Weekly gas price update...
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased 10 cents last week to $2.92 as of Monday, Dec. 19. This compares with the national average, which decreased 12 cents last week to $3.09 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update...
As of Monday, Dec. 19, the United States’ national debt was $31,441,511,360,641 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $94,257 in debt per person and $248,582 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Dec. 19, North Carolina’s state debt was $52,367,279,967, which breaks down to $5,046 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update...
As of Monday, Dec. 19, 184,585 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 1,844,736 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,331,7.
Yellow Mountain Treasure Box announces new fall and winter hours...
YME Treasure Box announces its new hours for the fall and winter season. Their schedule is as follows:
- 1 to 4 p.m. Monday
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Tuesday and Wednesday
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday
- Closed Saturday and Sunday
Christmas services at Crossnore Presbyterian...
Crossnore Presbyterian Church invites you to attend two Christmas Services. The Candlelight Christmas Eve Service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, while the Christmas Day Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. The church's physical address is 200 Chapel Drive, Crossnore, NC 28616. The Christmas Eve and Christmas Day offerings will go to Volunteer Avery County to provide gas and electricity for seniors and households in need during the cold winter months in the mountains. Please make your check payable to Crossnore Presbyterian Church and designate it for "Christmas Offering." Checks can also be mailed to Crossnore Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 386, Crossnore, NC 28616. For more information, call (828) 733-1939.
Board appointments applications available with the Town of Beech Mountain...
The Town of Beech Mountain is seeking and accepting applications for board and committee members to serve on the various Boards and Committees on Beech Mountain. Citizens and stakeholder engagement is an important component of our community’s success. These appointed bodies oversee and advise the Town Council on a wide range of issues that affect the welfare of our community. Boards also play a vital role in promoting efficient, effective, and honest government.
There are board vacancies and board term expirations are staggered on the boards and committees, with some expirations December of 2022. For many, serving on a board is one of the most rewarding experiences of their lives.
Vacancies are available for Planning Board, Board of Adjustment, Parks and Recreation Committee, Tree Committee and Tourism Development Authority board members. For more information, click to https://townofbeechmountain.com/boards-and-committee-information/, call Town Clerk Tamara Mercer at (828) 387-4236 or email clerk@townofbeechmountain.com.
Give blood or platelets with Red Cross ahead of hectic holiday weeks; donors receive a $10 amazon.com gift card or T-shirt this month...
CHARLOTTE — As more people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends this year, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside a time to give blood or platelets for patients waiting for care over the holidays.
Throughout the season, several factors can disrupt the ability of the Red Cross to collect enough blood for patients across the country.
Travel: According to a recent study, nearly half of Americans plan to travel over the holidays this year, which may negatively impact the blood supply if fewer people come out to donate.
Seasonal illness: The U.S. is seeing a rise in respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV, which can decrease the availability of healthy donors.
Weather: Parts of the country have already seen storms bring several feet of snow this year. Winter weather often leads to hazardous road conditions, canceling blood drives and making it dangerous for donors to venture out to give.
It’s important for donors − especially type O blood donors and platelet donors − to give now to ensure hospitals have the blood they need through the end of the year. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank you, all who come to give blood through Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon. Those who come to give Dec. 16 to Jan. 2 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
- Banner Elk (Dec. 23: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lowe’s Home Improvement - 2014 Tynecastle Hwy.
Avery County Housing Needs Survey response requested ...
Avery County has retained Bowen National Research to prepare a Housing Needs Assessment of Avery County, North Carolina. As part of this HNA, input is being solicited from area employers. The purpose of the survey is to collect information on the relationship between employment and housing. Your participation is essential to paint an accurate picture of the housing challenges and opportunities in the county. As such, your input is critical to the community's efforts.
All responses will remain confidential, and only aggregate results (your responses combined with others) will be used. If detailed information is not readily available for some questions, please provide your best estimate.
To participate in the survey, click to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AveryEmployer.
Beech Mountain History Museum open December 26 to 31...
The Beech Mountain History Museum is closed for the season. However, it will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. December 26 to 31. Admission is free. Exhibits include The Land of Oz, Ski Beech, Carolina Caribbean, Early settlers on Beech, Logging in the early 1900's and a replica of the Ray Hicks Homestead, along with a listening station to hear Ray tell his Jack Tales. The Museum is located at 503 Beech Mountain Parkway, next to Fred's General Mercantile. For more information call 828-387-HIST (4478).
Avery County Historical Museum open to public...
The Avery County Museum has recently received a needed facelift to the exterior of the old Avery County Jail where historical artifacts from Avery County are housed. It has received a fresh coat of paint and looks outstanding.
The Avery County Museum displays medical, military, and music memorabilia from dedicated local doctors, soldiers and musicians. It has received many compliments from our visitors. They are amazed at how much history is housed in this space.
The Avery County Museum, Old Linville Depot and Tweetsie 505 Caboose are open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
The museum is a great place to find Christmas gifts. We have many local history books available. Stop by and find that special gift. Our winter hours are Thurs. and Fri., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sat. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
For more information you may contact the museum at (828) 733-7111 or look us up on Facebook at Avery County Genealogy Society.
