Weekly gas price update...
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased three cents from last week to $3.05 as of Monday, Dec. 27. This compares with the national average decreased five cents at $3.24 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update...
As of Monday, Dec. 27, the United States’ national debt was $29,333,398,164,147 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $88,032 in debt per person and $236,922 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Dec. 27, North Carolina’s state debt was $45,324,024,324, which breaks down to $4,268 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update...
As of Monday, Dec. 27, 196,912 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 1,092,612 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,712,689.
We want to hear from you...
Avery County convenience centers holiday schedule...
Avery County convenience centers will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31, and all sites will reopen at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Avery County landfill will also be closed on Friday, Dec. 31, and reopen on a regular schedule at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Avery County Solid Waste Department also reminds citizens that Christmas tree recycling collection is available at its Linville site and at the landfill.
Beech Mountain History Museum open...
BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Beech Mountain History Museum is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. It is located next to Fred's General Mercantile at the top of Beech Mountain.
Two new exhibits are featured. The first exhibit is a scale model of “The Battle on Beech,” which was a brief battle fought during the Civil War. The second exhibit is an audio exhibit of Ray Hicks, the famous area storyteller, telling his stories called the “Jack Tales.”
In addition, the museum has a sizeable collection of Land of Oz memorabilia, a model railroad from the logging days, Cherokee arrowheads dating back more than a thousand years, features on the birth of the ski resort and town, and much more.
Come visit the Museum, grab lunch at Fred's and enjoy our cool mountain weather!
Donations made to Pisgah Legal Services by Dec. 31 will be matched...
ASHEVILLE — For more than 40 years, nonprofit Pisgah Legal Services (PLS) has provided free civil legal aid to help people with low incomes seek justice and meet their basic needs. Now there is a chance for local people to double the impact of their support.
PLS supporters have issued the Here for Justice Giving Challenge. Anyone who gives to Pisgah Legal Services by December 31 will have their gift matched dollar-for-dollar up to $200,000 to serve people in Western North Carolina.
PLS Director of Development Ally Wilson says, “We are very grateful to our donors for issuing this generous challenge, and we hope others will be inspired to make a gift that will engage advocates and attorneys for people in need in here in our mountain region. Lawyers are powerful allies who can tackle the issues that keep people locked into poverty, trapped in domestic violence or living in substandard housing, but we need local support to provide these life-changing services.”
Giving online is fast, easy and secure at www.pisgahlegal.org/give or contact Ally Wilson by phone at (828) 210-3444 or by emailing ally@pisgahlegal.org.
PLS has offices in Asheville, Burnsville, Brevard, Hendersonville, Highlands/Cashiers, Marshall, Newland, Rutherfordton and Spruce Pine. Pisgah Legal employs staff attorneys and relies heavily on the pro bono legal services of approximately 300 volunteer attorneys. Last year, more than 20,000 people in WNC were helped by Pisgah Legal Services.
If you need help, call Pisgah Legal Services at (828) 253-0406 or toll free at (800) 489-6144 or click to www.pisgahlegal.org.
Nominations open for Avery/Watauga County Farm Service Agency Minority Advisor...
The Watauga/Avery County Farm Service Agency County Committee is accepting nominations for the position of Minority Advisor to the County Committee. The Minority Advisor serves in the role of informing the County Committee of the needs and concerns of the minority farmers in Watauga and Avery counties, as well as distributing information about the programs offered by the Farm Service Agency to the minority farmers in the two counties. The nominee must be either an active agriculture producer or a retired agriculture producer.
If you would like to submit a name or names for this position, send the name or names to the Watauga/Avery Farm Service Agency Office at 971 West King Street, Boone, NC 28607 by Jan. 4, 2022.
SHP preparing for increased traffic during Holiday Season...
RALEIGH – The State Highway Patrol is preparing for the holiday season and for the increased number of roadway users expected across our state. During the coming weeks, the Patrol will proactively target dangerous driver behaviors to include speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving.
According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), more than 48 million people will travel by automobile across our nation representing an increase from last year’s predictions. AAA relates this increase in travelers within our country due to relaxed travel restrictions. Accordingly, members of the State Highway Patrol will increase visibility on highly traveled corridors to promote safe driving habits.
“The safe travel of residents and visitors to our state is our highest priority this holiday season,” said Col. Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “By all roadway users joining in a commitment to safe driving, we can reach our ultimate goal of no lives lost due to preventable occurrences.”
The provided safe driving principles can help to ensure a safe holiday travel period:
- Don’t drive distracted. Avoid technological devices while operating a vehicle.
- Ensure all occupants are properly restrained in weight appropriate restraint devices, day or night.
