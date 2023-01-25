Weekly gas price update...
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina increased 17 cents last week to $3.30 as of Monday, Jan. 23. This compares with the national average, which increased 14 cents last week to $3.40 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update...
As of Monday, Jan. 23, the United States’ national debt was $31,505,759,598,737 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $94,235 in debt per person and $246,867 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Jan. 23, to $4,683 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update...
As of Monday, Jan. 23, 158,897 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 1,430,104 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,190,814.
We want to hear from you...
The AJT prides itself in investment in our community. We make an effort to cover everything we possibly can, and want the help of our readers to continue to represent what is happening in Avery County. We want your submissions, but they need to meet a few criteria to be considered for publication:
- Submissions may include a photograph with everyone in the photo identified.
- All submissions must include contact information, including an active phone number.
- All submissions must include basic information.
Submissions are not free advertising. No submission that directly benefits a private individual or for-profit organization, either monetarily or for political gain, will be printed. Some good examples of acceptable submissions are philanthropic events, religious events, community events and any events or occurrences of special interest.
The AJT reserves the right to edit submissions to fit publication guidelines and reserves the right to not publish any submission for any reason.
All submissions may be sent to news@averyjournal.com.
Annual Winter Christmas Tree and Ornamental Workshop offered through Avery Cooperative Extension January 27...
An Annual Winter Christmas Tree and Ornamental Workshop will be held at the Avery Cooperative Extension Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Lunch will be provided to all attendees who are registered by the Wednesday, Jan. 25, deadline. A total of 2.5 hours of pesticide credit have been approved in each of the following subclasses: L, N, O, D, and X.
To register or for more information, contact the N.C. Cooperative Extension - Avery County Center at (828) 733-8270 or online at avery.ces.ncsu.edu under the “Events” section.
Yellow Mountain Treasure Box announces new fall and winter hours...
YME Treasure Box announces its new hours for the fall and winter season. Their schedule is as follows:
- 1 to 4 p.m. Monday
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Tuesday and Wednesday
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday
- Closed Saturday and Sunday
Board appointments applications available with the Town of Beech Mountain...
The Town of Beech Mountain is seeking and accepting applications for board and committee members to serve on the various Boards and Committees on Beech Mountain. Citizens and stakeholder engagement is an important component of our community’s success. These appointed bodies oversee and advise the Town Council on a wide range of issues that affect the welfare of our community. Boards also play a vital role in promoting efficient, effective, and honest government.
There are board vacancies and board term expirations are staggered on the boards and committees, with some expirations December of 2022. For many, serving on a board is one of the most rewarding experiences of their lives.
Vacancies are available for Planning Board, Board of Adjustment, Parks and Recreation Committee, Tree Committee and Tourism Development Authority board members. For more information, click to https://townofbeechmountain.com/boards-and-committee-information/, call Town Clerk Tamara Mercer at (828) 387-4236 or email clerk@townofbeechmountain.com.
Beech Mountain History Museum to reopen Presidents weekend…
The Beech Mountain History Museum is closed for the season but will be open for Presidents Weekend from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. The Museum is located at 503 Beech Mountain Parkway, next to Fred's General Mercantile. Visit the Ray Hicks display which includes a replica of the Hicks Homestead as well as a Jack Tales Listening Station. Admission is always FREE. The Museum will reopen for the 2023 season in mid-June. If you are interested in becoming a Beech Mountain Historical Society member or volunteering, contact Pat Wright at (828) 387-HIST (4478). There are NO membership dues or volunteer hour requirements.
Avery County Housing Needs Survey response requested ...
Avery County has retained Bowen National Research to prepare a Housing Needs Assessment of Avery County, North Carolina. As part of this HNA, input is being solicited from area employers. The purpose of the survey is to collect information on the relationship between employment and housing. Your participation is essential to paint an accurate picture of the housing challenges and opportunities in the county. As such, your input is critical to the community's efforts.
All responses will remain confidential, and only aggregate results (your responses combined with others) will be used. If detailed information is not readily available for some questions, please provide your best estimate.
To participate in the survey, click to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AveryEmployer.
Avery County Historical Museum open to public...
The Avery County Museum has recently received a needed facelift to the exterior of the old Avery County Jail where historical artifacts from Avery County are housed. It has received a fresh coat of paint and looks outstanding.
The Avery County Museum displays medical, military, and music memorabilia from dedicated local doctors, soldiers and musicians. It has received many compliments from our visitors. They are amazed at how much history is housed in this space.
The Avery County Museum, Old Linville Depot and Tweetsie 505 Caboose are open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
Our winter hours are Thurs. and Fri., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sat. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
For more information you may contact the museum at (828) 733-7111 or look us up on Facebook at Avery County Genealogy Society.
Toe River Project Access offers aid for health needs ...
Toe River Project Access helps individuals without health insurance access primary and specialty care, prescription medications, behavioral health services, and community resources that help them achieve and maintain good health. TRPA serves residents of Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties who do not have health insurance, are between 18 and 64 years old, and have incomes below 200% of federal poverty guidelines.
TRPA offers comprehensive support and assistance with our participants' physical, behavioral, and social health including:
- Affordable health insurance through the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace
- Access to primary and specialty care services, regardless of ability to pay
- Assistance navigating the healthcare system and community resources
- Prescription Medication Assistance
- Low-cost options for vision and dental services
- Help applying for financial assistance for outstanding medical bills
To schedule an enrollment appointment or for more information, call (828) 606-6428, Follow us on Facebook or click to www.carereachnc.org.