Toe River Project Access offers aid for health needs ...
Toe River Project Access helps individuals without health insurance access primary and specialty care, prescription medications, behavioral health services, and community resources that help them achieve and maintain good health. TRPA serves residents of Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties who do not have health insurance, are between 18 and 64 years old, and have incomes below 200% of federal poverty guidelines.
TRPA offers comprehensive support and assistance with our participants' physical, behavioral, and social health including:
- Affordable health insurance through the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace
- Access to primary and specialty care services, regardless of ability to pay
- Assistance navigating the healthcare system and community resources
- Prescription Medication Assistance
- Low-cost options for vision and dental services
- Help applying for financial assistance for outstanding medical bills
To schedule an enrollment appointment or for more information, call (828) 606-6428, Follow us on Facebook or click to www.carereachnc.org.
There’s no place like the outdoors for the Holidays; the most popular hunting days of the year are around Christmas...
RALEIGH — According to data from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are traditionally the most active hunting days of the year. Fishing is also popular, from the mountains to the coast. Enjoying the outdoors with friends and family is a great way to spend quality time together, but it’s imperative to not become complacent about safety, especially when using firearms or in a vessel.
“Before you head out the door to hunt or fish, it’s important to make sure you have everything you need for an enjoyable and successful outing on land or on the water. Keep safety as your number one priority so you can continue to make memories for many years to come,” said Captain Branden Jones of the agency’s Law Enforcement Division.
Jones offers these basic safety tips:
- Let someone know your whereabouts and an approximate return time.
- Always practice firearm safety and point the muzzle in a safe direction.
- Be aware of your surroundings, especially when preparing to shoot. Ensure that there aren’t any houses, vehicles or people in front of or behind your target.
- Wear an article of clothing featuring blaze orange when hunting. When boating, always wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved personal floatation device.
- Do not consume alcoholic beverages before or during hunting or boating.
A more in-depth review of safety precautions is available on the agency’s Home From The Hunt™ webpage. Review the 2022-2023 Inland Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Regulations Digest to learn seasons, bag and creel limits, county-specific rules and more.
ARMA practices are moving as construction projects near completion...
BOONE – Patients of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System will likely notice several changes in the next few weeks as building projects near completion and a couple of provider practices change addresses. These changes are all part of ARHS’s commitment to providing access to premier healthcare services in the High Country.
AppOrtho - AppOrtho patients who are used to seeing providers at the Doctors Drive location, will now go to 232 Boone Heights Drive, Suite A (the Wellness Center) beginning December 19.
AppOrtho, the Wellness Center and The Rehabilitation Center will share a roof to provide a convenient, re-imagined wellness and orthopaedic program. This newly renovated space will help physicians collaborate with physical therapy and wellness staff to provide access to specialized pre-surgical training and post-surgical physical therapy that will significantly reduce recovery times for patients.
Appalachian Regional Internal Medicine Specialists - For patients of Appalachian Regional Internal Medicine Specialists, they will start seeing their providers at the new location at 194 Doctors Drive on Monday, Jan. 23 (the former AppOrtho space). For more information call (828) 386-2746.
Schaefer Family Patient Care Tower - The state-of-the-art, 48-bed Schaefer Family Patient Care Tower on the campus of Watauga Medical Center is in the final stages of construction with a projected completion date soon after the first of the year.
Sunshine Opportunity Scholarships accepting applications for 2023 from students at Avery County High School...
The Sunshine Opportunity Scholarships program is accepting applications from high school seniors at Avery County High School for its 2023 college scholarships. The application period runs from Dec. 1, 2022, through March 2, 2023.
Offered since 2019 to students in the Tampa Bay area of Florida, the scholarship program was expanded last year to include West, South and Wilson high schools in Florence, SC, and Marion High School in Marion, SC. This year, it is expanding to include Avery County High School in Newland.
The awards are worth $25,000 over four years ($6,250 per year), renewable annually for students who remain in good academic standing. Applicants should be high achieving high school seniors who have overcome significant obstacles in life and who plan to attend an in-state public university for undergraduate studies.
Up to 10 scholarships are expected to be awarded. Winners will be notified in April. Students may apply online at http://www.sunshineopportunityscholarships.com.
The awards are sponsored by the Godbold Foundation Inc. of Tierra Verde, Fla. For more information, contact scholarship administrator Nancy Waclawek at nancy@sunshineopportunityscholarships.com.
Telemedicine program launched to increase access to lifesaving COVID-19 treatments...
People who test positive for COVID-19, particularly those who are uninsured or don’t have a primary care doctor, will have better access to treatments thanks to a time-limited telemedicine program launched by NCDHHS in partnership with StarMed Healthcare. After a positive test, early treatment is key to avoiding severe illness and hospitalizations, and treatment may even reduce complications from post-COVID conditions, also called long COVID.
Free telemedicine appointments to screen for COVID-19 treatment eligibility will be available, while funding allows, to North Carolinians who have tested positive for COVID-19 with an at-home test or other method. To set up an appointment visit starmed.care/nc or call (704) 941-6000, seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. If the telemedicine provider determines a patient is eligible for oral antiviral treatment, such as Paxlovid, they can send a prescription to the patient’s chosen pharmacy or through a mail-order pharmacy.
