Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina increased by 11 cents last week to $3.42 as of Monday, Feb. 21. This compares with the national average, which increased by four cents last week to $3.51 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Feb. 21, the United States’ national debt was $30,140,201,087,477 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $90,599 in debt per person and $249,569 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Feb. 21, North Carolina’s state debt was $50,964,594,379, which breaks down to $4,911 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and
food stamp update…
As of Monday, Feb. 21, 201,758 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 1,720,969 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,371,655.
Online Absentee Ballot
Request Portal now open
for 2022 primary…
RALEIGH — Any registered and eligible North Carolina voter may now request an absentee ballot for the 2022 primary election online through the North Carolina Absentee Ballot Portal, available on the State Board of Elections’ website.
The State Board launched the secure absentee request portal in 2020. That year, more than 362,000 requests were made through the service.
“The absentee ballot portal has helped many voters securely request their absentee ballots since we started it in 2020,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “Whether you prefer to vote by mail or in person, we encourage all voters to choose the voting method that works best for you.”
The 2022 primary election is May 17. A number of municipalities across the state are electing their representatives that day as well. The general election is November 8.
To request a ballot through the portal, voters must verify their identity by providing their full name, date of birth, address, and either their driver’s license number (or other DMV ID number) or last four digits of their Social Security number. Voters will sign and submit the form online. If a voter provides their email address, they will receive a confirmation email after the request is submitted through the portal.
The deadline to submit a request for an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. May 10, one week before Election Day. The State Board encourages voters to request a ballot sooner to ensure they can return their ballot in time to be counted.
In late March or early April, after ballots are prepared, county boards of elections across North Carolina will begin sending them out to voters who request them.
What is a Primary Election?
In a primary election, voters select which candidates will appear on the ballot for a given political party in the general election in November. Voters registered with one of the recognized political parties (Democratic, Libertarian, or Republican) may only cast a ballot in that party’s primary election. Unaffiliated voters may request a Democratic, Libertarian, or Republican ballot, or a nonpartisan ballot, if available.
For any nonpartisan local elections also taking place on May 17, all qualified voters choose among the same candidates, regardless of the voters’ party affiliation.
Returning the Ballot
Absentee voters must return their ballot, sealed inside the specially provided envelope, to their county board of elections no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day, May 17, 2022.
Absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on Election Day will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday after the election. Ballots without a postmark must be received by Election Day.
The portal also allows military and overseas (UOCAVA) voters, as well as visually impaired voters, to request and return an absentee ballot through the web-based portal. The request deadline for military and overseas voters is 5 p.m. May 16. The request deadline for visually impaired voters is 5 p.m. May 10.
For more information about voting by mail in North Carolina, visit the “Vote By Mail” section of the State Board website.
2022 Primary Dates and Deadlines:
- March 28, 2022: The date by which the boards of elections must make available absentee ballots, unless reduced by five days under N.C.G.S. 163-227.10(a).
- April 22, 2022: Civilian voter registration deadline for the primary.
- April 28, 2022: One-stop, in-person early voting period begins for the primary, under N.C.G.S. 163-227.2(b).
- May 10, 2022: Deadline for civilians to submit an absentee ballot request form for the primary.
- May 14, 2022: One-stop, in-person early voting period ends at 3 p.m. for the primary, under N.C.G.S. 163-227.2(b).
- May 17, 2022: Election Day for the primary and civilian absentee ballot return deadline.
GriefShare recovery seminar and support group at MCBC…
GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group meets at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Banner Elk Sunday nights from March 6 through June 5, from 6 to 8 p.m.. (No meeting Easter, April 17). Child care is provided for children 3 and older (if there is a need for a younger nursery, please let us know and we will make arrangements) The church is located at 1161 Balm Hwy. (Hwy. 194) Banner Elk.
GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships” and “Guilt and Anger.”
For more information, call Mt Calvary at (828) 898-4735 or visit our website at www.mcbcbannerelk.org. You will find links under “Announcements.”