NCDA&CS accepting applications for 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program...
RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is accepting grant applications for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Nonprofits and government agencies wishing to apply have until March 3 at 5 p.m.
Applicants can submit a draft application for staff review by Jan. 25 to gain feedback on their grant proposals. A pdf of the draft application should be sent to jenni.keith@ncagr.gov.
The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program aims to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the marketplace. It is managed by the department, through funding by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“In 2022, we awarded $1.35 million for 10 projects across the state. We anticipate $1.2 million in funding this year,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “The success and growth of specialty crops are important as North Carolina agriculture continues to diversify and as the industry inches closer to the $100 billion mark in economic impact.”
The department will accept grant requests up to $200,000 from nonprofit organizations, academia, commodity associations, state and local government agencies, colleges and universities. Grants are not available for projects that directly benefit or provide a profit to a single organization, institution or individual.
Eligible projects must involve fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, culinary herbs and spices, medicinal plants, nursery, floriculture or horticulture crops. USDA provides guidance on what is a specialty crop at the following link: https://www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp/specialty-crop
For grant guidelines and an application, go to www.ncspecialtycrops.com/apply/ For questions, contact Jenni Keith at (919) 707-3158 or by email at jenni.keith@ncagr.gov.
Professional computer-based testing at Mayland Community College’s LRC Testing Center...
The LRC Testing Center is located in the Learning Resources Center on the second floor of Gwaltney Hall in Room 200A on Mayland’s main campus. The LRC Testing Center is an authorized Pearson VUE and Meazure Learning (formerly Scantron) test center, delivering professional licensing and certification exams required by a wide assortment of careers.
Center resources include a check-in desk, storage lockers for personal belongings, a waiting area, and a spacious testing room with testing stations equipped with computers and dry erase boards.
In addition to professional computer-based testing, the LRC Testing Center also provides placement testing for students enrolling in the college’s curriculum programs and for entry into Emergency Medical Technician, Paramedic, Basic Law Enforcement Training, and other training programs offered through the college’s Continuing Education Program.
The LRC Testing Center serves not only as a local resource for testing, but test candidates across North Carolina and Tennessee. Candidates may register online for professional licensing and certification exams through Pearson VUE and Meazure Learning.
Placement testing for college programs may be scheduled by calling the LRC Testing Center at (828) 766-1358.
Cook fundraiser dinner rescheduled to February 25...
A fundraiser BBQ dinner with music and silent auction will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Avery Cooperative Extension Service Ag Building at Heritage Park in Newland. The event is in support of Trina Cook during her fight against cancer, with all proceeds benefiting Cook's medical expenses.
For more information, call Kevin Frye at (828) 387-5575.
LLH nonprofit organization Four Seasons sponsors Valentine’s Day dinner and entertainment...
Linville Land Harbor’s nonprofit event organization, Four Seasons, offers social events to its residents and extends its welcome to residents of Newland, Avery County and the High Country.
A special dinner will be held beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the Recreation Center of Linville Land Harbor with fine dining (prime rib, smoked chicken, tasty desserts—bring your own sparkly) and the wonderful high-end entertainment of Rachel Hansbury (voice) and Andy Jurik (classical guitar), faculty at Western Carolina and UNC-Asheville.
Tickets are for sale in advance only through February 2, and must be purchased at the Linville Land Harbor Golf House between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is no better Valentine’s dinner to be found in the High Country for just $20 (which includes taxes and tip) per person.
Four Seasons is a nonprofit and is asking for business and individual sponsors to support this and five more dinner programs this coming year, including wonderful entertainment. For sponsorship details or more information, please call Peter Moss at (972) 998-4679, Alton Medlin at (980) 621-0821 or John Akers at (828) 817-9408. For tickets, purchase at the Golf House during aforementioned hours.
Free Turkey Hunting Webinars Offered in February...
RALEIGH — N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will offer three free turkey hunting webinars this February. Topics will include biology, species habits, habitats, scouting, essential equipment, setup, effective shot placement, decoy placement and hunting strategies. Each hour-long class will conclude with an interactive Q&A session.
Turkey hunting is a great option for entry-level hunters, but has its challenges. Throughout the webinar series, instructors will provide a comprehensive overview about how to prepare for the hunt, what to expect, and how to execute a successful hunt while enjoying time in the wild regardless of harvest. It’s a great opportunity for novice hunters to learn how to get started as well as learn some advanced hunting tactics.
“The webinars are especially intended for those that have never hunted and lack access to a hunting mentor, although they are open to all skill levels,” said Hunting Engagement Coordinator Walter “Deet” James with the Wildlife Commission. “The webinar series will be completed over three consecutive evenings. Anyone interested in attending all three webinars must register for each class separately.”
2023 Turkey Hunting Webinar Schedule:
- Feb. 7, Biology for Hunters, Regulations, Where to Hunt and Scouting, 7 to 8 p.m.
- Feb. 8, Firearms, Ammo, Clothing and Miscellaneous Equipment, 7 to 8 p.m.
- Feb. 9, Hunting Techniques and Strategies, 7 to 8 p.m.
Space is limited and pre-registration online is required. Classes will be held via Zoom. Participants will receive their Zoom link after registering via a confirmation email. The class will be recorded and a link to the recording will be emailed to registered participants by March 1.
