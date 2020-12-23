Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina increased eight cents from last week at $2.05 as of Monday, Dec. 21. This compares with the national average which increased six cents at $2.21 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Dec. 21, the United States’ national debt was $27,571,758,477,647 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $83,162 in debt per person and $220,130 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Dec. 21, North Carolina’s state debt was $49,501,589,248, which breaks down to $4,694 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, Dec. 21, 1,048,207 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 773,428 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,634,530.
Avery County
Historical Museum is open…
“The Avery County Museum is open with COVID 19 regulations in place. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with Saturday hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can also tour the ET&WNC Railroad and Depot located behind the museum. The current family exhibit is that of Tyre and Margaret Coffey Webb.
The museum has available for sale our new 2021 Avery Museum Calendar showcasing different museum displays. Also “The Story of Newland” by Jimmie Daniels and “The Life and Times of Alexander Wiseman” by Tense Franklin Banks and Marie White Bost can be purchased. Stop and check out these new books. The museum is located next to the Avery County Courthouse.
Avery County Solid Waste Dept. announces holiday hours…
The Avery County Solid Waste Department has announced its hours of operation for Christmas and New Year’s Day. Collection sites will be open on Wednesday, Dec. 23, during regular hours, closed on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 24 and 25, and reopen for normal business hours on Saturday, Dec. 26. Sites will also be closed on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, and will reopen for business during regular hours on Saturday, Jan. 2.
The county landfill will be closed Thursday and Friday, Dec. 24 and 25, reopening at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26, while the landfill will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, and reopen January 2. Christmas tree collection will be at the landfill or at the Linville collection site. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Avery County Solid Waste Department.
Sugar Mountain Resort unveils winter special events…
Sugar Mountain Resort recently released its schedule of special events through the remainder of 2020 and into 2021.
Snowshoe Guided Tours (opening to end of season). A great way to stay fit during the winter months! Snowshoe tours are offered every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Based on instructor availability, additional tours are given on demand for groups of four to 15. The program includes a one-hour tour and snowshoe rental. Adult tours are for those who are 12 years or older. Children’s tours are for those ages 8 to 11. Sign up at least fifteen minutes prior to your tour time at the Snowsports School building.
NASTAR (December through March). NASTAR is a public racing program that provides recreational racers with the opportunity to compare their ability to the fastest member of the US Ski Team. Nastar races are held every Saturday and Sunday at noon on Oma’s Meadow.
Santa at Sugar (through Dec. 24). Santa will be skiing, riding and talking with all the good boys and girls.
Live: Smokin’ Joe Randolph Band (Dec. 26). Enjoy retro blues, rockabilly, surf, swing and soul, featuring guitarist Smokin’ Joe, Guido on bass, and drummer Keith Hamlin from 4 to 6 p.m.
Live: Glen Harlow & North Fork (Dec. 27). An acoustic mix of bluegrass, country, pop and traditional music. Featuring Glen Harlow on mandolin and harmonica, Rick Barker on guitar, Kevin Jackson on fiddle, Mitch Bentley on bass, and Matthew Cruby on banjo from 4 to 6 p.m.
Live: The Collective (Dec. 28). The Collective performs classic rock, country, R&B and dance music from 4 to 6 p.m.
New Year’s Eve Celebration (Dec. 31). A New Year’s Eve celebration mountain style! Join us for a complimentary alpine torch light parade at 11:45 p.m. and a firework show at midnight. A fee, as well as reservations for the indoor festivities from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. featuring live music by The Rockabilly’s are required and should be made by calling (828) 898-4521 x.261.
With guidance from the CDC, state and local public health officials and the National Ski Areas Association, Sugar Mountain Ski Resort will be following Ski Well, Be Well principles, North Carolina Ski Areas Association’s Operating Best Practices created in response to COVID-19.
Beech Mountain Inaugural Christmas Parade December 23…
The Town of Beech Mountain will be hosting its inaugural Christmas parade and festival at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23. The parade route will begin at Beech Mountain Ski Resort and finish past Town Hall, with roads shut down by authorities at approximately 3:30 p.m. for the duration of the parade.
Anyone interested in entering a float in the parade is welcome to do so at no financial charge. A float can consist of a decorated trailer, a decorated vehicle, or something in between, and all vehicles and floats participating must be lined up by 3:30 p.m. at Fire Station No. 1.
Following the parade, there will be a a Christmas festival complete with crafts, games and other activities, marshmallow roast, night sledding, and an opportunity for photos with Santa Claus, all done with extra health precautions in place.
For more information on the Christmas parade and activities, or to receive a parade application, call Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation at (828) 387-3003 or email Assistant Director Kate Prisco at kprisco@townofbeechmountain.com.