Blue Ridge Parkway visitors reminded to plan ahead for winter travel…
NORTH CAROLINA — National Park Service managers remind Blue Ridge Parkway visitors and neighbors that winter weather conditions and seasonal road maintenance activities can cause temporary closures along the historic, 469-mile scenic drive. Park visitors should anticipate regularly changing conditions, plan ahead and be aware of alternate routes if they encounter closures on the parkway.
Parkway personnel are currently conducting winter maintenance activities in multiple locations along the 469-mile route, with work continuing into the early months of 2022. Annual maintenance, such as drainage cleaning, brush clearing, leaf litter removal, and hazardous tree work, is typically better suited to winter months when there is less traffic and visitation in the park.
Due to heavy equipment use, this work also requires a full, two-lane closure to all visitor activity (cars, bicycles, and hikers) to ensure the safety of workers as well as park visitors. Affected sections close at approximately 8 a.m. each weekday and reopen daily by 4 p.m. Impacted sections of the route will open on the weekend, weather permitting. Locations and planned dates for winter maintenance closures are available on the parkway’s website.
Winter weather also regularly impacts parkway access for extended periods due to the scenic route’s many north-facing slopes, tunnels, high elevation areas, and limited sight distances. Ice and snow regularly close sections of the parkway in winter, and the park’s natural resource protection priorities limit the use of ice melting chemicals. Park staff regularly monitor road and weather conditions and reopen road access when safe travel can resume. While weather closures may restrict vehicular traffic, closed gates due to winter weather provide additional recreation opportunities on the parkway.
Current facility and safety information, including daily road closure information, is available on the park website at https://www.nps.gov/blri.
Special Olympics seeks
athletes for basketball
skills program…
Special Olympics Avery County is looking for athletes to participate in basketball skills. Practice will be in the Rock Gym from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday afternoons. Please contact Coordinator Barb Holdcroft at (828) 733-8416 or barbholdcroft09@gmail.com for information or to register.
Cooperative Extension Office to host workshops…
The Avery Cooperative Extension office has scheduled several workshops that are open for the public.
Shiitake Mushroom Workshop
On Saturday, March 12, 2022, the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center will be hosting a hands-on Shiitake Mushroom Workshop. The workshop will be held at the new Avery County Cooperative Extension Center (Heritage Park) located at 661 Vale Road, Newland N.C. 28657. The workshop will start promptly at 1 p.m. and will conclude at 4 p.m.
Shiitake mushrooms are one of the most popular mushrooms worldwide. They are prized for their rich, savory taste and diverse health benefits. Come on out and learn how to start, grow, and harvest your very own shiitake mushrooms. Each participant will take home two inoculated logs to grow shiitake mushrooms.
The registration fee is $10 and participation will be limited to 10 participants.
Apple Tree Pruning Workshop
N.C. Cooperative Extension — Avery County Center will be hosting two Apple Tree Pruning Workshops at the Crossnore Heritage Orchard (located next to the Tin Trout Restaurant) in Crossnore. The first workshop will be held on Saturday, March 19, and the second workshop will be held on Saturday, March 26, both from 1 to 4 p.m.
Pruning tools will be provided for hands on learning. Several older trees were pruned two years ago, and need follow up pruning. Younger trees will be evaluated and training methods used to develop good scaffold branching and crotch angles will be discussed.
Apple Grafting Workshops
The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center will be hosting two Apple Grafting Workshops. The first workshop will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, and the second will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022. Both classes will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 8 p.m.. The registration fee is $10 and all materials and tools will be furnished. Classes are limited to 10 participants.
Participants will learn cleft grafting using M111 rootstock and scion wood from heirloom apple trees. You may bring your own scion wood or choose from our selection. Each participant will take home two grafted apple trees.
Also, orders are currently being taken for M11 and G202 apple rootstock. If interested please contact Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent, at (828) 733-8270.
