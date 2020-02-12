Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by four cents to $2.24 per gallon from last week as of Monday, Feb. 10. This compares with the national average which decreased by five cents to $2.43 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Feb. 10, the United States’ national debt was $23,266,739,014,276 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $70,657 in debt per person and $188,698 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Feb. 10, North Carolina’s state debt was $48,622,443,217, which breaks down to $4,620 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, Feb. 10, 209,510 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 822,698 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,536,860.
The Avery Journal-Times E-Edition…
Readers of The Avery Journal-Times can now receive the news, sports and features they enjoy in the weekly edition of the newspaper via our online E-Edition at www.averyjournal.com. Access to our online content comes at no additional charge for current print subscribers, who can call (828) 733-0401. Online readers can subscribe to this service for $15 per year or a recurring charge of $1.25 per month via the website. We at The AJT thank you for your continued support as we strive to provide excellence in local news coverage as Avery County’s newspaper of record.
We want to hear from you…
The AJT prides itself in investment in our community. We make an effort to cover everything we possibly can, and want the help of our readers to continue to represent what is happening in Avery County. We want your submissions, but they need to meet a few criteria to be considered for publication:
- Submissions may include a photograph with everyone in the photo identified.
- All submissions must include contact information, including an active phone number.
- All submissions must include basic information.
Submissions are not free advertising. No submission that directly benefits a private individual or for-profit organization, either monetarily or for political gain, will be printed. Some good examples of acceptable submissions are philanthropic events, religious events, community events and any events or occurrences of special interest.
The AJT reserves the right to edit submissions to fit publication guidelines and reserves the right to not publish any submission for any reason.
All submissions may be sent to news@averyjournal.com.
Senior Center Highlights…
Feb. 12
Bowling Trip to Johnson City (must be signed up prior to trip) (8:15 a.m.)
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Bingo (10:45 a.m.)
Feb. 13
Blood Pressure check (10 a.m.)
Wii Games (10:30 a.m.)
Men’s Coffee (10:30 a.m.)
Health Talk with Carol Ann (10:30 a.m.)
Tal Chi for Arthritis (10:45 a.m.)
Bridge (12:30 p.m.)
Advance Line Dance (1 p.m.)
Valentine’s Potluck Dance (6 p.m.)
Feb. 14
Caregiver’s Haven (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Strength/Shaping (10 a.m.)
iPad Games (10:30 a.m.)
Games in the Cafe (10:30 a.m.)
Feb. 17
Clay Works (9 a.m.)
Computer Skills (9 to 2 p.m.)
Blood pressure (10 a.m.)
Games in Cafe (10:30 a.m.)
Tai Chi (10:30 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
Cookie Bingo (1 p.m.)
Feb. 18
Shaping Resistance Bands (10 a.m.)
Bible Study (10 a.m.)
Games in the Cafe (10:30 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
Creative Craft: Crocheting with wire (1 p.m.)
Alzheimer’s Support Group (1 p.m.)
Feb. 19
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Bingo (10:45 a.m.)
VAYA Health: Depression (1:30 p.m.)
Vaya Health: Antidepressants (2:30 p.m.)
USFS releases draft Nantahala and Pisgah forest plan for public comment…
ASHEVILLE — Drafts of the Nantahala and Pisgah forest plan and environmental impact statement (EIS) are now available. A formal 90-day public review and comment period is scheduled to begin on Feb. 14.
The proposed plan is built on significant public engagement and the best available science to guide forest management for the next 15 years. It recognizes the multiple uses of national forests including recreation, timber, water, wilderness, and wildlife habitat. The draft EIS considers the economic, environmental, and social impacts of forest management activities.
“We heard from a wide range of people and groups who use, depend on, and appreciate the forests as we developed the plan,” said Allen Nicholas, Forest Supervisor of the National Forests in North Carolina. “We’re sharing this proposed plan so the public can review it and provide additional information before the plan is finalized.”
