Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by three cents to $2.43 per gallon from last week as of Monday, Jan. 20. This compares with the national average which decreased by one cent to $2.55 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Jan. 20, the United States’ national debt was $23,193,774,907,472 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $70,204 in debt per person and $187,390 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Jan. 20, North Carolina’s state debt was $48,570,479,147, which breaks down to $4,615 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, Jan. 20, 208,380 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 825,984 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,530,346.
Senior Center Highlights:
Jan. 22
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Bingo (10:45 a.m.)
Afternoon movie: “War Horse” (12:30 p.m.)
Jan. 23
Best Value Hearing (9 a.m.)
Blood Pressure check (10 a.m.)
Wii Games (10:30 a.m.)
Men’s Coffee (10:30 a.m.)
Nutrition Seminar (10:30 a.m.)
Tal Chi for Arthritis (10:45 a.m.)
Jan. Birthdays (11:30 a.m.)
Bridge (12:30 p.m.)
Advance Line Dance (1 p.m.)
Jan. 24
Caregiver’s Haven (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Strength/Shaping (10 a.m.)
iPad Games (10:30 a.m.)
Games in the Cafe (10:30 a.m.)
Jan. 27
Clay Works (9 a.m.)
Computer Skills (9 a.m. to noon)
Tai Chi (10:30 a.m.)
Meet and Greet 2020 candidates (10:30 a.m.)
Jan. 28
Shopping trip to Johnson City (8:30 a.m.) must be signed up prior to trip
Bible Study (10 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
Jan. 29
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Shaping Resistance Bands (10 a.m.)
Bingo (10:45 a.m.)
Afternoon movie: “Wonder” (12:30 p.m.)
Avery County
electronics recycling in January…
The Avery County Solid Waste Department will accept electronics every Saturday during January. This is to better handle the amount of new electronics during the holidays. The hours of operation for these collections is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind the Board of Education.
Winter coat drive in Avery continues…
As the ball drops on another new year, High Country Charitable Foundation sees the need for local support, love and, most importantly, warmth. Therefore, the organization has launched a coat drive. In Avery County there are 2,700 people, of whom at least a quarter are children, that do not have adequate food, much less warm winter clothing.
Items of need (new items only) for donation include coats/jackets, scarves, hats, gloves, socks and any additional items that would help keep those warm enough through the worst of the winter months.
Items may be dropped off at Feeding Avery Families, 508 Pineola St., Newland (8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday; 9 a.m. to noon Thursday; 8 to 5 p.m. Friday) or by contacting event director Elizabeth Hempfling at (828) 773-8431 or elizabethsevents@gmail.com)
Lees-McRae to host Future Student Ski and Ride Weekend Jan. 24 to 26 at Beech Mountain Resort…
BANNER ELK — Looking for a fun weekend getaway? Hit the slopes and learn about Lees-McRae College during the Future Student Ski and Ride Weekend Jan. 24 to 26 at Beech Mountain Resort.
Throughout the weekend, prospective students and their families can learn about the Ski Industry Business and Instruction minor and the Ski and Snowboard Team all while exploring and experiencing what the High Country has to offer.
The three-day event features a meet-and-greet with Lees-McRae Ski and Snowboard Team Head Coach Aaron Maas, tour of the satellite classroom at Beech Mountain, an information session with Lees-McRae Vice President for Enrollment Management Kevin Phillips, all capped off with the Rail Jam Competition.
The event will also run in conjunction with the USCSA Southeast Competition — a home race for the men’s and women’s Ski and Snowboard Team hosted by Beech Mountain Resort. The races will take place starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, and will run throughout the day.
Prospective students interested in any Lees-McRae program are welcome to attend the weekend and learn more about the college.
While the Future Student Ski and Ride Weekend event is free, standard pricing for rentals, lift tickets and optional events are still in place. For more information, click to www.lmc.edu/admissions/visit/ski-ride-weekend.
