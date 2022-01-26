Weekly gas price update...
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina increased by one cent last week to $3.10 as of Monday, Jan. 24. This compares with the national average stayed the same at $3.31 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update...
As of Monday, Jan. 24, the United States’ national debt was $29,872,795,614,771 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $89,835 in debt per person and $238,910 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Jan. 24, North Carolina’s state debt was $50,834,106,028, which breaks down to $4,898 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update...
As of Monday, Jan. 24, 203,355 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 1,709,456 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,375,393,.
Beech Mountain History Museum open...
BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Beech Mountain History Museum is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. It is located next to Fred's General Mercantile at the top of Beech Mountain.
Two new exhibits are featured. The first exhibit is a scale model of “The Battle on Beech,” which was a brief battle fought during the Civil War. The second exhibit is an audio exhibit of Ray Hicks, the famous area storyteller, telling his stories called the “Jack Tales.”
In addition, the museum has a sizeable collection of Land of Oz memorabilia, a model railroad from the logging days, Cherokee arrowheads dating back more than a thousand years, features on the birth of the ski resort and town, and much more.
Come visit the Museum, grab lunch at Fred's and enjoy our cool mountain weather!
NC Landscape Contractors’ Continuing Education Workshop...
NEWLAND — N.C. Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center will be hosting the annual Landscape Contractors Workshop on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
The workshop be held at the N.C. Cooperative Extension - Avery County Extension Center (661 Vale Road, Newland, NC) and will begin with registration at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 5 p.m.; lunch will be served at noon. The registration fee is $20. Please bring payment (cash, check or exact change) on the day of the meeting. WE DO NOT accept credit or debit cards.
The workshop will constitute seven hours of CEU’s in landscape and four hours pesticide credit in L,N,O,D & X have been applied for. Please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270 by Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 to register.
Blue Ridge Parkway visitors reminded to plan ahead for winter travel...
NORTH CAROLINA — National Park Service managers remind Blue Ridge Parkway visitors and neighbors that winter weather conditions and seasonal road maintenance activities can cause temporary closures along the historic, 469-mile scenic drive. Park visitors should anticipate regularly changing conditions, plan ahead and be aware of alternate routes if they encounter closures on the parkway.
Parkway personnel are currently conducting winter maintenance activities in multiple locations along the 469-mile route, with work continuing into the early months of 2022. Annual maintenance, such as drainage cleaning, brush clearing, leaf litter removal, and hazardous tree work, is typically better suited to winter months when there is less traffic and visitation in the park.
Due to heavy equipment use, this work also requires a full, two-lane closure to all visitor activity (cars, bicycles, and hikers) to ensure the safety of workers as well as park visitors. Affected sections close at approximately 8 a.m. each weekday and reopen daily by 4 p.m. Impacted sections of the route will open on the weekend, weather permitting. Locations and planned dates for winter maintenance closures are available on the parkway’s website.
Winter weather also regularly impacts parkway access for extended periods due to the scenic route’s many north-facing slopes, tunnels, high elevation areas, and limited sight distances. Ice and snow regularly close sections of the parkway in winter, and the park’s natural resource protection priorities limit the use of ice melting chemicals. Park staff regularly monitor road and weather conditions and reopen road access when safe travel can resume. While weather closures may restrict vehicular traffic, closed gates due to winter weather provide additional recreation opportunities on the parkway.
Current facility and safety information, including daily road closure information, is available on the park website at https://www.nps.gov/blri.
Toe River Arts and The Arts Matters annual Arts in Education Showcase "Call for Art"...
It is time once again for the annual Arts in Education Showcase sponsored by Toe River Arts, the Arts Matters and Penland Community Collaborations.
Kindergarten through 12th grade students from public, private & home schools in Mitchell and Yancey counties are invited to participate in this annual event. The showcase celebrates the creative achievements of our students and honors the dedication shown by the art educators who nurture creativity and artistic growth. Students may submit 2d, 3d and digital art to be displayed.
Please include the following information with your art: Name, Grade, Age, School and Classroom.
In Mitchell County, work can be dropped off at the Toe River Arts Spruce Pine Gallery from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, Feb. 1 to 5 (269 Oak St., Spruce Pine, NC 28777). Email digital files to penlandcommunityeducation@gmail.com. The Mitchell County Arts in Education Showcase will be on display at the Toe River Arts Spruce Pine gallery (269 Oak St., Spruce Pine, NC 28777) from Feb. 12 to March 13 during regular Toe River Arts hours (10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday).
