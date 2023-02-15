Weekly gas price update...
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased four cents last week to $3.24 as of Monday, Feb. 12. This compares with the national average, which decreased four cents last week to $3.39 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update...
As of Monday, Feb. 12, the United States’ national debt was $31,550,788,075,610 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $94,340 in debt per person and $246,867 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Feb. 12, to $4,692 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update...
As of Monday, Feb. 12, 153,814 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 1,421,966 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,695,933.
Yellow Mountain Treasure Box announces winter hours...
YME Treasure Box announces its new hours for the winter season. Their schedule is as follows:
- 1 to 4 p.m. Monday
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Tuesday and Wednesday
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday
- Closed Saturday and Sunday
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Avery County...
Spring is close, but February often brings unpredictable winter weather that can cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments safely. As the American Red Cross continues to monitor seasonal challenges that could impact the blood supply, donors are urged to make and keep appointments to help prevent a shortage in the weeks to come.
Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – are needed daily to meet demand. In thanks for helping keep hospital shelves stocked, all who come to give in February will get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon. Those who come to donate this month will also automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Fla. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/heart.
Protect the blood supply from dropping – book a time to give blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Avery County:
- Friday, Feb. 17 - Linville Land Harbor Recreation Complex-Large meeting room (22 Land Harbor Rd., Linville) (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Friday, Feb. 24 - Lowe’s of Banner Elk parking lot - American Red Cross bus (2014 Tynecastle Hwy., Banner Elk) (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Beech Mountain Boggin' event at Beech Mountain Sled Hill February 17...
Design and build a human-powered cardboard sled capable of withstanding the descent down Beech Mountain’s Sled Hill for the Beech Mountain Boggin’ on Friday, Feb. 17. Registration begins at 4 p.m. on the day of the event, with races beginning at 5 p.m.
All sleds must pass an inspection before they are allowed on the hill. Sleds must be free of sharp edges, pointy objects or any other feature that may be deemed dangerous by inspectors. If you are unable to remove such objects, your sled will not be allowed to race. Only cardboard may be used, held together with tape and glue.
Teams/individuals whose sleds do not pass inspection will not be allowed to participate. The event encourages the use of protective headgear, but is not required. No more than 10 occupants will be permitted on any one sled.
To qualify as a finisher, your/entire team must be in or on your sled as it crosses the finish line, rather than chasing it or being chased by it. The top finishers in each heat may be allowed to race more than once, depending on the condition of their sled and the decision by the judges.
For the full listing of rules, to register or for more information, call Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation at (828) 387-3003.
Beech Mountain History Museum to reopen Presidents weekend...
The Beech Mountain History Museum is closed for the season but will be open for Presidents Weekend from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. The Museum is located at 503 Beech Mountain Parkway, next to Fred's General Mercantile. Visit the Ray Hicks display which includes a replica of the Hicks Homestead as well as a Jack Tales Listening Station. Admission is always FREE. The Museum will reopen for the 2023 season in mid-June. If you are interested in becoming a Beech Mountain Historical Society member or volunteering, contact Pat Wright at (828) 387-HIST (4478). There are NO membership dues or volunteer hour requirements.
Boone & Church to perform at Newland United Methodist Feb. 19...
The popular local bluegrass group Boone & Church will be performing at Newland United Methodist Church during Sunday morning services on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Penland Community Open House February 25...
Penland School of Craft is happy to announce the return of the Penland Community Open House, a once-per-year opportunity for the public to spend an afternoon engaged in creative, fun activities in Penland’s teaching studios. The event will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. There will be hands-on activities in clay, iron, letterpress, metals, painting, papermaking, photography, and textiles, plus demonstrations in the glass studios. The event is free, activities are child-friendly, and more than 100 volunteers will be on hand to welcome and assist visitors. Visit penland.org/openhouse for more details. The Penland campus is located just off Penland Road in Mitchell County, near the town of Spruce Pine.
Penland School of Craft is a national center for craft education dedicated to the creative life. Penland offers workshops in books and paper, clay, drawing and painting, glass, iron, metals, printmaking and letterpress, photography, textiles, and wood. The school also provides artists’ residencies, an outreach program, and a gallery and visitors center. Penland is a nonprofit, tax-exempt institution that receives support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resource. More information can be found at penland.org.
Avery County Democratic Party precinct organizational meetings scheduled...
The Avery County Democratic Party is hosting the following organizational meetings:
- February 25, 2 p.m. at the Avery Morrison Library: Linville, Newland 1 and 2, Roaring Creek, Elk Park, Montezuma, Cranberry, Minneapolis, and Carey’s Flat precincts.
- March 4, 2 p.m. at the Banner Elk Town Hall: Banner Elk, Beech Mountain, and Heaton precincts.
- March 11, 2 p.m. at the Crossnore Town Hall: Altamont, Pineola, Ingalls, Plumtree, Hughes, Pyatte, and Frank precincts.
