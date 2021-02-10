Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased one cent from last week to $2.28 as of Monday, Feb. 8. This compares with the national average which increased three cents to $2.45 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Feb. 8, the United States’ national debt was $27,883,726,497,322 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $84,198 in debt per person and $222,191 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Feb. 8, North Carolina’s state debt was $49,522,067,168, which breaks down to $4,706 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment
and food stamp update…
As of Monday, Feb. 8, 1,102,609 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 765,810 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,649,633.
YMCA announces
Homeschool P.E. program…
LINVILLE — Williams YMCA of Avery County presents Homeschool P.E. classes. The program’s first session will run from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in February and March, and offers young people ages 5 to 13 an eight-week program with hands-on instruction in health, wellness, and physical education. Homeschool P.E. provides planned individual and cooperative physical activities to promote healthy living, teamwork and confidence. YMCA staff members will cover a variety of sports, aerobic activities and many other fun games. The program will follow COVID regulations, and masks are required for the program.
Registration is open from now through Feb. 13, and costs $50 for members (add $25 for each additional child) and $60 for non-members (add $30 for each additional child). For more information, contact Y Activities Coordinator Laura Michelle Foley at (828) 737-5500, ext. 325, or email lauraf@ymcaavery.org.
RTCC, RTAC
meetings February 17…
The Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee (RTCC) and the Rural Transportation Advisory Committee (RTAC) of the High Country RPO will hold virtual Zoom meetings on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The RTCC will meet at 10 a.m. and the RTAC will meet at 2 p.m. The meetings are open to the public. Public comments can be sent in advance of the meeting to dgraham@hccog.org. Anyone interested in addressing the RTCC or RTAC can do so through Zoom online or by phone. To access the Zoom online meeting, please email info@hccog.org to register or call (828) 265-5434 by 8:30 a.m. on the day of the meeting. Video of the meetings will be available at the following link: www.youtube.com/channel/UC1s68WKuUQaeypt82hhCIuQ.
NCWRC offers free virtual turkey hunting seminars in March...
RALEIGH — NC Wildlife Resources Commission will offer free online turkey hunting seminars in March, with topics including biology, habits, effective shot placement, decoy placement, habitats, essential equipment, hunting strategies and more.
Each class will be held via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m., with an interactive Q&A session.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required. For more information, click to ncwildlife.org/sbs, email walter.james@ncwildlife.org, or call (984) 202-1387.
Avery County Historical
Museum is open…
The Avery County Museum is open with COVID 19 regulations in place. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with Saturday hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can also tour the ET&WNC Railroad and Depot located behind the museum. The current family exhibit is that of Tyre and Margaret Coffey Webb.
The museum has available for sale our new 2021 Avery Museum Calendar showcasing different museum displays. Also “The Story of Newland” by Jimmie Daniels and “The Life and Times of Alexander Wiseman” by Tense Franklin Banks and Marie White Bost can be purchased. Stop and check out these new books. The museum is located next to the Avery County Courthouse.
COVID-19 vaccines
available through local
health department…
NEWLAND — You must now make an appointment to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The county is expecting small allotments for the vaccine over the next several weeks. No appointment is needed to get your second dose, you only need to show up at the stated time on the card that was given to you when you received your first dose.
If you are looking to get your first dose on the week of Feb. 8 to 12, call the county vaccine hotline at (828) 733-8273 on Monday between the hours of 9 to 11 a.m to make an appointment. Anyone 65 years of age or older is currently allowed to receive the vaccine.
Banner Elk Chamber announces upcoming events…
BANNER ELK — The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce announces its annual community events lineup for 2021:
- Thursdays, from July 1 through Aug. 26 — Concerts in the Park
- Saturday, July 3 — Independence Saturday
- Friday, Dec. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 5 — A Small Town Christmas Weekend
The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce is located on 100 Main Street at the streetlight in downtown Banner Elk. Hours during the 2020-2021 COVID-19 pandemic are 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Regular (non-pandemic) hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday (Summer) and 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Winter). For more information, call (828) 898-8395, email bannerelkchamber@gmail.com or click to bannerelk.org.
Avery County Private
Pesticide Applicator Safety Training “V” February 16…
NEWLAND — The North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center, will be hosting a Private Pesticide Applicator Safety Training on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The meeting will be held at “The Conference Center at Heritage Park (661 Vale Road, Newland, N.C.) and will begin at 6 p.m.