In Yancey County, drop off work at the Yancey County Library from from Monday to Saturday, Feb. 7 to 12. The library is located at 321 School Cir., Burnsville, NC. Email digital files to penlandcommunityeducation@gmail.com. The Yancey County Arts in Education Showcase will be on display in the Yancey County Library Gallery from Feb. 19 to March 19 during regular library hours.
For more information about the Arts in Education Showcase, contact Alena Applerose at Toe River Arts at (828) 765-0524 or email alena@toeriverarts.org.
Wildlife Commission seeks public comments on proposed 2022 rule changes...
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has opened the public comment period for proposed changes to agency regulations related to wildlife management, inland fisheries and game lands for the 2022-2023 seasons. The comment period will be open through Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Comments may be submitted online by clicking to https://www.research.net/r/TestProposedRegs2223, emailed to regulations@ncwildlife.org (must include name, phone number and mailing address in email) or mailed to: Rule-Making Coordinator, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1700. The public can also provide comments at one of the public hearings the Wildlife Commission will conduct in January.
For more information, including the schedule for the upcoming public hearings, click to ncwildlife.org/proposed-regulations.
Avery Historical Society welcomes visitors ...
The Avery County Museum is open to visitors Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., January through February. In the event of inclement weather the Museum will be closed.
One of the highlights of a visit to the Avery County Museum is the jail which was in use until 1972. The museum also houses many artifacts that tell the stories of the people who settled here. It also has many family genealogical books in the library. We have a recent addition of Toe River Valley Heritage - Volumes I-XI that were donated. We are also available for school groups who would like to schedule a visit." School groups can call to set up the best time for a visit.
Avery Cooperative Extension Annual Winter Christmas Tree and Ornamental Workshop...
Avery Cooperative Extension Service will host its annual Winter Christmas Tree and Ornamental Workshop from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, at the NC Cooperative Extension - Avery County Center, located at 661 Vale Road in Newland.
Lunch will be provided and will be served at noon. Interested parties are asked to register by contacting the N.C. Cooperative Extension - Avery County Center at (828) 733-8270 or online at avery.ces.ncsu.edu under the Events Section. Registration deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Free turkey hunting webinars offered in February...
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will offer three free turkey hunting webinars this February. Topics will include biology, species habits, habitats, scouting, essential equipment, setup, effective shot placement, decoy placement and hunting strategies. Each hour-long class will conclude with an interactive Q&A session.
The webinars were created with the new hunter in mind. Turkey hunting can be more approachable than other big game hunting, but has its challenges. The instructors will provide a comprehensive overview about how to prepare for the hunt, what to expect, and how to execute a successful harvest and enjoy the time in the wild, even if unsuccessful. It’s a great opportunity for novice hunters to learn how to get started.
“The webinars are especially intended for those that have never hunted and lack access to a hunting mentor, although they are open to all skill levels,” said R3 Hunting Specialist Walter “Deet” James with the Wildlife Commission. “The multi-skill set series of turkey hunting webinars will be completed over three consecutive evenings. Anyone interested in attending all skill sets must register for each class separately.”
2022 Turkey Hunting Webinar Schedule:
- Feb. 8 - Biology for Hunters, Regulations, Where to Hunt and Scouting, 7 to 8 p.m.
- Feb. 9 - Firearms, Ammo, Clothing and Miscellaneous Equipment, 7 to 8 p.m.
- Feb. 10 - Hunting Techniques and Strategies, 7 to 8 p.m.
Space is limited and pre-registration online is required. Classes will be held via Zoom. Participants will receive their Zoom link after registering via a confirmation email. The class will be recorded and available to registered participants at a later date.
The webinars are being held prior to the wild turkey open seasons for male or bearded turkeys, April 2 to 8 for youth younger than 18, and April 9 to May 7 statewide.
Turkey hunting rules and regulations are available in the 2021–22 North Carolina Regulations Digest. For more information on turkey seminars and other skills based seminars, click to ncwildlife.org/sbs or contact James at walter.james@ncwildlife.org or at (984) 202-1387.
USDA announces increased funding to support school meals, help continue serving healthy meals to kids...
WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack recently announced an adjustment in school meal reimbursements to help schools continue to serve children healthy and nutritious meals. This move will put an estimated $750 million more into school meal programs across the nation this year, making sure federal reimbursements keep pace with food and operational costs, while ensuring children continue to receive healthy meals at school.
“USDA understands that balancing the pressures of the pandemic with the need to feed children healthy and nutritious meals continue to be a priority for schools across the country,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “The Biden Administration is doing everything we can and these higher meal reimbursements will help allow school meal programs to continue meeting their mission of giving children the nourishment they need to grow, learn, and thrive.”
