Weekly gas price update… Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased two cents from last week to $2.88 as of Monday, Aug. 23. This compares with the national average which decreased three cents to $3.14 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com. National, state debt update… As of Monday, Aug. 23, the United States’ national debt was 28,671,601,879,441, according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $86,021 in debt per person and $227,474 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Aug. 23, North Carolina’s state debt was $50,005,419,547, which breaks down to $4,752 in debt per citizen. State unemployment
and food stamp update… As of Monday, Aug. 23, 1,320,866 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 735,245 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,710,224. We want to hear from you… The AJT prides itself in investment in our community. We make an effort to cover everything we possibly can, and want the help of our readers to continue to represent what is happening in Avery County. We want your submissions, but they need to meet a few criteria to be considered for publication:
- Submissions may include a photograph with everyone in the photo identified. All submissions must include contact information, including an active phone number. All submissions must include basic information.
Submissions are not free advertising. No submission that directly benefits a private individual or for-profit organization, either monetarily or for political gain, will be printed. Some good examples of acceptable submissions are philanthropic events, religious events, community events and any events or occurrences of special interest. The AJT reserves the right to edit submissions to fit publication guidelines and reserves the right to not publish any submission for any reason. All submissions may be sent to news@averyjournal.com. Griefshare seminar held
weekly at Newland
Presbyterian Church… GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life, as well as offer help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. We know it hurts, and we want to help. The group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Sept. 16 at Newland Presbyterian Church, located at 199 Elk Street in Newland. There is a $15 fee for a class workbook. For more information, contact Terri at thauser@cfl.rr.com or Peggy at peggyleebaird@gmail.com. Beech Mountain
History Museum open… BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Beech Mountain History Museum has reopened for the Summer season Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. It is located next to Fred’s General Mercantile at the top of Beech Mountain. Two new exhibits are featured. The first exhibit is a scale model of “The Battle on Beech,” which was a brief battle fought during the Civil War. The second exhibit is an audio exhibit of Ray Hicks, the famous area storyteller, telling his stories called the “Jack Tales.” In addition, the museum has a sizeable collection of Land of Oz memorabilia, a model railroad from the logging days, Cherokee arrowheads dating back more than a thousand years, features on the birth of the ski resort and town, and much more. Come visit the Museum, grab lunch at Fred’s and enjoy our cool mountain weather! Old Beech Mountain
Community Center Golf
Tournament August 28… The Old Beech Mountain Community Center will host its annual golf tournament at Sugar Mountain Golf Club on Saturday, Aug. 28. Team registration for the tournament will take place at 7:45 a.m., with the tournament beginning with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Registration fee for teams of four is $260. For more information, call Brad Estep at (828) 773-0415, Carrie Estep at (828) 898-2245, or Carolyn Marshall at (828) 898-5581. Annual Hazardous Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day August 28 … Collection will take place behind the Board of Education offices in Newland from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, and signs will be posted at the roadside indicating collection area. The Avery County Solid Waste Department provides this one-day event free of charge for Avery County residents only. Commercial waste will not be accepted. Items that qualify for collection include pesticide and herbicides, all types of paint, paint strippers, stains and varnishes, petroleum products, glues and related adhesives, cleaners and drain openers, all types of batteries, old gas, oil and antifreeze. No electronics will be accepted on this day. The event is co-sponsored by the Avery County Cooperative Extension Office, the NC Department of Agriculture and the Consumer Pesticide Assistance Disposal Program. For more information, call (828) 737-5420 or (828) 260-9205. Programs at Cone
and Price this week…
- Saturday, Aug. 28 — E.B. Jeffress Talk and Walk (2 p.m. at Jeffress Park Picnic Area, Milepost 271.9). Come join a Ranger for a brief talk about E.B. Jeffress and the Park followed by a one-mile round trip guided walk to The Cascades Waterfalls. Approximately 90 minutes in length. Sunday, Aug. 29 — Meet the Foxes (2 to 3 p.m. at Wilson Creek Valley Overlook, Milepost 302). Gloria and Zorro are a pair that are living and raising a family in Durham Co. They have four charming kits who are growing fast! Come by and learn a bit about being a gray fox. Friday, Saturday and Sunday (weekly) — Cone Talk (2 p.m. at Cone Manor, Milepost 294, front steps below the house). We will talking about the ongoing renovations to the historic house. Then we will talk about the history of the Cone family in America and the history of Flat Top Manor from acquiring land and its use to the house itself.
