Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina increased by five cents to $2.41 per gallon from last week as of Monday, Dec. 22. This compares with the national average which decreased by five cents to $2.50 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Dec. 22, the United States’ national debt was $23,141,370,339,067 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $70,073 in debt per person and $187,287 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Dec. 22, North Carolina’s state debt was $43,410,523,542, which breaks down to $4,124 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, Dec. 22, 227,485 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 769,525 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,550,114.
The Avery Journal-Times E-Edition…
Readers of The Avery Journal-Times can now receive the news, sports and features they enjoy in the weekly edition of the newspaper via our online E-Edition at www.averyjournal.com. Access to our online content comes at no additional charge for current print subscribers, who can call (828) 733-0401. Online readers can subscribe to this service for $15 per year or a recurring charge of $1.25 per month via the website. We at The AJT thank you for your continued support as we strive to provide excellence in local news coverage as Avery County’s newspaper of record.
We want to hear from you…
The AJT prides itself in investment in our community. We make an effort to cover everything we possibly can, and want the help of our readers to continue to represent what is happening in Avery County. We want your submissions, but they need to meet a few criteria to be considered for publication:
Submissions may include a photograph with everyone in the photo identified.
- All submissions must include contact information, including an active phone number.
- All submissions must include basic information.
- Submissions are not free advertising. No submission that directly benefits a private individual or for-profit organization, either monetarily or for political gain, will be printed. Some good examples of acceptable submissions are philanthropic events, religious events, community events and any events or occurrences of special interest.
- The AJT reserves the right to edit submissions to fit publication guidelines and reserves the right to not publish any submission for any reason.
All submissions may be sent to news@averyjournal.com.
Senior Center Highlights…
Dec. 25
Closed
Dec. 26
Closed
Dec. 27
Walking Club (9 a.m.)
Strength and Shaping (10 a.m.)
Caregiver’s Haven (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
iPad Games (10:30 a.m.)
Games in the Cafe (10:30 a.m.)
Dec. 30
Clay Works (9 a.m.)
Walking Club (9 a.m.)
Computer Skills (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Tai Chi (10:30 a.m.)
Games in the Cafe (10:30 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
Dec. 31
Bible Study (10 a.m.)
Games in the Cafe (10:30 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
Jan. 1
Closed
Holiday closings at Solid Waste convenience centers and landfill…
The Avery County Solid Waste Department will be closed on Jan. 1. Christmas tree Recycling will be available at the Linville convenience center and the landfill.
Avery County
electronics recycling in January…
The Avery County Solid Waste Department will accept electronics every Saturday during January. This is to better handle the amount of new electronics during the holidays. The hours of operation for these collections is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind the Board of Education.
Changes to licenses and fees take effect January 2020…
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) is announcing several changes to its hunting, inland fishing and trapping license structure and associated fees, which are set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.
Specific changes include:
- All licenses that authorize inland fishing will now include the trout privilege.
- All hunting and trapping licenses, with a few exceptions, will include the game lands privilege.
- Establishes a new Resident Lifetime Trapping License.
- Minor license fee adjustments based on the Consumer Price Index.
For more information on all NCWRC licenses, download the Commission’s 2019-2020 North Carolina Inland Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Regulations by clicking to Digest at www.ncwildlife.org/Licensing/Regulations. To purchase a license, click to ncwildlife.org/licensing or a Wildlife Service Agent by clicking to www.ncalvin.org/WildlifeServiceAgentMVC.
Avery Senior Center seeks volunteer tax return preparers…
Avery County Senior Center is seeking volunteers to help with preparing tax returns for the citizens of Avery County. Volunteers will be trained, and the returns will be prepared at the Senior Center in Newland. For more information, call Phillip Adams at the Senior Center at (828) 733-8228 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. This is a great chance to help your neighbors and learn more about federal and North Carolina state tax returns.
Foggy Pine Books presents Holiday Book Drive to
benefit OASIS…
Foggy Pine Books has officially launched a benefit for OASIS shelter. The Holiday Book Drive, presented by Foggy Pine Books, will be held during November and December with all proceeds going directly to OASIS, a nonprofit organization serving survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Watauga and Avery counties in North Carolina.
All too often, when leaving home for safety reasons nothing is taken but the bare necessities. This can make an extended stay at a shelter a lonely and boring time, especially for children. Being in a new place without the comfort of home can take a mental toll, especially around the holidays. Providing access to reading material can change a child’s outlook on their time in transition.