School lunch reimbursement rates usually do not increase during the school year. However, this year, due to the pandemic, USDA allowed schools to benefit from the highest rates available, which are normally reserved for the USDA Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). By law, these summer rates adjust for inflation annually in January.
This adjustment is well-timed to ensure the purchasing power of schools keeps pace with the cost of living. Schools receiving these reimbursement rates can stretch their operating budgets further during these tough times, while giving families fewer meal expenses to worry about each school day.
At the start of the 2021-2022 school year, the SFSP lunch reimbursement rate for participating schools was already 15% higher than the standard reimbursement for a free lunch. Now, because of higher food costs and other circumstances, schools will receive an additional 25 cents per lunch. Taken together, schools are receiving 22% more for school lunches than they would under normal conditions.
This action is part of USDA and the Biden Administration’s joint effort to ensure school meal programs are strong and have the assistance they need to navigate current challenges. This year’s upward adjustment will add to the range of flexibilities, resources and hands-on support USDA has provided to school meals, which has included:
- Providing $1 billion for schools to buy food for their meal programs and another $300 million for states to purchase 100% American-grown foods to be distributed to schools;
- Awarding up to $200 million to states for purchases of domestic local foods for distribution to schools, through the new Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program;
- Ensuring schools are not penalized if they cannot meet meal standards due to supply chain issues;
- Issuing and extending 14 nationwide waivers that allowed schools to run more flexible meal programs and serve free meals to all students, including relaxing meal pattern requirements, allowing parent/guardian pick-up of meals, and permitting meal service outside of the typically required group settings and meal times;
- Reimbursing local child nutrition program operators for emergency operating costs during the early months of the pandemic due to COVID-19 related restrictions and closures;
- Publishing new educational resources to help schools plan and serve meals, including a new set centered around the theme of Planning for a Dynamic School Environment, aimed at helping schools leverage current flexibilities;
- Ensuring schools and their partners understand complementary options for feeding children both in and out-of-school, such as the Child and Adult Care Food Program’s (CACFP) At-Risk Afterschool Program and "grab ‘n’ go” meals for children during remote or hybrid learning, student quarantines, and school closures; and
- Providing Pandemic EBT benefits to children attending schools participating in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) via virtual learning or a hybrid model.
For more information about SFSP, click to: www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/summer-food-service-program.
To see state-by-state reimbursement rates, click to: www.fns.usda.gov/cn/total-amount-support-to-school-districts
More information on USDA’s response to COVID-19 can be found at www.fns.usda.gov/coronavirus.
NCDA&CS accepting applications for the 2022 Specialty Crops Block Grant Program...
RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is accepting grant applications for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Nonprofits and government agencies wishing to apply have until March 4 at noon.
Applicants can submit a draft application for staff review by Jan. 26 to gain feedback on their grant proposals. A pdf of the draft application should be sent to jenni.keith@ncagr.gov.
The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program aims to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the marketplace. It is managed by the department, through funding by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“In 2021, we awarded $2.9 million for 16 projects across the state, which included one-time funds of $1.6 million from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. We anticipate $1.2 million in funding this year,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “The success and growth of specialty crops are important as North Carolina agriculture continues to diversify and as the industry inches closer to the $100 billion mark in economic impact.”
The department will accept grant requests up to $200,000 from nonprofit organizations, academia, commodity associations, state and local government agencies, colleges and universities. Grants are not available for projects that directly benefit or provide a profit to a single organization, institution or individual. The application deadline is noon on March 4.
Eligible projects must involve fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, culinary herbs and spices, medicinal plants, nursery, floriculture or horticulture crops.
For grant guidelines and an application, go to www.ncspecialtycrops.com. For questions, contact Jenni Keith at (919) 707-3158 or by email at jenni.keith@ncagr.gov.
Wildlife officials remind hunters to be safe when handling deer...
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is reminding hunters to practice safe handling while field dressing and processing harvested deer. This reminder follows in the wake of recent studies in Iowa and Ohio that confirmed infection with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans) in wild deer found in those states. While this type of study has not been conducted in North Carolina, there is no reason to expect that the situation would be different in our state.
Currently, little is known about SARS-CoV-2 infections in deer or how they become infected. No symptoms have been reported in infected deer, so biologists are optimistic that it won’t have a major impact on our deer herd.
Officials with the Wildlife Commission are aware that many hunters and the public have concerns as to whether or not infected deer pose a risk to humans. At present, there have been no reports of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from an infected deer to a person, and risk is thought to be low. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence at this time that animals play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people. The primary risk of infection to humans is from other people, and all persons should adhere to recommendations and strategies outlined by the NC Department of Health and Human Services.
