Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by six cents to $2.28 per gallon from last week as of Monday, Feb. 3. This compares with the national average which decreased by four cents to $2.48 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Feb. 3, the United States’ national debt was $23,230,601,472,976 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $70,295 in debt per person and $187,631 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Feb. 3, North Carolina’s state debt was $48,604,674,172, which breaks down to $4,618 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, Feb. 3, 209,125 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 823,822 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,534,632.
The Avery Journal-Times E-Edition…
Senior Center Highlights…
Feb. 5
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Shaping Resistance Bands (10 a.m.)
Bingo (10:45 a.m.)
Afternoon movie: “While You Were Sleeping” (12:30 p.m.)
Feb. 6
Blood Pressure check (10 a.m.)
Wii Games (10:30 a.m.)
Men’s Coffee (10:30 a.m.)
Health Talk with Carol Ann (10:30 a.m.)
Tai Chi for Arthritis (10:45 a.m.)
Bridge (12:30 p.m.)
Advance Line Dance (1 p.m.)
Feb. 7
Beltone Hearing (9:30 a.m.)
Caregiver’s Haven (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Strength/Shaping (10 a.m.)
iPad Games (10:30 a.m.)
Games in the Cafe (10:30 a.m.)
Feb. 10
Clay Works (9 a.m.)
Computer Skills (9 to 2 p.m.)
Blood pressure (10 a.m.)
Games in Cafe (10:30 a.m.)
Tai Chi (10:30 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
Feb. 11
Social Security Assistance (9 a.m. to noon)
Shaping Resistance Bands (10 a.m.)
Bible Study (10 a.m.)
Games in the Cafe (10:30 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
Creative Craft: Hidden Magic Polymer (1 p.m.)
Feb. 12
Bowling Trip in Johnson City (must be signed up prior to trip) (8:15 a.m.)
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Bingo (10:45 a.m.)
DHHS to hold mental health town
meetings in NC…
RALEIGH — Mental health leaders from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will be traveling across North Carolina over the next several months on a town hall listening tour to hear the concerns and experiences of consumers, families and advocates.
The next town hall meeting will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Green Tree Peer Center, 930 S. Broad St., Winston-Salem.
The dates and locations for the remaining town hall meetings will be announced when that information becomes available.
“The voices of consumers and community stakeholders are critical when it comes to assessing our progress and exploring ways that we can improve health outcomes for people who rely on our system for their well-being and recovery,” said Kody Kinsley, deputy secretary for Behavioral Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.
In 2019, an estimated 113,816 adults and children received behavioral health and intellectual and developmental disabilities services through North Carolina’s public mental health, developmental disabilities and substance abuse services system, and an additional 8,066 individuals were served through state-operated facilities. The town hall events will provide an opportunity to respond to questions and discuss concerns from consumers and their families and advocates.
The meetings also will provide an opportunity to discuss the status of the transition of the state’s Medicaid program to managed care. Implementation of managed care has been suspended because the General Assembly adjourned without providing required new spending and program authority needed to move forward.
“Everyday, hard working, compassionate and dedicated staff show up looking for ways to make our system better, services more accessible and outcomes better for the individuals we serve in our public behavioral health and IDD system,” Kinsley said. “These town halls will allow us an opportunity to get out into the heart of communities and listen firsthand to the concerns, experiences and issues impacting the recipients of our services, their families and advocates.”
For more information, email news@dhhs.nc.gov or call (919) 855-4840.
Avery County Private Pesticide Applicator Safety Training ‘V’ Feb. 18…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center will be hosting a Private Pesticide Applicator Safety Training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. The meeting will be located at Mayland Community College – Avery Campus, (785 Cranberry Street, Newland) and will begin at 6 p.m.
If you are a private applicator and your license expires in 2020, you are required to obtain 2.0 credit hours in sub-class “V”- Safety Training. Along with the Safety Training you will need to obtain 2.0 credit hours in sub-class “X” also.
If you do not complete the required hours of training, within the three-year recertification period, you will then be required to pass a written exam in order to maintain your license.