Because of current restrictions on public gatherings due to COVID-19, there will be a limit on participants. A maximum of 25 participants will be allowed inside the conference center. All other participants will have to attend virtually via Zoom. REGISTRATION IS MANDATORY.
Please register by calling the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270 or on the Avery County Cooperative Extension website at avery.ces.ncsu.edu located in the “Events” section.
If you are a private applicator and your license expires in 2021, you are required to obtain 2.0 credit hours in sub-class “V”- Safety Training. Along with the Safety Training, you will need to obtain 2.0 credit hours in sub-class “X.”
If you do not complete the required hours of training within the three-year recertification period, you will then be required to pass a written exam in order to maintain your license.
For additional information, please contact Jerry Moody, County Extension Director at (828) 733-8270.
Russ named to U. of Alabama President’s List…
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tameron Elizabeth Russ of Banner Elk was named to The University of Alabama President’s List for fall 2020.
A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. UA is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.
Apple Grafting class at
Cooperative Center March 22…
The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center will be hosting an Apple Grafting class from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021. The class will be held at the N.C. Cooperative Extension of Avery County office (Heritage Park), 661 Vale Road, Newland, NC 28657.
Come and learn cleft grafting using an M111 or Geneva202 rootstock and scion wood from heirloom apple trees. You may bring your own scion wood or choose from our selection. You will take home two, grafted apple trees. All materials and tools will be provided.
REGISTRATION IS MANDATORY. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there is a limit of 10 participants. This class is also limited to Avery County residents only.
You may register via Eventbrite or by calling the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center at (828) 733-8270.
Hatchery Supported
Trout Waters to close
Feb. 28 to April 3…
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will close approximately 1,000 miles of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters to fishing one-half hour after sunset on Feb. 28 and reopen them at 7 a.m. on April 3.
This year, Wildlife Commission personnel will stock approximately 960,000 trout — 96% of which will average 10 inches in length, with the other 3% exceeding 14 inches in length.
Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are stocked at frequent intervals in the spring and early summer every year and are marked by green-and-white signs at the fishing locations. Anglers can harvest a maximum of seven trout per day, with no minimum size limit or bait restriction. Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are open from 7 a.m. on the first Saturday in April until one-half hour after sunset on the last day of February the following year.
For information about trout fishing in North Carolina, visit the Wildlife Commission’s trout fishing page, or call the Inland Fisheries Division at (919) 707-0220.
American Red Cross
reminds residents to prepare for winter weather…
Winter weather poses unique challenges to people faced with bitter cold, snow and ice. The American Red Cross has steps you should take to stay safe if you are in the path of winter storms.
“Winter weather is headed to this region and we have safety tips everyone can follow to stay safe,” said Allison Taylor, Regional CEO for the American Red Cross of the Greater Carolinas. “Whether trying to keep your home warm or having to be outside in the cold, you can follow these helpful tips.”
It’s that time of year when many people resort to space heaters and other sources to keep their homes warm. Home heating is the second leading cause of fires in the U.S. To reduce the risk of heating related fires, the Red Cross recommends these steps to keep you and your family safe:
- All heaters need space. Keep children, pets and things that can burn (paper, matches, bedding, furniture, clothing, carpets, and rugs) at least three feet away from heating equipment.
- If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and non-flammable surface (such as ceramic tile floor), not on rugs, carpets or near bedding or drapes. Plug power cords directly into outlets — never into an extension cord.
- Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended and use a glass or metal fire screen to keep fire and embers in the fireplace.
- Never use a cooking range, oven, charcoal or gas grill to heat your home.
- Turn off portable space heaters every time you leave the room or go to sleep.
- Wear layers of clothing, a hat, mittens and waterproof, insulated boots.
- Be careful when tackling strenuous tasks like shoveling snow in cold temperatures.
- Check on your neighbors, especially elderly people living alone, people with disabilities and children.
- Bring pets indoors. If they can’t come inside, make sure they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they can get to unfrozen water.
- Watch for hypothermia and frostbite. Hypothermia symptoms include confusion, dizziness, exhaustion, and severe shivering. Frostbite symptoms include numbness, flushed gray, white, blue or yellow skin discoloration, numbness, or waxy feeling skin.
Winter travel safety
Stay off the road if possible, during severe weather. If you must drive in winter weather, follow these tips:
- Make sure everyone has their seat belts on and give your full attention to the road.
- Don’t follow other vehicles too closely. Sudden stops are difficult on snowy roadways.