“There is a lot we still don’t know about SARS-CoV-2 infections in deer, but we do know deer can be infected, and that is a good reason for hunters to continue using safe handling practices with their harvested deer,” stated Moriah Boggess, deer biologist with the Wildlife Commission.
Boggess suggests that hunters continue to follow basic safe handling precautions when handling any wild animal they harvest, as has been recommended for many years, including:
- Do not eat any deer that appears sick.
- Do not eat the eyes, brain, spinal cord, spleen, tonsils or lymph nodes of any deer.
- Wear rubber or latex gloves when handling your harvest and wash your hands afterward.
- Minimize contact with the brain, spinal cord, spleen and lymph nodes.
- Minimize contact with the respiratory tract, which includes the lungs, trachea, and mouth and nasal cavities.
- Clean knives and equipment of residue and disinfect with a 50/50 solution of household chlorine bleach and water.
If you are immunocompromised or at high risk, you may consider asking for assistance with a deer carcass rather than handling it yourself.
According to State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore, “Vaccination is the best way to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are available for everyone 5 years of age and older. To find a vaccination appointment nearby, visit MySpot.nc.gov.”
There is no evidence that COVID-19 can be contracted through food consumption, including venison. As always, hunters should practice safe venison handling precautions; raw meat should be stored below 40˚F and cooked to at least 165˚F before consumption.
Revised Nantahala and Pisgah forest plan released...
ASHEVILLE – The National Forests in North Carolina has released the Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests’ revised forest plan and the revision process has entered the final phase, a 60-day objection period for parties who submitted substantive comments during development of the plan. Once any objections have been resolved, the forest plan will be finalized, and implementation can begin.
“The forest plan creates the framework for us to work with partners into the future to successfully address major challenges like climate resilience and sustainable recreation,” said James Melonas, Forest Supervisor of the National Forests in North Carolina. “Ultimately we are focused on the opportunities we have to keep these national forests healthy so they can continue to supply clean water to communities, contribute to the region’s economy, and be a place of respite and recreation.”
The revised plan reflects changes in economic, social, and ecological conditions, as well as changes in resource demands that have occurred since the previous forest plan was signed in 1987, and significantly amended in 1994. The new plan puts emphasis on the ways people use the forest and the places that are important to people.
In developing the plan, forest resource specialists worked with representatives of state and local government, Tribes, interest groups and the public to consider alternative approaches to managing the forests that offered different ways to make progress towards multiple goals and be sensitive to special places. The final plan balances the tradeoffs among the multiple uses of national forests including recreation, timber, water, wilderness, and wildlife habitat.
The revised plan takes a whole ecosystem focus, using a science-based approach to address shortages in young forest, old growth forest, and open forest conditions and the control of nonnative invasive species. It also emphasizes use of prescribed burns to restore fire-adapted ecosystems. For every ecological community in the forest, the plan has an identified set of desired conditions, a vision for what it will be once the goals are fully achieved.
“By using ecological communities, we will consider the work that needs to be done across a broader landscape, improving restoration efforts for ecosystems and the wildlife that depend on them,” said Michelle Aldridge, planning team lead.
The plan is built on significant public engagement and the best available science to guide forest management for the next 15-20 years. Public comments were used to improve the revised plan and are no longer being accepted. The revised forest plan, environmental impact statement, and the legal notice for the specific requirements for filing an objection are available at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/nfsnc/nprevision.
For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/nfsnc or follow the National Forests in North Carolina on Facebook (www.facebook.com/nfsnc) or Twitter (twitter.com/NFsNCarolina).
Veterans may now fish Mountain Heritage Trout Waters for free...
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission established the Mountain Heritage Trout Waters Program in 2008 to promote trout fishing as a heritage tourism activity on trout waters that run through 17 mountain communities in western North Carolina.
Typically, anglers 16 and older must purchase a three-day license or use any valid inland fishing license to fish these waters. However, the North Carolina General Assembly recently passed legislation that as of October 1, veterans are now allowed to fish these waters for free.
The legislation states that a resident or nonresident who served as a member of the Armed Forces and who separated under honorable conditions is exempt from fishing license requirements while fishing in Mountain Heritage Trout Waters. Veterans must always have valid documentation of their service while fishing to be exempt.
When fishing public mountain trout waters classified as Hatchery Supported, anglers may keep up to seven trout per day, per angler, with no bait or lure restrictions and no size limits. The season for Hatchery Supported Trout Waters runs from the first Saturday in April until the last day of February. Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are closed to fishing from March 1 to the first Saturday in April each year.
