Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina increased by one cent to $2.29 per gallon from last week as of Monday, Feb. 24. This compares with the national average which decreased by two cents to $2.46 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Feb. 24, the United States’ national debt was $23,343,664,426,716 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $70,879 in debt per person and $188,578 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Feb. 24, North Carolina’s state debt was $48,659,506,427, which breaks down to $4,624 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, Feb. 24, 210,320 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 820,354 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,541,506.
The Avery Journal-Times E-Edition…
Senior Center Highlights…
Feb. 26
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Resistance Bands (10 a.m.
Bingo (10:45 a.m.)
Afternoon movie (12:30 a.m.) “I Can Only Imagine”
Feb. 27
Best Value Hearing (9 a.m.)
Blood Pressure check (10 a.m.)
Wii Games (10:30 a.m.)
Men’s Coffee (10:30 a.m.)
Tal Chi for Arthritis (10:45 a.m.)
Feb. Birthdays ( 11:30 a.m.)
Bridge (12:30 p.m.)
Advance Line Dance (1 p.m.)
Feb. 28
Caregiver’s Haven (10 a.m)
Strength/Shaping (10 a.m.)
iPad Games (10:30 a.m.)
Games in the Cafe (10:30 a.m.)
March 2
Clay Works (9 a.m.)
Computer Skills (9 to 2 p.m.)
Tai Chi (10:30 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
March 3
Bible Study (10 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
March 4
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Shape Resistance Bands (10 a.m.)
Bingo (10:45 a.m.) with Cranberry House
Avery High School sponsoring Job Fair on March 12…
NEWLAND — Avery County High School will sponsor a Job/Career Fair from 2 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12. The purpose of this event is to provide a platform for our students and community to connect with the workforce in Avery County through providing an opportunity for local employers, business owners, and organizations who are looking to fill positions and an outlet for suitably trained individuals with relevant work experience to see what potential jobs are in our area. It’s a win-win for everyone.
The event will focus on our student population meeting with vendors from 2:30 to 4 p.m., with the event opening up to the general public from 4 to 5:30 p.m. For more information, email Mark Parlier at markparlier@averyschools.net or Summer Watson at summerwatson@averyschools.net, or call Avery County High School at (828) 733–0151. Vendors may also register by clicking to Eventbrite.com.
If you are interested in hiring for open positions in your business, or finding a job, please plan on attending. We hope to see you there.
Newland High School Alumni Scholarship application window open…
NEWLAND — College scholarships are given annually by the Newland High School Alumni Association to deserving members of the current senior class at Avery County High School.
To apply for these scholarships, a student must have a close relative (mother, father, brother, sister, aunt, uncle grandparent — including greats) who attended Newland High School before the three Avery County high schools were consolidated.
To be eligible for this scholarship, a student must have a GPA sufficient for acceptance by a college or university, a community college or a technical school. A high school transcript must be included with the application.
2020 applications are available through the Scholarship Program at Avery County High School. Applications must be submitted by March 31, 2020.
Health Department encourages community to participate in Health Assessment Survey…
NEWLAND —Avery County Health Department, along with the Healthy Carolinians of Avery County, would like to invite Avery Countians to take the Community Health Assessment survey. This assessment, which is available as an online or paper survey, will help the department to:
- Identify current and future health issues in our community
- Increase community awareness of local and regional health problems
- Determine trends in demographics related to health care
- Improve and strengthen partnerships, our programs, health care services, environment and more.
Your feedback in the survey is invaluable in helping shape the future of our community. By taking the survey, you can have the unique ability to provide insight into what you think are the most important and pressing needs of our community and help develop programs and strategies to improve them.
A minimum of 250 surveys from the community is needed, but the department would ideally like to receive at least 500 surveys to have a good representation of the county’s health status.
The survey is available online by clicking to www.surveymonkey.com/r/WBFK33F and should take no more than 20 minutes to complete. The survey will be available until mid-April.
For anyone preferring to fill out a paper survey, a hard copy can be obtained by contacting Jessica Farley with Toe River Health District at jessica.farley@toeriverhealth.org. The form may be filled out by hand and mailed back to: 130 Forest Drive, Bakersville, NC 28705.
Every citizen of Avery County is welcomed and encouraged to participate in the community health assessment by completing the survey. For more information email Farley at jessica.farley@toeriverhealth.org.
Bible study
opportunities…
A non-denominational ladies Bible Study fellowship will be studying 1 Corinthians weekly through the month of March. Ladies are invited to come or bring a group to Spruce Pine First Presbyterian Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday mornings, or to Grassy Creek Baptist Church from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evenings. Ladies of all ages are invited to attend.