You can be the one to bring joy to a struggling family this season with your donation of a children’s or YA book. Simply come by Foggy Pine Books, choose a title and tell our booksellers it’s for the OASIS Holiday Book Drive to get 25 percent off your purchase. In addition to brightening the holidays for our littlest community members, know that your gift will encourage their parents too. Foggy Pines will match each donation of a children’s book with an adult book to be added to the OASIS house library.
If you don’t have time to stop by and choose your own book, feel free to call or email bookseller@foggypinebooks.com to place an order over the phone. All books purchased will be gift wrapped and delivered to OASIS for them to hand out over the holiday season and to stock a small library within the OASIS house.
NCDOL warns businesses to be aware of Labor Law poster scams…
RALEIGH—After handling multiple reports of companies using scare tactics or threatening language about fines to sell labor law posters to employers, the N.C. Department of Labor warns businesses across the state to be vigilant about suspicious correspondence they may receive.
“These scams surface periodically and business owners, confused and upset about receiving the correspondence, will contact us,” Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry said. “The threats of fines are bogus and should be ignored. The Department of Labor provides free sets of labor law posters to businesses.”
The scammers often pose as government officials or use company names such as the North Carolina Labor Law Poster Service, a non-regulatory entity that does not operate under any government agency. These companies use public information to contact new and old businesses to try and swindle them into purchasing labor law posters. The N.C. Department of Labor has issued cease and desist letters to these companies, but many are still operating.
Some poster companies threaten fines from $7,000 to as much as $17,000 for non-compliance. Mailings can often appear to be from an official or government source and request fees for posters that cost anywhere from $84 to $200. The letters received from these companies often are printed to look like an invoice. Businesses should be aware that scammers may also attempt to contact them by either email, text or phone.
While labor law posters are required to be displayed at a workplace by law, NCDOL inspectors carry the most up-to-date versions of the posters in their vehicles and will distribute them free of charge. The N.C. Department of Labor will never fine a business that has older versions of the posters displayed.
NCDOL prints new versions anytime a significant law is changed or updated by Congress. Businesses are not required to order a new poster each time a change is made. Employers that wish to order new posters can visit our website or can call 1 (800) 625-2267.
The labor law posters are printed in two sections and must be posted together in an area where employees frequently gather. If you have a poster with a printed date of 11/17 in the bottom right-hand corner, you have the most current set of posters.
The N.C. Department of Justice recently issued a consumer alert concerning this imposter scam. If you have been or are contacted by this company, do not feel pressured to buy a labor law poster. Report them to NCDOJ’s Consumer Protection Division online or call 1 (877) 5-NO-SCAM.
Seasonal road closures for Grandfather Ranger District begin Jan. 2, 2020…
NEBO — The Pisgah National Forest begins seasonal road closures on the Grandfather Ranger District on Jan. 2, 2020. Closing roads to motorized vehicles seasonally helps reduce road maintenance costs. It also decreases wildlife disturbance so they can conserve energy while food is scarce. During long bouts of adverse weather, roads may be closed to protect public safety.
The following Forest Service Roads (FSR) and recreation areas close January 2 through April 1, 2020:
- Curtis Creek Campground and Road (482)
- New Ginger Cake (496)
- Thunder Hole (4071)
- Steels Creek (228)
- Lost Cove (464A)
The following roads close January 2 through September 1, 2020:
- Dobson Knob (106) — western half of the road at the second gate
- Pearcy Creek (4101)
- Carrol Creek (4096)
The following recreation areas and associated roads close January 6 through April 1, 2020:
- Brown Mountain OHV Area (299)
- Table Rock Picnic Area (99)
The following roads remain closed to motorized traffic due to storm damage:
- Schoolhouse Ridge (4068)
- Jarrett Creek (4030)
- Marks Mountain (451)
- Big Chestnut (198)
- Craig Creek / Mortimer-Piedmont (982)
On all Forest Service roads, emergency closures due to weather or resource conditions can occur at any time. For current road conditions and status, contact the Grandfather Ranger District at (828) 652-2144 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Low Income Energy Assistance Program under way …
The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) has begun for seniors age 60 and above. Any household containing someone 60 and older can apply in December for a one-time payment toward their heating bill. There is no shortage of funds, so there is no need to apply the very first day or week. Anyone under 60 will be eligible to apply beginning Jan. 1, 2020, until funds are depleted.