The proposed plan describes how the Forest Service will increase forest restoration, generate more jobs and economic development in local communities and promote sustainable use of the national forests. The draft EIS presents four alternative approaches to managing the forests that offer different ways to make progress towards multiple goals and be sensitive to special places.
“These drafts are significantly different from the early plan materials we shared in 2017 because we’ve incorporated public feedback received since then,” said Michelle Aldridge, team lead for the forest plan revision. “Using public input, we’ve re-written parts of the plan, changed management area boundaries, and added a new chapter about places and uses on each part of the forest. We built alternatives based upon what we heard were shared values to offer win-win solutions and minimize polarization,” Aldridge said.
The drafts are available online at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/nfsnc/nprevision. The formal comment period ends May 14, 2020. Public comments are most helpful when they include detailed information about specific places and uses of the forest.
Public meetings will be held at the following dates and locations for participants to talk with planning team members. Additional public meetings are being scheduled across the forests. Check our website for updated information.
- March 10 (5:30 to 8:30 p.m.) at the Foothills Conference Center, 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton, NC
- March 16 (5:30 to 8:30 p.m.) at the Rogow Family Community Room, Brevard Library, 212 S Gaston St, Brevard, NC.
- March 19 (5:30 to 8:30 p.m.) at the Brasstown Community Center, 255 Settawig Rd, Brasstown, NC.
- March 24 (5:30 to 8:30 p.m.) at First Presbyterian Church’s Tartan Hall, 26 Church Street, Franklin NC.
Avery High School sponsoring Job Fair on March 12…
NEWLAND — Avery County High School will sponsor a Job/Career Fair from 2 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday March 12. The purpose of this event is to provide a platform for our students and community to connect with the workforce in Avery County through providing an opportunity for local employers, business owners, and organizations who are looking to fill positions and an outlet for suitably trained individuals with relevant work experience to see what potential jobs are in our area. It’s a win-win for everyone.
The event will focus on our student population, meeting with vendors from 2:30 to 4 p.m., with the event opening up to the general public from 4 to 5:30 p.m. For more information, email Mark Parlier at markparlier@averyschools.net or Summer Watson at summerwatson@averyschools.net, or call Avery County High School at (828) 733–0151. Vendors may also register by clicking to Eventbrite.com.
If you are interested in hiring for open positions in your business, or finding a job, please plan on attending. We hope to see you there.
Avery County Private Pesticide Applicator Safety Training ‘V’ Feb. 18…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center will be hosting a Private Pesticide Applicator Safety Training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. The meeting will be located at Mayland Community College – Avery Campus, (785 Cranberry Street, Newland, NC) and will begin at 6 p.m.
If you are a private applicator and your license expires in 2020, you are required to obtain 2.0 credit hours in sub-class “V”- Safety Training. Along with the Safety Training you will need to obtain 2.0 credit hours in sub-class “X” also.
If you do not complete the required hours of training, within the three-year recertification period, you will then be required to pass a written exam in order to maintain your license.
For additional information call Jerry Moody, County Extension Director at (828) 733-8270.
Health Department encourages community to participate in Health Assessment Survey…
NEWLAND —Avery County Health Department, along with the Healthy Carolinians of Avery County, would like to invite Avery Countians to take the Community Health Assessment survey. This assessment, which is available as an online or paper survey, will help the department to:
- Identify current and future health issues in our community
- Increase community awareness of local and regional health problems
- Determine trends in demographics related to health care
- Improve and strengthen partnerships, our programs, health care services, environment and more.
Your feedback in the survey is invaluable in helping shape the future of our community. By taking the survey, you can have the unique ability to provide insight into what you think are the most important and pressing needs of our community and help develop programs and strategies to improve them.
A minimum of 250 surveys from the community is needed, but the department would ideally like to receive at least 500 surveys to have a good representation of the county’s health status.
The survey is available online by clicking to www.surveymonkey.com/r/WBFK33F and should take no more than 20 minutes to complete. The survey will be available until mid-April.
