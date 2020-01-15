Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by three cents to $2.43 per gallon from last week as of Monday, Jan. 13. This compares with the national average which decreased by one cent to $2.58 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Jan. 13, the United States’ national debt was $23,175,248,307,142 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $70,160 in debt per person and $187,389 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Jan. 13, North Carolina’s state debt was $48,558,286,514, which breaks down to $4,614 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, Jan. 13, 208,005 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 827,005 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,528,191.
Senior Center Highlights:
Jan. 15
Bowling Trip to Johnson City, Tenn. (8:15 a.m. — must sign up prior to trip)
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Bingo (10:45 a.m.)
Vaya Health: Hoarding (1:30 p.m.)
Vaya Health: OCD (2:30 p.m.)
Jan. 16
Blood Pressure check (10 a.m.)
Wii Games (10:30 a.m.)
Men’s Coffee (10:30 a.m.)
Tai Chi for Arthritis (10:45 a.m.)
Bridge (12:30 p.m.)
Advance Line Dance (1 p.m.)
Jan. 10
Caregiver’s Haven (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Strength/Shaping (10 a.m.)
iPad Games (10:30 a.m.)
Games in the Cafe (10:30 a.m.)
Jan. 20
CLOSED
Jan. 21
Shaping Resistance Bands (10 a.m.)
Bible Study (10 a.m.)
Games in the Cafe (10:30 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
Creative Crafts: Working with Wire Series (1 p.m.)
Jan. 22
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Bingo (10:45 a.m.)
Afternoon movie: “War Horse” (12:30 p.m.)
Avery County electronics recycling in January…
The Avery County Solid Waste Department will accept electronics every Saturday during January. This is to better handle the amount of new electronics during the holidays. The hours of operation for these collections is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind the Board of Education.
High Country Charitable Foundation, Banner Elk Winery and Feeding
Avery Families team up for coat drive…
As the ball drops on another new year, High Country Charitable Foundation sees the need for local support, love and, most importantly, warmth. Therefore, the organization has launched a coat drive. In Avery County there are 2,700 people, of whom at least a quarter are children, that do not have adequate food, much less warm winter clothing.
Items of need (new items only) for donation include coats/jackets, scarves, hats, gloves, socks and any additional items that would help keep those warm enough through the worst of the winter months.
Items may be dropped off at Feeding Avery Families, 508 Pineola St., Newland (8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday; 9 a.m. to noon Thursday; 8 to 5 p.m. Friday) or by contacting event director Elizabeth Hempfling at (828) 773-8431 or elizabethsevents@gmail.com.
Low Income Energy
Programs update …
Currently, the Avery County DSS is out of funding in both the LIEAP & CIP (Crisis Intervention) programs. It is expected that Avery DSS may receive additional funding in February from the State of North Carolina. Another PSA will be published in late January regarding available funding. Currently, Avery DSS has served more than 550 applicants in the Energy Programs since September 2019.
Changes to licenses
and fees take effect
this month…
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) announced several changes to its hunting, inland fishing and trapping license structure and associated fees, went into effect on Jan. 1.
Specific changes include:
- All licenses that authorize inland fishing will now include the trout privilege.
- All hunting and trapping licenses, with a few exceptions, will include the game lands privilege.
- Establishes a new Resident Lifetime Trapping License.
Minor license fee adjustments based on the Consumer Price Index.
For more information on all NCWRC licenses, download the Commission’s 2019-2020 North Carolina Inland Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Regulations by clicking to Digest at www.ncwildlife.org/Licensing/Regulations. To purchase a license, click to ncwildlife.org/licensing or a Wildlife Service Agent by clicking to www.ncalvin.org/WildlifeServiceAgentMVC.
Avery Senior Center seeks volunteer tax
return preparers…
Avery County Senior Center is seeking volunteers to help with preparing tax returns for the citizens of Avery County. Volunteers will be trained, and the returns will be prepared at the Senior Center in Newland. For more information, call Phillip Adams at the Senior Center at (828) 733-8228 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. This is a great chance to help your neighbors and learn more about federal and North Carolina state tax returns.