Please gather with your Democratic neighbors to enjoy refreshments and fellowship and to organize our precincts for the year. Organizing meetings are laid back, fun, and informative! Unsure which precinct is yours? Visit https://www.ncsbe.gov/ and use the “Voter Search” tool for more information.
Youth Hunter Education Skills Tournaments scheduled for March...
RALEIGH – More than 3,500 students will compete in the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s 45th annual Youth Hunter Education Skills Tournaments (YHEST) in March. Events will include shotgun, archery, rifle, orienteering and a written hunting skills exam.
The 2023 schedule by state wildlife district is:
- District 1: March 25, Eastern 4-H Center, Columbia
- District 2: March 11, New Hanover Law Enforcement Officer Range, Castle Hayne
- District 3: March 18, Rose Hill Sporting Clays and Hunt Reserve, Nashville
- District 4: March 18, Falcon Community Range, Falcon
- District 5: March 4, Chatham County Wildlife Club, Bear Creek
- District 6: March 25, Lentz Hunter Education Complex, Ellerbe
- District 7: March 4, Hunting Creek Shooting Preserve, Harmony
- District 8: March 18, Catawba Valley Wildlife Club, Vale
- District 9: March 18, Polk County Gun Club, Columbus
Competition is conducted on senior (high school) and junior (middle and elementary schools) divisional levels, with overall team and overall individual awards based on aggregate scores in all events. Home-schooled students and teams representing 4-H or FFA can also compete, provided they meet eligibility requirements. Sixty teams will move on to compete at the state tournament on April 29 at the Lentz Hunter Education Complex in Ellerbe. For more information about the Youth Hunter Education Skills Tournament, go to ncwildlife.org/YHEST.
While the competition is for students 18 years and younger, the Wildlife Commission offers free hunter education courses and advanced hunter education on a regular schedule for all ages. For more information, go to ncwildlife.org/huntered or call (919) 707-0031.
Mushroom, blueberry workshops at Avery Cooperative Extension...
Avery County Cooperative Extension Office in Newland will host a pair of upcoming workshops.
The center will hold a Blueberry Pruning Demonstration from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 3, at the Klein Residence, located at 1463 Beech Mountain Parkway in Banner Elk. Bill Hoffman, Agriculture Extension Agent-ANR, in collaboration with Bill Klein, Small Fruit Specialist, will be hosting a blueberry pruning demonstration. The blueberry pruning demonstration will focus on established blueberry plants, and the maintenance required to keep them healthy. Bring your loppers and hand pruners, and come out to join us! We will have some pruners for those that want to practice. There is no charge for this demonstration.
To register, call the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270 or register online at avery.ces.ncsu.edu under the Events Section.
The center will also hold a Shiitake Mushroom Workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at its location at 661 Vale Road, Newland, NC 28657. Each participant will learn the process of inoculating mushroom logs. Participants will inoculate two logs that they can take home. This is always a popular event, so please be sure to register early. The class is limited to only 10 participants. The registration fee for this class is $10 per person. To register, call the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Second annual MountainCon at Watauga High School March 11...
From 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, Watauga High School will be opening its doors for its second annual ComicCon known as MountainCon. What exactly is the MountainCon? Dana Lowery has been a librarian for 15 years and has hosted ComicCons since 2018. She moved to Boone last year and brought her love of cons with her. "I love the idea of gathering people in one place to be able to express themselves in a variety of ways,” Lowery said.
Lowery says her vision has always been and will continue to be to celebrate an audience of people that find the comic book, manga, and pop culture world fascinating.
“We all have characters from books, movies, and video games that changed our lives. I love providing a space for those fans to gather together.” This event is free for all students of Watauga County and anyone that wants to attend.
In her former life, Lowery was an event planner for the Southern Christmas Show in Charlotte and the Southern Women’s Show in Nashville, Tenn., and Orlando, Fla. MountainCon has given her the chance to tap back into that field while supporting her library program.
MountainCon will host more than 40 vendors this year bringing a variety of goods. Some of those include comic books, retro video games, stickers, jewelry, original artwork, a paranormal podcast, action figures, fairy houses, dog treats, costume props and accessories, resin art, patches, candles, t-shirts, handmade jewelry, tumblers, Dungeons and Dragon dice, tabletop gaming merchandise and more!
For more information on this free event, contact Lowery at loweryd@wataugaschools.org.
OASIS Open House in Newland February 16...
OASIS, Inc. will host an Open House for community friends and partners at its Newland office location on 215A Pineola Street from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. Visit the organization’s office and mingle with community members and other service providers in Avery County. Treats and drinks will be provided. For more information, contact Rubi Estrada at (828) 785-5249.
Hatchery Supported Trout Waters close for stocking March 1 to April 1...
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will close approximately 1,000 miles of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters to fishing at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28 and reopen them at 7 a.m. on April 1. While fishing is closed, Wildlife Commission staff will stock the designated waters, which are marked by green-and-white signs, in preparation for opening day.
Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are stocked at frequent intervals March through June annually. In 2023, Wildlife Commission personnel will stock approximately 964,000 trout — 96% of which will be at least 10 inches in length, with the other 4% exceeding 14 inches in length. Anglers can harvest a maximum of seven trout per day, with no minimum size limit or bait restriction. These waters will remain open until Feb. 29, 2024.
The hatchery trout stocking schedule and additional inland fishing information is available on the Wildlife Commission’s website.
New program at Mayland Community College offers a bridge from paramedic to registered nurse...
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland’s new Paramedic to Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program is geared to begin this summer. This accelerated route to earning a nursing degree is for currently certified paramedics. The program’s personalized pathway allows paramedics to earn an Associate Degree in Nursing with minimal repetition of the skills and knowledge they have already acquired. The hybrid schedule is uniquely tailored to allow paramedics to continue working full-time while enrolled in the program.
Participants will complete the Nursing 215 bridge course and enter the ADN program as a second-year student. The two-semester progression pathway allows paramedics to obtain the additional education they need to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN).
The job outlook for nurses is extremely favorable, growing faster than the average for all other occupations. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average entry wage for a registered nurse is between $29 and $58 per hour.
“This degree will allow paramedics to capitalize on their emergency medical services training as a pathway to a nursing career,” said Mayland’s Vice President of Instruction Rita Early. “For paramedics, registered nursing offers a great career progression and a breadth of job opportunities.”
To apply or to learn more about this program, please contact Jennifer Grindstaff at jgrindstaff@mayland.edu or call (828) 766-1255. The application period is open now until March 15th with classes starting this summer.
Get Lost for a Cause for Double Up Food Bucks February 21...
BOONE — Lost Province is hosting its monthly “Get Lost for a Cause” event to benefit Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture’s Double Up Food Bucks program on Feb. 21, 2023!
Each month, Lost Province hosts a local nonprofit organization and donates a portion of that day's proceeds as well as a beer for the whole month to the non-profit. These events promote community and awareness of the organizations working to benefit our area.
Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture’s Double Up Food Bucks program expands federal SNAP benefits by doubling the amount SNAP customers can spend at farmers' markets in Watauga County and the High Country Food Hub.
Portions of the “Kiss My Grits” beer sales for all of February will go towards funding for the Double Up Food Bucks program. Portions of all sales on February 21 will also go towards Double Up Food Bucks. On February 21 there will be live music from local musicians Jeremy Ferrell, Noah Williams, and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. After that, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture will host Local Food Trivia with prizes from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture will also be hosting Double Up Food Bucks Fundraising Week from February 26 to March 4. Raffle tickets that benefit the program went on sale starting February 1 on the High Country Food Hub, on the brwia.org website, and at fundraising week events.
“We are really excited to be partnering with Lost Province to fundraise for the Double Up Food Bucks program. This program makes local food more accessible to our community. The Double Up Food Bucks program not only supports participants but also supports our farmers and keeps money in the local economy” said Rachel Kinard, Double Up Food Bucks Coordinator at Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture.
Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture appreciate Lost Province for choosing them for February’s Get Lost for a Cause partner.
Avery County Historical Museum open to public...
The Avery County Museum has recently received a needed facelift to the exterior of the old Avery County Jail where historical artifacts from Avery County are housed. It has received a fresh coat of paint and looks outstanding.
The Avery County Museum displays medical, military, and music memorabilia from dedicated local doctors, soldiers and musicians. It has received many compliments from our visitors. They are amazed at how much history is housed in this space.
The Avery County Museum, Old Linville Depot and Tweetsie 505 Caboose are open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
Our winter hours are Thurs. and Fri., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sat. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
For more information you may contact the museum at (828) 733-7111 or look us up on Facebook at Avery County Genealogy Society.
Red Cross offering free smoke detectors to area residents...
The American Red Cross is offering FREE lifesaving smoke alarms to any Avery County home that registers to have them installed. These smoke alarms have 10-year batteries, so you won't have to worry about changing them every year, and you can keep your family safe!
Please call (828) 264-8226, and select Option 0, to leave your name, your phone number and your address if you are interested in the Red Cross installing free smoke alarms in your home. Someone will call you back to arrange a time for installation.
Toe River Project Access offers aid for health needs ...
Toe River Project Access helps individuals without health insurance access primary and specialty care, prescription medications, behavioral health services, and community resources that help them achieve and maintain good health. TRPA serves residents of Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties who do not have health insurance, are between 18 and 64 years old, and have incomes below 200% of federal poverty guidelines.
TRPA offers comprehensive support and assistance with our participants' physical, behavioral, and social health including:
- Affordable health insurance through the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace
- Access to primary and specialty care services, regardless of ability to pay
- Assistance navigating the healthcare system and community resources
- Prescription Medication Assistance
- Low-cost options for vision and dental services
- Help applying for financial assistance for outstanding medical bills
To schedule an enrollment appointment or for more information, call (828) 606-6428, Follow us on Facebook or click to www.carereachnc.org.