For anyone preferring to fill out a paper survey, a hard copy can be obtained by contacting Jessica Farley with Toe River Health District at jessica.farley@toeriverhealth.org. The form may be filled out by hand and mailed back to: 130 Forest Drive, Bakersville, NC 28705.
Every citizen of Avery County is welcomed and encouraged to participate in the community health assessment by completing the survey. For more information email Farley at jessica.farley@toeriverhealth.org.
United Community Bank Ranks for seventh consecutive year in Top 25 on Forbes List of America’s Best 100 Banks…
GREENVILLE, S.C. — United Community Banks, Inc. was recently recognized as one of America’s best banks by Forbes magazine for the seventh consecutive year. “America’s Best Banks 2020,” an article written by Antoine Gara, ranked 100 of the largest publicly traded banks and thrifts nationwide. United Community Bank was included in the top 25 on this prestigious list.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Banks for the seventh year in a row. To earn a spot in the top 25 is a testament to our United team,” said Lynn Harton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Community Banks, Inc. “Delivering strong financial performance, which this list is designed to recognize, helps ensure that we will have a bright future. I am proud to see our United bankers recognized for what they do each day to both deliver class-leading customer service and top quartile financial performance.”
For eleven years, Forbes has ranked the nation’s 100 largest publicly-traded banks on 10 metrics including return on average tangible equity, return on average assets, net interest margin, efficiency ratio and net charge-offs as a percent of total loans. The magazine also factored in nonperforming assets as a percent of assets, CET1 ratio, risk-based capital ratio and reserves as a percent of non performing assets. The final component, according to the magazine, is operating revenue growth.
Data for the ranking was provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence based on regulatory filings through Sept. 30.
Remember safety first when cleaning up storm debris…
RALEIGH — Recent severe storms resulted in damaged and downed trees and a lingering threat of wind and flooding. The N.C. Forest Service is encouraging homeowners and anyone looking to clean up after a storm to exercise caution and think safety first.
“Everyone should be extra cautious when assessing storm damage,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler.“If you’re a landowner concerned about your woodlands, talk to your county ranger or a consulting forester who can help you determine if you need a plan for managing damaged timber.”
Unless a damaged tree is a safety risk, tree removal decisions can come later after the storm cleanup. After a storm, hasty or emotional decisions about damaged trees can result in unnecessary removals or drastic pruning decisions. The following are some basic guidelines:
Debris cleanup — Cleaning up downed debris presents many safety risks, including a debris field making for poor footing and potentially downed electric lines. If electrical wires are an issue, do not attempt tree work. Contact your utility company and let them remove the electrical wires. If you use a chainsaw, do so in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. Work only on the ground and always wear personal protective equipment such as a hard hat and hearing and eye protection. Be aware of cutting any branches under tension or pressure.
Perform a general safety inspection of your trees:
- Is the soil around the base of the tree lifting or cracking? This may be an indication the tree may be falling over. Saturated soils and high winds can lead to uprooted trees. Long periods of standing water can cause additional stress and mortality.
- Look up into the canopy of the tree. Are there any cracked, split, broken or hanging branches?
These problems will need to be inspected and addressed by a qualified arborist.
Tree Pruning vs. Tree Removal:
Trees that have lost branches and are not an immediate hazard may be preserved with corrective pruning. This decision does not need to be made immediately and should wait until after the cleanup. Again, a qualified arborist should inspect the tree to assist you in making your decision.
Choose a qualified and insured tree service or consulting arborist. To find qualified arborists in your area, click to The International Society of Arboriculture at www.treesaregood.com, the American Society of Consulting Arborists at www.asca-consultants.org, or the Tree Care Industry Association at www.treecareindustry.org.
You can get more information and advice on proper tree care and tree assessment following a storm by logging onto ncforestservice.gov and following the links to storm recovery under forest health. Additional advice on proper tree care can be found on the N.C. Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Program webpage at www.ncforestservice.gov/Urban/Urban_Forestry or by calling (919) 857-4842.