- Never drive while impaired. Have a plan and take advantage of the multiple ride sharing avenues available.
- Obey the speed limit. The faster you drive, the longer it takes to stop your vehicle.
- Check traffic conditions before starting your travel at www.DriveNC.Gov.
As always, motorists can contact the SHP by dialing *HP(47) if law enforcement assistance is needed.
Holston Camp Preschool announces Open Enrollment...
BANNER ELK — Holston Presbytery Camp and Retreat Center announces that Holston Camp Preschool is open for Spring 2022 enrollment. Enrollment is limited to 15 three- to five-year olds. Class begins on Jan. 4, 2022, and concludes May 13, for a total of 18 weeks.
Holston Camp Preschool is awarded a letter of compliance with NC Department of Health and Human Services/Division of Child Development and Early Education licensing requirements. This award represents a high degree of oversight by the state to ensure the Holston Camp Preschool child care program is safe and maintains a superior level of accountability. The program includes a Christian faith component.
Children must be out of diapers and able to use the toilet with little assistance. Holston Camp Preschool will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is an option for early dropoff at 7 a.m. and late pickup at 6 p.m. The holiday schedule will follow the Avery County Schools calendar.
Cost for the program is $742.50 per month for the semester. There is a $100 deposit per semester. Early drop and late pickup is $40 each per week.
Madeline Horne, Preschool Director, describes the program as “a combination of active outdoor exploration including socializing skills and age appropriate faith and educational lessons.”
Madeline graduated from Lees-McRae College in 2020 with a degree in Psychology and Education. She has been certified as an Early Childhood Educator since 2016. Madeline has been working with Holston Camp since 2019 and has a strong passion for outdoor education. She is excited to put her degree, her love of the outdoors and her passion for educating young children to use as she creates an outdoor classroom or our preschoolers.
Children should bring their lunch. The Preschool will provide a morning and afternoon snack. Interested families are encouraged to find information and registration at www.Holston Center.org. Horne is available to answer questions by calling (844) 465-7866.
HPCRC is a ministry of the Presbyterian Church (USA). Since 1955 it has served groups seeking spiritual refreshment and encouraged Christian fellowship in an outdoor environment. It is located on Wildcat Lake at 6993 Hickory Nut Gap Road in Banner Elk.
NCDOT provides guidance in preparing for winter weather, drone safety...
RALEIGH — North Carolina Department of Transportation crews are prepared for winter storms in maintenance yards across the state. Trucks, plows and spreaders have been inspected by employees as part of the annual dry runs conducted in every county before winter weather hits.
Just before winter weather is expected to arrive in an area, NCDOT will treat roads based on priority - interstates, four-lane highways and other primary routes first, followed by secondary roads.
Visit DriveNC.gov for the most up-to-date traffic information, including closures caused by winter weather.
Holiday Drone Safety
As gift giving holidays draw near, many across the state will be receiving or gifting drones. NCDOT encourages all new drone owners to be safe when operating them.
New drone fliers should follow these safety guidelines:
- Always fly below 400 feet.
- Never fly a drone beyond your direct line of sight.
- Do not fly at night.
- Do not fly within five miles of an airport or near stadiums, prisons, public events or directly over people.
- Take lessons before your first flight.
In addition, make sure to register your drone with the Federal Aviation Administration at faadronezone.faa.gov.
Blue Ridge Parkway visitors reminded to plan ahead for winter travel...
NORTH CAROLINA — National Park Service managers remind Blue Ridge Parkway visitors and neighbors that winter weather conditions and seasonal road maintenance activities can cause temporary closures along the historic, 469-mile scenic drive. Park visitors should anticipate regularly changing conditions, plan ahead and be aware of alternate routes if they encounter closures on the parkway.
Parkway personnel are currently conducting winter maintenance activities in multiple locations along the 469-mile route, with work continuing into the early months of 2022. Annual maintenance, such as drainage cleaning, brush clearing, leaf litter removal, and hazardous tree work, is typically better suited to winter months when there is less traffic and visitation in the park.
Due to heavy equipment use, this work also requires a full, two-lane closure to all visitor activity (cars, bicycles, and hikers) to ensure the safety of workers as well as park visitors. Affected sections close at approximately 8 a.m. each weekday and reopen daily by 4 p.m. Impacted sections of the route will open on the weekend, weather permitting. Locations and planned dates for winter maintenance closures are available on the parkway’s website.
Winter weather also regularly impacts parkway access for extended periods due to the scenic route’s many north-facing slopes, tunnels, high elevation areas, and limited sight distances. Ice and snow regularly close sections of the parkway in winter, and the park’s natural resource protection priorities limit the use of ice melting chemicals. Park staff regularly monitor road and weather conditions and reopen road access when safe travel can resume. While weather closures may restrict vehicular traffic, closed gates due to winter weather provide additional recreation opportunities on the parkway.