American Red Cross reminds residents to prepare for winter weather…
Winter weather poses unique challenges to people faced with bitter cold, snow and ice. The American Red Cross has steps you should take to stay safe if you are in the path of winter storms.
“Winter weather is headed to this region and we have safety tips everyone can follow to stay safe,” said Allison Taylor, Regional CEO for the American Red Cross of the Greater Carolinas. “Whether trying to keep your home warm or having to be outside in the cold, you can follow these helpful tips.”
It’s that time of year when many people resort to space heaters and other sources to keep their homes warm. Home heating is the second leading cause of fires in the U.S. To reduce the risk of heating related fires, the Red Cross recommends these steps (More home fire safety information available here):
- All heaters need space. Keep children, pets and things that can burn (paper, matches, bedding, furniture, clothing, carpets, and rugs) at least three feet away from heating equipment.
- If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and non-flammable surface (such as ceramic tile floor), not on rugs, carpets or near bedding or drapes. Plug power cords directly into outlets — never into an extension cord.
- Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended and use a glass or metal fire screen to keep fire and embers in the fireplace.
- Never use a cooking range,
- oven, charcoal or gas grill to heat your home.
- Turn off portable space heaters every time you leave the room or go to sleep.
- Wear layers of clothing, a hat, mittens and waterproof, insulated boots.
- Be careful when tackling strenuous tasks like shoveling snow in cold temperatures.
- Check on your neighbors, especially elderly people living alone, people with disabilities and children.
- Bring pets indoors. If they can’t come inside, make sure they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they can get to unfrozen water.
- Watch for hypothermia and frostbite. Hypothermia symptoms include confusion, dizziness, exhaustion, and severe shivering. Frostbite symptoms include numbness, flushed gray, white, blue or yellow skin discoloration, numbness, or waxy feeling skin.
Winter travel safety
Stay off the road, if possible, during severe weather. If you must drive in winter weather, follow these tips:
- Make sure everyone has their seat belts on and give your full attention to the road.
- Don’t follow other vehicles too closely. Sudden stops are difficult on snowy roadways.
- Don’t use cruise control when driving in winter weather.
- Don’t pass snowplows.
- Ramps, bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways.
People can download the Red Cross Emergency App for instant access to weather alerts for their area and where loved ones live. Expert medical guidance and a hospital locator are included in the First Aid App in case travelers encounter any mishaps. Both apps are available to download for free in app stores or at redcross.org/apps.
2020 holiday honor card now available with Hospitality House offering free shipping/mailing on all online orders…
HIGH COUNTRY — For the twelfth consecutive year, Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina, the nonprofit agency that serves as the point of entry for all homeless services in Ashe, Avery, Wilkes, Watauga, Alleghany, Mitchell and Yancey counties, is offering William Mangum’s Honor Card this holiday season.
North Carolina Watercolor artist William Mangum has been a hands-on advocate for the needs of North Carolina’s homeless population, donating his artistic skills and publishing gifts to make The Honor Card program one of the most successful charitable programs in the country. Since its inception in 1998, The Honor Card has raised more than $8.5 million to assist the homeless citizens of North Carolina.
Through Mangum’s passionate endeavors and additional financial support from the Wells Fargo Foundation, Piedmont Graphics, and an anonymous donor, every penny goes directly to support homeless agencies in thirteen cities across North Carolina.
Mangum’s inspiration this year “You’re Gonna Be Ok,” is a direct response to the coronavirus pandemic that continues its grip on the world.
“No one could have ever imagined the impact of what the coronavirus has done to our lives and the world around us,” Mangum said. “The quarantines and self-isolation only gives a glimpse of what aloneness feels like. But every setback is also an opportunity to recover and a chance to become stronger.”
The Honor Card is a unique way to recognize friends, neighbors, family members, colleagues, and loved ones while at the same time giving a meaningful gift to someone in need. One-hundred percent of every dollar raised goes toward providing housing, food, counseling and critical services to the children, women and men who rely on Hospitality House.
“What a perfectly fitting message and striking image for this most challenging of years,” said Todd Carter, Hospitality House director of development. “I’m particularly fond of the ‘Fresh Start Café’ sign, as that sentiment is at the core of what we do.”
“We have learned to cope and deal with difficult and unexpected developments and it has lead us to use skills that we didn’t know we possessed and has given us a passion to move forward despite the darkness the viral epidemic has caused. In the tough times of life are the seeds of great beauty, joy and fulfillment. It’s an opportunity for us to rise above our selfishness and make a change for the better, helping those that have stumbled along life’s path to take one positive step,” Mangum added.