North Carolina Arts Council Grant Deadline for Arts Funding is March 2…
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Arts Council’s 2020-21 grant guidelines for organizations are now available at www.NCArts.org. The deadline for submitting applications is Monday, March 2, for projects that take place between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.
The N.C. Arts Council’s grant programs are designed to sustain and advance the arts infrastructure that reaches into all 100 N.C. counties, to enhance the education of children and youth, and to ensure that all North Carolinians have access to a wide range of high-quality arts programs.
In order to be eligible to apply for a N.C. Arts Council grant, an organization must:
• Have nonprofit status or be a school or government entity
• Have produced quality arts programs for at least two consecutive years
• Have prior-year organization cash operating expenses of at least $20,000
Grant categories include Program Support, Arts in Education Grants, Military and Veterans Healing Arts Grants, Grassroots Arts Program, State Arts Resources Grants, Regional Artist Project Grants, and Statewide Service Organizations. Details about who may apply, grant description and evaluation are available by clicking to www.ncarts.org/resources/grants/grants-organizations.
Grant awards are evaluated by panels of civic leaders and experts in diverse arts fields based on criteria published in the guidelines.
Wildlife Commission seeks input on Sunday hunting on game lands survey open now until Feb. 2…
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is seeking input from the public, agency constituents, and stakeholders to help identify issues and options related to Sunday hunting on game lands. The survey, which should take no more than 15 minutes to complete, will be available through Feb. 2 and is intended to help the agency better understand how the public uses and values game lands. Survey responses will also be used to inform discussions at six statewide public forums to be held in February.
When the Outdoor Heritage Act of 2015 passed, it removed the absolute prohibition on hunting with firearms on Sunday in North Carolina that had been in place since 1868. After receiving the authority to allow hunting on public lands via the Outdoor Heritage Enhanced Act of 2017, the Commission began gathering data and public input to help inform its decision on whether to allow Sunday hunting on game lands, though hunters will be prohibited from hunting with a firearm between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; hunting deer with the use of dogs; and hunting within 500 yards of a place of worship.
For additional information on Sunday hunting on game lands and the upcoming public forums, click to ncwildlife.org/SundayHuntingGL.
Low Income Energy Programs update …
Currently, the Avery County DSS is out of funding in both the LIEAP & CIP (Crisis Intervention) programs. It is expected that Avery DSS may receive additional funding in February from the State of North Carolina. Another PSA will be published in late January regarding available funding. Currently, Avery DSS has served more than 550 applicants in the Energy Programs since September 2019.
Extension Service Plant Sale Catalog released…
Avery County Cooperative Extension Service’s Plant Sale Catalog is now out. We have a great selection of apples, including the Yellow Bellflower which is an excellent sauce and pie apple, later in the season getting sweeter for fresh eating. The catalog also includes a couple of modern apples into the mix this year, Honeycrisp and Crimsoncrisp, both offered on dwarf rootstocks. Order early as quantities are limited. The catalog also will have the Seckel Pear back again, along with the Sweet Harrow, both good pollinators for each other, and often are in short supply. For more information or questions, call agent Bill Hoffman with the Avery Cooperative Extension office at (828) 733-8270. Dates for upcoming apple workshops, including grafting, pruning and pest/disease classes, will be announced soon.
Changes to licenses and fees take effect this month…
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) announced several changes to its hunting, inland fishing and trapping license structure and associated fees, went into effect on Jan. 1.
Specific changes include:
- All licenses that authorize inland fishing will now include the trout privilege.
- All hunting and trapping licenses, with a few exceptions, will include the game lands privilege.
- Establishes a new Resident Lifetime Trapping License.
- Minor license fee adjustments based on the Consumer Price Index.
For more information on all NCWRC licenses, download the Commission’s 2019-2020 North Carolina Inland Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Regulations by clicking to Digest at www.ncwildlife.org/Licensing/Regulations. To purchase a license, click to ncwildlife.org/licensing or a Wildlife Service Agent by clicking to www.ncalvin.org/WildlifeServiceAgentMVC.