Current facility and safety information, including daily road closure information, is available on the park website at https://www.nps.gov/blri.
Free squirrel hunting webinar offered in January...
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and Backcountry Hunters & Anglers will offer a free online squirrel hunting webinar from 7 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 6. Topics will include species habits, habitats, scouting, essential equipment, effective shot placement, hunting strategies, cleaning, cooking techniques and dish ideas. The class will conclude with an interactive question and answer session.
“The webinar is open to all skill levels,” said R3 Hunting Specialist Walter “Deet” James. “However, it’s especially intended for people who have never hunted and lack access to a hunting mentor.”
Space is limited and pre-registration online is required. Participants will receive a Zoom link in a confirmation email after registering. The class will be recorded and available to registered participants at a later date.
Gray, Red and Fox Squirrel can be hunted statewide. Harvest seasons, as well as bag, possession and season limits are available online and in the 2021-2022 North Carolina Inland Fishing, Hunting & Trapping Regulations Digest. For more information about skills based hunting-related opportunities, visit ncwildlife.org/sbs or contact James at walter.james@ncwildife.org or (984) 202-1387.
The Blood Connection, local hospitals encourage ‘Sharing Life’ this holiday season...
ASHEVILLE — While many are busy this holiday season making last minute gift purchases for loved ones, The Blood Connection (TBC) and local hospitals in Western North Carolina are urging community members to fit sharing the gift of life into their schedules by making an appointment to donate blood.
The Blood Connection is the primary provider of blood products for Western North Carolina hospitals, including Mission Health, Advent Health, and Pardee Health, plus dozens more across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. TBC relies on community blood donors to ensure there is an adequate and stable supply of blood to treat patients in need. Hospitals report the demand for blood increases over the holiday season, with more people traveling, leading to more traumas. An increased need, coupled with lower donor turnout over the holidays, makes the need for blood donors of all blood types even more critical. The demand is highest for O-negative and O-positive blood types.
“The need for your support of the Blood Connection has never been greater,” said Greg Lowe, President of Mission Health. “The Blood Connection, our sole supplier of blood for Mission Health, collects blood throughout western NC and unlike most other blood collection organizations, all blood donated remains here locally to directly support our communities. Please consider lending your support by donating blood or by joining Mission Health in hosting blood drives throughout the region.”
The need for blood is constant and does not cease during the holiday season. While many people enjoy time with family and friends, many others are in hospitals and treatment centers, where blood products are crucial to their survival. Blood products cannot be manufactured, and local blood donors are essential to helping save lives this holiday season. The way the community responds to this urgent plea will directly affect area hospitals and their patients for the next several months.
“Our partnership with The Blood Connection to meet the need for blood products for our patients is more vital than ever. We need our community to join us in this partnership to meet the needs, especially now,” said Reza Rahman, Director of Laboratory Services for AdventHealth Hendersonville. “During the holidays, blood donations typically decline while we see more accidents due to traveling, and the demand for blood products for cancer treatments, transplant patients and other traumas remain. What makes this opportunity so special is that each person who helps us can know that their donation will go to help someone right here, where we live. That is also why it is so important for our community to join AdventHealth Hendersonville and The Blood Connection in this life-saving partnership. Please make donating blood part of your holiday giving this year.”
The Blood Connection began its annual Holiday Blood Drive on December 20, and the initiative will run through December 27, and all blood donors will receive a $20 eGift card and an exclusive holiday T- shirt (while supplies last) as a thank you for their donation.
Wildlife Commission seeks public comments on proposed 2022 rule changes...
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has opened the public comment period for proposed changes to agency regulations related to wildlife management, inland fisheries and game lands for the 2022-2023 seasons. The comment period will be open through Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Comments may be submitted online by clicking to https://www.research.net/r/TestProposedRegs2223, emailed to regulations@ncwildlife.org (must include name, phone number and mailing address in email) or mailed to: Rule-Making Coordinator, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1700. The public can also provide comments at one of the public hearings the Wildlife Commission will conduct in January.
For more information, including the schedule for the upcoming public hearings, click to ncwildlife.org/proposed-regulations.
Avery Historical Society busy for holiday season...
The Avery County Museum is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. One of the highlights of a visit to the Avery County Museum is the jail which was in use until 1972. The museum also houses many artifacts that tell the stories of the people who settled here. It also has many family genealogical books in the library. We have a recent addition of Toe River Valley Heritage - Volumes I-XI that were donated. We are also available for school groups who would like to schedule a visit." School groups can call to set up the best time for a visit.