The 2020 Holiday Honor Cards are available through December, online at HospHouse.org for a minimum donation of $5 per card. Hospitality House will ship your cards free of charge. Additionally, they will even mail your entire Christmas card list for you. Simply provide each Tribute recipient address in the online donation form.
You may also purchase The Honor Card at Stick Boy Bread Company, Hospitality House, Bridgeman Dentistry and Mast General Store in Boone; the Original Mast General Store, Mast Annex and Rivercross Made in the USA in Valle Crucis; Bohemia in West Jefferson and HQ Salon in Jefferson.
For further information please contact Todd Carter at (828) 264-1237, ext. 6 or email todd@hosphouse.org. To learn more about Hospitality House, click to www.hosphouse.org.
Local students invited to join JAM program…
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven at Avery Senior Center…
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
Four-Year Golden LEAF Scholarship applications due March 1, 2021…
The four-year Golden LEAF Scholarship information and applications for 2021-2022 school year are now available at CFNC.org. A total of 215 awards will be offered to first-time recipients from qualifying counties for the 2021-2022 academic year. Applications are due March 1, 2021.
Scholarships are valued at $12,000 ($3,000 per year for up to four years) for high school seniors attending a participating four-year North Carolina college or university in the fall. Community college transfer students can receive $3,000 per year for up to three years for attending a participating college or university.
Recipients are selected based upon multiple factors including an interest in returning to a rural county after graduation. Applicants must also fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and demonstrate financial need as determined by the application process; have a GPA of no less than 3.0; and be a resident of a rural county that is economically distressed and/or tobacco dependent for at least 10 years. The full list of eligible counties include Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Anson, Ashe, Avery, Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Burke, Caldwell, Camden,Carteret, Caswell, Catawba, Cherokee, Chowan, Clay, Cleveland, Columbus, Craven, Dare, Davidson, Davie, Duplin, Edgecombe, Franklin, Gates, Graham, Granville, Greene, Halifax, Harnett, Haywood, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Jackson, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Macon, Madison, Martin, McDowell, Mitchell, Montgomery, Nash, Northampton, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Person, Pitt, Polk, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rockingham, Rowan, Rutherford, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Stokes, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Tyrrell, Vance, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wilkes, Wilson, Yadkin and Yancey counties.
“The Golden LEAF Scholarship program has helped more than 5,600 rural students attend the state’s colleges and universities since it began 20 years ago,” said Golden LEAF President, Chief Executive Officer Scott T. Hamilton. “This scholarship program is a component of the Foundation’s strategy to help rural communities grow by creating a future generation of skilled, educated workers to come back home to live, work and raise families.”
The Golden LEAF Scholarship Program is administered by North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority and funded by the Golden LEAF Foundation. A complete list of program requirements, participating campuses and qualifying counties can be viewed at CFNC.org. Contact the College Foundation of North Carolina toll-free at (866) 866-CFNC for more information.
Scholarship recipients also may apply for the Golden LEAF Scholars Leadership Program. This program, offered through the Center for Creative Leadership in Greensboro provides two leadership-building conferences, a summer internship, and a stipend. Students completing all four years of the leadership program can receive up to $8,830 in stipends in addition to the Golden LEAF Scholarship award.
Wildlife Commission seeking Mudpuppy sightings…
RALEIGH — Biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are asking the public, particularly anglers, to submit any sightings of mudpuppies to the agency.
The mudpuppy is a relatively rare salamander that shares a similar appearance and habitat to its larger cousin, the eastern hellbender. Like the hellbender, the mudpuppy is an entirely aquatic salamander found in western North Carolina. While it lives in many of the same waters as hellbenders — fast moving, clean mountain streams — the mudpuppy also lives in deep river reaches, lakes, large ponds, and reservoirs.
As with the hellbender, biologists want to learn more about the mudpuppy’s distribution in North Carolina. Reported sightings are critical to biologists who know relatively little about this state-listed amphibian.
“We really know less about mudpuppies in the state than we do hellbenders,” said Lori Williams, a Wildlife Diversity biologist with the Commission. “We’ve not done any surveys in lake systems because of the challenging logistics to do so, but mudpuppies do like those habitats, which could be population hot-spots for them. We just need anyone who fishes these deep river sites and impounded waters who finds one to let us know.”
Mudpuppies and hellbenders are often mistaken for one another; however, the mudpuppy typically has spots and is smaller than the hellbender, averaging 12 inches in length as an adult, while the hellbender, the largest salamander in North America is about 16 to 17 inches in length. In addition to being smaller, the mudpuppy has external, red feathery gills on either side of its head and smooth skin; whereas hellbenders have an inconspicuous gill slit and wrinkly skin.