Other helpful resources, include:
For tree care, before and after a storm including caring for storm-damaged trees, deciding whether to remove, repair or replace, planning your response, plus a post-storm assessment guide for evaluating trees, see the N.C. Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Program webpage at www.ncforestservice.gov/Urban/Urban_Forestry or by calling (919) 857-4842
For storm-damaged woodlands (including helpful contacts, damage assessment aids, damage impacts on trees, salvage logging, legal and regulatory guidance, safety considerations and tax implications) click to www.ncforestservice.gov/Managing_your_forest/damage_recovery.
Winter coat drive
in Avery continues…
High Country Charitable Foundation sees the need for local support, love and, most importantly, warmth. Therefore, the organization has launched a coat drive. In Avery County there are 2,700 people, of whom at least a quarter are children, that do not have adequate food, much less warm winter clothing.
Items of need (new items only) for donation include coats/jackets, scarves, hats, gloves, socks and any additional items that would help keep those warm enough through the worst of the winter months.
Items may be dropped off at Feeding Avery Families, 508 Pineola St., Newland (8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday; 9 a.m. to noon Thursday; 8 to 5 p.m. Friday) or by contacting event director Elizabeth Hempfling at (828) 773-8431 or elizabethsevents@gmail.com)
Deadline for nominating traditional artists for N.C. Heritage Award is May 1…
RALEIGH — Nominations are open for the North Carolina Heritage Award, the state’s highest honor for traditional artists, until Friday, May 1.
Artists who are recognized within their communities as keepers of North Carolina’s living traditions may be nominated for the award. Past recipients have included musicians, craftspeople, storytellers, dancers and practitioners of traditional occupations. The award has honored both professionally acclaimed artists and those who practice their art in family and community settings.
The North Carolina Heritage Award, a program of the N.C. Arts Council, honors active traditional artists; recognizes artistic excellence in a traditional art; celebrates contributions to communities; and promotes North Carolina’s cultural heritage.
Criteria for selection include authenticity, current and past record of excellence, and significance of the work within the context of the nominees’ specific cultural tradition.
The Heritage Award ceremony and concert in the spring of 2021 will feature performances and demonstrations from the Heritage Award recipients.
The North Carolina Heritage Award has honored nearly 145 artists since 1989. Many Heritage Award recipients have also gained national and international attention. Arthel “Doc” Watson, Earl Scruggs, Etta Baker, Ray Hicks and 12 others have received National Heritage Fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Boone Shag Club offers beginner dance lessons …
The Boone Shag Club will offer a five-week dance series for beginners of Carolina Shag dance. Lessons start on Friday, Feb. 21, and continue for five consecutive weeks for $30 per person. The series will be from 6 to 7 p.m. and be held at the Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation Clubhouse, located at 126 (for GPS) Lakeside Drive in Blowing Rock. Parking is beside the pool. The lesson charge includes a year membership in the club, and free admission to dances during the lesson period. Dances on Feb. 28, March 13 and March 20 will follow the lesson and allow students to have reinforcement of the steps with members of the club. It’s a great exercise for the body and mind. The club’s website www.BooneShagClub.com has the latest information and weather cancellation information. The group follows the Watauga school cancellation to determine weather cancellation for winter dances.
North Carolina Arts Council Grant Deadline for Arts Funding is March 2…
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Arts Council’s 2020-21 grant guidelines for organizations are now available at www.NCArts.org. The deadline for submitting applications is Monday, March 2, for projects that take place between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.
The N.C. Arts Council’s grant programs are designed to sustain and advance the arts infrastructure that reaches into all 100 N.C. counties, to enhance the education of children and youth, and to ensure that all North Carolinians have access to a wide range of high-quality arts programs.
In order to be eligible to apply for a N.C. Arts Council grant, an organization must:
• Have nonprofit status or be a school or government entity
• Have produced quality arts programs for at least two consecutive years
• Have prior-year organization cash operating expenses of at least $20,000
Grant categories include Program Support, Arts in Education Grants, Military and Veterans Healing Arts Grants, Grassroots Arts Program, State Arts Resources Grants, Regional Artist Project Grants, and Statewide Service Organizations. Details about who may apply, grant description and evaluation are available by clicking to www.ncarts.org/resources/grants/grants-organizations.