All programs are free and open to the public. Cranberry Baptist Church Homecoming August 29… Cranberry Baptist Church will be celebrating its annual Homecoming, with Sunday School beginning at 10 a.m. and worship service beginning at 11 a.m. Dinner will follow the worship service. The church will provide paper products, drinks and chicken, and everyone is asked to bring a side dish or dessert. Inaugural Sugar Mountain Golf Classic Tournament Set for September 11 and 12… The Sugar Mountain Golf Club will host the inaugural Sugar Mountain Golf Classic on Sept. 11 and 12. The two days of individual medal, stroke play is open to amateur men and women 18 years of age and up. Voted the No. 2 executive course in the United States, this public course owned by the Village is one of the most popular in the High Country. The $75 entry fee includes carts and greens fees for both days of play, plus the finale awards cookout Sunday. Saturday’s play begins with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Opening round scores will create three flights for Sunday’s final round. Sunday’s round features a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Cash prizes for the top three finishers in each of the three flights with the overall low scorer named amateur champion. Additional prizes provided by local businesses include “closest to the pin” on all par threes. Entry deadline is Sept. 4, and the field limited to the first 72 entrants. Call (828) 898-6464 or go to www.seesugar.com/classic for more information and to register. Wildcat Challenge Off-Road Triathlon August 28… Swim in a cool mountain lake, ride and run the national championship trails on Lees-McRae College’s campus during the Wildcat Challenge Off-Road Triathlon Challenge at Wildcat Lake on Hickory Nut Gap Road in Banner Elk on Saturday, Aug. 28. All proceeds from the event will benefit Wildcat Lake. This is not a sanctioned USTA event, is independently insured, and no license is required. Cash prizes will be awarded for pro fields categories, with racing categories from pro level to ages under 10 years old. Top three finishers in each category will receive prices. For more information, click to wildcatchallenge.com or bikereg.com. Southern Gospel Music Festival August 28… The Southern Gospel Music Festival will take place at Burnsville Town Square from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28. Artists scheduled to perform include Boone & Church, Jimmy Justus Family, Debbie Phillips and Edwards Family, and headlined by Darin & Brooke Aldridge Premier Group. Bring your lawn chair, blanket and picnic basket and local restaurants will be open. The event is sponsored by Mountain Time on Main Street. For more information, click to www.mountaintimeonmainst.com. DSS School Clothing
Allowance beginning
September 13… Avery County DSS Clothing Allowance will begin Monday Sept. 13, 2021. Qualified individuals must have children under the age of 18 who reside in your home at least 51% of the time. This allowance is for school clothes only. The pink application will be located outside the DSS office starting September 13. Applications can be left in our dropbox or with our front desk. This is a first-come, first-serve program. For any questions, call Tasha Smith at (828) 733-8256. Income limits are $2,873 for two individuals, $3,620 for three individuals, $4,367 for four individuals, $5,113 for five individuals, plus $746 for each additional member. The program will end Sept 30 or until funding is gone. Community tent revival through August 27
hosted by Victory
Baptist Church… Victory Baptist Church will be holding a community tent revival on its property located at 507 Mill Timber Creek Road in Newland. Services will begin nightly at 7 p.m. Several musical guests will be appearing throughout the week, including Daughters of Calvary, The Edwards Family, Kogan and Macalah East, and Cody and Abby Roberts. A Youth Night and dedication service for the 81-acre property will be held during the Friday evening services. Guest preacher for the revival services is Evangelist Heath Williams, with Pastor Ethan Greene serving as moderator. For more information and discounted hotel rates, call or text (828) 964-5763. Ambassador
Baptist Church College Ensemble and quartets at Faith Baptist
on September 5… In August 1989, Ambassador Baptist College opened its doors to 36 students from across America — students who came to prepare for full-time Christian service. Today, the focus and thrust of the college remains constant and the student body continues to grow. Dr. Ron Comfort, the founder and chancellor of Ambassador Baptist College, is a veteran of more than 50 years of full-time evangelism. Through his years of ministry, God burdened him to establish a Bible college whose sole focus was training men and women for Christian service. In 2009, Dr. Alton Beal became the president of ABC, and continues with the same burden and joy of preparing the next generation of Christian servants. Students at Ambassador Baptist College major in Bible and will have earned more than sixty credit hours in Bible upon receiving a four-year degree. Along with this solid Bible training, the students also choose a second major in the field of ministry to which God has called them to. Add to this Bible training a strong local church emphasis, daily chapel messages, Christ-honoring music, and a warm friendly atmosphere, and the result is Ambassador Baptist College. ABC Ensemble and quartets travel to churches on alternating weekends throughout the school year and several weeks in the summer months providing special music and preaching. On September 5, Faith Baptist Church in Linville will host Ambassador Bible College for a time of music and preaching. The church is located at 166 West Third Street in Linville, with a service time of 11 a.m. BBB Scam Alert:
Child tax credits are coming, and so are
the scammers… Through December 2021, if you qualify for payments through the American Rescue Plan Act, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced it is sending monthly payments direct deposit, paper check or through debit cards. These payments are an advance on the child tax credit, which means eligible people will get up to half of their child tax credit in these monthly payments and the other half when they file their 2021 taxes. You can go to IRS.gov to see who qualifies, how much you may receive, and how to address any problems. You will also have the option of unenrolling from the Advance payments program. According to the Federal Trade Commission, when it comes to the government being in the news, the scammers will likely use their standard playbook, meaning impostor scams may appear, with con artists pretending to “help” you get your payments earlier, get more money, or commit identity theft. BBB and the FTC share these tips:
- Avoid Impostor scams — Government agencies like the IRS or Social Security Administration will not call, text, DM, or email you. Do not give out any personal information, like social security numbers, bank account information, or credit/debit card numbers. Eligibility requirements and payment disbursements are monitored by the IRS only. When someone is requiring payments by gift card, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency, it is likely a scam.
Roan Mountain Summer Concert Series each Saturday through early September… ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — From 5 to 8 p.m. each Saturday through September, the Roan Mountain Summer Concert Series will feature different area musicians to bring dulcet tones to the Roan Mountain Community Park (located behind the Roan Mountain Post Office off Hwy. 19E). On Saturday, Aug. 28, the series welcomes renowned acoustic duo Nowhere Valley, featuring Jennifer Gillenwater and her three-piece acoustic band playing Americana music at 5 p.m., while at 6 p.m., Preston Benfield takes the stage with hard-hitting Southern Rock. Grab a lawn chair, pack a snack and enjoy an evening on the Roan. For more information, contact John Bland at (423) 956-0714 or jebnj@hotmail.com. High Country Area
Agency on Aging
offers virtual music
therapy program… Back by popular demand, The High Country Area Agency on Aging is hosting another Music Therapy Support Group starting July 14, and it meets every Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. until Sept. 9, 2021. This group is completely free and will meet via Zoom. This group will be led by Kelly Frick, a board certified music therapist. It is meant to help family caregivers use music to relax, de-stress, and cope. There are limited spots available so register now. Anyone from the seven county region (Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Wilkes, Watauga and Yancey) can sign up and enjoy the group. To sign up, or for questions or more information, contact Amber Chapman at (828) 278-7406 or achapman@hccog.org. Dedication for
ET&WNC Caboose
No. 505 August 31… The Avery County Historical Society is planning a dedication for the ET&WNC Caboose No. 505 at 10 a.m. for Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Caboose No. 505 was moved to its current location behind the Avery County Museum and has been fully restored to its original state. Built in 1926, it was in service until 1950 when the ET&WNC railroad was abandoned. This is a much welcomed addition to the Avery County Museum exhibits. Join us for a celebration of the last caboose left from the beloved “Tweetsie Railroad.” The Avery County Museum is open from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Stop by and check out the many historical artifacts housed in the old Avery County Jail. For more information, click to www.averycountymuseum.org. Call for Sculpture Artists for 35th Annual
Sculpture Celebration… LENOIR — The Caldwell Arts Council announces its 35th Annual Sculpture Celebration in Lenoir on Saturday Sept. 11, 2021 at the Broyhill Walking Park. Sculptors are invited to bring up to three sculptures for this one-day event to compete for $11,000 in cash awards, along with potential sales and commissions. Registration includes free camping, a Friday Night Sculptors’ Dinner, breakfast, and a meal voucher for the day of the event. This annual family-friendly event attracts sculptors and buyers from the eastern United States to Lenoir, and in past years, has attracted more than 4,000 people. It is funded in part by generous sponsors and by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Early registration discounts are available. For complete competition details, click to www.caldwellarts.com, or contact the Caldwell Arts Council at (828) 754-2486 or office@caldwellarts.com. Free deer hunting and processing webinars