Jesse Pope to present at BRAHM Jan. 23…
From 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, Jesse Pope, President of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, will lead a conversation at Blowing Rock Art & History Museum about the past, present and future of Grandfather Mountain State Park. The talk will focus on the life and legacy of Hugh Morton, founder of Grandfather Mountain nature preserve.
Hugh Morton was born in 1921 in Wilmington. As a child, Morton frequently visited the High Country and learned photography at Camp Yonahnoka near Grandfather Mountain in Avery County. When he was only 13 years old he published his first photograph — a golf scene that appeared in a N.C. tourism advertisement in Time Magazine. In the following years, Morton’s photographs would come to be seen in countless publications throughout eight decades, in books, magazines, newspapers, and calendars, and many more. Some Morton photographs have been published many times over; others, however, have rarely or never been seen.
BRAHM is featuring many of Morton’s lesser-known photographs in the current exhibition, “Photographs by Hugh Morton: An Uncommon Retrospective” that is on display until Feb. 22.
The Jan. 23 “Scholars & Scones” talk at the Museum will discuss the interesting life and longtime legacy of Hugh Morton, most notably his achievements at Grandfather Mountain. The talk will be led by Jesse Pope, President and Executive Director of the nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. Complimentary sweet treats from Blowing Rock’s Backstreet Bakery and a specially roasted “Dangerfield Blend” coffee from Hatchet Coffee Co will be served.
The event is open to the public. The cost is free for museum members and $5 for non-members. As an added bonus, each participant will receive one free admission ticket to Grandfather Mountain, courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.
Dogwood Health Trust to co-host Leverage Fund community meeting with AMY Wellness
Foundation Jan. 22…
SPRUCE PINE — Dogwood Health Trust will co-host a community meeting for its Leverage Fund with AMY Wellness Foundation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 31 Cross Street, Banquet Hall, in Spruce Pine. The Leverage Fund will help Western North Carolina nonprofits, government agencies or collaborations apply for and receive state or national funding from outside the region to support the work of improving health and wellness within the region.
To provide additional insight and answer questions about the Leverage Fund, Dogwood Health Trust is partnering with legacy foundations to host a series of community meetings that will allow for questions and discussion around the topic. “As a Foundation committed to capacity-building, it is paramount that AMY Wellness Foundation provides additional support to nonprofits. This includes helping them find other resources for funding,” said Nora Frank, Associate Director of AMY. “We want to see these communities thrive and the Leverage Fund is a great opportunity to potentially pull in much needed national and state funding,” she continued. To RSVP for this meeting, email Nora Frank at N.Frank@amywellnessfoundation.org.
Through the Leverage Fund, Dogwood Health Trust underwrites the services of professional, experienced grant writers to help individual organizations or collaboratives pursue funding from national and state sources. The Leverage Fund helps match nonprofits with the right grant writer and supports other costs associated with preparing a grant application, such as travel stipends or meeting costs.
Assistance from the Leverage Fund is available to 501©(3) nonprofits, local or regional government agencies, and collaborations between or among these organizations. The Leverage Fund supports efforts to apply for $100,000 or more that will ultimately improve health outcomes for residents of the region. There is no application or deadline to receive support. Interested organizations are encouraged to contact LeverageFund@dht.org to schedule a phone or in-person conversation. Click to dogwoodhealthtrust.org to learn more.
AMY (Avery, Mitchell, Yancey) Wellness Foundation was established as a result of the Mission Health System sale to HCA Healthcare to ensure health and wellness was still a main priority in our area of western North Carolina. Our mission is to work collaboratively to find preventative, up-stream, and innovative solutions to alleviate health disparities to transform our three-county region. For more information click to www.amywellnessfoundation.org.
Dogwood Health Trust is a North Carolina nonprofit corporation with the sole purpose of dramatically improving the health and well-being of all people and communities of Western North Carolina. Dogwood Health Trust became operational upon the sale of Mission Health’s assets to HCA Healthcare and is the recipient of the net proceeds of the sale. To learn more, click to www.dht.org.