When fishing on public mountain trout waters classified as Delayed Harvest, anglers must use single-hook artificial lures and cannot harvest or possess any trout from Oct. 1 until the first Saturday of June. At that time waters reopen at 6 a.m. to youth 15 years old and younger under Hatchery Supported regulations, with no bait restriction, no minimum length limit and a seven-trout-per-day creel limit. Waters open to all anglers that same day at noon. Hatchery Supported regulations remain in effect until Oct. 1 each year.
To purchase a Mountain Heritage Trout Waters license, call 1-888-248-6834 or purchase online at ncwildlife.org.
Deer hunter safety reminders from NCWRC...
RALEIGH – As deer hunting seasons open up around the state, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission's Home from the Hunt campaign reminds hunters to be sure to positively identify their target before pulling the trigger and to always be aware of their surroundings.
“Don’t let the anticipation or excitement cloud your judgment,” said Chet Clark, the Wildlife Commission’s recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) program manager. “Hunters should use binoculars, rather than a rifle scope, to identify their target. It’s important to collect yourself and ensure there are no houses, vehicles, livestock or people in front of or behind your target. Being sure of your target and what is beyond it will help you make certain you are taking the safest shot.”
The four primary rules of firearms safety are:
- Always point a firearm in a safe direction.
- Treat every firearm as if it were loaded and never assume a firearm is unloaded.
- Keep your finger out of the trigger guard and off the trigger until ready to shoot.
- Be sure of your target, as well as what’s in front of and behind it.
Keeping safety a top priority, blaze orange is required to be worn by deer hunters any time a firearms season is open. Non-hunters using game lands, such as hikers and birders, are also encouraged to wear blaze orange so they can easily be seen by hunters and other users.
For more information on hunting seasons, hunting licenses, Hunting Heritage Apprentice Permits and the Hunter Education Program, go to ncwildlife.org or call (888) 248-6834.
Moderna COVID-19 booster shots available in Avery County...
COVID-19 Moderna boosters are available for Avery County residents if:
- Your second/final vaccine dose was more than six months ago, and
- You are 65 or older, or
- You live or work in a nursing home or long-term care residential facility, or
- You have a medical condition that puts you at high risk for severe illness (for example, obesity, asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes), or
- You work in a high-risk profession, or
- You live or work in a place where many people live together.
Appointments may be made 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily by calling the Avery County COVID line (828) 733-8273. Please bring your insurance and vaccine cards if available. Wear appropriate clothing for easy access to the upper arm. Masks are recommended.
Booster vaccinations are also available at the following locations:
- The Baker Center (Moderna) (call (828) 737-7711 for appt.)
- Avery Pharmacy (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Crossnore Drug (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Premier Pharmacy (Moderna) (call (828) 733-0061 for appt.)
- High Country Community Care (Moderna and J&J) (call (828) 737-0221 for appt.)
- CVS (Pfizer) (click to CVS.com for appt.)
- Walgreens (Moderna) (click to walgreens.com for appt.)
For more information, click to www.averycountync.gov.
Drive-thru COVID testing opportunities...
Drive thru COVID Testing is now available at the Avery County Dive-In community pool on Shady Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. No appointment is needed for a COVID test. Call the COVID line at (828) 733-8273 with questions or concerns.
The Baker Clinic at Cannon Hospital still has first-dose COVID vaccines available for anyone age 16 and up. Appointments are necessary. The Health Department (545 Schultz Circle, Newland) will also offer vaccines Monday through Friday. Call (828) 733-8273 to schedule an appointment. The Baker Center at Cannon Hospital (436 Hospital Drive, Suite 230, Linville) will offer vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Call (828) 737-7711 to schedule an appointment.
Applications being accepted for the 2022 N.C. State Fair Junior Livestock Scholarships...
RALEIGH – Youth who participated in N.C. State Fair junior livestock competitions are eligible to apply for N.C. State Fair Junior Livestock Scholarships. The deadline to apply is March 1.
Up to 25 $2,000 scholarships are available, in addition to one $2,500 Farm Credit of N.C. Premier Scholarship.
“I am proud that this scholarship program has helped many young people and their parents pay for their college education,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Since the program started in 2015, we have awarded over $300,000 in scholarships.”
All youth who exhibited a livestock animal at the State Fair are eligible regardless of species, class or show placement. Scholarships are good for institutes of higher learning, including community colleges and technical schools. Students must be enrolled in a minimum of 9 course hours.
The scholarship money is raised through the State Fair’s annual Sale of Champions where grand and reserve grand champions are sold at auction. A percentage of the Sale total goes into this youth livestock scholarship program.
Students will need to submit the completed application, including their State Fair junior livestock experience, a 500-word essay, academic achievements and extracurricular activities they are involved in. Youth are eligible to receive the scholarship a maximum of four times.