- Don’t use cruise control when driving in winter weather.
- Don’t pass snowplows.
- Ramps, bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways.
People can download the Red Cross Emergency App for instant access to weather alerts for their area and where loved ones live. Expert medical guidance and a hospital locator are included in the First Aid App in case travelers encounter any mishaps. Both apps are available to download for free in app stores or at redcross.org/apps.
SECU Foundation renewal expands internship program with nearly $1.5 million in funding…
RALEIGH – The Board of Directors of SECU Foundation has approved the renewal of the SECU Public Fellows Internship program – excellent news for students seeking unique internship opportunities in local communities throughout the state. The renewal includes a program expansion to fifteen campuses in the University of North Carolina (UNC) System with an allocation of $1,450,000 in funding; this will allow up to twenty in-state undergraduates per campus to be awarded a paid internship position. Universities participating and serving as program administrators for 2021 include: Appalachian State, East Carolina, Elizabeth City State, Fayetteville State, NC A&T State, UNC-Asheville, UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC-Charlotte, UNC-Greensboro, UNC-Pembroke, UNC-Wilmington, NC Central, NC State, Western Carolina, and Winston-Salem State.
The SECU Public Fellows Internship program began in 2015 as a pilot at three universities. It was designed to help build capacity for underserved areas and to reduce talent drain from rural North Carolina communities. Since then, university administrators have placed more than 800 SECU Public Fellows interns at local agencies/organizations, which serve as host sites in 48 North Carolina counties. The internships have become a valuable educational and career enhancing opportunity for interns to develop their professional skills, obtain on-the-job experience, and give back to their local communities, while assigned to nonprofit and public sector organizations.
“We are extremely pleased with the tremendous success of the SECU Public Fellows Internship program,” said Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board Chair. “The positive feedback from interns, host sites, and UNC system administrators each year continues to generate increased awareness and interest in these internships. This is an amazing program and we are proud that today’s talented young adults are taking advantage of the opportunity to build connections and help stimulate growth in underserved areas of North Carolina.”
Christie Poteet, Director of the Office for Community and Civic Engagement at UNC-Pembroke, remarked, “The SECU Public Fellows Internship program has been instrumental in helping us provide our students with opportunities to gain valuable, hands-on experience. In rural areas of North Carolina, like Robeson and surrounding counties, community-based agencies may not have the financial resources to host interns, but greatly benefit from the skills and talents our students are able to bring to their agencies and our community.”
Poteet continued, “Similarly, students at UNC-Pembroke are eager to take advantage of opportunities to learn and serve, but may not be able to do so due to the need to work in order to pay for tuition, books, and other necessities. Thanks to the SECU Foundation grant, we are able to meet the financial need of our students while providing them with a unique educational opportunity to serve and impact our community. This type of experience is truly a win for everyone.”
Toe River Arts announces
Fall Studio Tour…
SPRUCE PINE – Toe River Arts will host a Fall Studio Tour with both in-person and online elements the second weekend in November, on Nov. 12 to 14, 2021. A Studio Tour Preview Exhibition at the Toe River Arts Spruce Pine gallery will accompany the Tour, on display Nov. 12 through Dec. 31, 2021. These dates are subject to change depending on case counts in the area and guidelines for public gatherings at that time.
Open to Toe River Arts artist members living in Mitchell and Yancey counties, applications will open on the Toe River Arts website at toeriverarts.org/artists/artist-opportunities starting on May 1, 2021, and will be due July 16, 2021.
While the Toe River Arts Studio Tours are typically held the first weekends in June and December, this Studio Tour will allow locals and travelers to safely visit with our artists while also providing online opportunities for guests to engage and support the artists.
For more information, call (828) 765-0524 or email info@toeriverarts.org.
Local students invited
to join JAM program…
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven
at Avery Senior Center…
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
Four-Year Golden LEAF
Scholarship applications
due March 1, 2021…
The four-year Golden LEAF Scholarship information and applications for 2021-2022 school year are now available at CFNC.org. A total of 215 awards will be offered to first-time recipients from qualifying counties for the 2021-2022 academic year. Applications are due March 1, 2021.
Scholarships are valued at $12,000 ($3,000 per year for up to four years) for high school seniors attending a participating four-year North Carolina college or university in the fall. Community college transfer students can receive $3,000 per year for up to three years for attending a participating college or university.