offered this September… RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. Wildlife Federation will offer two free online hunting-related webinars this fall. “Introduction to Deer Hunting” will be held on Sept. 14, and “Practical Deer Processing: From Field to Freezer” will be held on Sept. 16. Both classes will run from 7 to 8 p.m. and are open to anyone interested, especially individuals who have never hunted, are new to hunting or lack social support for hunting. “Both webinars are intended to prepare new and novice hunters for the upcoming whitetail deer season, which opens with bow hunting on September 11,” said Walter “Deet” James, R3 hunting specialist at the Wildlife Commission. “It’s a fantastic educational opportunity for people who may not have access to an existing hunting community of family members and friends. Each session will be followed by a 30-minute question-and-answer session lead by wildlife education specialists.” Topics at the “Introduction to Deer Hunting” webinar will include whitetail habits and habitats, scouting techniques, essential equipment, tree stand safety, effective shot placement, tracking techniques and field dressing. Topics at the “Practical Deer Processing: From Field to Freezer” webinar will include field dressing, skinning, safe meat handling and basic home processing. Pre-registration is required at ncwildlife.org/sbs. A recording of the presentation will be available to all registrants afterwards. For additional information, contact James at (984)-202-1387 or walter.james@ncwildlife.org. The 2021-22 deer season dates are posted online at ncwildlife.org/hunting. Ginseng harvesting
permits will not be
issued in 2021… ASHEVILLE — The Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests will not issue American ginseng harvest permits this year due to continued declines and low population levels observed through monitoring and surveys. Commercial harvesting of wild ginseng has been occurring for the past 250 years. Declines are attributed to long-term harvesting, more recent over harvesting, out-of-season harvest, and the taking of mature plants without planting the seeds for future crops. The number of plants now in the national forests is too low to be sustainably harvested. “Every year we’ve seen fewer ginseng plants and the danger is that they’ll completely disappear from this area,” said Gary Kauffman, botanist for the National Forests in North Carolina. “We need to pause the harvest now to help ensure that these plants will be available in future years and for our grandkids and their kids.” Kauffman monitors plant levels and has worked with other organizations to reintroduce ginseng into the forest where the plant has been overharvested. Anyone removing wild ginseng plants or its parts on national forest lands without a permit may be fined up to $5,000 or a six-month sentence in federal prison, or both. Family Fun Night
with Famous Brick Oven this summer… Famous Brick Oven’s Family Fun Night Series takes place with live music every Friday from 5:30 to 8:45 p.m. through mid-August, followed by a family-friendly outdoor movie. Free Bounce House fun will be available from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. as well. The events are free, with food and beverage available for purchase inside. For more information, call (828) 387-4000. New hours at
Banner Elk Chamber
of Commerce… As summer emerges, the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce has extended its open hours to 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday thru Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday. For more information, call (828) 898-8395. Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week at Baker Center… “If you want to drink, that’s your business. If you want to stop drinking, that’s our business.” Alcoholics Anonymous hosts meetings at 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday evening at the Oak Room of the Baker Center, adjacent to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville. Banner Elk Book Exchange now open … Banner Elk Book Exchange is now open, operating with the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays until Oct. 31. Masks are not required, but you may wear one if you prefer. Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. Bring a book, take a book! There is no check-out or return of books. Simply bring a book or books and exchange them for the same number of different books. No books to trade-in? In lieu of a book to exchange, you may make a small donation to take a book home. The Book Exchange is more than just a library! We offer the following programs to the community:
- Book Discussion Groups BE Readers (Children’s book discussion) Play & Learn Sessions Science/Nature Programs for Children Music Jams
Many people have contributed the books in the Book Exchange that fill our shelves, and a year of being sequestered at home will probably produce an abundance of book donations. We are grateful for the donations that allow others to enjoy reading, but please consider these guidelines for book donations:
- We cannot accept textbooks, reference books (dictionaries, thesaurus, etc.), outdated magazines or self-help books, or books that are damaged, mildewed, smelling of smoke, or otherwise unable to be placed on our shelves. We accept paperbacks in good condition. We keep the larger, high-quality ones on the shelves of the Book Exchange, and share those we cannot use with organizations like the V.A. hospital in Asheville. Some books also are sent to the correctional facility in Spruce Pine.