This telemedicine screening service is available regardless of insurance status and IDs are not required. If you have insurance, StarMed Healthcare will bill your health plan and NCDHHS will pay for any additional balance. If you do not have insurance, you will not be charged for your appointment. Oral antiviral pills are available at no-cost to the patient.
AG Stein secures $95 million in financial relief for more than 87,000 student loan borrowers...
RALEIGH — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced $95 million in student loan relief for 87,285 student loan borrowers who were harmed by the Consumer Advocacy Center, also known as the Premier Student Loan Center, and additional co-defendants. In North Carolina, 3,649 people will receive $4,072,589 in relief. Borrowers who are eligible for relief do not have to do anything – you will be contacted directly by the third-party company handling the payments.
“I’m pleased that more than 3,500 North Carolinians who were harmed by this student loan company will receive some financial relief,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “People who take out student loans are working to achieve their educational and career goals. I’ll do everything in my power to go after companies that take advantage of students’ dreams and harm their educational and financial futures.”
In 2019, Attorney General Stein, along with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the attorney general of Minnesota, and the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, sued Premier and its related companies alleging that they violated consumer protection laws with their deceptive student loan debt relief services. Premier made misleading representations to borrowers about their services, automatically placed borrowers’ loans into forbearance, and submitted false information to loan servicers and the federal government to help people quality for artificially low monthly payments that they did not actually qualify for. In some cases, that resulted in borrowers facing additional consequences, including paying additional interest or losing certain loan benefits. Premier also charged and collected unlawful advance fees before borrowers’ student loans were adjusted or before they made payments toward an adjusted loan. Except for one defendant, all of the defendants in the case have either settled or defaulted. Litigation continues against one remaining individual defendant, Kaine Wen.
Refunds of the illegal fees collected by Premier are being provided through the CFPB’s civil penalty relief fund. Borrowers with questions about payments should contact RUST Consulting at premier_info@rustcfpbconsumerprotection.org or (833) 539-2839.
American Red Cross reminds residents on how to heat your home safely...
CHARLOTTE — Temperatures are starting to dip and people are turning their heat on if they live in parts of the country that experience colder weather. The American Red Cross urges families to be safe heating their homes to help prevent home fires, which typically rise during colder months.
A Red Cross survey showed that more than half of us have used a space heater — which is involved in most fatal home heating fires. It's critical to keep at least three feet of space around all heating equipment, and never leave space heaters unattended. Follow these additional tips:
- If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, such as a ceramic tile floor. Don’t place it on rugs and carpets, or near bedding and drapes. And keep children and pets away from the heater.
- Plug space heater power cords directly into outlets — never an extension cord. Turn it off every time you leave the room or go to sleep.
- Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.
- Never leave a fire burning in the fireplaces unattended. Make sure any embers in the fireplace are extinguished before going to bed or leaving home. Use a glass or metal fire screen to keep embers in the fireplace.
- Have furnaces, chimneys, fireplaces, wood and coal stoves inspected annually by a professional and cleaned if necessary.
- To help protect your family year-round, test your smoke alarms monthly and practice your home fire escape plan until everyone can escape in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to get out of a burning home before it’s too late.
Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to practice with your family.
You can also download the free Red Cross Emergency app by searching for ‘American Red Cross’ in app stores.
Since October 2014, the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, with the help of community partners, has saved at least 1,414 lives by educating families about fire safety, helping them create escape plans and installing more than 2.6 million free smoke alarms in high-risk homes across the country.
ARC accepting applications for Summer Study Programs in Entrepreneurship and STEM for region's middle and high school students...
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Appalachian Regional Commission opened applications for two summer study opportunities: the Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy (AEA) and the Appalachian STEM Academy at Oak Ridge. Both programs, planned for summer 2023, are free intensive learning experiences specifically for the Appalachian Region’s high school and/or middle school students and teachers.
The Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy (AEA), developed in partnership with Appalachian State University, EntreEd, and STEM West, prepares the next generation of regional entrepreneurial leaders and thinkers. High school students from across Appalachia will be selected to participate in a comprehensive learning curriculum designed to cultivate creativity, sharpen business acumen, and develop skills essential for entrepreneurial success. The students will have the opportunity to develop and implement business ideas, refine and prototype those ideas, and eventually deliver a shark-tank-style pitch presentation for an audience of entrepreneurs. AEA will be held from July 8-21, 2023, at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. More information and application materials are available at www.arc.gov/AEA.
The Appalachian STEM Academy is a hands-on learning experience for Appalachia’s middle and high school students, as well as high school teachers in STEM-related fields. Hosted by Oak Ridge Associated Universities in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, this program is a gateway to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) in the Appalachian Region. Working with award-winning scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, high school and middle school students conduct guided group science, math, and computer science technology research projects, while high school teachers work with science practitioners to develop STEM-related curriculum. Many students gain their first exposure to applied science and STEM education through this experience.
For the first time in the program's 32-year history, ARC is excited to expand the middle school STEM Academy into two separate, one-week sessions, allowing double the number of students to participate.