Mudpuppies, like hellbenders, eat crayfish mainly, but also will eat minnows, snails, tadpoles, worms, discarded bait or other injured or dead animals, so it’s possible they may occasionally go after a trout on a line or stringer. However, game fish like trout and bass will eat young or larval hellbenders and mudpuppies. In lakes and deep river sections, mudpuppies are often attracted to baited hooks, so bass anglers, in particular, may catch one.
Neither the mudpuppy nor the hellbender is poisonous, venomous, toxic or harmful to humans, although they may try to bite as a defensive reaction if someone tries to pick them up. Leaving them alone is not only good for them, but it is also the law. Like the hellbender, mudpuppies are listed as a species of special concern in North Carolina, which makes it illegal to harm, collect, possess, transport, or sell one or attempt to do so.
Anyone who finds a mudpuppy is asked to leave it alone but to note the location (physical location or GPS coordinates) and take a photo, if possible, and email that information to Williams at lori.williams@ncwildlife.org. If anglers happen to catch one on hook and line, they should carefully remove the hook if it is safe to do so without harming the animal or cut the line as close as possible and return it back to the water. People can also call the Commission’s Wildlife Interaction Helpline (866) 318-2401 and provide details of the observation.
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild
meeting virtually…
A new year is beginning for the Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild and they would like to encourage any folks interested in quilting to check out their website at mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org. The group has been meeting virtually during the pandemic using ZOOM. Several excellent presentations have been done this spring and summer with more to come. To join the group, make contact using the website and you can receive the invitation for ZOOM by email.
Avery County Health Department offers Drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays…
NEWLAND — Weather permitting, the Avery County Health Department is holding drive-thru COVID-19 testing at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday. The Avery County Health Department is located at 545 Schultz Circle in Newland. ACHD requests that interested parties call first to (828) 733-6031 to confirm the event.
Free testing is also taking place at the Avery County Pool Complex, “The Dive In,” located at 220 Shady Street in Newland from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Anyone who meets the testing criteria can be tested at the community testing site, including uninsured, underinsured, undocumented and homeless individuals. OptumServe will generate a unique identification number for individuals who do not have a driver’s license. To schedule an appointment, click to lhi.care/covidtesting. Call (877) 562-4850 if you do not have internet or are registering for a minor.
USDA Forest Service Southern Region supports youth education with Fish Art Contest…
ASHEVILLE — Wildlife Forever is proud to recognize the USDA Forest Service, Southern Region for their support of the 2021 Fish Art Contest. By teaching youth the Art of Conservation®, the national partnership reaches thousands of young people each year and is used by educators as an introduction to outdoor recreation.
The award-winning Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest connects young people to fish, fishing, and aquatic conservation through art, writing, and science. To enter, contestants create an original illustration of any species from the Official Fish List and a one-page writing entry. Entries are due postmarked by March 31 each year. For details on contest rules, entry forms, and to view past winners, click to www.FishArt.org.
Amy Commens-Carson, Regional Fisheries Program Manager at the USDA Forest Service Southern Region, said, “The Fish Art Contest is an exciting and innovative program that allows young people to express connections to the outdoors through their own creativity. The Southern Region is proud to help build the next generation of conservation stewards across the country with the Fish Art Contest.”
“The Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest eliminates many traditional barriers and provides an all-inclusive platform for youth education. The USDA Forest Service is a leader in supporting conservation initiatives and building stewardship. I am grateful for their vision and support. Investing in youth is the key to our future,” said President and CEO of Wildlife Forever, Pat Conzemius.
The 2021 State-Fish Art Contest is now open and accepting entries. The deadline to enter is March 31, 2021 so start creating today! Details available at www.FishArt.org.
The award-winning Wildlife Forever Fish Art™ Contest, with support from Title Sponsor Bass Pro Shops, the USDA Forest Service and Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, brings children, art and aquatic conservation together. The annual contest reaches thousands of youth each year. New distance learning resources allow students to participate from home or classroom and complement a wide array of educational programming. To enter, young artists create an original illustration of any fish from the Official Fish list and written words detailing its habitat, and efforts to conserve it. Entries are categorized in four grade levels: K-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Educators nationwide utilize Fish On!, the full-color Fish Art Lesson Plan, integrating the disciplines of science and art. Entries are due postmarked or emailed by March 31 each year. For more, click to www.fishart.org.