NCDA&CS accepting applications for 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program...
RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is accepting grant applications for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Nonprofits and government agencies wishing to apply have until March 3 at 5 p.m.
The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program aims to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the marketplace. It is managed by the department, through funding by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“In 2022, we awarded $1.35 million for 10 projects across the state. We anticipate $1.2 million in funding this year,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “The success and growth of specialty crops are important as North Carolina agriculture continues to diversify and as the industry inches closer to the $100 billion mark in economic impact.”
The department will accept grant requests up to $200,000 from nonprofit organizations, academia, commodity associations, state and local government agencies, colleges and universities. Grants are not available for projects that directly benefit or provide a profit to a single organization, institution or individual.
Eligible projects must involve fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, culinary herbs and spices, medicinal plants, nursery, floriculture or horticulture crops. USDA provides guidance on what is a specialty crop at the following link: https://www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp/specialty-crop
For grant guidelines and an application, go to www.ncspecialtycrops.com/apply/. For questions, contact Jenni Keith at (919) 707-3158 or by email at jenni.keith@ncagr.gov.
USDA to survey farmers’ planting intentions for 2023...
RALEIGH — As the 2023 crop production season begins, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will contact producers nationwide to determine their plans for the upcoming growing season.
“Each year, the agriculture industry anticipates USDA’s Prospective Plantings report, which provides the first survey-based estimates of U.S. farmers’ planting intentions for the year,” said NASS’ North Carolina State Statistician Dee Webb. “The March Agricultural Survey provides the factual data that underpins these projections, making it one of the most important surveys we conduct each year.”
NASS will mail the survey to 1,750 NC producers on February 17, asking producers to provide information about the types of crops they intend to plant in 2023, how many acres they intend to plant, and the amounts of grain and oilseed they store on their farms. Producers can respond online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail. Those who do not respond by February 27 may be emailed a reminder or contacted for an interview.
In accordance with federal law, NASS keeps responses confidential and publishes data in aggregate form only, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified. The data will be published in the Prospective Plantings and quarterly Grain Stocks reports on March 31, 2023. These results and all NASS reports are available online at nass.usda.gov/Publications/
For more information call the NASS NC Field Office at (919) 733-6333.
Applications being accepted for 2023 N.C. State Fair Junior Livestock Scholarships...
RALEIGH – Youth who participated in N.C. State Fair junior livestock competitions are eligible to apply for N.C. State Fair Junior Livestock Scholarships. The deadline to apply is March 1.
Up to 25 $2,000 scholarships are available, in addition to one $2,500 Farm Credit of N.C. Premier Scholarship.
“Paying for college can be challenging especially with the rising costs on everyday expenses, but scholarships awarded through this program have helped many families with those expenses,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Since the program started in 2015, we have awarded around $350,000 in scholarships, which is a tremendous investment in young people. Thank you to all the buyers who helped make this program a success.”
All youth who exhibited a livestock animal at the State Fair are eligible regardless of species, class or show placement. Scholarships are good for institutes of higher learning, including community colleges and technical schools. Students must be enrolled in a minimum of nine course hours.
The scholarship money is raised through the State Fair’s annual Sale of Champions where grand and reserve grand champions, along with champion Got to Be NC animals are sold at auction. A percentage of the sale total goes into this youth livestock scholarship program.
High school seniors and college students will need to submit the completed application, including their State Fair junior livestock experience, a 500-word essay, academic achievements and extracurricular activities they are involved in. Youth are eligible to receive the scholarship a maximum of four times.
Applications can be downloaded at www.ncstatefair.org. Completed application packets should be returned to N.C. State Fair, Attn. Livestock Office, 1010 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1010. For questions, contact Neil Bowman by email at neil.bowman@ncagr.gov.
The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is accepting grant applications for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Nonprofits and government agencies wishing to apply have until 5 p.m. on March 3.
Sunshine Opportunity Scholarships accepting applications for 2023 from students at Avery County High School...
The Sunshine Opportunity Scholarships program is accepting applications from high school seniors at Avery County High School for its 2023 college scholarships. The application period runs from Dec. 1, 2022, through March 2, 2023.
Offered since 2019 to students in the Tampa Bay area of Florida, the scholarship program was expanded last year to include West, South and Wilson high schools in Florence, SC, and Marion High School in Marion, SC. This year, it is expanding to include Avery County High School in Newland.
The awards are worth $25,000 over four years ($6,250 per year), renewable annually for students who remain in good academic standing. Applicants should be high achieving high school seniors who have overcome significant obstacles in life and who plan to attend an in-state public university for undergraduate studies.
Up to 10 scholarships are expected to be awarded. Winners will be notified in April. Students may apply online at http://www.sunshineopportunityscholarships.com.