Grant awards are evaluated by panels of civic leaders and experts in diverse arts fields based on criteria published in the guidelines.
Hello NC Initiative celebrates rural North Carolina…
RALEIGH — From hearing the calls of endangered birds in a sanctuary in eastern North Carolina to seeing a mountain sunrise in the west, our state has unlimited rural treasures awaiting discovery.
We are a rural state, with 80 of 100 counties beyond the hustle and bustle of major cities. Without a doubt, the state’s most beautiful natural resources can be found in rural North Carolina.
In 2020, the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is launching a new initiative to celebrate North Carolina’s rural counties.
Hello NC will explore rural culture across the state, focusing on hometown heroes and histories, highlighting rural heritage, foods, crafts, festivals and traditions. Hello NC is a platform for rural communities to tell their stories in their voices. These stories will be told through rich photography and video that represents the unique natural beauty and cherished culture from each community.
“North Carolina’s rural population is larger than that of any other state, except Texas,” said Susi Hamilton, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “With Hello NC, we want to highlight and uplift our rural communities, provide resources for education and outreach, and explore grant funding opportunities to help these counties thrive.”
N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources staff will engage with local partners in seeking local programming and events for sponsorship opportunities. These events will be supplemented with DNCR traveling exhibits and educational resources to highlight the state’s extraordinary rural vibrancy and cultural diversity. In addition, historical information from the State Archives will be collected and shared with local communities.
Hello NC initially will focus on four counties: Halifax, Madison, Columbus and Ashe. Our goal is to share and promote authentic and compelling stories about North Carolina’s rural counties starting with this mix from the eastern and western parts of the state.
All N.C. rural communities can connect with Hello NC through our online Partner Resources and Toolkit.
To learn more, click to www.hello-nc.com.
Low Income Energy Programs update …
Currently, the Avery County DSS is out of funding in both the LIEAP & CIP (Crisis Intervention) programs. It is expected that Avery DSS may receive additional funding in February from the State of North Carolina. Currently, Avery DSS has served more than 550 applicants in the Energy Programs since September 2019.
2020 Avery County Cooperative Extension Plant Sale…
The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center staff is ready to take orders for the 2020 Avery County Cooperative Extension Plant Sale.
For years, this annual event has helped supply the Avery County residents with various fruit trees and berry plants. This year, we are offering modern favorites such as: CrimsonCrisp (Dwarf) and Honeycrisp (Dwarf) apple trees, along with heirloom varieties that have not been available in previous years, such as the Yellow Bellflower and Northern Spy. These particular heirloom varieties grow very well in our area. Traditional heirloom favorites will be available along with pear trees, pawpaws, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, grapevines, asparagus and rhubarb. These plants come from high-quality commercial nurseries; the plants are excellent quality.
Contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center to request a Plant Sale Catalog and Order Form to be mailed. Also, Plant Sale Catalogs and Order Forms will be available at Three Nails Hardware in Newland and the new Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at 661 Vale Road, Newland or by clicking to avery.ces.ncsu.edu.
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For additional information and availability of plants, call Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service, Avery County Center, at (828) 733-8270.
AMY Wellness Foundation seeking input from community around food insecurity, mental health and housing…
AVERY COUNTY — AMY Wellness Foundation is seeking input from advocates, leaders, and those with lived experience to attend strategic Regional Convening Meetings around Food Insecurity, Mental Health, and Housing. AMY understands the importance of collaboration, especially in these three health areas.
“As community health advocates, we want to ensure we hear from our community on these issues, as they are the experts. Together, we will develop a better understanding of what is happening in our area, where the gaps are and how we can collectively make the most impact,” said Nora Frank, Associate Director of AMY Wellness Foundation and point of contact for Regional Convening Meetings.