- Middle School STEM Academy Session 1: July 8-14, 2023
- Middle School STEM Academy Session 2: July 15-21, 2023
- High School STEM Academy: July 8-21, 2023
The programs will be held at Oak Ridge Associated Universities in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. More information and application materials are available at www.arc.gov/STEM. Applications for both opportunities are due Feb. 10, 2023.
“Our current Appalachian students will one day be the leaders of our Appalachian communities,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “The Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy and Appalachian STEM Academy not only help students grow their existing skills, but also help nurture their leadership capacity and encourage them to use their voices for positive growth across the region.”
“The Appalachian Regional Commission is proud to support and encourage students from across our region to explore their interests in science, technology, engineering, and math,” said ARC States’ Co-Chair, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. “The Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy provides young students with opportunities to grow their skills, expand their learning potential, and foster the next generation of Appalachian leaders.”
Wildlife Commission announces 2023-2024 proposed rule changes...
RALEIGH — Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced the 2023-2024 proposed changes to inland fishing, hunting, trapping, game land and other regulated activities, and the January 2023 public hearing schedule where they will receive comments.
Three in-person public hearings are scheduled for:
- Jan. 10, 2023, Craven County Courthouse, District Courtroom #4, New Bern.
- Jan. 12, 2023, Old Asheboro Courthouse, Asheboro.
- Jan. 17, 2023, McDowell Technical Community College, Cedar Building, Marion.
A virtual hearing will be held on Jan. 19, 2023. Registration is required to receive a meeting link to the virtual hearing. Registered participants can also join by phone toll free (888-788-0099 or 877-853-5247) using Webinar ID: 160 229 5222. A pre-recorded presentation of the proposed regulation changes will be available on the agency’s YouTube channel prior to Jan. 19 for anyone unable to attend the virtual hearing.
Public comments on the proposed changes will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2023. Comments can be submitted either at the hearings, or via the agency’s online Comment Portal, by email or mail. Email comments to: regulations@ncwildlife.org and include name and mailing address. Mail comments to: Rulemaking Coordinator, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1700.
Rotary Pecan Sale under way...
Avery County Rotary Club is preparing for its annual pecan sale in the area. Members are selling pecans in both plain and chocolate-covered varieties, with a 16 oz. bag of plain pecans at a cost of $14/bag and a 12 oz. bag of chocolate-covered pecans for $14/bag, and two bags or more can be purchased for $12/bag. For more information, see an Avery County Rotarian.
Banff Mountain Film Festival returns to Appalachian State University March 30 to April 1...
BOONE – The Banff Mountain Film Festival is coming back to Boone on Thursday to Saturday, March 30 to April 1, 2023, presented once again at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts and hosted by University Recreation. This year, local organizers are celebrating 26 years of the World Tour coming to Boone.
Since 1976, The Banff Film Festival has been inspiring audiences by showcasing the world’s best films highlighting mountain adventure, culture, and the environment.
The Banff Mountain Film Festival, a program of The Banff Centre, is the largest, and one of the most prestigious, mountain film festivals in the world and the screenings at App State have become one of the largest in North America. The Banff Film Festival World Tour is planning screenings in more than 1,000 communities and 35 countries across the globe this year.
Local tour hosts like App State University Recreation choose the program from the best of more than 400 films submitted to the Banff Film Festival which just concluded in early November. Three completely different screenings will be shown on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
“We will highlight award-winning mountain films each night that share stories from mountain communities, follow inspiring adventures, and capture unique environments,” said University Recreation Associate Director Rich Campbell. “We try to keep each night well balanced but entirely different so audiences are exposed to as many different films as possible during the festival, showcasing diverse perspectives from around the globe. The Banff Film Festival is highly anticipated every spring underscoring how strongly this festival is supported in the High Country. Our community has embraced the diverse people, themes, and stunning locations that the World Tour brings to us every year and I think our audience will be inspired by the quality, diversity, creativity, and passion the films highlight."
For event information check the official festival website for updates.
Tickets are $10 for App State students (with App State ID) and $15 for all others and will be available for purchase in person at the Schaefer Center Box Office and online at https://theschaefercenter.org/tickets/. For more information about ticket sales, call 800-841-2787.
Continuing its tradition, live music on the Schaefer Center stage will be featured on Friday and Saturday night before the films and there will also be vendors at the Schaefer Center. Presenting Partners for the event this year include Footsloggers Outdoor and Travel Outfitters, App State Geological and Environmental Sciences, VPCBuilders and Western Carolina Eye Associates.
The Banff Mountain Film Festival is an annual international film competition featuring the world’s best films on mountain themes. In November 2022, the festival screened more than 70 finalist films, chosen from more than 400 entries from greater than 30 different countries. The film festival is organized by The Banff Centre for Mountain Culture in Banff, Canada. For information visit: www.banffmountainfestivals.com. The local host is University Recreation at Appalachian State University.
Crisis Intervention Energy Program ongoing...
The Crisis Intervention Energy Program is going on now. If you are out or nearly out of heating fuel, or if you have a delinquent notice on your electric bill, come by Avery County Department of Social Services at 175 Linville St., Newland, NC 28657 and pick up an application, or call (828) 733-8230 to apply. Someone in your home must have a health-related condition that could be LIFE THREATENING without heat.