The webinars are being held prior to the wild turkey open seasons for male or bearded turkeys, April 1 to 7 for youth under 18, and April 8 to May 6 statewide.
Turkey hunting rules and regulations are available in the 2022-2023 North Carolina Regulations Digest. For more information on turkey seminars and other skills based seminars, visit ncwildlife.org/sbs or contact James at walter.james@ncwildlife.org or at (984) 202-1387.
Sunshine Opportunity Scholarships accepting applications for 2023 from students at Avery County High School...
The Sunshine Opportunity Scholarships program is accepting applications from high school seniors at Avery County High School for its 2023 college scholarships. The application period runs from Dec. 1, 2022, through March 2, 2023.
Offered since 2019 to students in the Tampa Bay area of Florida, the scholarship program was expanded last year to include West, South and Wilson high schools in Florence, SC, and Marion High School in Marion, SC. This year, it is expanding to include Avery County High School in Newland.
The awards are worth $25,000 over four years ($6,250 per year), renewable annually for students who remain in good academic standing. Applicants should be high achieving high school seniors who have overcome significant obstacles in life and who plan to attend an in-state public university for undergraduate studies.
Up to 10 scholarships are expected to be awarded. Winners will be notified in April. Students may apply online at http://www.sunshineopportunityscholarships.com.
The awards are sponsored by the Godbold Foundation Inc. of Tierra Verde, Fla. For more information, contact scholarship administrator Nancy Waclawek at nancy@sunshineopportunityscholarships.com.
Applications open for Leadership Avery...
Leadership Avery for 2023 is ready to continue its tradition of gathering and educating members of the Avery business, nonprofit, and other sectors of the community for another year.
Avery County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2023 Leadership Avery Program! Spaces are limited to 25 and will fill up quickly, so we encourage all interested individuals to apply soon. The application deadline to be part of the program is February 15.
All interested applicants must complete and submit an application. You may also mail your application or bring it in person to our office located at Avery County Chamber of Commerce, 4501 Tynecastle Hwy., Unit 14, Banner Elk, NC 28604.
For more information or questions, contact Anne Winkelman at director@AveryCounty.com.
Telemedicine program launched to increase access to lifesaving COVID-19 treatments...
People who test positive for COVID-19, particularly those who are uninsured or don’t have a primary care doctor, will have better access to treatments thanks to a time-limited telemedicine program launched by NCDHHS in partnership with StarMed Healthcare. After a positive test, early treatment is key to avoiding severe illness and hospitalizations, and treatment may even reduce complications from post-COVID conditions, also called long COVID.
Free telemedicine appointments to screen for COVID-19 treatment eligibility will be available, while funding allows, to North Carolinians who have tested positive for COVID-19 with an at-home test or other method. To set up an appointment visit starmed.care/nc or call (704) 941-6000, seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. If the telemedicine provider determines a patient is eligible for oral antiviral treatment, such as Paxlovid, they can send a prescription to the patient’s chosen pharmacy or through a mail-order pharmacy.
This telemedicine screening service is available regardless of insurance status and IDs are not required. If you have insurance, StarMed Healthcare will bill your health plan and NCDHHS will pay for any additional balance. If you do not have insurance, you will not be charged for your appointment. Oral antiviral pills are available at no-cost to the patient.
Commissioner Causey and SHIIP remind seniors to review, make changes to Medicare Advantage coverage by March 31...
RALEIGH – Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey and SHIIP, the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program, remind Medicare beneficiaries about the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period in North Carolina.
“Our health can change dramatically within a year’s time,” Commissioner Causey said. “If you have a Medicare Advantage Plan, now is the right time to make sure you have the plan that best meets your needs.”
If you’re unhappy with your Medicare Advantage Plan (Medicare Part C), you have options. Each year, there is a Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period from Jan. 1 to March 31. During this time, if you’re in a Medicare Advantage Plan and want to change your health plan, you can do one of these:
- Switch to a different Medicare Advantage Plan with or without drug coverage.
- Go back to Original Medicare and, if needed, also join a Medicare Prescription Drug Plan.
If you switch Medicare Advantage Plans or go back to Original Medicare with or without a Medicare drug plan, your new coverage will start the first day of the month after your new plan gets your request for coverage. Keep in mind, if you go back to Original Medicare now, you may not be able to buy a Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) policy.
For assistance with Medicare questions, contact NC SHIIP at 1-855-408-1212 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to speak to a SHIIP counselor. The Medicare Plan Finder can also help you find, compare and enroll in a new Medicare Advantage Plan or a Medicare drug plan in your area. You can also call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) for help. TTY users can call 1-877-486-2048.
The Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period is only for people who are currently enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan. If you have a Medicare Advantage Plan and want to change your plan, check out your options today. Remember, the Medicare Advantage Plan Open Enrollment Period ends March 31.
(SHIIP counselors are not licensed insurance agents. They do not sell, endorse, or oppose any product, plan or company. If you have questions about your specific plan, we encourage you to contact your insurance agent or insurance company.)
American Red Cross reminds residents on how to heat your home safely...
CHARLOTTE — Temperatures dip in the winter and people are turning their heat on if they live in parts of the country that experience colder weather. The American Red Cross urges families to be safe heating their homes to help prevent home fires, which typically rise during colder months.