When in doubt, ask yourself if you would like to take home the books you are donating. Please do not be offended if we cannot accept your books – we are not a repository for everything! Outdated books and magazines, or those in poor condition can be taken to the recycling center on Norwood Hollow Road at the base of Sugar Mountain or on 194 at the Three Lane between Elk Park and Newland. We appreciate your consideration, cooperation and generosity! Mayland high school equivalency diploma classes return to
campuses… SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is holding classes in-person and online to help students earn a high school equivalency diploma. Mayland Community College offers preparation classes for the GED and HiSET tests, and also offers Adult High School classes. Mayland Community College does not charge tuition for the classes. However, a commitment of at least 8 hours a week is necessary to be successful. Although there are no fees associated with attending the classes, there may be a small fee for taking the equivalency tests. Classes are offered at all three campuses in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties. Evening classes are available at the Mitchell Campus, located in Spruce Pine. Online classes require dependable access to the internet and the use of a computer in a quiet setting. Call (828) 766-1327 or email learninglabs@mayland.edu for more information. DMV resumes
regular road tests for
drivers 15 to 17 years old… ROCKY MOUNT – With health safety conditions improving in North Carolina, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is resuming regular road tests this week. This ends the Contactless Road Test (CRT) program that had been required for 15- to 17-year-old drivers seeking their Level 3 Full Provisional license and a select group of other drivers who could not qualify for a road test waiver. All drivers who already had been scheduled for a CRT should proceed with that appointment but be aware they will instead be taking a road test in regular traffic conditions, instead of the parking lots where CRTs were conducted. Other 15- to 17-year-old drivers who have had their Level 2 Limited License for at least six months can schedule an appointment at https://skiptheline.ncdot.gov/Webapp/_/_/_/en/WizardAppt/Welcome, selecting Teen Level 3 as the process. Other drivers who would have required a CRT appointment, including those who previously failed a road test, are governed by lawful and or legal presence status (not a permanent resident), or whose driving privileges were suspended when their previous license expired, should select Driver License – First Time for their appointment process. By returning to regular road testing, the DMV is going from 28 locations that were hosting the contact-less tests to about 100 offices across the state that will do regular road tests. For health and safety reasons, all drivers will be required to wear a mask, as will the examiner, and all testing drivers will have their temperature checked before beginning the road test. Mountain Piecemakers
tickets available
for Opportunity Quilt… Mountain Piecemakers 2021 opportunity quilt is called “The Garden Club” by Smith Street Designs. This beautiful quilt is a combination of machine embroidered applique, machine embroidery and traditionally pieced blocks. There are 17 embroidery designs within the quilt. The finished size is 82 by 102 inches. The entire quilt is custom quilted by a member of the Guild. Additional photos can be viewed on our website. You can purchase tickets at https://mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org/ticket-purchase or by clicking to mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org. We will have the quilt on display at our booth at the Mount Mitchell Crafts Fair along with numerous items for sale. Proceeds from our opportunity quilt ticket sale go to purchase fabric and batting to make Hero Quilts for local veterans and to create Project Linus quilts for children in need. Each year we award 50 to 60 quilts to local veterans from Yancey, Mitchell and Madison counties. This year’s ceremony will be on Veterans Day at the Town Square in Burnsville. The drawing will be held at end of Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 11, 2021. The quilt will be shipped if needed to the winner. Mountain Piecemakers is a nonprofit quilt guild and offers educational opportunities for those interested in quilting as well as community service projects. 2021 visitor season
on the Blue Ridge Parkway… BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY — National Park Service officials reminds visitors to the Blue Ridge Parkway that park visitors play a key role in protecting the historic 469-mile route. With many of the Parkway’s campgrounds, picnic areas, and visitor centers fully operational, park visitors and neighbors are reminded that when visiting these and other areas to stay on trails and roads, pack out trash, and leave park resources as you find them. “The protection of the Parkway is a shared goal between park staff, partners, volunteers, and the millions of visitors who come to the park each year. We expect this summer and fall to be busy on the Parkway and one of the ways visitors can help us take care of park resources is by planning ahead,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “Visitor choices to recreate responsibly and plan ahead play an important role in helping us preserve and protect the Parkway and its resources for future generations.” Park rangers are also sharing some important tips for visiting the Blue Ridge Parkway. From reminders about what to do at crowded overlooks, to navigation tips for the Parkway, this new Top 