Applications can be downloaded at www.ncstatefair.org. Completed application packets should be returned to N.C. State Fair, Attn. Livestock Office, 1010 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1010. For questions, contact Neil Bowman at by email at neil.bowman@ncagr.gov.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week at Baker Center...
“If you want to drink, that’s your business. If you want to stop drinking, that’s our business.” Alcoholics Anonymous hosts meetings at 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday evening at the Oak Room of the Baker Center, adjacent to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
Banner Elk Book Exchange open ...
Banner Elk Book Exchange is open year round, operating with the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Masks are not required, but you may wear one if you prefer.
Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a "bring a book, take a book" policy. Bring a book, take a book! There is no check-out or return of books. Simply bring a book or books and exchange them for the same number of different books. No books to trade-in? In lieu of a book to exchange, you may make a small donation to take a book home.
The Book Exchange is more than just a library! We offer the following programs to the community:
- Book Discussion Groups
- BE Readers (Children's book discussion)
- Play & Learn Sessions
- Science/Nature Programs for Children
- Music Jams
Many people have contributed the books in the Book Exchange that fill our shelves, and a year of being sequestered at home will probably produce an abundance of book donations. We are grateful for the donations that allow others to enjoy reading, but please consider these guidelines for book donations:
- We cannot accept textbooks, reference books (dictionaries, thesaurus, etc.), outdated magazines or self-help books, or books that are damaged, mildewed, smelling of smoke, or otherwise unable to be placed on our shelves.
- We accept paperbacks in good condition.
- We keep the larger, high-quality ones on the shelves of the Book Exchange, and share those we cannot use with organizations like the V.A. hospital in Asheville. Some books also are sent to the correctional facility in Spruce Pine.
When in doubt, ask yourself if you would like to take home the books you are donating. Please do not be offended if we cannot accept your books – we are not a repository for everything! Outdated books and magazines, or those in poor condition can be taken to the recycling center on Norwood Hollow Road at the base of Sugar Mountain or on 194 at the Three Lane between Elk Park and Newland.
We appreciate your consideration, cooperation and generosity!
Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey urges caution for portable heaters during winter weather...
RALEIGH – Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, noting that wintry weather could touch our state this weekend, urges North Carolinians to use extra caution when using portable heaters.
Many people will be using fireplaces and portable space heaters to stay warm. Unfortunately, portable heaters can ignite, as one did in New York City Sunday, where 17 people, including eight children, died.
“One life lost in fire is one life too many,” said Commissioner Causey, who is also the State Fire Marshal. “It is important for families to know the dangers associated with home heating so they can take extra precautions during the upcoming blast of winter weather.”
In the first 12 days of 2022, five people already lost their lives in home fires in North Carolina. Last year, there were 134 fire deaths across the state.
Each year during the winter months, there is an increase in the number of home fires related to the various forms of heating. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), heating is the second leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the U.S. behind cooking. Nearly 90% of home heating fire deaths involve stationary or portable space heaters. The leading factor that contributes to home heating fire deaths was heating equipment too close to things that can burn, such as upholstered furniture, clothing, mattresses or bedding.
Commissioner Causey offers these tips for home heating during the winter months:
- Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment.
- Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
- Never use your oven to heat your home.
- Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
- Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning space heaters.
- Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container, placed on a non-combustible area and stored a safe distance away from your home.
- When using a space heater, always plug it into a wall outlet.
More deer samples requested from NC Wildlife Resources Commission...
RALEIGH – Officials at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are impressed by the number of deer heads they have received for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing this season. More samples than in the past have been sent to the lab over the past couple of months, and with a couple weeks left of deer season, agency biologists hope hunters will continue to make this an exceptional surveillance year by submitting samples.
CWD has not been detected in North Carolina, but wildlife biologists say that proactive monitoring is imperative for keeping the state’s deer herd healthy. The agency’s CWD surveillance efforts are statewide, however there is a special focus on Alleghany, Rockingham, Stokes and Surry counties because of a positive CWD case reported in Montgomery County, Va., this past spring, just over 30 miles from the border.
“We are relying on hunter cooperation, as well as participation from taxidermists and meat processors,” stated Moriah Boggess, deer biologist for the Wildlife Commission. “We’ve been impressed with voluntary donations by hunters at our testing sample drop-off stations so far and encourage everyone to keep up the good work through the end of the season.”
Agency officials encourage hunters to:
- Voluntarily submit your deer head at any testing drop-off station statewide.
- Allow biologists to remove your deer’s lymph nodes at a check station. Contact your local district biologist for locations and dates or to arrange a drop off.