For additional information and to register for any of these events, contact the N.C. Cooperative Extension — Avery County Center at 828-733-8270 or by visiting the website https://avery.ces.ncsu.edu/ under the “Events” section.
Hatchery Supported Trout Waters Close for Stocking March 1 to April 2…
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will close approximately 1,000 miles of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters to fishing at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28 and reopen them at 7 a.m. on April 2. While fishing is closed, Wildlife Commission staff will stock the designated waters, which are marked by green-and-white signs, in preparation for opening day.
Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are stocked at frequent intervals March through June annually. In 2022, Wildlife Commission personnel will stock approximately 964,000 trout — 96% of which will be at least 10 inches in length, with the other 4% exceeding 14 inches in length. Anglers can harvest a maximum of seven trout per day, with no minimum size limit or bait restriction. These waters will remain open until Feb. 28, 2023.
The hatchery trout stocking schedule and additional inland fishing information is available on the Wildlife Commission’s website.
Since 1947, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has been dedicated to the conservation and sustainability of the state’s fish and wildlife resources through research, scientific management, wise use and public input. The Commission is the state regulatory agency responsible for the enforcement of fishing, hunting, trapping and boating laws and provides programs and opportunities for wildlife-related educational, recreational and sporting activities.
Purchase or a renew a fishing, trapping and hunting license and renew a vessel registration online at ncwildlife.org.
Statement regarding door-to-door
canvassers
requesting voter information…
RALEIGH — The State Board of Elections is reminding North Carolina residents that state and county election officials will never go door-to-door conducting any type of election business.
The State Board is aware that some private individuals are going door-to-door seeking information from North Carolina voters about the 2020 general election. They are not election officials.
We recommend the following to voters:
- The State and county boards of elections do not go door-to-door. If a person comes to your house claiming to be an elections worker, ask them to verify their identity and their organization.
- It is not necessary to answer your door, let anyone inside, or disclose any information about your voter record or private information to anyone who comes to your home.
- If you have any questions about voting or elections in North Carolina, please contact your county board of elections or the State Board of Elections at (919) 814-0700.
- You can always check your voter registration status through the State Board’s “Voter Search” tool at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/. If you are not registered or need to update your registration, applications are available on the State Board website and at all county boards of elections offices. You may also register or update your voter registration online with the North Carolina DMV, if you have an NC driver’s license or non-operator’s identification.
Avery Historical Society welcomes visitors …
The Avery County Museum is open to visitors Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., January through February. In the event of inclement weather the Museum will be closed.
One of the highlights of a visit to the Avery County Museum is the jail which was in use until 1972. The museum also houses many artifacts that tell the stories of the people who settled here. It also has many family genealogical books in the library. We have a recent addition of Toe River Valley Heritage — Volumes I-XI that were donated. We are also available for school groups who would like to schedule a visit.” School groups can call to set up the best time for a visit.
Call for musicians to join Toe River Chamber
Ensemble…
The Toe River Chamber Ensemble is seeking stringed instrument players to join us for the 2022 season and beyond. Rehearsals begin in late February. Please be fully vaccinated and contact Lisa Mauney if interested, lisalmauney@gmail.com.
Toe River Chamber Ensemble has been a part of life in Burnsville since 1976. Over the years many musicians of all capabilities and walks of life have played in the group. The Ensemble has been blessed with hardworking visionary conductors and the steadfast support of Toe River Arts. The members currently come from Yancey, Mitchell, Madison and Buncombe counties and come together once a week for a two-hour rehearsal at the First Baptist Church of Burnsville under the capable leadership of Maestro Lisa Mauney.
To learn more about the Toe River Chamber Ensemble, click to https://www.toeriverarts.org/artists/education-outreach/toe-river-chamber-ensemble/.
NCDA&CS accepting applications for the 2022 Specialty Crops Block Grant
Program…
RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is accepting grant applications for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Nonprofits and government agencies wishing to apply have until March 4 at noon.