ETSU announces fall dean’s list…
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — East Tennessee State University has announced the names of students who attained a grade point average qualifying them for inclusion in the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
To receive this honor, undergraduate students must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate coursework with no grade below ‘B-’ in any course taken, and a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Students from the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours and earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 or above with no grade below a B-.
The following students, listed with hometown name, made the list:
Robert B. Anderson, Lakin F. Ashley, Emrie P. Boone, Brayden R. Christman, Alannah B. Estes, Lexi R. Fleming, Abbey N. Gouge, Dillon W. Johnson, Noah C. Johnson, Elizabeth M. Marlowe, Victoria F. Perkins, Emily H. Powell, Chloe R. Roberts, Emma J. Roberts, Jonah S. Roberts, Cameron P. Schaffner, Kaylee C. Street, Mariah E. Thorne, Daniel G. Winters (Roan Mountain, Tenn.); Kaitlin A. Arbogast, Cara G. Heath, Robert Zalewski (Banner Elk); Tyler J. Dula, Tyler J. Mitchell (Crossnore); Nathan R. Hicks (Elk Park); Iris Rubi R. Estrada (Linville); Abigail S. Baker, Abigail G. Carver, Amelia A. Jarrell, Virginia C. Leaman, Brittney F. Storey, Mikaela B. Whitehead (Newland); Macie I. Johnson (Pineola); Alexis L. Beaver, Hudson T. Boone, Taylor M. Cook, Dylan T. Forbes, Danielle G. McMahan, Kathleen L. Mcmahan, Landon G. Miller, Shelbey A. Pittman, Michaela S. Slagle (Spruce Pine).
Caldwell Hospice serving the High Country seeks adult volunteers for Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties…
WEST JEFFERSON — Caldwell Hospice Serving the High Country will hold adult volunteer training from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 31 and April 2, 2020, at Ashe County Public Library, 148 Library Road in West Jefferson. Caldwell Hospice invites caring men and women with a desire to help their neighbors to attend the two-day training.
Caldwell Hospice’s High Country volunteers are compassionate adults of all ages and walks of life who share their time and talents with patients and their families. Our volunteers are able to volunteer on a flexible schedule, including weekends and evenings, and even an hour or two a month makes a difference. Volunteers are a vital part of the care Caldwell Hospice provides in the community.
The comprehensive training will help prospective volunteers better understand the dynamics of the end-of-life process and prepare them to effectively provide companionship and emotional support to patients and their families.
The primary need at this time is for volunteers who will provide companionship to patients in the patients’ homes or in long-term-care facilities. Other specific needs include:
- Volunteers willing to provide caregiver relief;
- Volunteers who can videotape Legacy Project interviews with patients;
- Volunteer hairstylists who can provide free salon services to patients;
- Veterans who can make Veterans Honoring Veterans presentations to patients who served in the military.
For more than 37 years, Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care has helped patients and families face life’s most difficult journey — the end of life. Caldwell Hospice, the only not-for-profit hospice care provider in Ashe and Watauga Counties, and one of two in Avery, is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care, Medicare-certified, and licensed by the State of North Carolina.
For more information or to register for this adult volunteer training, contact Volunteer & Outreach Coordinator Erica Andrews at (828) 754.0101 or 1 (844)MY.JOURNEY, or email eandrews@caldwellhospice.org.
Winter coat drive in Avery continues…
As winter continues, High Country Charitable Foundation sees the need for local support, love and, most importantly, warmth. Therefore, the organization has launched a coat drive. In Avery County there are 2,700 people, of whom at least a quarter are children, that do not have adequate food, much less warm winter clothing.
Items of need (new items only) for donation include coats/jackets, scarves, hats, gloves, socks and any additional items that would help keep those warm enough through the worst of the winter months.
Items may be dropped off at Feeding Avery Families, 508 Pineola St., Newland (8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday; 9 a.m. to noon Thursday; 8 to 5 p.m. Friday) or by contacting event director Elizabeth Hempfling at (828) 773-8431 or elizabethsevents@gmail.com).
2020 Avery County Cooperative Extension Plant Sale…
The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center staff is ready to take orders for the 2020 Avery County Cooperative Extension Plant Sale.
For years, this annual event has helped supply the Avery County residents with various fruit trees and berry plants. This year, we are offering modern favorites such as: CrimsonCrisp (Dwarf) and Honeycrisp (Dwarf) apple trees, along with heirloom varieties that have not been available in previous years, such as the Yellow Bellflower and Northern Spy. These particular heirloom varieties grow very well in our area. Traditional heirloom favorites will be available along with pear trees, pawpaws, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, grapevines, asparagus, and rhubarb. These plants come from high-quality commercial nurseries; the plants are excellent quality.
Contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center to request a Plant Sale Catalog and Order Form to be mailed. Also, Plant Sale Catalogs and Order Forms will be available at Three Nails Hardware in Newland and the new Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at 661 Vale Road, Newland or by clicking to avery.ces.ncsu.edu.
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For additional information and availability of plants, call Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service, Avery County Center, at (828) 733-8270.
Deadline for Nominating Traditional Artists for N.C. Heritage Award
is May 1…
RALEIGH — Nominations are open for the North Carolina Heritage Award, the state’s highest honor for traditional artists, until Friday, May 1.
Artists who are recognized within their communities as keepers of North Carolina’s living traditions may be nominated for the award. Past recipients have included musicians, craftspeople, storytellers, dancers and practitioners of traditional occupations. The award has honored both professionally acclaimed artists and those who practice their art in family and community settings.
The North Carolina Heritage Award, a program of the N.C. Arts Council, honors active traditional artists; recognizes artistic excellence in a traditional art; celebrates contributions to communities; and promotes North Carolina’s cultural heritage.
Criteria for selection include authenticity, current and past record of excellence, and significance of the work within the context of the nominees’ specific cultural tradition.
The Heritage Award ceremony and concert in the spring of 2021 will feature performances and demonstrations from the Heritage Award recipients.
The North Carolina Heritage Award has honored nearly 145 artists since 1989. Many Heritage Award recipients have also gained national and international attention. Arthel “Doc” Watson, Earl Scruggs, Etta Baker, Ray Hicks and 12 others have received National Heritage Fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Boone Shag Club offers beginner dance
lessons …
The Boone Shag Club will offer a five-week dance series for beginners of Carolina Shag dance. Lessons began on Friday, Feb. 21, and continue for five consecutive weeks for $30 per person. The series will be from 6 to 7 p.m. and be held at the Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation Clubhouse, located at 126 (for GPS) Lakeside Drive in Blowing Rock. Parking is beside the pool. The lesson charge includes a year membership in the club, and free admission to dances during the lesson period. Dances on Feb. 28, March 13 and March 20 will follow the lesson and allow students to have reinforcement of the steps with members of the club. It’s a great exercise for the body and mind. The club’s website www.BooneShagClub.com has the latest information and weather cancellation information. The group follows the Watauga school cancellation to determine weather cancellation for winter dances.
North Carolina Arts Council Grant Deadline for Arts Funding
is March 2…
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Arts Council’s 2020-21 grant guidelines for organizations are now available at www.NCArts.org. The deadline for submitting applications is Monday, March 2, for projects that take place between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.
The N.C. Arts Council’s grant programs are designed to sustain and advance the arts infrastructure that reaches into all 100 N.C. counties, to enhance the education of children and youth, and to ensure that all North Carolinians have access to a wide range of high-quality arts programs.
In order to be eligible to apply for a N.C. Arts Council grant, an organization must:
- Have nonprofit status or be a school or government entity
- Have produced quality arts programs for at least two consecutive years
- Have prior-year organization cash operating expenses of at least $20,000
Grant categories include Program Support, Arts in Education Grants, Military and Veterans Healing Arts Grants, Grassroots Arts Program, State Arts Resources Grants, Regional Artist Project Grants, and Statewide Service Organizations. Details about who may apply, grant description and evaluation are available by clicking to www.ncarts.org/resources/grants/grants-organizations.
Grant awards are evaluated by panels of civic leaders and experts in diverse arts fields based on criteria published in the guidelines.
Hello NC Initiative
Celebrates Rural
North Carolina…
RALEIGH — From hearing the calls of endangered birds in a sanctuary in eastern North Carolina to seeing a mountain sunrise in the west, our state has unlimited rural treasures awaiting discovery.
We are a rural state, with 80 of 100 counties beyond the hustle and bustle of major cities. Without a doubt, the state’s most beautiful natural resources can be found in rural North Carolina.
In 2020, the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is launching a new initiative to celebrate North Carolina’s rural counties.
Hello NC will explore rural culture across the state, focusing on hometown heroes and histories, highlighting rural heritage, foods, crafts, festivals and traditions. Hello NC is a platform for rural communities to tell their stories in their voices. These stories will be told through rich photography and video that represents the unique natural beauty and cherished culture from each community.
“North Carolina’s rural population is larger than that of any other state, except Texas,” said Susi Hamilton, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “With Hello NC, we want to highlight and uplift our rural communities, provide resources for education and outreach, and explore grant funding opportunities to help these counties thrive.”
N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources staff will engage with local partners in seeking local programming and events for sponsorship opportunities. These events will be supplemented with DNCR traveling exhibits and educational resources to highlight the state’s extraordinary rural vibrancy and cultural diversity. In addition, historical information from the State Archives will be collected and shared with local communities.