Avery Senior Center seeks volunteer tax return preparers…
Avery County Senior Center is seeking volunteers to help with preparing tax returns for the citizens of Avery County. Volunteers will be trained, and the returns will be prepared at the Senior Center in Newland. For more information, call Phillip Adams at the Senior Center at (828) 733-8228 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. This is a great chance to help your neighbors and learn more about federal and North Carolina state tax returns.
Jesse Pope to
present at BRAHM Jan. 23…
From 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, Jesse Pope, President of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, will lead a conversation at Blowing Rock Art & History Museum about the past, present and future of Grandfather Mountain State Park. The talk will focus on the life and legacy of Hugh Morton, founder of Grandfather Mountain nature preserve.
Hugh Morton was born in 1921 in Wilmington. As a child, Morton frequently visited the High Country and learned photography at Camp Yonahnoka near Grandfather Mountain in Avery County. When he was only 13 years old he published his first photograph — a golf scene that appeared in a N.C. tourism advertisement in Time Magazine. In the following years, Morton’s photographs would come to be seen in countless publications throughout eight decades, in books, magazines, newspapers, and calendars, and many more. Some Morton photographs have been published many times over; others, however, have rarely or never been seen.
BRAHM is featuring many of Morton’s lesser-known photographs in the current exhibition, “Photographs by Hugh Morton: An Uncommon Retrospective” that is on display until Feb. 22.
The Jan. 23 “Scholars & Scones” talk at the Museum will discuss the interesting life and longtime legacy of Hugh Morton, most notably his achievements at Grandfather Mountain. The talk will be led by Jesse Pope, President and Executive Director of the nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. Complimentary sweet treats from Blowing Rock’s Backstreet Bakery and a specially roasted “Dangerfield Blend” coffee from Hatchet Coffee Co will be served.
The event is open to the public. The cost is free for museum members and $5 for non-members. As an added bonus, each participant will receive one free admission ticket to Grandfather Mountain, courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.
AMY Wellness Foundation seeking input from community around food insecurity, mental health and housing…
AVERY COUNTY — AMY Wellness Foundation is seeking input from advocates, leaders, and those with lived experience to attend strategic Regional Convening Meetings around Food Insecurity, Mental Health, and Housing. AMY understands the importance of collaboration, especially in these three health areas.
“As community health advocates, we want to ensure we hear from our community on these issues, as they are the experts. Together, we will develop a better understanding of what is happening in our area, where the gaps are and how we can collectively make the most impact,” said Nora Frank, Associate Director of AMY Wellness Foundation and point of contact for Regional Convening Meetings.
Through our community outreach efforts in 2019, AMY learned there is a plethora of impactful work being done throughout our region to improve the health of our communities. “We were blown away by stories from community members and nonprofit leaders who are dedicated and passionate about effecting change. After listening to their stories, we noticed a pattern and three issues continued to be named as top priorities; food insecurity, mental health, and affordable adequate housing. It was no surprise that community health assessments of this region throughout the years also identified these three issues as top priorities,” said Frank.
Frank added, “The meetings will have facilitated discussions, led by WNC Health Network, designed so that we hear from people in attendance on what is going on in these areas. After the meetings, we will publish the findings on our website.”
AMY Wellness Foundation is committed to bringing communities together to collectively create a plan for change and invites the public to ‘Become a Positive Force for Change!’
Meetings will take place at the Williams YMCA Chapman Center in Linville (436 Hospital Drive) from 3 to 5 p.m. with the following dates and topics: March 5 (food insecurity); March 12 (housing); March 19 (mental health). For more information and to RSVP, click to amywellnessfoundation.org/news.
Be wary of Medicare scams…
RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey warns Medicare recipients to be on alert for scams. In the last few days, NCDOI has had reports of phone calls with the Caller ID listed as “Senior Center” but the number is unavailable. The callers are saying they are conducting a Medicare survey and are asking for personal information or asking if those they have called if they have received their new 2020 Medicare card.
“If someone is calling, claiming to be from Medicare and asking for your Social Security number or bank information, hang up, it’s a scam,” said Commissioner Causey. “First, Medicare won’t call you. Second, Medicare will never ask for your Social Security number or bank information,” he added.