For additional information call Jerry Moody, County Extension Director at (828) 733-8270.
Winter coat drive in Avery continues…
As the ball drops on another new year, High Country Charitable Foundation sees the need for local support, love and, most importantly, warmth. Therefore, the organization has launched a coat drive. In Avery County there are 2,700 people, of whom at least a quarter are children, that do not have adequate food, much less warm winter clothing.
Items of need (new items only) for donation include coats/jackets, scarves, hats, gloves, socks and any additional items that would help keep those warm enough through the worst of the winter months.
Items may be dropped off at Feeding Avery Families, 508 Pineola St., Newland (8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday; 9 a.m. to noon Thursday; 8 to 5 p.m. Friday) or by contacting event director Elizabeth Hempfling at (828) 773-8431 or elizabethsevents@gmail.com).
Deadline for Nominating Traditional Artists for N.C.
Heritage Award
is May 1…
RALEIGH — Nominations are open for the North Carolina Heritage Award, the state’s highest honor for traditional artists, until Friday, May 1.
Artists who are recognized within their communities as keepers of North Carolina’s living traditions may be nominated for the award. Past recipients have included musicians, craftspeople, storytellers, dancers and practitioners of traditional occupations. The award has honored both professionally acclaimed artists and those who practice their art in family and community settings.
The North Carolina Heritage Award, a program of the N.C. Arts Council, honors active traditional artists; recognizes artistic excellence in a traditional art; celebrates contributions to communities; and promotes North Carolina’s cultural heritage.
Criteria for selection include authenticity, current and past record of excellence, and significance of the work within the context of the nominees’ specific cultural tradition.
The Heritage Award ceremony and concert in the spring of 2021 will feature performances and demonstrations from the Heritage Award recipients.
The North Carolina Heritage Award has honored nearly 145 artists since 1989. Many Heritage Award recipients have also gained national and international attention. Arthel “Doc” Watson, Earl Scruggs, Etta Baker, Ray Hicks and 12 others have received National Heritage Fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Boone Shag Club
offers beginner dance lessons …
The Boone Shag Club will offer a five-week dance series for beginners of Carolina Shag dance. Lessons start on Friday, Feb. 21, and continue for five consecutive weeks for $30 per person. The series will be from 6 to 7 p.m. and be held at the Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation Clubhouse, located at 126 (for GPS) Lakeside Drive in Blowing Rock. Parking is beside the pool.
The lesson charge includes a year membership in the club, and free admission to dances during the lesson period. Dances on Feb. 28, March 13 and March 20 will follow the lesson and allow students to have reinforcement of the steps with members of the club. It’s a great exercise for the body and mind.
The club’s website www.BooneShagClub.com has the latest information and weather cancellation information. The group follows the Watauga school cancellation to determine weather cancellation for winter dances.
North Carolina Arts Council grant
deadline for arts funding is March 2…
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Arts Council’s 2020-21 grant guidelines for organizations are now available at www.NCArts.org. The deadline for submitting applications is Monday, March 2, for projects that take place between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.
The N.C. Arts Council’s grant programs are designed to sustain and advance the arts infrastructure that reaches into all 100 N.C. counties, to enhance the education of children and youth, and to ensure that all North Carolinians have access to a wide range of high-quality arts programs.
In order to be eligible to apply for a N.C. Arts Council grant, an organization must:
- Have nonprofit status or be a school or government entity
- Have produced quality arts programs for at least two consecutive years
- Have prior-year organization cash operating expenses of at least $20,000
Grant categories include Program Support, Arts in Education Grants, Military and Veterans Healing Arts Grants, Grassroots Arts Program, State Arts Resources Grants, Regional Artist Project Grants, and Statewide Service Organizations. Details about who may apply, grant description and evaluation are available by clicking to www.ncarts.org/resources/grants/grants-organizations.
Grant awards are evaluated by panels of civic leaders and experts in diverse arts fields based on criteria published in the guidelines.