The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program aims to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the marketplace. It is managed by the department, through funding by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“In 2021, we awarded $2.9 million for 16 projects across the state, which included one-time funds of $1.6 million from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. We anticipate $1.2 million in funding this year,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “The success and growth of specialty crops are important as North Carolina agriculture continues to diversify and as the industry inches closer to the $100 billion mark in economic impact.”
The department will accept grant requests up to $200,000 from nonprofit organizations, academia, commodity associations, state and local government agencies, colleges and universities. Grants are not available for projects that directly benefit or provide a profit to a single organization, institution or individual. The application deadline is noon on March 4.
Eligible projects must involve fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, culinary herbs and spices, medicinal plants, nursery, floriculture or horticulture crops.
For grant guidelines and an application, go to www.ncspecialtycrops.com. For questions, contact Jenni Keith at (919) 707-3158 or by email at jenni.keith@ncagr.gov.
2021 deadliest year in two decades on NC roads; NCGHSP releases data on fatalities, calls for
collaborative approach to reverse trend…
RALEIGH – Following a nationwide trend, more people were killed in traffic fatalities in North Carolina last year than in any other year in the past two decades.
The 1,755 people killed in traffic crashes in 2021 exceeded the state’s previous record of 1,704 traffic fatalities in 2007, according to preliminary data from the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program. Last year’s numbers also represented a slight tick upward of 5% over the traffic fatalities recorded in 2020.
“Sadly, we have seen traffic fatalities moving in the wrong direction for a couple years in North Carolina and across the country,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “People are dying in record numbers on our roads, and it’s going to take an all-hands on deck approach from communities, organizations and individual drivers to reverse this trend.”
The 2021 data showed a decrease in some types of crashes compared to 2020 data. For instance, North Carolina saw a decrease in traffic fatalities related to pedestrians, cyclists and work zones. However, the state saw an increase in other types of fatalities attributed to speeding, unbuckled occupants and distracted driving. Also, over the past five years, almost all categories have shown a year-over-year increase in fatal crash totals.
NCDOT’s Safety and Mobility Unit provides detailed county-by-county information on traffic crashes, although there is some lag time in when updated data is made available.
“We’ll continue to encourage collaboration and innovative, holistic approaches to improving safety on our roadways,” said Kevin Lacy, state traffic engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation. “But in the meantime, we know everyone can play a part by slowing down, driving defensively, never driving distracted or impaired, and always buckling up in every seat of a vehicle.”
In 2021, the NCGHSP awarded more than $18 million in grants to nearly 100 organizations across North Carolina for a variety of initiatives targeting key traffic safety areas. Grant recipients include local and state law enforcement agencies, nonprofit organizations, courts and state departments.
North Carolina’s data mirrors a disturbing national trend. The 31,720 people killed in the first nine months of 2021 represented more deaths on the nation’s roads than the first nine months of any year since 2006, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
State accepting applications for grant funds to improve impaired waters…
RALEIGH – The Division of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Water Resources (DWR) is accepting proposals for approximately $1.3 million in federal grant money to address the State’s water bodies most impacted by nonpoint pollution.
Through Section 319(h) of the Clean Water Act (319 Grant Program), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency provides states with funding to reduce nonpoint source pollution. North Carolina awards the grant money to qualifying applicants with an approved restoration plan for a water body listed by the State as impaired.
“The 319 Grant Program allows governments and organizations to actively engage in protecting North Carolina’s water resources,” said Richard W. Gannon, Supervisor of DWR’s Nonpoint Source Planning Branch. “Projects that incorporate climate change adaptation or benefit potentially underserved communities are encouraged to apply for this funding.”
Eligible Applicants
State and local governments, interstate and intrastate agencies, public and private nonprofit organizations, and educational institutions are eligible to apply for 319 funding. Interested community organizations may partner with an eligible entity to participate.
Required Criteria
To be considered, applications must include an approved watershed restoration plan for a water body named on the 303(d) Impaired Water list as described in the Clean Water Act. Instructions to create a plan and case studies are available on the DEQ website.