Wildlife officials remind hunters to be safe when handling deer...
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is reminding hunters to practice safe handling while field dressing and processing harvested deer. This reminder follows in the wake of recent studies in Iowa and Ohio that confirmed infection with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans) in wild deer found in those states. While this type of study has not been conducted in North Carolina, there is no reason to expect that the situation would be different in our state.
Currently, little is known about SARS-CoV-2 infections in deer or how they become infected. No symptoms have been reported in infected deer, so biologists are optimistic that it won’t have a major impact on our deer herd.
Officials with the Wildlife Commission are aware that many hunters and the public have concerns as to whether or not infected deer pose a risk to humans. At present, there have been no reports of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from an infected deer to a person, and risk is thought to be low. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence at this time that animals play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people. The primary risk of infection to humans is from other people, and all persons should adhere to recommendations and strategies outlined by the NC Department of Health and Human Services.
“There is a lot we still don’t know about SARS-CoV-2 infections in deer, but we do know deer can be infected, and that is a good reason for hunters to continue using safe handling practices with their harvested deer,” stated Moriah Boggess, deer biologist with the Wildlife Commission.
Boggess suggests that hunters continue to follow basic safe handling precautions when handling any wild animal they harvest, as has been recommended for many years, including:
- Do not eat any deer that appears sick.
- Do not eat the eyes, brain, spinal cord, spleen, tonsils or lymph nodes of any deer.
- Wear rubber or latex gloves when handling your harvest and wash your hands afterward.
- Minimize contact with the brain, spinal cord, spleen and lymph nodes.
- Minimize contact with the respiratory tract, which includes the lungs, trachea, and mouth and nasal cavities.
- Clean knives and equipment of residue and disinfect with a 50/50 solution of household chlorine bleach and water.
- If you are immunocompromised or at high risk, you may consider asking for assistance with a deer carcass rather than handling it yourself.
According to State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore, “Vaccination is the best way to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are available for everyone 5 years of age and older. To find a vaccination appointment nearby, visit MySpot.nc.gov.”
There is no evidence that COVID-19 can be contracted through food consumption, including venison. As always, hunters should practice safe venison handling precautions; raw meat should be stored below 40˚F and cooked to at least 165˚F before consumption.
Veterans may now fish Mountain Heritage Trout Waters for free...
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission established the Mountain Heritage Trout Waters Program in 2008 to promote trout fishing as a heritage tourism activity on trout waters that run through 17 mountain communities in western North Carolina.
Typically, anglers 16 and older must purchase a three-day license or use any valid inland fishing license to fish these waters. However, the North Carolina General Assembly recently passed legislation that as of October 1, veterans are now allowed to fish these waters for free.
The legislation states that a resident or nonresident who served as a member of the Armed Forces and who separated under honorable conditions is exempt from fishing license requirements while fishing in Mountain Heritage Trout Waters. Veterans must always have valid documentation of their service while fishing to be exempt.
When fishing public mountain trout waters classified as Hatchery Supported, anglers may keep up to seven trout per day, per angler, with no bait or lure restrictions and no size limits. The season for Hatchery Supported Trout Waters runs from the first Saturday in April until the last day of February. Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are closed to fishing from March 1 to the first Saturday in April each year.
When fishing on public mountain trout waters classified as Delayed Harvest, anglers must use single-hook artificial lures and cannot harvest or possess any trout from Oct. 1 until the first Saturday of June. At that time waters reopen at 6 a.m. to youth 15 years old and younger under Hatchery Supported regulations, with no bait restriction, no minimum length limit and a seven-trout-per-day creel limit. Waters open to all anglers that same day at noon. Hatchery Supported regulations remain in effect until Oct. 1 each year.
To purchase a Mountain Heritage Trout Waters license, call 1-888-248-6834 or purchase online at ncwildlife.org.
Deer hunter safety reminders from NCWRC...
RALEIGH – As deer hunting seasons open up around the state, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission's Home from the Hunt campaign reminds hunters to be sure to positively identify their target before pulling the trigger and to always be aware of their surroundings.
“Don’t let the anticipation or excitement cloud your judgment,” said Chet Clark, the Wildlife Commission’s recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) program manager. “Hunters should use binoculars, rather than a rifle scope, to identify their target. It’s important to collect yourself and ensure there are no houses, vehicles, livestock or people in front of or behind your target. Being sure of your target and what is beyond it will help you make certain you are taking the safest shot.”
The four primary rules of firearms safety are:
- Always point a firearm in a safe direction.
- Treat every firearm as if it were loaded and never assume a firearm is unloaded.