Red Cross and NFL team up to offer donors a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl…
The American Red Cross currently has a critical need for blood donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors to make an appointment now to give and help replenish the blood supply after the holiday weeks. Right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood. To help tackle the critical need, the Red Cross and NFL are working together to offer one lucky winner a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.
During the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, about 500 fewer blood drives were hosted by volunteer sponsor groups than required to meet patient needs. Many groups postpone blood drives during the winter holidays when travel and holiday activities may make it challenging for many donors to give. In fact, AAA estimated that a record 115.6 million Americans traveled during the holiday period of Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.
“Lifesaving medical treatments and emergencies never take a holiday,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Declines in donations can affect patient care. That’s why the Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to make an appointment to give now and help those sidelined by illness and trauma.”
Donors are urged to make an appointment to give now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, clicking to RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a special thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets through Jan. 19, 2020, will automatically be entered for a chance to experience the Super Bowl live. The Red Cross and NFL have teamed up to offer one winner two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander® — All Suite Oceanfront Resort (Jan. 31 to Feb. 3), and a $500 gift card for expenses. Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.
“The Red Cross appreciates the NFL’s support during this crucial time of year when every donation – and every donor – matters. We hope this may inspire some to make regular blood and platelet donation one of their New Year’s resolutions,” said Sullivan.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
NCDOL warns
businesses to be aware of Labor Law poster scams…
RALEIGH — After handling multiple reports of companies using scare tactics or threatening language about fines to sell labor law posters to employers, the N.C. Department of Labor warns businesses across the state to be vigilant about suspicious correspondence they may receive.
“These scams surface periodically and business owners, confused and upset about receiving the correspondence, will contact us,” Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry said. “The threats of fines are bogus and should be ignored. The Department of Labor provides free sets of labor law posters to businesses.”
The scammers often pose as government officials or use company names such as the North Carolina Labor Law Poster Service, a non-regulatory entity that does not operate under any government agency. These companies use public information to contact new and old businesses to try and swindle them into purchasing labor law posters. The N.C. Department of Labor has issued cease and desist letters to these companies, but many are still operating.
Some poster companies threaten fines from $7,000 to as much as $17,000 for non-compliance. Mailings can often appear to be from an official or government source and request fees for posters that cost anywhere from $84 to $200. The letters received from these companies often are printed to look like an invoice. Businesses should be aware that scammers may also attempt to contact them by either email, text or phone.
While labor law posters are required to be displayed at a workplace by law, NCDOL inspectors carry the most up-to-date versions of the posters in their vehicles and will distribute them free of charge. The N.C. Department of Labor will never fine a business that has older versions of the posters displayed.
NCDOL prints new versions anytime a significant law is changed or updated by Congress. Businesses are not required to order a new poster each time a change is made. Employers that wish to order new posters can visit our website or can call 1-(800) 625-2267.
The labor law posters are printed in two sections and must be posted together in an area where employees frequently gather. If you have a poster with a printed date of 11/17 in the bottom right-hand corner, you have the most current set of posters.
The N.C. Department of Justice recently issued a consumer alert concerning this imposter scam. If you have been or are contacted by this company, do not feel pressured to buy a labor law poster. Report them to NCDOJ’s Consumer Protection Division online or call 1 (877) 5-NO-SCAM.
Seasonal road
closures for
Grandfather Ranger District …
NEBO — The Pisgah National Forest has announced multiple seasonal road closures on the Grandfather Ranger District. Closing roads to motorized vehicles seasonally helps reduce road maintenance costs. It also decreases wildlife disturbance so they can conserve energy while food is scarce. During long bouts of adverse weather, roads may be closed to protect public safety.