Through our community outreach efforts in 2019, AMY learned there is a plethora of impactful work being done throughout our region to improve the health of our communities. “We were blown away by stories from community members and nonprofit leaders who are dedicated and passionate about effecting change. After listening to their stories, we noticed a pattern and three issues continued to be named as top priorities; food insecurity, mental health, and affordable adequate housing. It was no surprise that community health assessments of this region throughout the years also identified these three issues as top priorities,” said Frank.
Frank added, “The meetings will have facilitated discussions, led by WNC Health Network, designed so that we hear from people in attendance on what is going on in these areas. After the meetings, we will publish the findings on our website.”
AMY Wellness Foundation is committed to bringing communities together to collectively create a plan for change and invites the public to ‘Become a Positive Force for Change!’
Meetings will take place at the Williams YMCA Chapman Center in Linville (436 Hospital Drive) from 3 to 5 p.m. with the following dates and topics: March 5 (food insecurity); March 12 (housing); March 19 (mental health). For more information and to RSVP, click to amywellnessfoundation.org/news.
Challenge Towers Aerial
Adventures to host three
workshops in March…
TODD — Take your skills to the next level during one of three Challenge Towers Aerial Adventures Spring workshops this March.
New and experienced course operators alike will find significant value during the Level 1 or 2 Practitioner Certification. The course culminates a level 1 or two certification covering operating systems including low ropes, high ropes, zip lines, giant swings, climbing walls, and course inspections among others.
(Registration for the Level 1 or 2 Practitioner Certification closes Monday, Feb. 17.)
The Rope Access Workshop is geared towards challenge course professionals with a strong technical background in rope work. Especially helpful for those required to access structures for installation, inspection, and maintenance, attendees will learn the fundamentals of working two rope systems, advanced rope maneuvers, advanced rescue techniques, and much more. Upon completion of the workshop, attendees can earn up to 25 inspection Continuing Education Units (CEUs) pre-approved by the Association for Challenge Course Technology (ACCT).
(Registration for the Rope Access Workshop closes Wednesday, Feb. 19.)
One of the first Professional Vendor Members accredited by the Association for Challenge Course Technology, Challenge Towers Aerial Adventures a wide range of site-specific, open enrollment training and practitioner certifications. Challenge Towers trainings are tailored to your operation and instructed by passionate and experienced educators.
“Here at Challenge Towers we place great value on constant improvement and development of our skills as challenge course professionals,” Director of Training and Certification Joel McCombs said. “We are excited to kick off the 2020 training season with these three training opportunities. We hope you will join us to gain some new skills, earn some CEUs and to share a learning environment with like-minded professionals.”
To learn more about each course as well as cost, location, and course prerequisites, visit the Challenge Towers Aerial Adventures website by clicking to www.challengetowers.com.
Healthy Living, Weight Loss Challenge…
NEWLAND — Take the Healthy Living, Weight Loss Challenge! In a friendly supportive environment, identify strategies for Eating Smart and Moving More! Come and taste easy to prepare, low-calorie recipes in a simple and science-based program that works!
The Healthy Living, Weight Loss Challenge Program will be held at the Avery County Pool “The Dive In” Conference Room from 5 to 6 p.m. each Tuesday through Feb 25, 2020, and from noon to 1 p.m. on each Wednesday through Feb. 26, 2020.
Participants will receive a cookbook, kitchen tools, exercise DVD, water bottle, recipes, lunch or dinner each week, and much more!
For additional information, contact Melanie Cashion McCoury, Nutrition Program Assistant — Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program at the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Banner Elk Book Exchange…
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open.
Winter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday (November through April), with Summer hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays (May through October). For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Museum reopens in March…
After a very successful Heritage Festival this past June, the Avery County Museum has seen a large increase in people coming to do research on their family history and genealogy. We have likewise had more donations of historical documents and artifacts that we need to organize and make available to the public. Part of this process is reorganization of the archives on the families of Avery County to make it more accessible for those individuals searching for information on their history and genealogy. For that reason, the Board of Directors has decided to close the museum during the months of January and February to do the necessary renovations. We look forward to reopening the museum on March 3, 2020.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven…
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.