) 499-3083.
Celebrate Recovery...
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth...
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club...
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