A Red Cross survey showed that more than half of us have used a space heater — which is involved in most fatal home heating fires. It's critical to keep at least three feet of space around all heating equipment, and never leave space heaters unattended. Follow these additional tips:
- If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, such as a ceramic tile floor. Don’t place it on rugs and carpets, or near bedding and drapes. And keep children and pets away from the heater.
- Plug space heater power cords directly into outlets — never an extension cord. Turn it off every time you leave the room or go to sleep.
- Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.
- Never leave a fire burning in the fireplaces unattended. Make sure any embers in the fireplace are extinguished before going to bed or leaving home. Use a glass or metal fire screen to keep embers in the fireplace.
- Have furnaces, chimneys, fireplaces, wood and coal stoves inspected annually by a professional and cleaned if necessary.
To help protect your family year-round, test your smoke alarms monthly and practice your home fire escape plan until everyone can escape in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to get out of a burning home before it’s too late.
Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to practice with your family.
You can also download the free Red Cross Emergency app by searching for ‘American Red Cross’ in app stores.
Since October 2014, the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, with the help of community partners, has saved at least 1,414 lives by educating families about fire safety, helping them create escape plans and installing more than 2.6 million free smoke alarms in high-risk homes across the country.
ARC accepting applications for Summer Study Programs in Entrepreneurship and STEM for region's middle and high school students...
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Appalachian Regional Commission opened applications for two summer study opportunities: the Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy (AEA) and the Appalachian STEM Academy at Oak Ridge. Both programs, planned for summer 2023, are free intensive learning experiences specifically for the Appalachian Region’s high school and/or middle school students and teachers.
The Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy (AEA), developed in partnership with Appalachian State University, EntreEd, and STEM West, prepares the next generation of regional entrepreneurial leaders and thinkers. High school students from across Appalachia will be selected to participate in a comprehensive learning curriculum designed to cultivate creativity, sharpen business acumen, and develop skills essential for entrepreneurial success. The students will have the opportunity to develop and implement business ideas, refine and prototype those ideas, and eventually deliver a shark-tank-style pitch presentation for an audience of entrepreneurs. AEA will be held from July 8-21, 2023, at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. More information and application materials are available at www.arc.gov/AEA.
The Appalachian STEM Academy is a hands-on learning experience for Appalachia’s middle and high school students, as well as high school teachers in STEM-related fields. Hosted by Oak Ridge Associated Universities in Oak Ridge, Tenn., this program is a gateway to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) in the Appalachian Region. Working with award-winning scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, high school and middle school students conduct guided group science, math, and computer science technology research projects, while high school teachers work with science practitioners to develop STEM-related curriculum. Many students gain their first exposure to applied science and STEM education through this experience.
For the first time in the program's 32-year history, ARC is excited to expand the middle school STEM Academy into two separate, one-week sessions, allowing double the number of students to participate.
- Middle School STEM Academy Session 1: July 8-14, 2023
- Middle School STEM Academy Session 2: July 15-21, 2023
- High School STEM Academy: July 8-21, 2023
The programs will be held at Oak Ridge Associated Universities in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. More information and application materials are available at www.arc.gov/STEM. Applications for both opportunities are due Feb. 10, 2023.
“Our current Appalachian students will one day be the leaders of our Appalachian communities,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “The Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy and Appalachian STEM Academy not only help students grow their existing skills, but also help nurture their leadership capacity and encourage them to use their voices for positive growth across the region.”
“The Appalachian Regional Commission is proud to support and encourage students from across our region to explore their interests in science, technology, engineering, and math,” said ARC States’ Co-Chair, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. “The Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy provides young students with opportunities to grow their skills, expand their learning potential, and foster the next generation of Appalachian leaders.”
AMY Wellness Foundation continues to collaborate with Dogwood Health Trust on urgent home repairs in AMY region...
For the second year, AMY Wellness Foundation (AMYWF) received a $300,000 grant from Dogwood Health Trust (DHT) to address critical home repairs for low-income families, elderly, or disabled residents in the AMY region. Home repairs are a vital resource for our communities. A report found that 80% of the homes in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties are greater than 40 years old.
As these homes age and repairs are needed, many low-income families do not have the means to make repairs on their own. In time, small repair needs become significant and expensive concerns, which commonly jeopardize residents’ safety and ability to remain in their homes. In addition, elderly and disabled persons represent 86% of the average population in need and their income falls between 75 to 100% of the national poverty guideline. An overwhelming percentage of elders are not physically or financially capable of making critical repairs on their own and many do not have a support system to help them. Being forced to vacate their homes is a tragic reality many faces.
With support from the first grant in 2021, AMYWF partnered with MY Habitat for Humanity and WAMY Community Action. WAMY Community Action anticipated the Housing Coalition would serve twenty-eight low-income households with critical home repairs. Through compassion, philanthropy, and hard work, AMYWF is proud to report 50 families were served. Sixty-six individuals, including 11 children, are now safe, warm and healthy in their homes. The average household age was 62 years old, and the median household income was $1,296 per month ($15,552 per year).