If someone is threatening to cancel your benefits if you don’t give up information or money, report it to the Department’s Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program or SHIIP or the N.C. Senior Medicare Patrol at 1(855) 408-1212.
SHIIP counselors are not licensed insurance agents, and they do not sell, endorse, or oppose any product, plan, or company. If you have questions about your specific plan, we encourage you to contact your insurance agent or the insurance company.
Healthy Living, Weight Loss
Challenge…
NEWLAND — Take the Healthy Living, Weight Loss Challenge! In a friendly supportive environment, identify strategies for Eating Smart and Moving More! Come and taste easy to prepare, low-calorie recipes in a simple and science-based program that works!
The Healthy Living, Weight Loss Challenge Program will be held at the Avery County Pool “The Dive In” Conference Room from 5 to 6 p.m. each Tuesday from Jan. 7 to Feb 25, 2020, and from noon to 1 p.m. on each Wednesday from Jan. 8 to Feb. 26, 2020.
Participants will receive a cookbook, kitchen tools, exercise DVD, water bottle, recipes, lunch or dinner each week, and much more!
For additional information, contact Melanie Cashion McCoury, Nutrition Program Assistant — Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program at the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Know before you go: Practice safety this winter…
ASHEVILLE — With winter fast approaching, the U.S. Forest Service urges outdoor enthusiasts to ‘Know Before You Go” and follow simple tips to stay safe when visiting the Nantahala, Pisgah, Uwharrie and Croatan National Forests during the colder months.
“The forests can provide stunning scenery and recreational opportunities during the winter, but it is important to be aware of the dangers and risks associated with winter weather,” said Rick Gamber, safety officer with the National Forests in North Carolina. “Snow storms, freezing temperatures and long exposure to cold winds are all concerns when recreating in the national forests in the winter months.”
Severe injuries and fatalities can occur during the winter due to road conditions after a snow or ice storm. Motorists should be aware of icy conditions on shaded areas of roadways. Drivers should use common sense when traveling on Forest Service roads and obey speed limits. Gamber also encourages motorists to have appropriate tires, to not travel alone and carry emergency kits containing items such as water, pre-packaged snack foods, warm clothing, a blanket and matches.
Gamber says visitors to the national forests should pay attention to their surroundings and to their capabilities in the woods. People who remain outdoors for an extended period of time such as hikers and hunters are susceptible to hypothermia, a condition where the body experiences abnormally low body temperature which can lead to death.
“It’s very important to dress in layers to maintain proper body temperature, and to layer your foot protection also with wool socks being the first layer while hiking in the cold to avoid hypothermia,” said Gamber.
Frostbite is another injury common to those spending significant time outdoors in the winter months. Frostbite is a progressive injury caused by freezing of the skin and tissue, which causes a loss of feeling in the affected areas. It is important to take steps to avoid frostbite. Visitors should stay warm and dry with many layers and do not expose skin such as the tip of your nose, ears and fingers to the cold for extended periods of time.
“If you think you or a companion is experiencing frostbite, seek warm shelter and immerse the affected area in room temperature, not hot, water,” said Gamber. “Do not rub the frostbitten area, as this can cause more damage.”
Before heading out to enjoy your national forests this winter, “know before you go” and contact the local Ranger District office to get the latest information about current road conditions and seasonal closures.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate
Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Banner Elk Book
Exchange…
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open.
Winter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday (November through April), with Summer hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays (May through October). For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Museum
reopens in March…
After a very successful Heritage Festival this past June, the Avery County Museum has seen a large increase in people coming to do research on their family history and genealogy. We have likewise had more donations of historical documents and artifacts that we need to organize and make available to the public. Part of this process is reorganization of the archives on the families of Avery County to make it more accessible for those individuals searching for information on their history and genealogy. For that reason, the Board of Directors has decided to close the museum during the months of January and February to do the necessary renovations. We look forward to reopening the museum on March 3, 2020.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven…
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