Mast Store hosts ‘Be a Sweetheart’ to
Benefit Hunger & Health Coalition…
HIGH COUNTRY — This year’s Be a Sweetheart campaign runs Feb. 8 and 9. For each pound of candy purchased on these two days, Mast Store will donate $1 to the Hunger & Health Coalition.
St. Valentine, according to legend, was filled with compassion for lovers who were unable to wed because it was against the law. He would marry couples in secret, cementing their love for one another. During Be a Sweetheart, the Mast Store carries forward that grace and caring by linking a traditional gift of love to providing meals for fellow community members. Modern day sweethearts’ professions of love are no less heroic than those in St. Valentine’s time because they help fill the pantries of food banks.
Mast Store’s food security partners are the real heroes. The Hunger & Health Coalition can provide five meals with a $1 donation.
If your New Year’s Resolutions involved eating less sweet stuff, you can still help out by rounding up your purchase to the next dollar to make a donation. Really, any amount will make a meaningful difference in someone’s life.
Take a few minutes to visit with volunteers from the Hunger & Health Coalition to learn more about how you can help make a positive impact. They will be at the Mast Store in Boone and the Annex in Valle Crucis during Be a Sweetheart.
Being a part of the greater community is important to the Mast Store. A major part of the Store’s outreach each year includes supporting organizations that afford human needs. The food security organizations in other communities include the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina (Winston-Salem), Harvest Hope Food Bank (Columbia), MANNA FoodBank (Waynesville, Hendersonville, & Asheville), Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee (Knoxville), and Loaves & Fishes (Greenville).
Low Income Energy
Programs update …
Currently, the Avery County DSS is out of funding in both the LIEAP & CIP (Crisis Intervention) programs. It is expected that Avery DSS may receive additional funding in February from the State of North Carolina. Another PSA will be published in late January regarding available funding. Currently, Avery DSS has served more than 550 applicants in the Energy Programs since September 2019.
2020 Avery County
Cooperative Extension Plant Sale…
NEWLAND — The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center staff is ready to begin taking orders for the 2020 Avery County Cooperative Extension Plant Sale.
For years, this annual event has helped supply the Avery County residents with various fruit trees and berry plants. This year, we will be offering modern favorites such as: CrimsonCrisp (Dwarf) and Honeycrisp (Dwarf) apple trees along with the traditional favorites: Heirloom apple and pear trees, Pawpaws, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, as well as grapevines, asparagus, and rhubarb. The plants come from high-quality commercial nurseries; plants are No. 1 quality.
Contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center to request a plant sale catalog and order form to be mailed. Also, plant sale catalogs and order forms will be available at Three Nails Hardware in Newland and the NEW Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at 661 Vale Road, Newland. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
For additional information and availability of plants, call Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service, Avery County Center, at (828) 733-8270.
Tax return preparations at Senior Center
unavailable…
Due to lack of income tax preparation volunteers this year, the Avery Senior Center will not be able to offer Income Tax assistance this tax season for 2019. Free tax preparation for seniors and low- to moderate-income taxpayers is available at the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. For more information or to make an appointment, call (828) 265-8090.
Hike leaders needed for ‘The Grandfather Challenge’ program…
The organizers of “The Grandfather Challenge” Program which takes place at Grandfather Mountain in Linville are seeking to engage qualified hike leaders who are interested in working with at-risk middle and high school students in this exciting program. We seek qualified persons who are able to provide leadership and mentoring to students who are suffering from unique challenges, including mental and/or addiction problems. While primary hike leaders should have substantial hiking experience and special certifications are preferred, secondary hike leaders do not need extensive experience. Although this program provides a generous compensation for each day of hiking, the program organizers seek to engage hike leaders whose primary interests are working with at-risk students and achieving the goals of our program.
The underlying goal of “The Grandfather Challenge” program is to use the adventure of mountain hiking and climbing, coupled with the leadership skills of experienced mentors and hike leaders, to teach at-risk kids that through perseverance, they can overcome their unique challenges in life.
To learn more about The Jason Project and “The Grandfather Challenge,” click to tinyurl.com/TheJasonProject2019, or email James Nipper at james@jamenipper.com.