While the coalition was able to serve most of the individuals that applied for services, there were still 34 families on the home repair waiting list. “The current state of housing is problematic and low-income individuals, especially elders, are particularly vulnerable,” said April Beck, WAMY Community Action, Housing & Energy Development Director. “While new developments are undoubtedly needed, it is increasingly important to preserve the current housing stock through critical home repairs and rehabilitation. Facing a serious home repair need is stressful for any homeowner but can be devastating for someone who is already struggling to keep their head above water. Many people with limited financial resources must postpone important home repairs and, in time, those repair needs grow in scope and cost. Eventually, the house becomes hazardous to the homeowners’ health and safety. Many local homes are so unsafe that the individual faces the choice of relocating, or remaining in a home that is dangerous.”
When AMYWF saw the impact our first grant made and the number of families still in need, AMYWF applied for a new grant with Dogwood Health Trust to continue this program in 2023.
“We are grateful for the continued support and collaboration with Dogwood Health Trust and look forward to continuing this impactful work with WAMY and the Housing Coalition again next year,” said Luke Howe, AMYWF, Executive Director.
“This community is so fortunate to have the AMY Wellness Foundation and Dogwood Health Trust, who brings tremendous resources to the Avery, Mitchell, Yancey region,” said Beck.
“Dogwood Health Trust is grateful for partners like AMY Wellness Foundation, because of their deep knowledge of community and ability to deploy funding where it is needed most,” said Dr. Susan Mims, CEO of Dogwood Health Trust. “Our support of home repair and rehabilitation efforts stems from our strategy to improve the quality of life for some of our most vulnerable populations, including our seniors, ensuring that everyone has a safe, stable, and healthy place to call home.”
AMY (Avery, Mitchell, Yancey) Wellness Foundation was established as a result of the Mission Health System sale to HCA Healthcare to ensure health and wellness was still a main priority in our area of western North Carolina. Our mission is to improve the health and wellbeing of the residents of Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties by partnering with local nonprofits, fostering connections among services, and supporting programs that make our communities a healthier place.
Banff Mountain Film Festival returns to Appalachian State University March 30 to April 1...
BOONE – The Banff Mountain Film Festival is coming back to Boone on Thursday to Saturday, March 30 to April 1, 2023, presented once again at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts and hosted by University Recreation. This year, local organizers are celebrating 26 years of the World Tour coming to Boone.
Since 1976, The Banff Film Festival has been inspiring audiences by showcasing the world’s best films highlighting mountain adventure, culture, and the environment.
The Banff Mountain Film Festival, a program of The Banff Centre, is the largest, and one of the most prestigious, mountain film festivals in the world and the screenings at App State have become one of the largest in North America. The Banff Film Festival World Tour is planning screenings in more than 1,000 communities and 35 countries across the globe this year.
Local tour hosts like App State University Recreation choose the program from the best of more than 400 films submitted to the Banff Film Festival which just concluded in early November. Three completely different screenings will be shown on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
“We will highlight award winning mountain films each night that share stories from mountain communities, follow inspiring adventures, and capture unique environments,” said University Recreation Associate Director Rich Campbell. “We try to keep each night well balanced but entirely different so audiences are exposed to as many different films as possible during the festival, showcasing diverse perspectives from around the globe. The Banff Film Festival is highly anticipated every spring underscoring how strongly this festival is supported in the High Country. Our community has embraced the diverse people, themes, and stunning locations that the World Tour brings to us every year and I think our audience will be inspired by the quality, diversity, creativity, and passion the films highlight."
For event information, check the official festival website for updates.
Tickets are $10 for App State students (with App State ID) and $15 for all others and will be available for purchase in person at the Schaefer Center Box Office and online at https://theschaefercenter.org/tickets/. For more information about ticket sales, call 800-841-2787.
Continuing its tradition, live music on the Schaefer Center stage will be featured on Friday and Saturday night before the films and there will also be vendors at the Schaefer Center. Presenting Partners for the event this year include Footsloggers Outdoor and Travel Outfitters, App State Geological and Environmental Sciences, VPCBuilders and Western Carolina Eye Associates.
The Banff Mountain Film Festival is an annual international film competition featuring the world’s best films on mountain themes. In November 2022, the festival screened more than 70 finalist films, chosen from more than 400 entries from greater than 30 different countries. The film festival is organized by The Banff Centre for Mountain Culture in Banff, Canada. For information visit: www.banffmountainfestivals.com. The local host is University Recreation at Appalachian State University.
BBB Tip: Spot misleading ads and subscription traps for weight loss products...
When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, scammers know that losing weight and getting in shape is one of the most popular goals. This has led to a slew of scams involving vitamins, supplements, and weight loss formulas, all claiming to offer rapid results. Not only are the products themselves questionable, so are the business dealings of the companies peddling them.
How the scam works
Most weight loss product scams start with promises that are simply too good to be true. Body wraps, topical creams, dietary supplements, pills, powders, skin patches, even earrings have been advertised to “melt,” “flush,” “burn,” or “dissolve” away unwanted fat, fast. These ads usually come with some amazing before and after pictures of people who claim to have used the product, and glowing five-star reviews. According to many recent reports, these weight loss products often claim to have been featured on popular TV shows like Shark Tank. You may see these ads on TV, in periodicals, or more commonly, on social media. The sad truth is the ads are misleading and the products won’t melt away fat or give you a six-pack. In fact, many contain ingredients that can be damaging to your health.
To make matters worse, some of these companies engage in unscrupulous selling techniques. Dozens of consumer complaints described weight loss programs as difficult to cancel, even if the product doesn't work as claimed in the ads. Some consumers believed they were making a one-time purchase. Instead, the company repeatedly billed their credit cards for more of the product. When they contacted customer service, they were informed that they had signed up for a subscription, which was only disclosed in the fine print of their original purchase. Canceling an order can be difficult and getting a refund nearly impossible.