- Report sick deer to the Wildlife Helpline at 1-866-318-2401.
- Follow importation laws.
CWD remains a looming threat to the state’s white-tailed deer population and our deer hunting traditions. CWD is caused by abnormal proteins, called prions, that slowly spread through a deer’s nervous system, eventually causing spongy holes in the brain that lead to death. The disease is spread between deer through direct contact and environmental contamination from infected saliva, urine and feces of live deer or carcasses and body parts. There is no vaccine, treatment or cure, and, given enough time, the disease is always fatal. The Wildlife Commission has been monitoring for CWD since 1999 through coordinated statewide surveillance. Samples from over 15,000 white-tailed deer have been tested, and to date, CWD has not been detected in North Carolina’s deer herd.
There is no reliable USDA approved live test for CWD, so effective surveillance methods require the testing of dead deer, primarily hunter harvests. The Wildlife Commission is making it easier than ever for hunters to help surveillance efforts by setting up more check stations around the state and installing drop-off stations where hunters can voluntarily submit their deer heads for testing anytime in the season.
The agency’s CWD webpage, ncwildlife.org/CWD, features an interactive map of the drop-off station locations and allows hunters to view their deer’s test results.
Testing is important because it’s nearly impossible to tell if a deer has CWD by observation because signs of illness aren’t visible for at least 16 months after infection. The slow incubation period and the ease of transmission is why wildlife biologists say being proactive and following current regulations is imperative.
Importation of whole carcasses of cervids (deer, elk, moose or reindeer/caribou) from any state, Canadian province or foreign country is prohibited. If you are transporting cervid carcass parts into North Carolina, you must follow processing and packaging regulations, and carcass parts or containers of cervid meat or carcass parts must be labeled and identified.
To date, CWD prions have not been documented to cause sickness in humans, but closely related prion diseases, like mad cow disease, have made the jump. The CDC does not recommend the consumption of CWD-infected meat.
Other states already dealing with CWD have experienced a decline in their deer populations where the disease is most prevalent, a decrease in mature bucks and some hunters have become wary of eating harvested meat. It’s changed the deer hunting culture and tradition, which Wildlife Commission officials want to avoid in North Carolina.
“Deer hunting is important to North Carolinians’ heritage and food systems. We are ready to manage CWD if it’s detected, but we’re doing everything we can to keep it out,” said Boggess.
The Wildlife Commission recently adopted a comprehensive Chronic Wasting Disease Response Plan that will be activated immediately if CWD is detected within the state. The response plan was developed by wildlife biologists with input from other state wildlife agencies and in cooperation with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA&CS), which manages farmed cervids. Although the NCDA&CS also has a plan specific to their oversight, the two agencies work collaboratively.
For more information about CWD, visit ncwildlife.org/CWD. Deer season dates by region are available by clicking to https://www.ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/Hunting/Season%20Date%20PDFs/2021-22%20Deer%20Season.pdf
NCDOT Seeking New Partners for 2022 Watch for Me NC Program...
RALEIGH – North Carolina communities interested in participating in the 2022 "Watch for Me NC" safety program may now submit applications to the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
“Watch for Me NC,” focuses on reducing bicycle and pedestrian injuries and fatalities through public education and community engagement partnerships with local law enforcement.
"It takes everyone working together to keep bicyclists and pedestrians safe,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “The educational materials, hands-on training and critical partnerships forged by “Watch for Me NC” goes a long way towards making our communities safer.”
Communities selected to participate will receive free training, technical assistance and safety tools provided by NCDOT and the UNC Highway Safety Research Center. Communities are encouraged to form coalitions with diverse stakeholders, such as law enforcement agencies, schools and community groups, all of whom will be eligible to attend training sessions. In addition, communities will receive support that is individually customized, helping them plan outreach, share opportunities and troubleshoot challenges.
“Watch for Me NC” partners will also receive materials with pedestrian and bicycle safety messages to aid in engagement at public events. Communities may also be eligible to receive advertising such as radio PSAs and vehicle wrapper ads. Applicants should be able to demonstrate support from local law enforcement agencies and, if applicable, campus police, plus the capacity to participate fully in the program.
To learn how to apply, click to https://www.watchformenc.org/about/participate/. Applications are due Feb. 18, 2022.
Mayland high school equivalency diploma classes return to campuses...
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is holding classes in-person and online to help students earn a high school equivalency diploma. Mayland Community College offers preparation classes for the GED and HiSET tests, and also offers Adult High School classes.
Mayland Community College does not charge tuition for the classes. However, a commitment of at least 8 hours a week is necessary to be successful. Although there are no fees associated with attending the classes, there may be a small fee for taking the equivalency tests.