Wildlife in North Carolina 2022-23 Photo Competition announced; amateur and professional photographers encouraged to submit entries...
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is now accepting entries to its 18th annual Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition. The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages, except for employees of the Wildlife Commission, and their immediate families (children, siblings and spouses). Entries will be accepted now through Jan. 31, 2023 at 5 p.m.
Adult competition entrants must be current magazine subscribers. Photographers in the two youth categories (13-17 years old and 12 and under) may enter without a subscription. Only digital entries in JPEG format and no larger than 2 MB will be considered — no slides, negatives or prints will be accepted. Photographs must have been taken in North Carolina on Sept. 15, 2018, or later.
Entrants may submit a maximum of two photos per category. The competition categories are:
- Animal Behavior
- Birds
- Invertebrates
- Mammals
- Outdoor Recreation
- Reptiles and Amphibians
- Wild Landscapes
- Wild Plants and Fungi
- Youth Photographer, 13-17: Any of the above subjects, shot by children ages 13-17.
- Youth Photographer, 12 and under: Any of the above subjects, shot by children 12 and younger.
Photos of captive native animals are allowed, but photos of animals that are both captive and non-native to North Carolina will not be accepted. No pets or domestic animals will be accepted, except animals participating with people in an outdoor activity, such as hunting dogs or horses with riders.
Entries will be judged by a panel comprised of staff from the Wildlife Commission and professional wildlife photographers. The grand prize winner’s photo will be published on the cover of the July/August 2023 issue of Wildlife in North Carolina, and they will receive a cash prize of $200. Winners will also receive a print of their winning entry from JW Image Company, and cash prizes of $100, $75 and $50 will be awarded to the first, second and third place photographers in each category.
Additional details about the contest and past winning photos are available at ncwildlife.org/contest.
Wildlife in North Carolina is published bimonthly by the Wildlife Commission in both print and electronic formats. Subscribers to the magazine enjoy exceptional color photography and articles on hunting, fishing, natural areas, wildlife research and the state’s environment in every issue. Annual subscriptions to the printed version of the magazine are $12, or $30 for three years. A digital subscription is $10; a combination digital/print subscription is $15.
Two-year pavilion project completed at The Orchard at Altapass...
The Orchard at Altapass is pleased to announce the renovation of the Olin Hefner Pavilion is completed after planning and implementing for the “Bringing Back the Music” two-year project. Donor support and a grant from The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina–Mitchell County helped build a ramp connecting the red barn to the pavilion. Another from the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area added 12 feet of roofed space. A vinyl enclosure system was installed on three sides last May. And thanks to an anonymous donor, six glass garage doors were positioned along the back this month, finishing the much-anticipated project.
“The Orchard is a nonprofit organization. Despite a few bumps in the road, we garnered enough support to finish on time. We are so thankful—to individual donations and grants from The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina in Mitchell County and the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area,” said executive director Beth Hilton. “The addition of the glass doors from a friend of the Orchard completed the project, and we hope to open up the new facility to many more events and groups in the future.”
State Parks Director Patterson announces retirement...
RALEIGH — North Carolina’s state parks director Dwayne Patterson is retiring from the state agency he has led for the last five years. Patterson will depart early next year. He is the first African American to serve as director of the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation.
During his tenure, Patterson helped secure historic funding levels to support both state and local parks. He also served the state as the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ chief financial officer and as chief deputy secretary for the Department of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.
“I’ve greatly enjoyed my time working with so many talented parks employees,” Patterson said. “Our state parks system is amazing and so important to the people of North Carolina for health and quality of life.”
In addition to his successes in increasing funding, Patterson greatly increased diversity in park ranger hires and created an internship program for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities to encourage them to apply for jobs across the division.
“I appreciate Dwayne Patterson’s many contributions to enhancing North Carolinians’ quality of life as director of State Parks and chief financial officer of our department,” said Reid Wilson, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, which oversees the Division of Parks and Recreation. “His efforts to expand public access to parks, increase diversity in the park system, and connect young students to nature will produce long-lasting benefits.”
Under Patterson’s leadership, state park lands have increased by more than 40,000 acres and the parks system has boasted record levels of visitation for three years in a row. He also helped secure funding to support 60 new field positions at state parks, recreation areas and natural areas, and division revenue during his tenure rose by 80 percent. The Schools in Parks program that Patterson launched to ensure every N.C. grade school student experiences a state parks field trip continues to grow with teacher trainings completed in a dozen counties thus far.
Testing a priority as more deer test positive for fatal deer disease...
RALEIGH — Wildlife officials are grateful for hunters and cooperative partners who have helped and are continuing to help the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission with Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing and monitoring this deer hunting season. CWD was first detected in North Carolina this March, resulting in special regulations in two geographic areas in the northwest region of the state called the Primary and Secondary Surveillance Areas.
One of the new regulations is mandatory testing in both Surveillance Areas. Mandatory testing has been successful and remains in effect in the Primary Surveillance Area until Jan. 2, 2023. Mandatory testing in the Secondary Surveillance Area ended Nov. 27, however wildlife officials recently confirmed two more positive CWD detections, both in Surry County, which falls in the Secondary area. Although testing is not required outside of the Primary Surveillance Area, it’s strongly recommended that hunters submit their harvested deer’s lymph nodes for testing.