To help avoid weight loss scams, BBB recommends the following:
- Always be wary of advertisements and customer endorsements promising “miracle” results or immediate weight loss. The Federal Trade Commission warns consumers that many shady weight loss products are accompanied by false promises. For example, if an ad says their product will make you lose weight “permanently,” you’re looking at a false promise.
- Don’t be quick to trust endorsements. Many scammers use pictures of celebrities, TV show mentions, or well-known company logos to gain consumers’ trust without their permission. Always research the company before doing business with them, no matter who supposedly endorses their product.
- Avoid products that claim to help lose weight without diet or exercise. Be especially skeptical of claims that you don’t have to change your eating habits. Doctors, dieticians, and other experts agree that losing weight takes work and should be gradual. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, losing 1-2 pounds per week is a healthy goal and is more successful for achieving long-term weight loss. Pass up any product that promises miraculous, sudden results without any effort.
- Check a product’s ingredients with the FDA. Be suspicious of taking special pills, powders, or herbs. Some products have been recalled for containing ingredients with potentially dangerous effects. Check the list of public notifications from the FDA regarding potentially harmful weight loss products. In Canada, check with Health Canada for guidelines.
- Be wary of a lack of an ingredients list. Some companies have been accused of not advertising certain ingredients that can come with harmful side effects or mix adversely with prescription drugs.
- Be wary of free trial offers, and before signing up, understand all the terms and conditions. These deals can become “subscription traps” that hook consumers into expensive shipments of products they did not agree to buy. Before clicking check out or purchase, make sure the cart only includes the items you wish to purchase, and does not include signing up for a subscription unless this is an option want. Be cautious of any contract that takes payment from your credit card until you cancel.
- When participating in online forums and chat rooms focused on weight loss and fitness topics, be wary of individuals pushing products they claim will help quickly reach goals.
- Be realistic about your fitness goals. It’s hard work to lose weight. Find a program you can stick with, preferably one that you enjoy. Does a weight loss plan require special foods? Can you cancel if you move or find that the program doesn’t meet your needs? If you need help, ask your doctor for suggestions.
- Research the company with BBB.org before purchasing. Read reviews about the company to see if there are any complaints alleging that it’s a scam.
- Report the deceptive ads. Be suspicious of ridiculously positive testimonials on the company website. Testimonials become an easy marketing tool and are easily faked. These are often accompanied by glorious before and after pictures. Call your BBB to report suspicious, confusing, or misleading ads to BBB Ad Truth or report a scam with BBB Scam Tracker.
Crisis Intervention Energy Program ongoing...
The Crisis Intervention Energy Program is going on now. If you are out or nearly out of heating fuel, or if you have a delinquent notice on your electric bill, come by Avery County Department of Social Services at 175 Linville St., Newland, NC 28657 and pick up an application, or call (828) 733-8230 to apply. Someone in your home must have a health-related condition that could be LIFE THREATENING without heat.
Wildlife in North Carolina 2022-23 Photo Competition announced; amateur and professional photographers encouraged to submit entries...
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is now accepting entries to its 18th annual Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition. The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages, except for employees of the Wildlife Commission, and their immediate families (children, siblings and spouses). Entries will be accepted now through Jan. 31, 2023 at 5 p.m.
Adult competition entrants must be current magazine subscribers. Photographers in the two youth categories (13-17 years old and 12 and under) may enter without a subscription. Only digital entries in JPEG format and no larger than 2 MB will be considered — no slides, negatives or prints will be accepted. Photographs must have been taken in North Carolina on Sept. 15, 2018, or later.
Entrants may submit a maximum of two photos per category. The competition categories are:
- Animal Behavior
- Birds
- Invertebrates
- Mammals
- Outdoor Recreation
- Reptiles and Amphibians
- Wild Landscapes
- Wild Plants and Fungi
- Youth Photographer, 13-17: Any of the above subjects, shot by children ages 13-17.
- Youth Photographer, 12 and under: Any of the above subjects, shot by children 12 and younger.
Photos of captive native animals are allowed, but photos of animals that are both captive and non-native to North Carolina will not be accepted. No pets or domestic animals will be accepted, except animals participating with people in an outdoor activity, such as hunting dogs or horses with riders.
Entries will be judged by a panel comprised of staff from the Wildlife Commission and professional wildlife photographers. The grand prize winner’s photo will be published on the cover of the July/August 2023 issue of Wildlife in North Carolina, and they will receive a cash prize of $200. Winners will also receive a print of their winning entry from JW Image Company, and cash prizes of $100, $75 and $50 will be awarded to the first, second and third place photographers in each category.
Additional details about the contest and past winning photos are available at ncwildlife.org/contest.
Wildlife in North Carolina is published bimonthly by the Wildlife Commission in both print and electronic formats. Subscribers to the magazine enjoy exceptional color photography and articles on hunting, fishing, natural areas, wildlife research and the state’s environment in every issue. Annual subscriptions to the printed version of the magazine are $12, or $30 for three years. A digital subscription is $10; a combination digital/print subscription is $15.
Volunteer opportunity on Blue Ridge Parkway...