Application Process
Applications will be accepted through May 4, 2022. An interagency workgroup will review the proposals and schedule interviews for eligible candidates in June, and awards will be announced in the summer.
DWR reserves the right to wholly fund, partially fund, or not fund any proposal or any component of any Section 319 grant proposal. Availability of grant funds, amounts, and award schedules are conditioned on Congressional Approval of the EPA budget and subsequent allocation to the state of Section 319 funds.
For a full description of the Program, visit DEQ.nc.gov.
North Carolina’s Forest Action Plan ready for
implementation…
RALEIGH – North Carolina’s updated forest action plan has been approved by the USDA Forest Service and is now ready to be implemented by forestry stakeholders across the state.
The plan is a thorough review of the state’s forestland, focusing on changes and trends that have occurred since 2010. The plan not only evaluates past and current forest conditions, but also addresses factors that may impact forest health and sustainability moving forward.
“Input from our forestry partners, along with the efforts of multistakeholder working groups and our forest service staff, has paved the way for this plan,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “With the continued work of our N.C. Forest Service and forestry partners across the state, this plan will serve as a roadmap for efforts on the ground to protect, conserve and enhance our forest resources and the many benefits we enjoy from them.”
Updating North Carolina’s Forest Action Plan was a collective effort, involving feedback from nearly 70 organizations on the conditions, needs and opportunities of North Carolina’s forests.
Many of the recommended strategies identified in North Carolina’s initial forest action plan, which was released in 2010 as a result of the 2008 Farm Bill, have been successfully put into action. Among those accomplishments have been reforestation projects, prescribed burns and the mitigation of forest fuels to reduce wildfire risk. Longleaf restoration and the conservation of priority species and habitats have made significant gains as well.
“One trend worth noting has been the collaboration between new partners, often resulting in opportunities for private forest landowners and for land conservation that may have otherwise been unavailable,” said Assistant Agriculture Commissioner Scott Bissette. “The intent is for all forest stakeholders in North Carolina to use this plan as a guide for including applicable strategies into their organization’s efforts so we can collectively roll out this plan, keeping our woodlands healthy, resilient and productive.”
To learn more about North Carolina’s updated forest action plan, the national priorities and goals behind it and the plan’s associated Geospatial Viewer, visit https://www.ncforestactionplan.com/.
Families sought to
participate in The Circle of Security® Parenting Program…
We all want our kids to be happy, to behave, and to have success in their lives now and later. The Circle of Security® Parenting Program shows us the secret ingredients to that recipe – and how we’ve already got these ingredients available. We can raise our children to get along with us and with one another while they are little so that they will turn to us in those teen years when they’ll need us the most.
A 2022 spring offering of the Circle program will begin on Thursday, March 3. These afternoon gatherings run from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Participants agree to be present for the entire eight-week experience. To make attendance as easy as possible, each week families receive a delicious, homemade evening meal compliments of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, and creative activities for children to engage while parents/caregivers are in the online Circle. To register, email niki_maness@ncsu.edu.
What makes Circle of Security® Parenting Program unique? The answer is the focus is on secure relationships – “the difference that makes the difference.” Fifty years of research has proven that the more secure children are, the more they can:
- Enjoy more happiness with their parents and caregivers
- Feel less anger at their parents and caregivers
- Turn to their families for help when in trouble
- Solve problems on their own
- Get along better with friends
- Have lasting relationships
- Solve problems with friends
- Have better relationships with brothers and sisters
- Have higher self-esteem
- Know that most problems will have an answer
- Trust that good things will come their way
- Trust the people they love
- Know how to be kind to those around them
This life-changing program became available to families and caregivers in Yancey County in 2018 by means of a grant from the Episcopal Diocese of Western North Carolina, and the commitment and collaboration of the Diocese, Blue Ridge Partnership for Children, and Yancey County Cooperative Extension. Increasing numbers of people in our area now recognize the program as a building block of resilient communities that, importantly, includes support for recovery from personal and intergenerational trauma.