The following Forest Service Roads (FSR) and recreation areas close now through April 1, 2020:
- Curtis Creek Campground and Road (482)
- New Ginger Cake (496)
- Thunder Hole (4071)
- Steels Creek (228)
- Lost Cove (464A)
The following roads close now through Sept. 1, 2020:
- Dobson Knob (106) — western half of the road at the second gate
- Pearcy Creek (4101)
- Carrol Creek (4096)
The following recreation areas and associated roads close now through April 1, 2020:
- Brown Mountain OHV Area (299)
- Table Rock Picnic Area (99)
The following roads remain closed to motorized traffic due to storm damage:
- Schoolhouse Ridge (4068)
- Jarrett Creek (4030)
- Marks Mountain (451)
- Big Chestnut (198)
- Craig Creek / Mortimer-Piedmont (982)
On all Forest Service roads, emergency closures due to weather or resource conditions can occur at any time. For current road conditions and status, contact the Grandfather Ranger District at (828) 652-2144 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Healthy Living, Weight Loss
Challenge…
NEWLAND — Take the Healthy Living, Weight Loss Challenge! In a friendly supportive environment, identify strategies for Eating Smart and Moving More! Come and taste easy to prepare, low-calorie recipes in a simple and science-based program that works!
The Healthy Living, Weight Loss Challenge Program will be held at the Avery County Pool “The Dive In” Conference Room from 5 to 6 p.m. each Tuesday from Jan. 7 to Feb 25, 2020, and from noon to 1 p.m. on each Wednesday from Jan. 8 to Feb. 26, 2020.
Participants will receive a cookbook, kitchen tools, exercise DVD, water bottle, recipes, lunch or dinner each week, and much more!
For additional information, contact Melanie Cashion McCoury, Nutrition Program Assistant — Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program at the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Know before you go: Practice safety
this winter…
ASHEVILLE — With winter in full swing, the U.S. Forest Service urges outdoor enthusiasts to ‘Know Before You Go” and follow simple tips to stay safe when visiting the Nantahala, Pisgah, Uwharrie and Croatan National Forests during the colder months.
“The forests can provide stunning scenery and recreational opportunities during the winter, but it is important to be aware of the dangers and risks associated with winter weather,” said Rick Gamber, safety officer with the National Forests in North Carolina. “Snow storms, freezing temperatures and long exposure to cold winds are all concerns when recreating in the national forests in the winter months.”
Severe injuries and fatalities can occur during the winter due to road conditions after a snow or ice storm. Motorists should be aware of icy conditions on shaded areas of roadways. Drivers should use common sense when traveling on Forest Service roads and obey speed limits. Gamber also encourages motorists to have appropriate tires, to not travel alone and carry emergency kits containing items such as water, pre-packaged snack foods, warm clothing, a blanket and matches.
Gamber says visitors to the national forests should pay attention to their surroundings and to their capabilities in the woods. People who remain outdoors for an extended period of time such as hikers and hunters are susceptible to hypothermia, a condition where the body experiences abnormally low body temperature which can lead to death.
“It’s very important to dress in layers to maintain proper body temperature, and to layer your foot protection also with wool socks being the first layer while hiking in the cold to avoid hypothermia,” said Gamber.
Frostbite is another injury common to those spending significant time outdoors in the winter months. Frostbite is a progressive injury caused by freezing of the skin and tissue, which causes a loss of feeling in the affected areas. It is important to take steps to avoid frostbite. Visitors should stay warm and dry with many layers and do not expose skin such as the tip of your nose, ears and fingers to the cold for extended periods of time.
“If you think you or a companion is experiencing frostbite, seek warm shelter and immerse the affected area in room temperature, not hot, water,” said Gamber. “Do not rub the frostbitten area, as this can cause more damage.”
Before heading out to enjoy your national forests this winter, “know before you go” and contact the local Ranger District office to get the latest information about current road conditions and seasonal closures.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate
Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Banner Elk Book Exchange…
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open.
Winter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday (November through April), with Summer hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays (May through October). For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County
Museum reopens
in March…
After a very successful Heritage Festival this past June, the Avery County Museum has seen a large increase in people coming to do research on their family history and genealogy. We have likewise had more donations of historical documents and artifacts that we need to organize and make available to the public. Part of this process is reorganization of the archives on the families of Avery County to make it more accessible for those individuals searching for information on their history and geneaology. For that reason, the Board of Directors has decided to close the museum during the months of January and February to do the necessary renovations. We look forward to reopening the museum on March 3, 2020.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven…
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