Do you love being outdoors on the trails and overlooks of the Blue Ridge Parkway? Volunteers do a great deal of maintaining them and more. Would you like to learn more about how to share your time volunteering? The official group of Parkway volunteers work closely with Park staff in a program called Volunteers in Parks (VIP). Contact us for more information at viphighcountryvolunteers@gmail.com.
Free dog house program from Avery County Animal Support...
Avery County Animal Support provides free dog houses for those who need an upgrade. The program is judgment-free and is aimed at improving living conditions for animals in Avery County. Avery County Animal Support can also provide collars, as dogs wandering during storms or cold weather are often mistakenly assumed to be lost or strays. There is a brief screening process to ensure that the houses go to those with the most need for an upgrade first.
For more information or to request a dog house, email averycountyanimals@gmail.com.
Beacon Center of Spruce Pine opening as warming station this winter, seeks volunteers...
SPRUCE PINE — Spruce Pine United Methodist Church is opening a warming station, The Beacon Center of Spruce Pine, in its fellowship hall this winter.
There are those in our community for whom warmth in the winter months is a real problem. It may be a family that has had their electricity cut off or can’t afford enough home heating oil or gas. It may be an isolated elderly person whose house lacks sufficient insulation to keep warm.
What is a Warming Station?
A warming station is a temporary facility that operates when extreme cold weather creates dangerously inclement conditions and normal coping mechanisms are ineffective or unavailable. Incidences of extreme temperature conditions are designated “Code Purple.” The purpose of the Beacon Center of Spruce Pine is to meet this critical need in the community thereby preventing death and injury due to exposure to the elements.
Warming stations are not homeless shelters. They are open for a limited number of hours for a limited number of days and provide limited services. Stations are not day care for children, the elderly or others who cannot care for themselves. It is assumed that individuals who use the station can return to their homes when the station is closed.
How does it work?
When the overnight temperature is forecast to be consistently below 30° Fahrenheit, the decision will be made to open the Beacon Center of Spruce Pine. The center will operate overnight from 6 p.m. in the evening to 8 a.m. the following morning. It will inform local law enforcement and emergency management that it will be open, and make announcements on local radio stations, newspapers and social media. The Beacon Center of Spruce Pine will also place a purple banner at its location on Hwy. 226 when it is open.
There will be hosts present at the center to assist our neighbors in need at the warming station. It will provide partitioned sleeping areas in the church Fellowship Hall equipped with cots and single-use bedding for guests’ comfort. Meals will not be served.
How can I help?
The Beacon Center of Spruce Pine is seeking volunteers to serve as hosts to stay at the shelter during emergencies. There will be training that covers everything volunteers need to know in order to serve the needs of guests seeking shelter at the center. All volunteers are subject to a background check. For more information or to volunteer please contact the Beacon Center of Spruce Pine at (828) 675-8511 or email beaconcenterofsprucepine@gmail.com.
It doesn’t matter who you are, what you believe, or what you don’t believe – you are welcome. You are among friends, and we want you to feel at home with us.
NCDHHS establishing community access points to provide free at-home COVID tests...
RALEIGH — NCDHHS is establishing Community Access Points in all 100 counties where North Carolinians can find free and easy at-home tests, in an effort to meet people where they are, with the tools they need to protect themselves from COVID-19.
Community organizations interested in becoming a Community Access Point can register online. Information on where to find at-home tests is available at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/PickUpTests. Information on how and where to find all testing locations in North Carolina is available at: covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTests.
Home tests are now widely available, unlike in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and their ease has made them the test of choice. At-home testing access through community distribution sites across the state is key to NCDHHS' Moving Forward Together strategy.
In addition, NCDHHS remains prepared to support a surge in testing demand in all 100 counties if needed. The department will continue to evaluate and react to feedback and trends in COVID-19 spread and will continue to adapt as needs change.
Staying up to date on vaccination and boosters offers the best protection against COVID-19 for anyone 6 months of age and older. Find a vaccine location near you at MySpot.nc.gov or by calling (888) 675-4567.
Moderna COVID-19 booster shots available in Avery County...
COVID-19 Moderna boosters are available for Avery County residents if:
- Your second/final vaccine dose was more than six months ago, and
- You are 65 or older, or
- You live or work in a nursing home or long-term care residential facility, or
- You have a medical condition that puts you at high risk for severe illness (for example, obesity, asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes), or
- You work in a high-risk profession, or
- You live or work in a place where many people live together.
Appointments may be made 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily by calling the Avery County COVID line (828) 733-8273. Please bring your insurance and vaccine cards if available. Wear appropriate clothing for easy access to the upper arm. Masks are recommended.
Booster vaccinations are also available at the following locations:
- The Baker Center (Moderna) (call (828) 737-7711 for appt.)
- Avery Pharmacy (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Crossnore Drug (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Premier Pharmacy (Moderna) (call (828) 733-0061 for appt.)
- High Country Community Care (Moderna and J&J) (call (828) 737-0221 for appt.)
- CVS (Pfizer) (click to CVS.com for appt.)
- Walgreens (Moderna) (click to walgreens.com for appt.)
For more information, click to www.averycountync.gov.
COVID at-home testing opportunities...
Avery County and the Avery County Health Department, with recommendations from state officials, announce the use of “home tests” for COVID 19.