We must have verification of your income in the form of check stubs, a statement from your employer or self-employment records for the past 12 months. For recipients receiving VA benefits, child support, workman’s compensation, sick pay or any other form of unearned income, we must have an awards letter or statement showing the amount you receive monthly. We must also have verification of the following if you or someone in your home is not currently receiving assistance from Medicaid or the Food & Nutrition Program: proof of your identity, residence, social security number for everyone applying, as well as your previous month’s bank statement.
The income limits for LIEAP are (1)$1,353, (2)$1,832, (3) $2,311, and (4) $2,790.
You may pick up an application at Avery County DSS or you can call (828) 733-8230 and ask that one be mailed to you.
You will be notified by mail of your approval or denial. If you are found eligible, the predetermined payment (minimum of $200) will be sent directly to the heating provider of your choice. It is your responsibility to pay the remaining balance to the heating provider. Please note: if applying for kerosene, fuel oil or propane, these providers may only deliver a minimum amount of fuel. Most oil companies will not deliver less than 100 gallons, and you will be responsible for paying the remaining amount yourself.
Celebrate Christmas at Mountainside Lutheran Church …
LINVILLE — Mountainside Lutheran Church in Linville invites everyone to celebrate the Advent season with Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. Christmas Eve service is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, with Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. For the first time, Mountainside is offering a Christmas Day service for members and guests in the area.
“We invite you to join us in worship for our special Christmas services, celebrating the beautiful and powerful love of God, who dwells among us, to fill us with the joy and peace of Jesus,” Pastor Bryan Chestnutt said.
Centerpieces of the church during the holiday season are a towering Chrismon tree decorated with numerous ornaments which are handcrafted by members of the church, and a large handmade crèche.
Mountainside Lutheran Church, a member congregation of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, is located on the grounds of Camp Linn Haven on US Hwy 221/NC 181 near Linville. For more information, click to the church website at www.mountainsidelutheran.org, email mountainsidelc@bellsouth.net or call (828) 733-4404.
Healthy Living, Weight Loss
Challenge…
NEWLAND — Take the Healthy Living, Weight Loss Challenge! In a friendly supportive environment, identify strategies for Eating Smart and Moving More! Come and taste easy to prepare, low-calorie recipes in a simple and science-based program that works!
The Healthy Living, Weight Loss Challenge Program will be held at the Avery County Pool “The Dive In” Conference Room from 5 to 6 p.m. each Tuesday from Jan. 7 to Feb. 25, 2020, and from noon to 1 p.m. on each Wednesday from Jan. 8 to Feb. 26, 2020.
Participants will receive a cookbook, kitchen tools, exercise DVD, water bottle, recipes, lunch or dinner each week, and much more!
For additional information, contact Melanie Cashion McCoury, Nutrition Program Assistant – Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program at the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Know before you go: Practice safety this winter…
ASHEVILLE — The U.S. Forest Service urges outdoor enthusiasts to ‘Know Before You Go” and follow simple tips to stay safe when visiting the Nantahala, Pisgah, Uwharrie and Croatan National Forests during the colder months.
“The forests can provide stunning scenery and recreational opportunities during the winter, but it is important to be aware of the dangers and risks associated with winter weather,” said Rick Gamber, safety officer with the National Forests in North Carolina. “Snow storms, freezing temperatures and long exposure to cold winds are all concerns when recreating in the national forests in the winter months.”
Severe injuries and fatalities can occur during the winter due to road conditions after a snow or ice storm. Motorists should be aware of icy conditions on shaded areas of roadways. Drivers should use common sense when traveling on Forest Service roads and obey speed limits. Gamber also encourages motorists to have appropriate tires, to not travel alone and carry emergency kits containing items such as water, pre-packaged snack foods, warm clothing, a blanket and matches.
Gamber says visitors to the national forests should pay attention to their surroundings and to their capabilities in the woods. People who remain outdoors for an extended period of time such as hikers and hunters are susceptible to hypothermia, a condition where the body experiences abnormally low body temperature which can lead to death.
“It’s very important to dress in layers to maintain proper body temperature, and to layer your foot protection also with wool socks being the first layer while hiking in the cold to avoid hypothermia,” said Gamber.