The awards are sponsored by the Godbold Foundation Inc. of Tierra Verde, Fla. For more information, contact scholarship administrator Nancy Waclawek at nancy@sunshineopportunityscholarships.com.
Telemedicine program launched to increase access to lifesaving COVID-19 treatments...
People who test positive for COVID-19, particularly those who are uninsured or don’t have a primary care doctor, will have better access to treatments thanks to a time-limited telemedicine program launched by NCDHHS in partnership with StarMed Healthcare. After a positive test, early treatment is key to avoiding severe illness and hospitalizations, and treatment may even reduce complications from post-COVID conditions, also called long COVID.
Free telemedicine appointments to screen for COVID-19 treatment eligibility will be available, while funding allows, to North Carolinians who have tested positive for COVID-19 with an at-home test or other method. To set up an appointment visit starmed.care/nc or call (704) 941-6000, seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. If the telemedicine provider determines a patient is eligible for oral antiviral treatment, such as Paxlovid, they can send a prescription to the patient’s chosen pharmacy or through a mail-order pharmacy.
This telemedicine screening service is available regardless of insurance status and IDs are not required. If you have insurance, StarMed Healthcare will bill your health plan and NCDHHS will pay for any additional balance. If you do not have insurance, you will not be charged for your appointment. Oral antiviral pills are available at no-cost to the patient.
American Red Cross reminds residents on how to heat your home safely...
CHARLOTTE — Temperatures dip in the winter and people are turning their heat on if they live in parts of the country that experience colder weather. The American Red Cross urges families to be safe heating their homes to help prevent home fires, which typically rise during colder months.
A Red Cross survey showed that more than half of us have used a space heater — which is involved in most fatal home heating fires. It's critical to keep at least three feet of space around all heating equipment, and never leave space heaters unattended. Follow these additional tips:
- If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, such as a ceramic tile floor. Don’t place it on rugs and carpets, or near bedding and drapes. And keep children and pets away from the heater.
- Plug space heater power cords directly into outlets — never an extension cord. Turn it off every time you leave the room or go to sleep.
- Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.
- Never leave a fire burning in the fireplaces unattended. Make sure any embers in the fireplace are extinguished before going to bed or leaving home. Use a glass or metal fire screen to keep embers in the fireplace.
- Have furnaces, chimneys, fireplaces, wood and coal stoves inspected annually by a professional and cleaned if necessary.
To help protect your family year-round, test your smoke alarms monthly and practice your home fire escape plan until everyone can escape in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to get out of a burning home before it’s too late.
Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to practice with your family.
You can also download the free Red Cross Emergency app by searching for ‘American Red Cross’ in app stores.
Since October 2014, the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, with the help of community partners, has saved at least 1,414 lives by educating families about fire safety, helping them create escape plans and installing more than 2.6 million free smoke alarms in high-risk homes across the country.
AMY Wellness Foundation continues to collaborate with Dogwood Health Trust on urgent home repairs in AMY region...
For the second year, AMY Wellness Foundation (AMYWF) received a $300,000 grant from Dogwood Health Trust (DHT) to address critical home repairs for low-income families, elderly, or disabled residents in the AMY region. Home repairs are a vital resource for our communities. A report found that 80% of the homes in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties are greater than 40 years old.
As these homes age and repairs are needed, many low-income families do not have the means to make repairs on their own. In time, small repair needs become significant and expensive concerns, which commonly jeopardize residents’ safety and ability to remain in their homes. In addition, elderly and disabled persons represent 86% of the average population in need and their income falls between 75 to 100% of the national poverty guideline. An overwhelming percentage of elders are not physically or financially capable of making critical repairs on their own and many do not have a support system to help them. Being forced to vacate their homes is a tragic reality many faces.
With support from the first grant in 2021, AMYWF partnered with MY Habitat for Humanity and WAMY Community Action. WAMY Community Action anticipated the Housing Coalition would serve twenty-eight low-income households with critical home repairs. Through compassion, philanthropy, and hard work, AMYWF is proud to report 50 families were served. Sixty-six individuals, including 11 children, are now safe, warm and healthy in their homes. The average household age was 62 years old, and the median household income was $1,296 per month ($15,552 per year).
While the coalition was able to serve most of the individuals that applied for services, there were still 34 families on the home repair waiting list. “The current state of housing is problematic and low-income individuals, especially elders, are particularly vulnerable,” said April Beck, WAMY Community Action, Housing & Energy Development Director. “While new developments are undoubtedly needed, it is increasingly important to preserve the current housing stock through critical home repairs and rehabilitation. Facing a serious home repair need is stressful for any homeowner but can be devastating for someone who is already struggling to keep their head above water. Many people with limited financial resources must postpone important home repairs and, in time, those repair needs grow in scope and cost. Eventually, the house becomes hazardous to the homeowners’ health and safety. Many local homes are so unsafe that the individual faces the choice of relocating, or remaining in a home that is dangerous.”