Three free testing options are available. Hunters can:
- Submit their deer head at a CWD Testing Drop-off Station.
- Take their harvested deer to a Wildlife Commission staffed check station.
- Ask their meat processor or taxidermist if they participate in the Cervid Health Cooperator program. If they are a Cooperator, they will submit a sample as part of their services.
Testing locations are conveniently located across the state, and searchable on an interactive map at ncwildlife.org/CWD. Test results are available on the agency’s website several weeks after the sample is received no matter how the sample is submitted.
“Testing for CWD remains our number one priority this deer season,” said Brad Howard, chief of Wildlife Commission’s Wildlife Management Division. “It’s imperative that we continue to send samples to the lab so we can determine where in our state the disease is detected.”
Even though mandatory testing is no longer required in the Secondary Surveillance Area, all other special CWD regulations remain in place, including carcass transport restrictions.
“The transport of deer out of the Surveillance Areas is strictly prohibited. The best way for us to keep from moving the disease to new areas is to not move deer. In short, don’t give CWD a ride,” said Howard.
For more information about CWD, including answers to frequently asked questions, visit ncwildlife.org/CWD and get to KNOW CWD through a 5-minute video released by the Wildlife Commission.
Volunteer opportunity on Blue Ridge Parkway...
Do you love being outdoors on the trails and overlooks of the Blue Ridge Parkway? Volunteers do a great deal of maintaining them and more. Would you like to learn more about how to share your time volunteering? The official group of Parkway volunteers work closely with Park staff in a program called Volunteers in Parks (VIP). Contact us for more information at viphighcountryvolunteers@gmail.com.
Free dog house program from Avery County Animal Support...
Avery County Animal Support provides free dog houses for those who need an upgrade. The program is judgment-free and is aimed at improving living conditions for animals in Avery County. Avery County Animal Support can also provide collars, as dogs wandering during storms or cold weather are often mistakenly assumed to be lost or strays. There is a brief screening process to ensure that the houses go to those with the most need for an upgrade first.
For more information or to request a dog house, email averycountyanimals@gmail.com.
Delta Dental Foundation seeks applications for 2023 grants through Smiles for Kids Grant program...
RALEIGH – The Delta Dental Foundation (DDF) is seeking applications from community-based oral health nonprofit programs and organizations in North Carolina for its 2023 Smiles for Kids grants program.
This year, DDF will award up to $130,000 to organizations across the state that specifically focus on children’s oral health, particularly among populations who are underserved. This is a 50% increase in giving from last year and the largest year of giving to date!
“Tooth decay is the most common, chronic childhood disease, and children in North Carolina are three times more likely to miss school due to oral health-related issues,” said Curt Ladig, chief executive officer of Delta Dental of North Carolina. “This year, we are delighted that our level of available funding has grown so that we might help more children who are lacking in resources receive better access to dental care and oral health education.” Over the last 11 years, the Foundation has received applications from and granted awards to organizations representing 40% of the counties in North Carolina. “I would like to see the Smiles for Kids program grow to impact oral health initiatives in all 100 counties in the state,” said Ladig.
Upon submission, the Delta Dental Foundation will evaluate each application based on factors such as the program’s focus on children, potential value to the community, measurable results and the level of local community support it attracts.
Applications will be accepted through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. For applications, grant guidelines and more details, visit www.deltadentalnc.com/smilesforkids.
Beacon Center of Spruce Pine opening as warming station this winter, seeks volunteers...
SPRUCE PINE — Spruce Pine United Methodist Church is opening a warming station, The Beacon Center of Spruce Pine, in its fellowship hall this winter.
There are those in our community for whom warmth in the winter months is a real problem. It may be a family that has had their electricity cut off or can’t afford enough home heating oil or gas. It may be an isolated elderly person whose house lacks sufficient insulation to keep warm.
What is a Warming Station?
A warming station is a temporary facility that operates when extreme cold weather creates dangerously inclement conditions and normal coping mechanisms are ineffective or unavailable. Incidences of extreme temperature conditions are designated “Code Purple.” The purpose of the Beacon Center of Spruce Pine is to meet this critical need in the community thereby preventing death and injury due to exposure to the elements.
Warming stations are not homeless shelters. They are open for a limited number of hours for a limited number of days and provide limited services. Stations are not day care for children, the elderly or others who cannot care for themselves. It is assumed that individuals who use the station can return to their homes when the station is closed.
How does it work?
When the overnight temperature is forecast to be consistently below 30° Fahrenheit, the decision will be made to open the Beacon Center of Spruce Pine. The center will operate overnight from 6 p.m. in the evening to 8 a.m. the following morning. It will inform local law enforcement and emergency management that it will be open, and make announcements on local radio stations, newspapers and social media. The Beacon Center of Spruce Pine will also place a purple banner at its location on Hwy. 226 when it is open.
There will be hosts present at the center to assist our neighbors in need at the warming station. It will provide partitioned sleeping areas in the church Fellowship Hall equipped with cots and single-use bedding for guests’ comfort. Meals will not be served.