Frostbite is another injury common to those spending significant time outdoors in the winter months. Frostbite is a progressive injury caused by freezing of the skin and tissue, which causes a loss of feeling in the affected areas. It is important to take steps to avoid frostbite. Visitors should stay warm and dry with many layers and do not expose skin such as the tip of your nose, ears and fingers to the cold for extended periods of time.
“If you think you or a companion is experiencing frostbite, seek warm shelter and immerse the affected area in room temperature, not hot, water,” said Gamber. “Do not rub the frostbitten area, as this can cause more damage.”
Before heading out to enjoy your national forests this winter, “know before you go” and contact the local Ranger District office to get the latest information about current road conditions and seasonal closures.
Wildlife Commission continues to seek Hellbender sightings…
RALEIGH — With Delayed Harvest Trout Waters now open, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is asking the public, in particular trout anglers, to report any sightings of hellbenders (water dogs) to the agency.
Considered indicators of water quality, hellbenders are large, harmless, aquatic salamanders found in fast-moving, clean streams in western North Carolina — the same waters where trout live.
“Since hellbenders and trout occupy many of the same waters, we’re asking trout anglers to be on the lookout for any hellbenders they see while fishing and let us know if they see one,” said Lori Williams, an agency Wildlife Diversity biologist who specializes in studying hellbenders. “Anyone else who sees one is also asked to contact us. Reported sightings are an important part of a long-term inventory and monitoring project for hellbenders that we began in 2007, along with partners.”
While some anglers may think that hellbenders specifically target trout as a food source, William said that is mainly a myth.
“As an animal that lives on the stream bottom, hellbenders primarily eat crayfish. Sometimes they will also try to take small fish like minnows or shiners or other amphibians like tadpoles and smaller salamanders. Plus, they are big scavengers of dead fish, discarded bait, or other small, dead animals they may find.”
Williams also said that anglers who leave their trout, or any fish, on a stringer at the water’s edge, may see a hellbender emerge from nearby and go after it looking for an easy meal.
“However, scavenging for dead or immobile trout is quite different than trying to chase down a large, live one, which hellbenders rarely, if ever, do,” Williams added. “In fact, fish can be bigger predators of young or larval hellbenders than hellbenders of fish.”
Because of their size – averaging 16 to 17 inches in length – and appearance that only a mother could love, hellbenders are often mistaken as harmful, poisonous, venomous or toxic. None of these are true, said Williams.
“Hellbenders are harmless to humans, although they may bite if someone tries to pick one up,” Williams said. “Leaving them alone is not only good for hellbenders, but it also the law because they are listed as a species of special concern in North Carolina, which means it is illegal to harm, possess, transport or sell a hellbender or to attempt to do so.”
Williams also cautions people to refrain from moving rocks in mountain streams as these rocks provide shelter for hellbenders, as well as other species of fish, salamanders and insects.
Hellbenders, also called “snot otters” and “Alleghany alligators,” were once common but have disappeared throughout much of their habitat, due mainly to declining water quality and habitat degradation.
Because of their listed status, biologists want to learn as much as they can about where they are located and how their populations are faring. Anyone who finds a hellbender is asked to leave it alone but to note the location (physical location or GPS coordinates) and take a photo, if possible and email that information to Williams at lori.williams@ncwildlife.org.
If anglers happen to catch one on hook and line, they should carefully remove the hook if it is safe to do so without harming the animal or cut the line as close as possible and return it back to the water. People also can call the Commission’s Wildlife Interaction Helpline (866) 318-2401 and provide details of the observation.
Learn more by visiting the Commission’s hellbender webpage by clicking to www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Amphibians/Eastern-Hellbender.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate
Recovery…
Each Sunday at 6 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Banner Elk Book Exchange…
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open. Summer operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Mentors needed for Avery kids
and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery Museum hours…
The number of visitors to the Avery County Historical Museum and ET&WNC Railroad Depot and Caboose has increased greatly due to expanded hours and updated displays. The Museum is now open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and when volunteers are available on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special tours may be arranged by calling (828) 733-7111. There are also opportunities to volunteer. To find out more, call us at the Museum.
The museum features many exhibits with artifacts that belonged to local residents. The history and culture of the area is of interest to local residents as well as visitors. The public is invited to take advantage of this free resource. The museum is located next to the Avery County Courthouse.
Avery County
Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s
Haven…
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