When AMYWF saw the impact our first grant made and the number of families still in need, AMYWF applied for a new grant with Dogwood Health Trust to continue this program in 2023.
“We are grateful for the continued support and collaboration with Dogwood Health Trust and look forward to continuing this impactful work with WAMY and the Housing Coalition again next year,” said Luke Howe, AMYWF, Executive Director.
“This community is so fortunate to have the AMY Wellness Foundation and Dogwood Health Trust, who brings tremendous resources to the Avery, Mitchell, Yancey region,” said Beck.
“Dogwood Health Trust is grateful for partners like AMY Wellness Foundation, because of their deep knowledge of community and ability to deploy funding where it is needed most,” said Dr. Susan Mims, CEO of Dogwood Health Trust. “Our support of home repair and rehabilitation efforts stems from our strategy to improve the quality of life for some of our most vulnerable populations, including our seniors, ensuring that everyone has a safe, stable, and healthy place to call home.”
AMY (Avery, Mitchell, Yancey) Wellness Foundation was established as a result of the Mission Health System sale to HCA Healthcare to ensure health and wellness was still a main priority in our area of western North Carolina. Our mission is to improve the health and wellbeing of the residents of Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties by partnering with local nonprofits, fostering connections among services, and supporting programs that make our communities a healthier place.
Banff Mountain Film Festival returns to Appalachian State University March 30 to April 1...
BOONE – The Banff Mountain Film Festival is coming back to Boone on Thursday to Saturday, March 30 to April 1, 2023, presented once again at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts and hosted by University Recreation. This year, local organizers are celebrating 26 years of the World Tour coming to Boone.
Since 1976, The Banff Film Festival has been inspiring audiences by showcasing the world’s best films highlighting mountain adventure, culture, and the environment.
The Banff Mountain Film Festival, a program of The Banff Centre, is the largest, and one of the most prestigious, mountain film festivals in the world and the screenings at App State have become one of the largest in North America. The Banff Film Festival World Tour is planning screenings in more than 1,000 communities and 35 countries across the globe this year.
Local tour hosts like App State University Recreation choose the program from the best of more than 400 films submitted to the Banff Film Festival which just concluded in early November. Three completely different screenings will be shown on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
“We will highlight award winning mountain films each night that share stories from mountain communities, follow inspiring adventures, and capture unique environments,” said University Recreation Associate Director Rich Campbell. “We try to keep each night well balanced but entirely different so audiences are exposed to as many different films as possible during the festival, showcasing diverse perspectives from around the globe. The Banff Film Festival is highly anticipated every spring underscoring how strongly this festival is supported in the High Country. Our community has embraced the diverse people, themes, and stunning locations that the World Tour brings to us every year and I think our audience will be inspired by the quality, diversity, creativity, and passion the films highlight."
For event information, check the official festival website for updates.
Tickets are $10 for App State students (with App State ID) and $15 for all others and will be available for purchase in person at the Schaefer Center Box Office and online at https://theschaefercenter.org/tickets/. For more information about ticket sales, call 800-841-2787.
Continuing its tradition, live music on the Schaefer Center stage will be featured on Friday and Saturday night before the films and there will also be vendors at the Schaefer Center. Presenting Partners for the event this year include Footsloggers Outdoor and Travel Outfitters, App State Geological and Environmental Sciences, VPCBuilders and Western Carolina Eye Associates.
The Banff Mountain Film Festival is an annual international film competition featuring the world’s best films on mountain themes. In November 2022, the festival screened more than 70 finalist films, chosen from more than 400 entries from greater than 30 different countries. The film festival is organized by The Banff Centre for Mountain Culture in Banff, Canada. For information visit: www.banffmountainfestivals.com. The local host is University Recreation at Appalachian State University.
Crisis Intervention Energy Program ongoing...
The Crisis Intervention Energy Program is going on now. If you are out or nearly out of heating fuel, or if you have a delinquent notice on your electric bill, come by Avery County Department of Social Services at 175 Linville St., Newland, NC 28657 and pick up an application, or call (828) 733-8230 to apply. Someone in your home must have a health-related condition that could be LIFE THREATENING without heat.
Volunteer opportunity on Blue Ridge Parkway...
Do you love being outdoors on the trails and overlooks of the Blue Ridge Parkway? Volunteers do a great deal of maintaining them and more. Would you like to learn more about how to share your time volunteering? The official group of Parkway volunteers work closely with Park staff in a program called Volunteers in Parks (VIP). Contact us for more information at viphighcountryvolunteers@gmail.com.
Pet food donations needed for empty pet food pantry at Avery County Animal Support...
Dry dog and cat food of any brand can be left outside the red building used by Avery Animal Support, located at 128 Old Mill Rd. in Elk Park. The food will go toward ACAS’ community pet food pantry.
For more information, email averycountyanimals@gmail.com.
Beacon Center of Spruce Pine opening as warming station this winter, seeks volunteers...