AMY Wellness Foundation seeking input from community around food insecurity, mental health and housing…
AVERY COUNTY — AMY Wellness Foundation is seeking input from advocates, leaders, and those with lived experience to attend strategic Regional Convening Meetings around Food Insecurity, Mental Health, and Housing. AMY understands the importance of collaboration, especially in these three health areas.
“As community health advocates, we want to ensure we hear from our community on these issues, as they are the experts. Together, we will develop a better understanding of what is happening in our area, where the gaps are and how we can collectively make the most impact,” said Nora Frank, Associate Director of AMY Wellness Foundation and point of contact for Regional Convening Meetings.
Through our community outreach efforts in 2019, AMY learned there is a plethora of impactful work being done throughout our region to improve the health of our communities. “We were blown away by stories from community members and nonprofit leaders who are dedicated and passionate about effecting change. After listening to their stories, we noticed a pattern and three issues continued to be named as top priorities; food insecurity, mental health, and affordable adequate housing. It was no surprise that community health assessments of this region throughout the years also identified these three issues as top priorities,” said Frank.
Frank added, “The meetings will have facilitated discussions, led by WNC Health Network, designed so that we hear from people in attendance on what is going on in these areas. After the meetings, we will publish the findings on our website.”
AMY Wellness Foundation is committed to bringing communities together to collectively create a plan for change and invites the public to ‘Become a Positive Force for Change!’
Meetings will take place at the Williams YMCA Chapman Center in Linville (436 Hospital Drive) from 3 to 5 p.m. with the following dates and topics: March 5 (food insecurity); March 12 (housing); March 19 (mental health). For more information and to RSVP, click to amywellnessfoundation.org/news.
Be wary of Medicare scams…
RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey warns Medicare recipients to be on alert for scams. In the last few days, NCDOI has had reports of phone calls with the Caller ID listed as “Senior Center” but the number is unavailable. The callers are saying they are conducting a Medicare survey and are asking for personal information or asking if those they have called if they have received their new 2020 Medicare card.
“If someone is calling, claiming to be from Medicare and asking for your Social Security number or bank information, hang up, it’s a scam,” said Commissioner Causey. “First, Medicare won’t call you. Second, Medicare will never ask for your Social Security number or bank information,” he added.
If someone is threatening to cancel your benefits if you don’t give up information or money, report it to the Department’s Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program or SHIIP or the N.C. Senior Medicare Patrol at 1 (855) 408-1212.
SHIIP counselors are not licensed insurance agents, and they do not sell, endorse, or oppose any product, plan, or company. If you have questions about your specific plan, we encourage you to contact your insurance agent or the insurance company.
Healthy Living, Weight Loss Challenge…
NEWLAND — Take the Healthy Living, Weight Loss Challenge! In a friendly supportive environment, identify strategies for Eating Smart and Moving More! Come and taste easy to prepare, low-calorie recipes in a simple and science-based program that works!
The Healthy Living, Weight Loss Challenge Program will be held at the Avery County Pool “The Dive In” Conference Room from 5 to 6 p.m. each Tuesday through Feb. 25, 2020, and from noon to 1 p.m. on each Wednesday through Feb. 26, 2020.
Participants will receive a cookbook, kitchen tools, exercise DVD, water bottle, recipes, lunch or dinner each week, and much more!
For additional information, contact Melanie Cashion McCoury, Nutrition Program Assistant — Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program at the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated
at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Banner Elk
Book Exchange…
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open.
Winter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday (November through April), with Summer hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays (May through October). For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Mentors needed for
Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Museum reopens in March…
After a very successful Heritage Festival this past June, the Avery County Museum has seen a large increase in people coming to do research on their family history and genealogy. We have likewise had more donations of historical documents and artifacts that we need to organize and make available to the public. Part of this process is reorganization of the archives on the families of Avery County to make it more accessible for those individuals searching for information on their history and genealogy. For that reason, the Board of Directors has decided to close the museum during the months of January and February to do the necessary renovations. We look forward to reopening the museum on March 3, 2020.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven…
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