10 Tips list helps both new and experienced park visitors alike get the most out of their trip to the Parkway this season. The tips can be found by clicking to https://www.nps.gov/articles/000/top-10-things-to-know-before-you-go.htm. Visitors can also expect several road and construction projects happening throughout the season that address ongoing maintenance needs. Current projects include two bridge rehabilitation projects; one at the Linville River Bridge in North Carolina, near Milepost 317, and another at the Roanoke River Bridge in Virginia, near Milepost 114. Signed detour routes are in place around both of these project closures. A pavement preservation project at overlooks and picnic areas in Virginia is ongoing and could have minor impacts; and a major exterior rehabilitation project is also underway at the Moses Cone Memorial Park Manor House at Milepost 298. The Manor House is open during construction. As the NPS continues to monitor and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, public health measures are in place across the park including capacity limits and temporary closures in response to local conditions. Consistent with CDC recommendations, people who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces. A complete schedule of open facilities, as well as additional information to help plan a memorable and safe Parkway experience, is available on the Parkway’s website. Regularly updated information regarding ranger events, music performances, and cultural demonstrations is also available online. Forest Service shelters
available along the southern Appalachian Trail… ASHEVILLE— Shelters along the Appalachian National Scenic Trail in Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia are now available for use. Hikers are encouraged to bring their own personal tent and face coverings. Earlier in the pandemic these shelters were shut down, along with trailheads. The shelters are located on national forest land, managed by the Forest Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture. Officials say there are hundreds of shelters averaging about eight miles apart along the trail, although the intervals vary. Shelters might not be frequently maintained at all locations. Another overnight option is dispersed camping in designated areas of the national forest. Hikers should be prepared to tent camp if social distancing in shelters is not possible. Hikers can plan ahead by checking forest websites for site-specific details before their trip. The southern portion of the Appalachian Trail runs through four national forests: Tennessee: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/cherokee/recreation, Cherokee National Forest Georgia: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/conf/recreation, Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests North Carolina: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/nfsnc/recreation, National Forests in North Carolina Virginia: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/gwj/recreation, George Washington and Jefferson National Forests The Appalachian Trail is a popular hiking path stretching more than 2,100 miles from Georgia to Maine. About 100 miles of the trail are in North Carolina and about 226 miles of the trail are along the North Carolina and Tennessee border. Hikers are encouraged to recreate responsibly, maintain a safe social distance and follow health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health authorities. At-Home testing
for the SARS-CoV-2 Virus… North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), in partnership with LabCorp, is piloting a program to provide 35,000 no-cost, at-home testing kits to underprivileged and/or disabled North Carolinians experiencing financial barriers to getting tested. FNS recipients are able to order Pixel by LabCorp at-home testing kits to be shipped overnight directly to their homes. The test kits include test supplies (nasal swab, sample container, etc.), detailed instructions and prepaid specimen return shipping materials. Results are typically reported back to the individual within 48 to 72 hours from the time the specimen is received at the lab. The Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 at-home testing kit is a molecular test that detects the presence or absence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. For questions contact The Pixel by LabCorp at website https://www.pixel.labcorp.com/nc or the Pixel’s dedicated support line at (800) 833-3935. Farmers Tailgate Markets
open in the High Country… HIGH COUNTRY — Farmers tailgate markets are open for the season. These markets offer an array of produce, including colorful root vegetables like carrots and radishes, tender lettuces and salad greens, cold-hardy greens like kale and spinach, mushrooms, spring alliums, and much more. In addition to produce, market vendors will have meats, cheese, eggs, bread, and prepared foods as well as a wide selection of plant starts. Appalachian Grown farmers markets in the High Country include:
- Alleghany County Farmers Market (90 S. Main St., Sparta, (336) 372-5597): Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ashe County Farmers Market (108 BackStreet, West Jefferson): Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Avery County Farmers Market (185 Azalea Circle SE, Banner Elk): Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m. Bakersville Main Street Farmer’s Market (143 Crimson Laurel Way, Bakersville, (704) 819-0729): Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon Blowing Rock Farmers Market (corner of Main St. and Park Ave., Blowing Rock): Thursdays, 3 to 6 p.m. King Street Market, Boone: Tuesdays, 4 to 7 p.m. Spruce Pine Farmers Market (parking lot of NAPA Auto Parts on Hwy. 226, (252) 675-9989): Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m. Watauga County Farmers Market (591 Horn in the West Dr., Boone, (828) 355-4918): Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon Wilkes County Farmers Market (842 CBD Loop — Yadkin Valley Marketplace downtown North Wilkesboro, (336) 667-7129): Tuesdays, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Many COVID-19 precautions, including social distancing, limiting the number of shoppers, and mask requirements, are still in effect. Check individual market websites and signage for details and updates. SNAP/EBT is accepted by many farmers markets in the region. In addition, some markets also offer SNAP incentives, such as one-to-one matches on dollars spent through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program at farmers markets. Find details about this and other farmers market SNAP programs at asapconnections.org/snap. There are more than 100 farmers markets across the Appalachian Grown region, which includes Western North Carolina as well as surrounding counties in Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina. For a complete list of markets click to asapconnections.org/farmersmarkets or use ASAP’s online Local Food Guide at appalachiangrown.org. Riverwalk Quilt Guild holds monthly meetings… Riverwalk Quilt Guild in Newland meets the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Our meeting location is at Newland Christian Church, located at 2800 Millers Gap Hwy./Hwy. 194 in Newland. For more information call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204. The group’s mission is to preserve our mountain heritage of quilting, to be a source of education and inspiration for quilters, to encourage excellence in quilting and related arts, to be of service to the community, and to provide fellowship to people with a common interest. Recreational senior softball league seeking participants… High Country Senior Softball is looking for men ages 60 and older and women ages 50 and older to come out and enjoy a fun time competing in senior softball or leisurely throwing the ball around for exercise. Senior Softball meets April through September every Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Avery High School and every Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Watauga Recreation Center. Ages for competitive teams range from 60 to 69, as well as 70 and older. Bats, balls and gloves are available for use, so lace up you sneakers and come out. For more information, call Bert Valery at (727) 215-5560. Local students invited to join JAM program… Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu. Caregiver Haven
at Avery Senior Center… Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program. Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220. This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey. SBA Extends COVID-19
Economic Injury Disaster
Loan Application Deadline through Dec. 31… WASHINGTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that the deadline to apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program for the COVID-19 Pandemic disaster declaration is extended to Dec. 31, 2021. The deadline extension comes as a result of the recent bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress and enacted by President Trump on Dec. 27, 2020. To date, the SBA has approved $197 billion in low-interest loans which provides working capital funds to small businesses, nonprofits and agricultural businesses make it through this challenging time. “Following the President’s declaration of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the SBA has approved over 3.6 million loans through our Economic Injury Disaster Loan program nationwide,” Administrator Jovita Carranza said. “The EIDL program has assisted millions of small businesses, including nonprofit organizations, sole proprietors and independent contractors, from a wide array of industries and business sectors, to survive this very difficult economic environment.” EIDL loan applications will continue to be accepted through December 2021, pending the availability of funds. Loans are offered at very affordable terms, with a 3.75% interest rate for small businesses and 2.75% interest rate for nonprofit organizations, a 30-year maturity, and an automatic deferment of one year before monthly payments begin. Every eligible small business and nonprofit are encouraged to apply to get the resources they need. Banner Elk Artists Gallery open… BE Artists Gallery is located in the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk. The Gallery’s summer hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. This cooperative of artists features work from more than 30 local artists and craftspeople, and is a featured gallery on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails (www.blueridgeheritage.com/blue-ridge-craft-trails/). For BE Artists Gallery event listings and updates, click to BEartistsgallery.com. Avery County Local Food
Producers Directory… The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase. If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270. Get outdoor cats fixed
and vaccinated at no cost… If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID. Celebrate Recovery… Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ. No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476. Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth… Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them. Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org. Avery County Volunteer Communications Club… Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.