Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina decreased by three cents to $2.50 per gallon from last week as of Monday, Aug 5. This compares with the national average which decreased by two cents to $2.70 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Aug. 5, the United States’ national debt was $22,567,954,579,299 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $68,501 in debt per person and $183,348 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Aug. 5. North Carolina’s state debt was $43,006,650,938, which breaks down to $4,120 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update …
As of Monday, Aug. 5, 151,102 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 677,469 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,508,342.
The Avery Journal-Times E-Edition…
Readers of The Avery Journal-Times can now receive the news, sports and features they enjoy in the weekly edition of the newspaper via our online E-Edition at www.averyjournal.com. Access to our online content comes at no additional charge for current print subscribers, who can call (828) 733-0401. Online readers can subscribe to this service for $15 per year or a recurring charge of $1.25 per month via the website. We at The AJT thank you for your continued support as we strive to provide excellence in local news coverage as Avery County’s newspaper of record.
Senior Center Highlights…
Aug. 7
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Bingo (10:45 a.m.)
Computing with Charlie (1 to 3 p.m.)
Aug. 8
Advanced Line Dancing (9:30 a.m.)
Blood Pressure Check (10 a.m.)
Wii Games (10:30 a.m.)
Men’s Coffee (10:30 a.m.)
Tai Chi for Arthritis (10:45 a.m.)
Aug. 9
Walking Club (9 a.m.)
Caregiver’s Haven (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
iPad Games (10:30 a.m.)
Luau Party (11 a.m.)
Aug. 12
Clay works (9 a.m.)
Walking Club (9 a.m.)
Computer Skills (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Resource Fair (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
Tai Chi (10:30 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
Aug. 13
Social Security Assistance (9 a.m. to noon)
Shaping with Resistance Bands (10 a.m.)
Bible Study (10 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
Aug. 14
Bowling Trip to Johnson City, must sign up prior (8:15 a.m.)
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Bingo (10:45 a.m.)
Computing with Charlie (1 to 3 p.m.)
Crossnore Presbyterian Special Speaker Series…
The speaker series will run through August. Dates: Tuesday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m., Anne Trenning, Pianist, and Ed Williams, retired Editorial Chief of Charlotte Observer and author, “A Night of Music and Readings.” The series is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the church office at (828) 733-1939. The church is located at 200 Chapel Drive in Crossnore.
BRRH Carter receives CEO to Know honor…
SPRUCE PINE – Blue Ridge Regional Hospital is honored to announce CEO/CNO Becky Carter has been named as one of Becker’s Healthcare 70 CEOs, presidents and administrators of critical access hospitals to know in 2019.
The men and women included on this list lead organizations regularly recognized for patient safety and quality and are part of strategic partnerships with local their community. Carter has been at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital for five years during which the hospital has been recognized as a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital and has been accredited as a Pathway to Excellence organization.
“I am honored to receive this recognition from Becker’s Hospital Review. At Blue Ridge Regional Hospital the entire team is committed to caring for patients with compassion and the highest quality and to improving the lives of those in our community. I, along with the staff at BRRH, serve the people of our area with the hope of giving everyone a healthier tomorrow,” Carter said.
Carter has served in senior hospital management for more than 20 years and previously served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer of Transylvania Regional Hospital in Brevard, also a part of the Mission Health system. She is board certified in healthcare management and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
A native of North Carolina, she holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in nursing from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is currently a resident of Burnsville.
Becker’s Healthcare compiled this list through nominations and editorial research. The leaders presented are in alphabetical order, and individuals do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion on this list.
The full list can be read by clicking to http://www.beckershospitalreview.com/lists/critical-access-hospital-ceos-to-know-2019.
Tickets on sale for Autumn at Oz, Dinner with Dorothy…
BEECH MOUNTAIN — Tickets are available for the Land of Oz’s 26th annual Autumn at Oz Festival, which takes place Sept. 6 to 8, and Sept. 13 to 15, as well as the Dining with Dorothy events
“Skip down the Yellow Brick Road atop Beech Mountain — one mile high in the sky — where you will literally be over the rainbow. If you’ve ever gone searching for your heart’s desire, look no further,” a statement from Land of Oz said. “You will experience the magic of Oz during this two-week event where the Scarecrow, TinMan, and Lion are ready to greet you on your travels, along with all of your other favorite characters from the classic story. This is the only event of its kind where you are immersed into the actual Land of Oz and may run into a Munchkin, Flying Monkey, or Toto, too.”
In addition, the Dining with Dorothy events take place on the same dates and times at Sorrento’s in Banner Elk.
The tours and dinner takes place on the hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 6 and 13, both Fridays, and hourly from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept 7, 8, 14 and 15, both Saturdays and Sundays. Autumn at Oz tickets are $45 each and Dining with Dorothy is $35, both plus tax.
The semi-defunct park opens a select few days each year and often sells out.
For more information including a link to purchase tickets, click to www.landofoznc.com/autumnatoz.
American Red Cross reports emergency blood shortage, offers gift card to blood donors…
ASHEVILLE — To help address the current emergency blood shortage, all who come to give blood or platelets with the American Red Cross July 29 through Aug. 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give now by activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive,” or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, clicking to redcrossblood.org, or calling 1 (800) RED CROSS (1 (800) 733-2767).