SPRUCE PINE — Spruce Pine United Methodist Church is opening a warming station, The Beacon Center of Spruce Pine, in its fellowship hall this winter.
There are those in our community for whom warmth in the winter months is a real problem. It may be a family that has had their electricity cut off or can’t afford enough home heating oil or gas. It may be an isolated elderly person whose house lacks sufficient insulation to keep warm.
What is a Warming Station?
A warming station is a temporary facility that operates when extreme cold weather creates dangerously inclement conditions and normal coping mechanisms are ineffective or unavailable. Incidences of extreme temperature conditions are designated “Code Purple.” The purpose of the Beacon Center of Spruce Pine is to meet this critical need in the community thereby preventing death and injury due to exposure to the elements.
Warming stations are not homeless shelters. They are open for a limited number of hours for a limited number of days and provide limited services. Stations are not day care for children, the elderly or others who cannot care for themselves. It is assumed that individuals who use the station can return to their homes when the station is closed.
How does it work?
When the overnight temperature is forecast to be consistently below 30° Fahrenheit, the decision will be made to open the Beacon Center of Spruce Pine. The center will operate overnight from 6 p.m. in the evening to 8 a.m. the following morning. It will inform local law enforcement and emergency management that it will be open, and make announcements on local radio stations, newspapers and social media. The Beacon Center of Spruce Pine will also place a purple banner at its location on Hwy. 226 when it is open.
There will be hosts present at the center to assist our neighbors in need at the warming station. It will provide partitioned sleeping areas in the church Fellowship Hall equipped with cots and single-use bedding for guests’ comfort. Meals will not be served.
How can I help?
The Beacon Center of Spruce Pine is seeking volunteers to serve as hosts to stay at the shelter during emergencies. There will be training that covers everything volunteers need to know in order to serve the needs of guests seeking shelter at the center. All volunteers are subject to a background check. For more information or to volunteer please contact the Beacon Center of Spruce Pine at (828) 675-8511 or email beaconcenterofsprucepine@gmail.com.
It doesn’t matter who you are, what you believe, or what you don’t believe – you are welcome. You are among friends, and we want you to feel at home with us.
NCDHHS establishing community access points to provide free at-home COVID tests...
RALEIGH — NCDHHS is establishing Community Access Points in all 100 counties where North Carolinians can find free and easy at-home tests, in an effort to meet people where they are, with the tools they need to protect themselves from COVID-19.
Community organizations interested in becoming a Community Access Point can register online. Information on where to find at-home tests is available at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/PickUpTests. Information on how and where to find all testing locations in North Carolina is available at: covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTests.
Home tests are now widely available, unlike in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and their ease has made them the test of choice. At-home testing access through community distribution sites across the state is key to NCDHHS' Moving Forward Together strategy.
In addition, NCDHHS remains prepared to support a surge in testing demand in all 100 counties if needed. The department will continue to evaluate and react to feedback and trends in COVID-19 spread and will continue to adapt as needs change.
Staying up to date on vaccination and boosters offers the best protection against COVID-19 for anyone 6 months of age and older. Find a vaccine location near you at MySpot.nc.gov or by calling (888) 675-4567.
Moderna COVID-19 booster shots available in Avery County...
COVID-19 Moderna boosters are available for Avery County residents if:
- Your second/final vaccine dose was more than six months ago, and
- You are 65 or older, or
- You live or work in a nursing home or long-term care residential facility, or
- You have a medical condition that puts you at high risk for severe illness (for example, obesity, asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes), or
- You work in a high-risk profession, or
- You live or work in a place where many people live together.
Appointments may be made 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily by calling the Avery County COVID line (828) 733-8273. Please bring your insurance and vaccine cards if available. Wear appropriate clothing for easy access to the upper arm. Masks are recommended.
Booster vaccinations are also available at the following locations:
- The Baker Center (Moderna) (call (828) 737-7711 for appt.)
- Avery Pharmacy (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Crossnore Drug (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Premier Pharmacy (Moderna) (call (828) 733-0061 for appt.)
- High Country Community Care (Moderna and J&J) (call (828) 737-0221 for appt.)
- CVS (Pfizer) (click to CVS.com for appt.)
- Walgreens (Moderna) (click to walgreens.com for appt.)
For more information, click to www.averycountync.gov.
COVID at-home testing opportunities...
Avery County and the Avery County Health Department, with recommendations from state officials, announce the use of “home tests” for COVID 19.
The public is encouraged to use home test kits when they have symptoms of COVID 19. The public is encouraged to pick up home tests at local pharmacies and stores. Test kits will be available at several locations as soon as they are received by the county. We will share those locations as soon as the tests are distributed. Please visit www.averycountync.gov or call the COVID line at (828) 733-8273 for a recorded message for more information.