How can I help?
The Beacon Center of Spruce Pine is seeking volunteers to serve as hosts to stay at the shelter during emergencies. There will be training that covers everything volunteers need to know in order to serve the needs of guests seeking shelter at the center. All volunteers are subject to a background check. For more information or to volunteer please contact the Beacon Center of Spruce Pine at (828) 675-8511 or email beaconcenterofsprucepine@gmail.com.
It doesn’t matter who you are, what you believe, or what you don’t believe – you are welcome. You are among friends, and we want you to feel at home with us.
Wildlife Commission restricts use of attractants for deer hunting in CWD areas ...
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission voted at its business meeting on August 18 to adopt an emergency amendment to restrict the use of some natural deer attractants/scents in the Primary and Secondary Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Areas.
The Wildlife Commission’s emergency rule builds off the General Assembly’s Session Law 2021-176 that took effect on Dec. 1, 2021, which defines the attractants/scents that may be used while hunting statewide. The session law stipulates that possession or use of substances containing a cervid excretion, including feces, urine, blood, gland oil, or other bodily fluid for the purposes of taking or attempting to take, attract or scout wildlife are prohibited. However, the following substances may be used:
- Synthetic products that are labeled as such.
- Products containing natural substances collected by a hunter from a cervid legally harvested in North Carolina.
- Natural deer urine and other substances collected from a facility in North Carolina with a valid Farmed Cervid License from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) and identified/labeled as such.
- Products labeled as participating in the Responsible Hunting Scent Association’s Deer Protection Program.
The emergency amendment, applicable only to the CWD Surveillance Areas, prohibits possession and use of any excretion collected by a hunter from a harvested deer. This is in addition to regulations already established, restricting the transport of deer carcasses and carcass parts from the CWD Surveillance Areas. The intent of these rules is to help the agency determine the extent of CWD and reduce the risk that CWD prions are moved and distributed within and outside of the Surveillance Areas.
What this means for hunters: Statewide, outside of CWD Surveillance Areas, hunters can continue using deer attractants/scents if they are synthetic, collected from a legally harvested deer within North Carolina, contain excretions from North Carolina facilities with a valid Farmed Cervid License from the NCDA&CS and are labeled as such, or are products labeled as participating in the Responsible Hunting Scent Association’s Deer Protection Program. Hunters hunting within the CWD Surveillance Areas may NOT use or possess urine or other substances collected from deer harvested within North Carolina for hunting.
For more information on Chronic Wasting Disease and related regulations, visit the KNOW CWD webpage, ncwildlife.org/CWD.
NCDHHS establishing community access points to provide free at-home COVID tests...
RALEIGH — NCDHHS is establishing Community Access Points in all 100 counties where North Carolinians can find free and easy at-home tests, in an effort to meet people where they are, with the tools they need to protect themselves from COVID-19.
Community organizations interested in becoming a Community Access Point can register online. Information on where to find at-home tests is available at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/PickUpTests. Information on how and where to find all testing locations in North Carolina is available at: covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTests.
Home tests are now widely available, unlike in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and their ease has made them the test of choice. At-home testing access through community distribution sites across the state is key to NCDHHS' Moving Forward Together strategy.
In addition, NCDHHS remains prepared to support a surge in testing demand in all 100 counties if needed. The department will continue to evaluate and react to feedback and trends in COVID-19 spread and will continue to adapt as needs change.
Staying up to date on vaccination and boosters offers the best protection against COVID-19 for anyone 6 months of age and older. Find a vaccine location near you at MySpot.nc.gov or by calling (888) 675-4567.
Moderna COVID-19 booster shots available in Avery County...
COVID-19 Moderna boosters are available for Avery County residents if:
- Your second/final vaccine dose was more than six months ago, and
- You are 65 or older, or
- You live or work in a nursing home or long-term care residential facility, or
- You have a medical condition that puts you at high risk for severe illness (for example, obesity, asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes), or
- You work in a high-risk profession, or
- You live or work in a place where many people live together.
Appointments may be made 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily by calling the Avery County COVID line (828) 733-8273. Please bring your insurance and vaccine cards if available. Wear appropriate clothing for easy access to the upper arm. Masks are recommended.
Booster vaccinations are also available at the following locations:
- The Baker Center (Moderna) (call (828) 737-7711 for appt.)
- Avery Pharmacy (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Crossnore Drug (Moderna) (click to boonedrug.com for appt.)
- Premier Pharmacy (Moderna) (call (828) 733-0061 for appt.)
- High Country Community Care (Moderna and J&J) (call (828) 737-0221 for appt.)
- CVS (Pfizer) (click to CVS.com for appt.)
- Walgreens (Moderna) (click to walgreens.com for appt.)
For more information, click to www.averycountync.gov.
COVID at-home testing opportunities...
Avery County and the Avery County Health Department, with recommendations from state officials, announce the use of “home tests” for COVID 19.
The public is encouraged to use home test kits when they have symptoms of COVID 19. The public is encouraged to pick up home tests at local pharmacies and stores. Test kits will be available at several locations as soon as they are received by the county. We will share those locations as soon as the tests are distributed. Please visit www.averycountync.gov or call the COVID line at (828) 733-8273 for a recorded message for more information.