Recipients are selected based upon multiple factors including an interest in returning to a rural county after graduation. Applicants must also fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and demonstrate financial need as determined by the application process; have a GPA of no less than 3.0; and be a resident of a rural county that is economically distressed and/or tobacco dependent for at least 10 years. The full list of eligible counties include Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Anson, Ashe, Avery, Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Burke, Caldwell, Camden,Carteret, Caswell, Catawba, Cherokee, Chowan, Clay, Cleveland, Columbus, Craven, Dare, Davidson, Davie, Duplin, Edgecombe, Franklin, Gates, Graham, Granville, Greene, Halifax, Harnett, Haywood, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Jackson, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Macon, Madison, Martin, McDowell, Mitchell, Montgomery, Nash, Northampton, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Person, Pitt, Polk, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rockingham, Rowan, Rutherford, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Stokes, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Tyrrell, Vance, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wilkes, Wilson, Yadkin and Yancey counties.
“The Golden LEAF Scholarship program has helped more than 5,600 rural students attend the state’s colleges and universities since it began 20 years ago,” said Golden LEAF President, Chief Executive Officer Scott T. Hamilton. “This scholarship program is a component of the Foundation’s strategy to help rural communities grow by creating a future generation of skilled, educated workers to come back home to live, work and raise families.”
The Golden LEAF Scholarship Program is administered by North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority and funded by the Golden LEAF Foundation. A complete list of program requirements, participating campuses and qualifying counties can be viewed at CFNC.org. Contact the College Foundation of North Carolina toll-free at (866) 866-CFNC for more information.
Scholarship recipients also may apply for the Golden LEAF Scholars Leadership Program. This program, offered through the Center for Creative Leadership in Greensboro provides two leadership-building conferences, a summer internship, and a stipend. Students completing all four years of the leadership program can receive up to $8,830 in stipends in addition to the Golden LEAF Scholarship award.
SBA Extends COVID-19
Economic Injury Disaster
Loan Application Deadline through Dec. 31, 2021…
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that the deadline to apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program for the COVID-19 Pandemic disaster declaration is extended to Dec. 31, 2021. The deadline extension comes as a result of the recent bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress and enacted by President Trump on Dec. 27, 2020.
To date, the SBA has approved $197 billion in low-interest loans which provides working capital funds to small businesses, nonprofits and agricultural businesses make it through this challenging time.
“Following the President’s declaration of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the SBA has approved over 3.6 million loans through our Economic Injury Disaster Loan program nationwide,” Administrator Jovita Carranza said. “The EIDL program has assisted millions of small businesses, including nonprofit organizations, sole proprietors and independent contractors, from a wide array of industries and business sectors, to survive this very difficult economic environment.”
EIDL loan applications will continue to be accepted through December 2021, pending the availability of funds. Loans are offered at very affordable terms, with a 3.75% interest rate for small businesses and 2.75% interest rate for nonprofit organizations, a 30-year maturity, and an automatic deferment of one year before monthly payments begin. Every eligible small business and nonprofit are encouraged to apply to get the resources they need.
COVID-19 testing available
at pool complex…
NEWLAND — Free COVID-19 testing is taking place at the Avery County Pool Complex, “The Dive In,” located at 220 Shady Street in Newland from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Anyone who meets the testing criteria can be tested at the community testing site, including uninsured, underinsured, undocumented and homeless individuals. OptumServe will generate a unique identification number for individuals who do not have a driver’s license. To schedule an appointment, click to lhi.care/covidtesting. Call (877) 562-4850 if you do not have internet or are registering for a minor.
USDA Forest Service supports youth education
with Fish Art Contest…
ASHEVILLE — Wildlife Forever is proud to recognize the USDA Forest Service, Southern Region for their support of the 2021 Fish Art Contest. By teaching youth the Art of Conservation®, the national partnership reaches thousands of young people each year and is used by educators as an introduction to outdoor recreation.
The award-winning Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest connects young people to fish, fishing, and aquatic conservation through art, writing, and science. To enter, contestants create an original illustration of any species from the Official Fish List and a one-page writing entry. Entries are due postmarked by March 31 each year. For details on contest rules, entry forms, and to view past winners, click to www.FishArt.org.
Amy Commens-Carson, Regional Fisheries Program Manager at the USDA Forest Service Southern Region, said, “The Fish Art Contest is an exciting and innovative program that allows young people to express connections to the outdoors through their own creativity. The Southern Region is proud to help build the next generation of conservation stewards across the country with the Fish Art Contest.”