The program is included as a parent education option on the Mitchell and Yancey County Cooperative Extension websites. St. Thomas Episcopal Church and Bear Creek Baptist Church’s Celebrate Recovery ministry are each hosting Circles this fall. This spring a new Circle will be launched in Avery County. Additional people are being trained as facilitators to serve in their own agencies and counties. These expansions are possible thanks to a large network of community partners: The Yancey Fund, the Community Foundation of Western NC, the AMY Wellness Foundation, the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children, and the Episcopal Diocese of Western NC.
For more information, click to www.circleofsecurityinternational.com.
Veterans may now fish Mountain Heritage Trout Waters for free…
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission established the Mountain Heritage Trout Waters Program in 2008 to promote trout fishing as a heritage tourism activity on trout waters that run through 17 mountain communities in western North Carolina.
Typically, anglers 16 and older must purchase a three-day license or use any valid inland fishing license to fish these waters. However, the North Carolina General Assembly recently passed legislation that as of October 1, veterans are now allowed to fish these waters for free.
The legislation states that a resident or nonresident who served as a member of the Armed Forces and who separated under honorable conditions is exempt from fishing license requirements while fishing in Mountain Heritage Trout Waters. Veterans must always have valid documentation of their service while fishing to be exempt.
When fishing public mountain trout waters classified as Hatchery Supported, anglers may keep up to seven trout per day, per angler, with no bait or lure restrictions and no size limits. The season for Hatchery Supported Trout Waters runs from the first Saturday in April until the last day of February. Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are closed to fishing from March 1 to the first Saturday in April each year.
When fishing on public mountain trout waters classified as Delayed Harvest, anglers must use single-hook artificial lures and cannot harvest or possess any trout from Oct. 1 until the first Saturday of June. At that time waters reopen at 6 a.m. to youth 15 years old and younger under Hatchery Supported regulations, with no bait restriction, no minimum length limit and a seven-trout-per-day creel limit. Waters open to all anglers that same day at noon. Hatchery Supported regulations remain in effect until Oct. 1 each year.
To purchase a Mountain Heritage Trout Waters license, call 1-888-248-6834 or purchase online at ncwildlife.org.
Moderna COVID-19 booster shots available in Avery County…
COVID-19 Moderna boosters are available for Avery County residents if:
- Your second/final vaccine dose was more than six months ago, and
- You are 65 or older, or
- You live or work in a nursing home or long-term care residential facility, or
- You have a medical condition that puts you at high risk for severe illness (for example, obesity, asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes), or
- You work in a high-risk profession, or
- You live or work in a place where many people live together.
Appointments may be made 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily by calling the Avery County COVID line (828) 733-8273. Please bring your insurance and vaccine cards if available. Wear appropriate clothing for easy access to the upper arm. Masks are recommended.
Booster vaccinations are also available at the following locations:
- The Baker Center (Moderna) (call (828) 737-7711 for appt.)
- Avery Pharmacy (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Crossnore Drug (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Premier Pharmacy (Moderna) (call (828) 733-0061 for appt.)
- High Country Community Care (Moderna and J&J) (call (828) 737-0221 for appt.)
- CVS (Pfizer) (click to CVS.com for appt.)
- Walgreens (Moderna) (click to walgreens.com for appt.)
For more information, click to www.averycountync.gov.
Drive-thru COVID testing opportunities…
Drive thru COVID Testing is now available at the Avery County Dive-In community pool on Shady Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. No appointment is needed for a COVID test. Call the COVID line at (828) 733-8273 with questions or concerns.