- Keep your finger out of the trigger guard and off the trigger until ready to shoot.
- Be sure of your target, as well as what’s in front of and behind it.
Keeping safety a top priority, blaze orange is required to be worn by deer hunters any time a firearms season is open. Non-hunters using game lands, such as hikers and birders, are also encouraged to wear blaze orange so they can easily be seen by hunters and other users.
For more information on hunting seasons, hunting licenses, Hunting Heritage Apprentice Permits and the Hunter Education Program, go to ncwildlife.org or call (888) 248-6834.
Wednesday morning Community Bible study at Minneapolis Christian Church...
Each Wednesday morning, join Minneapolis Christian Church for community Bible study. The group meets from 9 to 10 a.m. for a time of prayer and discussion as we look into the timeless truths found in God’s Word for encouragement, fellowship and guidance. The study is facilitated by Pastor Jamie Shell, author of “Timely Truths” published in each week’s edition of The Avery Journal-Times.
For more information, email minneapoliscc@gmail.com, visit the church’s Facebook page, or call (828) 387-0549.
Crisis Intervention Energy Program offering assistance to qualified parties...
Weather permitting, the Crisis Intervention Energy Program (CIP for short) is open to those qualified, low-income households who are experiencing a heating-related crisis. According to NC state policy, a household is in a crisis if it is experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and sufficient, timely and appropriate assistance is not available from any other source. A life-threatening emergency is defined as a household which has no heating or cooling source or has a past due notice for primary heating or cooling service, and the health or well-being of a household member would be in danger if the heating or cooling crisis was not alleviated.
If the temperatures are not below freezing, we will not be able to open the program. Each day will be evaluated to determine if a crisis could exist if temperatures are below freezing. CIP funding is open to any age that has a crisis in their home and as long as funds are available.
Households can apply in several ways:
- You can apply by phone by calling (828) 733-8230 and ask for an energy caseworker;
- You can ask that an application be mailed to you or;
- You can apply online at epass.nc.gov
If you prefer to complete a paper application, you may pick one up at the agency at 175 Linville St., Newland, NC. Applications are located on the table in the hallway. You can mail or drop off your application at the dropbox located outside the main Administrative building.
The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) began Dec. 1, 2021. This program is open to applicants 60 and older in December. Applications can be obtained by any of the ways listed above. For applicants that received a LIEAP payment last year and have received food and nutrition services this year, you may automatically be enrolled by the State of NC beginning Nov. 15, 2021. You will receive a letter letting you how much your benefit will be and to which energy provider it will be paid. If you need to change your energy provider, contact Alesia Calloway at (828) 733-8249 immediately.
If think you are eligible, and you do not receive a letter by December 1, call the office to apply. If funding is available, the LIEAP program will be open to all ages beginning Jan. 2, 2022. For questions you can call (828) 733-8249 or e-mail Alesia.Calloway@AveryCountyNC.gov.
Moderna COVID-19 booster shots available in Avery County...
COVID-19 Moderna boosters are available for Avery County residents if:
- Your second/final vaccine dose was more than six months ago, and
- You are 65 or older, or
- You live or work in a nursing home or long-term care residential facility, or
- You have a medical condition that puts you at high risk for severe illness (for example, obesity, asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes), or
- You work in a high-risk profession, or
- You live or work in a place where many people live together.
Appointments may be made 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily by calling the Avery County COVID line (828) 733-8273. Please bring your insurance and vaccine cards if available. Wear appropriate clothing for easy access to the upper arm. Masks are recommended.
Booster vaccinations are also available at the following locations:
- The Baker Center (Moderna) (call (828) 737-7711 for appt.)
- Avery Pharmacy (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Crossnore Drug (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Premier Pharmacy (Moderna) (call (828) 733-0061 for appt.)
- High Country Community Care (Moderna and J&J) (call (828) 737-0221 for appt.)
- CVS (Pfizer) (click to CVS.com for appt.)
- Walgreens (Moderna) (click to walgreens.com for appt.)
For more information, click to www.averycountync.gov.
NCWRC: Tree stand safety reduces incidents during the hunt...
RALEIGH — As deer hunters prepare for outings, regardless of season, it’s imperative to prioritize hunter safety. Hunting from an elevated stand is a popular tactic used by hunters, especially archers, however tree stands can easily turn dangerous if not used correctly. During the fall of 2020, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission received 10 reported tree stand incidents – one which was fatal. In all instances, the individuals were not wearing a safety harness, and unfortunately, this doesn’t account for the tree stand incidents that were never reported.
“Hunters should always use a fall-arrest system and follow the tree stand manufacturer’s recommended safety procedures,” said Carissa Daniels, the Wildlife Commission’s outreach manager. “Those simple measures can go a long way in helping hunters stay safe while hunting with a tree stand.