Classes are offered at all three campuses in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties. Evening classes are available at the Mitchell Campus, located in Spruce Pine.
Online classes require dependable access to the internet and the use of a computer in a quiet setting.
Call (828) 766-1327 or email learninglabs@mayland.edu for more information.
Wildlife Commission announces lower fees for lifetime licenses for older North Carolinians...
RALEIGH — Officials from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced that recent legislation now allows for North Carolina residents, 50 to 69 years old, to purchase a Lifetime Sportsman and Lifetime Unified Sportsman license for $265 and $358, respectively. These new prices are half of what the same resident lifetime licenses cost prior to the change.
“We are constantly identifying ways for North Carolinians to take advantage of our states wonderful fishing and hunting opportunities. After careful review, we determined offering a segment our lifetime licenses at a more affordable rate was an option we could pursue,” stated Executive Director Cameron Ingram of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. “We are grateful to be able to offer the new rates and hope eligible resident anglers and hunters will support wildlife conservation by taking advantage of the new pricing.”
A Lifetime Sportsman license allows for statewide hunting and inland fishing for residents. It includes privileges for hunting for big game, hunting on game lands, hunting for waterfowl, fishing in Public Mountain Trout Waters, fishing in trout waters on game lands and fishing in joint waters. It does not include the bear management e-stamp, non-resident bear license, federal duck stamp or fishing in coastal waters.
A Lifetime Unified Sportsman license allows for the same as above, but also includes fishing in coastal waters.
Eligible individuals may purchase these licenses online at ncwildlife.org, at a local wildlife service agent or by calling (888) 248-6834.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild holds monthly meetings...
Riverwalk Quilt Guild in Newland meets the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Our meeting location is at Newland Christian Church, located at 2800 Millers Gap Hwy./Hwy. 194 in Newland. For more information call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
The group’s mission is to preserve our mountain heritage of quilting, to be a source of education and inspiration for quilters, to encourage excellence in quilting and related arts, to be of service to the community, and to provide fellowship to people with a common interest.
Local students invited to join JAM program...
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven at Avery Senior Center...
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
N.C. Governor's Highway Safety Program Grant applications open Jan. 1...
RALEIGH – Have an idea for improving traffic safety in your North Carolina community?
The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program (NCGHSP) will soon be accepting grant applications for communities planning traffic safety programs. The grants will be for federal fiscal 2023, which is from Oct. 1, 2022-Sept. 30, 2023.
The application period is from Jan. 1-31. People should complete their applications online by first registering for the N.C. Department of Transportation Enterprise Business Services Portal and then completing the application in the NCGHSP Grants Portal.
Successful grant applications create programs to address impaired driving, seat belt use, police traffic services, traffic records and safety outreach for young drivers.
NCGHSP also has limited funding for safety initiatives involving older drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, distracted drivers, commercial motor vehicles and school buses.
Law enforcement agencies, hospitals, educational organizations, state agencies, public health agencies and others are encouraged to apply.
Last year, NCGHSP provided approximately $18 million to outside organizations for highway safety projects. Much of the funding went to law enforcement agencies to provide the overtime hours, full-time staff and equipment needed to conduct local and state traffic safety education and enforcement efforts.
Among the other programs funded last year were efforts to improve crime lab testing, train prosecutors about traffic safety laws, and create outreach programs for high school students.
Most grants are used as seed money to get programs started. NCGHSP also provides funding for outreach programs that aim to change public behavior, including the Click It or Ticket and Booze It & Lose It campaigns.
For additional questions, see the NCGHSP Grant Information page or contact Stacy Deans, NCGHSP Assistant Director, at smdeans@ncdot.gov.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery open...
BE Artists Gallery is located in the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk. The Gallery’s summer hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. This cooperative of artists features work from more than 30 local artists and craftspeople, and is a featured gallery on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails (www.blueridgeheritage.com/blue-ridge-craft-trails/). For BE Artists Gallery event listings and updates, click to BEartistsgallery.com.
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory...
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost...
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Anne Ministries support groups available...
Anne Ministries hosts a pregnancy and infant loss support group, offering a safe place to connect with others who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or an infant, every third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Anne Ministries also offers a post-abortion support group for those who are suffering and seek hope and healing. Time and date for that meeting varies, so please contact the ministry for more information.
Both groups meet at 305 West Mitchell Street in Newland, and child care is provided for both groups’ weekly meetings. For more information, call (828) 742-1973 or contact Chastity at (919) 499-3083.
Celebrate Recovery...
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth...
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club...
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