The Baker Clinic at Cannon Hospital still has first-dose COVID vaccines available for anyone age 16 and up. Appointments are necessary. The Health Department (545 Schultz Circle, Newland) will also offer vaccines Monday through Friday. Call (828) 733-8273 to schedule an appointment. The Baker Center at Cannon Hospital (436 Hospital Drive, Suite 230, Linville) will offer vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Call (828) 737-7711 to schedule an appointment.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week at Baker Center…
“If you want to drink, that’s your business. If you want to stop drinking, that’s our business.” Alcoholics Anonymous hosts meetings at 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday evening at the Oak Room of the Baker Center, adjacent to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
Banner Elk Book
Exchange open …
Banner Elk Book Exchange is open year round, operating with the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Masks are not required, but you may wear one if you prefer.
Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. Bring a book, take a book! There is no check-out or return of books. Simply bring a book or books and exchange them for the same number of different books. No books to trade-in? In lieu of a book to exchange, you may make a small donation to take a book home.
The Book Exchange is more than just a library! We offer the following programs to the community:
- Book Discussion Groups
- BE Readers (Children’s book discussion)
- Play & Learn Sessions
- Science/Nature Programs for Children
- Music Jams
Many people have contributed the books in the Book Exchange that fill our shelves, and a year of being sequestered at home will probably produce an abundance of book donations. We are grateful for the donations that allow others to enjoy reading, but please consider these guidelines for book donations:
- We cannot accept textbooks, reference books (dictionaries, thesaurus, etc.), outdated magazines or self-help books, or books that are damaged, mildewed, smelling of smoke, or otherwise unable to be placed on our shelves.
- We accept paperbacks in good condition.
- We keep the larger, high-quality ones on the shelves of the Book Exchange, and share those we cannot use with organizations like the V.A. hospital in Asheville. Some books also are sent to the correctional facility in Spruce Pine.
When in doubt, ask yourself if you would like to take home the books you are donating. Please do not be offended if we cannot accept your books – we are not a repository for everything! Outdated books and magazines, or those in poor condition can be taken to the recycling center on Norwood Hollow Road at the base of Sugar Mountain or on 194 at the Three Lane between Elk Park and Newland.
We appreciate your consideration, cooperation and generosity!
Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey urges
caution for portable
heaters during winter weather…
RALEIGH – Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey urges North Carolinians to use extra caution when using portable heaters.
Many people will be using fireplaces and portable space heaters to stay warm. Unfortunately, portable heaters can ignite, as one did in New York City where 17 people, including eight children, died.
“One life lost in fire is one life too many,” said Commissioner Causey, who is also the State Fire Marshal. “It is important for families to know the dangers associated with home heating so they can take extra precautions during the upcoming blast of winter weather.”
A number of people have already lost their lives in home fires in North Carolina this year. Last year, there were 134 fire deaths across the state.
Each year during the winter months, there is an increase in the number of home fires related to the various forms of heating. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), heating is the second leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the U.S. behind cooking. Nearly 90% of home heating fire deaths involve stationary or portable space heaters. The leading factor that contributes to home heating fire deaths was heating equipment too close to things that can burn, such as upholstered furniture, clothing, mattresses or bedding.
Commissioner Causey offers these tips for home heating during the winter months:
- Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment.
- Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
- Never use your oven to heat your home.
- Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
- Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning space heaters.
- Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container, placed on a non-combustible area and stored a safe distance away from your home.
- When using a space heater, always plug it into a wall outlet.
NCDOT Seeking New Partners for 2022 Watch for Me NC Program…
RALEIGH – North Carolina communities interested in participating in the 2022 “Watch for Me NC” safety program may now submit applications to the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
“Watch for Me NC,” focuses on reducing bicycle and pedestrian injuries and fatalities through public education and community engagement partnerships with local law enforcement.
“It takes everyone working together to keep bicyclists and pedestrians safe,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “The educational materials, hands-on training and critical partnerships forged by “Watch for Me NC” goes a long way towards making our communities safer.”
Communities selected to participate will receive free training, technical assistance and safety tools provided by NCDOT and the UNC Highway Safety Research Center. Communities are encouraged to form coalitions with diverse stakeholders, such as law enforcement agencies, schools and community groups, all of whom will be eligible to attend training sessions. In addition, communities will receive support that is individually customized, helping them plan outreach, share opportunities and troubleshoot challenges.