The Baker Clinic at Cannon Hospital still has first-dose COVID vaccines available for anyone age 16 and up. Appointments are necessary. The Health Department (545 Schultz Circle, Newland) will also offer vaccines Monday through Friday. Call (828) 733-8273 to schedule an appointment. The Baker Center at Cannon Hospital (436 Hospital Drive, Suite 230, Linville) will offer vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Call (828) 737-7711 to schedule an appointment.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week at Baker Center...
“If you want to drink, that’s your business. If you want to stop drinking, that’s our business.” Alcoholics Anonymous hosts meetings at 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday evening at the Oak Room of the Baker Center, adjacent to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
Banner Elk Book Exchange open, adds books to its library ...
Banner Elk Book Exchange is open year round, operating with the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Masks are not required, but you may wear one if you prefer.
Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a "bring a book, take a book" policy. Bring a book, take a book! There is no check-out or return of books. Simply bring a book or books and exchange them for the same number of different books. No books to trade-in? In lieu of a book to exchange, you may make a small donation to take a book home.
The Book Exchange is more than just a library! We offer the following programs to the community:
- Book Discussion Groups
- BE Readers (Children's book discussion)
- Play & Learn Sessions
- Science/Nature Programs for Children
- Music Jams
Many people have contributed the books in the Book Exchange that fill our shelves, and a year of being sequestered at home will probably produce an abundance of book donations. We are grateful for the donations that allow others to enjoy reading, but please consider these guidelines for book donations:
- We cannot accept textbooks, reference books (dictionaries, thesaurus, etc.), outdated magazines or self-help books, or books that are damaged, mildewed, smelling of smoke, or otherwise unable to be placed on our shelves.
- We accept paperbacks in good condition.
- We keep the larger, high-quality ones on the shelves of the Book Exchange, and share those we cannot use with organizations like the V.A. hospital in Asheville. Some books also are sent to the correctional facility in Spruce Pine.
When in doubt, ask yourself if you would like to take home the books you are donating. Please do not be offended if we cannot accept your books – we are not a repository for everything! Outdated books and magazines, or those in poor condition can be taken to the recycling center on Norwood Hollow Road at the base of Sugar Mountain or on Hwy. 194 at the Three Lane between Elk Park and Newland.
Thanks to the generous funding by High Country Charitable Foundation, the Banner Elk Book Exchange has purchased more than 120 new books for its collection. These were ordered to add to the Exchange’s children and young adult collections, which always need extra books. Our focus was on Caldecott and Newberry Award winners for our young readers — please come and “exchange” some books with us!
We have also added to our regional collection – books written by regional authors or about regional subjects. If you have borrowed any of our regional titles with the white “Please return” labels on the front, please return them so others can also enjoy them. These are the only books we ask that you bring back once you've finished reading them, as they are in high demand. We have moved most of our regional books to a larger bookcase in the large backroom. Look for some new favorites there.
We appreciate your consideration, cooperation and generosity!
Mayland high school equivalency diploma classes return to campuses...
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is holding classes in-person and online to help students earn a high school equivalency diploma. Mayland Community College offers preparation classes for the GED and HiSET tests, and also offers Adult High School classes.
Mayland Community College does not charge tuition for the classes. However, a commitment of at least 8 hours a week is necessary to be successful. Although there are no fees associated with attending the classes, there may be a small fee for taking the equivalency tests.
Classes are offered at all three campuses in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties. Evening classes are available at the Mitchell Campus, located in Spruce Pine. Online classes require dependable access to the internet and the use of a computer in a quiet setting.
Call (828) 766-1327 or email learninglabs@mayland.edu for more information.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild holds monthly meetings...
Riverwalk Quilt Guild in Newland meets the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Our meeting location is at Newland Christian Church, located at 2800 Millers Gap Hwy./Hwy. 194 in Newland. For more information call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
The group’s mission is to preserve our mountain heritage of quilting, to be a source of education and inspiration for quilters, to encourage excellence in quilting and related arts, to be of service to the community, and to provide fellowship to people with a common interest.
Local students invited to join JAM program...
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven at Avery Senior Center...
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery open...
BE Artists Gallery is located in the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk. The Gallery’s summer hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. This cooperative of artists features work from more than 30 local artists and craftspeople, and is a featured gallery on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails (www.blueridgeheritage.com/blue-ridge-craft-trails/). For BE Artists Gallery event listings and updates, click to BEartistsgallery.com.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost...
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Anne Ministries support groups available...
Anne Ministries hosts a pregnancy and infant loss support group, offering a safe place to connect with others who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or an infant, every third Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Additionally, Anne Ministries also offers a new and expectant mothers support group, which takes place the third Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. There is also a post-abortion support group available for those who are suffering and seek hope and healing. Time and date for that meeting varies, so please contact the ministry for more information.
All three groups meet at 305 West Mitchell Street in Newland, and child care is provided for both groups’ weekly meetings. For more information, call (828) 742-1973 or contact Chastity at (919) 499-3083.
Celebrate Recovery...
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth...
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Program Manager Haley McKinney at (828) 387-7124 or mckinneyh@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club...
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