Wildlife Forever’s mission is to conserve America’s wildlife heritage through conservation education, preservation of habitat and management of fish and wildlife. Wildlife Forever is a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to investing resources on the ground. Recent audits reveal that 94% of every dollar supports our award-winning conservation programs. Please, Join Today and learn more about the Fish Art Contest®, Clean Drain Dry Initiative™ and Prairie City USA® at www.WildlifeForever.org.
The USDA Forest Service is a multi-use agency that manages and protects 154 national forests and 20 grasslands in 43 states and Puerto Rico. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. Learn more about the Forest Service fisheries program at: www.fs.fed.us/science-technology/fish-wildlife-plants/fisheries-program.
High Country 365, restaurants encourage use of BOGO dining cards…
HIGH COUNTRY — High Country 365 is encouraging the public to purchase its 2021 High Country Dining Passes, with seven area restaurants helping promote the use of the cards for dine-in or takeout.
“We’re realizing in deeper ways than ever how much we need each other,” High Country 365 stated. “Restaurants need people to get out and eat again. The general public needs incentives to come out and eat — while supporting worthy causes. And our local schools need all the support they can get.”
The High Country Dining Passes are foldable, wallet-sized books that include BOGO meals for High Country restaurants, from fast food to fine dining in Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties. Each year, a portion of sales from the dining passes benefit area schools, and with traditional fundraising events such as fall festivals canceled due to COVID-19, High Country 365 says this fundraiser is needed more than ever.
“Between our school fundraisers and other charities, we have been able to raise over $50,000 in the last two years, with our participating schools being the major beneficiaries,” High Country 365 stated. “This year, due to the financial strain that schools are experiencing, we have chosen to donate exclusively to participating schools in all three counties. A person can designate a county and we will split a percentage of your purchase between all our participating schools. Or, they can order directly from the schools who have chosen to work with us.”
The restaurants helping promote the campaign include Booneshine, Mint and Makoto’s in Boone, Boondocks and Louise’s Sweet Tea Cafe in Ashe County and Stonewalls and Bodegas in Avery County.
For more information, click to highcountry365.com or call (828) 263-0095 to find out how to support a specific school.
American Red Cross reminds that flu vaccine, blood donation both
help save lives…
The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients as the U.S. braces for flu season while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Medical experts are urging people to get the flu shot to avoid a flu epidemic on top of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Because blood can only be given by those who are feeling well, a severe flu season could create additional challenges to maintaining a sufficient blood supply for hospital patients in need.
Get the flu vaccine this year to help protect the nation from the virus but also to ensure that patients continue to have access to lifesaving blood products. There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot as long as the donor is symptom-free and fever-free. There is no risk of transmitting the influenza virus after receiving a flu vaccination.
For those that have the flu, it is important to wait until they no longer exhibit flu symptoms, have recovered completely and feel well before attempting to donate. Donors must feel healthy and well on the day of donation.
Stay healthy this flu season and make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, clicking to RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1 (800) RED CROSS (1 (800) 733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Important COVID-19 information for donors: The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, click to RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Upward Bound college access program now accepting new students…
HIGH COUNTRY — The Upward Bound Program at Appalachian State University is currently seeking to enroll new students in a free, federally funded, college preparatory program for potential first-generation and/or modest-income high school students.
The program currently serves 163 students from seven Western North Carolina high schools: Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Freedom, McDowell, Watauga and West Wilkes.
Students in the program participate in services such as cultural enrichment opportunities, a program of advising, tutoring and weekend academies during the school year, and an academically intensive six-week summer program. Students are expected to remain with the program until graduation from high school.
Upward Bound students receive individualized assistance that includes locating and applying for scholarships, grants, and other financial aid to make paying for college a reality. All services are provided absolutely free. Program acceptance is currently on an on-going basis due to COVID-19. To apply online, click to upwardbound.appstate.edu.
A recent Upward Bound graduate stated that the program changed their life, and that they could not have gotten this far without going through the program. The graduate also stated that the program teaches beyond what a classroom can, and prepares students for the real world.
“Participating in Upward Bound provides students with the skills and resources necessary for successfully graduating from high school, securing funding for college, and enrolling in college immediately following senior year of high school,” said Aaron Gersonde, director of Upward Bound. “Our participants experience personal growth, academic success, a sense of community, and confidence in their ability to thrive once they are in college.”
Banner Elk
Artists Gallery open…
While the Historic Banner Elk School remains closed to the general public, the BE Artists Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Please call the number on the sign at the front door and we will promptly let you in.
Please note that masks are required, capacity is limited to a maximum of six guests at one time, and that no public restrooms are available at this time. You can also schedule an appointment to visit the gallery by emailing art@beartistsgallery.com, or calling (828) 898-6767.
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