“Watch for Me NC” partners will also receive materials with pedestrian and bicycle safety messages to aid in engagement at public events. Communities may also be eligible to receive advertising such as radio PSAs and vehicle wrapper ads. Applicants should be able to demonstrate support from local law enforcement agencies and, if applicable, campus police, plus the capacity to participate fully in the program.
To learn how to apply, click to https://www.watchformenc.org/about/participate/. Applications are due Feb. 18, 2022.
Mayland high school equivalency diploma classes return to
campuses…
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is holding classes in-person and online to help students earn a high school equivalency diploma. Mayland Community College offers preparation classes for the GED and HiSET tests, and also offers Adult High School classes.
Mayland Community College does not charge tuition for the classes. However, a commitment of at least 8 hours a week is necessary to be successful. Although there are no fees associated with attending the classes, there may be a small fee for taking the equivalency tests.
Classes are offered at all three campuses in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties. Evening classes are available at the Mitchell Campus, located in Spruce Pine.
Online classes require dependable access to the internet and the use of a computer in a quiet setting.
Call (828) 766-1327 or email learninglabs@mayland.edu for more information.
Wildlife Commission announces lower fees for lifetime licenses for older North Carolinians…
RALEIGH — Officials from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced that recent legislation now allows for North Carolina residents, 50 to 69 years old, to purchase a Lifetime Sportsman and Lifetime Unified Sportsman license for $265 and $358, respectively. These new prices are half of what the same resident lifetime licenses cost prior to the change.
“We are constantly identifying ways for North Carolinians to take advantage of our states wonderful fishing and hunting opportunities. After careful review, we determined offering a segment our lifetime licenses at a more affordable rate was an option we could pursue,” stated Executive Director Cameron Ingram of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. “We are grateful to be able to offer the new rates and hope eligible resident anglers and hunters will support wildlife conservation by taking advantage of the new pricing.”
A Lifetime Sportsman license allows for statewide hunting and inland fishing for residents. It includes privileges for hunting for big game, hunting on game lands, hunting for waterfowl, fishing in Public Mountain Trout Waters, fishing in trout waters on game lands and fishing in joint waters. It does not include the bear management e-stamp, non-resident bear license, federal duck stamp or fishing in coastal waters.
A Lifetime Unified Sportsman license allows for the same as above, but also includes fishing in coastal waters.
Eligible individuals may purchase these licenses online at ncwildlife.org, at a local wildlife service agent or by calling (888) 248-6834.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild holds monthly
meetings…
Riverwalk Quilt Guild in Newland meets the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Our meeting location is at Newland Christian Church, located at 2800 Millers Gap Hwy./Hwy. 194 in Newland. For more information call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
The group’s mission is to preserve our mountain heritage of quilting, to be a source of education and inspiration for quilters, to encourage excellence in quilting and related arts, to be of service to the community, and to provide fellowship to people with a common interest.
Local students
invited to join
JAM program…
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven
at Avery Senior
Center…
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery open…
BE Artists Gallery is located in the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk. The Gallery’s summer hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. This cooperative of artists features work from more than 30 local artists and craftspeople, and is a featured gallery on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails (www.blueridgeheritage.com/blue-ridge-craft-trails/). For BE Artists Gallery event listings and updates, click to BEartistsgallery.com.
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Get outdoor cats fixed and
vaccinated
at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Anne Ministries support groups available…
Anne Ministries hosts a pregnancy and infant loss support group, offering a safe place to connect with others who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or an infant, every third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Anne Ministries also offers a post-abortion support group for those who are suffering and seek hope and healing. Time and date for that meeting varies, so please contact the ministry for more information.
Both groups meet at 305 West Mitchell Street in Newland, and child care is provided for both groups’ weekly meetings. For more information, call (828) 742-1973 or contact Chastity at (919) 499-3083.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids
and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County
Volunteer
Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