The Wildlife Commission’s hunter safety education campaign, Home From the Hunt, and the Tree Stand Safety Awareness Foundation offer these tree stand safety recommendations.
Preparing to use your tree stand:
- Remove all your equipment and inspect it for damage before using it. This includes belts, chains, bolts and attachment cords. Replace them if necessary.
- Purchase a full-body safety harness as part of a fall-arrest system.
- Ensure you do not exceed the stand manufacturer’s maximum height or weight limits.
- Pack an emergency signal device, such as a cell phone or a whistle.
Setting up your tree stand:
- Share your stand location with someone before each hunt.
- Select a healthy, straight tree for your tree stand.
- Ask someone to assist you with setting up the stand.
Using your tree stand:
- Buckle your harness securely and connect to the tree tether before your feet leave the ground.
- Maintain three points of contact when climbing the ladder; two hands and a foot or two feet and a hand. Most falls occur when climbing up or down.
- Use a lineman’s belt and/or lifeline when climbing or descending.
- Raise and lower equipment using a haul line – never carry anything as you climb.
For information on the Wildlife Commission’s hunter education courses, white-tailed deer season and limits and to purchase a hunting license, click to ncwildlife.org.
Drive-thru COVID testing opportunities...
Drive thru COVID Testing is now available at the Avery County Dive-In community pool on Shady Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. No appointment is needed for a COVID test. Call the COVID line at (828) 733-8273 with questions or concerns.
The Baker Clinic at Cannon Hospital still has first-dose COVID vaccines available for anyone age 16 and up. Appointments are necessary. The Health Department (545 Schultz Circle, Newland) will also offer vaccines Monday through Friday. Call (828) 733-8273 to schedule an appointment. The Baker Center at Cannon Hospital (436 Hospital Drive, Suite 230, Linville) will offer vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Call (828) 737-7711 to schedule an appointment.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week at Baker Center...
“If you want to drink, that’s your business. If you want to stop drinking, that’s our business.” Alcoholics Anonymous hosts meetings at 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday evening at the Oak Room of the Baker Center, adjacent to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
Banner Elk Book Exchange open ...
Banner Elk Book Exchange is open year round, operating with the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Masks are not required, but you may wear one if you prefer.
Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a "bring a book, take a book" policy. Bring a book, take a book! There is no check-out or return of books. Simply bring a book or books and exchange them for the same number of different books. No books to trade-in? In lieu of a book to exchange, you may make a small donation to take a book home.
The Book Exchange is more than just a library! We offer the following programs to the community:
- Book Discussion Groups
- BE Readers (Children's book discussion)
- Play & Learn Sessions
- Science/Nature Programs for Children
- Music Jams
Many people have contributed the books in the Book Exchange that fill our shelves, and a year of being sequestered at home will probably produce an abundance of book donations. We are grateful for the donations that allow others to enjoy reading, but please consider these guidelines for book donations:
- We cannot accept textbooks, reference books (dictionaries, thesaurus, etc.), outdated magazines or self-help books, or books that are damaged, mildewed, smelling of smoke, or otherwise unable to be placed on our shelves.
- We accept paperbacks in good condition.
- We keep the larger, high-quality ones on the shelves of the Book Exchange, and share those we cannot use with organizations like the V.A. hospital in Asheville. Some books also are sent to the correctional facility in Spruce Pine.
When in doubt, ask yourself if you would like to take home the books you are donating. Please do not be offended if we cannot accept your books – we are not a repository for everything! Outdated books and magazines, or those in poor condition can be taken to the recycling center on Norwood Hollow Road at the base of Sugar Mountain or on 194 at the Three Lane between Elk Park and Newland.
We appreciate your consideration, cooperation and generosity!
More deer samples requested from NC Wildlife Resources Commission...
RALEIGH – Officials at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are impressed by the number of deer heads they have received for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing this season. More samples than in the past have been sent to the lab over the past couple of months, and with a couple weeks left of deer season, agency biologists hope hunters will continue to make this an exceptional surveillance year by submitting samples.
CWD has not been detected in North Carolina, but wildlife biologists say that proactive monitoring is imperative for keeping the state’s deer herd healthy. The agency’s CWD surveillance efforts are statewide, however there is a special focus on Alleghany, Rockingham, Stokes and Surry counties because of a positive CWD case reported in Montgomery County, Va., this past spring, just over 30 miles from the border.
“We are relying on hunter cooperation, as well as participation from taxidermists and meat processors,” stated Moriah Boggess, deer biologist for the Wildlife Commission. “We’ve been impressed with voluntary donations by hunters at our testing sample drop-off stations so far and encourage everyone to keep up the good work through the end of the season.”