The Baker Clinic at Cannon Hospital still has first-dose COVID vaccines available for anyone age 16 and up. Appointments are necessary. The Health Department (545 Schultz Circle, Newland) will also offer vaccines Monday through Friday. Call (828) 733-8273 to schedule an appointment. The Baker Center at Cannon Hospital (436 Hospital Drive, Suite 230, Linville) will offer vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Call (828) 737-7711 to schedule an appointment.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week at Baker Center...
“If you want to drink, that’s your business. If you want to stop drinking, that’s our business.” Alcoholics Anonymous hosts meetings at 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday evening at the Oak Room of the Baker Center, adjacent to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
Banner Elk Book Exchange open, adds books to its library ...
Banner Elk Book Exchange is open year round, operating with the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Masks are not required, but you may wear one if you prefer.
Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a "bring a book, take a book" policy. Bring a book, take a book! There is no check-out or return of books. Simply bring a book or books and exchange them for the same number of different books. No books to trade-in? In lieu of a book to exchange, you may make a small donation to take a book home.
The Book Exchange is more than just a library! We offer the following programs to the community:
- Book Discussion Groups
- BE Readers (Children's book discussion)
- Play & Learn Sessions
- Science/Nature Programs for Children
- Music Jams
Many people have contributed the books in the Book Exchange that fill our shelves, and a year of being sequestered at home will probably produce an abundance of book donations. We are grateful for the donations that allow others to enjoy reading, but please consider these guidelines for book donations:
- We cannot accept textbooks, reference books (dictionaries, thesaurus, etc.), outdated magazines or self-help books, or books that are damaged, mildewed, smelling of smoke, or otherwise unable to be placed on our shelves.
- We accept paperbacks in good condition.
- We keep the larger, high-quality ones on the shelves of the Book Exchange, and share those we cannot use with organizations like the V.A. hospital in Asheville. Some books also are sent to the correctional facility in Spruce Pine.
When in doubt, ask yourself if you would like to take home the books you are donating. Please do not be offended if we cannot accept your books – we are not a repository for everything! Outdated books and magazines, or those in poor condition can be taken to the recycling center on Norwood Hollow Road at the base of Sugar Mountain or on Hwy. 194 at the Three Lane between Elk Park and Newland.
Thanks to the generous funding by High Country Charitable Foundation, the Banner Elk Book Exchange has purchased more than 120 new books for its collection. These were ordered to add to the Exchange’s children and young adult collections, which always need extra books. Our focus was on Caldecott and Newberry Award winners for our young readers — please come and “exchange” some books with us!
We have also added to our regional collection – books written by regional authors or about regional subjects. If you have borrowed any of our regional titles with the white “Please return” labels on the front, please return them so others can also enjoy them. These are the only books we ask that you bring back once you've finished reading them, as they are in high demand. We have moved most of our regional books to a larger bookcase in the large backroom. Look for some new favorites there.
We appreciate your consideration, cooperation and generosity!
Mayland high school equivalency diploma classes return to campuses...
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is holding classes in-person and online to help students earn a high school equivalency diploma. Mayland Community College offers preparation classes for the GED and HiSET tests, and also offers Adult High School classes.
Mayland Community College does not charge tuition for the classes. However, a commitment of at least 8 hours a week is necessary to be successful. Although there are no fees associated with attending the classes, there may be a small fee for taking the equivalency tests.
Classes are offered at all three campuses in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties. Evening classes are available at the Mitchell Campus, located in Spruce Pine. Online classes require dependable access to the internet and the use of a computer in a quiet setting.
Call (828) 766-1327 or email learninglabs@mayland.edu for more information.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild holds monthly meetings...
Riverwalk Quilt Guild in Newland meets the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Our meeting location is at Newland Christian Church, located at 2800 Millers Gap Hwy./Hwy. 194 in Newland. For more information call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
The group’s mission is to preserve our mountain heritage of quilting, to be a source of education and inspiration for quilters, to encourage excellence in quilting and related arts, to be of service to the community, and to provide fellowship to people with a common interest.
Local students invited to join JAM program...
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven at Avery Senior Center...
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery open...
BE Artists Gallery is located in the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk. The Gallery’s summer hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. This cooperative of artists features work from more than 30 local artists and craftspeople, and is a featured gallery on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails (www.blueridgeheritage.com/blue-ridge-craft-trails/). For BE Artists Gallery event listings and updates, click to BEartistsgallery.com.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost...
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Anne Ministries support groups available...
Anne Ministries hosts a pregnancy and infant loss support group, offering a safe place to connect with others who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or an infant, every third Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Additionally, Anne Ministries also offers a new and expectant mothers support group, which takes place the third Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. There is also a post-abortion support group available for those who are suffering and seek hope and healing. Time and date for that meeting varies, so please contact the ministry for more information.
All three groups meet at 305 West Mitchell Street in Newland, and child care is provided for both groups’ weekly meetings. For more information, call (828) 742-1973 or contact Chastity at (919) 499-3083.
Celebrate Recovery...
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth...
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Program Manager Haley McKinney at (828) 387-7124 or mckinneyh@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club...
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