Hello NC initially will focus on four counties: Halifax, Madison, Columbus and Ashe. Our goal is to share and promote authentic and compelling stories about North Carolina’s rural counties starting with this mix from the eastern and western parts of the state.
All N.C. rural communities can connect with Hello NC through our online Partner Resources and Toolkit.
To learn more, click to www.hello-nc.com.
AMY Wellness Foundation seeking input from community around food insecurity, mental health and housing…
AVERY COUNTY — AMY Wellness Foundation is seeking input from advocates, leaders, and those with lived experience to attend strategic Regional Convening Meetings around Food Insecurity, Mental Health, and Housing. AMY understands the importance of collaboration, especially in these three health areas.
“As community health advocates, we want to ensure we hear from our community on these issues, as they are the experts. Together, we will develop a better understanding of what is happening in our area, where the gaps are and how we can collectively make the most impact,” said Nora Frank, Associate Director of AMY Wellness Foundation and point of contact for Regional Convening Meetings.
Through our community outreach efforts in 2019, AMY learned there is a plethora of impactful work being done throughout our region to improve the health of our communities. “We were blown away by stories from community members and nonprofit leaders who are dedicated and passionate about effecting change. After listening to their stories, we noticed a pattern and three issues continued to be named as top priorities; food insecurity, mental health, and affordable adequate housing. It was no surprise that community health assessments of this region throughout the years also identified these three issues as top priorities,” said Frank.
Frank added, “The meetings will have facilitated discussions, led by WNC Health Network, designed so that we hear from people in attendance on what is going on in these areas. After the meetings, we will publish the findings on our website.”
AMY Wellness Foundation is committed to bringing communities together to collectively create a plan for change and invites the public to ‘Become a Positive Force for Change!’
Meetings will take place at the Williams YMCA Chapman Center in Linville (436 Hospital Drive) from 3 to 5 p.m. with the following dates and topics: March 5 (food insecurity); March 12 (housing); March 19 (mental health). For more information and to RSVP, click to amywellnessfoundation.org/news.
North Carolinians can nominate a School Hero for a $10,000 award…
RALEIGH — For the second year, a program is underway to shine a spotlight on our NC School Heroes — those who help our students achieve their dreams – with awards of $10,000 to 10 School Heroes and $10,000 to their schools.
The N.C. Education Lottery created the program as part of its support of public education in North Carolina. A large part of the money raised by the lottery this year, $385 million, provides support for many of the school staff who work at our public schools. The School Heroes program recognizes the important work those school employees do along with that of teachers, principals and others.
“Think back to your time in school and picture in your mind the person who made a difference in your life, someone whose kindness you’ve never forgotten or whose advice still rings true to you today,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. ”That’s a School Hero.”
The website, ncschoolheroes.com, allows people to post a story and photo about their School Hero and then vote on the ones they like the most. North Carolinians have until March 15 to post a nomination or vote on their favorites.
The first call for School Heroes came last year, and North Carolinians responded with more than 6,750 nominations of teachers, principals, school staff and school workers, and then cast 2 million votes for those they liked the most. Judges reviewed the 200 nominations with the most votes and selected the 10 School Heroes.
The 2019 class of School Heroes included a principal, two teachers, a teacher assistant and substitute bus driver, a school custodian, a high school band director, a high school basketball coach, a school crossing guard and a school social worker.
In a proclamation, Gov. Roy Cooper declared February as NC School Heroes Month in North Carolina and encouraged North Carolinians to share their stories of their favorite heroes. “Sharing the stories of North Carolina School Heroes,” the proclamation said, “demonstrates the power that education has to change and improve the lives of North Carolinians.”
As North Carolinians share their School Hero stories, they can discover on the website how money raised by the lottery benefits their own communities. All 100 counties of the state get support for education programs from money raised by the lottery. Last year, the lottery raised more than $709 million for public education.
In addition to support for school staff, the money raised by the lottery helps to build and repair schools, supports the N.C. Pre-K program for at-risk four-year-olds, provide college scholarships and grants based on financial need, and supports school transportation.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Banner Elk Book Exchange…
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open.
Winter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday (November through April), with Summer hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays (May through October). For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Museum
reopens in March…
After a very successful Heritage Festival this past June, the Avery County Museum has seen a large increase in people coming to do research on their family history and genealogy. We have likewise had more donations of historical documents and artifacts that we need to organize and make available to the public. Part of this process is reorganization of the archives on the families of Avery County to make it more accessible for those individuals searching for information on their history and genealogy. For that reason, the Board of Directors has decided to close the museum during the months of January and February to do the necessary renovations. We look forward to reopening the museum on March 3, 2020.
Avery County Volunteer
Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven…
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