Agency officials encourage hunters to:
- Voluntarily submit your deer head at any testing drop-off station statewide.
- Allow biologists to remove your deer’s lymph nodes at a check station. Contact your local district biologist for locations and dates or to arrange a drop off.
- Report sick deer to the Wildlife Helpline at 1-866-318-2401
- Follow importation laws.
CWD remains a looming threat to the state’s white-tailed deer population and our deer hunting traditions. CWD is caused by abnormal proteins, called prions, that slowly spread through a deer’s nervous system, eventually causing spongy holes in the brain that lead to death. The disease is spread between deer through direct contact and environmental contamination from infected saliva, urine and feces of live deer or carcasses and body parts. There is no vaccine, treatment or cure, and, given enough time, the disease is always fatal. The Wildlife Commission has been monitoring for CWD since 1999 through coordinated statewide surveillance. Samples from more than 15,000 white-tailed deer have been tested, and to date, CWD has not been detected in North Carolina’s deer herd.
There is no reliable USDA approved live test for CWD, so effective surveillance methods require the testing of dead deer, primarily hunter harvests. The Wildlife Commission is making it easier than ever for hunters to help surveillance efforts by setting up more check stations around the state and installing drop-off stations where hunters can voluntarily submit their deer heads for testing anytime in the season.
The agency’s CWD webpage, ncwildlife.org/CWD, features an interactive map of the drop-off station locations and allows hunters to view their deer’s test results.
Testing is important because it’s nearly impossible to tell if a deer has CWD by observation because signs of illness aren’t visible for at least 16 months after infection. The slow incubation period and the ease of transmission is why wildlife biologists say being proactive and following current regulations is imperative.
Importation of whole carcasses of cervids (deer, elk, moose or reindeer/caribou) from any state, Canadian province or foreign country is prohibited. If you are transporting cervid carcass parts into North Carolina, you must follow processing and packaging regulations, and carcass parts or containers of cervid meat or carcass parts must be labeled and identified.
To date, CWD prions have not been documented to cause sickness in humans, but closely related prion diseases, like mad cow disease, have made the jump. The CDC does not recommend the consumption of CWD-infected meat.
Other states already dealing with CWD have experienced a decline in their deer populations where the disease is most prevalent, a decrease in mature bucks and some hunters have become wary of eating harvested meat. It’s changed the deer hunting culture and tradition, which Wildlife Commission officials want to avoid in North Carolina.
“Deer hunting is important to North Carolinians’ heritage and food systems. We are ready to manage CWD if it’s detected, but we’re doing everything we can to keep it out,” said Boggess.
The Wildlife Commission recently adopted a comprehensive Chronic Wasting Disease Response Plan that will be activated immediately if CWD is detected within the state. The response plan was developed by wildlife biologists with input from other state wildlife agencies and in cooperation with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA&CS), which manages farmed cervids. Although the NCDA&CS also has a plan specific to their oversight, the two agencies work collaboratively.
For more information about CWD, visit ncwildlife.org/CWD. Deer season dates by region are available by clicking to https://www.ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/Hunting/Season%20Date%20PDFs/2021-22%20Deer%20Season.pdf
Mayland high school equivalency diploma classes return to campuses...
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is holding classes in-person and online to help students earn a high school equivalency diploma. Mayland Community College offers preparation classes for the GED and HiSET tests, and also offers Adult High School classes.
Mayland Community College does not charge tuition for the classes. However, a commitment of at least 8 hours a week is necessary to be successful. Although there are no fees associated with attending the classes, there may be a small fee for taking the equivalency tests.
Classes are offered at all three campuses in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties. Evening classes are available at the Mitchell Campus, located in Spruce Pine.
Online classes require dependable access to the internet and the use of a computer in a quiet setting.
Call (828) 766-1327 or email learninglabs@mayland.edu for more information.
Wildlife Commission announces lower fees for lifetime licenses for older North Carolinians...
RALEIGH — Officials from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced that recent legislation now allows for North Carolina residents, 50 to 69 years old, to purchase a Lifetime Sportsman and Lifetime Unified Sportsman license for $265 and $358, respectively. These new prices are half of what the same resident lifetime licenses cost prior to the change.
“We are constantly identifying ways for North Carolinians to take advantage of our states wonderful fishing and hunting opportunities. After careful review, we determined offering a segment our lifetime licenses at a more affordable rate was an option we could pursue,” stated Executive Director Cameron Ingram of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. “We are grateful to be able to offer the new rates and hope eligible resident anglers and hunters will support wildlife conservation by taking advantage of the new pricing.”