“The Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest eliminates many traditional barriers and provides an all-inclusive platform for youth education. The USDA Forest Service is a leader in supporting conservation initiatives and building stewardship. I am grateful for their vision and support. Investing in youth is the key to our future,” said President and CEO of Wildlife Forever, Pat Conzemius.
The 2021 State-Fish Art Contest is now open and accepting entries. The deadline to enter is March 31, 2021 so start creating today! Details available at www.FishArt.org.
The award-winning Wildlife Forever Fish Art™ Contest, with support from Title Sponsor Bass Pro Shops, the USDA Forest Service and Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, brings children, art and aquatic conservation together. The annual contest reaches thousands of youth each year. New distance learning resources allow students to participate from home or classroom and complement a wide array of educational programming. To enter, young artists create an original illustration of any fish from the Official Fish list and written words detailing its habitat, and efforts to conserve it. Entries are categorized in four grade levels: K-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Educators nationwide utilize Fish On!, the full-color Fish Art Lesson Plan, integrating the disciplines of science and art. Entries are due postmarked or emailed by March 31 each year. For more, click to www.fishart.org.
Wildlife Forever’s mission is to conserve America’s wildlife heritage through conservation education, preservation of habitat and management of fish and wildlife. Wildlife Forever is a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to investing resources on the ground. Recent audits reveal that 94% of every dollar supports our award-winning conservation programs. Please, Join Today and learn more about the Fish Art Contest®, Clean Drain Dry Initiative™ and Prairie City USA® at www.WildlifeForever.org.
The USDA Forest Service is a multi-use agency that manages and protects 154 national forests and 20 grasslands in 43 states and Puerto Rico. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. Learn more about the Forest Service fisheries program at: https://www.fs.fed.us/science-technology/fish-wildlife-plants/fisheries-program.
Upward Bound college
access program now
accepting new students…
HIGH COUNTRY — The Upward Bound Program at Appalachian State University is currently seeking to enroll new students in a free, federally funded, college preparatory program for potential first-generation and/or modest-income high school students.
The program currently serves 163 students from seven Western North Carolina high schools: Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Freedom, McDowell, Watauga and West Wilkes.
Students in the program participate in services such as cultural enrichment opportunities, a program of advising, tutoring and weekend academies during the school year, and an academically intensive six-week summer program. Students are expected to remain with the program until graduation from high school.
Upward Bound students receive individualized assistance that includes locating and applying for scholarships, grants, and other financial aid to make paying for college a reality. All services are provided absolutely free. Program acceptance is currently on an ongoing basis due to COVID-19. To apply online, click to upwardbound.appstate.edu.
A recent Upward Bound graduate stated that the program changed their life, and that they could not have gotten this far without going through the program. The graduate also stated that the program teaches beyond what a classroom can, and prepares students for the real world.
“Participating in Upward Bound provides students with the skills and resources necessary for successfully graduating from high school, securing funding for college, and enrolling in college immediately following senior year of high school,” said Aaron Gersonde, director of Upward Bound. “Our participants experience personal growth, academic success, a sense of community, and confidence in their ability to thrive once they are in college.”
American Red Cross reminds that flu vaccine, blood donation both help save lives…
The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients as the U.S. braces for flu season while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Medical experts are urging people to get the flu shot to avoid a flu epidemic on top of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Because blood can only be given by those who are feeling well, a severe flu season could create additional challenges to maintaining a sufficient blood supply for hospital patients in need.
Get the flu vaccine this year to help protect the nation from the virus but also to ensure that patients continue to have access to lifesaving blood products. There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot as long as the donor is symptom-free and fever-free. There is no risk of transmitting the influenza virus after receiving a flu vaccination.
For those that have the flu, it is important to wait until they no longer exhibit flu symptoms, have recovered completely and feel well before attempting to donate. Donors must feel healthy and well on the day of donation.
Stay healthy this flu season and make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, clicking to RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1 (800) RED CROSS (1 (800) 733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Important COVID-19 information for donors: The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, click to RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery open…
While the Historic Banner Elk School remains closed to the general public, the BE Artists Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Please call the number on the sign at the front door and we will promptly let you in.
Please note that masks are required, capacity is limited to a maximum of six guests at one time, and that no public restrooms are available at this time. You can also schedule an appointment to visit the gallery by emailing art@beartistsgallery.com, or calling (828) 898-6767.
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