When an emergency arises, it is the blood already on the shelves that saves lives. Only through the generosity of blood donors can the Red Cross provide hospitals with lifesaving blood to meet the ongoing and often, unpredictable needs of patients. The need for blood is constant. In the United States every two seconds blood is needed to help accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
With the help of a generous $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross hopes to motivate donors to roll up a sleeve and alleviate the blood shortage across the country. Amazon’s partnership with the Red Cross is part of their commitment to “Right Now Needs” to help increase blood donations to ensure patient needs are met.
“We are grateful to Amazon for their support in addressing a ‘Right Now Need’ for blood donations,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “Each donation truly matters to those counting on blood products to battle illness and injury. Today, we are asking the public to donate as soon as possible to ensure blood is available on hospital shelves for those in need.”
Blood transfusion is one of the most common inpatient hospital procedures in the U.S., and these blood products can only come from volunteer donors. Yet, only 3 out of 100 people in the United States give blood. The Red Cross urges individuals across the country to roll up a sleeve today to ensure blood is available for patients across the country. A blood donation takes about an hour from start to finish, but the actual donation itself only takes about 8 to 10 minutes.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, click to redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
The next opportunity for local donations will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at the State Employees’ Credit Union, located at 231 River Street in Newland.
Linville River
restoration project community meeting August 8…
CROSSNORE — The N.C. Forest Service will host a community meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Crossnore Mountain Training Facility at 6065 Linville Falls Highway. The meeting will last up to one hour and include a presentation on the Linville River Restoration Project occurring on Gill State Forest starting in August. Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask questions about the restoration work.
This habitat improvement project will restore about 2,500 linear feet of river channel and enhance 500 feet of an unnamed tributary that flows into the river. All planned restoration work is on state-owned property managed by the Forest Service.
“This meeting is the first step in communicating the restoration efforts planned for the water resources at Gill State Forest, and the long-term benefits including improved aquatic habitat and an enhanced trout fishery,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler.
As construction begins, the Forest Service plans to have a representative onsite to answer questions about the restoration project. Once construction commences, updates about the project will be posted on a temporary kiosk in the visitors access parking lot near the restoration site, on N.C. Forest Service social media and online at www.ncforestservice.gov/LinvilleRiverRestoration. The river reach being restored will be closed to recreationists during construction for public and worker safety. The Mountain Training Facility and Linville River Nursery will remain open for business during the construction work.
Some of the restoration project partners include the Resource Institute, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, U.S.D.A. Forest Service and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Avery County Chamber of Commerce fun-filled events for everyone…
From Aug. 9 to 11, visit Banner Elk for the three-day Fine Art & Master Crafts Festival that has been servicing the area for more than 30 years. This juried festival welcomes visitors at no charge and brings an eclectic gathering of unique fine artists and masters crafters to the Historic Banner Elk Elementary School in downtown Banner Elk. Times are 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Soon enough this area will burst forth with beautiful fall foliage and the occurrence of the 42nd Annual Woolly Worm Festival in downtown Banner Elk, where furry Woolly Worm friends race for cash. The winner on Saturday, Oct. 19, takes away a $1,000 prize and will depict the winter weather. Always the third weekend of October, this special event provided by Banner Elk Kiwanis and the Avery Chamber gives back the total proceeds to the community, children and schools. Click to www.woollyworm.com and make your reservation and find out more about this fun filled weekend.
For more information, call the Avery County Chamber of Commerce at (828) 898-5605.
Lees-McRae College announces new
Theatre Arts Administration program for Fall 2019…
BANNER ELK — Starting in Fall 2019, Lees-McRae College will begin offering a new major: Theatre Arts Administration.
The hybrid program, a joint effort between the college’s School of Arts, Humanities and Education and the School of Business and Management, will prepare students who have an interest in the arts and business for a career in arts administration.
“Theatre is a business,” Assistant Dean of Arts, Humanities, and Education and Director of Theatre Arts Danielle Curtis said. “Our Theatre Arts Administration degree bridges the gap between the art of theatre and the science of business.”
The program includes classes such as theatre marketing and management, community and outreach, management and leadership, business communications, among many others. Students will also have the chance to train during the Lees-McRae Summer Theatre productions and become involved in student-led projects on campus and in the community.
Popular minors students may consider include technical theatre, marketing or English.
For more information, click to www.lmc.edu/academics/programs/theatre-arts-admin.
YME Bocce ball
activities…
The clients at Yellow Mountain Enterprises will begin playing Bocce ball each Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost …
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate
Recovery …
Each Sunday at 6 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Banner Elk Book Exchange …
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open. Winter operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth …
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery Museum hours …
The number of visitors to the Avery County Historical Museum and ET&WNC Railroad Depot and Caboose has increased greatly due to expanded hours and updated displays. The Museum is now open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and when volunteers are available on Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special tours may be arranged by calling (828) 733-7111. There are also opportunities to volunteer. To find out more, call us at the Museum.
The museum features many exhibits with artifacts that belonged to local residents. The history and culture of the area is of interest to local residents as well as visitors. The public is invited to take advantage of this free resource. The museum is located next to the Avery County Courthouse.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven …
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.