A Lifetime Sportsman license allows for statewide hunting and inland fishing for residents. It includes privileges for hunting for big game, hunting on game lands, hunting for waterfowl, fishing in Public Mountain Trout Waters, fishing in trout waters on game lands and fishing in joint waters. It does not include the bear management e-stamp, non-resident bear license, federal duck stamp or fishing in coastal waters.
A Lifetime Unified Sportsman license allows for the same as above, but also includes fishing in coastal waters.
Eligible individuals may purchase these licenses online at ncwildlife.org, at a local wildlife service agent or by calling (888) 248-6834.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild holds monthly meetings...
Riverwalk Quilt Guild in Newland meets the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Our meeting location is at Newland Christian Church, located at 2800 Millers Gap Hwy./Hwy. 194 in Newland. For more information call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
The group’s mission is to preserve our mountain heritage of quilting, to be a source of education and inspiration for quilters, to encourage excellence in quilting and related arts, to be of service to the community, and to provide fellowship to people with a common interest.
Local students invited to join JAM program...
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven at Avery Senior Center...
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
N.C. Governor's Highway Safety Program Grant applications open Jan. 1...
RALEIGH – Have an idea for improving traffic safety in your North Carolina community?
The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program (NCGHSP) will soon be accepting grant applications for communities planning traffic safety programs. The grants will be for federal fiscal 2023, which is from Oct. 1, 2022-Sept. 30, 2023.
The application period is from Jan. 1-31. People should complete their applications online by first registering for the N.C. Department of Transportation Enterprise Business Services Portal and then completing the application in the NCGHSP Grants Portal.
Successful grant applications create programs to address impaired driving, seat belt use, police traffic services, traffic records and safety outreach for young drivers.
NCGHSP also has limited funding for safety initiatives involving older drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, distracted drivers, commercial motor vehicles and school buses.
Law enforcement agencies, hospitals, educational organizations, state agencies, public health agencies and others are encouraged to apply.
Last year, NCGHSP provided approximately $18 million to outside organizations for highway safety projects. Much of the funding went to law enforcement agencies to provide the overtime hours, full-time staff and equipment needed to conduct local and state traffic safety education and enforcement efforts.
Among the other programs funded last year were efforts to improve crime lab testing, train prosecutors about traffic safety laws, and create outreach programs for high school students.
Most grants are used as seed money to get programs started. NCGHSP also provides funding for outreach programs that aim to change public behavior, including the Click It or Ticket and Booze It & Lose It campaigns.
For additional questions, see the NCGHSP Grant Information page or contact Stacy Deans, NCGHSP Assistant Director, at smdeans@ncdot.gov.
SBA Extends COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Application Deadline through Dec. 31...
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that the deadline to apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program for the COVID-19 Pandemic disaster declaration is extended to Dec. 31, 2021. The deadline extension comes as a result of the recent bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress and enacted by President Trump on Dec. 27, 2020.
To date, the SBA has approved $197 billion in low-interest loans which provides working capital funds to small businesses, nonprofits and agricultural businesses make it through this challenging time.
“Following the President’s declaration of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the SBA has approved over 3.6 million loans through our Economic Injury Disaster Loan program nationwide,” Administrator Jovita Carranza said. “The EIDL program has assisted millions of small businesses, including nonprofit organizations, sole proprietors and independent contractors, from a wide array of industries and business sectors, to survive this very difficult economic environment.”
EIDL loan applications will continue to be accepted through December 2021, pending the availability of funds. Loans are offered at very affordable terms, with a 3.75% interest rate for small businesses and 2.75% interest rate for nonprofit organizations, a 30-year maturity, and an automatic deferment of one year before monthly payments begin. Every eligible small business and nonprofit are encouraged to apply to get the resources they need.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery open...
BE Artists Gallery is located in the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk. The Gallery’s summer hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. This cooperative of artists features work from more than 30 local artists and craftspeople, and is a featured gallery on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails (www.blueridgeheritage.com/blue-ridge-craft-trails/). For BE Artists Gallery event listings and updates, click to BEartistsgallery.com.
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory...
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost...
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Anne Ministries support groups available...
Anne Ministries hosts a pregnancy and infant loss support group, offering a safe place to connect with others who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or an infant, every third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Anne Ministries also offers a post-abortion support group for those who are suffering and seek hope and healing. Time and date for that meeting varies, so please contact the ministry for more information.
Both groups meet at 305 West Mitchell Street in Newland, and child care is provided for both groups’ weekly meetings. For more information, call (828) 742-1973 or contact Chastity at (919) 499-3083.
Celebrate Recovery...
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth...
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club...
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