The public is encouraged to use home test kits when they have symptoms of COVID 19. The public is encouraged to pick up home tests at local pharmacies and stores. Test kits will be available at several locations as soon as they are received by the county. We will share those locations as soon as the tests are distributed. Please visit www.averycountync.gov or call the COVID line at (828) 733-8273 for a recorded message for more information.
The Baker Clinic at Cannon Hospital still has first-dose COVID vaccines available for anyone age 16 and up. Appointments are necessary. The Health Department (545 Schultz Circle, Newland) will also offer vaccines Monday through Friday. Call (828) 733-8273 to schedule an appointment. The Baker Center at Cannon Hospital (436 Hospital Drive, Suite 230, Linville) will offer vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Call (828) 737-7711 to schedule an appointment.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week at Baker Center...
“If you want to drink, that’s your business. If you want to stop drinking, that’s our business.” Alcoholics Anonymous hosts meetings at 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday evening at the Oak Room of the Baker Center, adjacent to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
Banner Elk Book Exchange open, adds books to its library ...
Banner Elk Book Exchange is open year round, operating with the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Masks are not required, but you may wear one if you prefer.
Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a "bring a book, take a book" policy. Bring a book, take a book! There is no check-out or return of books. Simply bring a book or books and exchange them for the same number of different books. No books to trade-in? In lieu of a book to exchange, you may make a small donation to take a book home.
The Book Exchange is more than just a library! We offer the following programs to the community:
- Book Discussion Groups
- BE Readers (Children's book discussion)
- Play & Learn Sessions
- Science/Nature Programs for Children
- Music Jams
Many people have contributed the books in the Book Exchange that fill our shelves, and a year of being sequestered at home will probably produce an abundance of book donations. We are grateful for the donations that allow others to enjoy reading, but please consider these guidelines for book donations:
- We cannot accept textbooks, reference books (dictionaries, thesaurus, etc.), outdated magazines or self-help books, or books that are damaged, mildewed, smelling of smoke, or otherwise unable to be placed on our shelves.
- We accept paperbacks in good condition.
- We keep the larger, high-quality ones on the shelves of the Book Exchange, and share those we cannot use with organizations like the V.A. hospital in Asheville. Some books also are sent to the correctional facility in Spruce Pine.
When in doubt, ask yourself if you would like to take home the books you are donating. Please do not be offended if we cannot accept your books – we are not a repository for everything! Outdated books and magazines, or those in poor condition can be taken to the recycling center on Norwood Hollow Road at the base of Sugar Mountain or on Hwy. 194 at the Three Lane between Elk Park and Newland.
Thanks to the generous funding by High Country Charitable Foundation, the Banner Elk Book Exchange has purchased more than 120 new books for its collection. These were ordered to add to the Exchange’s children and young adult collections, which always need extra books. Our focus was on Caldecott and Newberry Award winners for our young readers — please come and “exchange” some books with us!
We have also added to our regional collection – books written by regional authors or about regional subjects. If you have borrowed any of our regional titles with the white “Please return” labels on the front, please return them so others can also enjoy them. These are the only books we ask that you bring back once you've finished reading them, as they are in high demand. We have moved most of our regional books to a larger bookcase in the large backroom. Look for some new favorites there.
We appreciate your consideration, cooperation and generosity!
Mayland high school equivalency diploma classes return to campuses...
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is holding classes in-person and online to help students earn a high school equivalency diploma. Mayland Community College offers preparation classes for the GED and HiSET tests, and also offers Adult High School classes.
Mayland Community College does not charge tuition for the classes. However, a commitment of at least 8 hours a week is necessary to be successful. Although there are no fees associated with attending the classes, there may be a small fee for taking the equivalency tests.
Classes are offered at all three campuses in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties. Evening classes are available at the Mitchell Campus, located in Spruce Pine. Online classes require dependable access to the internet and the use of a computer in a quiet setting.
Call (828) 766-1327 or email learninglabs@mayland.edu for more information.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild holds monthly meetings...
Riverwalk Quilt Guild in Newland meets the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Our meeting location is at Newland Christian Church, located at 2800 Millers Gap Hwy./Hwy. 194 in Newland. For more information call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
The group’s mission is to preserve our mountain heritage of quilting, to be a source of education and inspiration for quilters, to encourage excellence in quilting and related arts, to be of service to the community, and to provide fellowship to people with a common interest.
Local students invited to join JAM program...
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven at Avery Senior Center...
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery open...
BE Artists Gallery is located in the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk. The Gallery’s summer hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. This cooperative of artists features work from more than 30 local artists and craftspeople, and is a featured gallery on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails (www.blueridgeheritage.com/blue-ridge-craft-trails/). For BE Artists Gallery event listings and updates, click to BEartistsgallery.com.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost...
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Anne Ministries support groups available...
Anne Ministries hosts a pregnancy and infant loss support group, offering a safe place to connect with others who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or an infant, every third Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Additionally, Anne Ministries also offers a new and expectant mothers support group, which takes place the third Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. There is also a post-abortion support group available for those who are suffering and seek hope and healing. Time and date for that meeting varies, so please contact the ministry for more information.
All three groups meet at 305 West Mitchell Street in Newland, and child care is provided for both groups’ weekly meetings. For more information, call (828) 742-1973 or contact Chastity at (919) 499-3083.
Celebrate Recovery...
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth...
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Program Manager Haley McKinney at (828) 387-7124 or mckinneyh@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club...
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.